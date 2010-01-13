|Account: 1394634
|Name: Rene Walters
|Currency: EUR
|2010 January 15, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|84133752
|2010.01.13 14:17
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|84136869
|2010.01.13 14:45
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.45695
|1.46695
|0.00000
|2010.01.13 15:02
|1.45673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|84137035
|2010.01.13 14:47
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.45704
|1.46704
|0.00000
|2010.01.13 15:02
|1.45671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|84211681
|2010.01.13 21:33
|sell
|0.15
|eurchf
|1.47780
|1.48780
|0.00000
|2010.01.13 21:58
|1.47769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|84366150
|2010.01.14 15:11
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.44894
|1.43894
|0.00000
|2010.01.14 15:14
|1.44904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|84369679
|2010.01.14 15:19
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.44840
|1.43840
|0.00000
|2010.01.14 15:41
|1.44861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.17
|84397918
|2010.01.14 16:51
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.44790
|1.43790
|0.00000
|2010.01.14 17:53
|1.44808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|84548814
|2010.01.15 09:08
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43900
|1.42900
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 09:11
|1.43911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|84563013
|2010.01.15 10:14
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.44043
|1.43043
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 10:15
|1.44069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|84563079
|2010.01.15 10:15
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.44075
|1.43075
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 10:25
|1.44111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|84573606
|2010.01.15 11:17
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43959
|1.42959
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 11:17
|1.43970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|84576713
|2010.01.15 11:33
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43886
|1.42886
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 11:35
|1.43900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|84577483
|2010.01.15 11:37
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43896
|1.42896
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 11:40
|1.43910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|84580082
|2010.01.15 11:59
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43879
|1.42879
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 12:54
|1.43891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|84585335
|2010.01.15 12:19
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43809
|1.42809
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 12:19
|1.43820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|84598791
|2010.01.15 13:11
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43722
|1.42722
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 13:11
|1.43739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|84606727
|2010.01.15 13:49
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43856
|1.42856
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 15:18
|1.43878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|84608377
|2010.01.15 13:57
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43820
|1.42820
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:32
|1.43838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|84608392
|2010.01.15 13:58
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43816
|1.42816
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:32
|1.43831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|84609254
|2010.01.15 14:03
|buy
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.43810
|1.42810
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:03
|1.43822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|84609589
|2010.01.15 14:05
|buy
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.43808
|1.42808
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:31
|1.43823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|84611747
|2010.01.15 14:17
|buy
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.43761
|1.42761
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:30
|1.43774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|84612188
|2010.01.15 14:20
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.43750
|1.42750
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:30
|1.43769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|84612494
|2010.01.15 14:23
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.43748
|1.42748
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:30
|1.43768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|84618103
|2010.01.15 14:40
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43671
|1.42671
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:41
|1.43683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|84620673
|2010.01.15 14:51
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43676
|1.42676
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:51
|1.43689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|84621124
|2010.01.15 14:53
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43709
|1.42709
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 14:59
|1.43725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|84641061
|2010.01.15 16:13
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43694
|1.42694
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 16:16
|1.43712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|84641765
|2010.01.15 16:16
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.43674
|1.42674
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 16:16
|1.43690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|84642308
|2010.01.15 16:18
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43669
|1.42669
|0.00000
|2010.01.15 16:19
|1.43680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|Closed P/L:
|48.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|84574559
|2010.01.15 11:22
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.43976
|1.42976
|0.00000
|1.43833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-14.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-14.91
|Floating P/L:
|-14.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|48.60
|Floating P/L:
|-14.79
|Margin:
|30.00
|Balance:
|1 048.60
|Equity:
|1 033.81
|Free Margin:
|1 003.81
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|48.60
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|48.60
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|29 (48.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|48.60 (29)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|29
|consecutive losses:
|0