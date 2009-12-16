|Account: 2070387
|Name: scalp
|Currency: USD
|2009 December 17, 20:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62241551
|2009.12.16 21:00
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|62243964
|2009.12.16 21:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.69534
|0.00000
|1.69634
|2009.12.16 21:58
|1.69634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.62
|62244141
|2009.12.16 21:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45180
|0.00000
|1.45080
|2009.12.17 02:34
|1.45080
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|10.00
|62244160
|2009.12.16 21:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.03943
|0.00000
|1.04043
|2009.12.17 02:42
|1.04043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|9.61
|62244424
|2009.12.16 21:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.88943
|0.00000
|0.88840
|2009.12.17 03:47
|0.88840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|16.76
|62244474
|2009.12.16 21:32
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.90023
|0.00000
|0.89920
|2009.12.17 00:59
|0.89920
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.72
|10.30
|62244582
|2009.12.16 21:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.69686
|0.00000
|1.69780
|2009.12.17 02:49
|1.69780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|9.02
|62244692
|2009.12.16 21:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45233
|0.00000
|1.45130
|2009.12.17 02:14
|1.45130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|10.30
|62306036
|2009.12.17 11:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.89054
|0.00000
|0.88954
|2009.12.17 12:13
|0.88954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.14
|62306086
|2009.12.17 11:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.89038
|0.00000
|0.88888
|2009.12.17 17:07
|0.88888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.22
|62306257
|2009.12.17 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.07216
|0.00000
|1.07316
|2009.12.17 11:54
|1.07316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.32
|62306337
|2009.12.17 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.07163
|0.00000
|1.07263
|2009.12.17 11:53
|1.07263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.32
|62306465
|2009.12.17 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.88834
|0.00000
|0.88734
|2009.12.17 13:48
|0.88734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|62306487
|2009.12.17 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.88828
|0.00000
|0.88728
|2009.12.17 13:48
|0.88728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|62307418
|2009.12.17 11:54
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|0.95206
|0.00000
|0.95086
|2009.12.17 13:00
|0.95086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.21
|62307821
|2009.12.17 11:56
|sell
|0.10
|audnzd
|1.24770
|0.00000
|1.24438
|2009.12.17 20:06
|1.24985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.28
|62308046
|2009.12.17 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.53856
|0.00000
|1.53746
|2009.12.17 13:00
|1.53746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.27
|62308067
|2009.12.17 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.53876
|0.00000
|1.53737
|2009.12.17 13:00
|1.53737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.01
|173.79
|Closed P/L:
|168.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|168.78
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 168.78
|Equity:
|1 168.78
|Free Margin:
|1 168.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|184.06
|Gross Loss:
|15.28
|Total Net Profit:
|168.78
|Profit Factor:
|12.05
|Expected Payoff:
|9.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|15.28 (1.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.29% (15.28)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (94.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.22
|loss trade:
|-15.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.50
|loss trade:
|-15.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (184.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-15.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|184.06 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-15.28 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|1