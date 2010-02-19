Activtrades Ltd

Account: 136083 Name: Test Currency: USD 2010 February 26, 13:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
110324672010.02.19 17:49balanceDeposit2 000.00
110332392010.02.19 18:07sell1.00audnzd1.28611.29291.28562010.02.19 21:511.28720.000.000.00-76.88
110683152010.02.23 06:14buy0.97audnzd1.28441.27791.28522010.02.23 08:301.28480.000.000.0027.34
110712042010.02.23 08:31sell0.98audnzd1.28491.29241.28512010.02.23 08:411.28560.000.000.00-48.39
110708982010.02.23 08:24buy0.97audnzd1.28531.27901.28632010.02.23 08:591.28540.000.000.006.84
110720732010.02.23 09:00sell0.99audnzd1.28551.29231.28502010.02.23 09:121.28560.000.000.00-6.99
110725322010.02.23 09:08buy0.99audnzd1.28591.27891.28622010.02.23 11:131.28590.000.000.000.00
110768122010.02.23 11:06sell1.00audnzd1.28531.29231.28502010.02.23 12:091.28560.000.000.00-21.04
110792212010.02.23 12:03buy1.00audnzd1.28591.27901.28632010.02.23 13:021.28590.000.000.000.00
110712022010.02.23 08:31buy0.96audnzd1.28631.28021.28752010.02.23 18:411.28750.000.000.0079.58
110709752010.02.23 08:28sell0.98audnzd1.28431.29121.28392010.02.24 15:341.29120.000.00-2.85-467.25
110810502010.02.23 12:49sell1.00audnzd1.28571.29231.28502010.02.25 02:311.29230.000.00-11.65-455.80
111495512010.02.25 13:02sell1.00audnzd1.28771.29431.28702010.02.25 13:231.28700.000.000.0048.38
111557052010.02.25 16:00sell1.00audnzd1.28531.29211.28482010.02.25 16:201.28530.000.000.000.00
111567822010.02.25 16:27buy1.00audnzd1.28391.27711.28442010.02.25 17:091.28380.000.000.00-6.87
111596822010.02.25 17:17sell1.00audnzd1.28381.29081.28352010.02.25 19:371.28530.000.000.00-103.29
111595712010.02.25 17:15buy1.00audnzd1.28491.27821.28552010.02.25 20:411.28500.000.000.006.89
111563952010.02.25 16:19buy1.00audnzd1.28531.27861.28592010.02.25 20:501.28540.000.000.006.89
111664022010.02.25 20:41sell1.00audnzd1.28501.29191.28462010.02.25 22:101.28540.000.000.00-27.68
111676152010.02.25 21:55buy1.00audnzd1.28701.28071.28802010.02.25 22:341.28310.000.000.00-269.65
111643492010.02.25 19:37sell1.00audnzd1.28400.00001.28352010.02.25 22:451.28460.000.000.00-41.50
111664552010.02.25 20:45buy1.00audnzd1.28640.00001.28692010.02.25 22:451.28330.000.000.00-214.27
111584022010.02.25 16:53sell1.00audnzd1.28281.28971.28242010.02.26 01:151.28300.000.00-2.91-13.85
111666282010.02.25 20:58buy1.00audnzd1.28621.27931.28662010.02.26 01:151.28180.000.001.23-304.56
  0.00 0.00 -16.18 -1 882.10
Closed P/L: -1 898.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 898.28 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101.72 Equity: 101.72 Free Margin: 101.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 175.92 Gross Loss: 2 074.20 Total Net Profit: -1 898.28
Profit Factor: 0.08 Expected Payoff: -82.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 898.28 Maximal Drawdown: 1 898.28 (94.91%) Relative Drawdown: 94.91% (1 898.28)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 12 (16.67%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (39.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (60.87%)
Largest profit trade: 79.58 loss trade: -470.10
Average profit trade: 19.55 loss trade: -148.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (79.58) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-873.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 79.58 (2) consecutive loss (count): -937.55 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2