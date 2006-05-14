|Account: 216926
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5009531
|2006.05.14 19:03
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5011526
|2006.05.15 02:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.20
|207.90
|208.60
|2006.05.15 03:27
|207.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.85
|5014029
|2006.05.15 05:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2704
|2.2734
|2.2664
|2006.05.15 09:08
|2.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.71
|5019180
|2006.05.15 09:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.63
|207.93
|207.23
|2006.05.15 10:05
|207.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.77
|5033201
|2006.05.15 14:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.52
|207.82
|207.12
|2006.05.15 15:17
|207.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.34
|5039986
|2006.05.15 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2764
|2.2734
|2.2804
|2006.05.16 09:35
|2.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|230.77
|5043948
|2006.05.15 16:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1137
|1.1107
|1.1177
|2006.05.16 14:33
|1.1107
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-270.10
|5046631
|2006.05.15 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.52
|207.82
|207.12
|2006.05.15 19:42
|207.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|254.22
|5056092
|2006.05.15 21:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.16
|207.46
|206.76
|2006.05.15 22:11
|207.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.13
|5059496
|2006.05.15 23:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.63
|207.33
|208.03
|2006.05.16 03:50
|207.33
|0.00
|0.00
|14.96
|-190.55
|5075740
|2006.05.16 07:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.14
|141.44
|140.74
|2006.05.16 09:41
|141.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.54
|5095308
|2006.05.16 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.49
|207.19
|207.89
|2006.05.16 14:44
|207.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.19
|5097542
|2006.05.16 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2785
|2.2755
|2.2825
|2006.05.16 14:43
|2.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.07
|5104761
|2006.05.16 16:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.42
|141.12
|141.82
|2006.05.16 17:18
|141.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.45
|5119920
|2006.05.17 01:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.03
|141.33
|140.63
|2006.05.17 02:28
|140.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.40
|5120768
|2006.05.17 03:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.74
|141.04
|140.34
|2006.05.17 12:26
|141.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-274.32
|5120944
|2006.05.17 03:51
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.74
|207.04
|206.34
|2006.05.17 05:32
|207.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.97
|5127374
|2006.05.17 09:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2797
|2.2767
|2.2837
|2006.05.17 12:18
|2.2837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.73
|5134343
|2006.05.17 13:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1037
|1.1067
|1.0997
|2006.05.17 15:25
|1.1067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.08
|5136864
|2006.05.17 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2832
|2.2802
|2.2872
|2006.05.17 17:25
|2.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.68
|5141195
|2006.05.17 15:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1062
|1.1092
|1.1022
|2006.05.17 16:31
|1.1092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.45
|5146948
|2006.05.17 16:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.40
|140.70
|140.00
|2006.05.17 17:59
|140.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.25
|5150907
|2006.05.17 18:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.08
|207.78
|208.48
|2006.05.17 20:22
|208.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.46
|5151098
|2006.05.17 18:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1118
|1.1088
|1.1158
|2006.05.18 00:36
|1.1158
|0.00
|0.00
|5.64
|358.46
|5154780
|2006.05.17 20:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2881
|2.2851
|2.2921
|2006.05.17 21:15
|2.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.96
|5158348
|2006.05.17 23:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.86
|208.56
|209.26
|2006.05.18 02:26
|208.56
|0.00
|0.00
|44.60
|-189.74
|5159155
|2006.05.18 00:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.45
|141.15
|141.85
|2006.05.18 03:53
|141.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.23
|5166578
|2006.05.18 09:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5468
|1.5498
|1.5428
|2006.05.18 10:29
|1.5498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.60
|5168920
|2006.05.18 10:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.49
|141.19
|141.89
|2006.05.18 13:16
|141.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.32
|5175025
|2006.05.18 14:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.85
|141.55
|142.25
|2006.05.18 16:52
|141.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.81
|5178050
|2006.05.18 15:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1166
|1.1136
|1.1206
|2006.05.18 16:56
|1.1206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.95
|5184955
|2006.05.18 18:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2880
|2.2850
|2.2920
|2006.05.18 18:44
|2.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.74
|5195506
|2006.05.19 05:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.46
|142.16
|142.86
|2006.05.19 08:16
|142.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.63
|5196095
|2006.05.19 06:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|209.82
|209.52
|210.22
|2006.05.19 08:07
|209.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-189.44
|5202965
|2006.05.19 10:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2870
|2.2840
|2.2910
|2006.05.19 10:18
|2.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.50
|5205254
|2006.05.19 11:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|209.58
|209.28
|209.98
|2006.05.19 14:41
|209.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-188.19
|5213515
|2006.05.19 15:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.22
|141.92
|142.62
|2006.05.19 19:06
|142.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.68
|0.00
|0.00
|78.59
|-2 734.94
|Closed P/L:
|-2 656.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 656.35
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 343.65
|Equity:
|2 343.65
|Free Margin:
|2 343.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 016.81
|Gross Loss:
|5 673.16
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 656.35
|Profit Factor:
|0.53
|Expected Payoff:
|-73.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 014.03
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|3 014.03 (60.3%)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (15.38%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (34.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (27.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (72.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|365.40
|loss trade:
|-274.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|301.68
|loss trade:
|-218.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (365.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 177.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|365.40 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 177.46 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3