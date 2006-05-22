Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1064976 Name: IBFX PG 15 min EUR and CAD PG3132 Currency: USD 2006 May 26, 20:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32352162006.05.22 13:47balanceDeposit5 000.00
32483212006.05.22 15:26sell1.00usdcad1.12011.12261.10412006.05.22 15:531.11960.000.000.0044.66
32549862006.05.22 16:58sell1.00usdcad1.11921.12171.10322006.05.22 17:191.11860.000.000.0053.64
32553542006.05.22 17:06sell1.00usdcad1.11921.12171.10322006.05.22 17:191.11860.000.000.0053.64
32577882006.05.22 18:07sell1.00usdcad1.11741.11991.10142006.05.22 18:101.11680.000.000.0053.72
32621382006.05.22 18:38sell1.00usdcad1.11331.11581.09732006.05.22 19:051.11580.000.000.00-224.05
32629052006.05.22 18:54sell1.00usdcad1.11381.11631.09782006.05.22 20:081.11630.000.000.00-223.92
32641782006.05.22 19:26sell1.00usdcad1.11501.11751.09902006.05.22 21:211.11400.000.00-2.1589.77
32865192006.05.23 06:04sell1.00usdcad1.11341.11591.09742006.05.23 07:051.11280.000.000.0053.92
32876162006.05.23 06:24sell1.00usdcad1.11401.11651.09802006.05.23 06:511.11350.000.000.0044.90
32901902006.05.23 07:14sell1.00usdcad1.11291.11541.09692006.05.23 07:281.11540.000.000.00-224.13
33139462006.05.23 13:40buy1.00usdcad1.11991.11741.13592006.05.23 14:221.11740.000.000.00-223.73
33186422006.05.23 14:23buy1.00usdcad1.11791.11541.13392006.05.23 14:451.11840.000.000.0044.71
  0.00 0.00 -2.15 -456.87
Closed P/L: -459.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -459.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 540.98 Equity: 4 540.98 Free Margin: 4 540.98