Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2048538 Name: simple_ichimoku1 Currency: USD 2010 January 19, 11:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
613197082009.12.07 19:13balanceDeposit10 000.00
613197932009.12.07 19:14sell2.00eurusd1.485671.485500.000002009.12.08 11:011.485500.000.00-3.6034.00
613198852009.12.07 19:14buy2.00usdchf1.016891.016930.000002009.12.08 11:021.016930.000.00-1.767.87
614060802009.12.08 08:40sell2.00gbpusd1.635141.657590.000002009.12.08 15:131.629210.000.000.001 186.00
614674872009.12.08 15:59sell2.00eurusd1.476091.483000.000002009.12.14 19:171.465100.000.00-23.402 198.00
614675102009.12.08 15:59buy2.00usdchf1.023401.026000.000002009.12.14 19:171.031900.000.00-12.621 647.45
614675552009.12.08 15:59sell2.00gbpusd1.629631.643120.000002009.12.14 19:171.629650.000.00-31.20-4.00
620783642009.12.15 11:50buy2.00gbpchf1.689021.678121.714922009.12.18 09:361.689940.000.006.91176.64
620783912009.12.15 11:51sell2.00eurgbp0.895560.000000.000002009.12.15 19:530.893610.000.000.00633.69
621091612009.12.15 17:43buy stop2.00gbpchf1.722300.000000.000002009.12.21 09:201.68171cancelled
621096652009.12.15 17:47sell2.00eurgbp0.894180.906680.000002009.12.18 09:360.887220.000.00-6.872 258.13
621097572009.12.15 17:47sell2.00audusd0.906230.897080.000002009.12.21 15:050.886030.000.00-148.804 040.00
626006592009.12.22 11:49buy2.00usdjpy91.3240.0000.0002009.12.23 12:1291.8170.000.00-0.221 073.88
628250522009.12.28 10:17buy2.00eurgbp0.900700.000000.000002009.12.28 15:030.900040.000.000.00-211.11
628250602009.12.28 10:17buy2.00eurjpy131.6990.0000.0002009.12.28 15:03131.8290.000.000.00284.03
628250672009.12.28 10:17buy2.00chfjpy88.4430.0000.0002009.12.28 15:0388.5520.000.000.00238.19
638042142010.01.13 17:14sell2.00usdjpy91.3550.0000.0002010.01.18 08:5090.9920.000.00-7.44797.87
  0.00 0.00 -229.00 14 360.64
Closed P/L: 14 131.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
635208892010.01.11 08:06buy2.00audusd0.930030.917000.00000 0.921620.000.0085.80-1 682.00
636672912010.01.12 13:25sell2.00eurgbp0.896850.876000.00000 0.873490.000.00-5.537 664.19
638041932010.01.13 17:14buy2.00gbpusd1.626871.635300.00000 1.640220.000.00-0.402 670.00
640641542010.01.18 08:51buy2.00gbpchf1.676521.681200.00000 1.690680.000.001.762 747.41
640952012010.01.18 15:36buy2.00gbpusd1.630701.635300.00000 1.640220.000.00-1.001 904.00
  0.00 0.00 80.63 13 303.60
 Floating P/L: 13 384.23
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 14 131.64 Floating P/L: 13 384.23 Margin: 2 907.33
Balance: 24 131.64 Equity: 37 515.87 Free Margin: 34 608.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 14 377.95 Gross Loss: 246.31 Total Net Profit: 14 131.64
Profit Factor: 58.37 Expected Payoff: 942.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 211.11 (0.90%) Relative Drawdown: 0.90% (211.11)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (86.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (13.33%)
Largest profit trade: 3 891.20 loss trade: -211.11
Average profit trade: 1 106.00 loss trade: -123.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (8 555.58) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-211.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 555.58 (7) consecutive loss (count): -211.11 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1