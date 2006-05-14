Alpari Ltd

Account: 216926 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50095312006.05.14 19:03balanceDeposit5 000.00
50115262006.05.15 02:09buy1.00gbpjpy208.20207.90208.602006.05.15 03:27207.900.000.000.00-191.85
50140292006.05.15 05:14sell1.00gbpchf2.27042.27342.26642006.05.15 09:082.27340.000.000.00-174.71
50191802006.05.15 09:10sell1.00gbpjpy207.63207.93207.232006.05.15 10:05207.930.000.000.00-190.77
50332012006.05.15 14:07sell1.00gbpjpy207.52207.82207.122006.05.15 15:17207.820.000.000.00-190.34
50399862006.05.15 15:40buy1.00gbpchf2.27642.27342.28042006.05.16 09:352.28040.000.0011.50230.77
50439482006.05.15 16:40buy1.00usdcad1.11371.11071.11772006.05.16 14:331.11070.000.001.89-270.10
50466312006.05.15 17:20sell1.00gbpjpy207.52207.82207.122006.05.15 19:42207.120.000.000.00254.22
50560922006.05.15 21:43sell1.00gbpjpy207.16207.46206.762006.05.15 22:11207.460.000.000.00-190.13
50594962006.05.15 23:23buy1.00gbpjpy207.63207.33208.032006.05.16 03:50207.330.000.0014.96-190.55
50757402006.05.16 07:59sell1.00eurjpy141.14141.44140.742006.05.16 09:41141.440.000.000.00-271.54
50953082006.05.16 13:19buy1.00gbpjpy207.49207.19207.892006.05.16 14:44207.190.000.000.00-191.19
50975422006.05.16 14:34buy1.00gbpchf2.27852.27552.28252006.05.16 14:432.27550.000.000.00-174.07
51047612006.05.16 16:49buy1.00eurjpy141.42141.12141.822006.05.16 17:18141.120.000.000.00-272.45
51199202006.05.17 01:26sell1.00eurjpy141.03141.33140.632006.05.17 02:28140.630.000.000.00365.40
51207682006.05.17 03:24sell1.00eurjpy140.74141.04140.342006.05.17 12:26141.040.000.000.00-274.32
51209442006.05.17 03:51sell1.00gbpjpy206.74207.04206.342006.05.17 05:32207.040.000.000.00-191.97
51273742006.05.17 09:32buy1.00gbpchf2.27972.27672.28372006.05.17 12:182.28370.000.000.00232.73
51343432006.05.17 13:33sell1.00usdcad1.10371.10671.09972006.05.17 15:251.10670.000.000.00-271.08
51368642006.05.17 14:31buy1.00gbpchf2.28322.28022.28722006.05.17 17:252.28720.000.000.00230.68
51411952006.05.17 15:25sell1.00usdcad1.10621.10921.10222006.05.17 16:311.10920.000.000.00-270.45
51469482006.05.17 16:55sell1.00eurjpy140.40140.70140.002006.05.17 17:59140.700.000.000.00-271.25
51509072006.05.17 18:11buy1.00gbpjpy208.08207.78208.482006.05.17 20:22208.480.000.000.00252.46
51510982006.05.17 18:17buy1.00usdcad1.11181.10881.11582006.05.18 00:361.11580.000.005.64358.46
51547802006.05.17 20:34buy1.00gbpchf2.28812.28512.29212006.05.17 21:152.28510.000.000.00-172.96
51583482006.05.17 23:49buy1.00gbpjpy208.86208.56209.262006.05.18 02:26208.560.000.0044.60-189.74
51591552006.05.18 00:38buy1.00eurjpy141.45141.15141.852006.05.18 03:53141.150.000.000.00-271.23
51665782006.05.18 09:45sell1.00eurchf1.54681.54981.54282006.05.18 10:291.54980.000.000.00-247.60
51689202006.05.18 10:53buy1.00eurjpy141.49141.19141.892006.05.18 13:16141.890.000.000.00360.32
51750252006.05.18 14:37buy1.00eurjpy141.85141.55142.252006.05.18 16:52141.550.000.000.00-271.81
51780502006.05.18 15:36buy1.00usdcad1.11661.11361.12062006.05.18 16:561.12060.000.000.00356.95
51849552006.05.18 18:02buy1.00gbpchf2.28802.28502.29202006.05.18 18:442.28500.000.000.00-173.74
51955062006.05.19 05:49buy1.00eurjpy142.46142.16142.862006.05.19 08:16142.160.000.000.00-270.63
51960952006.05.19 06:27buy1.00gbpjpy209.82209.52210.222006.05.19 08:07209.520.000.000.00-189.44
52029652006.05.19 10:17buy1.00gbpchf2.28702.28402.29102006.05.19 10:182.28400.000.000.00-172.50
52052542006.05.19 11:33buy1.00gbpjpy209.58209.28209.982006.05.19 14:41209.280.000.000.00-188.19
52135152006.05.19 15:18buy1.00eurjpy142.22141.92142.622006.05.19 19:06142.620.000.000.00357.68
  0.00 0.00 78.59 -2 734.94
Closed P/L: -2 656.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 656.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 343.65 Equity: 2 343.65 Free Margin: 2 343.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 016.81 Gross Loss: 5 673.16 Total Net Profit: -2 656.35
Profit Factor: 0.53 Expected Payoff: -73.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 014.03 Maximal Drawdown (%): 3 014.03 (60.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 13 (15.38%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (34.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (27.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (72.22%)
Largest profit trade: 365.40 loss trade: -274.32
Average profit trade: 301.68 loss trade: -218.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (365.40) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 177.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 365.40 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 177.46 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3