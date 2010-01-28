Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1435872 Name: polifit3 Currency: USD 2010 February 4, 12:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
873462362010.01.28 16:51balanceDeposit5 000.00
877915262010.02.01 05:52sell0.59eurchf1.471701.476200.000002010.02.01 06:091.471430.000.000.0015.02
880365062010.02.01 21:50buy0.59eurchf1.471831.467330.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.00-11.17
880369392010.02.01 21:51buy0.57eurchf1.471561.467060.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.003.78
880373592010.02.01 21:52buy0.55eurchf1.471401.466900.000002010.02.01 23:001.471630.000.000.0011.97
880976612010.02.02 04:37buy0.59eurchf1.471581.467080.000002010.02.02 04:391.472090.000.000.0028.40
881028392010.02.02 04:55buy0.59eurchf1.471621.467120.000002010.02.02 05:201.471540.000.000.00-4.45
881030652010.02.02 04:56buy0.57eurchf1.471431.466930.000002010.02.02 05:201.471430.000.000.000.00
881089102010.02.02 05:22sell0.59eurchf1.472291.476790.000002010.02.02 07:121.473380.000.000.00-60.79
881094032010.02.02 05:24sell0.57eurchf1.472591.477090.000002010.02.02 07:121.473380.000.000.00-42.57
881098282010.02.02 05:25sell0.55eurchf1.472921.477420.000002010.02.02 07:121.473380.000.000.00-23.91
883155792010.02.02 19:31sell0.58eurchf1.473291.477790.000002010.02.02 20:011.473130.000.000.008.80
883160392010.02.02 19:34sell0.56eurchf1.473461.477960.000002010.02.02 20:011.473130.000.000.0017.53
886552642010.02.04 00:57sell0.58eurchf1.471051.475550.000002010.02.04 01:471.470830.000.000.0012.05
887016462010.02.04 06:51sell0.58eurchf1.470981.475480.000002010.02.04 07:441.470860.000.000.006.57
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -38.77
Closed P/L: -38.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -38.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 961.23 Equity: 4 961.23 Free Margin: 4 961.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 104.12 Gross Loss: 142.89 Total Net Profit: -38.77
Profit Factor: 0.73 Expected Payoff: -2.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 83.72 Maximal Drawdown: 131.72 (2.61%) Relative Drawdown: 2.61% (131.72)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (64.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (35.71%)
Largest profit trade: 28.40 loss trade: -60.79
Average profit trade: 11.57 loss trade: -28.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (44.95) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-127.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.95 (4) consecutive loss (count): -127.27 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2