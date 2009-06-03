|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2010.01.18 19:00 (2009.06.01 - 2010.01.30)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|ver="Last Modified: 2010.01.14 20:00"; WaitCross=true; BarsToWaitBetweenTrades=48; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; FirstMovingAveragePeriod=10; SecondMovingAveragePeriod=15; MinimumPipsToExit=1; ThirdMovingAveragePeriod=150; UseMovingCrossClose=true; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopValue=10; OneTradeOnlyRunning=true; ResetProgressionAtStep=3; StopAt$$$=50000; Progression_1_Lots=0.5; Progression_1_TakeProfit=25; Progression_1_StopLoss=100; Progression_2_Lots=2.5; Progression_2_TakeProfit=25; Progression_2_StopLoss=100; Progression_3_Lots=1; Progression_3_TakeProfit=100; Progression_3_StopLoss=100; Progression_4_Lots=0.8; Progression_4_TakeProfit=150; Progression_4_StopLoss=100; Progression_5_Lots=1.6; Progression_5_TakeProfit=100; Progression_5_StopLoss=100; Progression_6_Lots=12; Progression_6_TakeProfit=20; Progression_6_StopLoss=20; Progression_7_Lots=12.8; Progression_7_TakeProfit=20; Progression_7_StopLoss=18; Progression_8_Lots=25.6; Progression_8_TakeProfit=20; Progression_8_StopLoss=18; Progression_9_Lots=51.2; Progression_9_TakeProfit=20; Progression_9_StopLoss=18; Progression_10_Lots=0; Progression_10_TakeProfit=20; Progression_10_StopLoss=18; Progression_11_Lots=0; Progression_11_TakeProfit=20; Progression_11_StopLoss=18; Progression_12_Lots=0; Progression_12_TakeProfit=20; Progression_12_StopLoss=18; Progression_13_Lots=0; Progression_13_TakeProfit=20; Progression_13_StopLoss=18; Progression_14_Lots=0; Progression_14_TakeProfit=20; Progression_14_StopLoss=18; Progression_15_Lots=0; Progression_15_TakeProfit=20; Progression_15_StopLoss=18; Progression_16_Lots=0; Progression_16_TakeProfit=20; Progression_16_StopLoss=18; Progression_17_Lots=0; Progression_17_TakeProfit=20; Progression_17_StopLoss=18; Progression_18_Lots=0; Progression_18_TakeProfit=20; Progression_18_StopLoss=18; Progression_19_Lots=0; Progression_19_TakeProfit=20; Progression_19_StopLoss=18; Progression_20_Lots=0; Progression_20_TakeProfit=20; Progression_20_StopLoss=18; Progression_21_Lots=0; Progression_21_TakeProfit=20; Progression_21_StopLoss=18; Progression_22_Lots=0; Progression_22_TakeProfit=20; Progression_22_StopLoss=18; Progression_23_Lots=0; Progression_23_TakeProfit=20; Progression_23_StopLoss=18; Progression_24_Lots=0; Progression_24_TakeProfit=20; Progression_24_StopLoss=18; Progression_25_Lots=0; Progression_25_TakeProfit=20; Progression_25_StopLoss=18; Progression_26_Lots=0; Progression_26_TakeProfit=20; Progression_26_StopLoss=18; Progression_27_Lots=0; Progression_27_TakeProfit=20; Progression_27_StopLoss=18; Progression_28_Lots=0; Progression_28_TakeProfit=20; Progression_28_StopLoss=18; Progression_29_Lots=0; Progression_29_TakeProfit=20; Progression_29_StopLoss=18; Progression_30_Lots=0; Progression_30_TakeProfit=20; Progression_30_StopLoss=18;
|Bars in test
|16557
|Ticks modelled
|7015555
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|1151.39
|Gross profit
|2568.86
|Gross loss
|-1417.48
|Profit factor
|1.81
|Expected payoff
|18.57
|Absolute drawdown
|516.44
|Maximal drawdown
|1011.02 (18.40%)
|Relative drawdown
|18.40% (1011.02)
|Total trades
|62
|Short positions (won %)
|27 (85.19%)
|Long positions (won %)
|35 (85.71%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|53 (85.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (14.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|668.45
|loss trade
|-539.22
|Average
|profit trade
|48.47
|loss trade
|-157.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (269.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-647.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|733.24 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-647.12 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.03 08:05
|buy
|1
|0.10
|96.24
|95.24
|96.44
|2
|2009.06.04 11:00
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|96.44
|95.24
|96.44
|20.17
|5020.17
|3
|2009.06.09 06:02
|sell
|2
|0.10
|97.98
|98.98
|97.78
|4
|2009.06.09 14:51
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|97.78
|98.98
|97.78
|20.45
|5040.62
|5
|2009.06.10 11:17
|buy
|3
|0.10
|98.03
|97.03
|98.23
|6
|2009.06.10 16:01
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|98.23
|97.03
|98.23
|20.36
|5060.98
|7
|2009.06.12 07:27
|buy
|4
|0.10
|97.92
|96.92
|98.12
|8
|2009.06.12 08:36
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|98.12
|96.92
|98.12
|20.38
|5081.36
|9
|2009.06.18 16:16
|buy
|5
|0.10
|96.29
|95.29
|96.49
|10
|2009.06.18 19:12
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|96.49
|95.29
|96.49
|20.73
|5102.09
|11
|2009.06.19 17:48
|sell
|6
|0.10
|96.24
|97.24
|96.04
|12
|2009.06.19 19:26
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|96.04
|97.24
|96.04
|20.82
|5122.91
|13
|2009.06.25 20:02
|sell
|7
|0.10
|95.72
|96.72
|95.52
|14
|2009.06.26 12:51
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|95.52
|96.72
|95.52
|20.66
|5143.57
|15
|2009.06.29 17:08
|buy
|8
|0.10
|95.74
|94.74
|95.94
|16
|2009.06.29 18:27
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|95.94
|94.74
|95.94
|20.85
|5164.42
|17
|2009.06.30 08:39
|sell
|9
|0.10
|95.63
|96.63
|95.43
|18
|2009.06.30 08:45
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|95.43
|96.63
|95.43
|20.96
|5185.38
|19
|2009.07.02 15:02
|sell
|10
|0.10
|96.23
|97.23
|96.03
|20
|2009.07.02 15:11
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|96.03
|97.23
|96.03
|20.83
|5206.21
|21
|2009.07.13 18:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|92.76
|91.76
|92.96
|22
|2009.07.13 21:48
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|92.96
|91.76
|92.96
|21.51
|5227.72
|23
|2009.07.16 22:30
|buy
|12
|0.10
|93.82
|92.82
|94.02
|24
|2009.07.17 15:01
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|94.02
|92.82
|94.02
|21.08
|5248.80
|25
|2009.07.20 20:39
|sell
|13
|0.10
|94.20
|95.20
|94.00
|26
|2009.07.21 00:06
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|94.00
|95.20
|94.00
|21.00
|5269.80
|27
|2009.07.21 11:51
|buy
|14
|0.10
|94.28
|93.28
|94.48
|28
|2009.07.22 10:23
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|93.28
|93.28
|94.48
|-107.39
|5162.41
|29
|2009.07.31 16:51
|sell
|15
|0.50
|95.18
|96.18
|94.93
|30
|2009.07.31 17:21
|t/p
|15
|0.50
|94.93
|96.18
|94.93
|131.68
|5294.09
|31
|2009.08.03 15:32
|buy
|16
|0.10
|95.06
|94.06
|95.26
|32
|2009.08.03 16:00
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|95.26
|94.06
|95.26
|21.00
|5315.09
|33
|2009.08.06 06:34
|buy
|17
|0.10
|95.12
|94.12
|95.32
|34
|2009.08.06 10:16
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|95.32
|94.12
|95.32
|20.98
|5336.07
|35
|2009.08.11 04:42
|sell
|18
|0.10
|96.80
|97.80
|96.60
|36
|2009.08.11 04:52
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|96.60
|97.80
|96.60
|20.70
|5356.77
|37
|2009.08.12 16:47
|buy
|19
|0.10
|96.24
|95.24
|96.44
|38
|2009.08.12 20:17
|t/p
|19
|0.10
|96.44
|95.24
|96.44
|20.74
|5377.51
|39
|2009.08.13 08:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|96.17
|95.17
|96.37
|40
|2009.08.13 09:56
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|96.37
|95.17
|96.37
|20.75
|5398.26
|41
|2009.08.18 03:33
|buy
|21
|0.10
|94.92
|93.92
|95.12
|42
|2009.08.18 09:12
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|95.12
|93.92
|95.12
|21.03
|5419.29
|43
|2009.08.20 05:30
|buy
|22
|0.10
|94.409
|93.41
|94.61
|44
|2009.08.21 16:47
|t/p
|22
|0.10
|94.61
|93.41
|94.61
|21.06
|5440.35
|45
|2009.08.21 16:47
|buy
|23
|0.10
|94.64
|93.64
|94.84
|46
|2009.08.24 04:50
|t/p
|23
|0.10
|94.84
|93.64
|94.84
|20.90
|5461.25
|47
|2009.08.24 21:45
|sell
|24
|0.10
|94.48
|95.48
|94.28
|48
|2009.08.25 02:36
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|94.28
|95.48
|94.28
|20.93
|5482.18
|49
|2009.08.25 16:45
|buy
|25
|0.10
|94.431
|93.43
|94.63
|50
|2009.08.27 08:51
|s/l
|25
|0.10
|93.43
|93.43
|94.63
|-107.90
|5374.28
|51
|2009.08.28 08:45
|buy
|26
|0.50
|93.89
|92.89
|94.14
|52
|2009.08.31 02:40
|s/l
|26
|0.50
|92.89
|92.89
|94.14
|-539.22
|4835.06
|53
|2009.09.03 15:30
|buy
|27
|2.50
|92.59
|91.59
|92.84
|54
|2009.09.04 09:59
|t/p
|27
|2.50
|92.84
|91.59
|92.84
|668.45
|5503.52
|55
|2009.09.07 18:30
|sell
|28
|0.10
|92.84
|93.84
|92.64
|56
|2009.09.08 08:20
|t/p
|28
|0.10
|92.64
|93.84
|92.64
|21.31
|5524.83
|57
|2009.09.14 14:52
|buy
|29
|0.10
|91.08
|90.08
|91.28
|58
|2009.09.15 14:30
|t/p
|29
|0.10
|91.28
|90.08
|91.28
|21.71
|5546.54
|59
|2009.09.15 19:17
|sell
|30
|0.10
|90.92
|91.92
|90.72
|60
|2009.09.16 08:08
|t/p
|30
|0.10
|90.72
|91.92
|90.72
|21.77
|5568.31
|61
|2009.09.17 09:30
|sell
|31
|0.10
|90.66
|91.66
|90.46
|62
|2009.09.21 07:07
|s/l
|31
|0.10
|91.66
|91.66
|90.46
|-109.66
|5458.64
|63
|2009.09.22 04:17
|sell
|32
|0.50
|91.71
|92.71
|91.46
|64
|2009.09.22 08:31
|t/p
|32
|0.50
|91.46
|92.71
|91.46
|136.67
|5595.31
|65
|2009.09.24 03:30
|sell
|33
|0.10
|91.14
|92.14
|90.94
|66
|2009.09.24 06:00
|t/p
|33
|0.10
|90.94
|92.14
|90.94
|21.99
|5617.30
|67
|2009.09.24 17:22
|buy
|34
|0.10
|91.19
|90.19
|91.39
|68
|2009.09.24 19:20
|t/p
|34
|0.10
|91.39
|90.19
|91.39
|21.88
|5639.18
|69
|2009.09.29 01:59
|buy
|35
|0.10
|89.92
|88.92
|90.12
|70
|2009.09.29 02:54
|t/p
|35
|0.10
|90.12
|88.92
|90.12
|22.19
|5661.37
|71
|2009.09.30 04:00
|sell
|36
|0.10
|89.77
|90.77
|89.57
|72
|2009.09.30 07:59
|t/p
|36
|0.10
|89.57
|90.77
|89.57
|22.33
|5683.70
|73
|2009.10.01 00:47
|buy
|37
|0.10
|89.84
|88.84
|90.04
|74
|2009.10.01 07:08
|t/p
|37
|0.10
|90.04
|88.84
|90.04
|22.21
|5705.91
|75
|2009.10.01 15:21
|sell
|38
|0.10
|89.66
|90.66
|89.46
|76
|2009.10.01 16:49
|t/p
|38
|0.10
|89.46
|90.66
|89.46
|22.36
|5728.27
|77
|2009.10.02 18:58
|buy
|39
|0.10
|89.71
|88.71
|89.91
|78
|2009.10.05 03:05
|t/p
|39
|0.10
|89.91
|88.71
|89.91
|22.05
|5750.33
|79
|2009.10.07 15:00
|buy
|40
|0.10
|89.15
|88.15
|89.35
|80
|2009.10.07 15:03
|t/p
|40
|0.10
|89.35
|88.15
|89.35
|22.38
|5772.71
|81
|2009.10.09 01:16
|buy
|41
|0.10
|88.74
|87.74
|88.94
|82
|2009.10.09 03:33
|t/p
|41
|0.10
|88.94
|87.74
|88.94
|22.49
|5795.20
|83
|2009.10.13 20:15
|buy
|42
|0.10
|89.97
|88.97
|90.17
|84
|2009.10.14 05:59
|s/l
|42
|0.10
|88.97
|88.97
|90.17
|-112.59
|5682.61
|85
|2009.10.15 02:16
|buy
|43
|0.50
|89.63
|88.63
|89.88
|86
|2009.10.15 11:29
|t/p
|43
|0.50
|89.88
|88.63
|89.88
|139.07
|5821.68
|87
|2009.10.19 09:33
|sell
|44
|0.10
|90.65
|91.65
|90.45
|88
|2009.10.19 10:24
|t/p
|44
|0.10
|90.45
|91.65
|90.45
|22.11
|5843.79
|89
|2009.10.21 09:15
|sell
|45
|0.10
|90.50
|91.50
|90.30
|90
|2009.10.22 08:13
|s/l
|45
|0.10
|91.50
|91.50
|90.30
|-110.13
|5733.65
|91
|2009.10.27 09:45
|sell
|46
|0.50
|91.841
|92.84
|91.59
|92
|2009.10.28 01:54
|t/p
|46
|0.50
|91.59
|92.84
|91.59
|135.62
|5869.27
|93
|2009.10.29 14:00
|buy
|47
|0.10
|91.27
|90.27
|91.47
|94
|2009.10.29 18:03
|t/p
|47
|0.10
|91.47
|90.27
|91.47
|21.87
|5891.14
|95
|2009.11.04 06:48
|buy
|48
|0.10
|90.39
|89.39
|90.59
|96
|2009.11.04 08:26
|t/p
|48
|0.10
|90.59
|89.39
|90.59
|22.08
|5913.22
|97
|2009.11.05 15:15
|buy
|49
|0.10
|90.64
|89.64
|90.84
|98
|2009.11.06 00:33
|t/p
|49
|0.10
|90.84
|89.64
|90.84
|21.83
|5935.05
|99
|2009.11.10 12:11
|buy
|50
|0.10
|90.17
|89.17
|90.37
|100
|2009.11.12 15:10
|t/p
|50
|0.10
|90.37
|89.17
|90.37
|21.37
|5956.43
|101
|2009.11.13 10:21
|sell
|51
|0.10
|89.90
|90.90
|89.70
|102
|2009.11.13 14:30
|t/p
|51
|0.10
|89.70
|90.90
|89.70
|22.30
|5978.73
|103
|2009.11.17 15:45
|buy
|52
|0.10
|89.36
|88.36
|89.56
|104
|2009.11.24 14:32
|s/l
|52
|0.10
|88.36
|88.36
|89.56
|-114.50
|5864.23
|105
|2009.12.01 03:04
|buy
|53
|0.50
|86.62
|85.62
|86.87
|106
|2009.12.01 03:07
|t/p
|53
|0.50
|86.87
|85.62
|86.87
|143.87
|6008.10
|107
|2009.12.07 19:15
|sell
|54
|0.10
|89.349
|90.35
|89.15
|108
|2009.12.08 01:59
|t/p
|54
|0.10
|89.15
|90.35
|89.15
|22.04
|6030.14
|109
|2009.12.15 00:40
|buy
|55
|0.10
|88.76
|87.76
|88.96
|110
|2009.12.15 05:49
|t/p
|55
|0.10
|88.96
|87.76
|88.96
|22.48
|6052.62
|111
|2009.12.23 16:46
|sell
|56
|0.10
|91.32
|92.32
|91.12
|112
|2009.12.24 13:15
|close
|56
|0.10
|91.30
|92.32
|91.12
|1.35
|6053.97
|113
|2009.12.28 09:20
|sell
|57
|0.10
|91.46
|92.46
|91.26
|114
|2009.12.30 15:04
|s/l
|57
|0.10
|92.46
|92.46
|91.26
|-108.71
|5945.26
|115
|2010.01.04 16:10
|sell
|58
|0.50
|92.53
|93.53
|92.28
|116
|2010.01.04 16:43
|t/p
|58
|0.50
|92.28
|93.53
|92.28
|135.46
|6080.72
|117
|2010.01.06 06:09
|buy
|59
|0.10
|92.12
|91.12
|92.32
|118
|2010.01.06 10:18
|t/p
|59
|0.10
|92.32
|91.12
|92.32
|21.66
|6102.38
|119
|2010.01.07 06:42
|sell
|60
|0.10
|92.13
|93.13
|91.93
|120
|2010.01.07 13:03
|s/l
|60
|0.10
|93.13
|93.13
|91.93
|-107.38
|5995.00
|121
|2010.01.08 14:55
|sell
|61
|0.50
|92.29
|93.29
|92.04
|122
|2010.01.11 16:41
|t/p
|61
|0.50
|92.04
|93.29
|92.04
|134.41
|6129.41
|123
|2010.01.14 15:00
|sell
|62
|0.10
|91.20
|92.20
|91.00
|124
|2010.01.14 19:04
|t/p
|62
|0.10
|91.00
|92.20
|91.00
|21.98
|6151.39