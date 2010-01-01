|Account: 7452948
|Name: BogieMACD MaTrend v1
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 22, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27156861
|2010.01.01 19:34
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|27184380
|2010.01.04 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4286
|0.0000
|1.4303
|2010.01.04 07:41
|1.4303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|27323865
|2010.01.05 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4453
|0.0000
|1.4436
|2010.01.05 10:03
|1.4436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|27384992
|2010.01.05 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4371
|0.0000
|1.4388
|2010.01.06 17:08
|1.4388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|27488969
|2010.01.06 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4408
|0.0000
|1.4391
|2010.01.07 07:31
|1.4391
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|17.00
|27533516
|2010.01.07 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4389
|0.0000
|1.4406
|2010.01.08 15:54
|1.4406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|27673996
|2010.01.08 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4321
|0.0000
|1.4304
|2010.01.19 13:01
|1.4304
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|17.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|102.00
|Closed P/L:
|100.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.44
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 100.44
|Equity:
|5 100.44
|Free Margin:
|5 100.44
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|100.44
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|100.44
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|16.74
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.74
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (100.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|100.44 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0