|Account: 25275
|Name: cacus Maccimo v1c
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 1, 00:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2079771
|2009.12.20 23:20
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2083849
|2009.12.21 05:45
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.43532
|1.44952
|1.43082
|2009.12.21 10:29
|1.43082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|189.00
|2098681
|2009.12.22 01:45
|buy
|0.62
|usdjpy
|91.123
|91.175
|91.403
|2009.12.22 03:01
|91.175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.36
|2098946
|2009.12.22 02:00
|buy
|0.58
|usdjpy
|91.092
|91.121
|91.372
|2009.12.22 02:04
|91.121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.46
|2099271
|2009.12.22 02:45
|buy
|0.58
|usdjpy
|91.049
|91.054
|91.333
|2009.12.22 02:53
|91.054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|2103360
|2009.12.22 07:30
|buy
|0.62
|usdjpy
|91.323
|91.326
|91.603
|2009.12.22 07:38
|91.326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|2103601
|2009.12.22 08:00
|buy
|0.62
|usdjpy
|91.278
|91.296
|91.557
|2009.12.22 08:22
|91.296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.22
|2110320
|2009.12.22 15:45
|sell
|0.70
|audusd
|0.88049
|0.87993
|0.87419
|2009.12.22 15:55
|0.87993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|2110437
|2009.12.22 16:00
|sell
|0.71
|audusd
|0.88056
|0.88053
|0.87419
|2009.12.22 16:12
|0.88053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|2116427
|2009.12.23 02:45
|buy
|0.62
|usdjpy
|91.770
|91.776
|92.050
|2009.12.23 05:04
|91.776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|2116535
|2009.12.23 03:00
|buy
|0.58
|usdjpy
|91.736
|91.775
|92.016
|2009.12.23 05:04
|91.775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.65
|2116740
|2009.12.23 03:15
|buy
|0.54
|usdjpy
|91.647
|91.664
|91.927
|2009.12.23 04:23
|91.664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.01
|2117163
|2009.12.23 03:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|91.599
|91.630
|91.878
|2009.12.23 04:19
|91.630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.22
|Closed P/L:
|357.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|357.22
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 357.22
|Equity:
|10 357.22
|Free Margin:
|10 357.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|357.22
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|357.22
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|29.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|189.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.77
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (357.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|357.22 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0