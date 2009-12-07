Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2048538 Name: simple_ichimoku1 Currency: USD 2009 December 23, 12:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
613197082009.12.07 19:13balanceDeposit10 000.00
613197932009.12.07 19:14sell2.00eurusd1.485671.485500.000002009.12.08 11:011.485500.000.00-3.6034.00
613198852009.12.07 19:14buy2.00usdchf1.016891.016930.000002009.12.08 11:021.016930.000.00-1.767.87
614060802009.12.08 08:40sell2.00gbpusd1.635141.657590.000002009.12.08 15:131.629210.000.000.001 186.00
614674872009.12.08 15:59sell2.00eurusd1.476091.483000.000002009.12.14 19:171.465100.000.00-23.402 198.00
614675102009.12.08 15:59buy2.00usdchf1.023401.026000.000002009.12.14 19:171.031900.000.00-12.621 647.45
614675552009.12.08 15:59sell2.00gbpusd1.629631.643120.000002009.12.14 19:171.629650.000.00-31.20-4.00
620783642009.12.15 11:50buy2.00gbpchf1.689021.678121.714922009.12.18 09:361.689940.000.006.91176.64
620783912009.12.15 11:51sell2.00eurgbp0.895560.000000.000002009.12.15 19:530.893610.000.000.00633.69
621091612009.12.15 17:43buy stop2.00gbpchf1.722300.000000.000002009.12.21 09:201.68171cancelled
621096652009.12.15 17:47sell2.00eurgbp0.894180.906680.000002009.12.18 09:360.887220.000.00-6.872 258.13
621097572009.12.15 17:47sell2.00audusd0.906230.897080.000002009.12.21 15:050.886030.000.00-148.804 040.00
626006592009.12.22 11:49buy2.00usdjpy91.3240.0000.0002009.12.23 12:1291.8170.000.00-0.221 073.88
  0.00 0.00 -221.56 13 251.66
Closed P/L: 13 030.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 13 030.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 23 030.10 Equity: 23 030.10 Free Margin: 23 030.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 065.30 Gross Loss: 35.20 Total Net Profit: 13 030.10
Profit Factor: 371.17 Expected Payoff: 1184.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 35.20 (0.23%) Relative Drawdown: 0.23% (35.20)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 3 891.20 loss trade: -35.20
Average profit trade: 1 306.53 loss trade: -35.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (8 033.36) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-35.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 033.36 (5) consecutive loss (count): -35.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1