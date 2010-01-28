Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1435876 Name: polifit4 Currency: USD 2010 February 10, 15:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
873463962010.01.28 16:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
880369062010.02.01 21:51buy0.59eurchf1.471561.467060.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.003.91
880370872010.02.01 21:52buy0.57eurchf1.471541.467040.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.004.85
880376052010.02.01 21:53buy0.55eurchf1.471311.466810.000002010.02.01 22:591.471470.000.000.008.33
881029212010.02.02 04:56buy0.59eurchf1.471501.467000.000002010.02.02 05:201.471660.000.000.008.91
881094012010.02.02 05:24sell0.59eurchf1.472591.477090.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-15.06
881096712010.02.02 05:25sell0.57eurchf1.472821.477320.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-2.15
881099352010.02.02 05:26sell0.55eurchf1.473041.477540.000002010.02.02 09:191.472920.000.000.006.24
883156782010.02.02 19:32sell0.59eurchf1.473331.477830.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0019.02
883160232010.02.02 19:34sell0.57eurchf1.473461.477960.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0025.40
897350122010.02.08 21:59buy0.60eurchf1.465071.460570.000002010.02.08 22:311.465190.000.000.006.71
897698332010.02.09 01:05sell0.60eurchf1.465811.470310.000002010.02.09 07:301.467120.000.000.00-73.38
897756112010.02.09 01:39sell0.56eurchf1.467781.472280.000002010.02.09 01:581.467140.000.000.0033.35
901477582010.02.10 04:25buy0.59eurchf1.466991.462490.000002010.02.10 04:441.467110.000.000.006.64
  0.00 0.00 0.00 32.77
Closed P/L: 32.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 32.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 032.77 Equity: 5 032.77 Free Margin: 5 032.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 123.36 Gross Loss: 90.59 Total Net Profit: 32.77
Profit Factor: 1.36 Expected Payoff: 2.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.38 (1.44%) Relative Drawdown: 1.44% (73.38)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 33.35 loss trade: -73.38
Average profit trade: 12.34 loss trade: -30.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (32.24) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-17.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.48 (4) consecutive loss (count): -73.38 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2