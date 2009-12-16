Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2070387 Name: scalp Currency: USD 2009 December 17, 20:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
622415512009.12.16 21:00balanceDeposit1 000.00
622439642009.12.16 21:24buy0.10gbpchf1.695340.000001.696342009.12.16 21:581.696340.000.000.009.62
622441412009.12.16 21:27sell0.10eurusd1.451800.000001.450802009.12.17 02:341.450800.000.00-0.6310.00
622441602009.12.16 21:27buy0.10usdchf1.039430.000001.040432009.12.17 02:421.040430.000.00-0.039.61
622444242009.12.16 21:31sell0.10eurgbp0.889430.000000.888402009.12.17 03:470.888400.000.00-0.2016.76
622444742009.12.16 21:32sell0.10audusd0.900230.000000.899202009.12.17 00:590.899200.000.00-3.7210.30
622445822009.12.16 21:34buy0.10gbpchf1.696860.000001.697802009.12.17 02:491.697800.000.000.209.02
622446922009.12.16 21:36sell0.10eurusd1.452330.000001.451302009.12.17 02:141.451300.000.00-0.6310.30
623060362009.12.17 11:43sell0.10eurgbp0.890540.000000.889542009.12.17 12:130.889540.000.000.0016.14
623060862009.12.17 11:44sell0.10eurgbp0.890380.000000.888882009.12.17 17:070.888880.000.000.0024.22
623062572009.12.17 11:45buy0.10usdcad1.072160.000001.073162009.12.17 11:541.073160.000.000.009.32
623063372009.12.17 11:45buy0.10usdcad1.071630.000001.072632009.12.17 11:531.072630.000.000.009.32
623064652009.12.17 11:46sell0.10audusd0.888340.000000.887342009.12.17 13:480.887340.000.000.0010.00
623064872009.12.17 11:46sell0.10audusd0.888280.000000.887282009.12.17 13:480.887280.000.000.0010.00
623074182009.12.17 11:54sell0.10audcad0.952060.000000.950862009.12.17 13:000.950860.000.000.0011.21
623078212009.12.17 11:56sell0.10audnzd1.247700.000001.244382009.12.17 20:061.249850.000.000.00-15.28
623080462009.12.17 11:59sell0.10eurcad1.538560.000001.537462009.12.17 13:001.537460.000.000.0010.27
623080672009.12.17 11:59sell0.10eurcad1.538760.000001.537372009.12.17 13:001.537370.000.000.0012.98
  0.00 0.00 -5.01 173.79
Closed P/L: 168.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 168.78 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 168.78 Equity: 1 168.78 Free Margin: 1 168.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 184.06 Gross Loss: 15.28 Total Net Profit: 168.78
Profit Factor: 12.05 Expected Payoff: 9.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 15.28 (1.29%) Relative Drawdown: 1.29% (15.28)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 24.22 loss trade: -15.28
Average profit trade: 11.50 loss trade: -15.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (184.06) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-15.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 184.06 (16) consecutive loss (count): -15.28 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 1