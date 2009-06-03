|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2009.12.31 18:45 (2009.06.01 - 2010.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|ver="Last Modified: 2010.01.14 20:00"; WaitCross=true; BarsToWaitBetweenTrades=48; Lots=1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; FirstMovingAveragePeriod=10; SecondMovingAveragePeriod=15; MinimumPipsToExit=1; ThirdMovingAveragePeriod=150; UseMovingCrossClose=true; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopValue=5; OneTradeOnlyRunning=true; ResetProgressionAtStep=0; StopAt$$$=50000; Progression_1_Lots=0.02; Progression_1_TakeProfit=100; Progression_1_StopLoss=500; Progression_2_Lots=0.6; Progression_2_TakeProfit=50; Progression_2_StopLoss=100; Progression_3_Lots=1.2; Progression_3_TakeProfit=100; Progression_3_StopLoss=100; Progression_4_Lots=0.8; Progression_4_TakeProfit=150; Progression_4_StopLoss=100; Progression_5_Lots=1.6; Progression_5_TakeProfit=100; Progression_5_StopLoss=100; Progression_6_Lots=12; Progression_6_TakeProfit=20; Progression_6_StopLoss=20; Progression_7_Lots=12.8; Progression_7_TakeProfit=20; Progression_7_StopLoss=18; Progression_8_Lots=25.6; Progression_8_TakeProfit=20; Progression_8_StopLoss=18; Progression_9_Lots=51.2; Progression_9_TakeProfit=20; Progression_9_StopLoss=18; Progression_10_Lots=0; Progression_10_TakeProfit=20; Progression_10_StopLoss=18; Progression_11_Lots=0; Progression_11_TakeProfit=20; Progression_11_StopLoss=18; Progression_12_Lots=0; Progression_12_TakeProfit=20; Progression_12_StopLoss=18; Progression_13_Lots=0; Progression_13_TakeProfit=20; Progression_13_StopLoss=18; Progression_14_Lots=0; Progression_14_TakeProfit=20; Progression_14_StopLoss=18; Progression_15_Lots=0; Progression_15_TakeProfit=20; Progression_15_StopLoss=18; Progression_16_Lots=0; Progression_16_TakeProfit=20; Progression_16_StopLoss=18; Progression_17_Lots=0; Progression_17_TakeProfit=20; Progression_17_StopLoss=18; Progression_18_Lots=0; Progression_18_TakeProfit=20; Progression_18_StopLoss=18; Progression_19_Lots=0; Progression_19_TakeProfit=20; Progression_19_StopLoss=18; Progression_20_Lots=0; Progression_20_TakeProfit=20; Progression_20_StopLoss=18; Progression_21_Lots=0; Progression_21_TakeProfit=20; Progression_21_StopLoss=18; Progression_22_Lots=0; Progression_22_TakeProfit=20; Progression_22_StopLoss=18; Progression_23_Lots=0; Progression_23_TakeProfit=20; Progression_23_StopLoss=18; Progression_24_Lots=0; Progression_24_TakeProfit=20; Progression_24_StopLoss=18; Progression_25_Lots=0; Progression_25_TakeProfit=20; Progression_25_StopLoss=18; Progression_26_Lots=0; Progression_26_TakeProfit=20; Progression_26_StopLoss=18; Progression_27_Lots=0; Progression_27_TakeProfit=20; Progression_27_StopLoss=18; Progression_28_Lots=0; Progression_28_TakeProfit=20; Progression_28_StopLoss=18; Progression_29_Lots=0; Progression_29_TakeProfit=20; Progression_29_StopLoss=18; Progression_30_Lots=0; Progression_30_TakeProfit=20; Progression_30_StopLoss=18;
|Bars in test
|15528
|Ticks modelled
|6693630
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|1352.61
|Gross profit
|10139.91
|Gross loss
|-8787.30
|Profit factor
|1.15
|Expected payoff
|23.73
|Absolute drawdown
|701.06
|Maximal drawdown
|2775.92 (31.40%)
|Relative drawdown
|31.40% (2775.92)
|Total trades
|57
|Short positions (won %)
|23 (86.96%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (85.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|49 (85.96%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (14.04%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|230.36
|loss trade
|-1145.02
|Average
|profit trade
|206.94
|loss trade
|-1098.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (2698.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-2157.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2698.01 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2157.42 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.03 08:05
|buy
|1
|1.00
|96.24
|95.24
|96.44
|2
|2009.06.04 11:00
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|96.44
|95.24
|96.44
|201.68
|5201.68
|3
|2009.06.09 06:02
|sell
|2
|1.00
|97.98
|98.98
|97.78
|4
|2009.06.09 14:51
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|97.78
|98.98
|97.78
|204.54
|5406.22
|5
|2009.06.10 11:17
|buy
|3
|1.00
|98.03
|97.03
|98.23
|6
|2009.06.10 16:01
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|98.23
|97.03
|98.23
|203.60
|5609.82
|7
|2009.06.12 07:27
|buy
|4
|1.00
|97.92
|96.92
|98.12
|8
|2009.06.12 08:36
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|98.12
|96.92
|98.12
|203.83
|5813.65
|9
|2009.06.18 16:16
|buy
|5
|1.00
|96.29
|95.29
|96.49
|10
|2009.06.18 19:12
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|96.49
|95.29
|96.49
|207.28
|6020.93
|11
|2009.06.19 17:48
|sell
|6
|1.00
|96.24
|97.24
|96.04
|12
|2009.06.19 19:26
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|96.04
|97.24
|96.04
|208.25
|6229.18
|13
|2009.06.25 20:02
|sell
|7
|1.00
|95.72
|96.72
|95.52
|14
|2009.06.26 12:51
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|95.52
|96.72
|95.52
|206.58
|6435.76
|15
|2009.06.29 17:08
|buy
|8
|1.00
|95.74
|94.74
|95.94
|16
|2009.06.29 18:27
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|95.94
|94.74
|95.94
|208.46
|6644.22
|17
|2009.06.30 08:39
|sell
|9
|1.00
|95.63
|96.63
|95.43
|18
|2009.06.30 08:45
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|95.43
|96.63
|95.43
|209.58
|6853.80
|19
|2009.07.02 15:02
|sell
|10
|1.00
|96.23
|97.23
|96.03
|20
|2009.07.02 15:11
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|96.03
|97.23
|96.03
|208.27
|7062.07
|21
|2009.07.13 18:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|92.76
|91.76
|92.96
|22
|2009.07.13 21:48
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|92.96
|91.76
|92.96
|215.15
|7277.22
|23
|2009.07.16 22:30
|buy
|12
|1.00
|93.82
|92.82
|94.02
|24
|2009.07.17 15:01
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|94.02
|92.82
|94.02
|210.82
|7488.04
|25
|2009.07.20 20:39
|sell
|13
|1.00
|94.20
|95.20
|94.00
|26
|2009.07.21 00:06
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|94.00
|95.20
|94.00
|209.97
|7698.01
|27
|2009.07.21 11:51
|buy
|14
|1.00
|94.28
|93.28
|94.48
|28
|2009.07.22 10:23
|s/l
|14
|1.00
|93.28
|93.28
|94.48
|-1073.94
|6624.07
|29
|2009.07.31 16:51
|sell
|15
|1.00
|95.18
|96.18
|94.98
|30
|2009.07.31 17:21
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|94.98
|96.18
|94.98
|210.57
|6834.64
|31
|2009.08.03 15:32
|buy
|16
|1.00
|95.06
|94.06
|95.26
|32
|2009.08.03 16:00
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|95.26
|94.06
|95.26
|209.95
|7044.59
|33
|2009.08.06 06:34
|buy
|17
|1.00
|95.12
|94.12
|95.32
|34
|2009.08.06 10:16
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|95.32
|94.12
|95.32
|209.82
|7254.41
|35
|2009.08.11 04:42
|sell
|18
|1.00
|96.80
|97.80
|96.60
|36
|2009.08.11 04:52
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|96.60
|97.80
|96.60
|207.04
|7461.45
|37
|2009.08.12 16:47
|buy
|19
|1.00
|96.24
|95.24
|96.44
|38
|2009.08.12 20:17
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|96.44
|95.24
|96.44
|207.38
|7668.83
|39
|2009.08.13 08:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|96.17
|95.17
|96.37
|40
|2009.08.13 09:56
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|96.37
|95.17
|96.37
|207.53
|7876.36
|41
|2009.08.18 03:33
|buy
|21
|1.00
|94.92
|93.92
|95.12
|42
|2009.08.18 09:12
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|95.12
|93.92
|95.12
|210.26
|8086.62
|43
|2009.08.20 05:30
|buy
|22
|1.00
|94.409
|93.41
|94.61
|44
|2009.08.21 16:47
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|94.61
|93.41
|94.61
|210.55
|8297.18
|45
|2009.08.21 16:47
|buy
|23
|1.00
|94.64
|93.64
|94.84
|46
|2009.08.24 04:50
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|94.84
|93.64
|94.84
|208.98
|8506.16
|47
|2009.08.24 21:45
|sell
|24
|1.00
|94.48
|95.48
|94.28
|48
|2009.08.25 02:36
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|94.28
|95.48
|94.28
|209.33
|8715.49
|49
|2009.08.25 16:45
|buy
|25
|1.00
|94.431
|93.43
|94.63
|50
|2009.08.27 08:51
|s/l
|25
|1.00
|93.43
|93.43
|94.63
|-1078.98
|7636.50
|51
|2009.08.28 08:45
|buy
|26
|1.00
|93.89
|92.89
|94.09
|52
|2009.08.31 02:40
|s/l
|26
|1.00
|92.89
|92.89
|94.09
|-1078.44
|6558.06
|53
|2009.09.03 15:30
|buy
|27
|1.00
|92.59
|91.59
|92.79
|54
|2009.09.04 04:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|92.63
|91.59
|92.79
|41.28
|6599.34
|55
|2009.09.07 18:30
|sell
|28
|1.00
|92.84
|93.84
|92.64
|56
|2009.09.08 08:20
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|92.64
|93.84
|92.64
|213.09
|6812.43
|57
|2009.09.14 14:52
|buy
|29
|1.00
|91.08
|90.08
|91.28
|58
|2009.09.15 14:30
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|91.28
|90.08
|91.28
|217.19
|7029.63
|59
|2009.09.15 19:17
|sell
|30
|1.00
|90.92
|91.92
|90.72
|60
|2009.09.16 08:08
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|90.72
|91.92
|90.72
|217.66
|7247.28
|61
|2009.09.17 09:30
|sell
|31
|1.00
|90.66
|91.66
|90.46
|62
|2009.09.21 07:07
|s/l
|31
|1.00
|91.66
|91.66
|90.46
|-1096.59
|6150.69
|63
|2009.09.22 04:17
|sell
|32
|1.00
|91.71
|92.71
|91.51
|64
|2009.09.22 08:31
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|91.51
|92.71
|91.51
|218.56
|6369.25
|65
|2009.09.24 03:30
|sell
|33
|1.00
|91.14
|92.14
|90.94
|66
|2009.09.24 06:00
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|90.94
|92.14
|90.94
|219.93
|6589.18
|67
|2009.09.24 17:22
|buy
|34
|1.00
|91.19
|90.19
|91.39
|68
|2009.09.24 19:20
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|91.39
|90.19
|91.39
|218.84
|6808.02
|69
|2009.09.29 01:59
|buy
|35
|1.00
|89.92
|88.92
|90.12
|70
|2009.09.29 02:54
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|90.12
|88.92
|90.12
|221.93
|7029.95
|71
|2009.09.30 04:00
|sell
|36
|1.00
|89.77
|90.77
|89.57
|72
|2009.09.30 07:59
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|89.57
|90.77
|89.57
|223.29
|7253.24
|73
|2009.10.01 00:47
|buy
|37
|1.00
|89.84
|88.84
|90.04
|74
|2009.10.01 07:08
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|90.04
|88.84
|90.04
|222.12
|7475.36
|75
|2009.10.01 15:21
|sell
|38
|1.00
|89.66
|90.66
|89.46
|76
|2009.10.01 16:49
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|89.46
|90.66
|89.46
|223.56
|7698.92
|77
|2009.10.02 18:58
|buy
|39
|1.00
|89.71
|88.71
|89.91
|78
|2009.10.05 03:05
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|89.91
|88.71
|89.91
|220.54
|7919.46
|79
|2009.10.07 15:00
|buy
|40
|1.00
|89.15
|88.15
|89.35
|80
|2009.10.07 15:03
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|89.35
|88.15
|89.35
|223.84
|8143.30
|81
|2009.10.09 01:16
|buy
|41
|1.00
|88.74
|87.74
|88.94
|82
|2009.10.09 03:33
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|88.94
|87.74
|88.94
|224.87
|8368.17
|83
|2009.10.13 20:15
|buy
|42
|1.00
|89.97
|88.97
|90.17
|84
|2009.10.14 05:59
|s/l
|42
|1.00
|88.97
|88.97
|90.17
|-1125.87
|7242.31
|85
|2009.10.15 02:16
|buy
|43
|1.00
|89.63
|88.63
|89.83
|86
|2009.10.15 11:29
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|89.83
|88.63
|89.83
|222.64
|7464.95
|87
|2009.10.19 09:33
|sell
|44
|1.00
|90.65
|91.65
|90.45
|88
|2009.10.19 10:24
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|90.45
|91.65
|90.45
|221.12
|7686.07
|89
|2009.10.21 09:15
|sell
|45
|1.00
|90.50
|91.50
|90.30
|90
|2009.10.22 08:13
|s/l
|45
|1.00
|91.50
|91.50
|90.30
|-1101.30
|6584.76
|91
|2009.10.27 09:45
|sell
|46
|1.00
|91.841
|92.84
|91.64
|92
|2009.10.28 00:47
|t/p
|46
|1.00
|91.64
|92.84
|91.64
|216.54
|6801.30
|93
|2009.10.29 14:00
|buy
|47
|1.00
|91.27
|90.27
|91.47
|94
|2009.10.29 18:03
|t/p
|47
|1.00
|91.47
|90.27
|91.47
|218.65
|7019.95
|95
|2009.11.04 06:48
|buy
|48
|1.00
|90.39
|89.39
|90.59
|96
|2009.11.04 08:26
|t/p
|48
|1.00
|90.59
|89.39
|90.59
|220.77
|7240.72
|97
|2009.11.05 15:15
|buy
|49
|1.00
|90.64
|89.64
|90.84
|98
|2009.11.06 00:33
|t/p
|49
|1.00
|90.84
|89.64
|90.84
|218.27
|7458.99
|99
|2009.11.10 12:11
|buy
|50
|1.00
|90.17
|89.17
|90.37
|100
|2009.11.12 15:10
|t/p
|50
|1.00
|90.37
|89.17
|90.37
|213.72
|7672.71
|101
|2009.11.13 10:21
|sell
|51
|1.00
|89.90
|90.90
|89.70
|102
|2009.11.13 14:30
|t/p
|51
|1.00
|89.70
|90.90
|89.70
|222.97
|7895.68
|103
|2009.11.17 15:45
|buy
|52
|1.00
|89.36
|88.36
|89.56
|104
|2009.11.24 14:32
|s/l
|52
|1.00
|88.36
|88.36
|89.56
|-1145.02
|6750.66
|105
|2009.12.01 03:04
|buy
|53
|1.00
|86.62
|85.62
|86.82
|106
|2009.12.01 03:06
|t/p
|53
|1.00
|86.82
|85.62
|86.82
|230.36
|6981.02
|107
|2009.12.07 19:15
|sell
|54
|1.00
|89.349
|90.35
|89.15
|108
|2009.12.08 01:59
|t/p
|54
|1.00
|89.15
|90.35
|89.15
|220.42
|7201.44
|109
|2009.12.15 00:40
|buy
|55
|1.00
|88.76
|87.76
|88.96
|110
|2009.12.15 05:49
|t/p
|55
|1.00
|88.96
|87.76
|88.96
|224.82
|7426.26
|111
|2009.12.23 16:46
|sell
|56
|1.00
|91.32
|92.32
|91.12
|112
|2009.12.24 13:15
|close
|56
|1.00
|91.30
|92.32
|91.12
|13.51
|7439.76
|113
|2009.12.28 09:20
|sell
|57
|1.00
|91.46
|92.46
|91.26
|114
|2009.12.30 15:04
|s/l
|57
|1.00
|92.46
|92.46
|91.26
|-1087.15
|6352.61