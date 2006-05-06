Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000023858 Name: newdigital13334 Currency: USD 2006 May 25, 17:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4540872006.05.06 09:09balanceDeposit50 000.00
5643722006.05.24 10:33buy1.00eurusd1.28260.00000.00002006.05.24 10:341.28160.000.000.00-100.00
5656272006.05.24 12:23buy1.00usdchf1.20750.00001.20862006.05.24 16:111.20860.000.000.0091.01
5656822006.05.24 12:29sell1.00eurusd1.28450.00001.28342006.05.24 16:141.28340.000.000.00110.00
5656892006.05.24 12:30buy1.00usdjpy112.090.00112.192006.05.24 16:11112.190.000.000.0089.13
5657502006.05.24 12:35buy1.00gbpusd1.88340.00001.88372006.05.24 13:251.88370.000.000.0030.00
5662772006.05.24 13:47buy1.00usdjpy111.740.00111.842006.05.24 14:12111.840.000.000.0089.41
5665392006.05.24 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.28570.00001.28472006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0040.00
5666252006.05.24 14:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88330.00001.88232006.05.24 14:331.88230.000.000.00100.00
5666342006.05.24 14:24sell1.00eurusd1.28580.00001.28482006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0050.00
5666502006.05.24 14:26buy1.00usdchf1.20590.00001.20692006.05.24 14:371.20640.000.000.0041.45
5667392006.05.24 14:34buy1.00usdchf1.20630.00001.20732006.05.24 14:581.20730.000.000.0082.83
5669502006.05.24 14:58sell1.00gbpusd1.88070.00001.87992006.05.24 16:101.87990.000.000.0080.00
5670972006.05.24 15:24sell1.00usdchf1.20600.00001.20532006.05.24 15:301.20530.000.000.0058.08
5738702006.05.25 09:08sell2.00usdchf1.21690.00001.21632006.05.25 09:191.21630.000.000.0098.66
5741532006.05.25 09:34buy2.00usdjpy112.640.00112.712006.05.25 09:41112.650.000.000.0017.75
5744772006.05.25 10:01sell2.00eurusd1.27810.00001.27732006.05.25 10:041.27800.000.000.0020.00
5744792006.05.25 10:01sell2.00gbpusd1.86920.00001.86872006.05.25 10:041.86870.000.000.00100.00
5744852006.05.25 10:02buy2.00usdchf1.21610.00001.21652006.05.25 10:271.21650.000.000.0065.76
5745502006.05.25 10:08sell2.00usdchf1.21510.00001.21442006.05.25 11:451.21530.000.000.00-32.91
5745672006.05.25 10:09buy2.00usdjpy112.740.00112.812006.05.25 10:36112.750.000.000.0017.74
5746352006.05.25 10:20buy2.00usdjpy112.760.00112.832006.05.25 10:40112.770.000.000.0017.74
5746802006.05.25 10:26sell2.00eurusd1.27740.00001.27662006.05.25 10:341.27710.000.000.0060.00
5749032006.05.25 10:49sell2.00usdjpy112.730.00112.652006.05.25 11:32112.650.000.000.00142.03
5754762006.05.25 12:04sell2.00gbpusd1.87150.00001.87092006.05.25 12:591.87090.000.000.00120.00
5756952006.05.25 12:33sell2.00gbpusd1.87220.00001.87152006.05.25 12:581.87150.000.000.00140.00
5767652006.05.25 14:59buy2.00eurusd1.27710.00001.27792006.05.25 15:311.27720.000.000.0020.00
5782272006.05.25 17:18buy2.00gbpusd1.87120.00001.87202006.05.25 17:211.87200.000.000.00160.00
5782342006.05.25 17:18buy2.00eurusd1.27720.00001.27782006.05.25 17:221.27780.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 828.68
Closed P/L: 1 828.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5754662006.05.25 12:02sell2.00usdchf1.21500.00001.2145 1.21850.000.000.00-574.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -574.48
 Floating P/L: -574.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 828.68 Floating P/L: -574.48 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 51 828.68 Equity: 51 254.20 Free Margin: 50 854.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 961.59 Gross Loss: 132.91 Total Net Profit: 1 828.68
Profit Factor: 14.76 Expected Payoff: 65.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 100.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 100.00 (0.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 75.45 loss trade: -66.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (1 401.59) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-100.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 401.59 (21) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 1