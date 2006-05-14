Alpari Ltd

Account: 216923 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50095282006.05.14 18:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
50128902006.05.15 03:49sell1.00usdchf1.19741.20041.19342006.05.15 08:321.20040.000.000.00-249.92
50137272006.05.15 04:43buy1.00eurusd1.29231.28931.29632006.05.15 08:331.28930.000.000.00-300.00
50137622006.05.15 04:45sell1.00usdjpy109.61109.91109.212006.05.15 10:03109.910.000.000.00-272.95
50142142006.05.15 05:31buy1.00gbpusd1.89571.89271.89972006.05.15 08:281.89270.000.000.00-210.00
50346892006.05.15 14:21sell1.00gbpusd1.88391.88691.87992006.05.15 14:301.88690.000.000.00-210.00
50427112006.05.15 16:16sell1.00gbpusd1.88311.88611.87912006.05.15 16:411.88610.000.000.00-210.00
50430222006.05.15 16:21sell1.00eurusd1.28301.28601.27902006.05.15 21:521.27900.000.000.00400.00
50433482006.05.15 16:26buy1.00usdchf1.20831.20531.21232006.05.15 21:521.21230.000.000.00329.95
50582932006.05.15 22:47sell1.00gbpusd1.87811.88111.87412006.05.16 03:471.88110.000.000.91-210.00
50667832006.05.16 03:33buy1.00usdjpy110.44110.14110.842006.05.16 05:20110.140.000.000.00-272.38
50670352006.05.16 03:43sell1.00eurusd1.28131.28431.27732006.05.16 05:541.28430.000.000.00-300.00
50742282006.05.16 07:28sell1.00eurusd1.28171.28471.27772006.05.16 11:181.27770.000.000.00400.00
50755412006.05.16 07:57buy1.00usdchf1.20921.20621.21322006.05.16 09:351.21320.000.000.00329.71
50837812006.05.16 09:57buy1.00usdchf1.21051.20751.21452006.05.16 11:021.21450.000.000.00329.35
50861662006.05.16 10:39buy1.00usdjpy110.22109.92110.622006.05.16 14:44109.920.000.000.00-272.93
50903842006.05.16 11:33sell1.00gbpusd1.87841.88141.87442006.05.16 12:501.88140.000.000.00-210.00
50915362006.05.16 11:51sell1.00eurusd1.28111.28411.27712006.05.16 14:301.28410.000.000.00-300.00
51045712006.05.16 16:44buy1.00eurusd1.28481.28181.28882006.05.16 17:181.28180.000.000.00-300.00
51196332006.05.17 00:55sell1.00usdjpy109.76110.06109.362006.05.17 09:08109.360.000.000.00365.76
51238722006.05.17 07:41buy1.00gbpusd1.89101.88801.89502006.05.17 09:111.89500.000.000.00280.00
51285372006.05.17 10:11buy1.00gbpusd1.89581.89281.89982006.05.17 10:521.89980.000.000.00280.00
51285732006.05.17 10:12sell1.00usdjpy109.23109.53108.832006.05.17 14:30109.530.000.000.00-273.82
51309132006.05.17 11:16sell1.00usdchf1.20161.20461.19762006.05.17 13:511.20460.000.000.00-249.05
51313462006.05.17 11:29buy1.00eurusd1.29061.28761.29462006.05.17 14:071.28760.000.000.00-300.00
51350222006.05.17 13:51sell1.00usdchf1.20441.20741.20042006.05.17 15:201.20740.000.000.00-248.47
51389192006.05.17 14:49sell1.00usdjpy109.30109.60108.902006.05.17 16:24109.600.000.000.00-273.72
51392302006.05.17 14:53buy1.00gbpusd1.89621.89321.90022006.05.17 15:191.89320.000.000.00-210.00
51440052006.05.17 16:19buy1.00gbpusd1.89101.88801.89502006.05.17 16:241.88800.000.000.00-210.00
51507672006.05.17 18:07buy1.00usdjpy110.59110.29110.992006.05.17 20:31110.990.000.000.00360.39
51550412006.05.17 20:41sell1.00eurusd1.27181.27481.26782006.05.17 20:581.27480.000.000.00-300.00
51550882006.05.17 20:42buy1.00usdchf1.21691.21391.22092006.05.17 21:051.21390.000.000.00-247.14
51556212006.05.17 20:59sell1.00gbpusd1.88261.88561.87862006.05.17 22:141.88560.000.000.00-210.00
51590052006.05.18 00:27buy1.00usdjpy111.14110.84111.542006.05.18 01:25110.840.000.000.00-270.66
51597432006.05.18 01:56sell1.00eurusd1.27441.27741.27042006.05.18 09:291.27740.000.000.00-300.00
51695252006.05.18 11:13buy1.00gbpusd1.88741.88441.89142006.05.18 13:191.88440.000.000.00-210.00
51742062006.05.18 14:21buy1.00usdjpy111.07110.77111.472006.05.18 15:30110.770.000.000.00-270.83
51815922006.05.18 16:46buy1.00usdjpy110.60110.30111.002006.05.18 18:00111.000.000.000.00360.36
51850122006.05.18 18:03buy1.00usdchf1.21211.20911.21612006.05.18 18:431.20910.000.000.00-248.12
51864822006.05.18 18:43buy1.00usdjpy110.91110.61111.312006.05.19 01:50110.610.000.0012.81-271.25
52028622006.05.19 10:14buy1.00usdjpy111.71111.41112.112006.05.19 16:33112.110.000.000.00356.76
52192312006.05.19 17:13sell1.00eurusd1.27101.27401.26702006.05.19 17:551.27400.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 13.72 -3 918.96
Closed P/L: -3 905.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 905.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 094.76 Equity: 1 094.76 Free Margin: 1 094.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 792.28 Gross Loss: 7 697.52 Total Net Profit: -3 905.24
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -95.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 962.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 3 962.00 (79.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 41 Short Positions (won %): 19 (15.79%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (36.36%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (26.83%) Loss trades (% of total): 30 (73.17%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 344.75 loss trade: -256.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 059.06) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 808.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 059.06 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 808.63 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4