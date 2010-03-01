|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 3, 00:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31701086
|2010.03.01 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|88.96
|88.07
|89.86
|2010.03.01 01:42
|89.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.98
|
|16384
|IVYBOT_USD_JPY
|31701546
|2010.03.01 01:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.03.01 01:42
|89.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.74
|31701551
|2010.03.01 01:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.03.01 01:43
|89.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.49
|31701549
|2010.03.01 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.03.01 02:00
|88.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|31701550
|2010.03.01 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.03.01 02:00
|88.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|31701763
|2010.03.01 02:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3623
|1.3658
|1.3163
|2010.03.01 02:53
|1.3621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31701764
|2010.03.01 02:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.3673
|1.3160
|2010.03.01 02:53
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|31701746
|2010.03.01 02:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3619
|1.3659
|1.3159
|2010.03.01 02:58
|1.3618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|123
| - SELL
|31701770
|2010.03.01 03:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3616
|1.3712
|1.3156
|2010.03.01 03:08
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|31701767
|2010.03.01 02:55
|sell
|0.14
|eurgbp
|0.8982
|0.9032
|0.8912
|2010.03.01 03:48
|0.8972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.22
|31701769
|2010.03.01 02:57
|buy
|0.14
|usdchf
|1.0744
|1.0650
|1.0770
|2010.03.01 03:48
|1.0757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.92
|31701787
|2010.03.01 03:07
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.0524
|1.0574
|1.0454
|2010.03.01 04:57
|1.0524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31701810
|2010.03.01 03:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3571
|1.3656
|2010.03.01 04:58
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|16384
|IVYBOT_EUR_USD
|31701996
|2010.03.01 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3708
|1.3562
|2010.03.01 06:01
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|31701774
|2010.03.01 03:01
|buy
|0.14
|eurchf
|1.4631
|1.4575
|1.4695
|2010.03.01 13:27
|1.4638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.06
|31705754
|2010.03.01 13:37
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3500
|1.3580
|2010.03.01 16:22
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|
|
|[sl]
|31705704
|2010.03.01 13:31
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3481
|1.3583
|2010.03.01 16:27
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.80
|
|
|[sl]
|31705707
|2010.03.01 13:32
|buy
|0.14
|gbpusd
|1.4893
|1.4840
|1.4960
|2010.03.01 17:08
|1.4960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.80
|
|
|[tp]
|31705735
|2010.03.01 13:36
|sell
|0.14
|eurgbp
|0.9077
|0.9132
|0.9012
|2010.03.02 02:11
|0.9062
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|31.37
|31714009
|2010.03.02 02:34
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3499
|1.3582
|2010.03.02 04:11
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|31714012
|2010.03.02 02:35
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3484
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 04:11
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|31714597
|2010.03.02 04:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3525
|0.0000
|1.3527
|2010.03.02 04:58
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|escape
|31714590
|2010.03.02 04:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3324
|1.3576
|2010.03.02 05:05
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|
|escape
|31714586
|2010.03.02 04:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3324
|1.3577
|2010.03.02 05:05
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714596
|2010.03.02 04:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3323
|1.3577
|2010.03.02 05:05
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714585
|2010.03.02 04:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3325
|1.3577
|2010.03.02 05:06
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714587
|2010.03.02 04:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3325
|1.3577
|2010.03.02 05:06
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714592
|2010.03.02 04:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3325
|1.3576
|2010.03.02 05:06
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31713982
|2010.03.02 02:22
|sell
|0.14
|gold
|1116.63
|1119.74
|0.00
|2010.03.02 05:20
|1115.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|31714577
|2010.03.02 04:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3326
|1.3580
|2010.03.02 05:58
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714598
|2010.03.02 04:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3325
|1.3577
|2010.03.02 05:59
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|
|escape
|31714583
|2010.03.02 04:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3322
|1.3579
|2010.03.02 05:59
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|
|escape
|31714582
|2010.03.02 04:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3323
|1.3580
|2010.03.02 05:59
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714559
|2010.03.02 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3328
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 06:00
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|
|escape
|31714568
|2010.03.02 04:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3328
|1.3580
|2010.03.02 06:00
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|
|escape
|31714580
|2010.03.02 04:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3325
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 06:01
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714564
|2010.03.02 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3328
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 06:04
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|escape
|31714569
|2010.03.02 04:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3327
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 06:04
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|
|escape
|31714575
|2010.03.02 04:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3327
|1.3582
|2010.03.02 06:04
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714562
|2010.03.02 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3327
|1.3582
|2010.03.02 06:06
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|
|escape
|31714735
|2010.03.02 05:25
|buy
|0.14
|gold
|1115.82
|1112.84
|0.00
|2010.03.02 06:10
|1116.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|31714888
|2010.03.02 06:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3541
|1.3481
|2010.03.02 06:28
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL[sl]
|31714879
|2010.03.02 06:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3541
|1.3481
|2010.03.02 06:28
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31714876
|2010.03.02 06:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3542
|1.3482
|2010.03.02 06:29
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31714846
|2010.03.02 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3542
|1.3482
|2010.03.02 06:29
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31714871
|2010.03.02 06:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3542
|1.3482
|2010.03.02 06:29
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31714732
|2010.03.02 05:24
|sell
|0.14
|gold
|1114.61
|1117.59
|0.00
|2010.03.02 06:34
|1117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.72
|
|
|[sl]
|31714991
|2010.03.02 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3550
|1.3490
|2010.03.02 06:34
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31714984
|2010.03.02 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3550
|1.3490
|2010.03.02 06:35
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31714994
|2010.03.02 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3549
|1.3489
|2010.03.02 06:37
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31714996
|2010.03.02 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3548
|1.3488
|2010.03.02 06:38
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31715045
|2010.03.02 06:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4935
|1.4925
|1.4955
|2010.03.02 06:59
|1.4925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715108
|2010.03.02 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3552
|1.3522
|2010.03.02 07:22
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31715056
|2010.03.02 06:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4928
|1.4918
|1.4948
|2010.03.02 07:25
|1.4933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715051
|2010.03.02 06:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0810
|1.0820
|1.0790
|2010.03.02 07:32
|1.0820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.24
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715092
|2010.03.02 07:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4932
|1.4922
|1.4952
|2010.03.02 07:36
|1.4922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715091
|2010.03.02 07:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4932
|1.4922
|1.4952
|2010.03.02 07:36
|1.4922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715141
|2010.03.02 07:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3528
|1.3558
|2010.03.02 07:37
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|2009
|escape TP nolimit[sl]
|31715175
|2010.03.02 07:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4924
|1.4914
|1.4944
|2010.03.02 07:37
|1.4914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715019
|2010.03.02 06:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4932
|1.4942
|1.4912
|2010.03.02 07:37
|1.4912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape[tp]
|31714932
|2010.03.02 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3545
|1.3485
|2010.03.02 07:38
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31714978
|2010.03.02 06:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3545
|1.3485
|2010.03.02 07:38
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31715007
|2010.03.02 06:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3547
|1.3487
|2010.03.02 07:38
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|2009
|escape maxorder SL
|31715012
|2010.03.02 06:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3545
|1.3485
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715017
|2010.03.02 06:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3547
|1.3517
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape[tp]
|31715188
|2010.03.02 07:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4910
|1.4900
|1.4930
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.4900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715204
|2010.03.02 07:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4906
|1.4896
|1.4926
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.4896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715190
|2010.03.02 07:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0823
|1.0833
|1.0803
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.0833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.23
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715021
|2010.03.02 06:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0812
|1.0802
|1.0832
|2010.03.02 07:39
|1.0830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.62
|
|2009
|escape
|31715018
|2010.03.02 06:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0813
|1.0803
|1.0833
|2010.03.02 07:40
|1.0828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|
|2009
|escape
|31715208
|2010.03.02 07:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4899
|1.4889
|1.4919
|2010.03.02 07:44
|1.4889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715238
|2010.03.02 07:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4899
|1.4889
|1.4919
|2010.03.02 07:44
|1.4889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715295
|2010.03.02 07:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4898
|1.4888
|1.4918
|2010.03.02 07:47
|1.4888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715230
|2010.03.02 07:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4897
|1.4887
|1.4917
|2010.03.02 07:48
|1.4887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715214
|2010.03.02 07:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4896
|1.4886
|1.4916
|2010.03.02 07:48
|1.4886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715207
|2010.03.02 07:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0826
|1.0836
|1.0806
|2010.03.02 07:52
|1.0821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715210
|2010.03.02 07:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0830
|1.0840
|1.0810
|2010.03.02 07:52
|1.0822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715246
|2010.03.02 07:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0827
|1.0837
|1.0807
|2010.03.02 07:52
|1.0821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715271
|2010.03.02 07:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4892
|1.4882
|1.4912
|2010.03.02 07:52
|1.4898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715302
|2010.03.02 07:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4891
|1.4881
|1.4911
|2010.03.02 07:53
|1.4905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31715303
|2010.03.02 07:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4891
|1.4881
|1.4911
|2010.03.02 07:53
|1.4905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit
|31714005
|2010.03.02 02:32
|buy
|0.14
|gbpchf
|1.6159
|1.6103
|1.6209
|2010.03.02 07:58
|1.6103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.47
|
|
|[sl]
|31715307
|2010.03.02 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0822
|1.0832
|1.0802
|2010.03.02 08:04
|1.0832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.23
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715306
|2010.03.02 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0822
|1.0832
|1.0802
|2010.03.02 08:04
|1.0832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.23
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715278
|2010.03.02 07:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0823
|1.0833
|1.0803
|2010.03.02 08:04
|1.0833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.23
|
|2009
|escape nolimit[sl]
|31715253
|2010.03.02 07:41
|sell
|0.14
|gold
|1116.18
|1119.31
|0.00
|2010.03.02 08:44
|1119.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.82
|
|
|[sl]
|31715065
|2010.03.02 07:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3442
|1.3608
|2010.03.02 10:19
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-480.00
|
|
|[sl]
|31717426
|2010.03.02 11:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3391
|1.3557
|2010.03.02 12:48
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|31713994
|2010.03.02 02:29
|sell
|0.14
|usdjpy
|89.23
|89.75
|88.55
|2010.03.02 12:48
|89.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|31713936
|2010.03.02 02:15
|sell
|0.14
|eurgbp
|0.9058
|0.9108
|0.8988
|2010.03.02 12:48
|0.9048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.97
|31718681
|2010.03.02 12:54
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3549
|1.3519
|2010.03.02 13:02
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718698
|2010.03.02 12:55
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3550
|1.3520
|2010.03.02 13:02
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718677
|2010.03.02 12:54
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3552
|1.3522
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718684
|2010.03.02 12:54
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718687
|2010.03.02 12:55
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-77.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718693
|2010.03.02 12:55
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718676
|2010.03.02 12:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718699
|2010.03.02 12:55
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718700
|2010.03.02 12:55
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718678
|2010.03.02 12:54
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3551
|1.3521
|2010.03.02 13:09
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718781
|2010.03.02 13:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3558
|1.3528
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718818
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3558
|1.3528
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718820
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3557
|1.3527
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718833
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3557
|1.3527
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718765
|2010.03.02 13:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3558
|1.3528
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718822
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3559
|1.3529
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718831
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3559
|1.3529
|2010.03.02 13:10
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718860
|2010.03.02 13:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3566
|1.3536
|2010.03.02 13:11
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718868
|2010.03.02 13:10
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3566
|1.3536
|2010.03.02 13:11
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718869
|2010.03.02 13:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3554
|1.3564
|1.3534
|2010.03.02 13:11
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718874
|2010.03.02 13:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3564
|1.3534
|2010.03.02 13:11
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718879
|2010.03.02 13:11
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3552
|1.3562
|1.3532
|2010.03.02 13:12
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718896
|2010.03.02 13:12
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3559
|1.3529
|2010.03.02 13:23
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31718893
|2010.03.02 13:11
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3558
|1.3528
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718895
|2010.03.02 13:12
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3558
|1.3528
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718889
|2010.03.02 13:11
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3560
|1.3530
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718827
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3560
|1.3530
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718828
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3560
|1.3530
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718824
|2010.03.02 13:09
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3560
|1.3530
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718897
|2010.03.02 13:12
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3560
|1.3530
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718891
|2010.03.02 13:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3561
|1.3531
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31718888
|2010.03.02 13:11
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3561
|1.3531
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31719006
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3566
|1.3536
|2010.03.02 13:29
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31718974
|2010.03.02 13:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3536
|1.3566
|2010.03.02 13:30
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.00
|
|2009
|escape no limit tp time[tp]
|31719015
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3570
|1.3540
|2010.03.02 13:31
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719019
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3571
|1.3541
|2010.03.02 13:31
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719119
|2010.03.02 13:31
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3568
|1.3548
|2010.03.02 13:34
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31719112
|2010.03.02 13:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3578
|1.3548
|2010.03.02 13:34
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31719025
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3572
|1.3542
|2010.03.02 13:36
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31719157
|2010.03.02 13:34
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3567
|1.3537
|2010.03.02 13:51
|1.3567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719160
|2010.03.02 13:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3568
|1.3538
|2010.03.02 13:53
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719279
|2010.03.02 13:49
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0791
|1.0781
|1.0811
|2010.03.02 13:53
|1.0781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.10
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31719177
|2010.03.02 13:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3570
|1.3540
|2010.03.02 13:53
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719031
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3575
|1.3545
|2010.03.02 13:55
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31719303
|2010.03.02 13:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4961
|1.4957
|1.4941
|2010.03.02 14:00
|1.4950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31719318
|2010.03.02 13:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3572
|1.3542
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719047
|2010.03.02 13:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3573
|1.3543
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719042
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3574
|1.3544
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719296
|2010.03.02 13:51
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3574
|1.3544
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719044
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3574
|1.3544
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719276
|2010.03.02 13:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4952
|1.4755
|1.4971
|2010.03.02 14:01
|1.4956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|2009
|escape
|31719388
|2010.03.02 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4955
|1.4965
|1.4935
|2010.03.02 14:06
|1.4965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719375
|2010.03.02 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4958
|1.4968
|1.4938
|2010.03.02 14:06
|1.4968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719421
|2010.03.02 14:06
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4962
|1.4972
|1.4942
|2010.03.02 14:07
|1.4972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719354
|2010.03.02 14:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4952
|1.4941
|1.4971
|2010.03.02 14:07
|1.4971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31719422
|2010.03.02 14:06
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3551
|1.3581
|2010.03.02 14:11
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719371
|2010.03.02 14:01
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3581
|1.3551
|2010.03.02 14:12
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31719377
|2010.03.02 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3579
|1.3549
|2010.03.02 14:14
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31719489
|2010.03.02 14:12
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3545
|1.3575
|2010.03.02 14:14
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719513
|2010.03.02 14:14
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.4957
|1.4947
|1.4977
|2010.03.02 14:14
|1.4947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719519
|2010.03.02 14:14
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3537
|1.3567
|2010.03.02 14:37
|1.3567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31719429
|2010.03.02 14:07
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0787
|1.0777
|1.0807
|2010.03.02 14:37
|1.0777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.12
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719306
|2010.03.02 13:53
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0786
|1.0776
|1.0806
|2010.03.02 14:37
|1.0776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.12
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719526
|2010.03.02 14:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.4950
|1.4940
|1.4970
|2010.03.02 14:37
|1.4970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31719040
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3575
|1.3545
|2010.03.02 14:38
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719038
|2010.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3575
|1.3545
|2010.03.02 14:38
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719104
|2010.03.02 13:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3576
|1.3546
|2010.03.02 14:38
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719684
|2010.03.02 14:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3577
|1.3547
|2010.03.02 14:38
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719378
|2010.03.02 14:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0783
|1.0773
|1.0803
|2010.03.02 14:38
|1.0773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.13
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719701
|2010.03.02 14:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3583
|1.3553
|2010.03.02 14:39
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719712
|2010.03.02 14:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3584
|1.3554
|2010.03.02 14:39
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719713
|2010.03.02 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0778
|1.0768
|1.0798
|2010.03.02 14:39
|1.0768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.15
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719705
|2010.03.02 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0779
|1.0769
|1.0799
|2010.03.02 14:39
|1.0769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.14
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719426
|2010.03.02 14:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4968
|1.4978
|1.4948
|2010.03.02 14:40
|1.4978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719738
|2010.03.02 14:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3591
|1.3561
|2010.03.02 14:41
|1.3591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719749
|2010.03.02 14:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0770
|1.0760
|1.0790
|2010.03.02 14:41
|1.0760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.17
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719882
|2010.03.02 14:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0772
|1.0762
|1.0792
|2010.03.02 14:45
|1.0762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.17
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719880
|2010.03.02 14:42
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4968
|1.4978
|1.4948
|2010.03.02 14:46
|1.4978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719884
|2010.03.02 14:43
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3584
|1.3594
|1.3564
|2010.03.02 14:46
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719722
|2010.03.02 14:38
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4970
|1.4980
|1.4950
|2010.03.02 14:46
|1.4980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719693
|2010.03.02 14:38
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4970
|1.4980
|1.4950
|2010.03.02 14:46
|1.4980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719772
|2010.03.02 14:39
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4973
|1.4984
|1.4954
|2010.03.02 14:47
|1.4984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719304
|2010.03.02 13:53
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|89.07
|89.17
|88.87
|2010.03.02 14:47
|89.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.86
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719286
|2010.03.02 13:50
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.07
|89.17
|88.87
|2010.03.02 14:47
|89.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.64
|
|2009
|escape[sl]
|31719504
|2010.03.02 14:13
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|89.07
|89.17
|88.87
|2010.03.02 14:47
|89.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.07
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719389
|2010.03.02 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|89.07
|89.17
|88.87
|2010.03.02 14:47
|89.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.86
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720240
|2010.03.02 15:04
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3573
|1.3603
|2010.03.02 15:05
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720244
|2010.03.02 15:04
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0770
|1.0780
|1.0750
|2010.03.02 15:09
|1.0780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.83
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720252
|2010.03.02 15:04
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0770
|1.0780
|1.0750
|2010.03.02 15:09
|1.0780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.83
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720245
|2010.03.02 15:04
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3571
|1.3601
|2010.03.02 15:09
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720315
|2010.03.02 15:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.17
|89.07
|89.37
|2010.03.02 15:21
|89.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.45
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720264
|2010.03.02 15:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3566
|1.3596
|2010.03.02 15:24
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720300
|2010.03.02 15:09
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0776
|1.0786
|1.0756
|2010.03.02 15:26
|1.0786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.81
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720415
|2010.03.02 15:24
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3557
|1.3587
|2010.03.02 15:38
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720436
|2010.03.02 15:26
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0782
|1.0792
|1.0762
|2010.03.02 15:38
|1.0792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.80
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720250
|2010.03.02 15:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4969
|1.4959
|1.4989
|2010.03.02 15:38
|1.4959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720243
|2010.03.02 15:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4968
|1.4958
|1.4988
|2010.03.02 15:38
|1.4958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720302
|2010.03.02 15:09
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4968
|1.4958
|1.4988
|2010.03.02 15:38
|1.4958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720239
|2010.03.02 15:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4966
|1.4956
|1.4986
|2010.03.02 15:40
|1.4956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720237
|2010.03.02 15:03
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.4965
|1.4955
|1.4985
|2010.03.02 15:40
|1.4955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720520
|2010.03.02 15:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3548
|1.3578
|2010.03.02 15:40
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720524
|2010.03.02 15:38
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3545
|1.3575
|2010.03.02 15:43
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720539
|2010.03.02 15:39
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0791
|1.0801
|1.0771
|2010.03.02 15:45
|1.0801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.78
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720598
|2010.03.02 15:40
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3552
|1.3542
|1.3572
|2010.03.02 15:46
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720628
|2010.03.02 15:43
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0794
|1.0805
|1.0775
|2010.03.02 15:46
|1.0805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.54
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720523
|2010.03.02 15:38
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4962
|1.4952
|1.4982
|2010.03.02 15:46
|1.4952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720659
|2010.03.02 15:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3538
|1.3568
|2010.03.02 15:47
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720599
|2010.03.02 15:40
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4961
|1.4951
|1.4981
|2010.03.02 15:49
|1.4951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720163
|2010.03.02 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3682
|1.3516
|2010.03.02 16:00
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|185.00
|31720862
|2010.03.02 16:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0797
|1.0807
|1.0777
|2010.03.02 16:04
|1.0807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.76
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720682
|2010.03.02 15:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4956
|1.4946
|1.4976
|2010.03.02 16:06
|1.4946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720731
|2010.03.02 15:49
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4954
|1.4944
|1.4974
|2010.03.02 16:07
|1.4944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720699
|2010.03.02 15:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3531
|1.3561
|2010.03.02 16:07
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720684
|2010.03.02 15:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0802
|1.0812
|1.0782
|2010.03.02 16:07
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.75
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720900
|2010.03.02 16:04
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0803
|1.0813
|1.0783
|2010.03.02 16:07
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.74
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720927
|2010.03.02 16:07
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4946
|1.4936
|1.4966
|2010.03.02 16:07
|1.4936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720965
|2010.03.02 16:07
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.4939
|1.4929
|1.4959
|2010.03.02 16:11
|1.4929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721080
|2010.03.02 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4932
|1.4922
|1.4952
|2010.03.02 16:12
|1.4922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720939
|2010.03.02 16:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3523
|1.3553
|2010.03.02 16:13
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720945
|2010.03.02 16:07
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0809
|1.0819
|1.0789
|2010.03.02 16:13
|1.0819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.73
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721142
|2010.03.02 16:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3515
|1.3545
|2010.03.02 16:15
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721132
|2010.03.02 16:12
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4926
|1.4915
|1.4945
|2010.03.02 16:20
|1.4915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721306
|2010.03.02 16:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4916
|1.4906
|1.4936
|2010.03.02 16:22
|1.4906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719688
|2010.03.02 14:37
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|89.11
|89.01
|89.31
|2010.03.02 16:23
|89.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.94
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719709
|2010.03.02 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|89.11
|89.00
|89.30
|2010.03.02 16:23
|89.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.44
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31719743
|2010.03.02 14:39
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.08
|88.98
|89.28
|2010.03.02 16:26
|88.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.72
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720398
|2010.03.02 15:21
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.09
|88.98
|89.28
|2010.03.02 16:26
|88.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.09
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721359
|2010.03.02 16:24
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0813
|1.0823
|1.0793
|2010.03.02 16:29
|1.0823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.48
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721145
|2010.03.02 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0816
|1.0826
|1.0796
|2010.03.02 16:29
|1.0826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.47
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721392
|2010.03.02 16:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0819
|1.0829
|1.0799
|2010.03.02 16:29
|1.0829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.47
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721372
|2010.03.02 16:26
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4920
|1.4910
|1.4940
|2010.03.02 16:30
|1.4910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721419
|2010.03.02 16:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4913
|1.4903
|1.4933
|2010.03.02 16:34
|1.4903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721342
|2010.03.02 16:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4910
|1.4900
|1.4930
|2010.03.02 16:34
|1.4900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721436
|2010.03.02 16:34
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4904
|1.4894
|1.4924
|2010.03.02 16:34
|1.4894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721374
|2010.03.02 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3540
|1.3510
|2010.03.02 16:40
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721234
|2010.03.02 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3508
|1.3538
|2010.03.02 16:40
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721449
|2010.03.02 16:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3515
|1.3545
|2010.03.02 16:41
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721399
|2010.03.02 16:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0827
|1.0824
|1.0807
|2010.03.02 16:41
|1.0807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.01
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721521
|2010.03.02 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0813
|1.0803
|1.0833
|2010.03.02 16:41
|1.0803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.26
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721540
|2010.03.02 16:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3555
|1.3525
|2010.03.02 16:46
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721542
|2010.03.02 16:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0807
|1.0797
|1.0827
|2010.03.02 16:46
|1.0797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.26
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721441
|2010.03.02 16:34
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4898
|1.4887
|1.4917
|2010.03.02 16:49
|1.4917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721615
|2010.03.02 16:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3565
|1.3535
|2010.03.02 16:50
|1.3565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721545
|2010.03.02 16:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4916
|1.4926
|1.4896
|2010.03.02 16:50
|1.4926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721618
|2010.03.02 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0798
|1.0788
|1.0818
|2010.03.02 16:50
|1.0788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.27
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721673
|2010.03.02 16:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3573
|1.3543
|2010.03.02 16:54
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721684
|2010.03.02 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4925
|1.4935
|1.4905
|2010.03.02 16:55
|1.4935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721676
|2010.03.02 16:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0788
|1.0778
|1.0808
|2010.03.02 16:55
|1.0778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.28
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721739
|2010.03.02 16:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3561
|1.3548
|2010.03.02 17:01
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721780
|2010.03.02 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4934
|1.4929
|1.4914
|2010.03.02 17:01
|1.4914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721357
|2010.03.02 16:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.04
|88.94
|89.24
|2010.03.02 17:02
|88.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.49
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720253
|2010.03.02 15:04
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.17
|89.27
|88.97
|2010.03.02 17:02
|88.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.44
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721395
|2010.03.02 16:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.04
|88.94
|89.24
|2010.03.02 17:02
|88.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.49
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721789
|2010.03.02 16:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0783
|1.0773
|1.0803
|2010.03.02 17:02
|1.0803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.51
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721923
|2010.03.02 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4916
|1.4906
|1.4936
|2010.03.02 17:03
|1.4906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721947
|2010.03.02 17:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3534
|1.3564
|2010.03.02 17:03
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721945
|2010.03.02 17:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0803
|1.0813
|1.0783
|2010.03.02 17:05
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.50
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721975
|2010.03.02 17:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0806
|1.0816
|1.0786
|2010.03.02 17:05
|1.0816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.25
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721972
|2010.03.02 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3527
|1.3557
|2010.03.02 17:05
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721953
|2010.03.02 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4913
|1.4903
|1.4933
|2010.03.02 17:05
|1.4903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722003
|2010.03.02 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4911
|1.4901
|1.4931
|2010.03.02 17:05
|1.4901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722017
|2010.03.02 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4901
|1.4891
|1.4921
|2010.03.02 17:12
|1.4921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31722013
|2010.03.02 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3519
|1.3549
|2010.03.02 17:13
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31722011
|2010.03.02 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0813
|1.0804
|1.0793
|2010.03.02 17:24
|1.0793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.53
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31722101
|2010.03.02 17:12
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4920
|1.4930
|1.4900
|2010.03.02 17:24
|1.4930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722160
|2010.03.02 17:24
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0793
|1.0783
|1.0813
|2010.03.02 17:25
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.55
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722162
|2010.03.02 17:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4927
|1.4938
|1.4908
|2010.03.02 17:38
|1.4938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722267
|2010.03.02 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4935
|1.4945
|1.4915
|2010.03.02 17:39
|1.4945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722109
|2010.03.02 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3539
|1.3569
|2010.03.02 17:55
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31722030
|2010.03.02 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.03
|88.93
|89.23
|2010.03.02 17:55
|88.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.24
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722179
|2010.03.02 17:26
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0787
|1.0777
|1.0807
|2010.03.02 17:55
|1.0777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.56
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722373
|2010.03.02 17:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3579
|1.3549
|2010.03.02 18:07
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722273
|2010.03.02 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4942
|1.4952
|1.4922
|2010.03.02 18:07
|1.4952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722491
|2010.03.02 18:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4948
|1.4959
|1.4929
|2010.03.02 18:21
|1.4959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722487
|2010.03.02 18:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3575
|1.3557
|2010.03.02 18:48
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722601
|2010.03.02 18:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4955
|1.4966
|1.4936
|2010.03.02 18:55
|1.4966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722731
|2010.03.02 18:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3582
|1.3552
|2010.03.02 18:57
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722743
|2010.03.02 18:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4963
|1.4973
|1.4943
|2010.03.02 18:57
|1.4973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722379
|2010.03.02 17:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0781
|1.0771
|1.0801
|2010.03.02 18:58
|1.0771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.57
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722753
|2010.03.02 18:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.3589
|1.3559
|2010.03.02 18:58
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722760
|2010.03.02 18:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4970
|1.4980
|1.4950
|2010.03.02 18:59
|1.4980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722778
|2010.03.02 18:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3597
|1.3567
|2010.03.02 19:00
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722796
|2010.03.02 18:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0774
|1.0764
|1.0794
|2010.03.02 19:00
|1.0764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.29
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722903
|2010.03.02 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3605
|1.3575
|2010.03.02 19:01
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722929
|2010.03.02 19:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3603
|1.3601
|1.3584
|2010.03.02 19:12
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723084
|2010.03.02 19:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3598
|1.3609
|1.3579
|2010.03.02 19:15
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722815
|2010.03.02 18:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4977
|1.4987
|1.4957
|2010.03.02 19:15
|1.4987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31720953
|2010.03.02 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.12
|89.22
|88.92
|2010.03.02 19:16
|88.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.98
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31720689
|2010.03.02 15:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.12
|89.22
|88.92
|2010.03.02 19:16
|88.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.48
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31720528
|2010.03.02 15:38
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.11
|89.21
|88.91
|2010.03.02 19:17
|88.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.48
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31720922
|2010.03.02 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.11
|89.21
|88.91
|2010.03.02 19:17
|88.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.99
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31720611
|2010.03.02 15:41
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|89.10
|89.20
|88.90
|2010.03.02 19:17
|88.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.49
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721964
|2010.03.02 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|88.97
|88.87
|89.17
|2010.03.02 19:17
|88.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723125
|2010.03.02 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3617
|1.3587
|2010.03.02 19:17
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31722377
|2010.03.02 17:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.96
|88.86
|89.16
|2010.03.02 19:17
|88.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.51
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31721659
|2010.03.02 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.06
|89.16
|88.86
|2010.03.02 19:20
|88.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.51
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31721531
|2010.03.02 16:41
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.06
|89.16
|88.86
|2010.03.02 19:20
|88.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.01
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723147
|2010.03.02 19:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.93
|88.83
|89.13
|2010.03.02 19:20
|88.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.51
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723229
|2010.03.02 19:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4979
|1.4989
|1.4959
|2010.03.02 19:22
|1.4989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723187
|2010.03.02 19:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.89
|88.79
|89.09
|2010.03.02 19:47
|88.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.53
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723224
|2010.03.02 19:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.87
|88.76
|89.06
|2010.03.02 19:48
|88.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.79
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723234
|2010.03.02 19:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4985
|1.4978
|1.4965
|2010.03.02 19:48
|1.4978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723384
|2010.03.02 19:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.80
|88.69
|88.99
|2010.03.02 19:52
|88.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.81
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723226
|2010.03.02 19:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3622
|1.3592
|2010.03.02 19:53
|1.3622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723403
|2010.03.02 19:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.67
|88.57
|88.87
|2010.03.02 19:54
|88.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.58
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723387
|2010.03.02 19:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0755
|1.0745
|1.0775
|2010.03.02 19:54
|1.0745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.61
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723127
|2010.03.02 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4984
|1.4995
|1.4965
|2010.03.02 20:06
|1.4965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723184
|2010.03.02 19:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4983
|1.4993
|1.4963
|2010.03.02 20:11
|1.4963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723501
|2010.03.02 20:06
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4965
|1.4955
|1.4985
|2010.03.02 20:13
|1.4955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723385
|2010.03.02 19:48
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4975
|1.4985
|1.4955
|2010.03.02 20:14
|1.4955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723416
|2010.03.02 19:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.3618
|1.3600
|2010.03.02 20:14
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723514
|2010.03.02 20:13
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4960
|1.4949
|1.4979
|2010.03.02 20:15
|1.4949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723508
|2010.03.02 20:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3597
|1.3627
|2010.03.02 20:28
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723191
|2010.03.02 19:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3626
|1.3596
|2010.03.02 20:29
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723518
|2010.03.02 20:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0758
|1.0768
|1.0738
|2010.03.02 20:30
|1.0768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.57
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723181
|2010.03.02 19:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.3624
|1.3594
|2010.03.02 20:30
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723524
|2010.03.02 20:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4952
|1.4942
|1.4972
|2010.03.02 20:38
|1.4942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723628
|2010.03.02 20:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4949
|1.4939
|1.4969
|2010.03.02 21:14
|1.4969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723756
|2010.03.02 21:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4969
|1.4964
|1.4949
|2010.03.02 21:57
|1.4964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723629
|2010.03.02 20:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.70
|88.80
|88.50
|2010.03.02 22:28
|88.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.52
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723519
|2010.03.02 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.71
|88.81
|88.51
|2010.03.02 22:29
|88.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.52
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723421
|2010.03.02 19:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.58
|88.48
|88.78
|2010.03.02 22:29
|88.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.06
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[tp]
|31723857
|2010.03.02 22:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4958
|1.4968
|1.4938
|2010.03.02 22:43
|1.4968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723845
|2010.03.02 21:57
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4961
|1.4971
|1.4941
|2010.03.02 22:43
|1.4971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31701107
|2010.03.01 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|88.94
|88.85
|88.04
|2010.03.02 22:48
|88.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|10.13
|
|16384
|IVYBOT_USD_JPY[sl]
|31723149
|2010.03.02 19:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0753
|1.0743
|1.0773
|2010.03.02 22:49
|1.0743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.62
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723871
|2010.03.02 22:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4965
|1.4975
|1.4945
|2010.03.02 22:52
|1.4975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723873
|2010.03.02 22:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.77
|88.87
|88.57
|2010.03.02 22:56
|88.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|31723890
|2010.03.02 22:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4972
|1.4971
|1.4952
|2010.03.03 00:12
|1.4971
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|2.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time[sl]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-3 900.19
|Closed P/L:
|-3 901.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31723131
|2010.03.02 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.9082
|0.9246
|0.9042
|
|0.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-20.96
|
|12464336
|TradingRobot
|31721872
|2010.03.02 17:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3465
|1.3631
|
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|245.00
|31723575
|2010.03.02 20:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3589
|1.3619
|
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|24.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723662
|2010.03.02 20:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3589
|1.3619
|
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|24.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31722873
|2010.03.02 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0772
|1.0609
|1.0828
|
|1.0750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-20.47
|
|12464336
|TradingRobot
|31723193
|2010.03.02 19:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0751
|1.0740
|1.0770
|
|1.0750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-1.86
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723419
|2010.03.02 19:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0749
|1.0739
|1.0769
|
|1.0750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|1.86
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723587
|2010.03.02 20:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0761
|1.0760
|1.0741
|
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|13.02
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723858
|2010.03.02 22:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3597
|1.3627
|
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|8.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723859
|2010.03.02 22:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0753
|1.0763
|1.0733
|
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-1.86
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723882
|2010.03.02 22:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3610
|1.3621
|1.3591
|
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-6.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723886
|2010.03.02 22:49
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0747
|1.0737
|1.0767
|
|1.0750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|5.58
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31723898
|2010.03.02 22:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|88.81
|88.91
|88.61
|
|88.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.51
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|31728526
|2010.03.03 00:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.4969
|1.4979
|1.4949
|
|1.4969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|2009
|escape nolimit TP time
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.07
|274.82
|
|Floating P/L:
|268.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 901.59
|Floating P/L:
|268.75
|Margin:
|431.68
|Balance:
|1 099.43
|Equity:
|1 368.18
|Free Margin:
|936.50
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 922.10
|Gross Loss:
|6 823.69
|Total Net Profit:
|-3 901.59
|Profit Factor:
|0.43
|Expected Payoff:
|-12.23
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4 139.25
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4 372.86 (83.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|83.54% (4 372.86)
|
|Total Trades:
|319
|Short Positions (won %):
|182 (35.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|137 (34.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|112 (35.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|207 (64.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|270.00
|loss trade:
|-480.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.09
|loss trade:
|-32.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (185.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|44 (-1 530.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|312.97 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 530.23 (44)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|5