|Account: 216927
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5009532
|2006.05.14 19:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5158741
|2006.05.18 00:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2858
|2.2828
|2.2898
|2006.05.18 08:48
|2.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.17
|5181421
|2006.05.18 16:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2887
|2.2857
|2.2927
|2006.05.18 17:06
|2.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.77
|5203108
|2006.05.19 10:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2847
|2.2817
|2.2887
|2006.05.19 14:25
|2.2887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.43
|5217195
|2006.05.19 16:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2880
|2.2850
|2.2920
|2006.05.19 17:57
|2.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-289.82
|Closed P/L:
|-289.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-289.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 710.18
|Equity:
|4 710.18
|Free Margin:
|4 710.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|229.43
|Gross Loss:
|519.25
|Total Net Profit:
|-289.82
|Profit Factor:
|0.44
|Expected Payoff:
|-72.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|346.94
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|346.94 (6.9%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|229.43
|loss trade:
|-173.77
|Average
|profit trade:
|229.43
|loss trade:
|-173.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (229.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-346.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|229.43 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-346.94 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2