Strategy Tester Report
Ranger
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.03.04 23:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.03.05)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersSEP_1="SIGNAL"; MAC_F=6; MAC_S=10; MA_SP=0.15; CCI_Limit=0; SEP_2="TIME FILTER"; S1_sHour=0; S1_rHour=23; SEP_3="MONEY MANAGEMENT"; TP_Factor=4; SL_Factor=1; MM_Risk=3;
Bars in test2050Ticks modelled1871698Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit8115.44Gross profit13153.43Gross loss-5037.98
Profit factor2.61Expected payoff405.77
Absolute drawdown56.70Maximal drawdown2543.45 (15.04%)Relative drawdown15.04% (2543.45)
Total trades20Short positions (won %)10 (40.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)9 (45.00%)Loss trades (% of total)11 (55.00%)
Largestprofit trade1815.02loss trade-535.76
Averageprofit trade1461.49loss trade-458.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (4500.22)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-2386.50)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4500.22 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2386.50 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12010.01.04 09:00buy10.901.430621.427301.44295
22010.01.04 14:46t/p10.901.442951.427301.442951109.7011109.70
32010.01.04 21:00sell20.971.441101.444531.42833
42010.01.05 06:45s/l20.971.444531.444531.42833-333.5810776.12
52010.01.19 10:00sell31.841.439601.441361.43352
62010.01.19 11:06t/p31.841.433521.441361.433521118.7211894.84
72010.01.21 01:00buy41.601.411431.409201.41939
82010.01.21 03:00s/l41.601.409201.409201.41939-356.8011538.04
92010.01.27 04:00sell51.421.407611.410041.39883
102010.01.28 02:45t/p51.421.398831.410041.398831242.9312780.96
112010.01.28 07:00buy61.191.401541.398311.41352
122010.01.28 14:31s/l61.191.398311.398311.41352-384.3712396.59
132010.02.01 06:00buy71.561.388311.385921.39690
142010.02.02 18:29t/p71.561.396901.385921.396901339.2613735.85
152010.02.08 02:00buy80.881.365951.361281.38365
162010.02.09 18:15t/p80.881.383651.361281.383651557.1615293.01
172010.02.11 10:00sell92.431.376181.378071.36958
182010.02.11 14:41t/p92.431.369581.378071.369581603.8016896.81
192010.02.11 23:00buy101.331.369471.365671.38373
202010.02.12 01:52s/l101.331.365671.365671.38373-506.0716390.75
212010.02.15 04:00sell111.631.361261.364271.35018
222010.02.16 05:38s/l111.631.364271.364271.35018-492.1015898.65
232010.02.16 14:00sell121.941.363471.365931.35461
242010.02.16 14:27s/l121.941.365931.365931.35461-477.2415421.41
252010.02.16 16:00sell131.741.365801.368461.35612
262010.02.16 16:33s/l131.741.368461.368461.35612-462.8414958.57
272010.02.17 09:00buy142.411.377651.375791.38414
282010.02.17 10:16s/l142.411.375791.375791.38414-448.2614510.31
292010.02.19 10:00buy151.101.349681.345721.36455
302010.02.22 02:56t/p151.101.364551.345721.364551635.1516145.46
312010.02.23 01:00buy162.131.360751.358481.36888
322010.02.23 09:14t/p162.131.368881.358481.368881731.6917877.15
332010.02.26 14:00sell171.811.358101.361061.34721
342010.02.26 16:00buy181.841.358861.355951.36955
352010.02.26 16:05s/l181.841.355951.355951.36955-535.4417341.71
362010.02.26 16:30s/l171.811.361061.361061.34721-535.7616805.95
372010.03.01 03:00sell191.371.361561.365251.34777
382010.03.01 10:16s/l191.371.365251.365251.34777-505.5316300.42
392010.03.04 02:00sell201.511.369211.372461.35719
402010.03.04 17:34t/p201.511.357191.372461.357191815.0218115.44