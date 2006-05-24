Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
A/C No: 1000023858Name: newdigital133342006.05.29 17:17 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
156562702006.05.24 12:23buy1.00usdchf1.20750.00001.20862006.05.24 16:111.20860.000.0011.00
256665002006.05.24 14:26buy1.00usdchf1.20590.00001.20692006.05.24 14:371.20640.000.005.00
356673902006.05.24 14:34buy1.00usdchf1.20630.00001.20732006.05.24 14:581.20730.000.0010.00
456709702006.05.24 15:24sell1.00usdchf1.20600.00001.20532006.05.24 15:301.20530.000.007.00
557387002006.05.25 09:08sell2.00usdchf1.21690.00001.21632006.05.25 09:191.21630.000.006.00
657448502006.05.25 10:02buy2.00usdchf1.21610.00001.21652006.05.25 10:271.21650.000.004.00
757455002006.05.25 10:08sell2.00usdchf1.21510.00001.21442006.05.25 11:451.21530.000.00-2.00
857546602006.05.25 12:02sell2.00usdchf1.21500.00001.21452006.05.26 11:081.21450.000.005.00
958299702006.05.26 10:28sell5.00usdchf1.21770.00001.21692006.05.26 10:301.21720.000.005.00
0.000.0051.00
 
Summary P/L:51.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 53.00
Losing trades:(1) -2.00
Max summary P/L:51.00
Largest winning trade:11.00
Largest losing trade:-2.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (43.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-2.00)
Max consecutive profit:43.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:-2.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:2.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:26.50
Avg. profit factor:3.31
Risk factor:25.50
 
156575002006.05.24 12:35buy1.00gbpusd1.88340.00001.88372006.05.24 13:251.88370.000.003.00
256662502006.05.24 14:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88330.00001.88232006.05.24 14:331.88230.000.0010.00
356695002006.05.24 14:58sell1.00gbpusd1.88070.00001.87992006.05.24 16:101.87990.000.008.00
457447902006.05.25 10:01sell2.00gbpusd1.86920.00001.86872006.05.25 10:041.86870.000.005.00
557547602006.05.25 12:04sell2.00gbpusd1.87150.00001.87092006.05.25 12:591.87090.000.006.00
657569502006.05.25 12:33sell2.00gbpusd1.87220.00001.87152006.05.25 12:581.87150.000.007.00
757822702006.05.25 17:18buy2.00gbpusd1.87120.00001.87202006.05.25 17:211.87200.000.008.00
858286802006.05.26 10:04sell5.00gbpusd1.87060.00001.87002006.05.26 10:261.87030.000.003.00
958416202006.05.26 14:38sell5.00gbpusd1.87050.00001.87002006.05.26 15:001.87000.000.005.00
1058930002006.05.29 09:46sell5.00gbpusd1.85990.00001.85922006.05.29 16:271.85960.000.003.00
1159138502006.05.29 16:22sell5.00gbpusd1.86040.00001.85972006.05.29 16:241.85990.000.005.00
0.000.0063.00
 
Summary P/L:63.00
 
Winning trades:(11) 63.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:63.00
Largest winning trade:10.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:11 (63.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:63.00 (11)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
156568902006.05.24 12:30buy1.00usdjpy112.090.00112.192006.05.24 16:11112.190.000.0010.00
256627702006.05.24 13:47buy1.00usdjpy111.740.00111.842006.05.24 14:12111.840.000.0010.00
357415302006.05.25 09:34buy2.00usdjpy112.640.00112.712006.05.25 09:41112.650.000.001.00
457456702006.05.25 10:09buy2.00usdjpy112.740.00112.812006.05.25 10:36112.750.000.001.00
557463502006.05.25 10:20buy2.00usdjpy112.760.00112.832006.05.25 10:40112.770.000.001.00
657490302006.05.25 10:49sell2.00usdjpy112.730.00112.652006.05.25 11:32112.650.000.008.00
0.000.0031.00
 
Summary P/L:31.00
 
Winning trades:(6) 31.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:31.00
Largest winning trade:10.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (31.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:31.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
156437202006.05.24 10:33buy1.00eurusd1.28260.00000.00002006.05.24 10:341.28160.000.00-10.00
256568202006.05.24 12:29sell1.00eurusd1.28450.00001.28342006.05.24 16:141.28340.000.0011.00
356653902006.05.24 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.28570.00001.28472006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.004.00
456663402006.05.24 14:24sell1.00eurusd1.28580.00001.28482006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.005.00
557447702006.05.25 10:01sell2.00eurusd1.27810.00001.27732006.05.25 10:041.27800.000.001.00
657468002006.05.25 10:26sell2.00eurusd1.27740.00001.27662006.05.25 10:341.27710.000.003.00
757676502006.05.25 14:59buy2.00eurusd1.27710.00001.27792006.05.25 15:311.27720.000.001.00
857823402006.05.25 17:18buy2.00eurusd1.27720.00001.27782006.05.25 17:221.27780.000.006.00
957832202006.05.25 17:27sell2.00eurusd1.27670.00001.27602006.05.26 16:341.27600.000.007.00
1058300402006.05.26 10:29buy5.00eurusd1.27960.00000.00002006.05.26 10:301.28000.000.004.00
1158310502006.05.26 10:42buy5.00eurusd1.28040.00001.28112006.05.26 10:571.28110.000.007.00
0.000.0039.00
 
Summary P/L:39.00
 
Winning trades:(10) 49.00
Losing trades:(1) -10.00
Max summary P/L:39.00
Largest winning trade:11.00
Largest losing trade:-10.00
Max consecutive winners:10 (49.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-10.00)
Max consecutive profit:49.00 (10)
Max consecutive loss:-10.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:10.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:4.90
Avg. profit factor:0.49
Risk factor:3.90
 
* * *