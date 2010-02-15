FXOpen Investments Inc.

Account: 964724 Name: masoudu2ub Currency: USD 2010 February 15, 01:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
229333072010.02.15 00:10balanceDeposit500.00
229340782010.02.15 01:03sell1.60eurusd1.36150.00000.00002010.02.15 01:051.36130.000.000.0032.00
229346442010.02.15 01:27buy1.70eurusd1.36200.00000.00002010.02.15 01:511.36220.000.000.0034.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 66.00
Closed P/L: 66.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 66.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 566.00 Equity: 566.00 Free Margin: 566.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 66.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 66.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 33.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 34.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 33.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (66.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 66.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0