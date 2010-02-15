|Account: 964724
|Name: masoudu2ub
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 15, 01:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22933307
|2010.02.15 00:10
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|22934078
|2010.02.15 01:03
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.15 01:05
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|22934644
|2010.02.15 01:27
|buy
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.3620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.15 01:51
|1.3622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|Closed P/L:
|66.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|66.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|566.00
|Equity:
|566.00
|Free Margin:
|566.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|66.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|66.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|33.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|34.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (66.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|66.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0