|A/C No: 42295
|Name: 111_fibo_111111
|2006.05.15 05:44 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|1115483
|5021500
|2006.05.15 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8927
|1.8872
|1.8847
|2006.05.15 10:08
|1.8872
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|Summary P/L:
|55.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 55.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|55.00
|Largest winning trade:
|55.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (55.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|55.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*