Alpari Ltd

Account: 152731 Name: newdigital_btt Currency: USD 2006 May 18, 10:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51538922006.05.18 03:41buy0.10gbpusd1.88611.87901.88752006.05.18 10:271.88750.000.000.009.80
51539732006.05.18 03:41buy0.10gbpusd1.88611.87911.88762006.05.18 10:271.88760.000.000.0010.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 20.30
Closed P/L: 20.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 879.28 Equity: 879.28 Free Margin: 879.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 20.30 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 20.30
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 10.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 10.50 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 10.15 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (20.30) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 20.30 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0