|Account: 7386397
|Name: MACCImo v1c
|Currency: USD
|2009 December 31, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23329981
|2009.11.15 20:16
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|23476205
|2009.11.17 03:46
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.6818
|1.6822
|1.6874
|2009.11.17 06:59
|1.6822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|23990089
|2009.11.20 22:46
|sell
|0.33
|audusd
|0.9159
|0.9278
|0.9096
|2009.11.23 00:30
|0.9132
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|89.10
|24398586
|2009.11.26 09:00
|sell
|0.31
|usdchf
|1.0020
|1.0013
|0.9994
|2009.11.26 11:34
|0.9994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.65
|24398717
|2009.11.26 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5071
|1.4929
|1.5116
|2009.11.27 04:26
|1.4929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-284.00
|24401111
|2009.11.26 09:15
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|87.00
|86.87
|86.72
|2009.11.26 09:38
|86.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.40
|24439204
|2009.11.26 14:15
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.5063
|1.4921
|1.5108
|2009.11.27 04:32
|1.4921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-298.20
|24443955
|2009.11.26 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5053
|1.4911
|1.5098
|2009.11.27 07:39
|1.4911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-284.00
|24487626
|2009.11.26 23:00
|sell
|0.27
|usdjpy
|86.62
|86.54
|86.34
|2009.11.26 23:20
|86.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.96
|24569015
|2009.11.27 06:30
|sell
|0.52
|usdjpy
|86.24
|86.07
|85.96
|2009.11.27 07:57
|85.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.38
|24571243
|2009.11.27 06:45
|sell
|0.48
|usdjpy
|86.42
|86.30
|86.14
|2009.11.27 07:36
|86.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.74
|24662767
|2009.11.27 17:15
|sell
|0.62
|audusd
|0.9070
|0.9189
|0.9007
|2009.11.30 06:02
|0.9189
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.72
|-737.80
|24714067
|2009.11.30 03:15
|sell
|0.15
|eurjpy
|130.47
|132.02
|130.19
|2009.11.30 06:43
|130.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.61
|24717056
|2009.11.30 03:30
|sell
|0.15
|eurjpy
|130.67
|132.22
|130.39
|2009.11.30 06:31
|130.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.56
|25313022
|2009.12.07 05:00
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|89.90
|87.40
|90.18
|2009.12.07 08:00
|89.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.67
|25328968
|2009.12.07 09:45
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|89.76
|89.78
|90.04
|2009.12.07 10:15
|89.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.35
|25374029
|2009.12.07 16:30
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|89.92
|87.42
|90.20
|2009.12.09 02:15
|88.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-349.32
|25377854
|2009.12.07 17:00
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.6366
|1.6534
|1.6310
|2009.12.08 04:31
|1.6441
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-112.50
|25379335
|2009.12.07 17:15
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusd
|1.6377
|1.6545
|1.6321
|2009.12.08 04:45
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-79.80
|25381302
|2009.12.07 17:30
|sell
|0.13
|gbpusd
|1.6412
|1.6406
|1.6356
|2009.12.07 18:05
|1.6406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|25383598
|2009.12.07 17:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|89.68
|87.18
|89.96
|2009.12.09 02:30
|88.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.94
|25384776
|2009.12.07 18:00
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.6429
|1.6406
|1.6373
|2009.12.07 18:05
|1.6406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.60
|25398133
|2009.12.07 20:00
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.4848
|1.4990
|1.4803
|2009.12.08 09:54
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|58.50
|25399563
|2009.12.07 20:15
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.4864
|1.5006
|1.4819
|2009.12.07 21:37
|1.4819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|25401843
|2009.12.07 20:30
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.4883
|1.5025
|1.4838
|2009.12.07 21:25
|1.4838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|25414698
|2009.12.08 00:15
|sell
|0.21
|audusd
|0.9132
|0.9251
|0.9069
|2009.12.08 10:00
|0.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.10
|25415239
|2009.12.08 00:30
|sell
|0.21
|audusd
|0.9138
|0.9117
|0.9075
|2009.12.08 10:29
|0.9117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.10
|25416648
|2009.12.08 01:00
|sell
|0.19
|audusd
|0.9146
|0.9117
|0.9083
|2009.12.08 10:29
|0.9117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.10
|25416678
|2009.12.08 01:00
|sell
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.6453
|1.6450
|1.6397
|2009.12.08 02:16
|1.6450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|25417585
|2009.12.08 01:16
|sell
|0.18
|audusd
|0.9149
|0.9119
|0.9086
|2009.12.08 10:03
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.40
|25423162
|2009.12.08 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4858
|1.5000
|1.4813
|2009.12.08 09:48
|1.4813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|25423189
|2009.12.08 02:45
|sell
|0.16
|audusd
|0.9162
|0.9133
|0.9099
|2009.12.08 10:01
|0.9099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.80
|25464032
|2009.12.08 11:45
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.4847
|1.4989
|1.4802
|2009.12.08 13:37
|1.4802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.50
|25468837
|2009.12.08 12:15
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.4852
|1.4994
|1.4807
|2009.12.08 13:30
|1.4807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.50
|25535368
|2009.12.08 23:30
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusd
|1.6293
|1.6291
|1.6237
|2009.12.09 00:13
|1.6291
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|2.80
|25566592
|2009.12.09 08:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.6269
|1.6251
|1.6213
|2009.12.09 08:24
|1.6251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|25585505
|2009.12.09 10:30
|sell
|0.54
|audusd
|0.9083
|0.9072
|0.9020
|2009.12.09 19:45
|0.9041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|226.80
|25590194
|2009.12.09 11:00
|buy
|0.46
|usdchf
|1.0248
|1.0255
|1.0274
|2009.12.09 16:09
|1.0274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.41
|25590301
|2009.12.09 11:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4742
|1.4884
|1.4697
|2009.12.09 19:15
|1.4700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|25596436
|2009.12.09 11:45
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0238
|1.0245
|1.0264
|2009.12.09 14:51
|1.0264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.33
|25596443
|2009.12.09 11:45
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.4756
|1.4898
|1.4711
|2009.12.09 16:04
|1.4711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.00
|25599196
|2009.12.09 12:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.0231
|1.0238
|1.0257
|2009.12.09 14:50
|1.0257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.12
|25599208
|2009.12.09 12:15
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.4767
|1.4909
|1.4722
|2009.12.09 14:51
|1.4722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.00
|25663314
|2009.12.09 21:45
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.6247
|1.6245
|1.6191
|2009.12.09 21:54
|1.6245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|25667647
|2009.12.09 22:15
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.6268
|1.6264
|1.6212
|2009.12.09 22:43
|1.6264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|25678866
|2009.12.10 00:45
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.6296
|1.6286
|1.6240
|2009.12.10 00:57
|1.6286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|25684052
|2009.12.10 02:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0256
|1.0092
|1.0282
|2009.12.10 06:15
|1.0271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.81
|25686857
|2009.12.10 02:45
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.6309
|1.6301
|1.6253
|2009.12.10 03:00
|1.6301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|25686900
|2009.12.10 02:45
|buy
|0.28
|usdchf
|1.0251
|1.0258
|1.0277
|2009.12.10 06:31
|1.0274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.68
|25726918
|2009.12.10 11:00
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.6293
|1.6270
|1.6237
|2009.12.10 11:12
|1.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.70
|26203168
|2009.12.16 06:45
|buy
|0.31
|usdjpy
|89.49
|89.54
|89.77
|2009.12.16 09:45
|89.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.42
|26299480
|2009.12.16 22:15
|sell
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9006
|0.8987
|0.8943
|2009.12.17 05:00
|0.8957
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.91
|171.50
|26424343
|2009.12.17 20:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6158
|1.6151
|1.6102
|2009.12.18 01:05
|1.6151
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|14.00
|26479541
|2009.12.18 04:15
|sell
|0.36
|audusd
|0.8879
|0.8874
|0.8816
|2009.12.18 19:08
|0.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|26479587
|2009.12.18 04:15
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.4389
|1.4531
|1.4344
|2009.12.18 14:35
|1.4344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.00
|26482606
|2009.12.18 04:30
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.4396
|1.4538
|1.4351
|2009.12.18 09:21
|1.4351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.50
|26482671
|2009.12.18 04:30
|sell
|0.33
|audusd
|0.8893
|0.8874
|0.8830
|2009.12.18 19:08
|0.8874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.70
|26513176
|2009.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4397
|1.4539
|1.4352
|2009.12.18 14:12
|1.4352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|26513228
|2009.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.8903
|0.8899
|0.8840
|2009.12.18 13:01
|0.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|26526027
|2009.12.18 13:15
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.8903
|0.8897
|0.8840
|2009.12.18 16:44
|0.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|26546286
|2009.12.18 17:00
|sell
|0.35
|audusd
|0.8908
|0.8880
|0.8845
|2009.12.18 18:17
|0.8845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.50
|26572338
|2009.12.18 22:15
|sell
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.6128
|1.6127
|1.6072
|2009.12.21 00:01
|1.6127
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|2.30
|26596883
|2009.12.21 05:45
|sell
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.4354
|1.4496
|1.4309
|2009.12.21 10:28
|1.4309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.50
|26668193
|2009.12.22 02:00
|buy
|0.37
|usdjpy
|91.10
|91.27
|91.38
|2009.12.22 03:10
|91.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.37
|26669975
|2009.12.22 02:45
|buy
|0.35
|usdjpy
|91.04
|91.20
|91.32
|2009.12.22 03:09
|91.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.31
|26682081
|2009.12.22 08:00
|buy
|0.38
|usdjpy
|91.29
|91.32
|91.57
|2009.12.22 14:00
|91.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.04
|26714663
|2009.12.22 15:45
|sell
|0.44
|audusd
|0.8804
|0.8799
|0.8741
|2009.12.22 17:45
|0.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|154.00
|26751416
|2009.12.23 03:01
|buy
|0.39
|usdjpy
|91.74
|89.24
|92.02
|2009.12.23 11:30
|91.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.74
|26751916
|2009.12.23 03:15
|buy
|0.38
|usdjpy
|91.64
|91.69
|91.92
|2009.12.23 05:33
|91.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.94
|1 543.31
|Closed P/L:
|1 521.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 521.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 521.37
|Equity:
|6 521.37
|Free Margin:
|6 521.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 910.34
|Gross Loss:
|2 388.97
|Total Net Profit:
|1 521.37
|Profit Factor:
|1.64
|Expected Payoff:
|22.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 131.36
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 373.60 (26.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|26.20% (1 373.60)
|Total Trades:
|68
|Short Positions (won %):
|49 (93.88%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|60 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|226.80
|loss trade:
|-743.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.17
|loss trade:
|-298.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|34 (2 549.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-582.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 549.31 (34)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-743.52 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|2