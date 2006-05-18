|Account: 220490
|Name: newdigital_20pips
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 15:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5181995
|2006.05.18 16:53
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5186929
|2006.05.18 19:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|110.48
|111.33
|2006.05.18 19:23
|110.79
|cancelled
|5187319
|2006.05.18 19:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5497
|1.5531
|1.5446
|2006.05.18 19:23
|1.5501
|cancelled
|5187514
|2006.05.19 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.05.19 09:42
|1.8804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|5187558
|2006.05.19 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2161
|2006.05.19 09:30
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|5187576
|2006.05.18 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|0.00
|111.17
|2006.05.19 09:31
|111.17
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|17.99
|5187590
|2006.05.19 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2728
|2006.05.19 15:01
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5187615
|2006.05.19 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.19 14:35
|0.7576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5187637
|2006.05.18 19:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.18 19:32
|0.7662
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|103.54
|Closed P/L:
|104.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5187665
|2006.05.18 21:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5496
|0.0000
|1.5477
|1.5559
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-51.54
|5187655
|2006.05.19 01:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1177
|0.0000
|1.1157
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-127.02
|Floating P/L:
|-127.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5187544
|2006.05.18 19:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.67
|0.00
|141.45
|142.22
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|104.82
|Floating P/L:
|-127.70
|Margin:
|228.26
|Balance:
|50 104.82
|Equity:
|49 977.12
|Free Margin:
|49 748.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|104.82
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|104.82
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|20.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.96
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (104.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|104.82 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0