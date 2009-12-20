Go Markets Pty Ltd

Account: 25275 Name: cacus Maccimo v1c Currency: USD 2010 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20797712009.12.20 23:20balanceDeposit10 000.00
20838492009.12.21 05:45sell0.42eurusd1.435321.449521.430822009.12.21 10:291.430820.000.000.00189.00
20986812009.12.22 01:45buy0.62usdjpy91.12391.17591.4032009.12.22 03:0191.1750.000.000.0035.36
20989462009.12.22 02:00buy0.58usdjpy91.09291.12191.3722009.12.22 02:0491.1210.000.000.0018.46
20992712009.12.22 02:45buy0.58usdjpy91.04991.05491.3332009.12.22 02:5391.0540.000.000.003.18
21033602009.12.22 07:30buy0.62usdjpy91.32391.32691.6032009.12.22 07:3891.3260.000.000.002.04
21036012009.12.22 08:00buy0.62usdjpy91.27891.29691.5572009.12.22 08:2291.2960.000.000.0012.22
21103202009.12.22 15:45sell0.70audusd0.880490.879930.874192009.12.22 15:550.879930.000.000.0039.20
21104372009.12.22 16:00sell0.71audusd0.880560.880530.874192009.12.22 16:120.880530.000.000.002.13
21164272009.12.23 02:45buy0.62usdjpy91.77091.77692.0502009.12.23 05:0491.7760.000.000.004.05
21165352009.12.23 03:00buy0.58usdjpy91.73691.77592.0162009.12.23 05:0491.7750.000.000.0024.65
21167402009.12.23 03:15buy0.54usdjpy91.64791.66491.9272009.12.23 04:2391.6640.000.000.0010.01
21171632009.12.23 03:45buy0.50usdjpy91.59991.63091.8782009.12.23 04:1991.6300.000.000.0016.92
  0.00 0.00 0.00 357.22
Closed P/L: 357.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 357.22 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 357.22 Equity: 10 357.22 Free Margin: 10 357.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 357.22 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 357.22
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 29.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 189.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 29.77 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (357.22) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 357.22 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0