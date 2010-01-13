Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1394634 Name: Rene Walters Currency: EUR 2010 January 15, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
841337522010.01.13 14:17balanceDeposit1 000.00
841368692010.01.13 14:45sell0.15eurusd1.456951.466950.000002010.01.13 15:021.456730.000.000.002.27
841370352010.01.13 14:47sell0.15eurusd1.457041.467040.000002010.01.13 15:021.456710.000.000.003.40
842116812010.01.13 21:33sell0.15eurchf1.477801.487800.000002010.01.13 21:581.477690.000.000.001.12
843661502010.01.14 15:11buy0.15eurusd1.448941.438940.000002010.01.14 15:141.449040.000.000.001.04
843696792010.01.14 15:19buy0.15eurusd1.448401.438400.000002010.01.14 15:411.448610.000.000.002.17
843979182010.01.14 16:51buy0.15eurusd1.447901.437900.000002010.01.14 17:531.448080.000.000.001.86
845488142010.01.15 09:08buy0.15eurusd1.439001.429000.000002010.01.15 09:111.439110.000.000.001.15
845630132010.01.15 10:14buy0.15eurusd1.440431.430430.000002010.01.15 10:151.440690.000.000.002.71
845630792010.01.15 10:15buy0.15eurusd1.440751.430750.000002010.01.15 10:251.441110.000.000.003.75
845736062010.01.15 11:17buy0.15eurusd1.439591.429590.000002010.01.15 11:171.439700.000.000.001.15
845767132010.01.15 11:33buy0.15eurusd1.438861.428860.000002010.01.15 11:351.439000.000.000.001.46
845774832010.01.15 11:37buy0.15eurusd1.438961.428960.000002010.01.15 11:401.439100.000.000.001.46
845800822010.01.15 11:59buy0.15eurusd1.438791.428790.000002010.01.15 12:541.438910.000.000.001.25
845853352010.01.15 12:19buy0.14eurusd1.438091.428090.000002010.01.15 12:191.438200.000.000.001.07
845987912010.01.15 13:11buy0.15eurusd1.437221.427220.000002010.01.15 13:111.437390.000.000.001.77
846067272010.01.15 13:49buy0.15eurusd1.438561.428560.000002010.01.15 15:181.438780.000.000.002.29
846083772010.01.15 13:57buy0.14eurusd1.438201.428200.000002010.01.15 14:321.438380.000.000.001.75
846083922010.01.15 13:58buy0.14eurusd1.438161.428160.000002010.01.15 14:321.438310.000.000.001.46
846092542010.01.15 14:03buy0.13eurusd1.438101.428100.000002010.01.15 14:031.438220.000.000.001.08
846095892010.01.15 14:05buy0.13eurusd1.438081.428080.000002010.01.15 14:311.438230.000.000.001.36
846117472010.01.15 14:17buy0.13eurusd1.437611.427610.000002010.01.15 14:301.437740.000.000.001.18
846121882010.01.15 14:20buy0.12eurusd1.437501.427500.000002010.01.15 14:301.437690.000.000.001.59
846124942010.01.15 14:23buy0.12eurusd1.437481.427480.000002010.01.15 14:301.437680.000.000.001.67
846181032010.01.15 14:40buy0.14eurusd1.436711.426710.000002010.01.15 14:411.436830.000.000.001.17
846206732010.01.15 14:51buy0.14eurusd1.436761.426760.000002010.01.15 14:511.436890.000.000.001.27
846211242010.01.15 14:53buy0.14eurusd1.437091.427090.000002010.01.15 14:591.437250.000.000.001.56
846410612010.01.15 16:13buy0.15eurusd1.436941.426940.000002010.01.15 16:161.437120.000.000.001.88
846417652010.01.15 16:16buy0.14eurusd1.436741.426740.000002010.01.15 16:161.436900.000.000.001.56
846423082010.01.15 16:18buy0.15eurusd1.436691.426690.000002010.01.15 16:191.436800.000.000.001.15
  0.00 0.00 0.00 48.60
Closed P/L: 48.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
845745592010.01.15 11:22buy0.15eurusd1.439761.429760.00000 1.438330.000.000.12-14.91
  0.00 0.00 0.12 -14.91
 Floating P/L: -14.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 48.60 Floating P/L: -14.79 Margin: 30.00
Balance: 1 048.60 Equity: 1 033.81 Free Margin: 1 003.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 48.60 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 48.60
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.75 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.68 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 29 (48.60) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 48.60 (29) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 29 consecutive losses: 0