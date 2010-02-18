|Account: 2206851
|Name: ichimoku_scalping
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 19, 09:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|67113078
|2010.02.18 19:54
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|67114068
|2010.02.18 20:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.280
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 20:20
|91.327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|67114556
|2010.02.18 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.281
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 20:21
|91.326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.93
|67114832
|2010.02.18 20:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.248
|91.400
|91.164
|2010.02.18 20:17
|91.299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.59
|67115257
|2010.02.18 20:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.297
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 20:37
|91.356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|67115407
|2010.02.18 20:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.329
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 20:43
|91.359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.28
|67115662
|2010.02.18 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.322
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 20:39
|91.356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|67115805
|2010.02.18 20:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.342
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 21:54
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.18
|67116923
|2010.02.18 20:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.382
|91.240
|0.000
|2010.02.18 21:54
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.56
|67117098
|2010.02.18 20:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.362
|91.240
|91.660
|2010.02.18 21:54
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.37
|67117674
|2010.02.18 20:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.374
|91.240
|91.660
|2010.02.18 21:54
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.69
|67118202
|2010.02.18 20:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.387
|91.240
|91.550
|2010.02.18 21:54
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.11
|67118699
|2010.02.18 20:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.338
|91.120
|91.630
|2010.02.18 22:35
|91.630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.87
|67119416
|2010.02.18 21:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.339
|91.120
|91.640
|2010.02.18 22:35
|91.640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.85
|67119851
|2010.02.18 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.323
|91.120
|91.670
|2010.02.18 22:35
|91.670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.85
|67119866
|2010.02.18 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.321
|91.120
|91.750
|2010.02.18 22:43
|91.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.76
|67119878
|2010.02.18 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.320
|91.120
|91.680
|2010.02.18 22:36
|91.680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.64
|Closed P/L:
|135.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|135.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|635.64
|Equity:
|635.64
|Free Margin:
|635.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|212.14
|Gross Loss:
|76.50
|Total Net Profit:
|135.64
|Profit Factor:
|2.77
|Expected Payoff:
|8.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|52.96
|Maximal Drawdown:
|70.91 (13.69%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|13.69% (70.91)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.76
|loss trade:
|-16.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.21
|loss trade:
|-12.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (188.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-70.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|188.60 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.91 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3