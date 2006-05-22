|Account: 1064976
|Name: IBFX PG 15 min EUR and CAD PG3132
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 26, 20:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3235216
|2006.05.22 13:47
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3248321
|2006.05.22 15:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1201
|1.1226
|1.1041
|2006.05.22 15:53
|1.1196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.66
|3254986
|2006.05.22 16:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1192
|1.1217
|1.1032
|2006.05.22 17:19
|1.1186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.64
|3255354
|2006.05.22 17:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1192
|1.1217
|1.1032
|2006.05.22 17:19
|1.1186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.64
|3257788
|2006.05.22 18:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1174
|1.1199
|1.1014
|2006.05.22 18:10
|1.1168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.72
|3262138
|2006.05.22 18:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1133
|1.1158
|1.0973
|2006.05.22 19:05
|1.1158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.05
|3262905
|2006.05.22 18:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1138
|1.1163
|1.0978
|2006.05.22 20:08
|1.1163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.92
|3264178
|2006.05.22 19:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1150
|1.1175
|1.0990
|2006.05.22 21:21
|1.1140
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|89.77
|3286519
|2006.05.23 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1134
|1.1159
|1.0974
|2006.05.23 07:05
|1.1128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.92
|3287616
|2006.05.23 06:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1140
|1.1165
|1.0980
|2006.05.23 06:51
|1.1135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.90
|3290190
|2006.05.23 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1129
|1.1154
|1.0969
|2006.05.23 07:28
|1.1154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.13
|3313946
|2006.05.23 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1199
|1.1174
|1.1359
|2006.05.23 14:22
|1.1174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.73
|3318642
|2006.05.23 14:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1179
|1.1154
|1.1339
|2006.05.23 14:45
|1.1184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|-456.87
|Closed P/L:
|-459.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-459.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 540.98
|Equity:
|4 540.98
|Free Margin:
|4 540.98