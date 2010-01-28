Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1435876 Name: polifit4 Currency: USD 2010 February 8, 21:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
873463962010.01.28 16:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
880369062010.02.01 21:51buy0.59eurchf1.471561.467060.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.003.91
880370872010.02.01 21:52buy0.57eurchf1.471541.467040.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.004.85
880376052010.02.01 21:53buy0.55eurchf1.471311.466810.000002010.02.01 22:591.471470.000.000.008.33
881029212010.02.02 04:56buy0.59eurchf1.471501.467000.000002010.02.02 05:201.471660.000.000.008.91
881094012010.02.02 05:24sell0.59eurchf1.472591.477090.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-15.06
881096712010.02.02 05:25sell0.57eurchf1.472821.477320.000002010.02.02 09:201.472860.000.000.00-2.15
881099352010.02.02 05:26sell0.55eurchf1.473041.477540.000002010.02.02 09:191.472920.000.000.006.24
883156782010.02.02 19:32sell0.59eurchf1.473331.477830.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0019.02
883160232010.02.02 19:34sell0.57eurchf1.473461.477960.000002010.02.02 20:021.472990.000.000.0025.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 59.45
Closed P/L: 59.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 59.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 059.45 Equity: 5 059.45 Free Margin: 5 059.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 76.66 Gross Loss: 17.21 Total Net Profit: 59.45
Profit Factor: 4.45 Expected Payoff: 6.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.21 (0.34%) Relative Drawdown: 0.34% (17.21)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 25.40 loss trade: -15.06
Average profit trade: 10.95 loss trade: -8.61
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (32.24) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-17.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.42 (2) consecutive loss (count): -17.21 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2