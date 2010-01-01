Go Markets Pty Ltd

Account: 26647 Name: cacusMACCImo v1c Currency: USD 2010 February 1, 04:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21903792010.01.01 19:42balanceDeposit10 000.00
22229842010.01.05 10:30buy0.66audusd0.911410.911710.917602010.01.05 10:410.911710.000.000.0019.80
22283942010.01.05 16:30buy0.66audusd0.912310.912870.918612010.01.05 16:590.912870.000.000.0036.96
22321132010.01.05 20:30buy0.67audusd0.911600.912050.917892010.01.05 22:070.912050.000.000.0030.15
22323002010.01.05 20:45buy0.62audusd0.911210.911990.917512010.01.05 22:080.911990.000.000.0048.36
22343542010.01.06 00:15buy0.67audusd0.910880.910970.917182010.01.06 00:240.910970.000.000.006.03
23298782010.01.11 16:15buy0.38gbpusd1.614661.614921.620242010.01.11 17:431.614920.000.000.009.88
23337762010.01.11 20:00buy0.66audusd0.928780.929200.935132010.01.11 20:140.929200.000.000.0027.72
23363812010.01.11 23:45buy0.66audusd0.930390.918490.936692010.01.12 20:070.918490.000.003.97-785.40
23365742010.01.12 00:00buy0.62audusd0.929860.929900.936162010.01.12 00:110.929900.000.000.002.48
23370192010.01.12 00:30buy0.40eurusd1.450571.436371.455072010.01.12 17:301.452170.000.000.0064.00
23370242010.01.12 00:30buy0.58audusd0.928890.929250.935192010.01.12 00:580.929250.000.000.0020.88
23376882010.01.12 02:00sell0.54usdchf1.016771.016731.014172010.01.12 09:381.016730.000.000.002.12
23379762010.01.12 02:15buy0.35eurusd1.450141.435941.454642010.01.12 17:451.452990.000.000.0099.75
23382052010.01.12 02:30buy0.32eurusd1.449421.435221.453922010.01.12 17:481.453920.000.000.00144.00
23385672010.01.12 02:45buy0.47audusd0.927710.927940.934012010.01.12 07:150.927940.000.000.0010.81
23387322010.01.12 03:00buy0.43audusd0.927330.927530.933602010.01.12 06:380.927530.000.000.008.60
23389882010.01.12 03:15buy0.26eurusd1.448731.434601.453302010.01.12 17:451.453300.000.000.00118.82
23404992010.01.12 04:15buy0.21eurusd1.446771.432571.451272010.01.12 09:351.451270.000.000.0094.50
23411412010.01.12 04:45buy0.20eurusd1.445921.431721.450422010.01.12 08:291.450420.000.000.0090.00
23467062010.01.12 11:15buy0.31eurusd1.447741.433601.452302010.01.12 17:281.452300.000.000.00141.36
23489652010.01.12 13:30buy0.27eurusd1.446421.432321.451022010.01.12 16:561.451020.000.000.00124.20
23561832010.01.12 20:30buy0.86eurusd1.448981.434781.453482010.01.13 13:141.453480.000.001.77387.00
23568922010.01.12 22:00sell1.10usdjpy91.01491.01090.7342010.01.12 22:0091.0100.000.000.004.83
23578552010.01.13 00:15sell1.10usdjpy91.03691.02690.7562010.01.13 00:4791.0260.000.000.0012.08
23632842010.01.13 09:15sell1.10usdjpy91.22591.21590.9452010.01.13 09:1591.2150.000.000.0012.06
23639632010.01.13 10:00sell1.10usdjpy91.28591.28391.0072010.01.13 10:0091.2830.000.000.002.41
23714742010.01.13 17:45sell1.30usdchf1.018851.018591.016252010.01.13 19:111.018590.000.000.0033.18
23717752010.01.13 18:15sell1.15usdchf1.019431.019401.016832010.01.13 18:261.019400.000.000.003.38
23754952010.01.14 00:30buy0.80gbpusd1.627391.627551.632992010.01.14 01:091.627550.000.000.0012.80
23757212010.01.14 00:45sell1.15usdchf1.018561.018301.015962010.01.14 01:271.018300.000.000.0029.36
23802452010.01.14 06:30buy0.80gbpusd1.628741.628801.634322010.01.14 06:331.628800.000.000.004.80
23815182010.01.14 08:30buy0.80gbpusd1.627541.627831.633142010.01.14 08:321.627830.000.000.0023.20
23839962010.01.14 10:15buy0.80gbpusd1.627111.627381.632702010.01.14 10:151.627380.000.000.0021.60
23890752010.01.14 14:15buy0.82gbpusd1.625541.625881.631142010.01.14 14:161.625880.000.000.0027.88
24001332010.01.15 02:45buy0.82gbpusd1.632321.632561.637922010.01.15 02:511.632560.000.000.0019.68
24006382010.01.15 03:00buy0.82gbpusd1.632201.632281.637802010.01.15 03:011.632280.000.000.006.56
24011232010.01.15 03:15buy0.82gbpusd1.631541.631581.637142010.01.15 03:221.631580.000.000.003.28
24025232010.01.15 04:00buy0.82gbpusd1.630091.630141.635712010.01.15 04:001.630140.000.000.004.10
24107532010.01.15 09:15buy0.82gbpusd1.631941.632011.637532010.01.15 09:161.632010.000.000.005.74
26500322010.01.25 00:45sell0.66usdjpy90.01590.01089.7352010.01.25 00:5390.0100.000.000.003.67
26563372010.01.25 03:45sell0.66usdjpy90.06590.06189.7852010.01.25 03:4690.0610.000.000.002.93
26575852010.01.25 04:15sell0.66usdjpy90.17990.17089.8992010.01.25 04:2590.1700.000.000.006.59
27003812010.01.26 03:15sell0.47eurjpy128.221129.774127.9442010.01.26 04:30127.9440.000.000.00144.05
27007412010.01.26 03:30sell0.44eurjpy128.273129.823127.9932010.01.26 04:30127.9930.000.000.00136.28
  0.00 0.00 5.74 1 222.48
Closed P/L: 1 228.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 228.22 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 228.22 Equity: 11 228.22 Free Margin: 11 228.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 009.65 Gross Loss: 781.43 Total Net Profit: 1 228.22
Profit Factor: 2.57 Expected Payoff: 27.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 781.43 (7.04%) Relative Drawdown: 7.04% (781.43)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 31 (96.77%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 43 (97.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.27%)
Largest profit trade: 388.77 loss trade: -781.43
Average profit trade: 46.74 loss trade: -781.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 23 (909.23) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-781.43)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 100.42 (20) consecutive loss (count): -781.43 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 22 consecutive losses: 1