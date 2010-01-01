|Account: 7452950
|Name: cacusMACCImo v1c
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 22, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27156863
|2010.01.01 19:43
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|27359313
|2010.01.05 16:30
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.9125
|0.9006
|0.9188
|2010.01.06 15:00
|0.9151
|0.00
|0.00
|5.48
|171.60
|27378824
|2010.01.05 20:30
|buy
|0.64
|audusd
|0.9116
|0.9135
|0.9179
|2010.01.06 15:45
|0.9163
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|300.80
|27380244
|2010.01.05 20:45
|buy
|0.61
|audusd
|0.9112
|0.9116
|0.9175
|2010.01.06 08:46
|0.9116
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|24.40
|27389606
|2010.01.06 00:15
|buy
|0.59
|audusd
|0.9109
|0.9115
|0.9172
|2010.01.06 08:46
|0.9115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.40
|27786527
|2010.01.11 20:00
|buy
|0.69
|audusd
|0.9287
|0.9288
|0.9350
|2010.01.12 00:28
|0.9288
|0.00
|0.00
|5.84
|6.90
|27798583
|2010.01.12 00:30
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.4506
|1.4364
|1.4551
|2010.01.12 17:30
|1.4522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.40
|27798610
|2010.01.12 00:30
|buy
|0.67
|audusd
|0.9289
|0.9170
|0.9352
|2010.01.12 20:22
|0.9170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-797.30
|27798707
|2010.01.12 00:31
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0166
|1.0330
|1.0140
|2010.01.12 17:30
|1.0160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.43
|27803934
|2010.01.12 02:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4499
|1.4357
|1.4544
|2010.01.12 17:45
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|27804675
|2010.01.12 02:30
|buy
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.6098
|1.6098
|1.6154
|2010.01.12 02:51
|1.6098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27804688
|2010.01.12 02:30
|buy
|0.37
|eurusd
|1.4494
|1.4352
|1.4539
|2010.01.12 17:48
|1.4539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.50
|27805591
|2010.01.12 02:45
|sell
|0.52
|usdchf
|1.0170
|1.0334
|1.0144
|2010.01.12 17:45
|1.0158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.43
|27805623
|2010.01.12 02:45
|buy
|0.55
|audusd
|0.9279
|0.9160
|0.9342
|2010.01.13 11:15
|0.9253
|0.00
|0.00
|4.61
|-143.00
|27806217
|2010.01.12 03:00
|buy
|0.53
|audusd
|0.9273
|0.9274
|0.9336
|2010.01.12 10:39
|0.9274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|27807121
|2010.01.12 03:15
|buy
|0.51
|audusd
|0.9268
|0.9274
|0.9331
|2010.01.12 10:39
|0.9274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.60
|27807177
|2010.01.12 03:15
|buy
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.4487
|1.4345
|1.4532
|2010.01.12 17:44
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.50
|27813867
|2010.01.12 04:15
|buy
|0.41
|audusd
|0.9249
|0.9274
|0.9312
|2010.01.12 10:39
|0.9274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.50
|27815901
|2010.01.12 04:30
|buy
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.4477
|1.4335
|1.4522
|2010.01.12 17:27
|1.4522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|27816607
|2010.01.12 04:45
|buy
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.4462
|1.4320
|1.4507
|2010.01.12 08:29
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.50
|27854176
|2010.01.12 13:30
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.4466
|1.4324
|1.4511
|2010.01.12 16:56
|1.4511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.50
|27901219
|2010.01.12 20:30
|buy
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.4490
|1.4348
|1.4535
|2010.01.13 13:14
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|378.00
|27905910
|2010.01.12 22:00
|sell
|1.18
|usdjpy
|90.98
|93.48
|90.70
|2010.01.13 14:15
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|-284.65
|27911356
|2010.01.13 00:00
|sell
|1.08
|usdchf
|1.0185
|1.0184
|1.0159
|2010.01.13 09:22
|1.0184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|27940326
|2010.01.13 09:15
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|91.21
|93.71
|90.93
|2010.01.13 14:30
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.18
|27942401
|2010.01.13 10:00
|sell
|0.98
|usdjpy
|91.27
|91.25
|90.99
|2010.01.13 14:42
|91.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.48
|27947413
|2010.01.13 11:00
|sell
|0.86
|usdjpy
|91.44
|91.27
|91.16
|2010.01.13 14:16
|91.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.15
|27978177
|2010.01.13 17:45
|sell
|1.34
|usdchf
|1.0187
|1.0183
|1.0161
|2010.01.14 04:15
|1.0165
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.63
|290.01
|27980092
|2010.01.13 18:15
|sell
|1.24
|usdchf
|1.0195
|1.0193
|1.0169
|2010.01.13 20:16
|1.0193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.33
|27995981
|2010.01.14 00:30
|buy
|0.78
|gbpusd
|1.6274
|1.6285
|1.6330
|2010.01.14 01:51
|1.6285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.80
|28011700
|2010.01.14 06:00
|buy
|0.86
|gbpusd
|1.6292
|1.6300
|1.6348
|2010.01.14 09:15
|1.6301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.40
|28017506
|2010.01.14 08:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.6275
|1.6280
|1.6331
|2010.01.14 08:38
|1.6280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28024659
|2010.01.14 10:15
|buy
|0.86
|gbpusd
|1.6277
|1.6279
|1.6333
|2010.01.14 10:32
|1.6279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|28037152
|2010.01.14 13:30
|buy
|0.86
|gbpusd
|1.6268
|1.6270
|1.6324
|2010.01.14 13:33
|1.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|28040972
|2010.01.14 14:15
|buy
|0.44
|gbpusd
|1.6258
|1.6261
|1.6314
|2010.01.14 14:41
|1.6261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|28087047
|2010.01.15 02:45
|buy
|0.43
|gbpusd
|1.6326
|1.6331
|1.6382
|2010.01.15 05:51
|1.6331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.50
|28094511
|2010.01.15 04:00
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.6305
|1.6309
|1.6361
|2010.01.15 04:26
|1.6309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|28113013
|2010.01.15 09:15
|buy
|0.44
|gbpusd
|1.6319
|1.6323
|1.6375
|2010.01.15 09:34
|1.6323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.60
|0.00
|0.00
|17.91
|1 724.26
|Closed P/L:
|1 742.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 742.17
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 742.17
|Equity:
|11 742.17
|Free Margin:
|11 742.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 964.29
|Gross Loss:
|1 222.12
|Total Net Profit:
|1 742.17
|Profit Factor:
|2.43
|Expected Payoff:
|47.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|925.09 (7.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.93% (925.09)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (91.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (8.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|378.00
|loss trade:
|-797.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|87.19
|loss trade:
|-407.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (1 664.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-797.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 664.47 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-797.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1