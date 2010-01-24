|Account: 2508819
|Name: Robert Hoffman
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 26, 22:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|164883191
|2010.01.24 23:30
|buy
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.90520
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.25 02:30
|0.90680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|164938433
|2010.01.25 10:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurchfm
|1.47190
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.26 11:01
|1.47130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|5.75
|164953954
|2010.01.25 13:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchfm
|1.68120
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.25 16:30
|1.68890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|164977119
|2010.01.25 19:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.05870
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.26 05:00
|1.05990
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|11.32
|164979653
|2010.01.25 21:01
|sell
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.90460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.26 06:30
|0.89750
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|71.00
|164980113
|2010.01.25 21:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.03970
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.01.26 13:30
|1.04610
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|61.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.47
|239.25
|Closed P/L:
|236.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|164883261
|2010.01.24 23:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|127.460
|0.000
|0.000
|126.210
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-139.42
|164976498
|2010.01.25 18:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurcadm
|1.49770
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.49570
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|-18.82
|165047968
|2010.01.26 16:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchfm
|1.68780
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.68960
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|-17.20
|165048167
|2010.01.26 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.04390
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.04620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-21.98
|165062395
|2010.01.26 21:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|89.620
|0.000
|0.000
|89.690
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-7.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|-205.22
|Floating P/L:
|-209.13
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|236.78
|Floating P/L:
|-209.13
|Margin:
|644.83
|Balance:
|10 212.96
|Equity:
|10 003.83
|Free Margin:
|9 359.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|236.78
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|236.78
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|39.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.46
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (236.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|236.78 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0