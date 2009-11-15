FXDD

Account: 7386397 Name: MACCImo v1c Currency: USD 2009 December 31, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
233299812009.11.15 20:16balanceDeposit5 000.00
234762052009.11.17 03:46buy0.18gbpusd1.68181.68221.68742009.11.17 06:591.68220.000.000.007.20
239900892009.11.20 22:46sell0.33audusd0.91590.92780.90962009.11.23 00:300.91320.000.00-3.0789.10
243985862009.11.26 09:00sell0.31usdchf1.00201.00130.99942009.11.26 11:340.99940.000.000.0080.65
243987172009.11.26 09:00buy0.20eurusd1.50711.49291.51162009.11.27 04:261.49290.000.000.00-284.00
244011112009.11.26 09:15sell0.29usdjpy87.0086.8786.722009.11.26 09:3886.870.000.000.0043.40
244392042009.11.26 14:15buy0.21eurusd1.50631.49211.51082009.11.27 04:321.49210.000.000.00-298.20
244439552009.11.26 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.50531.49111.50982009.11.27 07:391.49110.000.000.00-284.00
244876262009.11.26 23:00sell0.27usdjpy86.6286.5486.342009.11.26 23:2086.540.000.000.0024.96
245690152009.11.27 06:30sell0.52usdjpy86.2486.0785.962009.11.27 07:5785.960.000.000.00169.38
245712432009.11.27 06:45sell0.48usdjpy86.4286.3086.142009.11.27 07:3686.300.000.000.0066.74
246627672009.11.27 17:15sell0.62audusd0.90700.91890.90072009.11.30 06:020.91890.000.00-5.72-737.80
247140672009.11.30 03:15sell0.15eurjpy130.47132.02130.192009.11.30 06:43130.190.000.000.0048.61
247170562009.11.30 03:30sell0.15eurjpy130.67132.22130.392009.11.30 06:31130.390.000.000.0048.56
253130222009.12.07 05:00buy0.24usdjpy89.9087.4090.182009.12.07 08:0089.970.000.000.0018.67
253289682009.12.07 09:45buy0.24usdjpy89.7689.7890.042009.12.07 10:1589.780.000.000.005.35
253740292009.12.07 16:30buy0.24usdjpy89.9287.4290.202009.12.09 02:1588.630.000.000.00-349.32
253778542009.12.07 17:00sell0.15gbpusd1.63661.65341.63102009.12.08 04:311.64410.000.00-0.36-112.50
253793352009.12.07 17:15sell0.14gbpusd1.63771.65451.63212009.12.08 04:451.64340.000.00-0.33-79.80
253813022009.12.07 17:30sell0.13gbpusd1.64121.64061.63562009.12.07 18:051.64060.000.000.007.80
253835982009.12.07 17:45buy0.20usdjpy89.6887.1889.962009.12.09 02:3088.630.000.000.00-236.94
253847762009.12.07 18:00sell0.12gbpusd1.64291.64061.63732009.12.07 18:051.64060.000.000.0027.60
253981332009.12.07 20:00sell0.13eurusd1.48481.49901.48032009.12.08 09:541.48030.000.00-0.1958.50
253995632009.12.07 20:15sell0.12eurusd1.48641.50061.48192009.12.07 21:371.48190.000.000.0054.00
254018432009.12.07 20:30sell0.11eurusd1.48831.50251.48382009.12.07 21:251.48380.000.000.0049.50
254146982009.12.08 00:15sell0.21audusd0.91320.92510.90692009.12.08 10:000.91010.000.000.0065.10
254152392009.12.08 00:30sell0.21audusd0.91380.91170.90752009.12.08 10:290.91170.000.000.0044.10
254166482009.12.08 01:00sell0.19audusd0.91460.91170.90832009.12.08 10:290.91170.000.000.0055.10
254166782009.12.08 01:00sell0.11gbpusd1.64531.64501.63972009.12.08 02:161.64500.000.000.003.30
254175852009.12.08 01:16sell0.18audusd0.91490.91190.90862009.12.08 10:030.90860.000.000.00113.40
254231622009.12.08 02:45sell0.10eurusd1.48581.50001.48132009.12.08 09:481.48130.000.000.0045.00
254231892009.12.08 02:45sell0.16audusd0.91620.91330.90992009.12.08 10:010.90990.000.000.00100.80
254640322009.12.08 11:45sell0.15eurusd1.48471.49891.48022009.12.08 13:371.48020.000.000.0067.50
254688372009.12.08 12:15sell0.15eurusd1.48521.49941.48072009.12.08 13:301.48070.000.000.0067.50
255353682009.12.08 23:30sell0.14gbpusd1.62931.62911.62372009.12.09 00:131.62910.000.00-0.332.80
255665922009.12.09 08:00sell0.30gbpusd1.62691.62511.62132009.12.09 08:241.62510.000.000.0054.00
255855052009.12.09 10:30sell0.54audusd0.90830.90720.90202009.12.09 19:450.90410.000.000.00226.80
255901942009.12.09 11:00buy0.46usdchf1.02481.02551.02742009.12.09 16:091.02740.000.000.00116.41
255903012009.12.09 11:00sell0.30eurusd1.47421.48841.46972009.12.09 19:151.47000.000.000.00126.00
255964362009.12.09 11:45buy0.40usdchf1.02381.02451.02642009.12.09 14:511.02640.000.000.00101.33
255964432009.12.09 11:45sell0.26eurusd1.47561.48981.47112009.12.09 16:041.47110.000.000.00117.00
255991962009.12.09 12:15buy0.32usdchf1.02311.02381.02572009.12.09 14:501.02570.000.000.0081.12
255992082009.12.09 12:15sell0.22eurusd1.47671.49091.47222009.12.09 14:511.47220.000.000.0099.00
256633142009.12.09 21:45sell0.19gbpusd1.62471.62451.61912009.12.09 21:541.62450.000.000.003.80
256676472009.12.09 22:15sell0.19gbpusd1.62681.62641.62122009.12.09 22:431.62640.000.000.007.60
256788662009.12.10 00:45sell0.19gbpusd1.62961.62861.62402009.12.10 00:571.62860.000.000.0019.00
256840522009.12.10 02:30buy0.30usdchf1.02561.00921.02822009.12.10 06:151.02710.000.000.0043.81
256868572009.12.10 02:45sell0.18gbpusd1.63091.63011.62532009.12.10 03:001.63010.000.000.0014.40
256869002009.12.10 02:45buy0.28usdchf1.02511.02581.02772009.12.10 06:311.02740.000.000.0062.68
257269182009.12.10 11:00sell0.19gbpusd1.62931.62701.62372009.12.10 11:121.62700.000.000.0043.70
262031682009.12.16 06:45buy0.31usdjpy89.4989.5489.772009.12.16 09:4589.630.000.000.0048.42
262994802009.12.16 22:15sell0.35audusd0.90060.89870.89432009.12.17 05:000.89570.000.00-10.91171.50
264243432009.12.17 20:30sell0.20gbpusd1.61581.61511.61022009.12.18 01:051.61510.000.00-0.4814.00
264795412009.12.18 04:15sell0.36audusd0.88790.88740.88162009.12.18 19:080.88740.000.000.0018.00
264795872009.12.18 04:15sell0.22eurusd1.43891.45311.43442009.12.18 14:351.43440.000.000.0099.00
264826062009.12.18 04:30sell0.21eurusd1.43961.45381.43512009.12.18 09:211.43510.000.000.0094.50
264826712009.12.18 04:30sell0.33audusd0.88930.88740.88302009.12.18 19:080.88740.000.000.0062.70
265131762009.12.18 10:30sell0.20eurusd1.43971.45391.43522009.12.18 14:121.43520.000.000.0090.00
265132282009.12.18 10:30sell0.32audusd0.89030.88990.88402009.12.18 13:010.88990.000.000.0012.80
265260272009.12.18 13:15sell0.32audusd0.89030.88970.88402009.12.18 16:440.88970.000.000.0019.20
265462862009.12.18 17:00sell0.35audusd0.89080.88800.88452009.12.18 18:170.88450.000.000.00220.50
265723382009.12.18 22:15sell0.23gbpusd1.61281.61271.60722009.12.21 00:011.61270.000.00-0.552.30
265968832009.12.21 05:45sell0.25eurusd1.43541.44961.43092009.12.21 10:281.43090.000.000.00112.50
266681932009.12.22 02:00buy0.37usdjpy91.1091.2791.382009.12.22 03:1091.380.000.000.00113.37
266699752009.12.22 02:45buy0.35usdjpy91.0491.2091.322009.12.22 03:0991.320.000.000.00107.31
266820812009.12.22 08:00buy0.38usdjpy91.2991.3291.572009.12.22 14:0091.420.000.000.0054.04
267146632009.12.22 15:45sell0.44audusd0.88040.87990.87412009.12.22 17:450.87690.000.000.00154.00
267514162009.12.23 03:01buy0.39usdjpy91.7489.2492.022009.12.23 11:3091.810.000.000.0029.74
267519162009.12.23 03:15buy0.38usdjpy91.6491.6991.922009.12.23 05:3391.690.000.000.0020.72
  0.00 0.00 -21.94 1 543.31
Closed P/L: 1 521.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 521.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 521.37 Equity: 6 521.37 Free Margin: 6 521.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 910.34 Gross Loss: 2 388.97 Total Net Profit: 1 521.37
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 22.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 131.36 Maximal Drawdown: 1 373.60 (26.20%) Relative Drawdown: 26.20% (1 373.60)
 
Total Trades: 68 Short Positions (won %): 49 (93.88%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 60 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 226.80 loss trade: -743.52
Average profit trade: 65.17 loss trade: -298.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 34 (2 549.31) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-582.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 549.31 (34) consecutive loss (count): -743.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 2