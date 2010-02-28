InvestTechFx Technologies Inc.
|Account: 28524
|Name: Ryan M Brown
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 1, 04:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6007219
|2010.02.28 23:15
|buy
|0.66
|gbpusd
|1.5164
|1.5144
|1.5184
|2010.03.01 00:00
|1.5184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|Closed P/L:
|132.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|132.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 455.78
|Equity:
|10 455.78
|Free Margin:
|10 455.78