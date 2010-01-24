Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2508819 Name: Robert Hoffman Currency: USD 2010 January 26, 22:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1648831912010.01.24 23:30buy1.00audusdm0.905200.000000.000002010.01.25 02:300.906800.000.000.0016.00
1649384332010.01.25 10:38sell1.00eurchfm1.471900.000000.000002010.01.26 11:011.471300.000.00-0.635.75
1649539542010.01.25 13:30buy1.00gbpchfm1.681200.000000.000002010.01.25 16:301.688900.000.000.0074.00
1649771192010.01.25 19:30buy1.00usdcadm1.058700.000000.000002010.01.26 05:001.059900.000.00-0.3211.32
1649796532010.01.25 21:01sell1.00audusdm0.904600.000000.000002010.01.26 06:300.897500.000.00-1.2471.00
1649801132010.01.25 21:30buy1.00usdchfm1.039700.000000.000002010.01.26 13:301.046100.000.00-0.2861.18
  0.00 0.00 -2.47 239.25
Closed P/L: 236.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1648832612010.01.24 23:30buy1.00eurjpym127.4600.0000.000 126.2100.000.00-0.86-139.42
1649764982010.01.25 18:55buy1.00eurcadm1.497700.000000.00000 1.495700.000.00-1.30-18.82
1650479682010.01.26 16:31sell1.00gbpchfm1.687800.000000.00000 1.689600.000.00-1.02-17.20
1650481672010.01.26 16:33sell1.00usdchfm1.043900.000000.00000 1.046200.000.00-0.38-21.98
1650623952010.01.26 21:00sell1.00usdjpym89.6200.0000.000 89.6900.000.00-0.35-7.80
  0.00 0.00 -3.91 -205.22
 Floating P/L: -209.13
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 236.78 Floating P/L: -209.13 Margin: 644.83
Balance: 10 212.96 Equity: 10 003.83 Free Margin: 9 359.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 236.78 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 236.78
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 39.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 74.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 39.46 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (236.78) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 236.78 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0