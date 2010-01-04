Strategy Tester Report
Ranger
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.03.04 23:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.03.05)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|SEP_1="SIGNAL"; MAC_F=6; MAC_S=10; MA_SP=0.15; CCI_Limit=0; SEP_2="TIME FILTER"; S1_sHour=0; S1_rHour=23; SEP_3="MONEY MANAGEMENT"; TP_Factor=4; SL_Factor=1; MM_Risk=3;
|Bars in test
|2050
|Ticks modelled
|1871698
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|8115.44
|Gross profit
|13153.43
|Gross loss
|-5037.98
|Profit factor
|2.61
|Expected payoff
|405.77
|Absolute drawdown
|56.70
|Maximal drawdown
|2543.45 (15.04%)
|Relative drawdown
|15.04% (2543.45)
|Total trades
|20
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (40.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (45.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (55.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1815.02
|loss trade
|-535.76
|Average
|profit trade
|1461.49
|loss trade
|-458.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (4500.22)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-2386.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4500.22 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2386.50 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2010.01.04 09:00
|buy
|1
|0.90
|1.43062
|1.42730
|1.44295
|2
|2010.01.04 14:46
|t/p
|1
|0.90
|1.44295
|1.42730
|1.44295
|1109.70
|11109.70
|3
|2010.01.04 21:00
|sell
|2
|0.97
|1.44110
|1.44453
|1.42833
|4
|2010.01.05 06:45
|s/l
|2
|0.97
|1.44453
|1.44453
|1.42833
|-333.58
|10776.12
|5
|2010.01.19 10:00
|sell
|3
|1.84
|1.43960
|1.44136
|1.43352
|6
|2010.01.19 11:06
|t/p
|3
|1.84
|1.43352
|1.44136
|1.43352
|1118.72
|11894.84
|7
|2010.01.21 01:00
|buy
|4
|1.60
|1.41143
|1.40920
|1.41939
|8
|2010.01.21 03:00
|s/l
|4
|1.60
|1.40920
|1.40920
|1.41939
|-356.80
|11538.04
|9
|2010.01.27 04:00
|sell
|5
|1.42
|1.40761
|1.41004
|1.39883
|10
|2010.01.28 02:45
|t/p
|5
|1.42
|1.39883
|1.41004
|1.39883
|1242.93
|12780.96
|11
|2010.01.28 07:00
|buy
|6
|1.19
|1.40154
|1.39831
|1.41352
|12
|2010.01.28 14:31
|s/l
|6
|1.19
|1.39831
|1.39831
|1.41352
|-384.37
|12396.59
|13
|2010.02.01 06:00
|buy
|7
|1.56
|1.38831
|1.38592
|1.39690
|14
|2010.02.02 18:29
|t/p
|7
|1.56
|1.39690
|1.38592
|1.39690
|1339.26
|13735.85
|15
|2010.02.08 02:00
|buy
|8
|0.88
|1.36595
|1.36128
|1.38365
|16
|2010.02.09 18:15
|t/p
|8
|0.88
|1.38365
|1.36128
|1.38365
|1557.16
|15293.01
|17
|2010.02.11 10:00
|sell
|9
|2.43
|1.37618
|1.37807
|1.36958
|18
|2010.02.11 14:41
|t/p
|9
|2.43
|1.36958
|1.37807
|1.36958
|1603.80
|16896.81
|19
|2010.02.11 23:00
|buy
|10
|1.33
|1.36947
|1.36567
|1.38373
|20
|2010.02.12 01:52
|s/l
|10
|1.33
|1.36567
|1.36567
|1.38373
|-506.07
|16390.75
|21
|2010.02.15 04:00
|sell
|11
|1.63
|1.36126
|1.36427
|1.35018
|22
|2010.02.16 05:38
|s/l
|11
|1.63
|1.36427
|1.36427
|1.35018
|-492.10
|15898.65
|23
|2010.02.16 14:00
|sell
|12
|1.94
|1.36347
|1.36593
|1.35461
|24
|2010.02.16 14:27
|s/l
|12
|1.94
|1.36593
|1.36593
|1.35461
|-477.24
|15421.41
|25
|2010.02.16 16:00
|sell
|13
|1.74
|1.36580
|1.36846
|1.35612
|26
|2010.02.16 16:33
|s/l
|13
|1.74
|1.36846
|1.36846
|1.35612
|-462.84
|14958.57
|27
|2010.02.17 09:00
|buy
|14
|2.41
|1.37765
|1.37579
|1.38414
|28
|2010.02.17 10:16
|s/l
|14
|2.41
|1.37579
|1.37579
|1.38414
|-448.26
|14510.31
|29
|2010.02.19 10:00
|buy
|15
|1.10
|1.34968
|1.34572
|1.36455
|30
|2010.02.22 02:56
|t/p
|15
|1.10
|1.36455
|1.34572
|1.36455
|1635.15
|16145.46
|31
|2010.02.23 01:00
|buy
|16
|2.13
|1.36075
|1.35848
|1.36888
|32
|2010.02.23 09:14
|t/p
|16
|2.13
|1.36888
|1.35848
|1.36888
|1731.69
|17877.15
|33
|2010.02.26 14:00
|sell
|17
|1.81
|1.35810
|1.36106
|1.34721
|34
|2010.02.26 16:00
|buy
|18
|1.84
|1.35886
|1.35595
|1.36955
|35
|2010.02.26 16:05
|s/l
|18
|1.84
|1.35595
|1.35595
|1.36955
|-535.44
|17341.71
|36
|2010.02.26 16:30
|s/l
|17
|1.81
|1.36106
|1.36106
|1.34721
|-535.76
|16805.95
|37
|2010.03.01 03:00
|sell
|19
|1.37
|1.36156
|1.36525
|1.34777
|38
|2010.03.01 10:16
|s/l
|19
|1.37
|1.36525
|1.36525
|1.34777
|-505.53
|16300.42
|39
|2010.03.04 02:00
|sell
|20
|1.51
|1.36921
|1.37246
|1.35719
|40
|2010.03.04 17:34
|t/p
|20
|1.51
|1.35719
|1.37246
|1.35719
|1815.02
|18115.44