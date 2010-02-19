Activtrades Ltd

Account: 136083 Name: Test Currency: USD 2010 February 25, 16:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
110324672010.02.19 17:49balanceDeposit2 000.00
110332392010.02.19 18:07sell1.00audnzd1.28611.29291.28562010.02.19 21:511.28720.000.000.00-76.88
110683152010.02.23 06:14buy0.97audnzd1.28441.27791.28522010.02.23 08:301.28480.000.000.0027.34
110712042010.02.23 08:31sell0.98audnzd1.28491.29241.28512010.02.23 08:411.28560.000.000.00-48.39
110708982010.02.23 08:24buy0.97audnzd1.28531.27901.28632010.02.23 08:591.28540.000.000.006.84
110720732010.02.23 09:00sell0.99audnzd1.28551.29231.28502010.02.23 09:121.28560.000.000.00-6.99
110725322010.02.23 09:08buy0.99audnzd1.28591.27891.28622010.02.23 11:131.28590.000.000.000.00
110768122010.02.23 11:06sell1.00audnzd1.28531.29231.28502010.02.23 12:091.28560.000.000.00-21.04
110792212010.02.23 12:03buy1.00audnzd1.28591.27901.28632010.02.23 13:021.28590.000.000.000.00
110712022010.02.23 08:31buy0.96audnzd1.28631.28021.28752010.02.23 18:411.28750.000.000.0079.58
110709752010.02.23 08:28sell0.98audnzd1.28431.29121.28392010.02.24 15:341.29120.000.00-2.85-467.25
110810502010.02.23 12:49sell1.00audnzd1.28571.29231.28502010.02.25 02:311.29230.000.00-11.65-455.80
111495512010.02.25 13:02sell1.00audnzd1.28771.29431.28702010.02.25 13:231.28700.000.000.0048.38
111557052010.02.25 16:00sell1.00audnzd1.28531.29211.28482010.02.25 16:201.28530.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.50 -914.21
Closed P/L: -928.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
111563952010.02.25 16:19buy1.00audnzd1.28531.27861.2859 1.28300.000.000.00-158.31
111567822010.02.25 16:27buy1.00audnzd1.28391.27711.2844 1.28300.000.000.00-61.95
111584022010.02.25 16:53sell1.00audnzd1.28281.28971.2824 1.28420.000.000.00-96.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -316.66
 Floating P/L: -316.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -928.71 Floating P/L: -316.66 Margin: 220.71
Balance: 1 071.29 Equity: 754.63 Free Margin: 533.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 162.14 Gross Loss: 1 090.85 Total Net Profit: -928.71
Profit Factor: 0.15 Expected Payoff: -71.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 977.09 Maximal Drawdown: 977.09 (48.85%) Relative Drawdown: 48.85% (977.09)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 79.58 loss trade: -470.10
Average profit trade: 23.16 loss trade: -181.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (79.58) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-937.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 79.58 (2) consecutive loss (count): -937.55 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1