Strategy Tester Report
Reidar_EA_V7_1
EGlobal-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2010.01.18 19:00 (2009.06.01 - 2010.01.30)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersver="Last Modified: 2010.01.14 20:00"; WaitCross=true; BarsToWaitBetweenTrades=48; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; FirstMovingAveragePeriod=10; SecondMovingAveragePeriod=15; MinimumPipsToExit=1; ThirdMovingAveragePeriod=150; UseMovingCrossClose=true; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopValue=10; OneTradeOnlyRunning=true; ResetProgressionAtStep=3; StopAt$$$=50000; Progression_1_Lots=0.5; Progression_1_TakeProfit=25; Progression_1_StopLoss=100; Progression_2_Lots=2.5; Progression_2_TakeProfit=25; Progression_2_StopLoss=100; Progression_3_Lots=1; Progression_3_TakeProfit=100; Progression_3_StopLoss=100; Progression_4_Lots=0.8; Progression_4_TakeProfit=150; Progression_4_StopLoss=100; Progression_5_Lots=1.6; Progression_5_TakeProfit=100; Progression_5_StopLoss=100; Progression_6_Lots=12; Progression_6_TakeProfit=20; Progression_6_StopLoss=20; Progression_7_Lots=12.8; Progression_7_TakeProfit=20; Progression_7_StopLoss=18; Progression_8_Lots=25.6; Progression_8_TakeProfit=20; Progression_8_StopLoss=18; Progression_9_Lots=51.2; Progression_9_TakeProfit=20; Progression_9_StopLoss=18; Progression_10_Lots=0; Progression_10_TakeProfit=20; Progression_10_StopLoss=18; Progression_11_Lots=0; Progression_11_TakeProfit=20; Progression_11_StopLoss=18; Progression_12_Lots=0; Progression_12_TakeProfit=20; Progression_12_StopLoss=18; Progression_13_Lots=0; Progression_13_TakeProfit=20; Progression_13_StopLoss=18; Progression_14_Lots=0; Progression_14_TakeProfit=20; Progression_14_StopLoss=18; Progression_15_Lots=0; Progression_15_TakeProfit=20; Progression_15_StopLoss=18; Progression_16_Lots=0; Progression_16_TakeProfit=20; Progression_16_StopLoss=18; Progression_17_Lots=0; Progression_17_TakeProfit=20; Progression_17_StopLoss=18; Progression_18_Lots=0; Progression_18_TakeProfit=20; Progression_18_StopLoss=18; Progression_19_Lots=0; Progression_19_TakeProfit=20; Progression_19_StopLoss=18; Progression_20_Lots=0; Progression_20_TakeProfit=20; Progression_20_StopLoss=18; Progression_21_Lots=0; Progression_21_TakeProfit=20; Progression_21_StopLoss=18; Progression_22_Lots=0; Progression_22_TakeProfit=20; Progression_22_StopLoss=18; Progression_23_Lots=0; Progression_23_TakeProfit=20; Progression_23_StopLoss=18; Progression_24_Lots=0; Progression_24_TakeProfit=20; Progression_24_StopLoss=18; Progression_25_Lots=0; Progression_25_TakeProfit=20; Progression_25_StopLoss=18; Progression_26_Lots=0; Progression_26_TakeProfit=20; Progression_26_StopLoss=18; Progression_27_Lots=0; Progression_27_TakeProfit=20; Progression_27_StopLoss=18; Progression_28_Lots=0; Progression_28_TakeProfit=20; Progression_28_StopLoss=18; Progression_29_Lots=0; Progression_29_TakeProfit=20; Progression_29_StopLoss=18; Progression_30_Lots=0; Progression_30_TakeProfit=20; Progression_30_StopLoss=18;
Bars in test16557Ticks modelled7015555Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit1151.39Gross profit2568.86Gross loss-1417.48
Profit factor1.81Expected payoff18.57
Absolute drawdown516.44Maximal drawdown1011.02 (18.40%)Relative drawdown18.40% (1011.02)
Total trades62Short positions (won %)27 (85.19%)Long positions (won %)35 (85.71%)
Profit trades (% of total)53 (85.48%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (14.52%)
Largestprofit trade668.45loss trade-539.22
Averageprofit trade48.47loss trade-157.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (269.80)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-647.12)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)733.24 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-647.12 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.03 08:05buy10.1096.2495.2496.44
22009.06.04 11:00t/p10.1096.4495.2496.4420.175020.17
32009.06.09 06:02sell20.1097.9898.9897.78
42009.06.09 14:51t/p20.1097.7898.9897.7820.455040.62
52009.06.10 11:17buy30.1098.0397.0398.23
62009.06.10 16:01t/p30.1098.2397.0398.2320.365060.98
72009.06.12 07:27buy40.1097.9296.9298.12
82009.06.12 08:36t/p40.1098.1296.9298.1220.385081.36
92009.06.18 16:16buy50.1096.2995.2996.49
102009.06.18 19:12t/p50.1096.4995.2996.4920.735102.09
112009.06.19 17:48sell60.1096.2497.2496.04
122009.06.19 19:26t/p60.1096.0497.2496.0420.825122.91
132009.06.25 20:02sell70.1095.7296.7295.52
142009.06.26 12:51t/p70.1095.5296.7295.5220.665143.57
152009.06.29 17:08buy80.1095.7494.7495.94
162009.06.29 18:27t/p80.1095.9494.7495.9420.855164.42
172009.06.30 08:39sell90.1095.6396.6395.43
182009.06.30 08:45t/p90.1095.4396.6395.4320.965185.38
192009.07.02 15:02sell100.1096.2397.2396.03
202009.07.02 15:11t/p100.1096.0397.2396.0320.835206.21
212009.07.13 18:00buy110.1092.7691.7692.96
222009.07.13 21:48t/p110.1092.9691.7692.9621.515227.72
232009.07.16 22:30buy120.1093.8292.8294.02
242009.07.17 15:01t/p120.1094.0292.8294.0221.085248.80
252009.07.20 20:39sell130.1094.2095.2094.00
262009.07.21 00:06t/p130.1094.0095.2094.0021.005269.80
272009.07.21 11:51buy140.1094.2893.2894.48
282009.07.22 10:23s/l140.1093.2893.2894.48-107.395162.41
292009.07.31 16:51sell150.5095.1896.1894.93
302009.07.31 17:21t/p150.5094.9396.1894.93131.685294.09
312009.08.03 15:32buy160.1095.0694.0695.26
322009.08.03 16:00t/p160.1095.2694.0695.2621.005315.09
332009.08.06 06:34buy170.1095.1294.1295.32
342009.08.06 10:16t/p170.1095.3294.1295.3220.985336.07
352009.08.11 04:42sell180.1096.8097.8096.60
362009.08.11 04:52t/p180.1096.6097.8096.6020.705356.77
372009.08.12 16:47buy190.1096.2495.2496.44
382009.08.12 20:17t/p190.1096.4495.2496.4420.745377.51
392009.08.13 08:00buy200.1096.1795.1796.37
402009.08.13 09:56t/p200.1096.3795.1796.3720.755398.26
412009.08.18 03:33buy210.1094.9293.9295.12
422009.08.18 09:12t/p210.1095.1293.9295.1221.035419.29
432009.08.20 05:30buy220.1094.40993.4194.61
442009.08.21 16:47t/p220.1094.6193.4194.6121.065440.35
452009.08.21 16:47buy230.1094.6493.6494.84
462009.08.24 04:50t/p230.1094.8493.6494.8420.905461.25
472009.08.24 21:45sell240.1094.4895.4894.28
482009.08.25 02:36t/p240.1094.2895.4894.2820.935482.18
492009.08.25 16:45buy250.1094.43193.4394.63
502009.08.27 08:51s/l250.1093.4393.4394.63-107.905374.28
512009.08.28 08:45buy260.5093.8992.8994.14
522009.08.31 02:40s/l260.5092.8992.8994.14-539.224835.06
532009.09.03 15:30buy272.5092.5991.5992.84
542009.09.04 09:59t/p272.5092.8491.5992.84668.455503.52
552009.09.07 18:30sell280.1092.8493.8492.64
562009.09.08 08:20t/p280.1092.6493.8492.6421.315524.83
572009.09.14 14:52buy290.1091.0890.0891.28
582009.09.15 14:30t/p290.1091.2890.0891.2821.715546.54
592009.09.15 19:17sell300.1090.9291.9290.72
602009.09.16 08:08t/p300.1090.7291.9290.7221.775568.31
612009.09.17 09:30sell310.1090.6691.6690.46
622009.09.21 07:07s/l310.1091.6691.6690.46-109.665458.64
632009.09.22 04:17sell320.5091.7192.7191.46
642009.09.22 08:31t/p320.5091.4692.7191.46136.675595.31
652009.09.24 03:30sell330.1091.1492.1490.94
662009.09.24 06:00t/p330.1090.9492.1490.9421.995617.30
672009.09.24 17:22buy340.1091.1990.1991.39
682009.09.24 19:20t/p340.1091.3990.1991.3921.885639.18
692009.09.29 01:59buy350.1089.9288.9290.12
702009.09.29 02:54t/p350.1090.1288.9290.1222.195661.37
712009.09.30 04:00sell360.1089.7790.7789.57
722009.09.30 07:59t/p360.1089.5790.7789.5722.335683.70
732009.10.01 00:47buy370.1089.8488.8490.04
742009.10.01 07:08t/p370.1090.0488.8490.0422.215705.91
752009.10.01 15:21sell380.1089.6690.6689.46
762009.10.01 16:49t/p380.1089.4690.6689.4622.365728.27
772009.10.02 18:58buy390.1089.7188.7189.91
782009.10.05 03:05t/p390.1089.9188.7189.9122.055750.33
792009.10.07 15:00buy400.1089.1588.1589.35
802009.10.07 15:03t/p400.1089.3588.1589.3522.385772.71
812009.10.09 01:16buy410.1088.7487.7488.94
822009.10.09 03:33t/p410.1088.9487.7488.9422.495795.20
832009.10.13 20:15buy420.1089.9788.9790.17
842009.10.14 05:59s/l420.1088.9788.9790.17-112.595682.61
852009.10.15 02:16buy430.5089.6388.6389.88
862009.10.15 11:29t/p430.5089.8888.6389.88139.075821.68
872009.10.19 09:33sell440.1090.6591.6590.45
882009.10.19 10:24t/p440.1090.4591.6590.4522.115843.79
892009.10.21 09:15sell450.1090.5091.5090.30
902009.10.22 08:13s/l450.1091.5091.5090.30-110.135733.65
912009.10.27 09:45sell460.5091.84192.8491.59
922009.10.28 01:54t/p460.5091.5992.8491.59135.625869.27
932009.10.29 14:00buy470.1091.2790.2791.47
942009.10.29 18:03t/p470.1091.4790.2791.4721.875891.14
952009.11.04 06:48buy480.1090.3989.3990.59
962009.11.04 08:26t/p480.1090.5989.3990.5922.085913.22
972009.11.05 15:15buy490.1090.6489.6490.84
982009.11.06 00:33t/p490.1090.8489.6490.8421.835935.05
992009.11.10 12:11buy500.1090.1789.1790.37
1002009.11.12 15:10t/p500.1090.3789.1790.3721.375956.43
1012009.11.13 10:21sell510.1089.9090.9089.70
1022009.11.13 14:30t/p510.1089.7090.9089.7022.305978.73
1032009.11.17 15:45buy520.1089.3688.3689.56
1042009.11.24 14:32s/l520.1088.3688.3689.56-114.505864.23
1052009.12.01 03:04buy530.5086.6285.6286.87
1062009.12.01 03:07t/p530.5086.8785.6286.87143.876008.10
1072009.12.07 19:15sell540.1089.34990.3589.15
1082009.12.08 01:59t/p540.1089.1590.3589.1522.046030.14
1092009.12.15 00:40buy550.1088.7687.7688.96
1102009.12.15 05:49t/p550.1088.9687.7688.9622.486052.62
1112009.12.23 16:46sell560.1091.3292.3291.12
1122009.12.24 13:15close560.1091.3092.3291.121.356053.97
1132009.12.28 09:20sell570.1091.4692.4691.26
1142009.12.30 15:04s/l570.1092.4692.4691.26-108.715945.26
1152010.01.04 16:10sell580.5092.5393.5392.28
1162010.01.04 16:43t/p580.5092.2893.5392.28135.466080.72
1172010.01.06 06:09buy590.1092.1291.1292.32
1182010.01.06 10:18t/p590.1092.3291.1292.3221.666102.38
1192010.01.07 06:42sell600.1092.1393.1391.93
1202010.01.07 13:03s/l600.1093.1393.1391.93-107.385995.00
1212010.01.08 14:55sell610.5092.2993.2992.04
1222010.01.11 16:41t/p610.5092.0493.2992.04134.416129.41
1232010.01.14 15:00sell620.1091.2092.2091.00
1242010.01.14 19:04t/p620.1091.0092.2091.0021.986151.39