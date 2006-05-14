Alpari Ltd

Account: 216927 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50095322006.05.14 19:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
51587412006.05.18 00:09buy1.00gbpchf2.28582.28282.28982006.05.18 08:482.28280.000.000.00-173.17
51814212006.05.18 16:44buy1.00gbpchf2.28872.28572.29272006.05.18 17:062.28570.000.000.00-173.77
52031082006.05.19 10:18buy1.00gbpchf2.28472.28172.28872006.05.19 14:252.28870.000.000.00229.43
52171952006.05.19 16:34buy1.00gbpchf2.28802.28502.29202006.05.19 17:572.28500.000.000.00-172.31
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -289.82
Closed P/L: -289.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -289.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 710.18 Equity: 4 710.18 Free Margin: 4 710.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 229.43 Gross Loss: 519.25 Total Net Profit: -289.82
Profit Factor: 0.44 Expected Payoff: -72.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 346.94 Maximal Drawdown (%): 346.94 (6.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 229.43 loss trade: -173.77
Average profit trade: 229.43 loss trade: -173.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (229.43) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-346.94)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 229.43 (1) consecutive loss (count): -346.94 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2