|Account: 1435876
|Name: polifit4
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 10, 15:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87346396
|2010.01.28 16:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|88036906
|2010.02.01 21:51
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47156
|1.46706
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|88037087
|2010.02.01 21:52
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47154
|1.46704
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|88037605
|2010.02.01 21:53
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47131
|1.46681
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 22:59
|1.47147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.33
|88102921
|2010.02.02 04:56
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47150
|1.46700
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.91
|88109401
|2010.02.02 05:24
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47259
|1.47709
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.06
|88109671
|2010.02.02 05:25
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47282
|1.47732
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|88109935
|2010.02.02 05:26
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47304
|1.47754
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:19
|1.47292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|88315678
|2010.02.02 19:32
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47333
|1.47783
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.02
|88316023
|2010.02.02 19:34
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47346
|1.47796
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|89735012
|2010.02.08 21:59
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46507
|1.46057
|0.00000
|2010.02.08 22:31
|1.46519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.71
|89769833
|2010.02.09 01:05
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.46581
|1.47031
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 07:30
|1.46712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.38
|89775611
|2010.02.09 01:39
|sell
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.46778
|1.47228
|0.00000
|2010.02.09 01:58
|1.46714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.35
|90147758
|2010.02.10 04:25
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.46699
|1.46249
|0.00000
|2010.02.10 04:44
|1.46711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.77
|Closed P/L:
|32.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|32.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 032.77
|Equity:
|5 032.77
|Free Margin:
|5 032.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|123.36
|Gross Loss:
|90.59
|Total Net Profit:
|32.77
|Profit Factor:
|1.36
|Expected Payoff:
|2.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.38 (1.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.44% (73.38)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (76.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (23.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|33.35
|loss trade:
|-73.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.34
|loss trade:
|-30.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (32.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-17.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.48 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2