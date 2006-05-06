Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000023858
|Name: newdigital13334
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 24, 17:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|454087
|2006.05.06 09:09
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|564372
|2006.05.24 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.24 10:34
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|565627
|2006.05.24 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2006.05.24 16:11
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.01
|565682
|2006.05.24 12:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2834
|2006.05.24 16:14
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|565689
|2006.05.24 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|112.09
|0.00
|112.19
|2006.05.24 16:11
|112.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.13
|565750
|2006.05.24 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8834
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.05.24 13:25
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|566277
|2006.05.24 13:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.74
|0.00
|111.84
|2006.05.24 14:12
|111.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.41
|566539
|2006.05.24 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|566625
|2006.05.24 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8823
|2006.05.24 14:33
|1.8823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|566634
|2006.05.24 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|566650
|2006.05.24 14:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2069
|2006.05.24 14:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.45
|566739
|2006.05.24 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2006.05.24 14:58
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.83
|566950
|2006.05.24 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8799
|2006.05.24 16:10
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|567097
|2006.05.24 15:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2053
|2006.05.24 15:30
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.08
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|761.91
|Closed P/L:
|761.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|761.91
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 761.91
|Equity:
|50 761.91
|Free Margin:
|50 761.91
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|861.91
|Gross Loss:
|100.00
|Total Net Profit:
|761.91
|Profit Factor:
|8.62
|Expected Payoff:
|58.61
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|100.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|100.00 (0.2%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|110.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|71.83
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (861.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-100.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|861.91 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1