InvestTechFx Technologies Inc.

Account: 28524 Name: Ryan M Brown Currency: USD 2010 March 1, 04:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
60072192010.02.28 23:15buy0.66gbpusd1.51641.51441.51842010.03.01 00:001.51840.000.000.00132.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 132.00
Closed P/L: 132.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 132.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 455.78 Equity: 10 455.78 Free Margin: 10 455.78