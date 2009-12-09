FXDD

Account: 7422827 Name: mike Currency: USD 2009 December 16, 19:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
256373432009.12.09 17:21buy5.00eurusd1.47241.46841.47402009.12.09 17:461.47400.000.000.00800.00
  [tp]
256382772009.12.09 17:30buy5.00eurusd1.47161.46841.47402009.12.09 17:461.47400.000.000.001 200.00
  [tp]
256490072009.12.09 19:07buy2.00eurusd1.47151.46891.47402009.12.09 19:171.46890.000.000.00-520.00
  [sl]
256492232009.12.09 19:10buy2.00eurusd1.47091.46820.00002009.12.09 19:381.47050.000.000.00-80.00
256674312009.12.09 22:13sell2.00eurusd1.47371.47631.47252009.12.10 06:131.47250.000.00-8.92240.00
  [tp]
256685672009.12.09 22:25sell5.00eurusd1.47341.47611.47092009.12.10 02:361.47610.000.00-22.31-1 350.00
  [sl]
256754272009.12.10 00:20sell5.00eurusd1.47381.47631.47252009.12.10 06:131.47250.000.000.00650.00
  [tp]
257005732009.12.10 06:23buy5.00eurusd1.47161.46801.47402009.12.10 12:441.47400.000.000.001 200.00
  [tp]
257072262009.12.10 07:53buy5.00eurusd1.47071.46801.47402009.12.10 12:441.47400.000.000.001 650.00
  [tp]
257618832009.12.10 17:21buy5.00eurusd1.47141.46901.47252009.12.10 21:031.47140.000.000.000.00
257619872009.12.10 17:21buy5.00eurusd1.47111.46901.47252009.12.10 21:031.47140.000.000.00150.00
257632962009.12.10 17:34buy2.00eurusd1.47251.46901.47252009.12.10 21:021.47140.000.000.00-220.00
257643482009.12.10 17:44buy2.00eurusd1.47101.46901.47252009.12.10 21:031.47140.000.000.0080.00
257720452009.12.10 19:31buy5.00eurusd1.47041.46711.47252009.12.10 21:031.47140.000.000.00500.00
257739822009.12.10 20:03buy5.00eurusd1.46991.46711.47252009.12.10 20:081.47030.000.000.00200.00
257961472009.12.11 04:14buy5.00eurusd1.47191.47001.47252009.12.11 04:411.47210.000.000.00100.00
257962332009.12.11 04:15buy5.00eurusd1.47171.47001.47252009.12.11 04:411.47210.000.000.00200.00
257966952009.12.11 04:20buy5.00eurusd1.47111.46861.47252009.12.11 04:411.47210.000.000.00500.00
258661132009.12.11 17:30buy5.00eurusd1.46291.44501.46482009.12.11 19:551.46160.000.000.00-650.00
258668142009.12.11 17:37buy2.00eurusd1.46171.45701.46482009.12.11 19:551.46150.000.000.00-40.00
258686442009.12.11 17:49buy2.00eurusd1.46041.45701.46482009.12.11 19:541.46160.000.000.00240.00
258698222009.12.11 17:59buy5.00eurusd1.46231.45701.46482009.12.11 19:541.46160.000.000.00-350.00
258734522009.12.11 18:24buy5.00eurusd1.45901.45701.46482009.12.11 19:551.46160.000.000.001 300.00
259076602009.12.14 02:55sell5.00eurusd1.46341.46671.46182009.12.14 03:001.46180.000.000.00800.00
  [tp]
259129652009.12.14 03:47sell5.00eurusd1.46401.46721.46182009.12.14 05:341.46180.000.000.001 100.00
  [tp]
260281242009.12.14 18:31sell5.00eurusd1.46501.46821.46182009.12.14 18:501.46390.000.000.00550.00
260579532009.12.14 23:28buy5.00eurusd1.46581.46261.46602009.12.14 23:541.46560.000.000.00-100.00
260621182009.12.15 00:04sell5.00eurusd1.46611.46921.46482009.12.15 00:421.46480.000.000.00650.00
  [tp]
260664802009.12.15 00:45buy5.00eurusd1.46481.46161.46632009.12.15 01:461.46530.000.000.00250.00
260779362009.12.15 02:46buy5.00eurusd1.46531.46211.46522009.12.15 05:171.46500.000.000.00-150.00
260805702009.12.15 03:13buy5.00eurusd1.46491.46211.46522009.12.15 05:171.46500.000.000.0050.00
260831332009.12.15 04:18buy5.00eurusd1.46441.46211.46522009.12.15 05:171.46500.000.000.00300.00
261584152009.12.15 18:15buy5.00eurusd1.45341.44811.45872009.12.15 22:181.45350.000.000.0050.00
261599342009.12.15 18:30buy5.00eurusd1.45231.44811.45872009.12.15 22:191.45350.000.000.00600.00
261604242009.12.15 18:30buy5.00eurusd1.45181.44811.45872009.12.15 22:191.45350.000.000.00850.00
261612292009.12.15 18:46buy5.00eurusd1.45141.44811.45872009.12.15 22:191.45350.000.000.001 050.00
261848712009.12.16 02:04sell5.00eurusd1.45371.45691.45262009.12.16 02:081.45260.000.000.00550.00
  [tp]
262710452009.12.16 19:00sell5.00eurusd1.45731.46051.45582009.12.16 19:251.45580.000.000.00750.00
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 -31.23 13 100.00
Closed P/L: 13 068.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 13 068.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 56 276.35 Equity: 56 276.35 Free Margin: 56 276.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16 551.08 Gross Loss: 3 482.31 Total Net Profit: 13 068.77
Profit Factor: 4.75 Expected Payoff: 343.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 972.31 (4.36%) Relative Drawdown: 4.36% (1 972.31)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (72.41%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (76.32%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (23.68%)
Largest profit trade: 1 650.00 loss trade: -1 372.31
Average profit trade: 570.73 loss trade: -386.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 530.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 972.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 931.08 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 972.31 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2