|Account: 1435872
|Name: polifit3
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 4, 12:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87346236
|2010.01.28 16:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|87791526
|2010.02.01 05:52
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47170
|1.47620
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 06:09
|1.47143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|88036506
|2010.02.01 21:50
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47183
|1.46733
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.17
|88036939
|2010.02.01 21:51
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47156
|1.46706
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|88037359
|2010.02.01 21:52
|buy
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47140
|1.46690
|0.00000
|2010.02.01 23:00
|1.47163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|88097661
|2010.02.02 04:37
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47158
|1.46708
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 04:39
|1.47209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.40
|88102839
|2010.02.02 04:55
|buy
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47162
|1.46712
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|88103065
|2010.02.02 04:56
|buy
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47143
|1.46693
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 05:20
|1.47143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88108910
|2010.02.02 05:22
|sell
|0.59
|eurchf
|1.47229
|1.47679
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.79
|88109403
|2010.02.02 05:24
|sell
|0.57
|eurchf
|1.47259
|1.47709
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.57
|88109828
|2010.02.02 05:25
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.47292
|1.47742
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 07:12
|1.47338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.91
|88315579
|2010.02.02 19:31
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47329
|1.47779
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:01
|1.47313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|88316039
|2010.02.02 19:34
|sell
|0.56
|eurchf
|1.47346
|1.47796
|0.00000
|2010.02.02 20:01
|1.47313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.53
|88655264
|2010.02.04 00:57
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47105
|1.47555
|0.00000
|2010.02.04 01:47
|1.47083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.05
|88701646
|2010.02.04 06:51
|sell
|0.58
|eurchf
|1.47098
|1.47548
|0.00000
|2010.02.04 07:44
|1.47086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.77
|Closed P/L:
|-38.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-38.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 961.23
|Equity:
|4 961.23
|Free Margin:
|4 961.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|104.12
|Gross Loss:
|142.89
|Total Net Profit:
|-38.77
|Profit Factor:
|0.73
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|83.72
|Maximal Drawdown:
|131.72 (2.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.61% (131.72)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (64.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (35.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|28.40
|loss trade:
|-60.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.57
|loss trade:
|-28.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (44.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-127.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.95 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-127.27 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2