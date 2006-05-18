Alpari Ltd

Account: 220490 Name: newdigital_20pips Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 15:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51819952006.05.18 16:53balanceDeposit50 000.00
51869292006.05.18 19:01buy stop0.10usdjpy110.97110.48111.332006.05.18 19:23110.79cancelled
51873192006.05.18 19:15sell stop0.10eurchf1.54971.55311.54462006.05.18 19:231.5501cancelled
51875142006.05.19 09:31sell0.10gbpusd1.88170.00001.88042006.05.19 09:421.88040.000.000.009.10
51875582006.05.19 09:23buy0.10usdchf1.21410.00001.21612006.05.19 09:301.21610.000.000.0016.45
51875762006.05.18 20:21buy0.10usdjpy110.970.00111.172006.05.19 09:31111.170.000.001.2817.99
51875902006.05.19 11:50sell0.10eurusd1.27480.00001.27282006.05.19 15:011.27280.000.000.0020.00
51876152006.05.19 14:23sell0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.19 14:350.75760.000.000.0040.00
51876372006.05.18 19:32sell stop0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.18 19:320.7662cancelled
  0.00 0.00 1.28 103.54
Closed P/L: 104.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51876652006.05.18 21:47sell0.10eurchf1.54960.00001.5477 1.55590.000.00-0.68-51.54
51876552006.05.19 01:58sell0.10usdcad1.11770.00001.1157 1.12620.000.000.00-75.48
  0.00 0.00 -0.68 -127.02
 Floating P/L: -127.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
51875442006.05.18 19:26sell stop0.10eurjpy141.670.00141.45 142.22
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 104.82 Floating P/L: -127.70 Margin: 228.26
Balance: 50 104.82 Equity: 49 977.12 Free Margin: 49 748.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 104.82 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 104.82
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 20.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 20.96 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (104.82) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 104.82 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0