Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2206851 Name: ichimoku_scalping Currency: USD 2010 February 19, 09:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
671130782010.02.18 19:54balanceDeposit500.00
671140682010.02.18 20:03buy0.10usdjpy91.28091.2400.0002010.02.18 20:2091.3270.000.000.005.15
671145562010.02.18 20:10buy0.10usdjpy91.28191.2400.0002010.02.18 20:2191.3260.000.000.004.93
671148322010.02.18 20:14sell0.10usdjpy91.24891.40091.1642010.02.18 20:1791.2990.000.000.00-5.59
671152572010.02.18 20:17buy0.10usdjpy91.29791.2400.0002010.02.18 20:3791.3560.000.000.006.46
671154072010.02.18 20:19buy0.10usdjpy91.32991.2400.0002010.02.18 20:4391.3590.000.000.003.28
671156622010.02.18 20:21buy0.10usdjpy91.32291.2400.0002010.02.18 20:3991.3560.000.000.003.72
671158052010.02.18 20:23buy0.10usdjpy91.34291.2400.0002010.02.18 21:5491.2400.000.000.00-11.18
671169232010.02.18 20:37buy0.10usdjpy91.38291.2400.0002010.02.18 21:5491.2400.000.000.00-15.56
671170982010.02.18 20:38buy0.10usdjpy91.36291.24091.6602010.02.18 21:5491.2400.000.000.00-13.37
671176742010.02.18 20:43buy0.10usdjpy91.37491.24091.6602010.02.18 21:5491.2400.000.000.00-14.69
671182022010.02.18 20:49buy0.10usdjpy91.38791.24091.5502010.02.18 21:5491.2400.000.000.00-16.11
671186992010.02.18 20:57buy0.10usdjpy91.33891.12091.6302010.02.18 22:3591.6300.000.000.0031.87
671194162010.02.18 21:03buy0.10usdjpy91.33991.12091.6402010.02.18 22:3591.6400.000.000.0032.85
671198512010.02.18 21:10buy0.10usdjpy91.32391.12091.6702010.02.18 22:3591.6700.000.000.0037.85
671198662010.02.18 21:10buy0.10usdjpy91.32191.12091.7502010.02.18 22:4391.7500.000.000.0046.76
671198782010.02.18 21:10buy0.10usdjpy91.32091.12091.6802010.02.18 22:3691.6800.000.000.0039.27
  0.00 0.00 0.00 135.64
Closed P/L: 135.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 135.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 635.64 Equity: 635.64 Free Margin: 635.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 212.14 Gross Loss: 76.50 Total Net Profit: 135.64
Profit Factor: 2.77 Expected Payoff: 8.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 52.96 Maximal Drawdown: 70.91 (13.69%) Relative Drawdown: 13.69% (70.91)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 46.76 loss trade: -16.11
Average profit trade: 21.21 loss trade: -12.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (188.60) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-70.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 188.60 (5) consecutive loss (count): -70.91 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3