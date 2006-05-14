|Account: 216923
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5009528
|2006.05.14 18:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5012890
|2006.05.15 03:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1974
|1.2004
|1.1934
|2006.05.15 08:32
|1.2004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.92
|5013727
|2006.05.15 04:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2923
|1.2893
|1.2963
|2006.05.15 08:33
|1.2893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5013762
|2006.05.15 04:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.61
|109.91
|109.21
|2006.05.15 10:03
|109.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.95
|5014214
|2006.05.15 05:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8957
|1.8927
|1.8997
|2006.05.15 08:28
|1.8927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5034689
|2006.05.15 14:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|1.8869
|1.8799
|2006.05.15 14:30
|1.8869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5042711
|2006.05.15 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8831
|1.8861
|1.8791
|2006.05.15 16:41
|1.8861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5043022
|2006.05.15 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2860
|1.2790
|2006.05.15 21:52
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|5043348
|2006.05.15 16:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2083
|1.2053
|1.2123
|2006.05.15 21:52
|1.2123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.95
|5058293
|2006.05.15 22:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8781
|1.8811
|1.8741
|2006.05.16 03:47
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-210.00
|5066783
|2006.05.16 03:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.44
|110.14
|110.84
|2006.05.16 05:20
|110.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.38
|5067035
|2006.05.16 03:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2843
|1.2773
|2006.05.16 05:54
|1.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5074228
|2006.05.16 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2847
|1.2777
|2006.05.16 11:18
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|5075541
|2006.05.16 07:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2092
|1.2062
|1.2132
|2006.05.16 09:35
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.71
|5083781
|2006.05.16 09:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2075
|1.2145
|2006.05.16 11:02
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.35
|5086166
|2006.05.16 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.22
|109.92
|110.62
|2006.05.16 14:44
|109.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.93
|5090384
|2006.05.16 11:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|1.8814
|1.8744
|2006.05.16 12:50
|1.8814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5091536
|2006.05.16 11:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2841
|1.2771
|2006.05.16 14:30
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5104571
|2006.05.16 16:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2848
|1.2818
|1.2888
|2006.05.16 17:18
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5119633
|2006.05.17 00:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.76
|110.06
|109.36
|2006.05.17 09:08
|109.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.76
|5123872
|2006.05.17 07:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8910
|1.8880
|1.8950
|2006.05.17 09:11
|1.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|5128537
|2006.05.17 10:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8958
|1.8928
|1.8998
|2006.05.17 10:52
|1.8998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|5128573
|2006.05.17 10:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.23
|109.53
|108.83
|2006.05.17 14:30
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.82
|5130913
|2006.05.17 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.2046
|1.1976
|2006.05.17 13:51
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.05
|5131346
|2006.05.17 11:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2906
|1.2876
|1.2946
|2006.05.17 14:07
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5135022
|2006.05.17 13:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2044
|1.2074
|1.2004
|2006.05.17 15:20
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.47
|5138919
|2006.05.17 14:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.30
|109.60
|108.90
|2006.05.17 16:24
|109.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.72
|5139230
|2006.05.17 14:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|1.8932
|1.9002
|2006.05.17 15:19
|1.8932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5144005
|2006.05.17 16:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8910
|1.8880
|1.8950
|2006.05.17 16:24
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5150767
|2006.05.17 18:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.59
|110.29
|110.99
|2006.05.17 20:31
|110.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.39
|5155041
|2006.05.17 20:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2748
|1.2678
|2006.05.17 20:58
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5155088
|2006.05.17 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2169
|1.2139
|1.2209
|2006.05.17 21:05
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.14
|5155621
|2006.05.17 20:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8826
|1.8856
|1.8786
|2006.05.17 22:14
|1.8856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5159005
|2006.05.18 00:27
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.14
|110.84
|111.54
|2006.05.18 01:25
|110.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.66
|5159743
|2006.05.18 01:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2774
|1.2704
|2006.05.18 09:29
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|5169525
|2006.05.18 11:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8874
|1.8844
|1.8914
|2006.05.18 13:19
|1.8844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5174206
|2006.05.18 14:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.07
|110.77
|111.47
|2006.05.18 15:30
|110.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.83
|5181592
|2006.05.18 16:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.60
|110.30
|111.00
|2006.05.18 18:00
|111.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.36
|5185012
|2006.05.18 18:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2121
|1.2091
|1.2161
|2006.05.18 18:43
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.12
|5186482
|2006.05.18 18:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.91
|110.61
|111.31
|2006.05.19 01:50
|110.61
|0.00
|0.00
|12.81
|-271.25
|5202862
|2006.05.19 10:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.71
|111.41
|112.11
|2006.05.19 16:33
|112.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.76
|5219231
|2006.05.19 17:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2710
|1.2740
|1.2670
|2006.05.19 17:55
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.72
|-3 918.96
|Closed P/L:
|-3 905.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 905.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 094.76
|Equity:
|1 094.76
|Free Margin:
|1 094.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 792.28
|Gross Loss:
|7 697.52
|Total Net Profit:
|-3 905.24
|Profit Factor:
|0.49
|Expected Payoff:
|-95.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 962.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|3 962.00 (79.2%)
|Total Trades:
|41
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (15.79%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (36.36%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (26.83%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|30 (73.17%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|344.75
|loss trade:
|-256.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 059.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 808.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 059.06 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 808.63 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4