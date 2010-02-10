Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1470401 Name: breakout1 Currency: USD 2010 February 15, 19:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
903126352010.02.10 15:20balanceDeposit5 000.00
903158282010.02.10 15:31sell0.01eurchf1.465320.000000.000002010.02.12 02:161.464750.000.00-0.290.53
903484172010.02.10 16:50sell0.01gbpusd1.557900.000000.000002010.02.11 08:441.560310.000.00-0.08-2.41
903555372010.02.10 17:13buy0.01usdjpy89.8970.0000.0002010.02.10 17:1889.9480.000.000.000.57
903691292010.02.10 17:56buy0.01usdjpy89.9700.0000.0002010.02.10 19:0190.0270.000.000.000.63
903822782010.02.10 18:32buy0.01eurgbp0.880120.000000.000002010.02.10 19:240.880670.000.000.000.86
903917752010.02.10 19:18buy0.01usdjpy90.0240.0000.0002010.02.11 01:3290.0970.000.000.000.81
903975752010.02.10 19:43buy0.01eurgbp0.880550.000000.000002010.02.10 20:520.881060.000.000.000.80
904176932010.02.10 21:49buy0.01eurgbp0.881440.000000.000002010.02.11 08:040.881950.000.00-0.060.80
904184602010.02.10 21:57buy0.01eurjpy123.5440.0000.0002010.02.10 23:06123.5960.000.000.000.58
904420092010.02.11 01:30sell0.02gbpusd1.563100.000000.000002010.02.11 08:441.560240.000.000.005.72
904978802010.02.11 08:01buy0.01eurjpy124.0060.0000.0002010.02.11 08:10124.0590.000.000.000.59
905109642010.02.11 09:02buy0.01eurgbp0.882800.000000.000002010.02.11 09:510.883310.000.000.000.79
905154902010.02.11 09:26sell0.01gbpusd1.560280.000000.000002010.02.11 09:261.559760.000.000.000.52
905281192010.02.11 10:17buy0.01usdjpy90.0210.0000.0002010.02.12 08:3490.0840.000.000.000.70
905304772010.02.11 10:31sell0.01gbpusd1.556580.000000.000002010.02.11 15:451.559030.000.000.00-2.45
905715492010.02.11 12:52sell0.02gbpusd1.561980.000000.000002010.02.11 15:451.559030.000.000.005.90
906441932010.02.11 16:01sell0.01gbpusd1.559340.000000.000002010.02.12 11:111.564650.000.00-0.03-5.31
906535012010.02.11 16:22sell0.01eurusd1.364660.000000.000002010.02.11 16:311.364130.000.000.000.53
906537292010.02.11 16:23buy0.01usdchf1.074170.000000.000002010.02.11 16:311.074830.000.000.000.61
906537392010.02.11 16:23sell0.01eurjpy122.4850.0000.0002010.02.11 16:31122.4260.000.000.000.65
906565952010.02.11 16:32sell0.01eurjpy122.4500.0000.0002010.02.11 16:33122.3970.000.000.000.59
906804322010.02.11 17:24sell0.02gbpusd1.564710.000000.000002010.02.12 11:111.564650.000.00-0.050.12
906907682010.02.11 17:48sell0.01eurgbp0.871340.000000.000002010.02.11 17:580.870800.000.000.000.85
907014072010.02.11 18:18sell0.01eurgbp0.870570.000000.000002010.02.12 08:430.869990.000.00-0.010.91
907306342010.02.11 20:23sell0.04gbpusd1.570040.000000.000002010.02.12 11:111.564500.000.00-0.1022.16
908712182010.02.12 09:21sell0.01eurusd1.364090.000000.000002010.02.12 09:221.363510.000.000.000.58
908722072010.02.12 09:23buy0.01usdchf1.073680.000000.000002010.02.12 09:261.074200.000.000.000.48
908908262010.02.12 10:05buy0.01usdjpy90.2110.0000.0002010.02.12 10:3290.2620.000.000.000.57
908953672010.02.12 10:21sell0.01eurusd1.361580.000000.000002010.02.12 10:321.361020.000.000.000.56
908953832010.02.12 10:21buy0.01usdchf1.077180.000000.000002010.02.12 10:321.077720.000.000.000.50
909050962010.02.12 10:56buy0.01usdchf1.077710.000000.000002010.02.12 10:581.078500.000.000.000.73
909387972010.02.12 11:46sell0.01eurusd1.355600.000000.000002010.02.12 11:461.355050.000.000.000.55
909396472010.02.12 11:47buy0.01usdchf1.081070.000000.000002010.02.12 12:091.081670.000.000.000.55
909396752010.02.12 11:47sell0.01eurjpy121.7470.0000.0002010.02.12 12:28121.6950.000.000.000.58
909484172010.02.12 12:05sell0.01eurusd1.355610.000000.000002010.02.12 12:061.355090.000.000.000.52
909602472010.02.12 12:33sell0.01eurchf1.464960.000000.000002010.02.12 16:091.464450.000.000.000.47
909813812010.02.12 13:33buy0.01usdjpy90.0810.0000.0002010.02.12 13:4890.1340.000.000.000.59
909888972010.02.12 14:00buy0.01usdjpy90.1290.0000.0002010.02.12 14:2990.1940.000.000.000.72
912209122010.02.15 10:08buy0.01gbpusd1.568150.000000.000002010.02.15 10:141.568680.000.000.000.53
912234692010.02.15 10:24sell0.01eurjpy122.4730.0000.0002010.02.15 10:44122.4170.000.000.000.62
912263562010.02.15 10:39buy0.01gbpusd1.568370.000000.000002010.02.15 12:411.568880.000.000.000.51
912747502010.02.15 13:51sell0.01eurjpy122.5120.0000.0002010.02.15 13:59122.4610.000.000.000.56
  0.00 0.00 -0.62 45.67
Closed P/L: 45.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
912226982010.02.15 10:18sell0.01eurgbp0.867360.000000.00000 0.868750.000.000.00-2.18
913131402010.02.15 16:37sell0.01eurjpy122.2980.0000.000 122.3910.000.000.00-1.04
913201722010.02.15 17:08sell0.01eurusd1.358690.000000.00000 1.360230.000.000.00-1.54
913203372010.02.15 17:09buy0.01usdchf1.078670.000000.00000 1.077490.000.000.00-1.10
913322222010.02.15 18:02sell0.01eurchf1.465690.000000.00000 1.465530.000.000.000.15
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.71
 Floating P/L: -5.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 45.05 Floating P/L: -5.71 Margin: 12.88
Balance: 5 045.05 Equity: 5 039.34 Free Margin: 5 026.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 55.33 Gross Loss: 10.28 Total Net Profit: 45.05
Profit Factor: 5.38 Expected Payoff: 1.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.34 (0.11%) Relative Drawdown: 0.11% (5.34)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 22 (86.36%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 22.06 loss trade: -5.34
Average profit trade: 1.42 loss trade: -3.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (30.62) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.34)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 30.62 (16) consecutive loss (count): -5.34 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1