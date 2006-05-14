|Account: 216924
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5009529
|2006.05.14 18:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5011118
|2006.05.15 01:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.66
|109.96
|109.26
|2006.05.15 10:03
|109.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.83
|5011343
|2006.05.15 02:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.2914
|1.2984
|2006.05.15 08:25
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5011349
|2006.05.15 02:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1957
|1.1987
|1.1917
|2006.05.15 08:02
|1.1987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.27
|5045216
|2006.05.15 16:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.26
|110.56
|109.86
|2006.05.15 22:27
|110.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.35
|5045393
|2006.05.15 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|1.8799
|1.8869
|2006.05.15 18:59
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5045765
|2006.05.15 17:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2087
|1.2117
|1.2047
|2006.05.15 18:44
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.59
|5059498
|2006.05.15 23:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.44
|110.74
|110.04
|2006.05.16 00:07
|110.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.21
|-270.90
|5072984
|2006.05.16 07:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2783
|1.2853
|2006.05.16 11:02
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5073017
|2006.05.16 07:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2104
|1.2134
|1.2064
|2006.05.16 09:34
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.24
|5104569
|2006.05.16 16:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2847
|1.2817
|1.2887
|2006.05.16 17:18
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5119634
|2006.05.17 00:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.76
|110.06
|109.36
|2006.05.17 09:08
|109.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.76
|5133094
|2006.05.17 12:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8968
|1.8938
|1.9008
|2006.05.17 14:30
|1.8938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5139191
|2006.05.17 14:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8968
|1.8938
|1.9008
|2006.05.17 15:16
|1.8938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5140459
|2006.05.17 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8942
|1.8912
|1.8982
|2006.05.17 15:28
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5143563
|2006.05.17 16:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2801
|1.2871
|2006.05.17 16:25
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5154159
|2006.05.17 20:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|1.8773
|1.8843
|2006.05.17 22:14
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|5158318
|2006.05.17 23:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|1.8773
|1.8843
|2006.05.18 02:21
|1.8843
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.82
|280.00
|5161452
|2006.05.18 04:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8852
|1.8822
|1.8892
|2006.05.18 08:02
|1.8822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5164761
|2006.05.18 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2778
|1.2708
|2006.05.18 10:09
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5171916
|2006.05.18 13:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.2092
|1.2162
|2006.05.18 15:34
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.10
|5177667
|2006.05.18 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.59
|110.29
|110.99
|2006.05.18 17:55
|110.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.39
|5186476
|2006.05.18 18:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.2067
|1.2137
|2006.05.18 22:39
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.61
|5191218
|2006.05.18 22:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.79
|110.49
|111.19
|2006.05.19 01:52
|110.49
|0.00
|0.00
|12.81
|-271.52
|5195441
|2006.05.19 05:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8913
|1.8883
|1.8953
|2006.05.19 08:58
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5207124
|2006.05.19 12:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.2177
|1.2247
|2006.05.19 17:58
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.22
|-4 048.63
|Closed P/L:
|-4 058.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-4 058.85
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|941.15
|Equity:
|941.15
|Free Margin:
|941.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 277.33
|Gross Loss:
|5 336.18
|Total Net Profit:
|-4 058.85
|Profit Factor:
|0.24
|Expected Payoff:
|-162.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4 058.85
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|4 058.85 (81.2%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (12.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (17.65%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (16.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (84.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|365.76
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|319.33
|loss trade:
|-254.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (551.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-2 684.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|551.18 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 684.39 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|5