FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 42295Name: 111_fibo_1111112006.05.15 05:43 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1111548250115002006.05.15 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.29061.29001.28262006.05.15 09:301.29000.000.006.00
0.000.006.00
 
Summary P/L:6.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 6.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:6.00
Largest winning trade:6.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (6.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:6.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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