|Account: 7422827
|Name: mike
|Currency: USD
|2009 December 16, 19:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25637343
|2009.12.09 17:21
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4724
|1.4684
|1.4740
|2009.12.09 17:46
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|[tp]
|25638277
|2009.12.09 17:30
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4684
|1.4740
|2009.12.09 17:46
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 200.00
|[tp]
|25649007
|2009.12.09 19:07
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4715
|1.4689
|1.4740
|2009.12.09 19:17
|1.4689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-520.00
|[sl]
|25649223
|2009.12.09 19:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4709
|1.4682
|0.0000
|2009.12.09 19:38
|1.4705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|25667431
|2009.12.09 22:13
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4737
|1.4763
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 06:13
|1.4725
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.92
|240.00
|[tp]
|25668567
|2009.12.09 22:25
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4761
|1.4709
|2009.12.10 02:36
|1.4761
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.31
|-1 350.00
|[sl]
|25675427
|2009.12.10 00:20
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4738
|1.4763
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 06:13
|1.4725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|650.00
|[tp]
|25700573
|2009.12.10 06:23
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4680
|1.4740
|2009.12.10 12:44
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 200.00
|[tp]
|25707226
|2009.12.10 07:53
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4707
|1.4680
|1.4740
|2009.12.10 12:44
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 650.00
|[tp]
|25761883
|2009.12.10 17:21
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4690
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 21:03
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25761987
|2009.12.10 17:21
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4711
|1.4690
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 21:03
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|25763296
|2009.12.10 17:34
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4725
|1.4690
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 21:02
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|25764348
|2009.12.10 17:44
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4710
|1.4690
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 21:03
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|25772045
|2009.12.10 19:31
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4704
|1.4671
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 21:03
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|25773982
|2009.12.10 20:03
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4699
|1.4671
|1.4725
|2009.12.10 20:08
|1.4703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|25796147
|2009.12.11 04:14
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4719
|1.4700
|1.4725
|2009.12.11 04:41
|1.4721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|25796233
|2009.12.11 04:15
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4717
|1.4700
|1.4725
|2009.12.11 04:41
|1.4721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|25796695
|2009.12.11 04:20
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4711
|1.4686
|1.4725
|2009.12.11 04:41
|1.4721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|25866113
|2009.12.11 17:30
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4629
|1.4450
|1.4648
|2009.12.11 19:55
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-650.00
|25866814
|2009.12.11 17:37
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4617
|1.4570
|1.4648
|2009.12.11 19:55
|1.4615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|25868644
|2009.12.11 17:49
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4604
|1.4570
|1.4648
|2009.12.11 19:54
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|25869822
|2009.12.11 17:59
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4623
|1.4570
|1.4648
|2009.12.11 19:54
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|25873452
|2009.12.11 18:24
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4590
|1.4570
|1.4648
|2009.12.11 19:55
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 300.00
|25907660
|2009.12.14 02:55
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4634
|1.4667
|1.4618
|2009.12.14 03:00
|1.4618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|[tp]
|25912965
|2009.12.14 03:47
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4640
|1.4672
|1.4618
|2009.12.14 05:34
|1.4618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|[tp]
|26028124
|2009.12.14 18:31
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4650
|1.4682
|1.4618
|2009.12.14 18:50
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.00
|26057953
|2009.12.14 23:28
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4658
|1.4626
|1.4660
|2009.12.14 23:54
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|26062118
|2009.12.15 00:04
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4661
|1.4692
|1.4648
|2009.12.15 00:42
|1.4648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|650.00
|[tp]
|26066480
|2009.12.15 00:45
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4648
|1.4616
|1.4663
|2009.12.15 01:46
|1.4653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|26077936
|2009.12.15 02:46
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4653
|1.4621
|1.4652
|2009.12.15 05:17
|1.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|26080570
|2009.12.15 03:13
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4649
|1.4621
|1.4652
|2009.12.15 05:17
|1.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|26083133
|2009.12.15 04:18
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4644
|1.4621
|1.4652
|2009.12.15 05:17
|1.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|26158415
|2009.12.15 18:15
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4534
|1.4481
|1.4587
|2009.12.15 22:18
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|26159934
|2009.12.15 18:30
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4523
|1.4481
|1.4587
|2009.12.15 22:19
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|26160424
|2009.12.15 18:30
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4518
|1.4481
|1.4587
|2009.12.15 22:19
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.00
|26161229
|2009.12.15 18:46
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4514
|1.4481
|1.4587
|2009.12.15 22:19
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 050.00
|26184871
|2009.12.16 02:04
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4537
|1.4569
|1.4526
|2009.12.16 02:08
|1.4526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.00
|[tp]
|26271045
|2009.12.16 19:00
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4573
|1.4605
|1.4558
|2009.12.16 19:25
|1.4558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.23
|13 100.00
|Closed P/L:
|13 068.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|13 068.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|56 276.35
|Equity:
|56 276.35
|Free Margin:
|56 276.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16 551.08
|Gross Loss:
|3 482.31
|Total Net Profit:
|13 068.77
|Profit Factor:
|4.75
|Expected Payoff:
|343.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 972.31 (4.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.36% (1 972.31)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (72.41%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (76.32%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (23.68%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 650.00
|loss trade:
|-1 372.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|570.73
|loss trade:
|-386.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 530.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 972.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 931.08 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 972.31 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2