|Account: 1470401
|Name: breakout1
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 15, 19:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|90312635
|2010.02.10 15:20
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|90315828
|2010.02.10 15:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.46532
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 02:16
|1.46475
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|0.53
|90348417
|2010.02.10 16:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55790
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 08:44
|1.56031
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-2.41
|90355537
|2010.02.10 17:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.897
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.10 17:18
|89.948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|90369129
|2010.02.10 17:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.970
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.10 19:01
|90.027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|90382278
|2010.02.10 18:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.88012
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 19:24
|0.88067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|90391775
|2010.02.10 19:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.024
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.11 01:32
|90.097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|90397575
|2010.02.10 19:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.88055
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 20:52
|0.88106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|90417693
|2010.02.10 21:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.88144
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 08:04
|0.88195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.80
|90418460
|2010.02.10 21:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|123.544
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.10 23:06
|123.596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|90442009
|2010.02.11 01:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56310
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 08:44
|1.56024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.72
|90497880
|2010.02.11 08:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|124.006
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.11 08:10
|124.059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|90510964
|2010.02.11 09:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.88280
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 09:51
|0.88331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|90515490
|2010.02.11 09:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56028
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 09:26
|1.55976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|90528119
|2010.02.11 10:17
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.021
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.12 08:34
|90.084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|90530477
|2010.02.11 10:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55658
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 15:45
|1.55903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|90571549
|2010.02.11 12:52
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56198
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 15:45
|1.55903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|90644193
|2010.02.11 16:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55934
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 11:11
|1.56465
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-5.31
|90653501
|2010.02.11 16:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.36466
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 16:31
|1.36413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|90653729
|2010.02.11 16:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07417
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 16:31
|1.07483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|90653739
|2010.02.11 16:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|122.485
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.11 16:31
|122.426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|90656595
|2010.02.11 16:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|122.450
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.11 16:33
|122.397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|90680432
|2010.02.11 17:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56471
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 11:11
|1.56465
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.12
|90690768
|2010.02.11 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.87134
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.11 17:58
|0.87080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|90701407
|2010.02.11 18:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.87057
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 08:43
|0.86999
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.91
|90730634
|2010.02.11 20:23
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.57004
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 11:11
|1.56450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|22.16
|90871218
|2010.02.12 09:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.36409
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 09:22
|1.36351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|90872207
|2010.02.12 09:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07368
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 09:26
|1.07420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|90890826
|2010.02.12 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.211
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.12 10:32
|90.262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|90895367
|2010.02.12 10:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.36158
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 10:32
|1.36102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|90895383
|2010.02.12 10:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07718
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 10:32
|1.07772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|90905096
|2010.02.12 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07771
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 10:58
|1.07850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|90938797
|2010.02.12 11:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35560
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 11:46
|1.35505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|90939647
|2010.02.12 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.08107
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 12:09
|1.08167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|90939675
|2010.02.12 11:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|121.747
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.12 12:28
|121.695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|90948417
|2010.02.12 12:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35561
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 12:06
|1.35509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|90960247
|2010.02.12 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.46496
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.12 16:09
|1.46445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|90981381
|2010.02.12 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.081
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.12 13:48
|90.134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|90988897
|2010.02.12 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.129
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.12 14:29
|90.194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|91220912
|2010.02.15 10:08
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56815
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.15 10:14
|1.56868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|91223469
|2010.02.15 10:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|122.473
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.15 10:44
|122.417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|91226356
|2010.02.15 10:39
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56837
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.15 12:41
|1.56888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|91274750
|2010.02.15 13:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|122.512
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.02.15 13:59
|122.461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|45.67
|Closed P/L:
|45.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|91222698
|2010.02.15 10:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.86736
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.86875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|91313140
|2010.02.15 16:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|122.298
|0.000
|0.000
|122.391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|91320172
|2010.02.15 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35869
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.36023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|91320337
|2010.02.15 17:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07867
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.07749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|91332222
|2010.02.15 18:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.46569
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.46553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.71
|Floating P/L:
|-5.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|45.05
|Floating P/L:
|-5.71
|Margin:
|12.88
|Balance:
|5 045.05
|Equity:
|5 039.34
|Free Margin:
|5 026.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|55.33
|Gross Loss:
|10.28
|Total Net Profit:
|45.05
|Profit Factor:
|5.38
|Expected Payoff:
|1.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.34 (0.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.11% (5.34)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (86.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.06
|loss trade:
|-5.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.42
|loss trade:
|-3.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (30.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.34)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.62 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.34 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1