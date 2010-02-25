|Account: 2221354
|Name: ichimscalp
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 26, 17:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|67762094
|2010.02.25 17:18
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|67762252
|2010.02.25 17:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.88679
|0.00000
|0.88854
|2010.02.25 17:45
|0.88687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.16
|67766225
|2010.02.25 17:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.88704
|0.00000
|0.88879
|2010.02.25 20:00
|0.88879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|267.09
|67767250
|2010.02.25 17:50
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|1.64998
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.26 09:56
|1.64601
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|184.13
|67842019
|2010.02.26 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.88915
|0.88510
|0.89110
|2010.02.26 10:33
|0.88993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.04
|67842067
|2010.02.26 09:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|89.305
|89.460
|89.110
|2010.02.26 10:35
|89.261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.29
|67842193
|2010.02.26 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|89.291
|89.460
|89.120
|2010.02.26 10:35
|89.264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.25
|67842394
|2010.02.26 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|89.300
|89.460
|89.140
|2010.02.26 10:34
|89.259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.97
|67845765
|2010.02.26 10:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|1.64346
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.26 10:35
|1.64335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.22
|67846192
|2010.02.26 10:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|1.64219
|1.64890
|1.63710
|2010.02.26 10:37
|1.64097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.40
|67846650
|2010.02.26 10:37
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.64112
|1.64100
|0.00000
|2010.02.26 12:09
|1.63931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|336.64
|67850223
|2010.02.26 11:45
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.64030
|1.64470
|0.00000
|2010.02.26 12:09
|1.63935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.69
|67859938
|2010.02.26 12:40
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63889
|1.64250
|1.63740
|2010.02.26 13:52
|1.63799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.07
|67864226
|2010.02.26 13:32
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63956
|1.64250
|1.63740
|2010.02.26 13:50
|1.63847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.29
|67864283
|2010.02.26 13:42
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63840
|1.64250
|1.63740
|2010.02.26 13:51
|1.63787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.40
|67878075
|2010.02.26 15:31
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63563
|1.63960
|1.63430
|2010.02.26 15:52
|1.63533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.67
|67878157
|2010.02.26 15:32
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63575
|1.63960
|1.63434
|2010.02.26 15:52
|1.63526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.93
|67880492
|2010.02.26 15:53
|sell
|5.00
|gbpchf
|1.63467
|1.63960
|1.63340
|2010.02.26 16:42
|1.63340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|591.70
|67880962
|2010.02.26 15:57
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.63435
|1.63960
|1.63340
|2010.02.26 16:42
|1.63340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.05
|67891579
|2010.02.26 16:50
|sell
|5.00
|gbpchf
|1.63257
|1.63960
|1.63110
|2010.02.26 17:39
|1.63245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|2 761.03
|Closed P/L:
|2 759.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 759.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 259.54
|Equity:
|3 259.54
|Free Margin:
|3 259.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 759.54
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 759.54
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|145.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|591.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|145.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|19 (2 759.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 759.54 (19)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|0