MIG Investments SA

Account: 30160 Name: IBFX PG 15 min EUR and CAD PG333 Currency: USD 2006 May 26, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9857482006.05.23 07:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
9865282006.05.23 08:23sell1.00usdcad1.11421.11671.10622006.05.23 14:211.11670.000.000.00-223.87
9867132006.05.23 08:38sell1.00usdcad1.11461.11711.10662006.05.23 14:231.11710.000.000.00-223.77
9880032006.05.23 09:38buy1.00usdcad1.11491.11231.12282006.05.23 22:391.12280.000.000.00703.47
9918402006.05.23 14:52sell1.00usdcad1.11861.12111.11062006.05.23 15:011.12110.000.000.00-222.97
9920642006.05.23 15:10buy1.00usdcad1.11951.11701.12752006.05.23 16:301.11700.000.000.00-223.84
9926752006.05.23 15:37buy1.00usdcad1.12081.11831.12882006.05.23 16:001.11830.000.000.00-223.55
9935192006.05.23 16:04sell1.00usdcad1.11861.12111.11062006.05.23 21:521.12110.000.000.00-222.97
9941692006.05.23 16:32sell1.00usdcad1.11711.11961.10912006.05.23 18:321.11960.000.000.00-223.28
9983812006.05.23 22:05buy1.00usdcad1.12141.11891.12942006.05.24 14:491.11890.000.001.78-223.45
9988032006.05.23 22:27sell1.00usdcad1.12221.12471.11422006.05.23 22:441.12470.000.000.00-222.28
9989862006.05.23 22:39sell1.00usdcad1.12321.12571.11522006.05.23 23:011.12570.000.000.00-222.07
9991972006.05.23 22:53sell1.00usdcad1.12441.12691.11642006.05.25 09:231.11640.000.00-17.85716.65
9998812006.05.23 23:27sell1.00usdcad1.12481.12731.11682006.05.25 09:221.11680.000.00-17.85716.33
10080202006.05.24 14:51sell1.00usdcad1.11971.12221.11172006.05.24 15:011.12220.000.000.00-222.76
10082622006.05.24 15:01sell1.00usdcad1.12201.12451.11402006.05.24 15:021.12450.000.000.00-222.32
10095612006.05.24 16:01sell1.00usdcad1.12111.12361.11312006.05.24 16:351.12360.000.000.00-222.48
10115302006.05.24 16:52buy1.00usdcad1.12411.12161.13212006.05.24 19:421.12160.000.000.00-222.91
10140632006.05.24 20:40buy1.00usdcad1.12181.11931.12982006.05.24 20:521.11930.000.000.00-223.38
  0.00 0.00 -33.92 -1 209.45
Closed P/L: -1 243.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 243.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 756.63 Equity: 3 756.63 Free Margin: 3 756.63