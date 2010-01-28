|Account: 1435872
|Name: polifit3
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 10, 15:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87346236
|2010.01.28 16:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|87791526
|2010.02.01 05:52
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47170
|1.47620
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 06:09
|1.47143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|88036506
|2010.02.01 21:50
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47183
|1.46733
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.17
|88036939
|2010.02.01 21:51
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47156
|1.46706
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|88037359
|2010.02.01 21:52
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47140
|1.46690
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|88097661
|2010.02.02 04:37
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47158
|1.46708
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 04:39
|1.47209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.40
|88102839
|2010.02.02 04:55
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47162
|1.46712
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|88103065
|2010.02.02 04:56
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47143
|1.46693
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88108910
|2010.02.02 05:22
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47229
|1.47679
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.79
|88109403
|2010.02.02 05:24
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47259
|1.47709
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.57
|88109828
|2010.02.02 05:25
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47292
|1.47742
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.91
|88315579
|2010.02.02 19:31
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47329
|1.47779
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:01
|1.47313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|88316039
|2010.02.02 19:34
|sell
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.47346
|1.47796
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:01
|1.47313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.53
|88655264
|2010.02.04 00:57
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47105
|1.47555
|0.00000
|2010.02.04 01:47
|1.47083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.05
|88701646
|2010.02.04 06:51
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47098
|1.47548
|0.00000
|2010.02.04 07:44
|1.47086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.57
|89734477
|2010.02.08 21:58
|buy
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.46519
|1.46069
|0.00000
|2010.02.08 22:31
|1.46534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.11
|89774372
|2010.02.09 01:30
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46673
|1.47123
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 01:58
|1.46714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.51
|89775493
|2010.02.09 01:39
|sell
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.46771
|1.47221
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 01:58
|1.46714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|89805357
|2010.02.09 05:29
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46774
|1.47224
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 05:58
|1.46762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|90080035
|2010.02.09 21:53
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46732
|1.46282
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 21:59
|1.46784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|90147748
|2010.02.10 04:25
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46708
|1.46258
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 05:04
|1.46719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.09
|90162781
|2010.02.10 05:57
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46726
|1.47176
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 06:28
|1.46690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.92
|Closed P/L:
|37.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|37.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 037.92
|Equity:
|5 037.92
|Free Margin:
|5 037.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|203.32
|Gross Loss:
|165.40
|Total Net Profit:
|37.92
|Profit Factor:
|1.23
|Expected Payoff:
|1.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|83.72
|Maximal Drawdown:
|131.72 (2.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.61% (131.72)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|29.70
|loss trade:
|-60.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.55
|loss trade:
|-27.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (91.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-131.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|91.09 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-131.72 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2