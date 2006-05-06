Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000023858
|Name: newdigital13334
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 25, 15:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|454087
|2006.05.06 09:09
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|564372
|2006.05.24 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.24 10:34
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|565627
|2006.05.24 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2006.05.24 16:11
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.01
|565682
|2006.05.24 12:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2834
|2006.05.24 16:14
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|565689
|2006.05.24 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|112.09
|0.00
|112.19
|2006.05.24 16:11
|112.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.13
|565750
|2006.05.24 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8834
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.05.24 13:25
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|566277
|2006.05.24 13:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.74
|0.00
|111.84
|2006.05.24 14:12
|111.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.41
|566539
|2006.05.24 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|566625
|2006.05.24 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8823
|2006.05.24 14:33
|1.8823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|566634
|2006.05.24 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|566650
|2006.05.24 14:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2069
|2006.05.24 14:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.45
|566739
|2006.05.24 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2006.05.24 14:58
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.83
|566950
|2006.05.24 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8799
|2006.05.24 16:10
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|567097
|2006.05.24 15:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2053
|2006.05.24 15:30
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.08
|573870
|2006.05.25 09:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|1.2163
|2006.05.25 09:19
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.66
|574153
|2006.05.25 09:34
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.64
|0.00
|112.71
|2006.05.25 09:41
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.75
|574477
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2781
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|574479
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8692
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.8687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|574485
|2006.05.25 10:02
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2161
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.05.25 10:27
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.76
|574550
|2006.05.25 10:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2151
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.05.25 11:45
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.91
|574567
|2006.05.25 10:09
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.74
|0.00
|112.81
|2006.05.25 10:36
|112.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.74
|574635
|2006.05.25 10:20
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.76
|0.00
|112.83
|2006.05.25 10:40
|112.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.74
|574680
|2006.05.25 10:26
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.05.25 10:34
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|574903
|2006.05.25 10:49
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.73
|0.00
|112.65
|2006.05.25 11:32
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.03
|575476
|2006.05.25 12:04
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8709
|2006.05.25 12:59
|1.8709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|575695
|2006.05.25 12:33
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.05.25 12:58
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|576765
|2006.05.25 14:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.05.25 15:31
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 548.68
|Closed P/L:
|1 548.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|575466
|2006.05.25 12:02
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2145
|
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.61
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.61
|
|Floating P/L:
|-246.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 548.68
|Floating P/L:
|-246.61
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|51 548.68
|Equity:
|51 302.07
|Free Margin:
|50 902.07
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 681.59
|Gross Loss:
|132.91
|Total Net Profit:
|1 548.68
|Profit Factor:
|12.65
|Expected Payoff:
|59.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|100.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|100.00 (0.2%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|142.03
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.07
|loss trade:
|-66.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (1 401.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-100.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 401.59 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1