|Account: 1435876
|Name: polifit4
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 8, 21:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87346396
|2010.01.28 16:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|88036906
|2010.02.01 21:51
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47156
|1.46706
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|88037087
|2010.02.01 21:52
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47154
|1.46704
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|88037605
|2010.02.01 21:53
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47131
|1.46681
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 22:59
|1.47147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.33
|88102921
|2010.02.02 04:56
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47150
|1.46700
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.91
|88109401
|2010.02.02 05:24
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47259
|1.47709
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.06
|88109671
|2010.02.02 05:25
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47282
|1.47732
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:20
|1.47286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|88109935
|2010.02.02 05:26
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47304
|1.47754
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 09:19
|1.47292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|88315678
|2010.02.02 19:32
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47333
|1.47783
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.02
|88316023
|2010.02.02 19:34
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47346
|1.47796
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:02
|1.47299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.45
|Closed P/L:
|59.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|59.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 059.45
|Equity:
|5 059.45
|Free Margin:
|5 059.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|76.66
|Gross Loss:
|17.21
|Total Net Profit:
|59.45
|Profit Factor:
|4.45
|Expected Payoff:
|6.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.21 (0.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.34% (17.21)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.40
|loss trade:
|-15.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.95
|loss trade:
|-8.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (32.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-17.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.42 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.21 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2