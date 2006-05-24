Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|A/C No: 1000023858
|Name: newdigital13334
|2006.05.29 17:17 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|565627
|0
|2006.05.24 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2006.05.24 16:11
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|2
|566650
|0
|2006.05.24 14:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2069
|2006.05.24 14:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3
|566739
|0
|2006.05.24 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2006.05.24 14:58
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4
|567097
|0
|2006.05.24 15:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2053
|2006.05.24 15:30
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|5
|573870
|0
|2006.05.25 09:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|1.2163
|2006.05.25 09:19
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6
|574485
|0
|2006.05.25 10:02
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2161
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.05.25 10:27
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|7
|574550
|0
|2006.05.25 10:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2151
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.05.25 11:45
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|8
|575466
|0
|2006.05.25 12:02
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2006.05.26 11:08
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|9
|582997
|0
|2006.05.26 10:28
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2177
|0.0000
|1.2169
|2006.05.26 10:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|51.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(8) 53.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -2.00
|Max summary P/L:
|51.00
|Largest winning trade:
|11.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-2.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (43.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-2.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|43.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-2.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|2.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|26.50
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.31
|Risk factor:
|25.50
|
|1
|565750
|0
|2006.05.24 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8834
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.05.24 13:25
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2
|566625
|0
|2006.05.24 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8823
|2006.05.24 14:33
|1.8823
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3
|566950
|0
|2006.05.24 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8799
|2006.05.24 16:10
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|4
|574479
|0
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8692
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.8687
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5
|575476
|0
|2006.05.25 12:04
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8709
|2006.05.25 12:59
|1.8709
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6
|575695
|0
|2006.05.25 12:33
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.05.25 12:58
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7
|578227
|0
|2006.05.25 17:18
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8712
|0.0000
|1.8720
|2006.05.25 17:21
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8
|582868
|0
|2006.05.26 10:04
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8706
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.05.26 10:26
|1.8703
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|9
|584162
|0
|2006.05.26 14:38
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8705
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.05.26 15:00
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10
|589300
|0
|2006.05.29 09:46
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8599
|0.0000
|1.8592
|2006.05.29 16:27
|1.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|11
|591385
|0
|2006.05.29 16:22
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8604
|0.0000
|1.8597
|2006.05.29 16:24
|1.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|63.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(11) 63.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|63.00
|Largest winning trade:
|10.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|11 (63.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|63.00 (11)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
|1
|565689
|0
|2006.05.24 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|112.09
|0.00
|112.19
|2006.05.24 16:11
|112.19
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2
|566277
|0
|2006.05.24 13:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.74
|0.00
|111.84
|2006.05.24 14:12
|111.84
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3
|574153
|0
|2006.05.25 09:34
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.64
|0.00
|112.71
|2006.05.25 09:41
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4
|574567
|0
|2006.05.25 10:09
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.74
|0.00
|112.81
|2006.05.25 10:36
|112.75
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|5
|574635
|0
|2006.05.25 10:20
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.76
|0.00
|112.83
|2006.05.25 10:40
|112.77
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6
|574903
|0
|2006.05.25 10:49
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.73
|0.00
|112.65
|2006.05.25 11:32
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|31.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(6) 31.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|31.00
|Largest winning trade:
|10.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (31.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|31.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
|1
|564372
|0
|2006.05.24 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.24 10:34
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2
|565682
|0
|2006.05.24 12:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2834
|2006.05.24 16:14
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|3
|566539
|0
|2006.05.24 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4
|566634
|0
|2006.05.24 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5
|574477
|0
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2781
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6
|574680
|0
|2006.05.25 10:26
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.05.25 10:34
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|7
|576765
|0
|2006.05.25 14:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.05.25 15:31
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|8
|578234
|0
|2006.05.25 17:18
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.05.25 17:22
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|9
|578322
|0
|2006.05.25 17:27
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2760
|2006.05.26 16:34
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|10
|583004
|0
|2006.05.26 10:29
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.26 10:30
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11
|583105
|0
|2006.05.26 10:42
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2804
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.05.26 10:57
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|39.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(10) 49.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -10.00
|Max summary P/L:
|39.00
|Largest winning trade:
|11.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-10.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|10 (49.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-10.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|49.00 (10)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-10.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|10.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|4.90
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.49
|Risk factor:
|3.90
|
* * *