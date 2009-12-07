|Account: 2048538
|Name: simple_ichimoku1
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 19, 11:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|61319708
|2009.12.07 19:13
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|61319793
|2009.12.07 19:14
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.48567
|1.48550
|0.00000
|2009.12.08 11:01
|1.48550
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|34.00
|61319885
|2009.12.07 19:14
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.01689
|1.01693
|0.00000
|2009.12.08 11:02
|1.01693
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|7.87
|61406080
|2009.12.08 08:40
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.63514
|1.65759
|0.00000
|2009.12.08 15:13
|1.62921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 186.00
|61467487
|2009.12.08 15:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.47609
|1.48300
|0.00000
|2009.12.14 19:17
|1.46510
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.40
|2 198.00
|61467510
|2009.12.08 15:59
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.02340
|1.02600
|0.00000
|2009.12.14 19:17
|1.03190
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.62
|1 647.45
|61467555
|2009.12.08 15:59
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.62963
|1.64312
|0.00000
|2009.12.14 19:17
|1.62965
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.20
|-4.00
|62078364
|2009.12.15 11:50
|buy
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.68902
|1.67812
|1.71492
|2009.12.18 09:36
|1.68994
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|176.64
|62078391
|2009.12.15 11:51
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbp
|0.89556
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.12.15 19:53
|0.89361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|633.69
|62109161
|2009.12.15 17:43
|buy stop
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.72230
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.12.21 09:20
|1.68171
|cancelled
|62109665
|2009.12.15 17:47
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbp
|0.89418
|0.90668
|0.00000
|2009.12.18 09:36
|0.88722
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.87
|2 258.13
|62109757
|2009.12.15 17:47
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.90623
|0.89708
|0.00000
|2009.12.21 15:05
|0.88603
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.80
|4 040.00
|62600659
|2009.12.22 11:49
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|91.324
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.12.23 12:12
|91.817
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|1 073.88
|62825052
|2009.12.28 10:17
|buy
|2.00
|eurgbp
|0.90070
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.12.28 15:03
|0.90004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.11
|62825060
|2009.12.28 10:17
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|131.699
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.12.28 15:03
|131.829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|284.03
|62825067
|2009.12.28 10:17
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|88.443
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.12.28 15:03
|88.552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|238.19
|63804214
|2010.01.13 17:14
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|91.355
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.01.18 08:50
|90.992
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.44
|797.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.00
|14 360.64
|Closed P/L:
|14 131.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|63520889
|2010.01.11 08:06
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.93003
|0.91700
|0.00000
|0.92162
|0.00
|0.00
|85.80
|-1 682.00
|63667291
|2010.01.12 13:25
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbp
|0.89685
|0.87600
|0.00000
|0.87349
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.53
|7 664.19
|63804193
|2010.01.13 17:14
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.62687
|1.63530
|0.00000
|1.64022
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|2 670.00
|64064154
|2010.01.18 08:51
|buy
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.67652
|1.68120
|0.00000
|1.69068
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|2 747.41
|64095201
|2010.01.18 15:36
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.63070
|1.63530
|0.00000
|1.64022
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1 904.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.63
|13 303.60
|Floating P/L:
|13 384.23
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14 131.64
|Floating P/L:
|13 384.23
|Margin:
|2 907.33
|Balance:
|24 131.64
|Equity:
|37 515.87
|Free Margin:
|34 608.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|14 377.95
|Gross Loss:
|246.31
|Total Net Profit:
|14 131.64
|Profit Factor:
|58.37
|Expected Payoff:
|942.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|211.11 (0.90%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.90% (211.11)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (86.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (13.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 891.20
|loss trade:
|-211.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 106.00
|loss trade:
|-123.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (8 555.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-211.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8 555.58 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-211.11 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1