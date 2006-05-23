|Account: 30160
|Name: IBFX PG 15 min EUR and CAD PG333
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 26, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|985748
|2006.05.23 07:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|986528
|2006.05.23 08:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1142
|1.1167
|1.1062
|2006.05.23 14:21
|1.1167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.87
|986713
|2006.05.23 08:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1146
|1.1171
|1.1066
|2006.05.23 14:23
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.77
|988003
|2006.05.23 09:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1149
|1.1123
|1.1228
|2006.05.23 22:39
|1.1228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|703.47
|991840
|2006.05.23 14:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1186
|1.1211
|1.1106
|2006.05.23 15:01
|1.1211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.97
|992064
|2006.05.23 15:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1195
|1.1170
|1.1275
|2006.05.23 16:30
|1.1170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.84
|992675
|2006.05.23 15:37
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1208
|1.1183
|1.1288
|2006.05.23 16:00
|1.1183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.55
|993519
|2006.05.23 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1186
|1.1211
|1.1106
|2006.05.23 21:52
|1.1211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.97
|994169
|2006.05.23 16:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1171
|1.1196
|1.1091
|2006.05.23 18:32
|1.1196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.28
|998381
|2006.05.23 22:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1214
|1.1189
|1.1294
|2006.05.24 14:49
|1.1189
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|-223.45
|998803
|2006.05.23 22:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1222
|1.1247
|1.1142
|2006.05.23 22:44
|1.1247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.28
|998986
|2006.05.23 22:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1232
|1.1257
|1.1152
|2006.05.23 23:01
|1.1257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.07
|999197
|2006.05.23 22:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1244
|1.1269
|1.1164
|2006.05.25 09:23
|1.1164
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.85
|716.65
|999881
|2006.05.23 23:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1248
|1.1273
|1.1168
|2006.05.25 09:22
|1.1168
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.85
|716.33
|1008020
|2006.05.24 14:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1197
|1.1222
|1.1117
|2006.05.24 15:01
|1.1222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.76
|1008262
|2006.05.24 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1220
|1.1245
|1.1140
|2006.05.24 15:02
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.32
|1009561
|2006.05.24 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1211
|1.1236
|1.1131
|2006.05.24 16:35
|1.1236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.48
|1011530
|2006.05.24 16:52
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1241
|1.1216
|1.1321
|2006.05.24 19:42
|1.1216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.91
|1014063
|2006.05.24 20:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1218
|1.1193
|1.1298
|2006.05.24 20:52
|1.1193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.92
|-1 209.45
|Closed P/L:
|-1 243.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 243.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 756.63
|Equity:
|3 756.63
|Free Margin:
|3 756.63