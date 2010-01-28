Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1435876 Name: polifit4 Currency: USD 2010 February 19, 19:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
873463962010.01.28 16:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
880369062010.02.01 21:51buy0.59eurchf1.471561.467060.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.003.91
880370872010.02.01 21:52buy0.57eurchf1.471541.467040.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.004.85
880376052010.02.01 21:53buy0.55eurchf1.471311.466810.000002010.02.01 22:591.471470.000.000.008.33
881029212010.02.02 04:56buy0.59eurchf1.471501.467000.000002010.02.02 05:201.471660.000.000.008.91
881094012010.02.02 05:24sell0.59eurchf1.472591.477090.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-15.06
881096712010.02.02 05:25sell0.57eurchf1.472821.477320.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-2.15
881099352010.02.02 05:26sell0.55eurchf1.473041.477540.000002010.02.02 09:191.472920.000.000.006.24
883156782010.02.02 19:32sell0.59eurchf1.473331.477830.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0019.02
883160232010.02.02 19:34sell0.57eurchf1.473461.477960.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0025.40
897350122010.02.08 21:59buy0.60eurchf1.465071.460570.000002010.02.08 22:311.465190.000.000.006.71
897698332010.02.09 01:05sell0.60eurchf1.465811.470310.000002010.02.09 07:301.467120.000.000.00-73.38
897756112010.02.09 01:39sell0.56eurchf1.467781.472280.000002010.02.09 01:581.467140.000.000.0033.35
901477582010.02.10 04:25buy0.59eurchf1.466991.462490.000002010.02.10 04:441.467110.000.000.006.64
914052982010.02.16 05:38sell0.59eurchf1.466221.470720.000002010.02.16 06:271.465790.000.000.0023.62
914054942010.02.16 05:39sell0.57eurchf1.466181.470680.000002010.02.16 06:271.465790.000.000.0020.69
916810322010.02.17 01:10sell0.60eurchf1.468061.472560.000002010.02.17 01:521.467920.000.000.007.88
919639592010.02.17 20:01buy0.60eurchf1.466941.462440.000002010.02.17 20:021.467650.000.000.0039.48
923625592010.02.18 22:33buy0.60eurchf1.466221.461720.000002010.02.18 22:371.466530.000.000.0017.15
923641182010.02.18 22:34buy0.58eurchf1.465981.461480.000002010.02.18 22:371.466210.000.000.0012.29
923646432010.02.18 22:35buy0.56eurchf1.465921.461420.000002010.02.18 22:371.466210.000.000.0014.97
923725262010.02.18 22:37buy0.61eurchf1.465741.461240.000002010.02.18 22:411.464850.000.000.00-50.23
923763502010.02.18 22:38buy0.59eurchf1.465571.461070.000002010.02.18 22:411.465270.000.000.00-16.37
923766282010.02.18 22:39buy0.56eurchf1.465321.460820.000002010.02.18 22:411.465270.000.000.00-2.59
923808842010.02.18 22:41buy0.60eurchf1.465661.461160.000002010.02.18 22:561.466110.000.000.0024.92
923813432010.02.18 22:42buy0.58eurchf1.465391.460890.000002010.02.18 22:561.466480.000.000.0058.34
923818972010.02.18 22:43buy0.55eurchf1.465071.460570.000002010.02.18 22:561.466530.000.000.0074.10
924990922010.02.19 06:43sell0.62eurchf1.465711.470210.000002010.02.19 07:301.465700.000.000.000.57
924995862010.02.19 06:45sell0.60eurchf1.465941.470440.000002010.02.19 07:301.465770.000.000.009.37
924997742010.02.19 06:46sell0.58eurchf1.466131.470630.000002010.02.19 07:281.466020.000.000.005.86
  0.00 0.00 0.00 272.82
Closed P/L: 272.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 272.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 272.82 Equity: 5 272.82 Free Margin: 5 272.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 432.60 Gross Loss: 159.78 Total Net Profit: 272.82
Profit Factor: 2.71 Expected Payoff: 9.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.38 (1.44%) Relative Drawdown: 1.44% (73.38)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (81.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (79.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (20.69%)
Largest profit trade: 74.10 loss trade: -73.38
Average profit trade: 18.81 loss trade: -26.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (142.72) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-69.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 173.16 (6) consecutive loss (count): -73.38 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2