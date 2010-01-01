FXDD

Account: 7452948 Name: BogieMACD MaTrend v1 Currency: USD 2010 January 22, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
271568612010.01.01 19:34balanceDeposit5 000.00
271843802010.01.04 04:46buy0.10eurusd1.42860.00001.43032010.01.04 07:411.43030.000.000.0017.00
273238652010.01.05 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.44530.00001.44362010.01.05 10:031.44360.000.000.0017.00
273849922010.01.05 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.43710.00001.43882010.01.06 17:081.43880.000.000.0017.00
274889692010.01.06 22:30sell0.10eurusd1.44080.00001.43912010.01.07 07:311.43910.000.00-0.3917.00
275335162010.01.07 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.43890.00001.44062010.01.08 15:541.44060.000.000.0017.00
276739962010.01.08 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.43210.00001.43042010.01.19 13:011.43040.000.00-1.1717.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.56 102.00
Closed P/L: 100.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 100.44 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 100.44 Equity: 5 100.44 Free Margin: 5 100.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 100.44 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 100.44
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 16.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 17.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 16.74 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (100.44) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 100.44 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0