Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2221354 Name: ichimscalp Currency: USD 2010 February 26, 17:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
677620942010.02.25 17:18balanceDeposit500.00
677622522010.02.25 17:19buy1.00eurgbp0.886790.000000.888542010.02.25 17:450.886870.000.000.0012.16
677662252010.02.25 17:45buy1.00eurgbp0.887040.000000.888792010.02.25 20:000.888790.000.000.00267.09
677672502010.02.25 17:50sell0.50gbpchf1.649980.000000.000002010.02.26 09:561.646010.000.00-1.49184.13
678420192010.02.26 09:56buy1.00eurgbp0.889150.885100.891102010.02.26 10:330.889930.000.000.00119.04
678420672010.02.26 09:57sell1.00usdjpy89.30589.46089.1102010.02.26 10:3589.2610.000.000.0049.29
678421932010.02.26 09:59sell1.00usdjpy89.29189.46089.1202010.02.26 10:3589.2640.000.000.0030.25
678423942010.02.26 10:00sell0.50usdjpy89.30089.46089.1402010.02.26 10:3489.2590.000.000.0022.97
678457652010.02.26 10:33sell1.00gbpchf1.643460.000000.000002010.02.26 10:351.643350.000.000.0010.22
678461922010.02.26 10:35sell1.00gbpchf1.642191.648901.637102010.02.26 10:371.640970.000.000.00113.40
678466502010.02.26 10:37sell2.00gbpchf1.641121.641000.000002010.02.26 12:091.639310.000.000.00336.64
678502232010.02.26 11:45sell2.00gbpchf1.640301.644700.000002010.02.26 12:091.639350.000.000.00176.69
678599382010.02.26 12:40sell2.00gbpchf1.638891.642501.637402010.02.26 13:521.637990.000.000.00167.07
678642262010.02.26 13:32sell2.00gbpchf1.639561.642501.637402010.02.26 13:501.638470.000.000.00202.29
678642832010.02.26 13:42sell2.00gbpchf1.638401.642501.637402010.02.26 13:511.637870.000.000.0098.40
678780752010.02.26 15:31sell2.00gbpchf1.635631.639601.634302010.02.26 15:521.635330.000.000.0055.67
678781572010.02.26 15:32sell2.00gbpchf1.635751.639601.634342010.02.26 15:521.635260.000.000.0090.93
678804922010.02.26 15:53sell5.00gbpchf1.634671.639601.633402010.02.26 16:421.633400.000.000.00591.70
678809622010.02.26 15:57sell2.00gbpchf1.634351.639601.633402010.02.26 16:421.633400.000.000.00177.05
678915792010.02.26 16:50sell5.00gbpchf1.632571.639601.631102010.02.26 17:391.632450.000.000.0056.04
  0.00 0.00 -1.49 2 761.03
Closed P/L: 2 759.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 759.54 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 259.54 Equity: 3 259.54 Free Margin: 3 259.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 759.54 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 759.54
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 145.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 16 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 591.70 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 145.24 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 19 (2 759.54) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 759.54 (19) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 19 consecutive losses: 0