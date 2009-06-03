Strategy Tester Report
Reidar_EA_V7_1
EGlobal-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2009.12.31 18:45 (2009.06.01 - 2010.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersver="Last Modified: 2010.01.14 20:00"; WaitCross=true; BarsToWaitBetweenTrades=48; Lots=1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; FirstMovingAveragePeriod=10; SecondMovingAveragePeriod=15; MinimumPipsToExit=1; ThirdMovingAveragePeriod=150; UseMovingCrossClose=true; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopValue=5; OneTradeOnlyRunning=true; ResetProgressionAtStep=0; StopAt$$$=50000; Progression_1_Lots=0.02; Progression_1_TakeProfit=100; Progression_1_StopLoss=500; Progression_2_Lots=0.6; Progression_2_TakeProfit=50; Progression_2_StopLoss=100; Progression_3_Lots=1.2; Progression_3_TakeProfit=100; Progression_3_StopLoss=100; Progression_4_Lots=0.8; Progression_4_TakeProfit=150; Progression_4_StopLoss=100; Progression_5_Lots=1.6; Progression_5_TakeProfit=100; Progression_5_StopLoss=100; Progression_6_Lots=12; Progression_6_TakeProfit=20; Progression_6_StopLoss=20; Progression_7_Lots=12.8; Progression_7_TakeProfit=20; Progression_7_StopLoss=18; Progression_8_Lots=25.6; Progression_8_TakeProfit=20; Progression_8_StopLoss=18; Progression_9_Lots=51.2; Progression_9_TakeProfit=20; Progression_9_StopLoss=18; Progression_10_Lots=0; Progression_10_TakeProfit=20; Progression_10_StopLoss=18; Progression_11_Lots=0; Progression_11_TakeProfit=20; Progression_11_StopLoss=18; Progression_12_Lots=0; Progression_12_TakeProfit=20; Progression_12_StopLoss=18; Progression_13_Lots=0; Progression_13_TakeProfit=20; Progression_13_StopLoss=18; Progression_14_Lots=0; Progression_14_TakeProfit=20; Progression_14_StopLoss=18; Progression_15_Lots=0; Progression_15_TakeProfit=20; Progression_15_StopLoss=18; Progression_16_Lots=0; Progression_16_TakeProfit=20; Progression_16_StopLoss=18; Progression_17_Lots=0; Progression_17_TakeProfit=20; Progression_17_StopLoss=18; Progression_18_Lots=0; Progression_18_TakeProfit=20; Progression_18_StopLoss=18; Progression_19_Lots=0; Progression_19_TakeProfit=20; Progression_19_StopLoss=18; Progression_20_Lots=0; Progression_20_TakeProfit=20; Progression_20_StopLoss=18; Progression_21_Lots=0; Progression_21_TakeProfit=20; Progression_21_StopLoss=18; Progression_22_Lots=0; Progression_22_TakeProfit=20; Progression_22_StopLoss=18; Progression_23_Lots=0; Progression_23_TakeProfit=20; Progression_23_StopLoss=18; Progression_24_Lots=0; Progression_24_TakeProfit=20; Progression_24_StopLoss=18; Progression_25_Lots=0; Progression_25_TakeProfit=20; Progression_25_StopLoss=18; Progression_26_Lots=0; Progression_26_TakeProfit=20; Progression_26_StopLoss=18; Progression_27_Lots=0; Progression_27_TakeProfit=20; Progression_27_StopLoss=18; Progression_28_Lots=0; Progression_28_TakeProfit=20; Progression_28_StopLoss=18; Progression_29_Lots=0; Progression_29_TakeProfit=20; Progression_29_StopLoss=18; Progression_30_Lots=0; Progression_30_TakeProfit=20; Progression_30_StopLoss=18;
Bars in test15528Ticks modelled6693630Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit1352.61Gross profit10139.91Gross loss-8787.30
Profit factor1.15Expected payoff23.73
Absolute drawdown701.06Maximal drawdown2775.92 (31.40%)Relative drawdown31.40% (2775.92)
Total trades57Short positions (won %)23 (86.96%)Long positions (won %)34 (85.29%)
Profit trades (% of total)49 (85.96%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (14.04%)
Largestprofit trade230.36loss trade-1145.02
Averageprofit trade206.94loss trade-1098.41
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (2698.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-2157.42)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2698.01 (13)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2157.42 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins7consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.03 08:05buy11.0096.2495.2496.44
22009.06.04 11:00t/p11.0096.4495.2496.44201.685201.68
32009.06.09 06:02sell21.0097.9898.9897.78
42009.06.09 14:51t/p21.0097.7898.9897.78204.545406.22
52009.06.10 11:17buy31.0098.0397.0398.23
62009.06.10 16:01t/p31.0098.2397.0398.23203.605609.82
72009.06.12 07:27buy41.0097.9296.9298.12
82009.06.12 08:36t/p41.0098.1296.9298.12203.835813.65
92009.06.18 16:16buy51.0096.2995.2996.49
102009.06.18 19:12t/p51.0096.4995.2996.49207.286020.93
112009.06.19 17:48sell61.0096.2497.2496.04
122009.06.19 19:26t/p61.0096.0497.2496.04208.256229.18
132009.06.25 20:02sell71.0095.7296.7295.52
142009.06.26 12:51t/p71.0095.5296.7295.52206.586435.76
152009.06.29 17:08buy81.0095.7494.7495.94
162009.06.29 18:27t/p81.0095.9494.7495.94208.466644.22
172009.06.30 08:39sell91.0095.6396.6395.43
182009.06.30 08:45t/p91.0095.4396.6395.43209.586853.80
192009.07.02 15:02sell101.0096.2397.2396.03
202009.07.02 15:11t/p101.0096.0397.2396.03208.277062.07
212009.07.13 18:00buy111.0092.7691.7692.96
222009.07.13 21:48t/p111.0092.9691.7692.96215.157277.22
232009.07.16 22:30buy121.0093.8292.8294.02
242009.07.17 15:01t/p121.0094.0292.8294.02210.827488.04
252009.07.20 20:39sell131.0094.2095.2094.00
262009.07.21 00:06t/p131.0094.0095.2094.00209.977698.01
272009.07.21 11:51buy141.0094.2893.2894.48
282009.07.22 10:23s/l141.0093.2893.2894.48-1073.946624.07
292009.07.31 16:51sell151.0095.1896.1894.98
302009.07.31 17:21t/p151.0094.9896.1894.98210.576834.64
312009.08.03 15:32buy161.0095.0694.0695.26
322009.08.03 16:00t/p161.0095.2694.0695.26209.957044.59
332009.08.06 06:34buy171.0095.1294.1295.32
342009.08.06 10:16t/p171.0095.3294.1295.32209.827254.41
352009.08.11 04:42sell181.0096.8097.8096.60
362009.08.11 04:52t/p181.0096.6097.8096.60207.047461.45
372009.08.12 16:47buy191.0096.2495.2496.44
382009.08.12 20:17t/p191.0096.4495.2496.44207.387668.83
392009.08.13 08:00buy201.0096.1795.1796.37
402009.08.13 09:56t/p201.0096.3795.1796.37207.537876.36
412009.08.18 03:33buy211.0094.9293.9295.12
422009.08.18 09:12t/p211.0095.1293.9295.12210.268086.62
432009.08.20 05:30buy221.0094.40993.4194.61
442009.08.21 16:47t/p221.0094.6193.4194.61210.558297.18
452009.08.21 16:47buy231.0094.6493.6494.84
462009.08.24 04:50t/p231.0094.8493.6494.84208.988506.16
472009.08.24 21:45sell241.0094.4895.4894.28
482009.08.25 02:36t/p241.0094.2895.4894.28209.338715.49
492009.08.25 16:45buy251.0094.43193.4394.63
502009.08.27 08:51s/l251.0093.4393.4394.63-1078.987636.50
512009.08.28 08:45buy261.0093.8992.8994.09
522009.08.31 02:40s/l261.0092.8992.8994.09-1078.446558.06
532009.09.03 15:30buy271.0092.5991.5992.79
542009.09.04 04:00close271.0092.6391.5992.7941.286599.34
552009.09.07 18:30sell281.0092.8493.8492.64
562009.09.08 08:20t/p281.0092.6493.8492.64213.096812.43
572009.09.14 14:52buy291.0091.0890.0891.28
582009.09.15 14:30t/p291.0091.2890.0891.28217.197029.63
592009.09.15 19:17sell301.0090.9291.9290.72
602009.09.16 08:08t/p301.0090.7291.9290.72217.667247.28
612009.09.17 09:30sell311.0090.6691.6690.46
622009.09.21 07:07s/l311.0091.6691.6690.46-1096.596150.69
632009.09.22 04:17sell321.0091.7192.7191.51
642009.09.22 08:31t/p321.0091.5192.7191.51218.566369.25
652009.09.24 03:30sell331.0091.1492.1490.94
662009.09.24 06:00t/p331.0090.9492.1490.94219.936589.18
672009.09.24 17:22buy341.0091.1990.1991.39
682009.09.24 19:20t/p341.0091.3990.1991.39218.846808.02
692009.09.29 01:59buy351.0089.9288.9290.12
702009.09.29 02:54t/p351.0090.1288.9290.12221.937029.95
712009.09.30 04:00sell361.0089.7790.7789.57
722009.09.30 07:59t/p361.0089.5790.7789.57223.297253.24
732009.10.01 00:47buy371.0089.8488.8490.04
742009.10.01 07:08t/p371.0090.0488.8490.04222.127475.36
752009.10.01 15:21sell381.0089.6690.6689.46
762009.10.01 16:49t/p381.0089.4690.6689.46223.567698.92
772009.10.02 18:58buy391.0089.7188.7189.91
782009.10.05 03:05t/p391.0089.9188.7189.91220.547919.46
792009.10.07 15:00buy401.0089.1588.1589.35
802009.10.07 15:03t/p401.0089.3588.1589.35223.848143.30
812009.10.09 01:16buy411.0088.7487.7488.94
822009.10.09 03:33t/p411.0088.9487.7488.94224.878368.17
832009.10.13 20:15buy421.0089.9788.9790.17
842009.10.14 05:59s/l421.0088.9788.9790.17-1125.877242.31
852009.10.15 02:16buy431.0089.6388.6389.83
862009.10.15 11:29t/p431.0089.8388.6389.83222.647464.95
872009.10.19 09:33sell441.0090.6591.6590.45
882009.10.19 10:24t/p441.0090.4591.6590.45221.127686.07
892009.10.21 09:15sell451.0090.5091.5090.30
902009.10.22 08:13s/l451.0091.5091.5090.30-1101.306584.76
912009.10.27 09:45sell461.0091.84192.8491.64
922009.10.28 00:47t/p461.0091.6492.8491.64216.546801.30
932009.10.29 14:00buy471.0091.2790.2791.47
942009.10.29 18:03t/p471.0091.4790.2791.47218.657019.95
952009.11.04 06:48buy481.0090.3989.3990.59
962009.11.04 08:26t/p481.0090.5989.3990.59220.777240.72
972009.11.05 15:15buy491.0090.6489.6490.84
982009.11.06 00:33t/p491.0090.8489.6490.84218.277458.99
992009.11.10 12:11buy501.0090.1789.1790.37
1002009.11.12 15:10t/p501.0090.3789.1790.37213.727672.71
1012009.11.13 10:21sell511.0089.9090.9089.70
1022009.11.13 14:30t/p511.0089.7090.9089.70222.977895.68
1032009.11.17 15:45buy521.0089.3688.3689.56
1042009.11.24 14:32s/l521.0088.3688.3689.56-1145.026750.66
1052009.12.01 03:04buy531.0086.6285.6286.82
1062009.12.01 03:06t/p531.0086.8285.6286.82230.366981.02
1072009.12.07 19:15sell541.0089.34990.3589.15
1082009.12.08 01:59t/p541.0089.1590.3589.15220.427201.44
1092009.12.15 00:40buy551.0088.7687.7688.96
1102009.12.15 05:49t/p551.0088.9687.7688.96224.827426.26
1112009.12.23 16:46sell561.0091.3292.3291.12
1122009.12.24 13:15close561.0091.3092.3291.1213.517439.76
1132009.12.28 09:20sell571.0091.4692.4691.26
1142009.12.30 15:04s/l571.0092.4692.4691.26-1087.156352.61