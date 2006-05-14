Alpari Ltd

Account: 216924 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50095292006.05.14 18:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
50111182006.05.15 01:35sell1.00usdjpy109.66109.96109.262006.05.15 10:03109.960.000.000.00-272.83
50113432006.05.15 02:01buy1.00eurusd1.29441.29141.29842006.05.15 08:251.29140.000.000.00-300.00
50113492006.05.15 02:01sell1.00usdchf1.19571.19871.19172006.05.15 08:021.19870.000.000.00-250.27
50452162006.05.15 16:56sell1.00usdjpy110.26110.56109.862006.05.15 22:27110.560.000.000.00-271.35
50453932006.05.15 16:58buy1.00gbpusd1.88291.87991.88692006.05.15 18:591.87990.000.000.00-210.00
50457652006.05.15 17:05sell1.00usdchf1.20871.21171.20472006.05.15 18:441.21170.000.000.00-247.59
50594982006.05.15 23:23sell1.00usdjpy110.44110.74110.042006.05.16 00:07110.740.000.00-14.21-270.90
50729842006.05.16 07:02buy1.00eurusd1.28131.27831.28532006.05.16 11:021.27830.000.000.00-300.00
50730172006.05.16 07:02sell1.00usdchf1.21041.21341.20642006.05.16 09:341.21340.000.000.00-247.24
51045692006.05.16 16:44buy1.00eurusd1.28471.28171.28872006.05.16 17:181.28170.000.000.00-300.00
51196342006.05.17 00:55sell1.00usdjpy109.76110.06109.362006.05.17 09:08109.360.000.000.00365.76
51330942006.05.17 12:37buy1.00gbpusd1.89681.89381.90082006.05.17 14:301.89380.000.000.00-210.00
51391912006.05.17 14:52buy1.00gbpusd1.89681.89381.90082006.05.17 15:161.89380.000.000.00-210.00
51404592006.05.17 15:16buy1.00gbpusd1.89421.89121.89822006.05.17 15:281.89120.000.000.00-210.00
51435632006.05.17 16:08buy1.00eurusd1.28311.28011.28712006.05.17 16:251.28010.000.000.00-300.00
51541592006.05.17 20:17buy1.00gbpusd1.88031.87731.88432006.05.17 22:141.88430.000.000.00280.00
51583182006.05.17 23:46buy1.00gbpusd1.88031.87731.88432006.05.18 02:211.88430.000.00-8.82280.00
51614522006.05.18 04:51buy1.00gbpusd1.88521.88221.88922006.05.18 08:021.88220.000.000.00-210.00
51647612006.05.18 08:44sell1.00eurusd1.27481.27781.27082006.05.18 10:091.27780.000.000.00-300.00
51719162006.05.18 13:05buy1.00usdchf1.21221.20921.21622006.05.18 15:341.20920.000.000.00-248.10
51776672006.05.18 15:34buy1.00usdjpy110.59110.29110.992006.05.18 17:55110.990.000.000.00360.39
51864762006.05.18 18:43buy1.00usdchf1.20971.20671.21372006.05.18 22:391.20670.000.000.00-248.61
51912182006.05.18 22:48buy1.00usdjpy110.79110.49111.192006.05.19 01:52110.490.000.0012.81-271.52
51954412006.05.19 05:47buy1.00gbpusd1.89131.88831.89532006.05.19 08:581.88830.000.000.00-210.00
52071242006.05.19 12:10buy1.00usdchf1.22071.21771.22472006.05.19 17:581.21770.000.000.00-246.37
  0.00 0.00 -10.22 -4 048.63
Closed P/L: -4 058.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -4 058.85 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 941.15 Equity: 941.15 Free Margin: 941.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 277.33 Gross Loss: 5 336.18 Total Net Profit: -4 058.85
Profit Factor: 0.24 Expected Payoff: -162.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 4 058.85 Maximal Drawdown (%): 4 058.85 (81.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 8 (12.50%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (17.65%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (16.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (84.00%)
Largest profit trade: 365.76 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 319.33 loss trade: -254.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (551.18) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-2 684.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 551.18 (2) consecutive loss (count): -2 684.39 (10)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 5