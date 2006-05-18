|Account: 152731
|Name: newdigital_btt
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 18, 10:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5153892
|2006.05.18 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8790
|1.8875
|2006.05.18 10:27
|1.8875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|5153973
|2006.05.18 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8791
|1.8876
|2006.05.18 10:27
|1.8876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.30
|Closed P/L:
|20.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|20.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|879.28
|Equity:
|879.28
|Free Margin:
|879.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|20.30
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|20.30
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|10.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (20.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|20.30 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0