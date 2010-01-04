Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2100947 Name: bt_trading Currency: USD 2010 January 4, 16:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
630853762010.01.04 15:57balanceDeposit1 000.00
630854352010.01.04 15:58sell0.10usdjpy92.64792.84592.3112010.01.04 16:4392.3110.000.000.0036.40
630855362010.01.04 15:59sell0.10gbpjpy149.706150.313148.8362010.01.04 16:43148.8360.000.000.0094.28
630857292010.01.04 16:00sell0.10gbpchf1.664751.670851.661372010.01.04 16:421.661370.000.000.0032.81
  0.00 0.00 0.00 163.49
Closed P/L: 163.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 163.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 163.49 Equity: 1 163.49 Free Margin: 1 163.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 163.49 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 163.49
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 54.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 94.28 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 54.50 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (163.49) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 163.49 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0