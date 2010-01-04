|Account: 2100947
|Name: bt_trading
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 4, 16:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|63085376
|2010.01.04 15:57
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|63085435
|2010.01.04 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|92.647
|92.845
|92.311
|2010.01.04 16:43
|92.311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|63085536
|2010.01.04 15:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|149.706
|150.313
|148.836
|2010.01.04 16:43
|148.836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.28
|63085729
|2010.01.04 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.66475
|1.67085
|1.66137
|2010.01.04 16:42
|1.66137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.49
|Closed P/L:
|163.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|163.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 163.49
|Equity:
|1 163.49
|Free Margin:
|1 163.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|163.49
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|163.49
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|54.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|94.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|54.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (163.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|163.49 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0