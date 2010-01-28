|Account: 1435876
|Name: polifit4
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 19, 19:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87346396
|2010.01.28 16:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|88036906
|2010.02.01 21:51
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47156
|1.46706
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|88037087
|2010.02.01 21:52
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47154
|1.46704
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|88037605
|2010.02.01 21:53
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47131
|1.46681
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 22:59
|1.47147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.33
|88102921
|2010.02.02 04:56
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47150
|1.46700
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.91
|88109401
|2010.02.02 05:24
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47259
|1.47709
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.06
|88109671
|2010.02.02 05:25
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47282
|1.47732
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|88109935
|2010.02.02 05:26
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47304
|1.47754
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:19
|1.47292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|88315678
|2010.02.02 19:32
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47333
|1.47783
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.02
|88316023
|2010.02.02 19:34
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47346
|1.47796
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|89735012
|2010.02.08 21:59
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46507
|1.46057
|0.00000
|2010.02.08 22:31
|1.46519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.71
|89769833
|2010.02.09 01:05
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46581
|1.47031
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 07:30
|1.46712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.38
|89775611
|2010.02.09 01:39
|sell
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.46778
|1.47228
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 01:58
|1.46714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.35
|90147758
|2010.02.10 04:25
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46699
|1.46249
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 04:44
|1.46711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|91405298
|2010.02.16 05:38
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46622
|1.47072
|0.00000
|2010.02.16 06:27
|1.46579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.62
|91405494
|2010.02.16 05:39
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.46618
|1.47068
|0.00000
|2010.02.16 06:27
|1.46579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.69
|91681032
|2010.02.17 01:10
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46806
|1.47256
|0.00000
|2010.02.17 01:52
|1.46792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|91963959
|2010.02.17 20:01
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46694
|1.46244
|0.00000
|2010.02.17 20:02
|1.46765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.48
|92362559
|2010.02.18 22:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46622
|1.46172
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:37
|1.46653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.15
|92364118
|2010.02.18 22:34
|buy
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.46598
|1.46148
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:37
|1.46621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.29
|92364643
|2010.02.18 22:35
|buy
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.46592
|1.46142
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:37
|1.46621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.97
|92372526
|2010.02.18 22:37
|buy
|0.61
|eurchf
|1.46574
|1.46124
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:41
|1.46485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.23
|92376350
|2010.02.18 22:38
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46557
|1.46107
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:41
|1.46527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.37
|92376628
|2010.02.18 22:39
|buy
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.46532
|1.46082
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:41
|1.46527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|92380884
|2010.02.18 22:41
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46566
|1.46116
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:56
|1.46611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.92
|92381343
|2010.02.18 22:42
|buy
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.46539
|1.46089
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:56
|1.46648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.34
|92381897
|2010.02.18 22:43
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.46507
|1.46057
|0.00000
|2010.02.18 22:56
|1.46653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.10
|92499092
|2010.02.19 06:43
|sell
|0.62
|eurchf
|1.46571
|1.47021
|0.00000
|2010.02.19 07:30
|1.46570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|92499586
|2010.02.19 06:45
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46594
|1.47044
|0.00000
|2010.02.19 07:30
|1.46577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.37
|92499774
|2010.02.19 06:46
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.46613
|1.47063
|0.00000
|2010.02.19 07:28
|1.46602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.82
|Closed P/L:
|272.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|272.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 272.82
|Equity:
|5 272.82
|Free Margin:
|5 272.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|432.60
|Gross Loss:
|159.78
|Total Net Profit:
|272.82
|Profit Factor:
|2.71
|Expected Payoff:
|9.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.38 (1.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.44% (73.38)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (81.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (79.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (20.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.10
|loss trade:
|-73.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.81
|loss trade:
|-26.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (142.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-69.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|173.16 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2