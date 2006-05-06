Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000023858 Name: newdigital13334 Currency: USD 2006 May 24, 17:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4540872006.05.06 09:09balanceDeposit50 000.00
5643722006.05.24 10:33buy1.00eurusd1.28260.00000.00002006.05.24 10:341.28160.000.000.00-100.00
5656272006.05.24 12:23buy1.00usdchf1.20750.00001.20862006.05.24 16:111.20860.000.000.0091.01
5656822006.05.24 12:29sell1.00eurusd1.28450.00001.28342006.05.24 16:141.28340.000.000.00110.00
5656892006.05.24 12:30buy1.00usdjpy112.090.00112.192006.05.24 16:11112.190.000.000.0089.13
5657502006.05.24 12:35buy1.00gbpusd1.88340.00001.88372006.05.24 13:251.88370.000.000.0030.00
5662772006.05.24 13:47buy1.00usdjpy111.740.00111.842006.05.24 14:12111.840.000.000.0089.41
5665392006.05.24 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.28570.00001.28472006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0040.00
5666252006.05.24 14:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88330.00001.88232006.05.24 14:331.88230.000.000.00100.00
5666342006.05.24 14:24sell1.00eurusd1.28580.00001.28482006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0050.00
5666502006.05.24 14:26buy1.00usdchf1.20590.00001.20692006.05.24 14:371.20640.000.000.0041.45
5667392006.05.24 14:34buy1.00usdchf1.20630.00001.20732006.05.24 14:581.20730.000.000.0082.83
5669502006.05.24 14:58sell1.00gbpusd1.88070.00001.87992006.05.24 16:101.87990.000.000.0080.00
5670972006.05.24 15:24sell1.00usdchf1.20600.00001.20532006.05.24 15:301.20530.000.000.0058.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 761.91
Closed P/L: 761.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 761.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 761.91 Equity: 50 761.91 Free Margin: 50 761.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 861.91 Gross Loss: 100.00 Total Net Profit: 761.91
Profit Factor: 8.62 Expected Payoff: 58.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 100.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 100.00 (0.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (92.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.69%)
Largest profit trade: 110.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 71.83 loss trade: -100.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (861.91) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-100.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 861.91 (12) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1