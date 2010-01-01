|Account: 26647
|Name: cacusMACCImo v1c
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 22, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2190379
|2010.01.01 19:42
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2222984
|2010.01.05 10:30
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.91141
|0.91171
|0.91760
|2010.01.05 10:41
|0.91171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.80
|2228394
|2010.01.05 16:30
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.91231
|0.91287
|0.91861
|2010.01.05 16:59
|0.91287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.96
|2232113
|2010.01.05 20:30
|buy
|0.67
|audusd
|0.91160
|0.91205
|0.91789
|2010.01.05 22:07
|0.91205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.15
|2232300
|2010.01.05 20:45
|buy
|0.62
|audusd
|0.91121
|0.91199
|0.91751
|2010.01.05 22:08
|0.91199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.36
|2234354
|2010.01.06 00:15
|buy
|0.67
|audusd
|0.91088
|0.91097
|0.91718
|2010.01.06 00:24
|0.91097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.03
|2329878
|2010.01.11 16:15
|buy
|0.38
|gbpusd
|1.61466
|1.61492
|1.62024
|2010.01.11 17:43
|1.61492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.88
|2333776
|2010.01.11 20:00
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.92878
|0.92920
|0.93513
|2010.01.11 20:14
|0.92920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.72
|2336381
|2010.01.11 23:45
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.93039
|0.91849
|0.93669
|2010.01.12 20:07
|0.91849
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|-785.40
|2336574
|2010.01.12 00:00
|buy
|0.62
|audusd
|0.92986
|0.92990
|0.93616
|2010.01.12 00:11
|0.92990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|2337019
|2010.01.12 00:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.45057
|1.43637
|1.45507
|2010.01.12 17:30
|1.45217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|2337024
|2010.01.12 00:30
|buy
|0.58
|audusd
|0.92889
|0.92925
|0.93519
|2010.01.12 00:58
|0.92925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.88
|2337688
|2010.01.12 02:00
|sell
|0.54
|usdchf
|1.01677
|1.01673
|1.01417
|2010.01.12 09:38
|1.01673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|2337976
|2010.01.12 02:15
|buy
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.45014
|1.43594
|1.45464
|2010.01.12 17:45
|1.45299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.75
|2338205
|2010.01.12 02:30
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.44942
|1.43522
|1.45392
|2010.01.12 17:48
|1.45392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|2338567
|2010.01.12 02:45
|buy
|0.47
|audusd
|0.92771
|0.92794
|0.93401
|2010.01.12 07:15
|0.92794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.81
|2338732
|2010.01.12 03:00
|buy
|0.43
|audusd
|0.92733
|0.92753
|0.93360
|2010.01.12 06:38
|0.92753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|2338988
|2010.01.12 03:15
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.44873
|1.43460
|1.45330
|2010.01.12 17:45
|1.45330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.82
|2340499
|2010.01.12 04:15
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.44677
|1.43257
|1.45127
|2010.01.12 09:35
|1.45127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.50
|2341141
|2010.01.12 04:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.44592
|1.43172
|1.45042
|2010.01.12 08:29
|1.45042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|2346706
|2010.01.12 11:15
|buy
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.44774
|1.43360
|1.45230
|2010.01.12 17:28
|1.45230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141.36
|2348965
|2010.01.12 13:30
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.44642
|1.43232
|1.45102
|2010.01.12 16:56
|1.45102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.20
|2356183
|2010.01.12 20:30
|buy
|0.86
|eurusd
|1.44898
|1.43478
|1.45348
|2010.01.13 13:14
|1.45348
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|387.00
|2356892
|2010.01.12 22:00
|sell
|1.10
|usdjpy
|91.014
|91.010
|90.734
|2010.01.12 22:00
|91.010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.83
|2357855
|2010.01.13 00:15
|sell
|1.10
|usdjpy
|91.036
|91.026
|90.756
|2010.01.13 00:47
|91.026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.08
|2363284
|2010.01.13 09:15
|sell
|1.10
|usdjpy
|91.225
|91.215
|90.945
|2010.01.13 09:15
|91.215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|2363963
|2010.01.13 10:00
|sell
|1.10
|usdjpy
|91.285
|91.283
|91.007
|2010.01.13 10:00
|91.283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|2371474
|2010.01.13 17:45
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.01885
|1.01859
|1.01625
|2010.01.13 19:11
|1.01859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.18
|2371775
|2010.01.13 18:15
|sell
|1.15
|usdchf
|1.01943
|1.01940
|1.01683
|2010.01.13 18:26
|1.01940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.38
|2375495
|2010.01.14 00:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.62739
|1.62755
|1.63299
|2010.01.14 01:09
|1.62755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|2375721
|2010.01.14 00:45
|sell
|1.15
|usdchf
|1.01856
|1.01830
|1.01596
|2010.01.14 01:27
|1.01830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.36
|2380245
|2010.01.14 06:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.62874
|1.62880
|1.63432
|2010.01.14 06:33
|1.62880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|2381518
|2010.01.14 08:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.62754
|1.62783
|1.63314
|2010.01.14 08:32
|1.62783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|2383996
|2010.01.14 10:15
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.62711
|1.62738
|1.63270
|2010.01.14 10:15
|1.62738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|2389075
|2010.01.14 14:15
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.62554
|1.62588
|1.63114
|2010.01.14 14:16
|1.62588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.88
|2400133
|2010.01.15 02:45
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.63232
|1.63256
|1.63792
|2010.01.15 02:51
|1.63256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|2400638
|2010.01.15 03:00
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.63220
|1.63228
|1.63780
|2010.01.15 03:01
|1.63228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|2401123
|2010.01.15 03:15
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.63154
|1.63158
|1.63714
|2010.01.15 03:22
|1.63158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.28
|2402523
|2010.01.15 04:00
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.63009
|1.63014
|1.63571
|2010.01.15 04:00
|1.63014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|2410753
|2010.01.15 09:15
|buy
|0.82
|gbpusd
|1.63194
|1.63201
|1.63753
|2010.01.15 09:16
|1.63201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.74
|0.00
|0.00
|5.74
|928.96
|Closed P/L:
|934.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|934.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 934.70
|Equity:
|10 934.70
|Free Margin:
|10 934.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 716.13
|Gross Loss:
|781.43
|Total Net Profit:
|934.70
|Profit Factor:
|2.20
|Expected Payoff:
|23.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|781.43 (7.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.04% (781.43)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|31 (96.77%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (97.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|388.77
|loss trade:
|-781.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.16
|loss trade:
|-781.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (1 100.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-781.43)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 100.42 (20)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-781.43 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|1