FXDD

Account: 7452950 Name: cacusMACCImo v1c Currency: USD 2010 January 22, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
271568632010.01.01 19:43balanceDeposit10 000.00
273593132010.01.05 16:30buy0.66audusd0.91250.90060.91882010.01.06 15:000.91510.000.005.48171.60
273788242010.01.05 20:30buy0.64audusd0.91160.91350.91792010.01.06 15:450.91630.000.005.32300.80
273802442010.01.05 20:45buy0.61audusd0.91120.91160.91752010.01.06 08:460.91160.000.005.0724.40
273896062010.01.06 00:15buy0.59audusd0.91090.91150.91722010.01.06 08:460.91150.000.000.0035.40
277865272010.01.11 20:00buy0.69audusd0.92870.92880.93502010.01.12 00:280.92880.000.005.846.90
277985832010.01.12 00:30buy0.44eurusd1.45061.43641.45512010.01.12 17:301.45220.000.000.0070.40
277986102010.01.12 00:30buy0.67audusd0.92890.91700.93522010.01.12 20:220.91700.000.000.00-797.30
277987072010.01.12 00:31sell0.60usdchf1.01661.03301.01402010.01.12 17:301.01600.000.000.0035.43
278039342010.01.12 02:15buy0.40eurusd1.44991.43571.45442010.01.12 17:451.45320.000.000.00132.00
278046752010.01.12 02:30buy0.35gbpusd1.60981.60981.61542010.01.12 02:511.60980.000.000.000.00
278046882010.01.12 02:30buy0.37eurusd1.44941.43521.45392010.01.12 17:481.45390.000.000.00166.50
278055912010.01.12 02:45sell0.52usdchf1.01701.03341.01442010.01.12 17:451.01580.000.000.0061.43
278056232010.01.12 02:45buy0.55audusd0.92790.91600.93422010.01.13 11:150.92530.000.004.61-143.00
278062172010.01.12 03:00buy0.53audusd0.92730.92740.93362010.01.12 10:390.92740.000.000.005.30
278071212010.01.12 03:15buy0.51audusd0.92680.92740.93312010.01.12 10:390.92740.000.000.0030.60
278071772010.01.12 03:15buy0.31eurusd1.44871.43451.45322010.01.12 17:441.45320.000.000.00139.50
278138672010.01.12 04:15buy0.41audusd0.92490.92740.93122010.01.12 10:390.92740.000.000.00102.50
278159012010.01.12 04:30buy0.28eurusd1.44771.43351.45222010.01.12 17:271.45220.000.000.00126.00
278166072010.01.12 04:45buy0.25eurusd1.44621.43201.45072010.01.12 08:291.45070.000.000.00112.50
278541762010.01.12 13:30buy0.27eurusd1.44661.43241.45112010.01.12 16:561.45110.000.000.00121.50
279012192010.01.12 20:30buy0.84eurusd1.44901.43481.45352010.01.13 13:141.45350.000.000.00378.00
279059102010.01.12 22:00sell1.18usdjpy90.9893.4890.702010.01.13 14:1591.200.000.00-1.78-284.65
279113562010.01.13 00:00sell1.08usdchf1.01851.01841.01592010.01.13 09:221.01840.000.000.0010.60
279403262010.01.13 09:15sell1.02usdjpy91.2193.7190.932010.01.13 14:3091.200.000.000.0011.18
279424012010.01.13 10:00sell0.98usdjpy91.2791.2590.992010.01.13 14:4291.250.000.000.0021.48
279474132010.01.13 11:00sell0.86usdjpy91.4491.2791.162010.01.13 14:1691.160.000.000.00264.15
279781772010.01.13 17:45sell1.34usdchf1.01871.01831.01612010.01.14 04:151.01650.000.00-6.63290.01
279800922010.01.13 18:15sell1.24usdchf1.01951.01931.01692010.01.13 20:161.01930.000.000.0024.33
279959812010.01.14 00:30buy0.78gbpusd1.62741.62851.63302010.01.14 01:511.62850.000.000.0085.80
280117002010.01.14 06:00buy0.86gbpusd1.62921.63001.63482010.01.14 09:151.63010.000.000.0077.40
280175062010.01.14 08:30buy0.80gbpusd1.62751.62801.63312010.01.14 08:381.62800.000.000.0040.00
280246592010.01.14 10:15buy0.86gbpusd1.62771.62791.63332010.01.14 10:321.62790.000.000.0017.20
280371522010.01.14 13:30buy0.86gbpusd1.62681.62701.63242010.01.14 13:331.62700.000.000.0017.20
280409722010.01.14 14:15buy0.44gbpusd1.62581.62611.63142010.01.14 14:411.62610.000.000.0013.20
280870472010.01.15 02:45buy0.43gbpusd1.63261.63311.63822010.01.15 05:511.63310.000.000.0021.50
280945112010.01.15 04:00buy0.42gbpusd1.63051.63091.63612010.01.15 04:261.63090.000.000.0016.80
281130132010.01.15 09:15buy0.44gbpusd1.63191.63231.63752010.01.15 09:341.63230.000.000.0017.60
  0.00 0.00 17.91 1 724.26
Closed P/L: 1 742.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 742.17 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 742.17 Equity: 11 742.17 Free Margin: 11 742.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 964.29 Gross Loss: 1 222.12 Total Net Profit: 1 742.17
Profit Factor: 2.43 Expected Payoff: 47.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 925.09 (7.93%) Relative Drawdown: 7.93% (925.09)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (91.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (8.11%)
Largest profit trade: 378.00 loss trade: -797.30
Average profit trade: 87.19 loss trade: -407.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (1 664.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-797.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 664.47 (18) consecutive loss (count): -797.30 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1