|Account: 136083
|Name: Test
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 26, 13:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11032467
|2010.02.19 17:49
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|11033239
|2010.02.19 18:07
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2861
|1.2929
|1.2856
|2010.02.19 21:51
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.88
|11068315
|2010.02.23 06:14
|buy
|0.97
|audnzd
|1.2844
|1.2779
|1.2852
|2010.02.23 08:30
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.34
|11071204
|2010.02.23 08:31
|sell
|0.98
|audnzd
|1.2849
|1.2924
|1.2851
|2010.02.23 08:41
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.39
|11070898
|2010.02.23 08:24
|buy
|0.97
|audnzd
|1.2853
|1.2790
|1.2863
|2010.02.23 08:59
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|11072073
|2010.02.23 09:00
|sell
|0.99
|audnzd
|1.2855
|1.2923
|1.2850
|2010.02.23 09:12
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.99
|11072532
|2010.02.23 09:08
|buy
|0.99
|audnzd
|1.2859
|1.2789
|1.2862
|2010.02.23 11:13
|1.2859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11076812
|2010.02.23 11:06
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2853
|1.2923
|1.2850
|2010.02.23 12:09
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.04
|11079221
|2010.02.23 12:03
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2859
|1.2790
|1.2863
|2010.02.23 13:02
|1.2859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11071202
|2010.02.23 08:31
|buy
|0.96
|audnzd
|1.2863
|1.2802
|1.2875
|2010.02.23 18:41
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.58
|11070975
|2010.02.23 08:28
|sell
|0.98
|audnzd
|1.2843
|1.2912
|1.2839
|2010.02.24 15:34
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|-467.25
|11081050
|2010.02.23 12:49
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2857
|1.2923
|1.2850
|2010.02.25 02:31
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.65
|-455.80
|11149551
|2010.02.25 13:02
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2877
|1.2943
|1.2870
|2010.02.25 13:23
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.38
|11155705
|2010.02.25 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2853
|1.2921
|1.2848
|2010.02.25 16:20
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11156782
|2010.02.25 16:27
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2839
|1.2771
|1.2844
|2010.02.25 17:09
|1.2838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.87
|11159682
|2010.02.25 17:17
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2838
|1.2908
|1.2835
|2010.02.25 19:37
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-103.29
|11159571
|2010.02.25 17:15
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2849
|1.2782
|1.2855
|2010.02.25 20:41
|1.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.89
|11156395
|2010.02.25 16:19
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2853
|1.2786
|1.2859
|2010.02.25 20:50
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.89
|11166402
|2010.02.25 20:41
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2850
|1.2919
|1.2846
|2010.02.25 22:10
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.68
|11167615
|2010.02.25 21:55
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2870
|1.2807
|1.2880
|2010.02.25 22:34
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.65
|11164349
|2010.02.25 19:37
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2840
|0.0000
|1.2835
|2010.02.25 22:45
|1.2846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.50
|11166455
|2010.02.25 20:45
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2869
|2010.02.25 22:45
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-214.27
|11158402
|2010.02.25 16:53
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2828
|1.2897
|1.2824
|2010.02.26 01:15
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.91
|-13.85
|11166628
|2010.02.25 20:58
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.2862
|1.2793
|1.2866
|2010.02.26 01:15
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-304.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.18
|-1 882.10
|Closed P/L:
|-1 898.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 898.28
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101.72
|Equity:
|101.72
|Free Margin:
|101.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|175.92
|Gross Loss:
|2 074.20
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 898.28
|Profit Factor:
|0.08
|Expected Payoff:
|-82.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 898.28
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 898.28 (94.91%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|94.91% (1 898.28)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (16.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|79.58
|loss trade:
|-470.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.55
|loss trade:
|-148.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (79.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-873.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|79.58 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-937.55 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2