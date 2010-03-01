E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2010 March 3, 00:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317010862010.03.01 00:00buy0.10usdjpy88.9688.0789.862010.03.01 01:4289.040.000.000.008.98
 16384IVYBOT_USD_JPY
317015462010.03.01 01:40sell0.10usdjpy89.020.000.002010.03.01 01:4289.080.000.000.00-6.74
317015512010.03.01 01:42sell0.10usdjpy89.040.000.002010.03.01 01:4389.080.000.000.00-4.49
317015492010.03.01 01:41sell0.10usdjpy89.020.000.002010.03.01 02:0088.970.000.000.005.62
317015502010.03.01 01:41sell0.10usdjpy89.020.000.002010.03.01 02:0088.970.000.000.005.62
317017632010.03.01 02:48sell1.00eurusd1.36231.36581.31632010.03.01 02:531.36210.000.000.0020.00
317017642010.03.01 02:49sell1.00eurusd1.36201.36731.31602010.03.01 02:531.36170.000.000.0030.00
317017462010.03.01 02:39sell0.20eurusd1.36191.36591.31592010.03.01 02:581.36180.000.000.002.00
 123 - SELL
317017702010.03.01 03:00sell0.50eurusd1.36161.37121.31562010.03.01 03:081.36130.000.000.0015.00
317017672010.03.01 02:55sell0.14eurgbp0.89820.90320.89122010.03.01 03:480.89720.000.000.0021.22
317017692010.03.01 02:57buy0.14usdchf1.07441.06501.07702010.03.01 03:481.07570.000.000.0016.92
317017872010.03.01 03:07sell0.14usdcad1.05241.05741.04542010.03.01 04:571.05240.000.000.000.00
317018102010.03.01 03:16buy0.20eurusd1.36061.35711.36562010.03.01 04:581.36110.000.000.0010.00
 16384IVYBOT_EUR_USD
317019962010.03.01 05:00sell0.50eurusd1.36121.37081.35622010.03.01 06:011.36060.000.000.0030.00
317017742010.03.01 03:01buy0.14eurchf1.46311.45751.46952010.03.01 13:271.46380.000.000.009.06
317057542010.03.01 13:37buy0.14eurusd1.35301.35001.35802010.03.01 16:221.35000.000.000.00-42.00
  [sl]
317057042010.03.01 13:31buy0.14eurusd1.35331.34811.35832010.03.01 16:271.34810.000.000.00-72.80
  [sl]
317057072010.03.01 13:32buy0.14gbpusd1.48931.48401.49602010.03.01 17:081.49600.000.000.0093.80
  [tp]
317057352010.03.01 13:36sell0.14eurgbp0.90770.91320.90122010.03.02 02:110.90620.000.00-0.2531.37
317140092010.03.02 02:34buy0.14eurusd1.35321.34991.35822010.03.02 04:111.35390.000.000.009.80
317140122010.03.02 02:35buy0.14eurusd1.35311.34841.35812010.03.02 04:111.35390.000.000.0011.20
317145972010.03.02 04:58buy0.10eurusd1.35250.00001.35272010.03.02 04:581.35250.000.000.000.00
  escape
317145902010.03.02 04:55buy0.10eurusd1.35261.33241.35762010.03.02 05:051.35280.000.000.002.00
  escape
317145862010.03.02 04:54buy0.10eurusd1.35271.33241.35772010.03.02 05:051.35280.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145962010.03.02 04:57buy0.10eurusd1.35271.33231.35772010.03.02 05:051.35280.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145852010.03.02 04:54buy0.10eurusd1.35271.33251.35772010.03.02 05:061.35280.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145872010.03.02 04:54buy0.10eurusd1.35271.33251.35772010.03.02 05:061.35280.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145922010.03.02 04:56buy0.10eurusd1.35261.33251.35762010.03.02 05:061.35270.000.000.001.00
  escape
317139822010.03.02 02:22sell0.14gold1116.631119.740.002010.03.02 05:201115.930.000.000.009.80
317145772010.03.02 04:51buy0.10eurusd1.35301.33261.35802010.03.02 05:581.35310.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145982010.03.02 04:58buy0.10eurusd1.35271.33251.35772010.03.02 05:591.35310.000.000.004.00
  escape
317145832010.03.02 04:53buy0.10eurusd1.35291.33221.35792010.03.02 05:591.35310.000.000.002.00
  escape
317145822010.03.02 04:53buy0.10eurusd1.35301.33231.35802010.03.02 05:591.35310.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145592010.03.02 04:46buy0.10eurusd1.35311.33281.35812010.03.02 06:001.35330.000.000.002.00
  escape
317145682010.03.02 04:49buy0.10eurusd1.35301.33281.35802010.03.02 06:001.35330.000.000.003.00
  escape
317145802010.03.02 04:52buy0.10eurusd1.35311.33251.35812010.03.02 06:011.35320.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145642010.03.02 04:47buy0.10eurusd1.35311.33281.35812010.03.02 06:041.35310.000.000.000.00
  escape
317145692010.03.02 04:49buy0.10eurusd1.35311.33271.35812010.03.02 06:041.35340.000.000.003.00
  escape
317145752010.03.02 04:50buy0.10eurusd1.35321.33271.35822010.03.02 06:041.35330.000.000.001.00
  escape
317145622010.03.02 04:47buy0.10eurusd1.35321.33271.35822010.03.02 06:061.35330.000.000.001.00
  escape
317147352010.03.02 05:25buy0.14gold1115.821112.840.002010.03.02 06:101116.070.000.000.003.50
317148882010.03.02 06:07sell0.10eurusd1.35311.35411.34812010.03.02 06:281.35410.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape maxorder SL[sl]
317148792010.03.02 06:05sell0.10eurusd1.35311.35411.34812010.03.02 06:281.35410.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape[sl]
317148762010.03.02 06:04sell0.10eurusd1.35321.35421.34822010.03.02 06:291.35420.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape[sl]
317148462010.03.02 06:00sell0.10eurusd1.35321.35421.34822010.03.02 06:291.35420.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape[sl]
317148712010.03.02 06:04sell0.10eurusd1.35321.35421.34822010.03.02 06:291.35420.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape[sl]
317147322010.03.02 05:24sell0.14gold1114.611117.590.002010.03.02 06:341117.590.000.000.00-41.72
  [sl]
317149912010.03.02 06:29sell0.10eurusd1.35401.35501.34902010.03.02 06:341.35390.000.000.001.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317149842010.03.02 06:29sell0.10eurusd1.35401.35501.34902010.03.02 06:351.35390.000.000.001.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317149942010.03.02 06:29sell0.10eurusd1.35391.35491.34892010.03.02 06:371.35380.000.000.001.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317149962010.03.02 06:29sell0.10eurusd1.35381.35481.34882010.03.02 06:381.35370.000.000.001.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317150452010.03.02 06:55buy0.10gbpusd1.49351.49251.49552010.03.02 06:591.49250.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317151082010.03.02 07:14sell1.00eurusd1.35421.35521.35222010.03.02 07:221.35400.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape
317150562010.03.02 06:59buy0.10gbpusd1.49281.49181.49482010.03.02 07:251.49330.000.000.005.00
 2009escape nolimit
317150512010.03.02 06:57sell0.10usdchf1.08101.08201.07902010.03.02 07:321.08200.000.000.00-9.24
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317150922010.03.02 07:13buy0.10gbpusd1.49321.49221.49522010.03.02 07:361.49220.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317150912010.03.02 07:13buy0.10gbpusd1.49321.49221.49522010.03.02 07:361.49220.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317151412010.03.02 07:23buy1.00eurusd1.35381.35281.35582010.03.02 07:371.35280.000.000.00-100.00
 2009escape TP nolimit[sl]
317151752010.03.02 07:36buy0.10gbpusd1.49241.49141.49442010.03.02 07:371.49140.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317150192010.03.02 06:41sell0.10gbpusd1.49321.49421.49122010.03.02 07:371.49120.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape[tp]
317149322010.03.02 06:10sell0.10eurusd1.35351.35451.34852010.03.02 07:381.35270.000.000.008.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317149782010.03.02 06:28sell0.10eurusd1.35351.35451.34852010.03.02 07:381.35250.000.000.0010.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317150072010.03.02 06:34sell0.10eurusd1.35371.35471.34872010.03.02 07:381.35230.000.000.0014.00
 2009escape maxorder SL
317150122010.03.02 06:37sell0.10eurusd1.35351.35451.34852010.03.02 07:391.35220.000.000.0013.00
 2009escape nolimit
317150172010.03.02 06:40sell0.10eurusd1.35371.35471.35172010.03.02 07:391.35170.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape[tp]
317151882010.03.02 07:37buy0.10gbpusd1.49101.49001.49302010.03.02 07:391.49000.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152042010.03.02 07:39buy0.10gbpusd1.49061.48961.49262010.03.02 07:391.48960.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317151902010.03.02 07:37sell0.10usdchf1.08231.08331.08032010.03.02 07:391.08330.000.000.00-9.23
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317150212010.03.02 06:42buy0.10usdchf1.08121.08021.08322010.03.02 07:391.08300.000.000.0016.62
 2009escape
317150182010.03.02 06:40buy0.10usdchf1.08131.08031.08332010.03.02 07:401.08280.000.000.0013.85
 2009escape
317152082010.03.02 07:39buy0.10gbpusd1.48991.48891.49192010.03.02 07:441.48890.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152382010.03.02 07:40buy0.10gbpusd1.48991.48891.49192010.03.02 07:441.48890.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152952010.03.02 07:47buy0.10gbpusd1.48981.48881.49182010.03.02 07:471.48880.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152302010.03.02 07:40buy0.10gbpusd1.48971.48871.49172010.03.02 07:481.48870.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152142010.03.02 07:40buy0.10gbpusd1.48961.48861.49162010.03.02 07:481.48860.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152072010.03.02 07:39sell0.10usdchf1.08261.08361.08062010.03.02 07:521.08210.000.000.004.62
 2009escape nolimit
317152102010.03.02 07:39sell0.10usdchf1.08301.08401.08102010.03.02 07:521.08220.000.000.007.39
 2009escape nolimit
317152462010.03.02 07:40sell0.10usdchf1.08271.08371.08072010.03.02 07:521.08210.000.000.005.54
 2009escape nolimit
317152712010.03.02 07:44buy0.10gbpusd1.48921.48821.49122010.03.02 07:521.48980.000.000.006.00
 2009escape nolimit
317153022010.03.02 07:47buy0.10gbpusd1.48911.48811.49112010.03.02 07:531.49050.000.000.0014.00
 2009escape nolimit
317153032010.03.02 07:47buy0.10gbpusd1.48911.48811.49112010.03.02 07:531.49050.000.000.0014.00
 2009escape nolimit
317140052010.03.02 02:32buy0.14gbpchf1.61591.61031.62092010.03.02 07:581.61030.000.000.00-72.47
  [sl]
317153072010.03.02 07:48sell0.10usdchf1.08221.08321.08022010.03.02 08:041.08320.000.000.00-9.23
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317153062010.03.02 07:48sell0.10usdchf1.08221.08321.08022010.03.02 08:041.08320.000.000.00-9.23
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152782010.03.02 07:44sell0.10usdchf1.08231.08331.08032010.03.02 08:041.08330.000.000.00-9.23
 2009escape nolimit[sl]
317152532010.03.02 07:41sell0.14gold1116.181119.310.002010.03.02 08:441119.310.000.000.00-43.82
  [sl]
317150652010.03.02 07:00buy0.50eurusd1.35381.34421.36082010.03.02 10:191.34420.000.000.00-480.00
  [sl]
317174262010.03.02 11:00buy0.50eurusd1.34871.33911.35572010.03.02 12:481.35410.000.000.00270.00
317139942010.03.02 02:29sell0.14usdjpy89.2389.7588.552010.03.02 12:4889.090.000.000.0022.00
317139362010.03.02 02:15sell0.14eurgbp0.90580.91080.89882010.03.02 12:480.90480.000.000.0020.97
317186812010.03.02 12:54sell0.80eurusd1.35391.35491.35192010.03.02 13:021.35490.000.000.00-80.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186982010.03.02 12:55sell0.60eurusd1.35401.35501.35202010.03.02 13:021.35500.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186772010.03.02 12:54sell0.90eurusd1.35421.35521.35222010.03.02 13:091.35520.000.000.00-90.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186842010.03.02 12:54sell0.70eurusd1.35411.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186872010.03.02 12:55sell0.70eurusd1.35401.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-77.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186932010.03.02 12:55sell0.70eurusd1.35411.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186762010.03.02 12:54sell1.00eurusd1.35411.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-100.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186992010.03.02 12:55sell0.60eurusd1.35411.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape[sl]
317187002010.03.02 12:55sell0.60eurusd1.35411.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape[sl]
317186782010.03.02 12:54sell0.80eurusd1.35401.35511.35212010.03.02 13:091.35510.000.000.00-88.00
 2009escape[sl]
317187812010.03.02 13:03sell0.50eurusd1.35481.35581.35282010.03.02 13:101.35580.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188182010.03.02 13:09sell0.70eurusd1.35481.35581.35282010.03.02 13:101.35580.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188202010.03.02 13:09sell0.70eurusd1.35471.35571.35272010.03.02 13:101.35570.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188332010.03.02 13:09sell0.50eurusd1.35471.35571.35272010.03.02 13:101.35570.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317187652010.03.02 13:03sell0.50eurusd1.35471.35581.35282010.03.02 13:101.35580.000.000.00-55.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188222010.03.02 13:09sell0.70eurusd1.35491.35591.35292010.03.02 13:101.35590.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188312010.03.02 13:09sell0.50eurusd1.35481.35591.35292010.03.02 13:101.35590.000.000.00-55.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188602010.03.02 13:10sell0.50eurusd1.35561.35661.35362010.03.02 13:111.35520.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape
317188682010.03.02 13:10sell0.60eurusd1.35551.35661.35362010.03.02 13:111.35510.000.000.0024.00
 2009escape
317188692010.03.02 13:10sell0.50eurusd1.35541.35641.35342010.03.02 13:111.35500.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape
317188742010.03.02 13:10sell0.50eurusd1.35531.35641.35342010.03.02 13:111.35490.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape
317188792010.03.02 13:11sell0.50eurusd1.35521.35621.35322010.03.02 13:121.35490.000.000.0015.00
 2009escape
317188962010.03.02 13:12sell0.50eurusd1.35491.35591.35292010.03.02 13:231.35480.000.000.005.00
 2009escape
317188932010.03.02 13:11sell0.50eurusd1.35481.35581.35282010.03.02 13:291.35580.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188952010.03.02 13:12sell0.50eurusd1.35481.35581.35282010.03.02 13:291.35580.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188892010.03.02 13:11sell0.50eurusd1.35501.35601.35302010.03.02 13:291.35600.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188272010.03.02 13:09sell0.60eurusd1.35501.35601.35302010.03.02 13:291.35600.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188282010.03.02 13:09sell0.50eurusd1.35501.35601.35302010.03.02 13:291.35600.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188242010.03.02 13:09sell0.60eurusd1.35501.35601.35302010.03.02 13:291.35600.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188972010.03.02 13:12sell0.50eurusd1.35491.35601.35302010.03.02 13:291.35600.000.000.00-55.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188912010.03.02 13:11sell0.40eurusd1.35501.35611.35312010.03.02 13:291.35610.000.000.00-44.00
 2009escape[sl]
317188882010.03.02 13:11sell0.50eurusd1.35511.35611.35312010.03.02 13:291.35610.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape[sl]
317190062010.03.02 13:29sell0.50eurusd1.35561.35661.35362010.03.02 13:291.35660.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317189742010.03.02 13:22buy0.50eurusd1.35471.35361.35662010.03.02 13:301.35660.000.000.0095.00
 2009escape no limit tp time[tp]
317190152010.03.02 13:29sell0.70eurusd1.35601.35701.35402010.03.02 13:311.35700.000.000.00-70.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190192010.03.02 13:29sell0.60eurusd1.35611.35711.35412010.03.02 13:311.35710.000.000.00-60.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317191192010.03.02 13:31sell0.40eurusd1.35681.35681.35482010.03.02 13:341.35580.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317191122010.03.02 13:31sell0.30eurusd1.35681.35781.35482010.03.02 13:341.35590.000.000.0027.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317190252010.03.02 13:29sell0.60eurusd1.35621.35721.35422010.03.02 13:361.35620.000.000.000.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317191572010.03.02 13:34sell0.50eurusd1.35571.35671.35372010.03.02 13:511.35670.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317191602010.03.02 13:34sell0.40eurusd1.35581.35681.35382010.03.02 13:531.35680.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317192792010.03.02 13:49buy0.40usdchf1.07911.07811.08112010.03.02 13:531.07810.000.000.00-37.10
 2009escape[sl]
317191772010.03.02 13:36sell0.40eurusd1.35601.35701.35402010.03.02 13:531.35700.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190312010.03.02 13:29sell0.60eurusd1.35651.35751.35452010.03.02 13:551.35620.000.000.0018.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317193032010.03.02 13:53sell0.30gbpusd1.49611.49571.49412010.03.02 14:001.49500.000.000.0033.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317193182010.03.02 13:55sell0.40eurusd1.35621.35721.35422010.03.02 14:011.35720.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190472010.03.02 13:30sell0.40eurusd1.35631.35731.35432010.03.02 14:011.35730.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190422010.03.02 13:29sell0.50eurusd1.35641.35741.35442010.03.02 14:011.35740.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317192962010.03.02 13:51sell0.30eurusd1.35641.35741.35442010.03.02 14:011.35740.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190442010.03.02 13:29sell0.40eurusd1.35641.35741.35442010.03.02 14:011.35740.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317192762010.03.02 13:48buy0.40gbpusd1.49521.47551.49712010.03.02 14:011.49560.000.000.0016.00
 2009escape
317193882010.03.02 14:01sell0.40gbpusd1.49551.49651.49352010.03.02 14:061.49650.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193752010.03.02 14:01sell0.40gbpusd1.49581.49681.49382010.03.02 14:061.49680.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317194212010.03.02 14:06sell0.40gbpusd1.49621.49721.49422010.03.02 14:071.49720.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193542010.03.02 14:00buy0.40gbpusd1.49521.49411.49712010.03.02 14:071.49710.000.000.0076.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317194222010.03.02 14:06buy0.40eurusd1.35611.35511.35812010.03.02 14:111.35510.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193712010.03.02 14:01sell0.30eurusd1.35711.35811.35512010.03.02 14:121.35510.000.000.0060.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317193772010.03.02 14:01sell0.40eurusd1.35681.35791.35492010.03.02 14:141.35490.000.000.0076.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317194892010.03.02 14:12buy0.40eurusd1.35551.35451.35752010.03.02 14:141.35450.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317195132010.03.02 14:14buy0.50gbpusd1.49571.49471.49772010.03.02 14:141.49470.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317195192010.03.02 14:14buy0.50eurusd1.35471.35371.35672010.03.02 14:371.35670.000.000.00100.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317194292010.03.02 14:07buy0.40usdchf1.07871.07771.08072010.03.02 14:371.07770.000.000.00-37.12
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193062010.03.02 13:53buy0.40usdchf1.07861.07761.08062010.03.02 14:371.07760.000.000.00-37.12
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317195262010.03.02 14:15buy0.50gbpusd1.49501.49401.49702010.03.02 14:371.49700.000.000.00100.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317190402010.03.02 13:29sell0.50eurusd1.35651.35751.35452010.03.02 14:381.35750.000.000.00-50.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317190382010.03.02 13:29sell0.50eurusd1.35641.35751.35452010.03.02 14:381.35750.000.000.00-55.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317191042010.03.02 13:30sell0.30eurusd1.35661.35761.35462010.03.02 14:381.35760.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317196842010.03.02 14:37sell0.40eurusd1.35671.35771.35472010.03.02 14:381.35770.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193782010.03.02 14:01buy0.40usdchf1.07831.07731.08032010.03.02 14:381.07730.000.000.00-37.13
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197012010.03.02 14:38sell0.40eurusd1.35721.35831.35532010.03.02 14:391.35830.000.000.00-44.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197122010.03.02 14:38sell0.40eurusd1.35741.35841.35542010.03.02 14:391.35840.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197132010.03.02 14:38buy0.40usdchf1.07781.07681.07982010.03.02 14:391.07680.000.000.00-37.15
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197052010.03.02 14:38buy0.40usdchf1.07791.07691.07992010.03.02 14:391.07690.000.000.00-37.14
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317194262010.03.02 14:07sell0.40gbpusd1.49681.49781.49482010.03.02 14:401.49780.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197382010.03.02 14:39sell0.40eurusd1.35811.35911.35612010.03.02 14:411.35910.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197492010.03.02 14:39buy0.40usdchf1.07701.07601.07902010.03.02 14:411.07600.000.000.00-37.17
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317198822010.03.02 14:43buy0.40usdchf1.07721.07621.07922010.03.02 14:451.07620.000.000.00-37.17
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317198802010.03.02 14:42sell0.40gbpusd1.49681.49781.49482010.03.02 14:461.49780.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317198842010.03.02 14:43sell0.30eurusd1.35841.35941.35642010.03.02 14:461.35940.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197222010.03.02 14:38sell0.40gbpusd1.49701.49801.49502010.03.02 14:461.49800.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317196932010.03.02 14:38sell0.40gbpusd1.49701.49801.49502010.03.02 14:461.49800.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197722010.03.02 14:39sell0.40gbpusd1.49731.49841.49542010.03.02 14:471.49840.000.000.00-44.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193042010.03.02 13:53sell0.40usdjpy89.0789.1788.872010.03.02 14:4789.170.000.000.00-44.86
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317192862010.03.02 13:50sell0.30usdjpy89.0789.1788.872010.03.02 14:4789.170.000.000.00-33.64
 2009escape[sl]
317195042010.03.02 14:13sell0.50usdjpy89.0789.1788.872010.03.02 14:4789.170.000.000.00-56.07
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317193892010.03.02 14:01sell0.40usdjpy89.0789.1788.872010.03.02 14:4789.170.000.000.00-44.86
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202402010.03.02 15:04buy0.30eurusd1.35831.35731.36032010.03.02 15:051.35730.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202442010.03.02 15:04sell0.30usdchf1.07701.07801.07502010.03.02 15:091.07800.000.000.00-27.83
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202522010.03.02 15:04sell0.30usdchf1.07701.07801.07502010.03.02 15:091.07800.000.000.00-27.83
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202452010.03.02 15:04buy0.30eurusd1.35811.35711.36012010.03.02 15:091.35710.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317203152010.03.02 15:10buy0.20usdjpy89.1789.0789.372010.03.02 15:2189.070.000.000.00-22.45
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202642010.03.02 15:05buy0.30eurusd1.35761.35661.35962010.03.02 15:241.35660.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317203002010.03.02 15:09sell0.30usdchf1.07761.07861.07562010.03.02 15:261.07860.000.000.00-27.81
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317204152010.03.02 15:24buy0.30eurusd1.35671.35571.35872010.03.02 15:381.35570.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317204362010.03.02 15:26sell0.30usdchf1.07821.07921.07622010.03.02 15:381.07920.000.000.00-27.80
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202502010.03.02 15:04buy0.30gbpusd1.49691.49591.49892010.03.02 15:381.49590.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202432010.03.02 15:04buy0.30gbpusd1.49681.49581.49882010.03.02 15:381.49580.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317203022010.03.02 15:09buy0.30gbpusd1.49681.49581.49882010.03.02 15:381.49580.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202392010.03.02 15:04buy0.30gbpusd1.49661.49561.49862010.03.02 15:401.49560.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202372010.03.02 15:03buy0.40gbpusd1.49651.49551.49852010.03.02 15:401.49550.000.000.00-40.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205202010.03.02 15:38buy0.20eurusd1.35581.35481.35782010.03.02 15:401.35480.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205242010.03.02 15:38buy0.30eurusd1.35551.35451.35752010.03.02 15:431.35450.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205392010.03.02 15:39sell0.30usdchf1.07911.08011.07712010.03.02 15:451.08010.000.000.00-27.78
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205982010.03.02 15:40buy0.30eurusd1.35521.35421.35722010.03.02 15:461.35420.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317206282010.03.02 15:43sell0.30usdchf1.07941.08051.07752010.03.02 15:461.08050.000.000.00-30.54
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205232010.03.02 15:38buy0.20gbpusd1.49621.49521.49822010.03.02 15:461.49520.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317206592010.03.02 15:45buy0.30eurusd1.35481.35381.35682010.03.02 15:471.35380.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317205992010.03.02 15:40buy0.30gbpusd1.49611.49511.49812010.03.02 15:491.49510.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317201632010.03.02 15:00sell0.50eurusd1.35851.36821.35162010.03.02 16:001.35480.000.000.00185.00
317208622010.03.02 16:00sell0.30usdchf1.07971.08071.07772010.03.02 16:041.08070.000.000.00-27.76
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317206822010.03.02 15:46buy0.30gbpusd1.49561.49461.49762010.03.02 16:061.49460.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317207312010.03.02 15:49buy0.30gbpusd1.49541.49441.49742010.03.02 16:071.49440.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317206992010.03.02 15:47buy0.30eurusd1.35411.35311.35612010.03.02 16:071.35310.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317206842010.03.02 15:46sell0.30usdchf1.08021.08121.07822010.03.02 16:071.08120.000.000.00-27.75
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209002010.03.02 16:04sell0.30usdchf1.08031.08131.07832010.03.02 16:071.08130.000.000.00-27.74
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209272010.03.02 16:07buy0.30gbpusd1.49461.49361.49662010.03.02 16:071.49360.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209652010.03.02 16:07buy0.30gbpusd1.49391.49291.49592010.03.02 16:111.49290.000.000.00-30.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317210802010.03.02 16:11buy0.20gbpusd1.49321.49221.49522010.03.02 16:121.49220.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209392010.03.02 16:07buy0.20eurusd1.35331.35231.35532010.03.02 16:131.35230.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209452010.03.02 16:07sell0.30usdchf1.08091.08191.07892010.03.02 16:131.08190.000.000.00-27.73
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317211422010.03.02 16:13buy0.20eurusd1.35251.35151.35452010.03.02 16:151.35150.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317211322010.03.02 16:12buy0.20gbpusd1.49261.49151.49452010.03.02 16:201.49150.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213062010.03.02 16:20buy0.20gbpusd1.49161.49061.49362010.03.02 16:221.49060.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317196882010.03.02 14:37buy0.40usdjpy89.1189.0189.312010.03.02 16:2389.010.000.000.00-44.94
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197092010.03.02 14:38buy0.40usdjpy89.1189.0089.302010.03.02 16:2389.000.000.000.00-49.44
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317197432010.03.02 14:39buy0.30usdjpy89.0888.9889.282010.03.02 16:2688.980.000.000.00-33.72
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317203982010.03.02 15:21buy0.30usdjpy89.0988.9889.282010.03.02 16:2688.980.000.000.00-37.09
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213592010.03.02 16:24sell0.20usdchf1.08131.08231.07932010.03.02 16:291.08230.000.000.00-18.48
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317211452010.03.02 16:13sell0.20usdchf1.08161.08261.07962010.03.02 16:291.08260.000.000.00-18.47
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213922010.03.02 16:29sell0.20usdchf1.08191.08291.07992010.03.02 16:291.08290.000.000.00-18.47
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213722010.03.02 16:26buy0.20gbpusd1.49201.49101.49402010.03.02 16:301.49100.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317214192010.03.02 16:31buy0.20gbpusd1.49131.49031.49332010.03.02 16:341.49030.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213422010.03.02 16:22buy0.20gbpusd1.49101.49001.49302010.03.02 16:341.49000.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317214362010.03.02 16:34buy0.20gbpusd1.49041.48941.49242010.03.02 16:341.48940.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317213742010.03.02 16:26sell0.20eurusd1.35291.35401.35102010.03.02 16:401.35400.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317212342010.03.02 16:15buy0.20eurusd1.35181.35081.35382010.03.02 16:401.35380.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317214492010.03.02 16:34buy0.20eurusd1.35251.35151.35452010.03.02 16:411.35450.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317213992010.03.02 16:29sell0.20usdchf1.08271.08241.08072010.03.02 16:411.08070.000.000.0037.01
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317215212010.03.02 16:40buy0.10usdchf1.08131.08031.08332010.03.02 16:411.08030.000.000.00-9.26
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317215402010.03.02 16:41sell0.20eurusd1.35451.35551.35252010.03.02 16:461.35550.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317215422010.03.02 16:41buy0.10usdchf1.08071.07971.08272010.03.02 16:461.07970.000.000.00-9.26
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317214412010.03.02 16:34buy0.20gbpusd1.48981.48871.49172010.03.02 16:491.49170.000.000.0038.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317216152010.03.02 16:46sell0.20eurusd1.35551.35651.35352010.03.02 16:501.35650.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317215452010.03.02 16:41sell0.10gbpusd1.49161.49261.48962010.03.02 16:501.49260.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317216182010.03.02 16:46buy0.10usdchf1.07981.07881.08182010.03.02 16:501.07880.000.000.00-9.27
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317216732010.03.02 16:50sell0.20eurusd1.35631.35731.35432010.03.02 16:541.35730.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317216842010.03.02 16:50sell0.10gbpusd1.49251.49351.49052010.03.02 16:551.49350.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317216762010.03.02 16:50buy0.10usdchf1.07881.07781.08082010.03.02 16:551.07780.000.000.00-9.28
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317217392010.03.02 16:54sell0.20eurusd1.35681.35611.35482010.03.02 17:011.35480.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317217802010.03.02 16:55sell0.20gbpusd1.49341.49291.49142010.03.02 17:011.49140.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317213572010.03.02 16:23buy0.20usdjpy89.0488.9489.242010.03.02 17:0288.940.000.000.00-22.49
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317202532010.03.02 15:04sell0.30usdjpy89.1789.2788.972010.03.02 17:0288.970.000.000.0067.44
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317213952010.03.02 16:29buy0.20usdjpy89.0488.9489.242010.03.02 17:0288.940.000.000.00-22.49
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317217892010.03.02 16:56buy0.10usdchf1.07831.07731.08032010.03.02 17:021.08030.000.000.0018.51
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317219232010.03.02 17:02buy0.10gbpusd1.49161.49061.49362010.03.02 17:031.49060.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317219472010.03.02 17:02buy0.20eurusd1.35441.35341.35642010.03.02 17:031.35340.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317219452010.03.02 17:02sell0.20usdchf1.08031.08131.07832010.03.02 17:051.08130.000.000.00-18.50
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317219752010.03.02 17:03sell0.10usdchf1.08061.08161.07862010.03.02 17:051.08160.000.000.00-9.25
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317219722010.03.02 17:03buy0.10eurusd1.35371.35271.35572010.03.02 17:051.35270.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317219532010.03.02 17:03buy0.10gbpusd1.49131.49031.49332010.03.02 17:051.49030.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317220032010.03.02 17:05buy0.10gbpusd1.49111.49011.49312010.03.02 17:051.49010.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317220172010.03.02 17:05buy0.10gbpusd1.49011.48911.49212010.03.02 17:121.49210.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317220132010.03.02 17:05buy0.10eurusd1.35291.35191.35492010.03.02 17:131.35490.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317220112010.03.02 17:05sell0.10usdchf1.08131.08041.07932010.03.02 17:241.07930.000.000.0018.53
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317221012010.03.02 17:12sell0.20gbpusd1.49201.49301.49002010.03.02 17:241.49300.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317221602010.03.02 17:24buy0.20usdchf1.07931.07831.08132010.03.02 17:251.07830.000.000.00-18.55
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317221622010.03.02 17:24sell0.20gbpusd1.49271.49381.49082010.03.02 17:381.49380.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317222672010.03.02 17:38sell0.10gbpusd1.49351.49451.49152010.03.02 17:391.49450.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317221092010.03.02 17:13buy0.10eurusd1.35491.35391.35692010.03.02 17:551.35690.000.000.0020.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317220302010.03.02 17:05buy0.10usdjpy89.0388.9389.232010.03.02 17:5588.930.000.000.00-11.24
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317221792010.03.02 17:26buy0.20usdchf1.07871.07771.08072010.03.02 17:551.07770.000.000.00-18.56
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317223732010.03.02 17:55sell0.20eurusd1.35691.35791.35492010.03.02 18:071.35790.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317222732010.03.02 17:39sell0.10gbpusd1.49421.49521.49222010.03.02 18:071.49520.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317224912010.03.02 18:07sell0.20gbpusd1.49481.49591.49292010.03.02 18:211.49590.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317224872010.03.02 18:07sell0.20eurusd1.35771.35751.35572010.03.02 18:481.35750.000.000.004.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317226012010.03.02 18:21sell0.20gbpusd1.49551.49661.49362010.03.02 18:551.49660.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227312010.03.02 18:48sell0.10eurusd1.35721.35821.35522010.03.02 18:571.35820.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227432010.03.02 18:55sell0.10gbpusd1.49631.49731.49432010.03.02 18:571.49730.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317223792010.03.02 17:55buy0.20usdchf1.07811.07711.08012010.03.02 18:581.07710.000.000.00-18.57
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227532010.03.02 18:57sell0.10eurusd1.35791.35891.35592010.03.02 18:581.35890.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227602010.03.02 18:57sell0.10gbpusd1.49701.49801.49502010.03.02 18:591.49800.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227782010.03.02 18:58sell0.10eurusd1.35871.35971.35672010.03.02 19:001.35970.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317227962010.03.02 18:58buy0.10usdchf1.07741.07641.07942010.03.02 19:001.07640.000.000.00-9.29
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317229032010.03.02 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.35951.36051.35752010.03.02 19:011.36050.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317229292010.03.02 19:01sell0.20eurusd1.36031.36011.35842010.03.02 19:121.36010.000.000.004.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317230842010.03.02 19:12sell0.20eurusd1.35981.36091.35792010.03.02 19:151.36090.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317228152010.03.02 18:59sell0.10gbpusd1.49771.49871.49572010.03.02 19:151.49870.000.000.00-10.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317209532010.03.02 16:07sell0.20usdjpy89.1289.2288.922010.03.02 19:1688.920.000.000.0044.98
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317206892010.03.02 15:47sell0.30usdjpy89.1289.2288.922010.03.02 19:1688.920.000.000.0067.48
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317205282010.03.02 15:38sell0.30usdjpy89.1189.2188.912010.03.02 19:1788.910.000.000.0067.48
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317209222010.03.02 16:07sell0.20usdjpy89.1189.2188.912010.03.02 19:1788.910.000.000.0044.99
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317206112010.03.02 15:41sell0.30usdjpy89.1089.2088.902010.03.02 19:1788.900.000.000.0067.49
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317219642010.03.02 17:03buy0.10usdjpy88.9788.8789.172010.03.02 19:1788.870.000.000.00-11.25
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317231252010.03.02 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.36071.36171.35872010.03.02 19:171.36170.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317223772010.03.02 17:55buy0.20usdjpy88.9688.8689.162010.03.02 19:1788.860.000.000.00-22.51
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317216592010.03.02 16:50sell0.10usdjpy89.0689.1688.862010.03.02 19:2088.860.000.000.0022.51
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317215312010.03.02 16:41sell0.20usdjpy89.0689.1688.862010.03.02 19:2088.860.000.000.0045.01
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317231472010.03.02 19:16buy0.20usdjpy88.9388.8389.132010.03.02 19:2088.830.000.000.00-22.51
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317232292010.03.02 19:20sell0.20gbpusd1.49791.49891.49592010.03.02 19:221.49890.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317231872010.03.02 19:17buy0.20usdjpy88.8988.7989.092010.03.02 19:4788.790.000.000.00-22.53
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317232242010.03.02 19:20buy0.20usdjpy88.8788.7689.062010.03.02 19:4888.760.000.000.00-24.79
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317232342010.03.02 19:22sell0.20gbpusd1.49851.49781.49652010.03.02 19:481.49780.000.000.0014.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317233842010.03.02 19:48buy0.20usdjpy88.8088.6988.992010.03.02 19:5288.690.000.000.00-24.81
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317232262010.03.02 19:20sell0.20eurusd1.36121.36221.35922010.03.02 19:531.36220.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317234032010.03.02 19:52buy0.20usdjpy88.6788.5788.872010.03.02 19:5488.570.000.000.00-22.58
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317233872010.03.02 19:48buy0.20usdchf1.07551.07451.07752010.03.02 19:541.07450.000.000.00-18.61
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317231272010.03.02 19:15sell0.20gbpusd1.49841.49951.49652010.03.02 20:061.49650.000.000.0038.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317231842010.03.02 19:17sell0.20gbpusd1.49831.49931.49632010.03.02 20:111.49630.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317235012010.03.02 20:06buy0.20gbpusd1.49651.49551.49852010.03.02 20:131.49550.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317233852010.03.02 19:48sell0.20gbpusd1.49751.49851.49552010.03.02 20:141.49550.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317234162010.03.02 19:54sell0.20eurusd1.36201.36181.36002010.03.02 20:141.36000.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317235142010.03.02 20:13buy0.20gbpusd1.49601.49491.49792010.03.02 20:151.49490.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317235082010.03.02 20:11buy0.20eurusd1.36081.35971.36272010.03.02 20:281.35970.000.000.00-22.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317231912010.03.02 19:17sell0.20eurusd1.36151.36261.35962010.03.02 20:291.35960.000.000.0038.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317235182010.03.02 20:14sell0.20usdchf1.07581.07681.07382010.03.02 20:301.07680.000.000.00-18.57
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317231812010.03.02 19:17sell0.20eurusd1.36141.36241.35942010.03.02 20:301.35940.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317235242010.03.02 20:15buy0.20gbpusd1.49521.49421.49722010.03.02 20:381.49420.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317236282010.03.02 20:30buy0.20gbpusd1.49491.49391.49692010.03.02 21:141.49690.000.000.0040.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317237562010.03.02 21:14sell0.20gbpusd1.49691.49641.49492010.03.02 21:571.49640.000.000.0010.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317236292010.03.02 20:30sell0.20usdjpy88.7088.8088.502010.03.02 22:2888.800.000.000.00-22.52
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317235192010.03.02 20:15sell0.20usdjpy88.7188.8188.512010.03.02 22:2988.810.000.000.00-22.52
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317234212010.03.02 19:54buy0.20usdjpy88.5888.4888.782010.03.02 22:2988.780.000.000.0045.06
 2009escape nolimit TP time[tp]
317238572010.03.02 22:04sell0.20gbpusd1.49581.49681.49382010.03.02 22:431.49680.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317238452010.03.02 21:57sell0.20gbpusd1.49611.49711.49412010.03.02 22:431.49710.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317011072010.03.01 00:00sell0.10usdjpy88.9488.8588.042010.03.02 22:4888.850.000.00-0.2410.13
 16384IVYBOT_USD_JPY[sl]
317231492010.03.02 19:16buy0.20usdchf1.07531.07431.07732010.03.02 22:491.07430.000.000.00-18.62
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317238712010.03.02 22:43sell0.20gbpusd1.49651.49751.49452010.03.02 22:521.49750.000.000.00-20.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317238732010.03.02 22:43sell0.20usdjpy88.7788.8788.572010.03.02 22:5688.870.000.000.00-22.50
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
317238902010.03.02 22:52sell0.20gbpusd1.49721.49711.49522010.03.03 00:121.49710.000.00-0.912.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -1.40 -3 900.19
Closed P/L: -3 901.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317231312010.03.02 19:15sell0.10eurgbp0.90820.92460.9042 0.90960.000.00-0.18-20.96
 12464336TradingRobot
317218722010.03.02 17:00buy0.50eurusd1.35621.34651.3631 1.36110.000.00-1.21245.00
317235752010.03.02 20:28buy0.20eurusd1.35991.35891.3619 1.36110.000.00-0.4824.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317236622010.03.02 20:38buy0.20eurusd1.35991.35891.3619 1.36110.000.00-0.4824.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317228732010.03.02 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.07721.06091.0828 1.07500.000.00-0.15-20.47
 12464336TradingRobot
317231932010.03.02 19:17buy0.20usdchf1.07511.07401.0770 1.07500.000.00-0.30-1.86
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317234192010.03.02 19:54buy0.20usdchf1.07491.07391.0769 1.07500.000.00-0.301.86
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317235872010.03.02 20:29sell0.20usdchf1.07611.07601.0741 1.07540.000.00-0.5513.02
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317238582010.03.02 22:04buy0.20eurusd1.36071.35971.3627 1.36110.000.00-0.488.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317238592010.03.02 22:04sell0.20usdchf1.07531.07631.0733 1.07540.000.00-0.55-1.86
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317238822010.03.02 22:48sell0.20eurusd1.36101.36211.3591 1.36130.000.00-0.61-6.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317238862010.03.02 22:49buy0.20usdchf1.07471.07371.0767 1.07500.000.00-0.305.58
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317238982010.03.02 22:57sell0.20usdjpy88.8188.9188.61 88.790.000.00-0.484.51
 2009escape nolimit TP time
317285262010.03.03 00:13sell0.20gbpusd1.49691.49791.4949 1.49690.000.000.000.00
 2009escape nolimit TP time
  0.00 0.00 -6.07 274.82
 Floating P/L: 268.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 901.59 Floating P/L: 268.75 Margin: 431.68
Balance: 1 099.43 Equity: 1 368.18 Free Margin: 936.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 922.10 Gross Loss: 6 823.69 Total Net Profit: -3 901.59
Profit Factor: 0.43 Expected Payoff: -12.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 4 139.25 Maximal Drawdown: 4 372.86 (83.54%) Relative Drawdown: 83.54% (4 372.86)
 
Total Trades: 319 Short Positions (won %): 182 (35.71%) Long Positions (won %): 137 (34.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 112 (35.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 207 (64.89%)
Largest profit trade: 270.00 loss trade: -480.00
Average profit trade: 26.09 loss trade: -32.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (185.22) consecutive losses ($): 44 (-1 530.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 312.97 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 530.23 (44)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 5