Alpari Ltd

Account: 220490 Name: newdigital_20pips Currency: USD 2006 May 23, 07:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51819952006.05.18 16:53balanceDeposit50 000.00
51869292006.05.18 19:01buy stop0.10usdjpy110.97110.48111.332006.05.18 19:23110.79cancelled
51873192006.05.18 19:15sell stop0.10eurchf1.54971.55311.54462006.05.18 19:231.5501cancelled
51875142006.05.19 09:31sell0.10gbpusd1.88170.00001.88042006.05.19 09:421.88040.000.000.009.10
51875442006.05.18 19:26sell stop0.10eurjpy141.670.00141.452006.05.19 17:57142.33cancelled
51875582006.05.19 09:23buy0.10usdchf1.21410.00001.21612006.05.19 09:301.21610.000.000.0016.45
51875762006.05.18 20:21buy0.10usdjpy110.970.00111.172006.05.19 09:31111.170.000.001.2817.99
51875902006.05.19 11:50sell0.10eurusd1.27480.00001.27282006.05.19 15:011.27280.000.000.0020.00
51876152006.05.19 14:23sell0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.19 14:350.75760.000.000.0040.00
51876372006.05.18 19:32sell stop0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.18 19:320.7662cancelled
51876552006.05.19 01:58sell0.10usdcad1.11770.00001.11572006.05.22 20:211.11570.000.00-0.3317.93
52211352006.05.19 18:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.89290.00001.89492006.05.22 19:041.8844cancelled
52212562006.05.22 17:14sell0.10usdchf1.20640.00001.20442006.05.22 17:541.20440.000.000.0016.61
52213102006.05.19 18:04sell stop0.10usdjpy110.980.00110.782006.05.22 19:04111.76cancelled
52213382006.05.22 17:14buy0.10eurusd1.28360.00001.28562006.05.22 20:021.28560.000.000.0020.00
52213872006.05.19 18:06buy stop0.10audusd0.76250.00000.76452006.05.22 19:040.7526cancelled
52214152006.05.19 18:07sell0.10usdcad1.12170.00001.12002006.05.19 21:381.12000.000.000.0015.18
52215222006.05.22 09:56sell0.10eurchf1.55010.00001.54802006.05.22 17:521.54800.000.000.0017.43
  0.00 0.00 0.95 190.69
Closed P/L: 191.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51876652006.05.18 21:47sell0.10eurchf1.54960.00001.5477 1.54960.000.00-1.980.00
52570282006.05.23 07:01sell0.10eurjpy142.900.00142.70 143.130.000.000.00-20.67
  0.00 0.00 -1.98 -20.67
 Floating P/L: -22.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
52570062006.05.22 19:05buy stop0.10audusd0.75610.00000.7581 0.7532
52571242006.05.22 19:13buy stop0.10eurchf1.55210.00001.5541 1.5496
52570542006.05.22 19:09sell stop0.10eurusd1.27970.00001.2777 1.2867
52570772006.05.22 19:10sell stop0.10gbpusd1.88160.00001.8796 1.8867
52570642006.05.22 19:09buy stop0.10usdchf1.21420.00001.2162 1.2042
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 191.64 Floating P/L: -22.65 Margin: 257.02
Balance: 50 191.64 Equity: 50 168.99 Free Margin: 49 911.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 191.64 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 191.64
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 19.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 19.16 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (191.64) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 191.64 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0