Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 90954 Name: George Dimitrovski Currency: USD 2009 December 4, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
53252242009.01.29 23:55balanceDeposit5 000.00
53260532009.01.30 00:16sell limit0.01eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.01.30 01:241.2897cancelled
53260622009.01.30 00:16buy stop0.01usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.01.30 02:561.1521cancelled
53260632009.01.30 00:16buy stop0.01usdjpy90.080.0090.582009.01.30 00:2589.99cancelled
53260672009.01.30 00:16buy limit0.01usdjpy89.730.0090.232009.01.30 00:2589.98cancelled
53260872009.01.30 00:17sell stop0.01usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.01.30 00:2589.96cancelled
53262642009.01.30 00:24sell0.01usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.01.30 02:2689.450.000.000.005.59
53265452009.01.30 00:38sell limit0.01usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.01.30 00:551.2245cancelled
53265462009.01.30 00:54sell0.01usdcad1.22450.00001.22202009.01.30 08:091.22200.000.000.002.05
53268552009.01.30 01:05sell limit0.02usdjpy90.200.0089.702009.01.30 02:2689.39cancelled
53260412009.01.30 01:24sell0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.28702009.01.30 09:221.28700.000.000.002.50
53290022009.01.30 02:26sell stop0.01usdjpy89.200.0088.702009.01.30 02:2989.43cancelled
53290412009.01.30 02:29sell0.01usdjpy89.450.0089.202009.01.30 09:1989.200.000.000.002.80
53286432009.01.30 02:55sell0.02eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.01.30 09:221.28700.000.000.0010.00
53260572009.01.30 02:56buy0.01usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.01.30 08:381.15740.000.000.004.32
53278442009.01.30 03:00sell0.02usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.01.30 08:091.22200.000.000.008.18
53299962009.01.30 03:35sell limit0.03eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.01.30 09:221.2867cancelled
53300132009.01.30 03:37buy limit0.02usdchf1.14990.00001.15492009.01.30 08:381.1577cancelled
53300642009.01.30 03:44sell limit0.03usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.01.30 08:091.2220cancelled
53296472009.01.30 03:54sell0.02usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.01.30 09:1989.200.000.000.0011.21
53305752009.01.30 04:34sell limit0.03usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.01.30 09:1989.24cancelled
53338742009.01.30 08:09sell stop0.01usdcad1.21950.00001.21452009.01.30 08:171.2235cancelled
53338812009.01.30 08:17sell0.01usdcad1.22450.00001.22952009.01.30 20:311.22950.000.000.00-4.07
53344272009.01.30 08:38buy stop0.01usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.01.30 08:411.1574cancelled
53344382009.01.30 08:40buy0.01usdchf1.15740.00001.15992009.01.30 12:541.15990.000.000.002.16
53352302009.01.30 09:19sell stop0.01usdjpy88.950.0088.452009.01.30 09:4889.45cancelled
53346942009.01.30 09:22sell0.02usdcad1.22700.00001.22952009.01.30 20:311.22950.000.000.00-4.07
53353302009.01.30 09:22sell stop0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.01.30 09:231.2869cancelled
53353642009.01.30 09:23sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.01.30 12:541.28200.000.000.005.00
53352722009.01.30 09:31buy0.02usdchf1.15490.00001.15992009.01.30 12:541.15990.000.000.008.62
53352342009.01.30 09:48sell0.01usdjpy89.450.0089.452009.02.02 08:4689.450.000.00-0.010.00
53360772009.01.30 10:03sell limit0.02eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.01.30 12:541.2817cancelled
53362702009.01.30 10:11buy limit0.03usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.01.30 12:551.1602cancelled
53360612009.01.30 10:42sell0.03usdcad1.23200.00001.22952009.01.30 20:311.22950.000.000.006.10
53390952009.01.30 12:54sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.01.30 13:481.2844cancelled
53391282009.01.30 12:55buy limit0.01usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.01.30 13:021.1635cancelled
53377212009.01.30 12:57sell0.04usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.01.30 20:311.22950.000.000.0016.27
53364992009.01.30 12:57sell0.02usdjpy89.700.0089.452009.02.02 08:4689.450.000.00-0.025.59
53391212009.01.30 13:02buy0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.16592009.01.30 15:081.16590.000.000.002.14
53391682009.01.30 13:48sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28452009.01.30 16:111.28450.000.000.000.00
53400782009.01.30 14:10buy0.02usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.01.30 15:081.16590.000.000.008.58
53399772009.01.30 14:32sell0.06usdcad1.23950.00001.22952009.01.30 20:311.22950.000.000.0048.80
53410012009.01.30 14:49sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28452009.01.30 16:111.28450.000.000.005.00
53416202009.01.30 14:50buy limit0.03usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.01.30 15:081.1660cancelled
53419542009.01.30 15:08buy stop0.01usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.01.30 15:091.1648cancelled
53419562009.01.30 15:09buy0.01usdchf1.16490.00001.16492009.02.02 02:171.16490.000.000.000.00
53419902009.01.30 15:12sell limit0.08usdcad1.24450.00001.23452009.01.30 20:311.2291cancelled
53424022009.01.30 15:34sell0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.01.30 16:111.28450.000.000.0015.00
53435382009.01.30 16:11sell stop0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.01.30 16:241.2871cancelled
53435552009.01.30 16:24sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.01.30 16:361.28200.000.000.005.00
53439112009.01.30 16:38sell limit0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.01.30 16:511.2798cancelled
53429462009.01.30 16:44buy0.02usdchf1.16240.00001.16492009.02.02 02:171.16490.000.000.014.29
53399842009.01.30 16:50sell0.03usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.02.02 08:4689.450.000.00-0.0316.77
53438772009.01.30 16:51sell0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27702009.01.30 22:241.27700.000.000.002.50
53453522009.01.30 17:30sell limit0.04usdjpy90.200.0089.702009.02.02 08:4689.43cancelled
53451412009.01.30 17:41buy0.03usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.02 02:171.16490.000.000.0112.88
53453792009.01.30 17:49sell0.02eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.01.30 22:241.27700.000.000.0010.00
53461892009.01.30 18:21buy limit0.04usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.02 02:171.1655cancelled
53462492009.01.30 18:29sell limit0.03eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.01.30 22:241.2766cancelled
53481122009.01.30 20:31sell stop0.01usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.01.30 20:351.2296cancelled
53481262009.01.30 20:35sell0.01usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.01.30 21:521.22450.000.000.004.08
53489672009.01.30 21:15sell limit0.02usdcad1.23200.00001.22702009.01.30 21:521.2247cancelled
53493392009.01.30 21:52sell stop0.01usdcad1.22200.00001.21702009.01.30 22:061.2266cancelled
53493412009.01.30 22:06sell0.01usdcad1.22700.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.04-10.08
53498392009.01.30 22:24sell stop0.01eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.01.30 22:241.2770cancelled
53498432009.01.30 22:24sell0.01eurusd1.27700.00001.27202009.02.02 02:301.27200.000.00-0.035.00
53501582009.01.30 22:59sell0.02usdcad1.22950.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.06-16.14
53520712009.02.02 00:57sell limit0.02eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.02 02:301.2716cancelled
53535702009.02.02 02:17buy stop0.01usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.02 03:141.1652cancelled
53538902009.02.02 02:30sell stop0.01eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.02.02 03:141.2746cancelled
53540182009.02.02 03:14sell0.01eurusd1.27450.00001.29202009.02.04 07:341.30610.000.00-0.06-31.60
53537112009.02.02 03:14buy0.01usdchf1.16490.00001.16492009.02.03 10:251.16490.000.000.000.00
53520702009.02.02 03:27sell0.03usdcad1.23200.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.05-18.15
53549802009.02.02 07:52sell0.04usdcad1.23450.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.07-16.14
53580812009.02.02 08:47sell limit0.01usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.02.02 09:3389.20cancelled
53580692009.02.02 09:33sell0.01usdjpy89.200.0089.452009.02.02 22:5589.450.000.000.00-2.79
53578662009.02.02 11:26sell0.06usdcad1.23950.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.100.00
53548122009.02.02 12:37buy0.02usdchf1.16240.00001.16492009.02.03 10:251.16490.000.000.014.29
53548102009.02.02 12:38sell0.02eurusd1.27700.00001.29202009.02.04 07:351.30670.000.00-0.12-59.40
53624212009.02.02 14:50sell0.08usdcad1.24450.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.1332.27
53602812009.02.02 15:30sell0.02usdjpy89.450.0089.452009.02.02 22:5589.450.000.000.000.00
53638032009.02.02 15:40sell0.03eurusd1.27950.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.18-37.50
53671942009.02.02 16:17sell0.03usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.02.02 22:5589.450.000.000.0016.77
53678162009.02.02 16:37sell0.04eurusd1.28200.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.24-40.00
53687532009.02.02 16:57sell limit0.04usdjpy90.200.0089.702009.02.02 22:5589.45cancelled
53637772009.02.02 18:31buy0.03usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.03 10:251.16490.000.000.0112.88
53692372009.02.02 18:31sell0.06eurusd1.28700.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.38-30.00
53719672009.02.02 19:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.03 10:261.1653cancelled
53758102009.02.02 22:55sell stop0.01usdjpy89.200.0088.702009.02.02 23:2589.45cancelled
53759082009.02.02 23:25sell0.01usdjpy89.450.0089.452009.02.03 06:2889.450.000.00-0.010.00
53778332009.02.03 03:16sell0.02usdjpy89.700.0089.452009.02.03 06:2889.450.000.000.005.59
53819352009.02.03 04:35sell0.03usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.02.03 06:2889.450.000.000.0016.77
53839302009.02.03 05:16sell limit0.04usdjpy90.200.0089.702009.02.03 06:2889.44cancelled
53847772009.02.03 06:28sell stop0.01usdjpy89.200.0088.702009.02.03 08:2589.70cancelled
53847972009.02.03 08:25sell0.01usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.02.03 15:3189.200.000.000.005.61
53874442009.02.03 09:05sell limit0.02usdjpy89.950.0089.452009.02.03 15:3289.16cancelled
53659362009.02.03 10:24sell0.11usdcad1.24950.00001.23952009.02.03 15:101.23950.000.000.0088.75
53888642009.02.03 10:26buy stop0.01usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.03 11:321.1624cancelled
53896132009.02.03 11:04sell limit0.15usdcad1.25450.00001.24452009.02.03 15:101.2392cancelled
53888832009.02.03 11:31buy0.01usdchf1.16240.00001.15492009.02.04 12:031.15490.000.000.00-6.49
53905072009.02.03 12:15buy0.02usdchf1.15990.00001.15492009.02.04 12:031.15490.000.000.01-8.66
53913222009.02.03 12:59buy0.03usdchf1.15740.00001.15492009.02.04 12:031.15490.000.000.01-6.49
53921192009.02.03 14:56buy0.04usdchf1.15490.00001.15492009.02.04 12:031.15490.000.000.020.00
53937802009.02.03 15:10buy limit0.01usdcad1.23740.00001.24242009.02.03 15:201.2407cancelled
53719772009.02.03 15:14sell0.08eurusd1.29200.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.250.00
53937732009.02.03 15:20buy0.01usdcad1.24090.00001.23842009.02.04 08:401.23840.000.00-0.02-2.02
53947832009.02.03 15:32sell limit0.01usdjpy89.200.0088.702009.02.03 15:4688.95cancelled
53947402009.02.03 15:45sell0.01usdjpy88.950.0088.952009.02.04 08:2588.950.000.00-0.010.00
53954302009.02.03 16:06buy0.02usdcad1.23840.00001.23842009.02.04 08:401.23840.000.00-0.050.00
53952292009.02.03 16:07sell0.11eurusd1.29700.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.3455.00
53949002009.02.03 16:09buy0.06usdchf1.14490.00001.15492009.02.04 12:031.15490.000.000.0351.95
53973012009.02.03 16:49buy limit0.08usdchf1.13990.00001.14992009.02.04 12:031.1549cancelled
53968362009.02.03 17:03sell0.02usdjpy89.200.0088.952009.02.04 08:2588.950.000.00-0.025.62
53972682009.02.03 17:19sell0.15eurusd1.30200.00001.29202009.02.04 12:021.29200.000.00-0.47150.00
53972642009.02.03 17:21buy0.03usdcad1.23590.00001.23842009.02.04 08:401.23840.000.00-0.076.06
53993542009.02.03 17:59sell limit0.21eurusd1.30700.00001.29702009.02.04 12:021.2922cancelled
53994722009.02.03 20:42buy0.04usdcad1.23340.00001.23842009.02.04 08:401.23840.000.00-0.0916.15
53990612009.02.03 23:05sell0.03usdjpy89.450.0088.952009.02.04 08:2588.950.000.00-0.0316.86
54076822009.02.03 23:45sell limit0.04usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.02.04 08:2588.93cancelled
54036612009.02.04 07:19buy0.06usdcad1.22840.00001.23842009.02.04 08:401.23840.000.000.0048.45
54176152009.02.04 08:00buy limit0.08usdcad1.22340.00001.23342009.02.04 08:401.2386cancelled
54186582009.02.04 08:25sell stop0.01usdjpy88.700.0088.202009.02.04 14:1689.20cancelled
54193382009.02.04 08:40buy limit0.01usdcad1.23740.00001.24242009.02.04 08:551.2412cancelled
54193222009.02.04 08:55buy0.01usdcad1.24090.00001.24092009.02.04 12:461.24090.000.000.000.00
54208942009.02.04 10:46buy0.02usdcad1.23840.00001.24092009.02.04 12:461.24090.000.000.004.03
54235332009.02.04 11:35buy0.03usdcad1.23590.00001.24092009.02.04 12:461.24090.000.000.0012.09
54245132009.02.04 12:02sell limit0.01eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.04 12:091.2897cancelled
54246712009.02.04 12:04buy limit0.01usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.02.04 12:121.1587cancelled
54244922009.02.04 12:09sell0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.04 12:351.28450.000.000.005.00
54246402009.02.04 12:12buy0.01usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.04 13:301.16340.000.000.004.30
54252202009.02.04 12:15buy limit0.04usdcad1.23340.00001.23842009.02.04 12:461.2411cancelled
54258452009.02.04 12:35sell stop0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.04 12:581.2869cancelled
54260562009.02.04 12:46buy stop0.01usdcad1.24340.00001.24842009.02.04 12:531.2398cancelled
54261552009.02.04 12:52buy limit0.02usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.02.04 13:301.1636cancelled
54260592009.02.04 12:53buy0.01usdcad1.23990.00001.22992009.02.04 19:471.22990.000.000.00-8.13
54258952009.02.04 12:58sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.04 13:301.28200.000.000.005.00
54271092009.02.04 13:30sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.04 13:371.2843cancelled
54271212009.02.04 13:30buy stop0.01usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.04 13:491.1599cancelled
54271402009.02.04 13:37sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28452009.02.04 17:091.28450.000.000.000.00
54272392009.02.04 13:48buy0.01usdchf1.15990.00001.15992009.02.04 17:081.15990.000.000.000.00
54186872009.02.04 14:16sell0.01usdjpy89.200.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.05-19.24
54284462009.02.04 14:33sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28452009.02.04 17:091.28450.000.000.005.00
54272302009.02.04 14:34buy0.02usdcad1.23740.00001.22992009.02.04 19:471.22990.000.000.00-12.20
54289562009.02.04 15:08buy0.02usdchf1.15740.00001.15992009.02.04 17:081.15990.000.000.004.31
54304572009.02.04 15:29buy0.03usdcad1.22990.00001.22992009.02.04 19:471.22990.000.000.000.00
54303882009.02.04 16:00sell0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.04 17:091.28450.000.000.0015.00
54299202009.02.04 16:10sell0.02usdjpy89.450.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.09-32.99
54323372009.02.04 16:12buy0.04usdcad1.22490.00001.22992009.02.04 19:471.22990.000.000.0016.26
54313492009.02.04 16:16buy0.03usdchf1.15490.00001.15992009.02.04 17:081.15990.000.000.0012.93
54334042009.02.04 16:40sell limit0.04eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.04 17:101.2842cancelled
54335962009.02.04 16:52buy limit0.06usdcad1.21990.00001.22992009.02.04 19:471.2302cancelled
54336602009.02.04 16:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.02.04 17:081.1606cancelled
54341232009.02.04 17:09buy limit0.01usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.05 09:121.1635cancelled
54341772009.02.04 17:10sell stop0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.04 17:111.2845cancelled
54342202009.02.04 17:11sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28202009.02.04 20:231.28200.000.000.002.50
54335622009.02.04 17:51sell0.03usdjpy89.700.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.14-41.23
54351192009.02.04 18:20sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.04 20:231.28200.000.000.0010.00
54363462009.02.04 19:00sell limit0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.04 20:231.2816cancelled
54370052009.02.04 19:47sell stop0.01usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.02.04 20:071.2321cancelled
54370042009.02.04 20:06sell0.01usdcad1.23200.00001.23202009.02.05 10:081.23200.000.000.050.00
54380092009.02.04 20:24sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.04 20:381.2845cancelled
54380532009.02.04 20:38sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.05 09:171.27950.000.00-0.095.00
54386142009.02.04 20:55sell0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.23202009.02.05 10:081.23200.000.000.104.06
54392222009.02.04 21:18sell limit0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.05 09:171.2796cancelled
54394302009.02.05 09:02sell0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.02.05 10:081.23200.000.000.0012.18
54341002009.02.05 09:11buy0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.16342009.02.05 14:071.16340.000.000.000.00
54538772009.02.05 09:17sell stop0.01eurusd1.27700.00001.27202009.02.05 09:211.2819cancelled
54539422009.02.05 09:21sell0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.28452009.02.05 13:471.28450.000.000.00-2.50
54543792009.02.05 09:43sell limit0.04usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.02.05 10:081.2325cancelled
54548712009.02.05 10:09buy stop0.01usdcad1.23590.00001.24092009.02.05 10:141.2302cancelled
54547012009.02.05 10:11sell0.02eurusd1.28450.00001.28452009.02.05 13:471.28450.000.000.000.00
54549862009.02.05 10:13sell limit0.01usdcad1.23200.00001.22702009.02.05 10:141.2294cancelled
54548592009.02.05 10:14sell0.01usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.02.05 10:251.22450.000.000.004.08
54553182009.02.05 10:25sell stop0.01usdcad1.22200.00001.21702009.02.05 10:291.2243cancelled
54553242009.02.05 10:29sell0.01usdcad1.22450.00001.22952009.02.05 15:221.22950.000.000.00-4.07
54544962009.02.05 10:37buy0.02usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.05 14:071.16340.000.000.008.60
54559262009.02.05 11:15sell0.03eurusd1.28700.00001.28452009.02.05 13:471.28450.000.000.007.50
54561992009.02.05 11:15sell0.02usdcad1.22950.00001.22952009.02.05 15:221.22950.000.000.000.00
54563972009.02.05 11:17buy limit0.03usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.02.05 14:071.1639cancelled
54573362009.02.05 13:04sell0.04eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.05 13:471.28450.000.000.0020.00
54358712009.02.05 13:17sell0.04usdjpy89.950.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.07-43.98
54599802009.02.05 13:45sell limit0.06eurusd1.29450.00001.28452009.02.05 13:471.2841cancelled
54601322009.02.05 13:48sell limit0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.05 14:041.2818cancelled
54573662009.02.05 13:49sell0.03usdcad1.23200.00001.22952009.02.05 15:221.22950.000.000.006.10
54600952009.02.05 14:03sell0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.05 14:361.27700.000.000.005.00
54606772009.02.05 14:07buy stop0.01usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.05 14:261.1624cancelled
54606822009.02.05 14:26buy0.01usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.05 19:401.16740.000.000.004.28
54616552009.02.05 14:36sell stop0.01eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.02.05 14:381.2770cancelled
54617162009.02.05 14:38sell0.01eurusd1.27700.00001.27702009.02.06 03:511.27700.000.00-0.030.00
54611892009.02.05 14:41sell0.04usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.02.05 15:221.22950.000.000.0016.27
54628432009.02.05 15:06buy limit0.02usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.05 23:421.1730cancelled
54631442009.02.05 15:21sell0.02eurusd1.27950.00001.27702009.02.06 03:511.27700.000.00-0.065.00
54632572009.02.05 15:21sell limit0.06usdcad1.23950.00001.22952009.02.05 15:221.2285cancelled
54633362009.02.05 15:23sell stop0.01usdcad1.22450.00001.21952009.02.05 15:511.2293cancelled
54633292009.02.05 15:51sell0.01usdcad1.22950.00001.22702009.02.05 18:051.22700.000.000.002.04
54650152009.02.05 16:45sell0.02usdcad1.23200.00001.22702009.02.05 18:051.22700.000.000.008.15
54644522009.02.05 16:50sell0.03eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.06 03:511.27700.000.00-0.0915.00
54603402009.02.05 17:24sell0.06usdjpy90.450.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.10-32.99
54669442009.02.05 17:25sell limit0.03usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.02.05 23:411.2322cancelled
54671322009.02.05 18:00sell0.04eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.05 20:591.27950.000.000.0020.00
54757742009.02.05 23:39sell limit0.04eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.06 03:511.2769cancelled
54757802009.02.05 23:41sell stop0.01usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.02.06 01:281.2321cancelled
54757862009.02.05 23:42buy stop0.01usdchf1.17590.00001.18092009.02.06 09:251.1701cancelled
54758642009.02.05 23:54buy stop0.01usdcad1.23590.00001.24092009.02.06 01:281.2325cancelled
54767212009.02.06 01:28sell0.01usdcad1.23200.00001.23452009.02.06 18:361.23450.000.000.00-2.03
54781202009.02.06 03:32sell0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.23452009.02.06 18:361.23450.000.000.000.00
54791392009.02.06 03:51sell stop0.01eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.02.06 06:061.2793cancelled
54791772009.02.06 06:06sell0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27702009.02.06 14:421.27700.000.000.002.50
54796412009.02.06 07:44sell0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23452009.02.06 18:361.23450.000.000.006.08
54828782009.02.06 08:36sell0.04usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.02.06 18:361.23450.000.000.0016.20
54759252009.02.06 09:25buy0.01usdchf1.16990.00001.16492009.02.09 08:521.16490.000.000.00-4.29
54811562009.02.06 10:17sell0.02eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.06 14:421.27700.000.000.0010.00
54757812009.02.06 11:01sell0.08usdjpy91.450.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.0743.98
54840252009.02.06 12:59sell0.06usdcad1.24450.00001.23452009.02.06 18:361.23450.000.000.0048.60
54891932009.02.06 13:39sell limit0.08usdcad1.25450.00001.24452009.02.09 00:001.2188cancelled
54864712009.02.06 15:00sell0.03eurusd1.28450.00001.29202009.02.09 03:451.29200.000.00-0.09-22.50
54852362009.02.06 15:26buy0.02usdchf1.16740.00001.16492009.02.09 08:521.16490.000.000.01-4.29
54873632009.02.06 17:18sell0.11usdjpy91.950.0090.952009.02.09 07:0490.950.000.00-0.10120.95
55067902009.02.09 00:00sell limit0.15usdjpy92.450.0091.452009.02.09 07:0490.94cancelled
55069482009.02.09 00:00sell stop0.01usdcad1.21700.00001.21202009.02.09 00:101.2196cancelled
55070472009.02.09 00:10sell0.01usdcad1.21950.00001.21702009.02.09 01:481.21700.000.000.002.05
55087142009.02.09 00:58sell0.02usdcad1.22200.00001.21702009.02.09 01:481.21700.000.000.008.22
55070022009.02.09 01:02sell0.04eurusd1.29700.00001.29202009.02.09 03:451.29200.000.000.0020.00
55068542009.02.09 01:12buy0.03usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.09 08:521.16490.000.000.0012.88
55101002009.02.09 01:38sell limit0.03usdcad1.22450.00001.21952009.02.09 01:481.2161cancelled
55101422009.02.09 01:42sell limit0.06eurusd1.29950.00001.29452009.02.09 03:451.2918cancelled
55102692009.02.09 01:48sell stop0.01usdcad1.21200.00001.20702009.02.09 01:561.2143cancelled
55103452009.02.09 01:52buy limit0.04usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.09 08:521.1654cancelled
55102802009.02.09 01:56sell0.01usdcad1.21450.00001.22202009.02.09 15:061.22200.000.000.00-6.14
55113812009.02.09 03:32sell0.02usdcad1.22200.00001.22202009.02.09 15:061.22200.000.000.000.00
55126902009.02.09 03:45sell stop0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.09 03:491.2919cancelled
55126952009.02.09 03:49sell0.01eurusd1.29200.00001.28952009.02.09 07:111.28950.000.000.002.50
55137082009.02.09 05:30sell0.02eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.09 07:111.28950.000.000.0010.00
55151932009.02.09 06:11sell limit0.03eurusd1.29700.00001.29202009.02.09 07:111.2891cancelled
55161452009.02.09 07:04sell stop0.01usdjpy90.700.0090.202009.02.09 07:3391.19cancelled
55134562009.02.09 07:06sell0.03usdcad1.22450.00001.22202009.02.09 15:061.22200.000.000.006.14
55163882009.02.09 07:11sell stop0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.09 07:311.2899cancelled
55164012009.02.09 07:31sell0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.03-7.50
55161562009.02.09 07:33sell0.01usdjpy91.200.0091.202009.02.10 01:3291.200.000.00-0.010.00
55171462009.02.09 08:15sell0.04usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.02.09 15:061.22200.000.000.0016.37
55184392009.02.09 08:52buy stop0.01usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.09 12:211.1623cancelled
55184832009.02.09 08:55sell limit0.06usdcad1.23200.00001.22202009.02.09 15:071.2215cancelled
55178122009.02.09 09:32sell0.02usdjpy91.450.0091.202009.02.10 01:3291.200.000.00-0.025.48
55177812009.02.09 09:37sell0.02eurusd1.29200.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.06-10.00
55206802009.02.09 11:22sell0.03eurusd1.29450.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.09-7.50
55205952009.02.09 12:09sell0.03usdjpy91.700.0091.202009.02.10 01:3291.200.000.00-0.0316.45
55184412009.02.09 12:21buy0.01usdchf1.16240.00001.15992009.02.09 18:381.15990.000.000.00-2.16
55227402009.02.09 12:34sell0.04eurusd1.29700.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.120.00
55241172009.02.09 12:49sell limit0.04usdjpy91.950.0091.452009.02.10 01:3291.14cancelled
55245102009.02.09 13:24buy0.02usdchf1.15990.00001.15992009.02.09 18:381.15990.000.000.000.00
55262882009.02.09 14:17buy0.03usdchf1.15740.00001.15992009.02.09 18:381.15990.000.000.006.47
55247782009.02.09 14:18sell0.06eurusd1.30200.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.1930.00
55281222009.02.09 15:01buy0.04usdchf1.15490.00001.15992009.02.09 18:381.15990.000.000.0017.24
55286122009.02.09 15:07sell stop0.01usdcad1.21950.00001.21452009.02.09 15:101.2219cancelled
55286692009.02.09 15:10sell0.01usdcad1.22200.00001.21702009.02.09 21:351.21700.000.000.004.11
55281342009.02.09 15:20sell0.08eurusd1.30700.00001.29702009.02.10 00:531.29700.000.00-0.2580.00
55303472009.02.09 15:41buy limit0.06usdchf1.14990.00001.15992009.02.09 18:381.1603cancelled
55305432009.02.09 15:50sell limit0.02usdcad1.22450.00001.21952009.02.09 21:351.2169cancelled
55309362009.02.09 16:00sell limit0.11eurusd1.31200.00001.30202009.02.10 00:531.2967cancelled
55355712009.02.09 18:38buy limit0.01usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.09 21:461.1638cancelled
55389272009.02.09 21:35sell stop0.01usdcad1.21450.00001.20952009.02.09 21:461.2170cancelled
55355652009.02.09 21:46buy0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.16842009.02.10 01:171.16840.000.000.004.28
55389282009.02.09 21:46sell0.01usdcad1.21700.00001.21952009.02.10 16:331.21950.000.000.02-2.05
55398622009.02.09 22:28buy limit0.02usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.02.10 01:171.1698cancelled
55439502009.02.10 00:53sell stop0.01eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.10 00:541.2971cancelled
55439752009.02.10 00:54sell0.01eurusd1.29700.00001.29202009.02.10 01:181.29200.000.000.005.00
55398632009.02.10 00:59sell0.02usdcad1.21950.00001.21952009.02.10 16:331.21950.000.000.000.00
55449162009.02.10 01:17buy limit0.01usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.02.10 01:181.1709cancelled
55449032009.02.10 01:18buy0.01usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.02.10 04:191.17590.000.000.004.25
55453442009.02.10 01:18sell0.01eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.10 02:001.28700.000.000.005.00
55453822009.02.10 01:18sell stop0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.10 01:181.2916cancelled
55462432009.02.10 01:32sell stop0.01usdjpy90.950.0090.452009.02.10 02:5891.44cancelled
55465662009.02.10 01:42sell0.03usdcad1.22200.00001.21952009.02.10 16:331.21950.000.000.006.15
55469312009.02.10 01:58buy limit0.02usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.10 04:191.1760cancelled
55469342009.02.10 01:58sell limit0.02eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.10 02:001.2869cancelled
55471412009.02.10 02:00sell stop0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.10 02:011.2871cancelled
55471682009.02.10 02:01sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.10 02:071.28200.000.000.005.00
55479912009.02.10 02:07sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.10 02:121.2847cancelled
55480002009.02.10 02:12sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28202009.02.10 04:411.28200.000.000.002.50
55463492009.02.10 02:57sell0.01usdjpy91.450.0090.952009.02.10 10:2390.950.000.000.005.50
55494622009.02.10 03:14sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.10 04:411.28200.000.000.0010.00
55509992009.02.10 03:38sell limit0.02usdjpy91.700.0091.202009.02.10 10:2390.90cancelled
55512822009.02.10 03:54sell limit0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.10 04:411.2816cancelled
55518752009.02.10 04:20buy limit0.01usdchf1.17490.00001.17992009.02.10 04:411.1779cancelled
55518342009.02.10 04:41buy0.01usdchf1.17840.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00-15.07
55525582009.02.10 04:41sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.10 06:351.2846cancelled
55536612009.02.10 05:31buy0.02usdchf1.17590.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00-25.84
55485302009.02.10 06:30sell0.04usdcad1.22450.00001.21952009.02.10 16:331.21950.000.000.0016.40
55543212009.02.10 06:34buy0.03usdchf1.17340.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00-32.30
55525892009.02.10 06:35sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.00-12.50
55560302009.02.10 07:53sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.00-20.00
55560222009.02.10 08:38buy0.04usdchf1.17090.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00-34.46
55577782009.02.10 08:50sell0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.00-22.50
55589592009.02.10 09:45sell0.04eurusd1.29200.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.00-20.00
55586482009.02.10 10:04buy0.06usdchf1.16590.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00-25.84
55559472009.02.10 10:12sell0.06usdcad1.22950.00001.21952009.02.10 16:331.21950.000.000.0049.20
55602732009.02.10 10:23sell stop0.01usdjpy90.700.0090.202009.02.10 10:2690.95cancelled
55602912009.02.10 10:25sell0.01usdjpy90.950.0090.952009.02.10 17:0690.950.000.000.000.00
55610732009.02.10 10:52sell limit0.08usdcad1.23450.00001.22452009.02.10 16:331.2194cancelled
55613702009.02.10 11:31sell0.02usdjpy91.200.0090.952009.02.10 17:0690.950.000.000.005.50
55603822009.02.10 11:39sell0.06eurusd1.29700.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.000.00
55609842009.02.10 11:39buy0.08usdchf1.16090.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.000.00
55630022009.02.10 16:04buy0.11usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.0047.38
55630052009.02.10 16:04sell0.08eurusd1.30200.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.0040.00
55691252009.02.10 16:33sell stop0.01usdcad1.21700.00001.21202009.02.10 16:361.2220cancelled
55691272009.02.10 16:36sell0.01usdcad1.22200.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.02-16.10
55628872009.02.10 17:00sell0.03usdjpy91.450.0090.952009.02.10 17:0690.950.000.000.0016.49
55694922009.02.10 17:01sell0.11eurusd1.30700.00001.29702009.02.10 17:351.29700.000.000.00110.00
55712912009.02.10 17:07sell limit0.01usdjpy91.200.0090.702009.02.10 17:1290.59cancelled
55712002009.02.10 17:12sell0.01usdjpy90.700.0090.452009.02.10 19:2190.450.000.000.002.76
55719522009.02.10 17:22sell0.02usdcad1.22450.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.03-28.18
55694792009.02.10 17:25buy0.15usdchf1.15090.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.16090.000.000.00129.21
55732132009.02.10 17:35sell limit0.01eurusd1.29950.00001.29452009.02.10 17:421.2945cancelled
55732022009.02.10 17:42sell0.01eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.10 19:211.28950.000.000.005.00
55749422009.02.10 18:05buy limit0.21usdchf1.14090.00001.16092009.02.10 20:231.1611cancelled
55748402009.02.10 18:07sell0.03usdcad1.23450.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.05-18.12
55754172009.02.10 18:22sell limit0.02eurusd1.29700.00001.29202009.02.10 19:211.2893cancelled
55744292009.02.10 18:51sell0.02usdjpy90.950.0090.452009.02.10 19:2190.450.000.000.0011.06
55762542009.02.10 19:21sell0.04usdcad1.23700.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.07-16.10
55774752009.02.10 19:21sell stop0.01usdjpy90.200.0089.702009.02.10 19:2390.42cancelled
55774962009.02.10 19:21sell stop0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.10 19:221.2896cancelled
55775302009.02.10 19:22sell0.01eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.10 20:311.28450.000.000.005.00
55775452009.02.10 19:23sell0.01usdjpy90.450.0089.952009.02.11 06:4289.950.000.00-0.015.56
55788262009.02.10 20:02sell limit0.02eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.10 20:311.2843cancelled
55788592009.02.10 20:03sell limit0.02usdjpy90.700.0090.202009.02.11 06:4289.91cancelled
55787732009.02.10 20:14sell0.06usdcad1.24200.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.100.00
55794712009.02.10 20:23buy stop0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.16842009.02.10 20:401.1594cancelled
55798062009.02.10 20:31sell stop0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.10 20:331.2845cancelled
55798182009.02.10 20:33sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28702009.02.11 02:071.28700.000.00-0.03-2.50
55794832009.02.10 20:40buy0.01usdchf1.15990.00001.15992009.02.11 16:071.15990.000.000.000.00
55811392009.02.10 21:48buy0.02usdchf1.15740.00001.15992009.02.11 16:071.15990.000.000.014.31
55810222009.02.10 21:51sell0.02eurusd1.28950.00001.28702009.02.11 02:071.28700.000.00-0.065.00
55822542009.02.10 22:47sell0.03eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.11 02:071.28700.000.00-0.0915.00
55837682009.02.10 23:30sell limit0.04eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.11 02:081.2867cancelled
55890132009.02.11 02:08sell stop0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.11 02:081.2871cancelled
55890322009.02.11 02:08sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28952009.02.11 16:151.28950.000.000.00-2.50
55897692009.02.11 06:07sell0.02eurusd1.28950.00001.28952009.02.11 16:151.28950.000.000.000.00
55922602009.02.11 06:42sell stop0.01usdjpy89.700.0089.202009.02.11 06:5290.19cancelled
55923622009.02.11 06:52sell0.01usdjpy90.200.0090.202009.02.12 01:2490.200.000.00-0.030.00
55925132009.02.11 07:20sell0.03eurusd1.29200.00001.28952009.02.11 16:151.28950.000.000.007.50
55939202009.02.11 08:38sell0.04eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.11 16:151.28950.000.000.0020.00
55822242009.02.11 09:54buy0.03usdchf1.15490.00001.15992009.02.11 16:071.15990.000.000.0012.93
55805202009.02.11 10:01sell0.08usdcad1.24700.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.0032.21
55968562009.02.11 10:34buy limit0.04usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.02.11 16:071.1602cancelled
55952862009.02.11 14:49sell0.06eurusd1.29950.00001.28952009.02.11 16:151.28950.000.000.0060.00
56030712009.02.11 15:29sell limit0.08eurusd1.30200.00001.29702009.02.11 16:161.2895cancelled
56042802009.02.11 16:07buy limit0.01usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.11 16:411.1634cancelled
56047312009.02.11 16:16sell limit0.01eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.11 16:411.2870cancelled
55970182009.02.11 16:32sell0.11usdcad1.25200.00001.24202009.02.11 17:221.24200.000.000.0088.57
56047062009.02.11 16:41sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28702009.02.11 18:111.28700.000.000.000.00
56042572009.02.11 16:41buy0.01usdchf1.16340.00001.16342009.02.12 10:021.16340.000.000.010.00
55934702009.02.11 16:50sell0.02usdjpy90.450.0090.202009.02.12 01:2490.200.000.00-0.055.54
56063452009.02.11 17:12sell limit0.15usdcad1.25700.00001.24702009.02.11 17:221.2416cancelled
56066452009.02.11 17:22buy0.02usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.12 10:021.16340.000.000.038.60
56067342009.02.11 17:23buy limit0.01usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.11 17:231.2432cancelled
56067282009.02.11 17:23buy0.01usdcad1.24340.00001.24592009.02.11 19:271.24590.000.000.002.01
56066412009.02.11 17:31sell0.02eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.11 18:111.28700.000.000.0010.00
56068552009.02.11 17:54sell0.03usdjpy90.700.0090.202009.02.12 01:2490.200.000.00-0.0816.63
56076022009.02.11 18:02buy limit0.03usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.02.12 10:021.1639cancelled
56077712009.02.11 18:11sell limit0.03eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.11 18:111.2867cancelled
56077832009.02.11 18:11sell stop0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.11 18:291.2869cancelled
56078022009.02.11 18:29sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28702009.02.12 09:361.28700.000.00-0.090.00
56081182009.02.11 18:34sell limit0.04usdjpy90.950.0090.452009.02.12 01:2490.17cancelled
56076102009.02.11 18:40buy0.02usdcad1.24090.00001.24592009.02.11 19:271.24590.000.000.008.03
56090092009.02.11 19:21buy limit0.03usdcad1.23840.00001.24342009.02.11 19:271.2465cancelled
56090462009.02.11 19:27buy stop0.01usdcad1.24840.00001.25342009.02.11 19:301.2448cancelled
56090492009.02.11 19:29buy0.01usdcad1.24490.00001.24492009.02.12 09:561.24490.000.00-0.070.00
56088332009.02.11 20:51sell0.02eurusd1.28950.00001.28702009.02.12 09:361.28700.000.00-0.195.00
56098212009.02.11 20:55buy0.02usdcad1.24240.00001.24492009.02.12 09:561.24490.000.00-0.144.02
56116212009.02.11 22:55buy0.03usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.12 09:561.24490.000.00-0.2112.05
56140752009.02.11 23:39buy limit0.04usdcad1.23740.00001.24242009.02.12 09:571.2451cancelled
56165832009.02.12 01:31sell limit0.01usdjpy90.450.0089.952009.02.12 04:2689.95cancelled
56114522009.02.12 02:55sell0.03eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.12 09:361.28700.000.000.0015.00
56190342009.02.12 03:35sell limit0.04eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.12 09:361.2868cancelled
56162532009.02.12 04:25sell0.01usdjpy89.950.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.03-19.08
56245562009.02.12 09:36sell stop0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.12 09:371.2868cancelled
56245782009.02.12 09:36sell0.01eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.12 11:121.28200.000.000.005.00
56253962009.02.12 09:57buy stop0.01usdcad1.24840.00001.25342009.02.12 10:261.2423cancelled
56258172009.02.12 10:02buy stop0.01usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.12 10:121.1627cancelled
56258222009.02.12 10:12buy0.01usdchf1.16240.00001.16492009.02.12 15:181.16490.000.000.002.15
56263062009.02.12 10:17sell limit0.02eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.12 11:121.2819cancelled
56254102009.02.12 10:26buy0.01usdcad1.24240.00001.24742009.02.12 15:341.24740.000.000.004.01
56273292009.02.12 11:06buy limit0.02usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.12 15:341.2476cancelled
56275512009.02.12 11:12sell stop0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.12 13:121.2847cancelled
56276112009.02.12 13:11sell0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28202009.02.12 15:091.28200.000.000.002.50
56269352009.02.12 13:29buy0.02usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.12 15:181.16490.000.000.008.58
56318792009.02.12 14:09buy limit0.03usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.12 15:181.1655cancelled
56204642009.02.12 14:30sell0.02usdjpy90.200.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.06-32.72
56314702009.02.12 14:33sell0.02eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.12 15:091.28200.000.000.0010.00
56337272009.02.12 15:11sell limit0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.12 15:151.2788cancelled
56336522009.02.12 15:15sell0.01eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.12 15:321.27450.000.000.005.00
56341502009.02.12 15:18buy limit0.01usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.12 15:251.1689cancelled
56341452009.02.12 15:24buy0.01usdchf1.16840.00001.16592009.02.13 14:031.16590.000.000.00-2.14
56348382009.02.12 15:32sell stop0.01eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.12 15:371.2743cancelled
56350422009.02.12 15:34buy stop0.01usdcad1.25090.00001.25592009.02.12 16:321.2448cancelled
56348772009.02.12 15:37sell0.01eurusd1.27450.00001.27952009.02.12 20:471.27950.000.000.00-5.00
56337122009.02.12 15:49sell0.03usdjpy90.450.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.09-40.89
56351152009.02.12 16:32buy0.01usdcad1.24490.00001.24992009.02.12 16:591.24990.000.000.004.00
56364192009.02.12 16:39sell0.02eurusd1.27700.00001.27952009.02.12 20:471.27950.000.000.00-5.00
56373972009.02.12 16:59buy stop0.01usdcad1.25340.00001.25842009.02.12 17:151.2471cancelled
56361562009.02.12 17:02buy0.02usdchf1.16590.00001.16592009.02.13 14:031.16590.000.000.010.00
56374082009.02.12 17:15buy0.01usdcad1.24740.00001.25242009.02.12 19:381.25240.000.000.003.99
56381552009.02.12 17:21sell0.03eurusd1.28200.00001.27952009.02.12 20:471.27950.000.000.007.50
56366672009.02.12 17:43sell0.04usdjpy90.700.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.10-43.62
56391932009.02.12 17:55buy limit0.02usdcad1.24490.00001.24992009.02.12 19:381.2535cancelled
56393672009.02.12 18:29sell0.04eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.12 20:471.27950.000.000.0020.00
56409362009.02.12 19:09sell limit0.06eurusd1.28950.00001.27952009.02.12 20:471.2795cancelled
56414932009.02.12 19:38buy stop0.01usdcad1.25590.00001.26092009.02.12 19:501.2521cancelled
56388762009.02.12 19:50buy0.03usdchf1.16340.00001.16592009.02.13 14:031.16590.000.000.016.43
56414972009.02.12 19:50buy0.01usdcad1.25240.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.00-0.02-10.08
56428012009.02.12 20:48sell limit0.01eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.12 21:001.2770cancelled
56427322009.02.12 21:00sell0.01eurusd1.27700.00001.28452009.02.13 13:511.28450.000.00-0.03-7.50
56423772009.02.12 21:23buy0.02usdcad1.24990.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.00-0.05-16.13
56444712009.02.12 21:42sell0.02eurusd1.28450.00001.28452009.02.13 13:511.28450.000.00-0.060.00
56453282009.02.12 22:42buy0.03usdcad1.24240.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.00-0.07-6.05
56464552009.02.12 23:11sell0.03eurusd1.28700.00001.28452009.02.13 13:511.28450.000.00-0.097.50
56423732009.02.12 23:21buy0.04usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.02.13 14:031.16590.000.000.0217.15
56484122009.02.13 00:01buy limit0.06usdchf1.15590.00001.16592009.02.13 14:031.1662cancelled
56480502009.02.13 01:03sell0.04eurusd1.28950.00001.28452009.02.13 13:511.28450.000.000.0020.00
56505762009.02.13 01:43sell limit0.06eurusd1.29450.00001.28452009.02.13 13:511.2843cancelled
56398872009.02.13 03:54sell0.06usdjpy91.200.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.10-32.72
56474592009.02.13 04:22buy0.04usdcad1.23990.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.000.000.00
56541872009.02.13 09:42buy0.06usdcad1.23490.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.000.0024.20
56534972009.02.13 10:47sell0.08usdjpy91.700.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.00-0.140.00
56597412009.02.13 10:55buy0.08usdcad1.22990.00001.23992009.02.13 15:441.23990.000.000.0064.52
56618462009.02.13 11:35buy limit0.11usdcad1.22490.00001.23492009.02.13 15:441.2401cancelled
56646602009.02.13 13:51sell stop0.03eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.13 13:521.2844cancelled
56646732009.02.13 13:52sell0.03eurusd1.28450.00001.28702009.02.13 17:201.28700.000.000.00-7.50
56649532009.02.13 14:03buy stop0.03usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.13 14:141.1649cancelled
56649572009.02.13 14:14buy0.03usdchf1.16490.00001.16242009.02.16 00:001.16240.000.000.01-6.45
56660202009.02.13 15:30buy0.04usdchf1.16240.00001.16242009.02.16 00:001.16240.000.000.020.00
56674262009.02.13 15:44buy stop0.03usdcad1.24340.00001.24842009.02.13 16:081.2370cancelled
56674572009.02.13 16:08buy0.03usdcad1.23740.00001.24242009.02.13 17:121.24240.000.000.0012.07
56655722009.02.13 16:20sell0.04eurusd1.28700.00001.28702009.02.13 17:201.28700.000.000.000.00
56680282009.02.13 16:22buy0.06usdchf1.15990.00001.16242009.02.16 00:001.16240.000.000.0312.90
56689712009.02.13 16:48buy limit0.04usdcad1.23490.00001.23992009.02.13 17:121.2423cancelled
56692922009.02.13 17:05buy0.08usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.16 00:001.16240.000.000.0334.41
56692282009.02.13 17:06sell0.06eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.13 17:201.28700.000.000.0030.00
56695372009.02.13 17:13buy limit0.03usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.13 17:231.2461cancelled
56697932009.02.13 17:20sell stop0.03eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.13 17:451.2890cancelled
56695342009.02.13 17:23buy0.03usdcad1.24590.00001.24092009.02.16 00:081.24090.000.00-0.07-12.09
56698242009.02.13 17:44sell0.03eurusd1.28950.00001.28702009.02.13 22:121.28700.000.000.007.50
56701872009.02.13 17:45buy limit0.11usdchf1.15240.00001.16242009.02.16 00:001.1638cancelled
56704072009.02.13 18:40buy0.04usdcad1.24090.00001.24092009.02.16 00:081.24090.000.00-0.090.00
56706492009.02.13 19:28sell0.04eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.13 22:121.28700.000.000.0020.00
56714692009.02.13 19:50buy0.06usdcad1.23840.00001.24092009.02.16 00:081.24090.000.00-0.1412.09
56721032009.02.13 20:08sell limit0.06eurusd1.29450.00001.28952009.02.13 22:121.2868cancelled
56723342009.02.13 20:37buy0.08usdcad1.23590.00001.24092009.02.16 00:081.24090.000.00-0.1932.23
56728042009.02.13 21:17buy limit0.11usdcad1.23090.00001.24092009.02.16 00:081.2415cancelled
56734392009.02.13 22:13sell limit0.04eurusd1.28700.00001.28202009.02.16 00:001.2792cancelled
56734052009.02.16 00:00sell0.04eurusd1.28450.00001.27952009.02.16 00:001.27950.000.000.0020.00
56743972009.02.16 00:00buy stop0.04usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.16 01:181.1628cancelled
56747872009.02.16 00:02sell limit0.04eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.16 00:071.2771cancelled
56744202009.02.16 00:07sell0.04eurusd1.27700.00001.27452009.02.16 06:551.27450.000.000.0010.00
56751732009.02.16 00:08buy limit0.04usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.16 00:181.2435cancelled
56751692009.02.16 00:18buy0.04usdcad1.24340.00001.24842009.02.16 14:421.24840.000.000.0016.02
56762402009.02.16 00:59buy limit0.06usdcad1.24090.00001.24592009.02.16 14:441.2484cancelled
56761142009.02.16 01:15sell0.06eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.16 06:551.27450.000.000.0030.00
56744782009.02.16 01:18buy0.04usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.16 06:541.16740.000.000.0017.13
56774422009.02.16 01:56sell limit0.08eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.16 06:551.2741cancelled
56775422009.02.16 01:58buy limit0.06usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.16 06:541.1679cancelled
56821482009.02.16 06:55sell stop0.04eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.16 06:551.2742cancelled
56821692009.02.16 06:55sell0.04eurusd1.27450.00001.27452009.02.17 02:071.27450.000.00-0.120.00
56823562009.02.16 07:01buy limit0.04usdchf1.16490.00001.16992009.02.16 09:541.1707cancelled
56820912009.02.16 09:54buy0.04usdchf1.17090.00001.16592009.02.17 02:071.16590.000.000.02-17.15
56829272009.02.16 10:35sell0.06eurusd1.27700.00001.27452009.02.17 02:071.27450.000.00-0.1915.00
56871922009.02.16 11:46buy0.06usdchf1.16840.00001.16592009.02.17 02:071.16590.000.000.03-12.87
56890262009.02.16 14:19buy0.08usdchf1.16590.00001.16592009.02.17 02:071.16590.000.000.030.00
56907962009.02.16 14:44buy stop0.04usdcad1.25090.00001.25592009.02.16 14:591.2472cancelled
56880312009.02.16 14:58sell0.08eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.02.17 02:071.27450.000.00-0.2540.00
56908012009.02.16 14:59buy0.04usdcad1.24740.00001.24742009.02.17 02:281.24740.000.00-0.090.00
56913052009.02.16 15:20buy0.11usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.02.17 02:071.16590.000.000.0547.17
56921602009.02.16 15:38sell limit0.11eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.02.17 02:071.2737cancelled
56927642009.02.16 16:00buy limit0.15usdchf1.15590.00001.16592009.02.17 02:071.1677cancelled
56922772009.02.16 16:20buy0.06usdcad1.24240.00001.24742009.02.17 02:281.24740.000.00-0.1424.05
56939602009.02.16 17:00buy limit0.08usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.17 02:281.2478cancelled
57046322009.02.17 02:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.16490.00001.16992009.02.17 02:121.1695cancelled
57046992009.02.17 02:08sell limit0.04eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.02.17 02:121.2688cancelled
57044752009.02.17 02:12sell0.04eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.02.17 03:151.26450.000.000.0020.00
57045792009.02.17 02:12buy0.04usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.17 03:501.17340.000.000.0017.04
57062312009.02.17 02:28buy limit0.04usdcad1.24490.00001.24992009.02.17 07:381.2509cancelled
57070872009.02.17 02:52sell limit0.06eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.17 03:151.2645cancelled
57070932009.02.17 02:52buy limit0.06usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.17 03:501.1737cancelled
56616822009.02.17 02:58sell0.11usdjpy92.200.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.000.0059.98
57079272009.02.17 03:15sell stop0.04eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.02.17 03:261.2670cancelled
57079742009.02.17 03:26sell0.04eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.02.17 08:181.26200.000.000.0020.00
57086502009.02.17 03:50buy stop0.04usdchf1.17590.00001.18092009.02.17 04:171.1726cancelled
57093122009.02.17 04:06sell limit0.06eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.02.17 08:181.2617cancelled
57086542009.02.17 04:17buy0.04usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.02.17 08:251.17740.000.000.0016.99
57084562009.02.17 04:46sell0.15usdjpy92.700.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.700.000.000.00163.58
57106612009.02.17 04:57buy limit0.06usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.17 08:251.1778cancelled
57111452009.02.17 05:26sell limit0.21usdjpy93.700.0091.702009.02.17 10:2291.66cancelled
57061932009.02.17 07:38buy0.04usdcad1.25090.00001.25592009.02.17 09:081.25590.000.000.0015.92
57141472009.02.17 08:18sell stop0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.02.17 08:191.2620cancelled
57141752009.02.17 08:19sell0.04eurusd1.26200.00001.26202009.02.17 12:431.26200.000.000.000.00
57142152009.02.17 08:19buy limit0.06usdcad1.24840.00001.25342009.02.17 09:081.2566cancelled
57146292009.02.17 08:25buy stop0.04usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.02.17 08:541.1750cancelled
57146772009.02.17 08:54buy0.04usdchf1.17490.00001.17492009.02.17 14:521.17490.000.000.000.00
57163812009.02.17 09:08buy stop0.04usdcad1.25840.00001.26342009.02.17 09:481.2549cancelled
57159322009.02.17 09:11sell0.06eurusd1.26450.00001.26202009.02.17 12:431.26200.000.000.0015.00
57163882009.02.17 09:48buy0.04usdcad1.25490.00001.25992009.02.17 10:351.25990.000.000.0015.87
57173412009.02.17 09:55buy0.06usdchf1.17240.00001.17492009.02.17 14:521.17490.000.000.0012.77
57189782009.02.17 10:22buy limit0.04usdjpy91.480.0091.982009.02.17 10:3191.82cancelled
57192882009.02.17 10:28buy limit0.06usdcad1.25240.00001.25742009.02.17 10:351.2602cancelled
57189712009.02.17 10:31buy0.04usdjpy91.830.0092.332009.02.17 16:4492.330.000.000.0021.66
57196982009.02.17 10:35buy stop0.04usdcad1.26340.00001.26842009.02.17 10:541.2574cancelled
57197002009.02.17 10:47buy0.08usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.17 14:521.17490.000.000.0034.05
57197022009.02.17 10:53buy0.04usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.17 11:161.26240.000.000.0015.84
57177192009.02.17 11:01sell0.08eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.02.17 12:431.26200.000.000.0040.00
57211342009.02.17 11:11buy limit0.06usdjpy91.580.0092.082009.02.17 16:4492.38cancelled
57213272009.02.17 11:16buy stop0.04usdcad1.26590.00001.27092009.02.17 11:171.2631cancelled
57213322009.02.17 11:16buy0.04usdcad1.26240.00001.26492009.02.17 19:221.26490.000.000.007.91
57215162009.02.17 11:28buy limit0.11usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.02.17 14:521.1755cancelled
57217082009.02.17 11:41sell limit0.11eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.02.17 12:431.2620cancelled
57230602009.02.17 12:51sell limit0.04eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.17 14:521.2594cancelled
57228982009.02.17 14:52sell0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.02.17 17:081.25700.000.000.0010.00
57259362009.02.17 14:52buy stop0.04usdchf1.17840.00001.18342009.02.17 14:541.1752cancelled
57259962009.02.17 14:54buy0.04usdchf1.17490.00001.17242009.02.18 09:591.17240.000.000.02-8.53
57276862009.02.17 15:32sell0.06eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.02.17 17:081.25700.000.000.0030.00
57277892009.02.17 16:06buy0.06usdchf1.17240.00001.17242009.02.18 09:591.17240.000.000.030.00
57290622009.02.17 16:13sell limit0.08eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.17 17:091.2569cancelled
57300362009.02.17 16:44buy limit0.04usdjpy92.230.0092.732009.02.17 17:1392.57cancelled
57310362009.02.17 17:09sell stop0.04eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.02.17 17:101.2570cancelled
57310842009.02.17 17:10sell0.04eurusd1.25700.00001.25702009.02.17 23:201.25700.000.000.000.00
57300322009.02.17 17:13buy0.04usdjpy92.580.0092.832009.02.18 14:4092.830.000.000.0110.77
57219752009.02.17 17:22buy0.06usdcad1.25990.00001.26492009.02.17 19:221.26490.000.000.0023.72
57323752009.02.17 18:02buy limit0.08usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.17 19:221.2655cancelled
57339582009.02.17 19:22buy stop0.04usdcad1.26840.00001.27342009.02.17 19:271.2651cancelled
57339662009.02.17 19:26buy0.04usdcad1.26490.00001.26492009.02.17 22:151.26490.000.000.000.00
57319672009.02.17 19:33sell0.06eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.02.17 23:201.25700.000.000.0015.00
57350582009.02.17 20:16buy0.06usdcad1.26240.00001.26492009.02.17 22:151.26490.000.000.0011.86
57302212009.02.17 20:51buy0.08usdchf1.16990.00001.17242009.02.18 09:591.17240.000.000.0317.06
57352542009.02.17 20:59sell0.08eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.02.17 23:201.25700.000.000.0040.00
57320582009.02.17 21:04buy0.06usdjpy92.330.0092.832009.02.18 14:4092.830.000.000.0132.32
57361132009.02.17 21:32buy0.08usdcad1.25990.00001.26492009.02.17 22:151.26490.000.000.0031.62
57375482009.02.17 21:39sell limit0.11eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.17 23:201.2569cancelled
57377002009.02.17 21:45buy limit0.08usdjpy92.080.0092.582009.02.18 14:4092.83cancelled
57383802009.02.17 22:13buy limit0.11usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.17 22:151.2650cancelled
57385752009.02.17 22:15buy stop0.04usdcad1.26840.00001.27342009.02.18 02:511.2622cancelled
57409092009.02.17 23:20sell stop0.04eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.02.18 01:011.2595cancelled
57409752009.02.18 01:01sell0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.02.18 10:291.25700.000.000.0010.00
57386072009.02.18 02:51buy0.04usdcad1.26240.00001.26492009.02.18 10:271.26490.000.000.007.91
57371932009.02.18 03:22buy0.11usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.02.18 09:591.17240.000.000.0046.91
57471422009.02.18 04:02buy limit0.15usdchf1.16240.00001.17242009.02.18 09:591.1727cancelled
57445822009.02.18 07:22sell0.06eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.02.18 10:291.25700.000.000.0030.00
57464892009.02.18 07:35buy0.06usdcad1.25990.00001.26492009.02.18 10:271.26490.000.000.0023.72
57511182009.02.18 08:02sell limit0.08eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.18 10:291.2569cancelled
57513402009.02.18 08:15buy limit0.08usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.18 10:281.2650cancelled
57551862009.02.18 10:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.18 11:101.1759cancelled
57561472009.02.18 10:29sell stop0.04eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.02.18 10:311.2568cancelled
57562122009.02.18 10:30buy stop0.04usdcad1.26840.00001.27342009.02.18 11:061.2613cancelled
57562742009.02.18 10:30sell0.04eurusd1.25700.00001.25702009.02.18 15:361.25700.000.000.000.00
57561522009.02.18 11:06buy0.04usdcad1.26240.00001.25992009.02.18 15:591.25990.000.000.00-7.94
57550952009.02.18 11:10buy0.04usdchf1.17590.00001.17842009.02.18 16:351.17840.000.000.008.49
57582982009.02.18 12:15buy0.06usdchf1.17340.00001.17842009.02.18 16:351.17840.000.000.0025.46
57574412009.02.18 12:16sell0.06eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.02.18 15:361.25700.000.000.0015.00
57597162009.02.18 12:55buy limit0.08usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.02.18 16:351.1793cancelled
57582592009.02.18 14:23buy0.06usdcad1.25990.00001.25992009.02.18 15:591.25990.000.000.000.00
57624602009.02.18 14:40buy limit0.04usdjpy92.730.0093.232009.02.18 15:0393.08cancelled
57597212009.02.18 14:48sell0.08eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.02.18 15:361.25700.000.000.0040.00
57624562009.02.18 15:03buy0.04usdjpy93.080.0093.582009.02.18 16:2893.580.000.000.0021.37
57633052009.02.18 15:17buy0.08usdcad1.25490.00001.25992009.02.18 15:591.25990.000.000.0031.75
57639922009.02.18 15:28sell limit0.11eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.18 15:361.2568cancelled
57644572009.02.18 15:36sell limit0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.02.18 15:491.2552cancelled
57648052009.02.18 15:43buy limit0.06usdjpy92.830.0093.332009.02.18 16:2893.59cancelled
57644342009.02.18 15:48sell0.04eurusd1.25450.00001.26202009.02.20 02:411.26200.000.00-0.49-30.00
57655052009.02.18 15:57buy limit0.11usdcad1.25240.00001.25742009.02.18 15:591.2605cancelled
57657732009.02.18 16:00buy limit0.04usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.18 17:061.2633cancelled
57671632009.02.18 16:28buy stop0.04usdjpy93.830.0094.332009.02.18 17:0293.47cancelled
57674882009.02.18 16:35buy limit0.04usdchf1.17740.00001.18242009.02.18 17:071.1808cancelled
57671772009.02.18 17:02buy0.04usdjpy93.480.0093.982009.02.19 14:5093.980.000.000.0321.28
57656402009.02.18 17:06buy0.04usdcad1.26340.00001.25842009.02.19 16:581.25840.000.00-0.28-15.89
57674672009.02.18 17:07buy0.04usdchf1.18090.00001.17842009.02.19 09:161.17840.000.000.05-8.49
57698042009.02.18 17:42buy limit0.06usdjpy93.230.0093.732009.02.19 14:5094.12cancelled
57699262009.02.18 18:09buy0.06usdcad1.25840.00001.25842009.02.19 16:581.25840.000.00-0.410.00
57671702009.02.18 18:10sell0.06eurusd1.25700.00001.26202009.02.20 02:411.26200.000.00-0.75-30.00
57699352009.02.18 18:55buy0.06usdchf1.17840.00001.17842009.02.19 09:161.17840.000.000.080.00
57730382009.02.18 19:37buy0.08usdchf1.17590.00001.17842009.02.19 09:161.17840.000.000.1016.97
57742522009.02.19 02:36buy0.11usdchf1.17340.00001.17842009.02.19 09:161.17840.000.000.0046.67
57841662009.02.19 03:16buy limit0.15usdchf1.16840.00001.17842009.02.19 09:161.1786cancelled
57719992009.02.19 05:16sell0.08eurusd1.25950.00001.26202009.02.20 02:411.26200.000.00-0.25-20.00
57719712009.02.19 05:19buy0.08usdcad1.25590.00001.25842009.02.19 16:581.25840.000.000.0015.89
57915922009.02.19 09:16buy stop0.04usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.02.19 09:261.1771cancelled
57915932009.02.19 09:26buy0.04usdchf1.17740.00001.17742009.02.20 02:381.17740.000.000.020.00
57874442009.02.19 09:27sell0.11eurusd1.26200.00001.26202009.02.20 02:411.26200.000.00-0.340.00
57875742009.02.19 10:03buy0.11usdcad1.25340.00001.25842009.02.19 16:581.25840.000.000.0043.71
57945862009.02.19 11:38buy0.15usdcad1.24840.00001.25842009.02.19 16:581.25840.000.000.00119.20
57979062009.02.19 12:19buy limit0.21usdcad1.24340.00001.25342009.02.19 16:581.2590cancelled
57936882009.02.19 13:59buy0.06usdchf1.17490.00001.17742009.02.20 02:381.17740.000.000.0312.74
57937032009.02.19 14:01sell0.15eurusd1.27200.00001.26202009.02.20 02:411.26200.000.00-0.47150.00
58028292009.02.19 14:41sell limit0.21eurusd1.27700.00001.26702009.02.20 02:411.2618cancelled
58033572009.02.19 14:51buy limit0.04usdjpy93.980.0094.482009.02.19 15:0194.33cancelled
58033492009.02.19 15:01buy0.04usdjpy94.330.0094.332009.02.20 14:3094.330.000.000.010.00
58027672009.02.19 15:10buy0.08usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.02.20 02:381.17740.000.000.0333.97
58058972009.02.19 15:50buy limit0.11usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.20 02:381.1778cancelled
58054932009.02.19 16:25buy0.06usdjpy94.080.0094.332009.02.20 14:3094.330.000.000.0115.90
58092662009.02.19 16:58buy stop0.04usdcad1.26090.00001.26592009.02.19 17:041.2571cancelled
58092732009.02.19 17:04buy0.04usdcad1.25740.00001.25992009.02.20 06:261.25990.000.00-0.097.94
58109782009.02.19 18:57buy0.06usdcad1.25490.00001.25992009.02.20 06:261.25990.000.00-0.1423.81
58137712009.02.19 19:37buy limit0.08usdcad1.25240.00001.25742009.02.20 06:261.2608cancelled
58246382009.02.20 02:39buy stop0.04usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.02.20 04:151.1775cancelled
58249312009.02.20 02:51sell limit0.04eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.20 05:081.2600cancelled
58247462009.02.20 04:15buy0.04usdchf1.17740.00001.18242009.02.20 09:451.18240.000.000.0016.91
58271572009.02.20 04:55buy limit0.06usdchf1.17490.00001.17992009.02.20 09:451.1828cancelled
58247342009.02.20 05:08sell0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25952009.02.20 14:111.25950.000.000.000.00
58294052009.02.20 06:26buy stop0.04usdcad1.26340.00001.26842009.02.20 10:181.2601cancelled
58096832009.02.20 09:08buy0.08usdjpy93.830.0094.332009.02.20 14:3094.330.000.000.0042.40
58329492009.02.20 09:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.17990.00001.18492009.02.20 10:041.1869cancelled
58329902009.02.20 09:48buy limit0.11usdjpy93.580.0094.082009.02.20 14:3094.36cancelled
58329312009.02.20 10:04buy0.04usdchf1.18590.00001.16842009.02.20 19:161.15330.000.000.00-113.07
58294112009.02.20 10:18buy0.04usdcad1.25990.00001.26242009.02.20 12:591.26240.000.000.007.92
58287012009.02.20 10:30sell0.06eurusd1.26200.00001.25952009.02.20 14:111.25950.000.000.0015.00
58346252009.02.20 11:12buy0.06usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.20 12:591.26240.000.000.0023.76
58355212009.02.20 11:53buy limit0.08usdcad1.25490.00001.25992009.02.20 12:591.2607cancelled
58364282009.02.20 12:59buy stop0.04usdcad1.26340.00001.26842009.02.20 13:021.2592cancelled
58349692009.02.20 13:01sell0.08eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.20 14:111.25950.000.000.0040.00
58364292009.02.20 13:01buy0.04usdcad1.25990.00001.26492009.02.20 15:141.26490.000.000.0015.81
58375572009.02.20 13:41sell limit0.11eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.02.20 14:111.2594cancelled
58375922009.02.20 13:42buy limit0.06usdcad1.25740.00001.26242009.02.20 15:141.2649cancelled
58344502009.02.20 13:44buy0.06usdchf1.18340.00001.16842009.02.20 19:181.15170.000.000.00-165.15
58385652009.02.20 14:11sell stop0.04eurusd1.25700.00001.25202009.02.20 14:141.2593cancelled
58385862009.02.20 14:13sell0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.28202009.02.23 02:561.29440.000.00-0.12-139.60
58388942009.02.20 14:30buy stop0.04usdjpy94.580.0095.082009.02.20 15:1094.23cancelled
58388962009.02.20 15:09buy0.04usdjpy94.230.0093.732009.02.23 09:3693.730.000.000.01-21.34
58400302009.02.20 15:15buy stop0.04usdcad1.26840.00001.27342009.02.20 15:511.2619cancelled
58387352009.02.20 15:48buy0.08usdchf1.18090.00001.16842009.02.20 19:191.14880.000.000.00-223.54
58394382009.02.20 15:50sell0.06eurusd1.26200.00001.28702009.02.23 08:241.29930.000.00-0.19-223.80
58400462009.02.20 15:50buy0.04usdcad1.26240.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.00-0.09-31.94
58422202009.02.20 16:42buy0.11usdchf1.17840.00001.16842009.02.20 19:191.14880.000.000.00-283.43
58423642009.02.20 16:46buy0.06usdcad1.25990.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.00-0.14-35.93
58423382009.02.20 17:49sell0.08eurusd1.26450.00001.28202009.02.23 02:561.29440.000.00-0.25-239.20
58435812009.02.20 17:49buy0.08usdcad1.25740.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.00-0.19-31.94
58434852009.02.20 17:50buy0.15usdchf1.17340.00001.15592009.02.20 22:291.15590.000.000.00-227.10
58409342009.02.20 17:58buy0.06usdjpy93.980.0093.732009.02.23 09:3693.730.000.000.01-16.00
58470362009.02.20 18:33buy0.11usdcad1.25240.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.00-0.250.00
58470312009.02.20 18:38sell0.11eurusd1.27700.00001.28702009.02.23 10:161.28700.000.00-0.34-110.00
58474852009.02.20 19:03buy0.08usdjpy93.480.0093.732009.02.23 09:3693.730.000.000.0221.34
58471362009.02.20 19:04buy0.21usdchf1.15840.00001.15592009.02.20 22:291.15590.000.000.00-45.42
58488612009.02.20 19:23sell0.15eurusd1.28700.00001.28702009.02.23 08:241.29900.000.00-0.47-180.00
58496382009.02.20 20:13buy0.29usdchf1.15090.00001.15592009.02.20 22:291.15590.000.000.00125.44
58484462009.02.20 20:23buy0.15usdcad1.24740.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.00-0.3559.89
58496302009.02.20 20:46buy0.11usdjpy93.230.0093.732009.02.23 09:3693.730.000.000.0258.68
58511342009.02.20 20:53buy limit0.41usdchf1.14840.00001.15342009.02.20 22:291.1567cancelled
58514882009.02.20 21:26buy limit0.15usdjpy92.730.0093.732009.02.23 09:3693.80cancelled
58520612009.02.20 22:29buy stop0.04usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.20 22:441.1549cancelled
58520622009.02.20 22:44buy0.04usdchf1.15490.00001.15242009.02.23 08:571.15240.000.000.02-8.68
58526952009.02.23 02:49buy0.06usdchf1.15240.00001.15242009.02.23 08:571.15240.000.000.000.00
58503232009.02.23 02:51sell0.21eurusd1.29200.00001.28702009.02.23 10:161.28700.000.000.00105.00
58585732009.02.23 03:55buy0.08usdchf1.14990.00001.15242009.02.23 08:571.15240.000.000.0017.36
58513282009.02.23 08:12buy0.21usdcad1.24240.00001.25242009.02.23 14:301.25240.000.000.00167.68
58586442009.02.23 08:17sell0.29eurusd1.29700.00001.28702009.02.23 10:161.28700.000.000.00290.00
58596712009.02.23 08:22buy0.11usdchf1.14740.00001.15242009.02.23 08:571.15240.000.000.0047.73
58642962009.02.23 08:52buy limit0.29usdcad1.23740.00001.24742009.02.23 14:301.2528cancelled
58644412009.02.23 08:57sell limit0.41eurusd1.29950.00001.29452009.02.23 10:161.2873cancelled
58644502009.02.23 08:58buy limit0.03usdchf1.14990.00001.15492009.02.23 09:551.1560cancelled
58644352009.02.23 09:55buy0.03usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.02.23 11:331.16090.000.000.0012.92
58656592009.02.23 10:16buy0.03usdjpy94.080.0094.582009.02.23 11:2794.580.000.000.0015.86
58667542009.02.23 10:16buy stop0.04eurusd1.28820.00001.29322009.02.23 10:301.2847cancelled
58667652009.02.23 10:30buy0.04eurusd1.28470.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.11-30.00
58673822009.02.23 10:35buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:361.1589cancelled
58673912009.02.23 10:36buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:361.1592cancelled
58673932009.02.23 10:36buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:361.1589cancelled
58673962009.02.23 10:36buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:361.1588cancelled
58674042009.02.23 10:36buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:361.1585cancelled
58674142009.02.23 10:36buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1584cancelled
58674172009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1583cancelled
58674222009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1583cancelled
58674242009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1581cancelled
58674292009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1581cancelled
58674332009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:371.1585cancelled
58674362009.02.23 10:37buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:381.1587cancelled
58674372009.02.23 10:38buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:381.1588cancelled
58674412009.02.23 10:38buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:381.1588cancelled
58674452009.02.23 10:38buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:381.1588cancelled
58674512009.02.23 10:38buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1589cancelled
58674552009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1589cancelled
58674632009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1590cancelled
58674662009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1588cancelled
58674692009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1587cancelled
58674712009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1587cancelled
58674722009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:391.1589cancelled
58674732009.02.23 10:39buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1587cancelled
58674802009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1584cancelled
58674842009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1584cancelled
58675122009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1584cancelled
58675212009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1584cancelled
58675272009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:401.1586cancelled
58675392009.02.23 10:40buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:411.1584cancelled
58675482009.02.23 10:41buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:411.1584cancelled
58675512009.02.23 10:41buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:411.1584cancelled
58675522009.02.23 10:41buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:411.1585cancelled
58675542009.02.23 10:41buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:411.1586cancelled
58675572009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1587cancelled
58675592009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1591cancelled
58675622009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1594cancelled
58675652009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1595cancelled
58675672009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1595cancelled
58675682009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:421.1599cancelled
58675752009.02.23 10:42buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1595cancelled
58675892009.02.23 10:43buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1595cancelled
58675922009.02.23 10:43buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1596cancelled
58676042009.02.23 10:43buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1601cancelled
58676142009.02.23 10:43buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1599cancelled
58676382009.02.23 10:43buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:431.1599cancelled
58676472009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:441.1595cancelled
58676622009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:441.1594cancelled
58676642009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:441.1593cancelled
58676652009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:441.1594cancelled
58676702009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:441.1594cancelled
58676722009.02.23 10:44buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:451.1594cancelled
58676912009.02.23 10:45buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:451.1597cancelled
58677152009.02.23 10:45buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:451.1596cancelled
58677182009.02.23 10:45buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:451.1596cancelled
58677242009.02.23 10:46buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:461.1592cancelled
58677312009.02.23 10:46buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:461.1591cancelled
58677412009.02.23 10:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:471.1591cancelled
58677512009.02.23 10:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:471.1589cancelled
58677532009.02.23 10:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:471.1588cancelled
58677582009.02.23 10:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:471.1588cancelled
58677602009.02.23 10:47buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:471.1589cancelled
58677672009.02.23 10:48buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:481.1587cancelled
58677742009.02.23 10:48buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:481.1584cancelled
58677782009.02.23 10:48buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:481.1587cancelled
58677852009.02.23 10:48buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:481.1585cancelled
58677922009.02.23 10:49buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:491.1585cancelled
58677962009.02.23 10:49buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:491.1586cancelled
58678022009.02.23 10:49buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:491.1585cancelled
58678042009.02.23 10:49buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:501.1587cancelled
58678162009.02.23 10:50buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:501.1591cancelled
58678172009.02.23 10:50buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:501.1586cancelled
58678212009.02.23 10:50buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:501.1593cancelled
58678252009.02.23 10:50buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:501.1594cancelled
58678342009.02.23 10:51buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:511.1593cancelled
58678362009.02.23 10:51buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:511.1593cancelled
58678412009.02.23 10:51buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:511.1591cancelled
58678432009.02.23 10:51buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:521.1590cancelled
58678472009.02.23 10:52buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:521.1589cancelled
58678502009.02.23 10:52buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:521.1586cancelled
58678512009.02.23 10:52buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:521.1593cancelled
58678562009.02.23 10:52buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:521.1595cancelled
58678592009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1595cancelled
58678642009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1594cancelled
58678732009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1595cancelled
58678782009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1593cancelled
58678802009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1594cancelled
58678822009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1595cancelled
58678842009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:531.1593cancelled
58678872009.02.23 10:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1593cancelled
58678912009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1591cancelled
58678932009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1591cancelled
58678952009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1592cancelled
58679012009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1594cancelled
58679062009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1591cancelled
58679082009.02.23 10:54buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:541.1591cancelled
58679092009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1591cancelled
58679152009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1589cancelled
58679172009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1588cancelled
58679192009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1591cancelled
58679252009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1589cancelled
58679302009.02.23 10:55buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:551.1590cancelled
58679312009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1592cancelled
58679342009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1592cancelled
58679382009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1591cancelled
58679392009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1590cancelled
58679432009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1590cancelled
58679462009.02.23 10:56buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:561.1590cancelled
58679502009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:571.1589cancelled
58679532009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:571.1590cancelled
58679552009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:571.1589cancelled
58679572009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:571.1589cancelled
58679582009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:571.1587cancelled
58679612009.02.23 10:57buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:581.1586cancelled
58679632009.02.23 10:58buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:581.1586cancelled
58679642009.02.23 10:58buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:581.1583cancelled
58679652009.02.23 10:58buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:581.1584cancelled
58679702009.02.23 10:58buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:581.1584cancelled
58679792009.02.23 10:58buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:591.1585cancelled
58679862009.02.23 10:59buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:591.1585cancelled
58679922009.02.23 10:59buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:591.1579cancelled
58679972009.02.23 10:59buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:591.1581cancelled
58680072009.02.23 10:59buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 10:591.1581cancelled
58680112009.02.23 10:59buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:001.1581cancelled
58680562009.02.23 11:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:001.1581cancelled
58680822009.02.23 11:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:001.1583cancelled
58680932009.02.23 11:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:001.1583cancelled
58681062009.02.23 11:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:001.1583cancelled
58681172009.02.23 11:00buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:011.1583cancelled
58681352009.02.23 11:01buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:011.1584cancelled
58681412009.02.23 11:01buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:011.1583cancelled
58681502009.02.23 11:01buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:011.1581cancelled
58681592009.02.23 11:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:021.1581cancelled
58681632009.02.23 11:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:021.1582cancelled
58681642009.02.23 11:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:021.1583cancelled
58681662009.02.23 11:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:021.1584cancelled
58681682009.02.23 11:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:031.1585cancelled
58681712009.02.23 11:03buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:031.1584cancelled
58681742009.02.23 11:03buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:031.1584cancelled
58681772009.02.23 11:03buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:031.1585cancelled
58681862009.02.23 11:04buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:041.1585cancelled
58681882009.02.23 11:04buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:041.1581cancelled
58681952009.02.23 11:04buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:041.1580cancelled
58682052009.02.23 11:05buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:051.1578cancelled
58682302009.02.23 11:05buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:051.1574cancelled
58682422009.02.23 11:05buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:051.1577cancelled
58682602009.02.23 11:05buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1574cancelled
58682722009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1575cancelled
58682762009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1573cancelled
58682822009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1576cancelled
58682902009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1575cancelled
58682952009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:061.1574cancelled
58683012009.02.23 11:06buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1573cancelled
58683072009.02.23 11:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1571cancelled
58683102009.02.23 11:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1571cancelled
58683152009.02.23 11:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1572cancelled
58683192009.02.23 11:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1572cancelled
58683232009.02.23 11:07buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:071.1571cancelled
58683372009.02.23 11:08buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:081.1572cancelled
58683442009.02.23 11:08buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:081.1572cancelled
58683562009.02.23 11:08buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:081.1572cancelled
58683702009.02.23 11:09buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:091.1568cancelled
58683832009.02.23 11:09buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:091.1568cancelled
58683862009.02.23 11:09buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:091.1571cancelled
58684012009.02.23 11:09buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:091.1570cancelled
58684242009.02.23 11:10buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:101.1573cancelled
58684432009.02.23 11:10buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:101.1572cancelled
58684482009.02.23 11:10buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:101.1569cancelled
58684552009.02.23 11:10buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:101.1569cancelled
58684562009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:111.1568cancelled
58684662009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:111.1573cancelled
58684762009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:111.1576cancelled
58684822009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:111.1577cancelled
58684852009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:111.1577cancelled
58684892009.02.23 11:11buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:121.1578cancelled
58684932009.02.23 11:12buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:121.1579cancelled
58684952009.02.23 11:12buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:121.1578cancelled
58685002009.02.23 11:12buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:121.1578cancelled
58685012009.02.23 11:12buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:131.1579cancelled
58685092009.02.23 11:13buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:131.1580cancelled
58685122009.02.23 11:13buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:131.1581cancelled
58685162009.02.23 11:13buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:131.1582cancelled
58685182009.02.23 11:13buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1584cancelled
58685222009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1580cancelled
58685242009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1578cancelled
58685302009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1576cancelled
58685332009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1577cancelled
58685362009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:141.1578cancelled
58685382009.02.23 11:14buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:151.1580cancelled
58685782009.02.23 11:15buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:151.1580cancelled
58685802009.02.23 11:15buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:151.1578cancelled
58685822009.02.23 11:15buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:161.1578cancelled
58685862009.02.23 11:16buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:161.1581cancelled
58685882009.02.23 11:16buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:161.1580cancelled
58685912009.02.23 11:16buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:161.1580cancelled
58685932009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:171.1578cancelled
58686002009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:171.1575cancelled
58686032009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:171.1576cancelled
58686092009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:171.1572cancelled
58686182009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:171.1574cancelled
58686262009.02.23 11:17buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1575cancelled
58686322009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1573cancelled
58686372009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1576cancelled
58686392009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1575cancelled
58686422009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1577cancelled
58686462009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:181.1579cancelled
58686482009.02.23 11:18buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:191.1580cancelled
58686522009.02.23 11:19buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:191.1578cancelled
58686532009.02.23 11:19buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:191.1575cancelled
58686592009.02.23 11:19buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:191.1580cancelled
58686622009.02.23 11:19buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:191.1580cancelled
58686632009.02.23 11:19buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:201.1579cancelled
58686652009.02.23 11:20buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:201.1577cancelled
58686722009.02.23 11:20buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:201.1575cancelled
58686732009.02.23 11:20buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:201.1579cancelled
58686772009.02.23 11:20buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:211.1577cancelled
58687022009.02.23 11:21buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:221.1581cancelled
58687122009.02.23 11:22buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:221.1582cancelled
58687412009.02.23 11:22buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:221.1584cancelled
58687532009.02.23 11:22buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:221.1582cancelled
58687602009.02.23 11:22buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:231.1585cancelled
58687692009.02.23 11:23buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:231.1586cancelled
58687732009.02.23 11:23buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:231.1583cancelled
58687782009.02.23 11:23buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:231.1584cancelled
58687812009.02.23 11:23buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:231.1586cancelled
58687852009.02.23 11:23buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:241.1588cancelled
58687922009.02.23 11:24buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:241.1588cancelled
58687942009.02.23 11:24buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:241.1589cancelled
58687952009.02.23 11:24buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:241.1590cancelled
58687972009.02.23 11:24buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:241.1589cancelled
58687992009.02.23 11:24buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1590cancelled
58688152009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1589cancelled
58688192009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1588cancelled
58688202009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1588cancelled
58688212009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1589cancelled
58688222009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:251.1587cancelled
58688232009.02.23 11:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:261.1587cancelled
58688252009.02.23 11:26buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:261.1588cancelled
58688272009.02.23 11:26buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:261.1585cancelled
58688292009.02.23 11:26buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:261.1588cancelled
58688342009.02.23 11:26buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:271.1588cancelled
58688392009.02.23 11:27buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:271.1588cancelled
58688612009.02.23 11:27buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:271.1596cancelled
58688972009.02.23 11:27buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:271.1594cancelled
58689112009.02.23 11:27buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:271.1594cancelled
58689252009.02.23 11:27buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:281.1594cancelled
58689412009.02.23 11:28buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:281.1592cancelled
58689612009.02.23 11:28buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:281.1594cancelled
58689682009.02.23 11:28buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:281.1595cancelled
58689742009.02.23 11:28buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:291.1599cancelled
58689922009.02.23 11:29buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:291.1601cancelled
58690192009.02.23 11:29buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:291.1601cancelled
58690372009.02.23 11:29buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:291.1603cancelled
58690422009.02.23 11:29buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:291.1601cancelled
58690432009.02.23 11:29buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:301.1602cancelled
58690652009.02.23 11:30buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:301.1602cancelled
58690962009.02.23 11:30buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:301.1603cancelled
58688462009.02.23 11:30buy0.04usdjpy94.830.0094.832009.02.23 19:0594.830.000.000.000.00
58691022009.02.23 11:30buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:301.1604cancelled
58691202009.02.23 11:30buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:301.1607cancelled
58691242009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:311.1607cancelled
58691282009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:311.1608cancelled
58691362009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:311.1606cancelled
58691382009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:311.1603cancelled
58691472009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:311.1601cancelled
58691522009.02.23 11:31buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:321.1604cancelled
58691632009.02.23 11:32buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:321.1603cancelled
58691682009.02.23 11:32buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:321.1607cancelled
58691742009.02.23 11:32buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:321.1607cancelled
58691902009.02.23 11:32buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:331.1609cancelled
58692032009.02.23 11:33buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:331.1612cancelled
58692202009.02.23 11:33buy limit0.04usdchf1.15340.00001.15842009.02.23 11:331.1614cancelled
58692742009.02.23 11:33buy limit0.04usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.23 11:481.1636cancelled
58684522009.02.23 11:37buy0.06eurusd1.28220.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.16-30.00
58692432009.02.23 11:48buy0.04usdchf1.16340.00001.16592009.02.23 14:031.16590.000.000.008.58
58706102009.02.23 13:22buy0.06usdchf1.16090.00001.16592009.02.23 14:031.16590.000.000.0025.73
58656712009.02.23 13:23buy0.03usdjpy94.580.0094.832009.02.23 19:0594.830.000.000.007.91
58716562009.02.23 13:34buy0.06usdjpy94.580.0094.832009.02.23 19:0594.830.000.000.0015.82
58704182009.02.23 13:52buy0.08eurusd1.27970.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.22-20.00
58729122009.02.23 14:02buy limit0.08usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.23 14:031.1663cancelled
58729362009.02.23 14:03buy stop0.04usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.23 14:081.1652cancelled
58729382009.02.23 14:08buy0.04usdchf1.16490.00001.16742009.02.23 20:021.16740.000.000.008.57
58734952009.02.23 14:30buy stop0.04usdcad1.25590.00001.26092009.02.23 14:341.2524cancelled
58735042009.02.23 14:33buy0.04usdcad1.25240.00001.25242009.02.23 21:261.25240.000.000.000.00
58740662009.02.23 14:59buy0.06usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.23 20:021.16740.000.000.0025.70
58735572009.02.23 15:30buy0.11eurusd1.27720.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.300.00
58745902009.02.23 15:36buy0.06usdcad1.24740.00001.25242009.02.23 21:261.25240.000.000.0023.95
58752822009.02.23 15:39buy limit0.08usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.23 20:021.1678cancelled
58731582009.02.23 15:58buy0.08usdjpy94.330.0094.832009.02.23 19:0594.830.000.000.0042.18
58764832009.02.23 16:16buy limit0.08usdcad1.24490.00001.24992009.02.23 21:271.2527cancelled
58771472009.02.23 16:38buy limit0.11usdjpy93.830.0094.832009.02.23 19:0594.86cancelled
58763052009.02.23 17:32buy0.15eurusd1.27220.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.4175.00
58806892009.02.23 19:05buy stop0.04usdjpy95.080.0095.582009.02.23 19:3494.72cancelled
58806952009.02.23 19:33buy0.04usdjpy94.730.0094.982009.02.24 04:5294.980.000.000.0110.53
58818042009.02.23 20:02buy stop0.04usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.02.23 20:301.1673cancelled
58818542009.02.23 20:30buy0.04usdchf1.16740.00001.16242009.02.24 14:331.16240.000.000.02-17.21
58836332009.02.23 21:27buy stop0.04usdcad1.25590.00001.26092009.02.23 21:381.2502cancelled
58837772009.02.23 21:36sell stop0.04usdcad1.24700.00001.24202009.02.23 21:381.2497cancelled
58836422009.02.23 21:38buy0.04usdcad1.24990.00001.25242009.02.24 13:471.25240.000.00-0.097.98
58821302009.02.23 21:47buy0.06usdjpy94.480.0094.982009.02.24 04:5294.980.000.000.0131.59
58851442009.02.23 22:28buy limit0.08usdjpy94.230.0094.732009.02.24 04:5295.06cancelled
58795032009.02.24 00:58buy0.21eurusd1.26720.00001.27722009.02.24 10:221.27720.000.000.00210.00
58918862009.02.24 01:39buy limit0.29eurusd1.26220.00001.27222009.02.24 10:221.2774cancelled
58952702009.02.24 04:52buy stop0.04usdjpy95.330.0095.832009.02.24 05:3994.95cancelled
58952962009.02.24 05:39buy0.04usdjpy94.980.0095.482009.02.24 09:4395.480.000.000.0020.95
58966422009.02.24 06:19buy limit0.06usdjpy94.730.0095.232009.02.24 09:4395.49cancelled
58849442009.02.24 06:44buy0.06usdcad1.24740.00001.25242009.02.24 13:471.25240.000.000.0023.95
58975712009.02.24 07:25buy limit0.08usdcad1.24490.00001.24992009.02.24 13:471.2528cancelled
58833652009.02.24 08:16buy0.06usdchf1.16490.00001.16242009.02.24 14:331.16240.000.000.00-12.90
58995922009.02.24 09:36buy0.08usdchf1.16240.00001.16242009.02.24 14:331.16240.000.000.000.00
59009182009.02.24 09:43buy limit0.04usdjpy95.230.0095.732009.02.24 12:5595.81cancelled
59019892009.02.24 10:23buy limit0.04eurusd1.27470.00001.27972009.02.24 10:371.2782cancelled
59017862009.02.24 10:37buy0.11usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.24 14:331.16240.000.000.0047.32
59019822009.02.24 10:37buy0.04eurusd1.27820.00001.27572009.02.24 16:471.27570.000.000.00-10.00
59033652009.02.24 11:17buy limit0.15usdchf1.15240.00001.16242009.02.24 14:331.1629cancelled
59009082009.02.24 12:55buy0.04usdjpy95.830.0096.332009.02.24 15:3196.330.000.000.0020.76
59062792009.02.24 13:35buy limit0.06usdjpy95.580.0096.082009.02.24 15:3196.36cancelled
59065162009.02.24 13:47buy stop0.04usdcad1.25590.00001.26092009.02.24 15:411.2494cancelled
59033662009.02.24 14:06buy0.06eurusd1.27570.00001.27572009.02.24 16:471.27570.000.000.000.00
59076432009.02.24 14:35buy limit0.04usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.24 15:301.1659cancelled
59079182009.02.24 15:00buy0.08eurusd1.27320.00001.27572009.02.24 16:471.27570.000.000.0020.00
59075142009.02.24 15:30buy0.04usdchf1.16590.00001.16342009.02.25 04:591.16340.000.000.02-8.60
59094372009.02.24 15:31buy limit0.04usdjpy96.230.0096.732009.02.24 16:0796.55cancelled
59065332009.02.24 15:40buy0.04usdcad1.24990.00001.24742009.02.24 19:001.24740.000.000.00-8.02
59098222009.02.24 16:06buy0.11eurusd1.27070.00001.27572009.02.24 16:471.27570.000.000.0055.00
59094342009.02.24 16:07buy0.04usdjpy96.580.0097.082009.02.25 03:5397.080.000.000.0120.60
59115422009.02.24 16:30buy0.06usdcad1.24240.00001.24742009.02.24 19:001.24740.000.000.0024.05
59124352009.02.24 16:46buy limit0.15eurusd1.26570.00001.27572009.02.24 16:471.2760cancelled
59125182009.02.24 16:47buy stop0.04eurusd1.27820.00001.28322009.02.24 16:581.2748cancelled
59125282009.02.24 16:47buy limit0.06usdjpy96.330.0096.832009.02.25 03:5397.08cancelled
59128052009.02.24 16:56sell stop0.04eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.24 16:581.2748cancelled
59125272009.02.24 16:58buy0.04eurusd1.27470.00001.27972009.02.24 18:411.27970.000.000.0020.00
59132832009.02.24 17:10buy limit0.08usdcad1.23990.00001.24492009.02.24 19:001.2479cancelled
59141922009.02.24 17:38buy limit0.06eurusd1.27220.00001.27722009.02.24 18:411.2796cancelled
59110592009.02.24 18:36buy0.06usdchf1.16340.00001.16342009.02.25 04:591.16340.000.000.030.00
59157562009.02.24 18:41buy stop0.04eurusd1.28070.00001.28572009.02.24 19:021.2770cancelled
59162592009.02.24 19:00sell limit0.04usdcad1.24950.00001.24452009.02.24 19:301.2448cancelled
59157572009.02.24 19:02buy0.04eurusd1.27720.00001.28222009.02.24 19:381.28220.000.000.0020.00
59162752009.02.24 19:30sell0.04usdcad1.24450.00001.24202009.02.25 10:341.24200.000.000.078.05
59174442009.02.24 19:39buy limit0.04eurusd1.28220.00001.28722009.02.24 19:391.2838cancelled
59174302009.02.24 19:39buy0.04eurusd1.28320.00001.28572009.02.25 08:241.28570.000.000.1110.00
59167212009.02.24 19:39buy0.08usdchf1.16090.00001.16342009.02.25 04:591.16340.000.000.0317.19
59190282009.02.25 00:24buy0.11usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.02.25 04:591.16340.000.000.0047.28
59267892009.02.25 01:05buy limit0.15usdchf1.15340.00001.16342009.02.25 04:591.1636cancelled
59294352009.02.25 03:53buy stop0.04usdjpy97.330.0097.832009.02.25 04:1396.99cancelled
59295202009.02.25 04:13buy0.04usdjpy96.980.0096.982009.02.25 15:1196.980.000.000.000.00
59188122009.02.25 04:32sell0.06usdcad1.24700.00001.24202009.02.25 10:341.24200.000.000.0024.15
59309352009.02.25 04:59buy stop0.04usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.25 05:531.1625cancelled
59190242009.02.25 05:01buy0.06eurusd1.28070.00001.28572009.02.25 08:241.28570.000.000.0030.00
59312302009.02.25 05:13sell limit0.08usdcad1.24950.00001.24452009.02.25 10:341.2415cancelled
59316202009.02.25 05:41buy limit0.08eurusd1.27820.00001.28322009.02.25 08:241.2860cancelled
59309482009.02.25 05:53buy0.04usdchf1.16240.00001.16242009.02.25 13:211.16240.000.000.000.00
59306742009.02.25 08:03buy0.06usdjpy96.730.0096.982009.02.25 15:1196.980.000.000.0015.47
59325112009.02.25 08:08buy0.06usdchf1.15990.00001.16242009.02.25 13:211.16240.000.000.0012.90
59341262009.02.25 08:24buy stop0.04eurusd1.28820.00001.29322009.02.25 08:411.2848cancelled
59341312009.02.25 08:41buy0.04eurusd1.28470.00001.28972009.02.25 09:091.28970.000.000.0020.00
59346012009.02.25 08:50buy0.08usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.25 13:211.16240.000.000.0034.41
59352472009.02.25 09:09buy stop0.04eurusd1.29070.00001.29572009.02.25 09:381.2872cancelled
59356182009.02.25 09:30buy limit0.11usdchf1.15490.00001.15992009.02.25 13:211.1626cancelled
59352532009.02.25 09:38buy0.04eurusd1.28720.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.000.32-30.00
59366112009.02.25 10:34sell stop0.04usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.02.25 10:401.2444cancelled
59364092009.02.25 10:40buy0.06eurusd1.28470.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.000.49-30.00
59366442009.02.25 10:40sell0.04usdcad1.24450.00001.25202009.02.25 19:561.25200.000.000.00-23.96
59375332009.02.25 11:24buy0.08eurusd1.28220.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.000.65-20.00
59345222009.02.25 12:15buy0.08usdjpy96.480.0096.982009.02.25 15:1196.980.000.000.0041.25
59382212009.02.25 12:47buy0.11eurusd1.27970.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.000.890.00
59375322009.02.25 12:49sell0.06usdcad1.24700.00001.25202009.02.25 19:561.25200.000.000.00-23.96
59394792009.02.25 12:55buy limit0.11usdjpy96.230.0096.732009.02.25 15:1197.03cancelled
59400342009.02.25 13:21buy stop0.04usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.25 14:231.1598cancelled
59400512009.02.25 14:23buy0.04usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.02.25 16:451.16490.000.000.0017.17
59419142009.02.25 15:03buy limit0.06usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.02.25 16:451.1651cancelled
59420812009.02.25 15:12buy stop0.04usdjpy97.330.0097.832009.02.25 15:1596.98cancelled
59420972009.02.25 15:15buy0.04usdjpy96.980.0097.232009.02.25 17:0697.230.000.000.0010.28
59401992009.02.25 15:58sell0.08usdcad1.24950.00001.25202009.02.25 19:561.25200.000.000.00-15.97
59429292009.02.25 16:05buy0.06usdjpy96.730.0097.232009.02.25 17:0697.230.000.000.0030.85
59401592009.02.25 16:10buy0.15eurusd1.27470.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.001.2275.00
59445462009.02.25 16:45buy limit0.08usdjpy96.480.0096.982009.02.25 17:0697.26cancelled
59445812009.02.25 16:46buy stop0.04usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.02.25 17:181.1652cancelled
59443782009.02.25 16:47sell0.11usdcad1.25700.00001.25202009.02.25 19:561.25200.000.000.0043.93
59454272009.02.25 17:06buy limit0.04usdjpy96.980.0097.482009.02.25 20:4697.56cancelled
59446062009.02.25 17:18buy0.04usdchf1.16490.00001.16992009.02.25 20:481.16990.000.000.0017.10
59459002009.02.25 17:27sell limit0.15usdcad1.26200.00001.25202009.02.25 19:561.2516cancelled
59463522009.02.25 17:58buy limit0.06usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.25 20:481.1704cancelled
59485302009.02.25 19:56buy limit0.04usdcad1.24990.00001.25492009.02.25 20:001.2531cancelled
59485252009.02.25 20:00buy0.04usdcad1.25340.00001.24592009.02.26 15:451.24590.000.00-0.28-24.08
59454082009.02.25 20:46buy0.04usdjpy97.580.0098.082009.02.26 13:4998.080.000.000.0220.39
59497852009.02.25 20:48buy limit0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.25 20:501.1736cancelled
59497752009.02.25 20:50buy0.04usdchf1.17340.00001.16842009.02.26 16:461.16840.000.000.05-17.12
59507162009.02.25 21:27buy limit0.06usdjpy97.330.0097.832009.02.26 13:4998.09cancelled
59447462009.02.25 22:11buy0.21eurusd1.26970.00001.27972009.02.26 13:521.27970.000.001.70210.00
59525662009.02.25 22:51buy limit0.29eurusd1.26470.00001.27472009.02.26 13:521.2798cancelled
59508082009.02.26 01:37buy0.06usdchf1.16840.00001.16842009.02.26 16:461.16840.000.000.000.00
59574832009.02.26 10:23buy0.08usdchf1.16590.00001.16842009.02.26 16:461.16840.000.000.0017.12
59495522009.02.26 11:13buy0.06usdcad1.25090.00001.24592009.02.26 15:451.24590.000.000.00-24.08
59648022009.02.26 12:04buy0.11usdchf1.16340.00001.16842009.02.26 16:461.16840.000.000.0047.07
59664472009.02.26 12:44buy limit0.15usdchf1.15840.00001.16842009.02.26 16:461.1687cancelled
59656272009.02.26 13:41buy0.08usdcad1.24840.00001.24592009.02.26 15:451.24590.000.000.00-16.05
59674492009.02.26 13:49buy stop0.04usdjpy98.330.0098.832009.02.26 14:2697.98cancelled
59675682009.02.26 13:52buy limit0.04eurusd1.27720.00001.28222009.02.26 14:011.2807cancelled
59675662009.02.26 14:01buy0.04eurusd1.28070.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.26-30.00
59674512009.02.26 14:26buy0.04usdjpy97.980.0098.482009.02.26 16:4298.480.000.000.0020.31
59682212009.02.26 14:37buy0.11usdcad1.24090.00001.24592009.02.26 15:451.24590.000.000.0044.14
59687742009.02.26 15:00buy0.06eurusd1.27820.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.40-30.00
59693402009.02.26 15:06buy limit0.06usdjpy97.730.0098.232009.02.26 16:4298.53cancelled
59695722009.02.26 15:17buy limit0.15usdcad1.23590.00001.24592009.02.26 15:451.2471cancelled
59700922009.02.26 15:49sell limit0.04usdcad1.24950.00001.24452009.02.26 15:591.2448cancelled
59699792009.02.26 15:58sell0.04usdcad1.24450.00001.26202009.02.27 22:081.27320.000.00-0.07-90.17
59698972009.02.26 16:04buy0.08eurusd1.27570.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.53-20.00
59714902009.02.26 16:42buy stop0.04usdjpy98.830.0099.332009.02.26 16:4498.47cancelled
59714972009.02.26 16:44buy0.04usdjpy98.480.0097.982009.02.27 16:0597.980.000.000.10-20.41
59716352009.02.26 16:46buy stop0.04usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.02.26 16:561.1675cancelled
59716372009.02.26 16:56buy0.04usdchf1.16740.00001.16992009.02.27 09:001.16990.000.00-0.038.55
59713942009.02.26 17:48sell0.06usdcad1.24700.00001.26202009.02.27 22:241.27460.000.00-0.11-129.92
59726222009.02.26 19:20buy0.06usdchf1.16490.00001.16992009.02.27 09:001.16990.000.00-0.0525.64
59745582009.02.26 20:00buy limit0.08usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.02.27 09:001.1703cancelled
59732672009.02.26 20:57sell0.08usdcad1.24950.00001.26202009.02.27 22:401.27500.000.00-0.14-160.00
59715532009.02.26 21:20buy0.11eurusd1.27320.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.730.00
59761342009.02.26 21:53sell0.11usdcad1.25200.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-2.84-130.23
59724202009.02.27 01:11buy0.06usdjpy98.230.0097.982009.02.27 16:0597.980.000.000.00-15.31
59821602009.02.27 01:59buy0.08usdjpy97.730.0097.982009.02.27 16:0597.980.000.000.0020.41
59830542009.02.27 04:05buy0.11usdjpy97.480.0097.982009.02.27 16:0597.980.000.000.0056.13
59879522009.02.27 09:02buy limit0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.27 09:081.1731cancelled
59765842009.02.27 09:04buy0.15eurusd1.26820.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.0075.00
59878952009.02.27 09:08buy0.04usdchf1.17340.00001.17092009.02.27 22:221.17090.000.000.00-8.54
59773462009.02.27 09:13sell0.15usdcad1.25700.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-3.61-118.39
59896772009.02.27 13:00sell0.21usdcad1.26200.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-5.05-82.87
59894762009.02.27 14:19buy0.21eurusd1.26320.00001.27322009.02.27 17:101.27320.000.000.00210.00
59930142009.02.27 14:24sell0.29usdcad1.26700.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-6.950.00
59845372009.02.27 14:35buy0.15usdjpy96.980.0097.982009.02.27 16:0597.980.000.000.00153.09
59949972009.02.27 15:00buy limit0.29eurusd1.25820.00001.26822009.02.27 17:101.2733cancelled
59895712009.02.27 15:04buy0.06usdchf1.17090.00001.17092009.02.27 22:221.17090.000.000.000.00
59953682009.02.27 15:16buy limit0.21usdjpy96.480.0097.482009.02.27 16:0597.98cancelled
59963182009.02.27 16:05buy stop0.04usdjpy98.330.0098.832009.02.27 16:5397.76cancelled
59957672009.02.27 16:35buy0.08usdchf1.16840.00001.17092009.02.27 22:221.17090.000.000.0017.08
59963212009.02.27 16:53buy0.04usdjpy97.730.0097.482009.03.02 02:4997.480.000.000.10-10.26
59982462009.02.27 17:10sell limit0.05eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.02.27 17:131.2722cancelled
59982552009.02.27 17:13sell0.05eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.27 17:201.26700.000.000.0025.00
59951562009.02.27 17:20sell0.41usdcad1.27200.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-9.82161.80
59986242009.02.27 17:21sell limit0.05eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.02.27 17:241.2645cancelled
59985992009.02.27 17:24sell0.05eurusd1.26450.00001.26702009.02.27 22:031.26700.000.000.00-12.50
59995002009.02.27 18:17sell0.07eurusd1.26950.00001.26702009.02.27 22:031.26700.000.000.0017.50
59983872009.02.27 18:54buy0.11usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.02.27 22:221.17090.000.000.0046.97
60005632009.02.27 18:59sell0.10eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.02.27 22:031.26700.000.000.0050.00
60012212009.02.27 19:34buy limit0.15usdchf1.16090.00001.17092009.02.27 22:221.1713cancelled
60013132009.02.27 19:39sell limit0.14eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.02.27 22:031.2663cancelled
60030372009.02.27 22:03sell stop0.05eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.02.27 22:091.2671cancelled
60030482009.02.27 22:09sell0.05eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.03.02 00:001.26200.000.00-0.3925.00
60032172009.02.27 22:22buy stop0.05usdchf1.17340.00001.17842009.02.27 22:401.1708cancelled
60032212009.02.27 22:22buy limit0.05usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.02.27 22:411.1707cancelled
60033922009.02.27 22:41buy stop0.04usdchf1.17340.00001.17842009.02.27 22:581.1698cancelled
60034392009.02.27 22:50sell limit0.07eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.03.02 00:001.2617cancelled
60034012009.02.27 22:58buy0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17242009.03.02 03:081.17240.000.00-0.038.53
59994402009.03.02 00:00sell0.57usdcad1.27700.00001.26702009.03.13 15:081.26700.000.00-12.67449.88
60041462009.03.02 00:01sell limit0.04eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.02 00:311.2593cancelled
59990022009.03.02 00:15buy0.06usdjpy97.480.0097.482009.03.02 02:4997.480.000.000.000.00
60039872009.03.02 00:30sell0.04eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.03.02 09:201.25700.000.000.0010.00
60056572009.03.02 01:41buy0.08usdjpy96.980.0097.482009.03.02 02:4997.480.000.000.0041.03
60078322009.03.02 02:21buy limit0.11usdjpy96.730.0097.232009.03.02 02:4997.51cancelled
60084162009.03.02 02:50buy limit0.04usdjpy97.230.0097.732009.03.02 03:0497.85cancelled
60040302009.03.02 03:01buy0.06usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.03.02 03:081.17240.000.000.0025.59
60084102009.03.02 03:04buy0.04usdjpy97.830.0097.582009.03.02 15:4797.580.000.000.00-10.25
60090282009.03.02 03:08buy stop0.05usdchf1.17590.00001.18092009.03.02 04:281.1734cancelled
60090532009.03.02 03:08buy limit0.05usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.03.02 04:291.1733cancelled
60107112009.03.02 04:29buy limit0.02usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.03.02 05:191.1760cancelled
60107022009.03.02 05:19buy0.02usdchf1.17590.00001.17592009.03.02 09:321.17590.000.000.000.00
60126322009.03.02 07:53buy0.03usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.03.02 09:321.17590.000.000.0012.76
60059322009.03.02 07:54sell0.06eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.02 09:201.25700.000.000.0030.00
60153382009.03.02 08:33buy limit0.04usdchf1.16840.00001.17342009.03.02 09:321.1763cancelled
60153442009.03.02 08:34sell limit0.08eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.02 09:201.2566cancelled
60096412009.03.02 08:54buy0.06usdjpy97.330.0097.582009.03.02 15:4797.580.000.000.0015.37
60161562009.03.02 09:20sell stop0.05eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.02 09:261.2571cancelled
60161782009.03.02 09:26sell0.05eurusd1.25700.00001.25702009.03.02 17:471.25700.000.000.000.00
60165272009.03.02 09:32buy stop0.02usdchf1.17840.00001.18342009.03.02 10:061.1750cancelled
60106312009.03.02 09:39sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.02 09:391.28240.000.000.00-24.95
60165332009.03.02 10:05buy0.02usdchf1.17490.00001.17742009.03.03 00:021.17740.000.00-0.024.25
60166182009.03.02 10:12sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.02 10:121.28220.000.000.00-12.48
60165592009.03.02 10:24buy0.08usdjpy97.080.0097.582009.03.02 15:4797.580.000.000.0040.99
60170222009.03.02 10:31sell0.07eurusd1.25950.00001.25702009.03.02 17:471.25700.000.000.0017.50
60181362009.03.02 11:04buy limit0.11usdjpy96.830.0097.332009.03.02 15:4797.61cancelled
60172032009.03.02 11:54sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.02 11:541.28240.000.000.00-24.95
60186922009.03.02 13:29sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.02 13:291.28730.000.000.00-18.64
60182532009.03.02 14:35sell0.10eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.02 17:471.25700.000.000.0050.00
60178172009.03.02 14:48buy0.03usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.03.03 00:021.17740.000.00-0.0312.74
60231272009.03.02 15:16sell limit0.14eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.02 17:471.2569cancelled
60234172009.03.02 15:28buy limit0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.03.03 00:021.1774cancelled
60205392009.03.02 15:33sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.02 15:331.28700.000.000.000.00
60237412009.03.02 15:47buy stop0.02usdjpy97.830.0098.332009.03.02 17:1097.47cancelled
60235052009.03.02 16:14sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.02 16:141.28710.000.000.00-6.22
60237462009.03.02 17:10buy0.02usdjpy97.480.0097.732009.03.03 08:0397.730.000.000.055.12
60270352009.03.02 17:47sell stop0.05eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.02 17:501.2570cancelled
60270662009.03.02 17:49sell0.05eurusd1.25700.00001.25452009.03.03 00:021.25450.000.00-0.3912.50
60279612009.03.02 18:41sell0.07eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.03 00:021.25450.000.00-0.5535.00
60288922009.03.02 19:21sell limit0.10eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.03 00:021.2545cancelled
60270952009.03.02 22:17buy0.03usdjpy97.230.0097.732009.03.03 08:0397.730.000.000.0715.35
60245512009.03.02 22:52sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.02 22:521.29240.000.000.00-24.76
60336702009.03.02 22:57buy limit0.04usdjpy96.980.0097.482009.03.03 08:0497.76cancelled
60361782009.03.03 00:02buy stop0.02usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.03.03 02:441.1749cancelled
60362042009.03.03 00:02sell stop0.05eurusd1.25200.00001.24702009.03.03 01:051.2571cancelled
60369542009.03.03 01:05sell0.05eurusd1.25700.00001.25952009.03.03 12:421.25950.000.000.00-12.50
60366642009.03.03 02:44buy0.02usdchf1.17490.00001.17492009.03.03 12:441.17490.000.000.000.00
60410702009.03.03 03:29sell0.07eurusd1.25950.00001.25952009.03.03 12:421.25950.000.000.000.00
60423842009.03.03 04:31buy0.03usdchf1.17240.00001.17492009.03.03 12:441.17490.000.000.006.38
60431422009.03.03 04:31sell0.10eurusd1.26200.00001.25952009.03.03 12:421.25950.000.000.0025.00
60335542009.03.03 05:41sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.03 05:411.28730.000.000.00-18.64
60446982009.03.03 07:07sell0.14eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.03 12:421.25950.000.000.0070.00
60447012009.03.03 07:14buy0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.03.03 12:441.17490.000.000.0017.02
60473642009.03.03 07:47sell limit0.20eurusd1.26950.00001.25952009.03.03 12:421.2593cancelled
60475382009.03.03 07:55buy limit0.06usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.03.03 12:441.1751cancelled
60480192009.03.03 08:04buy limit0.02usdjpy97.480.0097.982009.03.03 14:0598.10cancelled
60451532009.03.03 10:35sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.03 10:351.28820.000.000.00-74.52
60516472009.03.03 12:33sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.03 12:331.29320.000.000.00-74.23
60542312009.03.03 12:42sell stop0.05eurusd1.25700.00001.25202009.03.03 13:031.2594cancelled
60543382009.03.03 12:44buy stop0.02usdchf1.17840.00001.18342009.03.03 13:141.1750cancelled
60542612009.03.03 13:03sell0.05eurusd1.25950.00001.25952009.03.03 15:481.25950.000.000.000.00
60545012009.03.03 13:14buy0.02usdchf1.17490.00001.17742009.03.03 16:441.17740.000.000.004.25
60480092009.03.03 14:05buy0.02usdjpy98.080.0098.582009.03.03 16:4098.580.000.000.0010.14
60555832009.03.03 14:21sell0.07eurusd1.26200.00001.25952009.03.03 15:481.25950.000.000.0017.50
60556852009.03.03 14:44buy0.03usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.03.03 16:441.17740.000.000.0012.74
60567322009.03.03 14:45buy limit0.03usdjpy97.830.0098.332009.03.03 16:4098.61cancelled
60539452009.03.03 14:59sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.03 15:001.28950.000.000.00-155.10
60570892009.03.03 15:04sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.03 15:041.29180.000.000.0012.39
60571532009.03.03 15:06sell0.10eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.03 15:481.25950.000.000.0050.00
60575882009.03.03 15:25buy limit0.04usdchf1.16990.00001.17492009.03.03 16:441.1779cancelled
60581882009.03.03 15:46sell limit0.14eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.03.03 15:481.2593cancelled
60582272009.03.03 15:48sell stop0.05eurusd1.25700.00001.25202009.03.03 15:511.2593cancelled
60583252009.03.03 15:51sell0.05eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.03 17:101.25450.000.000.0025.00
60572552009.03.03 16:13sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.03 16:131.29230.000.000.00-18.57
60595382009.03.03 16:31sell limit0.07eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.03 17:111.2548cancelled
60598682009.03.03 16:40buy stop0.02usdjpy98.830.0099.332009.03.03 16:5598.49cancelled
60599832009.03.03 16:44buy stop0.02usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.03.03 17:531.1748cancelled
60598732009.03.03 16:55buy0.02usdjpy98.480.0098.732009.03.04 08:2098.730.000.000.055.06
60611422009.03.03 17:13sell limit0.05eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.03 17:161.2522cancelled
60592282009.03.03 17:13sell0.80usdcad1.29700.00001.28702009.03.03 17:131.29730.000.000.00-18.50
60610002009.03.03 17:15sell0.05eurusd1.25200.00001.25452009.03.03 23:411.25450.000.000.00-12.50
60601252009.03.03 17:53buy0.02usdchf1.17490.00001.17992009.03.04 01:401.17990.000.00-0.028.48
60628092009.03.03 18:08sell0.07eurusd1.25700.00001.25452009.03.03 23:411.25450.000.000.0017.50
60640042009.03.03 18:33buy limit0.03usdchf1.17240.00001.17742009.03.04 01:401.1800cancelled
60621252009.03.03 20:22buy0.03usdjpy98.230.0098.732009.03.04 08:2098.730.000.000.0715.19
60641992009.03.03 20:37sell0.10eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.03 23:411.25450.000.000.0050.00
60670262009.03.03 21:02buy limit0.04usdjpy97.980.0098.482009.03.04 08:2098.77cancelled
60673572009.03.03 21:17sell limit0.14eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.03 23:411.2543cancelled
60612392009.03.03 22:04sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.03 22:041.29240.000.000.00-24.76
60713412009.03.03 23:41sell stop0.02eurusd1.25200.00001.24702009.03.03 23:471.2545cancelled
60713562009.03.03 23:47sell0.02eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.04 01:401.24950.000.00-0.1610.00
60734252009.03.04 00:28sell limit0.03eurusd1.25700.00001.25202009.03.04 01:401.2491cancelled
60762832009.03.04 01:40sell limit0.02eurusd1.24950.00001.24452009.03.04 01:441.2472cancelled
60763772009.03.04 01:40buy limit0.02usdchf1.17740.00001.18242009.03.04 09:071.1839cancelled
60762602009.03.04 01:43sell0.02eurusd1.24700.00001.24952009.03.05 14:581.24950.000.00-0.47-5.00
60776822009.03.04 03:07sell0.03eurusd1.24950.00001.24952009.03.05 14:581.24950.000.00-0.700.00
60789762009.03.04 07:51sell0.04eurusd1.25200.00001.24952009.03.05 14:581.24950.000.00-0.9410.00
60820372009.03.04 08:20buy limit0.02usdjpy98.480.0098.982009.03.04 09:1399.08cancelled
60763432009.03.04 09:07buy0.02usdchf1.18340.00001.17092009.03.05 01:311.17090.000.00-0.05-21.35
60820322009.03.04 09:12buy0.02usdjpy99.080.0099.582009.03.05 08:1299.580.000.000.1510.04
60686172009.03.04 09:47sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.04 09:471.29240.000.000.00-24.76
60845312009.03.04 09:53buy limit0.03usdjpy98.830.0099.332009.03.05 08:1299.59cancelled
60844392009.03.04 09:56buy0.03usdchf1.18090.00001.17092009.03.05 01:311.17090.000.00-0.08-25.62
60822592009.03.04 13:06sell0.06eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.05 14:581.24950.000.00-1.4030.00
60852942009.03.04 13:27buy0.04usdchf1.17840.00001.17092009.03.05 01:311.17090.000.00-0.10-25.62
61003772009.03.04 22:56sell limit0.08eurusd1.25950.00001.24952009.03.05 14:581.2490cancelled
61003922009.03.04 23:18buy0.06usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.03.05 01:311.17090.000.00-0.1525.62
61021332009.03.04 23:59buy limit0.08usdchf1.16090.00001.17092009.03.05 01:311.1714cancelled
61047372009.03.05 01:31sell stop0.02usdchf1.16950.00001.16452009.03.05 01:561.1719cancelled
61047322009.03.05 01:56sell0.02usdchf1.17200.00001.17452009.03.05 16:311.17450.000.000.00-4.26
61058762009.03.05 07:09sell0.03usdchf1.17450.00001.17452009.03.05 16:311.17450.000.000.000.00
61103112009.03.05 08:12buy stop0.02usdjpy99.830.00100.332009.03.05 09:1799.48cancelled
61103152009.03.05 09:17buy0.02usdjpy99.480.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.05-35.81
60844372009.03.05 12:00sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.05 12:001.28240.000.000.00-24.95
61119262009.03.05 12:55buy0.03usdjpy99.230.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.07-46.05
61097752009.03.05 13:15sell0.04usdchf1.17700.00001.17452009.03.05 16:311.17450.000.000.008.51
61138292009.03.05 13:24sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.05 13:241.28720.000.000.00-12.43
61159502009.03.05 14:39sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.05 14:391.28720.000.000.00-12.43
61164852009.03.05 14:43sell0.06usdchf1.17950.00001.17452009.03.05 16:311.17450.000.000.0025.54
61184112009.03.05 14:59sell stop0.02eurusd1.24700.00001.24202009.03.05 14:591.2493cancelled
61184322009.03.05 14:59sell0.02eurusd1.24950.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.00-0.16-30.00
61161052009.03.05 15:09buy0.04usdjpy98.980.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.10-51.16
61196292009.03.05 15:23sell limit0.08usdchf1.18450.00001.17452009.03.05 16:311.1741cancelled
61201892009.03.05 16:03buy0.06usdjpy98.730.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.15-61.39
61199702009.03.05 16:06sell0.03eurusd1.25450.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.00-0.23-30.00
61175362009.03.05 16:22sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.05 16:221.28270.000.000.00-43.66
61213432009.03.05 16:31buy stop0.02usdchf1.17590.00001.18092009.03.05 16:361.1726cancelled
61213862009.03.05 16:32sell limit0.02usdchf1.17450.00001.16952009.03.05 16:361.1722cancelled
61214052009.03.05 16:36sell0.02usdchf1.17200.00001.16952009.03.05 19:181.16950.000.000.004.28
61213512009.03.05 16:36buy0.02usdchf1.17240.00001.16242009.03.09 12:001.16240.000.00-0.04-17.21
61210882009.03.05 16:53sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.05 16:531.28290.000.000.00-56.12
61222422009.03.05 17:15sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.05 17:151.28750.000.000.00-31.07
61221302009.03.05 18:00sell0.04eurusd1.25700.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.00-0.31-30.00
61228762009.03.05 18:48sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.05 18:481.28740.000.000.00-24.86
61229272009.03.05 18:56sell0.03usdchf1.17450.00001.16952009.03.05 19:181.16950.000.000.0012.83
61229152009.03.05 19:18buy0.03usdchf1.16990.00001.16242009.03.09 12:001.16240.000.00-0.06-19.36
61249942009.03.05 19:49sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.05 19:491.28740.000.000.00-24.86
61219622009.03.05 21:00buy0.08usdjpy98.230.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.20-40.93
61266662009.03.06 03:41buy0.04usdchf1.16740.00001.16242009.03.09 12:001.16240.000.00-0.03-17.21
61371762009.03.06 06:36buy0.06usdchf1.16240.00001.16242009.03.09 12:001.16240.000.00-0.050.00
61248412009.03.06 07:00sell0.06eurusd1.25950.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.000.00-30.00
61283762009.03.06 07:48buy0.11usdjpy97.730.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.000.00
61396732009.03.06 08:00buy0.08usdchf1.15240.00001.16242009.03.09 12:001.16240.000.00-0.0768.82
61404572009.03.06 08:02sell0.08eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.000.0040.00
61428072009.03.06 08:40buy limit0.11usdchf1.14740.00001.15742009.03.09 12:001.1630cancelled
61423012009.03.06 09:33buy0.15usdjpy97.230.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.0076.74
61265122009.03.06 09:58sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.06 09:581.28250.000.000.00-31.19
61444672009.03.06 11:03sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.06 11:031.28740.000.000.00-24.86
61448092009.03.06 11:22buy0.21usdjpy96.730.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.730.000.000.00214.88
61467582009.03.06 12:03buy limit0.29usdjpy95.730.0097.732009.03.06 15:0297.75cancelled
61457662009.03.06 14:32sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.06 14:321.28270.000.000.00-43.66
61507522009.03.06 15:03buy stop0.02usdjpy98.080.0098.582009.03.06 15:3997.69cancelled
61507762009.03.06 15:03sell stop0.02usdjpy97.450.0096.952009.03.06 15:3997.67cancelled
61428522009.03.06 15:24sell0.11eurusd1.27450.00001.26452009.03.06 17:021.26450.000.000.00110.00
61511952009.03.06 15:39sell0.02usdjpy97.700.0097.952009.03.10 13:2797.950.000.00-0.14-5.10
61493182009.03.06 15:54sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.06 15:541.28250.000.000.00-31.19
61529802009.03.06 16:04sell limit0.15eurusd1.27950.00001.26952009.03.06 17:021.2644cancelled
61534662009.03.06 16:41sell0.03usdjpy97.950.0097.952009.03.10 13:2797.950.000.00-0.200.00
61525302009.03.06 16:45sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.06 16:451.28750.000.000.00-31.07
61547172009.03.06 17:02sell stop0.02eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.06 17:061.2644cancelled
61547292009.03.06 17:06sell0.02eurusd1.26450.00001.26202009.03.06 21:231.26200.000.000.005.00
61559142009.03.06 17:53sell0.03eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.03.06 21:231.26200.000.000.0015.00
61567762009.03.06 18:33sell limit0.04eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.03.06 21:231.2614cancelled
61539822009.03.06 19:26sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.06 19:261.28760.000.000.00-37.28
61589062009.03.06 21:23sell stop0.02eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.06 21:251.2617cancelled
61589192009.03.06 21:25sell0.02eurusd1.26200.00001.26202009.03.09 08:131.26200.000.00-0.160.00
61552942009.03.06 21:30sell0.04usdjpy98.200.0097.952009.03.10 13:2797.950.000.00-0.2810.21
61596532009.03.09 00:15sell0.03eurusd1.27060.00001.26202009.03.09 08:131.26200.000.000.0025.80
61617442009.03.09 00:56sell limit0.04eurusd1.27310.00001.26812009.03.09 08:131.2617cancelled
61596882009.03.09 03:26sell0.06usdjpy98.450.0097.952009.03.10 13:2797.950.000.00-0.2130.63
61575852009.03.09 04:38sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.09 04:381.28750.000.000.00-31.07
61654682009.03.09 07:16sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.09 07:161.28730.000.000.00-18.64
61683892009.03.09 08:13sell stop0.02eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.09 08:131.2619cancelled
61684192009.03.09 08:13sell0.02eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.09 13:431.25700.000.000.0010.00
61693592009.03.09 08:53sell limit0.03eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.09 13:441.2565cancelled
61648332009.03.09 11:32sell0.08usdjpy98.950.0097.952009.03.10 13:2797.950.000.00-0.2781.67
61673272009.03.09 11:37sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.09 11:371.29240.000.000.00-24.76
61733522009.03.09 12:00buy stop0.02usdchf1.16590.00001.17092009.03.09 12:541.1625cancelled
61738852009.03.09 12:13sell limit0.11usdjpy99.450.0098.452009.03.10 13:2797.94cancelled
61734062009.03.09 12:54buy0.02usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.03.09 13:511.16740.000.000.008.57
61752352009.03.09 13:34buy limit0.03usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.03.09 13:511.1678cancelled
61728142009.03.09 13:43sell0.80usdcad1.29700.00001.28702009.03.09 13:431.29740.000.000.00-24.66
61755352009.03.09 13:44sell stop0.02eurusd1.25450.00001.24952009.03.09 13:471.2570cancelled
61755522009.03.09 13:47sell0.02eurusd1.25700.00001.25952009.03.09 20:401.25950.000.000.00-5.00
61758582009.03.09 13:51buy stop0.02usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.03.09 13:531.1675cancelled
61758782009.03.09 13:53buy0.02usdchf1.16740.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.00-0.02-17.28
61754952009.03.09 13:56sell0.80usdcad1.30200.00001.29202009.03.09 13:561.30280.000.000.00-49.12
61765592009.03.09 14:34sell0.03eurusd1.25950.00001.25952009.03.09 20:401.25950.000.000.000.00
61766922009.03.09 14:50buy0.03usdchf1.16490.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.00-0.03-19.44
61778832009.03.09 15:43sell0.04eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.09 20:401.25950.000.000.0020.00
61798842009.03.09 16:23sell limit0.06eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.03.09 20:401.2593cancelled
61784252009.03.09 16:27buy0.04usdchf1.15990.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.00-0.03-8.64
61759772009.03.09 17:37sell0.80usdcad1.29700.00001.28702009.03.09 17:371.29740.000.000.00-24.66
61812612009.03.09 20:05sell0.80usdcad1.29700.00001.28702009.03.09 20:061.29760.000.000.00-36.99
61846852009.03.09 20:40sell stop0.02eurusd1.25700.00001.25202009.03.10 00:521.2618cancelled
61847412009.03.10 00:52sell0.02eurusd1.26200.00001.26452009.03.10 19:121.26450.000.000.00-5.00
61916702009.03.10 00:52buy stop0.02eurusd1.26320.00001.26822009.03.10 00:521.2620cancelled
61930512009.03.10 02:12sell0.03eurusd1.26450.00001.26452009.03.10 19:121.26450.000.000.000.00
61806702009.03.10 02:22buy0.06usdchf1.15740.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.000.000.00
61944952009.03.10 04:02sell0.04eurusd1.26700.00001.26452009.03.10 19:121.26450.000.000.0010.00
61961532009.03.10 06:41sell0.06eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.03.10 19:121.26450.000.000.0030.00
61946862009.03.10 07:04buy0.08usdchf1.15240.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.000.0034.56
61839462009.03.10 07:30sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.10 07:311.29250.000.000.00-30.95
61993232009.03.10 09:11sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.10 09:121.29230.000.000.00-18.57
62019582009.03.10 11:52sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.10 11:521.29250.000.000.00-30.95
61990932009.03.10 13:15sell0.08eurusd1.27450.00001.26452009.03.10 19:121.26450.000.000.0080.00
61995522009.03.10 13:27buy0.11usdchf1.14740.00001.15742009.03.10 19:081.15740.000.000.0095.04
62081162009.03.10 13:27sell stop0.02usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.10 14:2898.20cancelled
62092382009.03.10 13:55sell limit0.11eurusd1.27950.00001.26952009.03.10 19:121.2636cancelled
62057262009.03.10 13:59sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.10 13:591.28240.000.000.00-24.95
62096482009.03.10 14:07buy limit0.15usdchf1.14240.00001.15242009.03.10 19:081.1579cancelled
62093392009.03.10 14:25sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.10 14:251.28280.000.000.00-49.89
62082142009.03.10 14:27sell0.02usdjpy98.200.0098.202009.03.11 13:0698.200.000.00-0.070.00
62110542009.03.10 16:37sell0.03usdjpy98.450.0098.202009.03.11 13:0698.200.000.00-0.107.64
62100162009.03.10 17:28sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.10 17:281.28220.000.000.00-12.48
62135492009.03.10 18:44sell0.04usdjpy98.700.0098.202009.03.11 13:0698.200.000.00-0.1420.37
62162522009.03.10 19:08buy limit0.02usdchf1.15740.00001.16242009.03.10 19:141.1607cancelled
62164682009.03.10 19:12sell stop0.02eurusd1.26200.00001.25702009.03.10 19:171.2646cancelled
62137642009.03.10 19:13sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.10 19:131.28730.000.000.00-18.64
62161862009.03.10 19:14buy0.02usdchf1.16090.00001.16342009.03.11 04:381.16340.000.00-0.024.30
62165222009.03.10 19:17sell0.02eurusd1.26450.00001.26702009.03.11 04:381.26700.000.00-0.16-5.00
62171392009.03.10 19:24sell limit0.06usdjpy98.950.0098.452009.03.11 13:0698.16cancelled
62182012009.03.10 20:50sell0.03eurusd1.26700.00001.26702009.03.11 04:381.26700.000.00-0.230.00
62165832009.03.10 22:13sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.10 22:131.28350.000.000.00-93.49
62199302009.03.10 23:27sell0.04eurusd1.26950.00001.26702009.03.11 04:381.26700.000.00-0.3110.00
62237862009.03.11 01:20sell0.06eurusd1.27200.00001.26702009.03.11 04:381.26700.000.000.0030.00
62181502009.03.11 01:23buy0.03usdchf1.15840.00001.16342009.03.11 04:381.16340.000.000.0012.89
62262012009.03.11 02:05sell limit0.08eurusd1.27700.00001.26702009.03.11 04:391.2664cancelled
62262052009.03.11 02:05buy limit0.04usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.03.11 04:381.1639cancelled
62205662009.03.11 04:35sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.11 04:351.28240.000.000.00-24.95
62286892009.03.11 04:38buy limit0.02usdchf1.16240.00001.16742009.03.11 04:391.1658cancelled
62287182009.03.11 04:39sell stop0.02eurusd1.26450.00001.25952009.03.11 04:411.2670cancelled
62286762009.03.11 04:39buy0.02usdchf1.16590.00001.16092009.03.12 13:591.16090.000.00-0.05-8.61
62287622009.03.11 04:40sell0.02eurusd1.26700.00001.26202009.03.11 07:371.26200.000.000.0010.00
62284372009.03.11 05:07sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.11 05:071.28720.000.000.00-12.43
62301362009.03.11 05:21sell limit0.03eurusd1.26950.00001.26452009.03.11 07:371.2616cancelled
62300882009.03.11 06:19buy0.03usdchf1.16340.00001.16092009.03.12 13:591.16090.000.00-0.08-6.46
62322712009.03.11 07:37sell stop0.02eurusd1.25950.00001.25452009.03.11 07:431.2645cancelled
62323112009.03.11 07:43sell0.02eurusd1.26450.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.47-25.00
62298502009.03.11 07:58sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.11 07:591.28740.000.000.00-24.86
62333152009.03.11 09:23sell0.03eurusd1.26700.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.70-30.00
62327862009.03.11 09:38sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.11 09:381.28740.000.000.00-24.86
62350492009.03.11 11:12sell0.04eurusd1.26950.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-0.94-30.00
62370942009.03.11 12:16sell0.06eurusd1.27200.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-1.40-30.00
62314112009.03.11 12:29buy0.04usdchf1.16090.00001.16092009.03.12 13:591.16090.000.00-0.100.00
62387822009.03.11 13:06sell stop0.02usdjpy97.950.0097.452009.03.11 13:1598.21cancelled
62387912009.03.11 13:14sell0.02usdjpy98.200.0097.702009.03.11 16:5697.700.000.000.0010.24
62388422009.03.11 13:34buy0.06usdchf1.15590.00001.16092009.03.12 13:591.16090.000.00-0.1625.84
62398792009.03.11 13:55sell limit0.03usdjpy98.450.0097.952009.03.11 16:5697.74cancelled
62449642009.03.11 16:56sell limit0.02usdjpy97.950.0097.452009.03.11 17:0297.48cancelled
62449562009.03.11 17:02sell0.02usdjpy97.450.0097.202009.03.11 19:2497.200.000.000.005.14
62345992009.03.11 17:04sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.11 17:051.28410.000.000.00-130.83
62456002009.03.11 18:09sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.11 18:091.28780.000.000.00-49.70
62467432009.03.11 18:17sell0.03usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.11 19:2497.200.000.000.0015.43
62384132009.03.11 18:19sell0.08eurusd1.27700.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-1.870.00
62484622009.03.11 18:57sell limit0.04usdjpy97.950.0097.452009.03.11 19:2597.22cancelled
62490472009.03.11 19:25sell stop0.02usdjpy96.950.0096.452009.03.11 20:2297.44cancelled
62484802009.03.11 20:04sell0.11eurusd1.28200.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.00-2.5755.00
62490762009.03.11 20:21sell0.02usdjpy97.450.0096.952009.03.12 02:1096.950.000.00-0.2110.31
62520542009.03.11 21:02sell limit0.03usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.12 02:1096.93cancelled
62475642009.03.12 00:10sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.12 00:101.28740.000.000.00-24.86
62596332009.03.12 02:10sell stop0.02usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.03.12 02:1296.93cancelled
62596552009.03.12 02:12sell0.02usdjpy96.950.0096.452009.03.12 04:1496.450.000.000.0010.37
62403632009.03.12 02:17buy0.08usdchf1.15090.00001.16092009.03.12 13:591.16090.000.000.0068.91
62607382009.03.12 02:52sell limit0.03usdjpy97.200.0096.702009.03.12 04:1496.45cancelled
62607992009.03.12 02:57buy limit0.11usdchf1.14590.00001.15592009.03.12 13:591.1616cancelled
62559592009.03.12 03:50sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.12 03:501.28740.000.000.00-24.86
62621032009.03.12 04:14sell limit0.02usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.03.12 04:3196.19cancelled
62620922009.03.12 04:31sell0.02usdjpy96.200.0095.952009.03.12 09:4695.950.000.000.005.21
62516372009.03.12 04:39sell0.15eurusd1.28700.00001.27702009.03.12 07:551.27700.000.000.00150.00
62636792009.03.12 05:19sell limit0.21eurusd1.29200.00001.28202009.03.12 07:551.2770cancelled
62635632009.03.12 07:07sell0.03usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.03.12 09:4695.950.000.000.0015.63
62662732009.03.12 07:47sell limit0.04usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.03.12 09:4695.90cancelled
62663962009.03.12 07:55sell stop0.02eurusd1.27450.00001.26952009.03.12 08:261.2771cancelled
62664132009.03.12 07:56sell limit0.02eurusd1.27950.00001.27452009.03.12 08:261.2770cancelled
62615572009.03.12 08:09sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.12 08:091.29240.000.000.00-24.76
62669242009.03.12 08:15buy stop0.02eurusd1.28070.00001.28572009.03.12 08:261.2773cancelled
62669322009.03.12 08:26buy0.02eurusd1.27720.00001.28222009.03.12 13:011.28220.000.000.0010.00
62680542009.03.12 09:06buy limit0.03eurusd1.27470.00001.27972009.03.12 13:011.2825cancelled
62690452009.03.12 09:46sell stop0.02usdjpy95.700.0095.202009.03.12 10:1195.94cancelled
62690542009.03.12 10:11sell0.02usdjpy95.950.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.07-25.72
62702562009.03.12 11:37sell0.03usdjpy96.200.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.10-30.86
62716152009.03.12 12:31sell0.04usdjpy96.450.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.14-30.86
62726302009.03.12 13:01buy limit0.02eurusd1.27970.00001.28472009.03.12 13:301.2832cancelled
62726242009.03.12 13:29buy0.02eurusd1.28320.00001.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.00-5.00
62728422009.03.12 13:38sell0.06usdjpy96.700.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.21-30.86
62740892009.03.12 13:59buy0.02usdchf1.16340.00001.16842009.03.12 14:001.16840.000.000.008.56
62740932009.03.12 13:59buy limit0.02usdchf1.15990.00001.16492009.03.12 13:591.1648cancelled
62742172009.03.12 14:00buy0.02usdchf1.17090.00001.17592009.03.12 14:011.17590.000.000.008.50
62742282009.03.12 14:00buy limit0.02usdchf1.16740.00001.17242009.03.12 14:001.1723cancelled
62743992009.03.12 14:01buy limit0.02usdchf1.17490.00001.17992009.03.12 14:041.1813cancelled
62743842009.03.12 14:04buy0.02usdchf1.18090.00001.18592009.03.12 14:051.18590.000.000.008.43
62748332009.03.12 14:05buy stop0.02usdchf1.18840.00001.19342009.03.12 14:101.1827cancelled
62748472009.03.12 14:10buy0.02usdchf1.18240.00001.18742009.03.12 14:131.18740.000.000.008.42
62668072009.03.12 14:11sell0.80usdcad1.28700.00001.27702009.03.12 14:111.28750.000.000.00-31.07
62749552009.03.12 14:11buy0.03eurusd1.28070.00001.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.000.00
62752412009.03.12 14:13buy limit0.02usdchf1.18740.00001.19242009.03.12 14:131.1908cancelled
62752242009.03.12 14:13buy0.02usdchf1.19090.00001.19592009.03.12 14:171.19590.000.000.008.36
62756342009.03.12 14:17buy stop0.02usdchf1.19840.00001.20342009.03.12 14:181.1945cancelled
62756592009.03.12 14:18buy0.02usdchf1.19490.00001.19492009.03.12 15:151.19490.000.000.000.00
62773172009.03.12 15:00buy0.03usdchf1.18990.00001.19492009.03.12 15:151.19490.000.000.0012.55
62757362009.03.12 15:03sell0.08usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.2841.15
62750822009.03.12 15:06sell0.80usdcad1.29200.00001.28202009.03.12 15:061.29230.000.000.00-18.57
62780992009.03.12 15:15buy stop0.02usdchf1.19840.00001.20342009.03.12 15:281.1925cancelled
62770772009.03.12 15:18buy0.04eurusd1.27570.00001.28072009.03.12 17:101.28070.000.000.0020.00
62781202009.03.12 15:28buy0.02usdchf1.19240.00001.18992009.03.13 04:511.18990.000.00-0.02-4.20
62790582009.03.12 15:44sell0.11usdjpy98.200.0097.202009.03.13 01:0697.200.000.00-0.38113.17
62793942009.03.12 15:58buy limit0.06eurusd1.27320.00001.27822009.03.12 17:101.2810cancelled
62800772009.03.12 16:24sell limit0.15usdjpy98.700.0097.702009.03.13 01:0697.19cancelled
62797612009.03.12 16:33buy0.03usdchf1.18990.00001.18992009.03.13 04:511.18990.000.00-0.030.00
62810902009.03.12 17:11buy stop0.02eurusd1.28320.00001.28822009.03.12 17:131.2798cancelled
62810962009.03.12 17:13buy0.02eurusd1.27970.00001.28472009.03.12 19:491.28470.000.000.0010.00
62818722009.03.12 17:53buy limit0.03eurusd1.27720.00001.28222009.03.12 19:491.2848cancelled
62811552009.03.12 18:27buy0.04usdchf1.18740.00001.18992009.03.13 04:511.18990.000.00-0.038.40
62843632009.03.12 19:50buy limit0.02eurusd1.28220.00001.28722009.03.12 19:541.2862cancelled
62843552009.03.12 19:54buy0.02eurusd1.28570.00001.29072009.03.12 20:161.29070.000.000.0010.00
62854122009.03.12 20:16buy stop0.02eurusd1.29320.00001.29822009.03.12 20:301.2898cancelled
62836102009.03.12 20:17buy0.06usdchf1.18490.00001.18992009.03.13 04:511.18990.000.00-0.0525.21
62854292009.03.12 20:30buy0.02eurusd1.28970.00001.29222009.03.13 09:021.29220.000.000.135.00
62868012009.03.12 20:57buy limit0.08usdchf1.17990.00001.18992009.03.13 04:511.1902cancelled
62940452009.03.13 01:06sell stop0.02usdjpy96.950.0096.452009.03.13 01:3997.44cancelled
62940802009.03.13 01:39sell0.02usdjpy97.450.0097.452009.03.13 05:3097.450.000.000.000.00
62955092009.03.13 02:26sell0.03usdjpy97.950.0097.452009.03.13 05:3097.450.000.000.0015.39
62962762009.03.13 03:06sell limit0.04usdjpy98.200.0097.702009.03.13 05:3097.42cancelled
62975922009.03.13 04:51buy stop0.02usdchf1.19340.00001.19842009.03.13 05:191.1900cancelled
62976022009.03.13 05:19buy0.02usdchf1.18990.00001.18992009.03.13 12:471.18990.000.000.000.00
62979512009.03.13 05:30sell stop0.02usdjpy97.200.0096.702009.03.13 05:5597.73cancelled
62980882009.03.13 05:37buy stop0.02usdjpy97.830.0098.332009.03.13 05:5697.77cancelled
62980922009.03.13 05:38buy limit0.02usdjpy97.480.0097.982009.03.13 05:5697.77cancelled
62980322009.03.13 05:55sell0.02usdjpy97.700.0097.952009.03.13 16:1097.950.000.000.00-5.10
62988282009.03.13 07:44sell0.03usdjpy97.950.0097.952009.03.13 16:1097.950.000.000.000.00
62873072009.03.13 08:02buy0.03eurusd1.28720.00001.29222009.03.13 09:021.29220.000.000.0015.00
62984812009.03.13 08:34buy0.03usdchf1.18740.00001.18992009.03.13 12:471.18990.000.000.006.30
63009312009.03.13 08:43buy limit0.04eurusd1.28470.00001.28972009.03.13 09:021.2922cancelled
63012422009.03.13 09:02buy limit0.02eurusd1.28970.00001.29472009.03.13 09:141.2930cancelled
63012372009.03.13 09:14buy0.02eurusd1.29320.00001.29322009.03.13 13:381.29320.000.000.000.00
63005702009.03.13 09:25sell0.04usdjpy98.200.0097.952009.03.13 16:1097.950.000.000.0010.21
63015072009.03.13 10:09buy0.04usdchf1.18490.00001.18992009.03.13 12:471.18990.000.000.0016.81
63028222009.03.13 10:17sell0.06usdjpy98.450.0097.952009.03.13 16:1097.950.000.000.0030.63
63025672009.03.13 10:30buy0.03eurusd1.29070.00001.29322009.03.13 13:381.29320.000.000.007.50
63036342009.03.13 10:49buy limit0.06usdchf1.18240.00001.18742009.03.13 12:471.1905cancelled
63037532009.03.13 10:57sell limit0.08usdjpy98.950.0097.952009.03.13 16:1097.90cancelled
63041082009.03.13 11:27buy0.04eurusd1.28820.00001.29322009.03.13 13:381.29320.000.000.0020.00
62777832009.03.13 11:59sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.13 12:001.28260.000.000.00-37.42
63053052009.03.13 12:08buy limit0.06eurusd1.28570.00001.29072009.03.13 13:381.2932cancelled
63050452009.03.13 12:11sell0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.13 12:111.28240.000.000.00-24.95
63053592009.03.13 12:11sell limit0.80usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.13 15:081.2658cancelled
63059592009.03.13 12:48buy limit0.02usdchf1.18740.00001.19242009.03.13 13:081.1935cancelled
63059552009.03.13 13:08buy0.02usdchf1.19340.00001.19092009.03.16 00:001.19090.000.00-0.02-4.20
63070262009.03.13 13:38buy stop0.02eurusd1.29570.00001.30072009.03.13 13:461.2923cancelled
63070342009.03.13 13:46buy0.02eurusd1.29220.00001.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.000.00
63090002009.03.13 15:08sell limit0.02usdcad1.26700.00001.26202009.03.13 15:081.2651cancelled
63089972009.03.13 15:08sell0.02usdcad1.26450.00001.27202009.03.16 08:171.27200.000.00-0.03-11.79
63072032009.03.13 15:12buy0.03usdchf1.18840.00001.19092009.03.16 00:001.19090.000.00-0.036.30
63096752009.03.13 16:03sell0.03usdcad1.26950.00001.27202009.03.16 08:171.27200.000.00-0.05-5.90
63097172009.03.13 16:08buy0.04usdchf1.18590.00001.19092009.03.16 00:001.19090.000.00-0.0316.79
63101552009.03.13 16:10sell stop0.02usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.13 16:1597.93cancelled
63101662009.03.13 16:15sell0.02usdjpy97.950.0098.202009.03.18 13:3198.200.000.00-0.16-5.09
63081682009.03.13 16:21buy0.03eurusd1.28970.00001.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.007.50
63109782009.03.13 16:46sell0.04usdcad1.27450.00001.27202009.03.16 08:171.27200.000.00-0.077.86
63110392009.03.13 16:48buy limit0.06usdchf1.18340.00001.18842009.03.16 00:001.1911cancelled
63111272009.03.13 17:51sell0.03usdjpy98.200.0098.202009.03.18 13:3198.200.000.00-0.220.00
63112702009.03.13 17:56buy0.04eurusd1.28720.00001.29222009.03.13 21:111.29220.000.000.0020.00
63128242009.03.13 18:36buy limit0.06eurusd1.28470.00001.28972009.03.13 21:111.2923cancelled
63144842009.03.13 21:11buy limit0.02eurusd1.28970.00001.29472009.03.13 21:591.2930cancelled
63144762009.03.13 21:59buy0.02eurusd1.29320.00001.29572009.03.16 09:051.29570.000.000.135.00
63116312009.03.16 00:00sell0.06usdcad1.27700.00001.27202009.03.16 08:171.27200.000.000.0023.58
63151972009.03.16 00:00buy stop0.02usdchf1.19340.00001.19842009.03.16 00:481.1899cancelled
63161712009.03.16 00:40sell limit0.08usdcad1.28200.00001.27202009.03.16 08:171.2716cancelled
63152532009.03.16 00:48buy0.02usdchf1.18990.00001.18742009.03.17 07:361.18740.000.00-0.02-4.21
63127722009.03.16 02:01sell0.04usdjpy98.450.0098.202009.03.18 13:3198.200.000.00-0.1710.18
63168682009.03.16 02:26buy0.03usdchf1.18740.00001.18742009.03.17 07:361.18740.000.00-0.030.00
63151042009.03.16 03:33buy0.03eurusd1.29070.00001.29572009.03.16 09:051.29570.000.000.0015.00
63194492009.03.16 04:13buy limit0.04eurusd1.28820.00001.29322009.03.16 09:051.2960cancelled
63219602009.03.16 08:21sell limit0.02usdcad1.27450.00001.26952009.03.16 08:461.2696cancelled
63218522009.03.16 08:46sell0.02usdcad1.26950.00001.26452009.03.16 13:081.26450.000.000.007.91
63226262009.03.16 09:05buy limit0.02eurusd1.29470.00001.29972009.03.16 09:261.2981cancelled
63226062009.03.16 09:26buy0.02eurusd1.29820.00001.30072009.03.16 11:021.30070.000.000.005.00
63186372009.03.16 09:56buy0.04usdchf1.18490.00001.18742009.03.17 07:361.18740.000.00-0.038.42
63235382009.03.16 10:22buy0.03eurusd1.29570.00001.30072009.03.16 11:021.30070.000.000.0015.00
63243932009.03.16 11:02buy limit0.02eurusd1.29720.00001.30222009.03.16 11:091.3033cancelled
63239272009.03.16 11:06buy0.06usdchf1.18240.00001.18742009.03.17 07:361.18740.000.00-0.0525.27
63243762009.03.16 11:09buy0.02eurusd1.30320.00001.30072009.03.17 18:141.30070.000.000.13-5.00
63253372009.03.16 11:47buy limit0.08usdchf1.17740.00001.18742009.03.17 08:131.1878cancelled
63253822009.03.16 15:10buy0.03eurusd1.30070.00001.30072009.03.17 18:141.30070.000.000.200.00
63230752009.03.16 15:20sell0.03usdcad1.27200.00001.26702009.03.16 17:511.26700.000.000.0011.84
63437782009.03.17 05:19sell stop0.02usdcad1.26700.00001.26202009.03.17 08:131.2716cancelled
63440232009.03.17 06:39sell0.02usdcad1.26950.00001.26952009.03.17 17:531.26950.000.000.000.00
63437792009.03.17 06:40buy0.04eurusd1.29820.00001.30072009.03.17 18:141.30070.000.000.0010.00
63181742009.03.17 07:05sell0.06usdjpy98.700.0098.202009.03.18 13:3198.200.000.00-0.0530.55
63467742009.03.17 08:13buy stop0.02usdchf1.19090.00001.19592009.03.17 08:211.1876cancelled
63467752009.03.17 08:13sell limit0.08usdjpy99.200.0098.202009.03.18 13:3198.28cancelled
63467852009.03.17 08:21buy0.02usdchf1.18740.00001.14992009.03.19 09:001.13890.000.000.05-85.17
63467772009.03.17 08:55sell0.03usdcad1.27200.00001.26952009.03.17 17:531.26950.000.000.005.91
63475372009.03.17 09:15buy0.03usdchf1.18490.00001.14992009.03.19 09:031.13710.000.000.08-126.11
63482872009.03.17 11:10buy0.04usdchf1.18240.00001.14492009.03.19 12:421.13450.000.000.11-168.88
63480442009.03.17 13:05sell0.04usdcad1.27450.00001.26952009.03.17 17:531.26950.000.000.0015.75
63467732009.03.17 13:18buy0.06eurusd1.29570.00001.30072009.03.17 18:141.30070.000.000.0030.00
63518672009.03.17 13:45sell limit0.06usdcad1.27700.00001.27202009.03.17 17:531.2694cancelled
63520152009.03.17 13:58buy limit0.08eurusd1.29070.00001.30072009.03.17 18:151.3008cancelled
63557342009.03.17 17:53sell stop0.02usdcad1.26700.00001.26202009.03.17 18:561.2720cancelled
63560702009.03.17 18:15buy stop0.02eurusd1.30320.00001.30822009.03.17 18:221.2999cancelled
63560952009.03.17 18:22buy0.02eurusd1.29970.00001.30472009.03.18 04:391.30470.000.000.0210.00
63565472009.03.17 18:49buy stop0.02usdcad1.27340.00001.27842009.03.17 18:561.2724cancelled
63565922009.03.17 18:51buy limit0.02usdcad1.26990.00001.27492009.03.17 18:561.2726cancelled
63557642009.03.17 18:56sell0.02usdcad1.27200.00001.26702009.03.18 10:581.26700.000.000.007.89
63568212009.03.17 19:02buy limit0.03eurusd1.29720.00001.30222009.03.18 04:391.3048cancelled
63571522009.03.17 19:36sell limit0.03usdcad1.27450.00001.26952009.03.18 10:581.2664cancelled
63497082009.03.18 03:47buy0.06usdchf1.17990.00001.14492009.03.19 12:431.13160.000.000.13-256.10
63705242009.03.18 04:40buy limit0.02eurusd1.30220.00001.30722009.03.18 04:401.3056cancelled
63705182009.03.18 04:40buy0.02eurusd1.30570.00001.30572009.03.18 11:331.30570.000.000.000.00
63710672009.03.18 07:54buy0.03eurusd1.30320.00001.30572009.03.18 11:331.30570.000.000.007.50
63732452009.03.18 08:46buy0.04eurusd1.30070.00001.30572009.03.18 11:331.30570.000.000.0020.00
63741722009.03.18 09:27buy limit0.06eurusd1.29820.00001.30322009.03.18 11:331.3058cancelled
63756442009.03.18 10:58sell stop0.02usdcad1.26450.00001.25952009.03.18 11:121.2668cancelled
63759322009.03.18 11:12sell0.02usdcad1.26700.00001.26702009.03.18 13:381.26700.000.000.000.00
63703532009.03.18 11:33buy0.08usdchf1.17490.00001.12742009.03.20 08:361.11960.000.000.23-395.14
63762342009.03.18 11:33buy stop0.02eurusd1.30820.00001.31322009.03.18 11:581.3050cancelled
63762352009.03.18 11:58buy0.02eurusd1.30470.00001.30972009.03.18 13:301.30970.000.000.0010.00
63765022009.03.18 12:19sell0.03usdcad1.27200.00001.26702009.03.18 13:381.26700.000.000.0011.84
63772412009.03.18 12:38buy limit0.03eurusd1.30220.00001.30722009.03.18 13:311.3108cancelled
63769212009.03.18 13:26buy0.11usdchf1.16990.00001.14492009.03.19 12:431.13160.000.000.23-372.30
63786542009.03.18 13:31sell limit0.02usdjpy98.450.0097.952009.03.19 01:2096.46cancelled
63785622009.03.18 13:40buy0.02eurusd1.30970.00001.31472009.03.18 15:121.31470.000.000.0010.00
63785222009.03.18 13:47buy0.02eurusd1.31320.00001.31822009.03.18 19:161.32100.000.000.0015.60
63786422009.03.18 15:11sell0.02usdjpy97.950.0097.452009.03.18 19:1697.290.000.000.0013.57
63774782009.03.18 16:51sell0.04usdcad1.27450.00001.26952009.03.18 18:541.26950.000.000.0015.75
64009262009.03.19 01:12buy stop0.02eurusd1.34820.00001.35322009.03.19 01:271.3448cancelled
64009402009.03.19 01:13sell stop0.02usdcad1.24450.00001.23952009.03.19 03:051.2495cancelled
64009462009.03.19 01:20sell0.02usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.03.19 03:4995.950.000.000.0010.42
64009272009.03.19 01:27buy0.02eurusd1.34470.00001.34722009.03.19 06:101.34720.000.000.005.00
64033112009.03.19 02:01sell limit0.03usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.03.19 03:4995.93cancelled
64009482009.03.19 03:05sell0.02usdcad1.24950.00001.24452009.03.19 08:421.24450.000.000.008.04
64051562009.03.19 03:45sell limit0.03usdcad1.25200.00001.24702009.03.19 08:421.2441cancelled
64051932009.03.19 03:49sell stop0.02usdjpy95.700.0095.202009.03.19 03:5595.95cancelled
64052182009.03.19 03:55sell0.02usdjpy95.950.0095.452009.03.19 06:3095.450.000.000.0010.48
64035422009.03.19 04:30buy0.03eurusd1.34220.00001.34722009.03.19 06:101.34720.000.000.0015.00
64061892009.03.19 04:35sell limit0.03usdjpy96.200.0095.702009.03.19 06:3095.41cancelled
64068162009.03.19 05:10buy limit0.04eurusd1.33970.00001.34472009.03.19 06:101.3474cancelled
64073982009.03.19 06:10buy limit0.02eurusd1.34470.00001.34972009.03.19 06:291.3483cancelled
64073972009.03.19 06:29buy0.02eurusd1.34820.00001.34822009.03.19 08:461.34820.000.000.000.00
64077782009.03.19 06:30sell stop0.02usdjpy95.200.0094.702009.03.19 06:3495.43cancelled
64078442009.03.19 06:34sell0.02usdjpy95.450.0095.202009.03.19 12:3795.200.000.000.005.25
64089292009.03.19 07:57buy0.03eurusd1.34320.00001.34822009.03.19 08:461.34820.000.000.0015.00
64106322009.03.19 08:37buy limit0.04eurusd1.34070.00001.34572009.03.19 08:461.3482cancelled
64107722009.03.19 08:42sell stop0.02usdcad1.24200.00001.23702009.03.19 08:531.2445cancelled
64108832009.03.19 08:46buy limit0.02eurusd1.34720.00001.35222009.03.19 09:031.3505cancelled
64108002009.03.19 08:53sell0.02usdcad1.24450.00001.23952009.03.19 11:591.23950.000.000.008.07
64009312009.03.19 08:59buy0.15usdchf1.13990.00001.12742009.03.20 11:481.12740.000.000.11-166.31
64108802009.03.19 09:03buy0.02eurusd1.35070.00001.35572009.03.19 12:431.35570.000.000.0010.00
64090442009.03.19 09:12sell0.03usdjpy95.700.0095.202009.03.19 12:3795.200.000.000.0015.76
64120632009.03.19 09:33sell limit0.03usdcad1.24700.00001.24202009.03.19 11:591.2392cancelled
64121692009.03.19 09:43buy limit0.03eurusd1.34820.00001.35322009.03.19 12:431.3563cancelled
64122912009.03.19 09:52sell limit0.04usdjpy95.950.0095.452009.03.19 12:3795.15cancelled
64143422009.03.19 11:59sell stop0.02usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.19 12:001.2388cancelled
64143572009.03.19 12:00sell0.02usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.03.19 12:491.23450.000.000.008.10
64151472009.03.19 12:38sell limit0.02usdjpy95.200.0094.702009.03.19 12:4094.96cancelled
64152952009.03.19 12:40sell limit0.03usdcad1.24200.00001.23702009.03.19 12:491.2337cancelled
64151252009.03.19 12:40sell0.02usdjpy94.950.0094.452009.03.19 15:2894.450.000.000.0010.59
64121102009.03.19 12:41buy0.21usdchf1.13490.00001.12742009.03.20 11:481.12740.000.000.15-139.70
64156472009.03.19 12:43buy limit0.02eurusd1.35470.00001.35972009.03.19 12:441.3580cancelled
64156322009.03.19 12:44buy0.02eurusd1.35820.00001.36322009.03.19 13:001.36320.000.000.0010.00
64162002009.03.19 12:49sell limit0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.03.19 12:501.2319cancelled
64162122009.03.19 12:50sell0.02usdcad1.23200.00001.22702009.03.19 13:001.22700.000.000.008.15
64169562009.03.19 13:00sell stop0.02usdcad1.22200.00001.21702009.03.19 13:021.2269cancelled
64169682009.03.19 13:00buy stop0.02eurusd1.36570.00001.37072009.03.19 13:021.3623cancelled
64169402009.03.19 13:01sell0.02usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.03.19 13:161.22200.000.000.008.18
64169752009.03.19 13:02buy0.02eurusd1.36220.00001.36722009.03.19 13:181.36720.000.000.0010.00
64322192009.03.19 22:49buy stop0.02eurusd1.36820.00001.37322009.03.20 02:201.3643cancelled
64322242009.03.19 22:50sell limit0.02usdjpy94.700.0094.202009.03.19 23:3294.45cancelled
64322322009.03.19 22:51sell stop0.02usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.19 23:461.2398cancelled
64322312009.03.19 23:32sell0.02usdjpy94.450.0094.202009.03.20 08:5694.200.000.00-0.025.31
64323122009.03.19 23:46sell0.02usdcad1.23950.00001.23702009.03.20 08:361.23700.000.000.004.04
64337792009.03.20 01:20sell0.03usdjpy94.700.0094.202009.03.20 08:5694.200.000.000.0015.92
64354512009.03.20 02:01sell limit0.04usdjpy94.950.0094.452009.03.20 08:5694.15cancelled
64322352009.03.20 02:20buy0.02eurusd1.36470.00001.36972009.03.20 08:381.36970.000.000.0010.00
64342182009.03.20 02:24sell0.03usdcad1.24200.00001.23702009.03.20 08:361.23700.000.000.0012.13
64365372009.03.20 03:00buy limit0.03eurusd1.36220.00001.36722009.03.20 08:381.3698cancelled
64366162009.03.20 03:05sell limit0.04usdcad1.24450.00001.23952009.03.20 08:361.2364cancelled
64322442009.03.20 04:11buy0.29usdchf1.12240.00001.12742009.03.20 11:481.12740.000.000.00128.61
64403372009.03.20 08:36sell limit0.02usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.03.20 08:431.2345cancelled
64404022009.03.20 08:38buy stop0.02eurusd1.37070.00001.37572009.03.20 08:391.3697cancelled
64404082009.03.20 08:39buy0.02eurusd1.36970.00001.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.00-10.00
64402952009.03.20 08:43sell0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.03.20 10:431.22950.000.000.008.13
64379012009.03.20 08:45buy0.41usdchf1.11740.00001.12742009.03.20 11:481.12740.000.000.00363.67
64409292009.03.20 08:56sell stop0.02usdjpy93.950.0093.452009.03.20 09:1194.47cancelled
64410962009.03.20 09:11sell0.02usdjpy94.450.0096.702009.03.24 06:2898.200.000.00-0.04-76.37
64415232009.03.20 09:24sell limit0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.20 10:431.2291cancelled
64415402009.03.20 09:25buy limit0.57usdchf1.11240.00001.12242009.03.20 11:481.1279cancelled
64414372009.03.20 09:44buy0.03eurusd1.36720.00001.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.00-7.50
64423652009.03.20 10:43sell stop0.02usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.03.20 10:501.2318cancelled
64423772009.03.20 10:50sell0.02usdcad1.23200.00001.23452009.03.20 13:271.23450.000.000.00-4.05
64421452009.03.20 11:12buy0.04eurusd1.36470.00001.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.000.00
64418612009.03.20 11:13sell0.03usdjpy94.700.0096.702009.03.24 06:5598.330.000.00-0.05-110.75
64432732009.03.20 11:34sell0.03usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.03.20 13:271.23450.000.000.0012.15
64440482009.03.20 11:48buy stop0.02usdchf1.13090.00001.13592009.03.20 11:491.1273cancelled
64440662009.03.20 11:49buy0.02usdchf1.12740.00001.12742009.03.20 16:391.12740.000.000.000.00
64448312009.03.20 12:14sell limit0.04usdcad1.24200.00001.23702009.03.20 13:271.2342cancelled
64442302009.03.20 12:17buy0.06eurusd1.35970.00001.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.0030.00
64442512009.03.20 12:21sell0.04usdjpy95.450.0096.702009.03.24 08:2898.460.000.00-0.06-122.28
64451872009.03.20 13:01buy0.03usdchf1.12490.00001.12742009.03.20 16:391.12740.000.000.006.65
64464922009.03.20 13:29sell limit0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.03.20 13:291.2323cancelled
64464362009.03.20 13:29sell0.02usdcad1.23200.00001.23702009.03.23 02:251.23700.000.000.00-8.08
64457412009.03.20 14:01sell0.06usdjpy95.700.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.15-92.59
64456402009.03.20 14:11buy0.08eurusd1.35470.00001.36472009.03.20 15:131.36470.000.000.0080.00
64466912009.03.20 14:45buy0.04usdchf1.12240.00001.12742009.03.20 16:391.12740.000.000.0017.74
64482402009.03.20 14:51buy limit0.11eurusd1.34970.00001.35972009.03.20 15:131.3648cancelled
64472112009.03.20 14:59sell0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23702009.03.23 02:251.23700.000.000.000.00
64488082009.03.20 15:13buy stop0.02eurusd1.36820.00001.37322009.03.20 15:311.3621cancelled
64490322009.03.20 15:25buy limit0.06usdchf1.11990.00001.12492009.03.20 16:391.1280cancelled
64488192009.03.20 15:31buy0.02eurusd1.36220.00001.35972009.03.20 17:101.35970.000.000.00-5.00
64500532009.03.20 16:22buy0.03eurusd1.35470.00001.35972009.03.20 17:101.35970.000.000.0015.00
64493192009.03.20 16:28sell0.04usdcad1.23950.00001.23702009.03.23 02:251.23700.000.000.018.08
64480152009.03.20 16:31sell0.08usdjpy96.200.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.21-82.30
64506292009.03.20 16:39buy stop0.02usdchf1.13090.00001.13592009.03.20 16:521.1250cancelled
64507692009.03.20 16:49sell limit0.02usdchf1.12700.00001.12202009.03.20 16:521.1248cancelled
64507842009.03.20 16:50sell stop0.02usdchf1.12200.00001.11702009.03.20 16:521.1247cancelled
64506332009.03.20 16:52buy0.02usdchf1.12490.00001.12492009.03.23 10:001.12490.000.000.010.00
64510272009.03.20 17:02buy limit0.04eurusd1.35220.00001.35722009.03.20 17:101.3602cancelled
64512012009.03.20 17:10sell stop0.02eurusd1.35700.00001.35202009.03.20 17:111.3595cancelled
64512172009.03.20 17:10buy stop0.02eurusd1.36320.00001.36822009.03.20 17:111.3597cancelled
64512342009.03.20 17:10sell0.02eurusd1.35950.00001.35452009.03.20 17:491.35450.000.000.0010.00
64518312009.03.20 17:49sell stop0.02eurusd1.35200.00001.34702009.03.20 17:581.3570cancelled
64518922009.03.20 17:58sell0.02eurusd1.35700.00001.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.00-0.03-17.20
64511482009.03.20 18:39sell0.06usdcad1.24200.00001.23702009.03.23 02:251.23700.000.000.0124.25
64531102009.03.20 19:19sell limit0.08usdcad1.24700.00001.23702009.03.23 02:251.2364cancelled
64526592009.03.23 00:01sell0.03eurusd1.36560.00001.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.000.00
64572672009.03.23 02:25sell limit0.02usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.23 03:021.2344cancelled
64572552009.03.23 03:02sell0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.23202009.03.23 12:131.23200.000.000.004.06
64554762009.03.23 04:51sell0.04eurusd1.36810.00001.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.0010.00
64515762009.03.23 07:23buy0.03usdchf1.12240.00001.12492009.03.23 10:001.12490.000.000.006.67
64600422009.03.23 08:20sell0.06eurusd1.37060.00001.36562009.03.23 09:541.36560.000.000.0030.00
64619102009.03.23 08:22buy0.04usdchf1.11990.00001.12492009.03.23 10:001.12490.000.000.0017.78
64631542009.03.23 09:00sell limit0.08eurusd1.37560.00001.36562009.03.23 09:541.3655cancelled
64631762009.03.23 09:03buy limit0.06usdchf1.11740.00001.12242009.03.23 10:001.1253cancelled
64641372009.03.23 09:54buy stop0.02eurusd1.36820.00001.37322009.03.23 09:551.3643cancelled
64641432009.03.23 09:55buy0.02eurusd1.36470.00001.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.00-15.00
64643262009.03.23 10:00buy stop0.02usdchf1.12840.00001.13342009.03.23 10:131.1249cancelled
64643432009.03.23 10:01buy limit0.02usdchf1.12240.00001.12742009.03.23 10:131.1252cancelled
64643542009.03.23 10:01sell stop0.02usdchf1.12200.00001.11702009.03.23 10:131.1245cancelled
64643712009.03.23 10:13sell0.02usdchf1.12450.00001.12452009.03.23 18:101.12450.000.000.000.00
64585762009.03.23 10:15sell0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.23 12:131.23200.000.000.0012.18
64650862009.03.23 10:55sell limit0.04usdcad1.23950.00001.23452009.03.23 12:131.2316cancelled
64512582009.03.23 12:04sell0.11usdjpy96.700.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.18-56.58
64659662009.03.23 12:13sell stop0.02usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.03.23 13:341.2345cancelled
64650602009.03.23 12:53sell0.03usdchf1.12700.00001.12452009.03.23 18:101.12450.000.000.006.67
64648702009.03.23 13:02buy0.03eurusd1.36220.00001.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.00-15.00
64662032009.03.23 13:34sell0.02usdcad1.23450.00001.22952009.03.23 18:241.22950.000.000.008.13
64674602009.03.23 14:08buy0.04eurusd1.35720.00001.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.000.00
64681532009.03.23 14:14sell limit0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23202009.03.23 18:241.2289cancelled
64673732009.03.23 14:22sell0.04usdchf1.12950.00001.12452009.03.23 18:101.12450.000.000.0017.79
64688912009.03.23 14:49buy0.06eurusd1.35220.00001.35722009.03.23 17:521.35720.000.000.0030.00
64695202009.03.23 15:02sell limit0.06usdchf1.13200.00001.12702009.03.23 18:101.1242cancelled
64700172009.03.23 15:29buy limit0.08eurusd1.34720.00001.35722009.03.23 17:531.3572cancelled
64663882009.03.23 15:56sell0.15usdjpy97.200.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.240.00
64725762009.03.23 17:53sell stop0.02eurusd1.35450.00001.34952009.03.23 18:071.3595cancelled
64726082009.03.23 18:07sell0.02eurusd1.35950.00001.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.00-0.03-5.00
64731152009.03.23 18:10sell stop0.02usdchf1.12200.00001.11702009.03.23 18:151.1246cancelled
64731802009.03.23 18:15sell0.02usdchf1.12450.00001.12452009.03.24 15:411.12450.000.00-0.030.00
64734372009.03.23 18:24sell stop0.02usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.03.23 18:321.2296cancelled
64735062009.03.23 18:32sell0.02usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.03.23 20:451.22450.000.000.008.17
64737782009.03.23 18:50sell0.03eurusd1.36450.00001.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.00-0.047.50
64742792009.03.23 19:12sell limit0.03usdcad1.23200.00001.22702009.03.23 20:451.2240cancelled
64754012009.03.23 20:46sell limit0.02usdcad1.22450.00001.21952009.03.23 21:001.2224cancelled
64753962009.03.23 21:00sell0.02usdcad1.22200.00001.22202009.03.24 15:421.22200.000.000.000.00
64761082009.03.23 21:55sell0.03usdcad1.22450.00001.22202009.03.24 15:421.22200.000.000.006.14
64744412009.03.24 01:50sell0.04eurusd1.36700.00001.36202009.03.24 08:251.36200.000.000.0020.00
64712942009.03.24 01:53sell0.21usdjpy97.700.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.17108.02
64843902009.03.24 02:30sell limit0.06eurusd1.36950.00001.36452009.03.24 08:251.3618cancelled
64894382009.03.24 08:25sell stop0.02eurusd1.35950.00001.35452009.03.24 08:271.3619cancelled
64894442009.03.24 08:27sell0.02eurusd1.36200.00001.35702009.03.24 09:161.35700.000.000.0010.00
64903092009.03.24 09:07sell limit0.03eurusd1.36450.00001.35952009.03.24 09:161.3569cancelled
64739742009.03.24 09:16sell0.03usdchf1.12700.00001.12452009.03.24 15:411.12450.000.000.006.67
64905822009.03.24 09:16sell stop0.02eurusd1.35450.00001.34952009.03.24 09:371.3594cancelled
64906042009.03.24 09:37sell0.02eurusd1.35950.00001.35702009.03.24 11:011.35700.000.000.005.00
64915192009.03.24 10:32sell0.03eurusd1.36200.00001.35702009.03.24 11:011.35700.000.000.0015.00
64926972009.03.24 11:03sell limit0.02eurusd1.35950.00001.35452009.03.24 11:081.3547cancelled
64926482009.03.24 11:08sell0.02eurusd1.35450.00001.34952009.03.24 14:171.34950.000.000.0010.00
64936572009.03.24 11:48sell limit0.03eurusd1.35700.00001.35202009.03.24 14:171.3502cancelled
64774122009.03.24 13:24sell0.04usdcad1.22700.00001.22202009.03.24 15:421.22200.000.000.0016.37
64911232009.03.24 13:59sell0.04usdchf1.12950.00001.12452009.03.24 15:411.12450.000.000.0017.79
64960992009.03.24 14:04sell limit0.06usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.03.24 15:421.2215cancelled
64965392009.03.24 14:17sell stop0.02eurusd1.34700.00001.34202009.03.24 14:411.3518cancelled
64970542009.03.24 14:39sell limit0.06usdchf1.13200.00001.12702009.03.24 15:411.1242cancelled
64965202009.03.24 14:41sell0.02eurusd1.35200.00001.35202009.03.24 16:541.35200.000.000.000.00
64982732009.03.24 15:41sell stop0.02usdchf1.12200.00001.11702009.03.24 15:461.1246cancelled
64979822009.03.24 15:41sell0.03eurusd1.35700.00001.35202009.03.24 16:541.35200.000.000.0015.00
64983292009.03.24 15:42sell stop0.02usdcad1.21950.00001.21452009.03.24 15:451.2220cancelled
64983932009.03.24 15:45sell0.02usdcad1.22200.00001.22452009.03.25 14:581.22450.000.000.00-4.08
64982872009.03.24 15:45sell0.02usdchf1.12450.00001.12452009.03.25 14:561.12450.000.00-0.030.00
64992422009.03.24 16:21sell limit0.04eurusd1.35950.00001.35452009.03.24 16:541.3520cancelled
64993062009.03.24 16:50sell0.03usdchf1.12700.00001.12452009.03.25 14:561.12450.000.00-0.046.67
64993032009.03.24 16:51sell0.03usdcad1.22450.00001.22452009.03.25 14:581.22450.000.000.000.00
64999172009.03.24 16:54sell stop0.02eurusd1.34950.00001.34452009.03.24 17:111.3544cancelled
64999792009.03.24 17:11sell0.02eurusd1.35450.00001.35202009.03.24 18:311.35200.000.000.005.00
65006252009.03.24 17:45sell0.04usdcad1.22700.00001.22452009.03.25 14:581.22450.000.000.018.17
65008172009.03.24 17:59sell0.03eurusd1.35700.00001.35202009.03.24 18:311.35200.000.000.0015.00
64844282009.03.24 18:23sell0.29usdjpy98.200.0097.202009.03.25 14:5697.200.000.00-0.24298.35
65006062009.03.24 18:31sell0.04usdchf1.12950.00001.12452009.03.25 14:561.12450.000.00-0.0517.79
65016052009.03.24 18:31sell stop0.02eurusd1.34840.00001.34022009.03.24 18:321.3523cancelled
65016002009.03.24 18:32sell0.02eurusd1.35250.00001.34432009.03.24 20:371.34430.000.000.0016.40
65023192009.03.24 19:03sell limit0.41usdjpy98.900.0097.502009.03.25 14:5797.41cancelled
65024622009.03.24 19:11sell limit0.06usdchf1.13320.00001.12582009.03.25 14:561.1227cancelled
65024842009.03.24 19:12sell limit0.03eurusd1.35660.00001.34842009.03.24 20:371.3444cancelled
65013152009.03.24 20:37sell0.06usdcad1.22950.00001.22452009.03.25 14:581.22450.000.000.0124.50
65041922009.03.24 20:37sell limit0.02eurusd1.34770.00001.33932009.03.24 20:451.3433cancelled
65041832009.03.24 20:45sell0.02eurusd1.34350.00001.34762009.03.27 10:401.34760.000.00-0.14-8.20
65051882009.03.24 21:17sell limit0.08usdcad1.23730.00001.22162009.03.25 14:581.2251cancelled
65052672009.03.24 23:26sell0.03eurusd1.34770.00001.34762009.03.27 10:401.34760.000.00-0.210.30
65086892009.03.25 11:38sell0.04eurusd1.35170.00001.34762009.03.27 10:401.34760.000.00-0.2316.40
65201082009.03.25 14:56sell0.06eurusd1.35580.00001.34762009.03.27 10:401.34760.000.00-0.3349.20
65229322009.03.25 14:56sell stop0.02usdchf1.11910.00001.11192009.03.25 14:571.1254cancelled
65230812009.03.25 14:57sell0.02usdchf1.12630.00001.11912009.03.25 15:001.11910.000.000.0012.87
65231072009.03.25 14:57sell limit0.02usdjpy97.630.0096.972009.03.25 14:5797.41cancelled
65230972009.03.25 14:57sell0.02usdjpy97.300.0097.302009.03.25 19:0797.300.000.000.000.00
65233312009.03.25 14:59sell stop0.02usdcad1.22020.00001.21242009.03.25 15:141.2293cancelled
65237462009.03.25 15:00sell stop0.02usdchf1.11550.00001.10832009.03.25 15:021.1192cancelled
65237642009.03.25 15:02sell0.02usdchf1.11910.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.17-31.14
65233482009.03.25 15:14sell0.02usdcad1.22800.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.02-42.09
65253482009.03.25 15:36sell limit0.08eurusd1.36420.00001.34742009.03.27 10:401.3467cancelled
65253702009.03.25 16:31sell0.03usdjpy97.630.0097.302009.03.25 19:0797.300.000.000.0010.17
65270492009.03.25 18:04sell0.04usdjpy97.960.0097.302009.03.25 19:0797.300.000.000.0027.13
65291852009.03.25 18:44sell limit0.06usdjpy98.290.0097.632009.03.25 19:0797.26cancelled
65298542009.03.25 19:07sell stop0.02usdjpy96.970.0096.312009.03.25 19:1497.31cancelled
65257402009.03.25 19:11sell0.03usdcad1.23190.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.02-53.81
65298592009.03.25 19:14sell0.02usdjpy97.300.0097.632009.03.27 12:3797.630.000.00-0.07-6.76
65309952009.03.25 21:50sell0.03usdjpy97.630.0097.632009.03.27 12:3797.630.000.00-0.090.00
65255362009.03.26 03:39sell0.03usdchf1.12270.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.12-37.21
65335622009.03.26 07:55sell0.04usdjpy97.960.0097.632009.03.27 12:3797.630.000.00-0.0313.52
65428232009.03.26 10:59sell0.04usdchf1.12620.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.15-37.30
65454692009.03.26 11:54sell0.06usdjpy98.290.0097.632009.03.27 12:3797.630.000.00-0.0540.56
65491142009.03.26 12:34sell limit0.08usdjpy98.950.0097.632009.03.27 12:3797.60cancelled
65482132009.03.27 10:24sell0.06usdchf1.12970.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.16-37.47
65722592009.03.27 10:40sell limit0.02eurusd1.34840.00001.34022009.03.27 11:091.3442cancelled
65722462009.03.27 11:09sell0.02eurusd1.34430.00001.33612009.03.27 12:411.33610.000.000.0016.40
65309502009.03.27 11:15sell0.04usdcad1.23580.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.05-59.31
65743742009.03.27 11:49sell limit0.03eurusd1.34850.00001.34012009.03.27 12:411.3357cancelled
65754912009.03.27 12:37sell stop0.02usdjpy97.300.0096.642009.03.27 12:3897.64cancelled
65755002009.03.27 12:38sell0.02usdjpy97.630.0097.632009.03.30 06:0597.630.000.00-0.020.00
65755892009.03.27 12:41sell limit0.02eurusd1.33930.00001.33092009.03.27 12:421.3352cancelled
65755832009.03.27 12:42sell0.02eurusd1.33510.00001.32672009.03.27 15:101.32670.000.000.0016.80
65745662009.03.27 12:58sell0.06usdcad1.23950.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.06-71.27
65770022009.03.27 13:22sell limit0.03eurusd1.33940.00001.33082009.03.27 15:101.3264cancelled
65728182009.03.27 14:13sell0.08usdchf1.14410.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.2051.37
65793442009.03.27 15:10sell stop0.02eurusd1.32390.00001.31532009.03.27 15:131.3283cancelled
65793472009.03.27 15:13sell0.02eurusd1.32820.00001.31962009.03.30 07:511.31960.000.00-0.0317.20
65769032009.03.27 15:22sell0.03usdjpy97.970.0097.632009.03.30 06:0597.630.000.00-0.0210.45
65801772009.03.27 15:53sell limit0.03eurusd1.33250.00001.32392009.03.30 07:511.3189cancelled
65803312009.03.27 17:35sell0.04usdjpy98.310.0097.632009.03.30 06:0597.630.000.00-0.0327.86
65825552009.03.27 18:15sell limit0.06usdjpy98.650.0097.972009.03.30 06:0597.61cancelled
65895062009.03.30 06:08sell limit0.02usdjpy97.630.0096.972009.03.30 06:1997.30cancelled
65894852009.03.30 06:18sell0.02usdjpy97.300.0096.642009.03.30 08:2496.640.000.000.0013.66
65773942009.03.30 06:27sell0.08usdcad1.24710.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.06-46.56
65906652009.03.30 06:59sell limit0.03usdjpy97.630.0096.972009.03.30 08:2596.57cancelled
65916052009.03.30 07:51sell stop0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.30672009.03.30 07:541.3195cancelled
65916222009.03.30 07:53sell0.02eurusd1.31960.00001.32392009.03.31 18:301.32390.000.00-0.03-8.60
65923962009.03.30 08:25sell limit0.02usdjpy96.850.0096.172009.03.30 09:2496.16cancelled
65924072009.03.30 09:24sell0.02usdjpy96.170.0098.542009.04.03 20:06100.310.000.00-0.11-82.54
65948992009.03.30 11:00sell0.03usdjpy96.510.0098.542009.04.06 00:39100.520.000.00-0.15-119.68
65788202009.03.30 11:26sell0.11usdchf1.15130.00001.13682009.03.31 14:401.13680.000.00-0.14140.31
65972182009.03.30 12:06sell limit0.15usdchf1.15850.00001.14402009.03.31 14:411.1363cancelled
65967812009.03.30 13:53sell0.04usdjpy96.850.0098.542009.04.06 01:16100.580.000.00-0.22-148.34
65907912009.03.30 16:45sell0.11usdcad1.25450.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.090.88
66001032009.03.30 17:43sell0.06usdjpy97.190.0099.262009.04.06 10:07101.380.000.00-0.35-247.98
66040702009.03.30 19:47sell0.15usdcad1.26210.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.1192.08
66054562009.03.31 02:50sell0.08usdjpy97.870.0098.542009.04.06 01:16100.580.000.00-0.37-215.55
65925892009.03.31 03:55sell0.03eurusd1.32390.00001.32392009.03.31 18:301.32390.000.000.000.00
66167502009.03.31 09:51sell0.04eurusd1.32820.00001.32392009.03.31 18:301.32390.000.000.0017.20
66219412009.03.31 12:42sell0.06eurusd1.33250.00001.32392009.03.31 18:301.32390.000.000.0051.60
66158942009.03.31 13:09sell0.11usdjpy98.550.00100.632009.04.06 14:27100.630.000.00-0.54-227.37
66247122009.03.31 13:22sell limit0.08eurusd1.34130.00001.32372009.03.31 18:301.3236cancelled
66258182009.03.31 14:41sell stop0.02usdchf1.13540.00001.12802009.03.31 15:061.1391cancelled
66258212009.03.31 15:05sell0.02usdchf1.13910.00001.13912009.04.01 13:201.13910.000.00-0.030.00
66309182009.03.31 18:30sell stop0.02eurusd1.31950.00001.31072009.03.31 18:311.3239cancelled
66309202009.03.31 18:31sell0.02eurusd1.32390.00001.31952009.04.01 02:541.31950.000.00-0.038.80
66251432009.03.31 18:53sell0.15usdjpy99.250.0098.542009.04.06 01:16100.580.000.00-0.72-198.35
66270202009.03.31 18:53sell0.03usdchf1.14280.00001.13912009.04.01 13:201.13910.000.00-0.049.74
66316942009.03.31 20:35sell0.03eurusd1.32830.00001.31952009.04.01 02:541.31950.000.00-0.0426.40
66334312009.03.31 21:15sell limit0.04eurusd1.33270.00001.32392009.04.01 02:541.3187cancelled
66430402009.04.01 02:54sell stop0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.30672009.04.01 03:111.3197cancelled
66430652009.04.01 03:10sell0.02eurusd1.31960.00001.31962009.04.01 20:111.31960.000.000.000.00
66073532009.04.01 06:26sell0.21usdcad1.26970.00001.25442009.04.02 08:121.25440.000.000.10256.14
66464502009.04.01 07:08sell limit0.29usdcad1.28460.00001.25482009.04.02 08:121.2541cancelled
66319512009.04.01 09:36sell0.04usdchf1.14650.00001.13912009.04.01 13:201.13910.000.000.0025.99
66491802009.04.01 10:16sell limit0.06usdchf1.15020.00001.14282009.04.01 13:201.1384cancelled
66442772009.04.01 12:05sell0.03eurusd1.32390.00001.31962009.04.01 20:111.31960.000.000.0012.90
66521392009.04.01 13:20sell stop0.02usdchf1.13540.00001.12802009.04.01 13:201.1390cancelled
66521492009.04.01 13:20sell0.02usdchf1.13910.00001.14282009.04.02 03:571.14280.000.00-0.08-6.48
66513962009.04.01 15:07sell0.04eurusd1.32820.00001.31962009.04.01 20:111.31960.000.000.0034.40
66546712009.04.01 15:47sell limit0.06eurusd1.33260.00001.32382009.04.01 20:121.3191cancelled
66528322009.04.01 16:31sell0.03usdchf1.14280.00001.14282009.04.02 03:571.14280.000.00-0.120.00
66562992009.04.01 20:11sell0.04usdchf1.15020.00001.14282009.04.02 03:571.14280.000.00-0.1625.90
66587382009.04.01 20:12sell stop0.02eurusd1.31510.00001.30632009.04.01 20:121.3194cancelled
66587552009.04.01 20:12sell0.02eurusd1.31950.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.00-0.14-34.00
66593072009.04.01 20:51sell limit0.06usdchf1.15390.00001.14652009.04.02 03:571.1425cancelled
66667752009.04.02 03:57sell stop0.02usdchf1.14070.00001.13352009.04.02 06:151.1443cancelled
66593542009.04.02 04:26sell0.03eurusd1.32830.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.00-0.08-24.60
66667772009.04.02 06:14sell0.02usdchf1.14430.00001.14072009.04.02 12:391.14070.000.000.006.31
66694492009.04.02 08:13sell limit0.02usdcad1.25590.00001.24872009.04.02 09:441.2524cancelled
66694452009.04.02 09:43sell0.02usdcad1.25230.00001.24872009.04.02 14:051.24870.000.000.005.77
66684452009.04.02 10:33sell0.03usdchf1.14790.00001.14072009.04.02 12:391.14070.000.000.0018.94
66722532009.04.02 11:13sell limit0.04usdchf1.15150.00001.14432009.04.02 12:391.1400cancelled
66716372009.04.02 11:37sell0.03usdcad1.25590.00001.24872009.04.02 14:051.24870.000.000.0017.30
66676992009.04.02 12:10sell0.04eurusd1.33250.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.00-0.12-16.00
66742602009.04.02 12:18sell limit0.04usdcad1.25950.00001.25232009.04.02 14:051.2481cancelled
66751302009.04.02 12:39sell stop0.02usdchf1.13710.00001.12992009.04.02 12:431.1409cancelled
66752372009.04.02 12:43sell0.02usdchf1.14070.00001.13352009.04.02 14:441.13350.000.000.0012.70
66763642009.04.02 13:23sell limit0.03usdchf1.14430.00001.13712009.04.02 14:441.1328cancelled
66754502009.04.02 13:45sell0.06eurusd1.33680.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.00-0.161.80
66782782009.04.02 14:07sell limit0.02usdcad1.25230.00001.24512009.04.02 15:551.2452cancelled
66788992009.04.02 14:41sell0.08eurusd1.34540.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.00-0.2271.20
66799182009.04.02 14:44sell stop0.02usdchf1.13170.00001.12432009.04.02 14:481.1363cancelled
66799052009.04.02 14:48sell0.02usdchf1.13540.00001.12802009.04.06 00:061.12800.000.00-0.0613.12
66819012009.04.02 15:29sell limit0.03usdchf1.13910.00001.13172009.04.06 00:391.1270cancelled
66782402009.04.02 15:55sell0.02usdcad1.24510.00001.23792009.04.02 18:081.23790.000.000.0011.63
66837832009.04.02 16:35sell limit0.03usdcad1.24870.00001.24152009.04.02 18:081.2370cancelled
66860032009.04.02 18:08sell limit0.02usdcad1.23900.00001.23162009.04.02 18:271.2352cancelled
66860002009.04.02 18:27sell0.02usdcad1.23530.00001.23532009.04.03 02:171.23530.000.000.000.00
66878462009.04.02 20:08sell0.03usdcad1.23910.00001.23532009.04.03 02:171.23530.000.000.009.23
66898552009.04.02 21:22sell0.04usdcad1.24290.00001.23532009.04.03 02:171.23530.000.000.0124.61
66909572009.04.02 22:02sell limit0.06usdcad1.24670.00001.23912009.04.03 02:171.2347cancelled
66319332009.04.03 02:15sell0.21usdjpy99.950.0099.262009.04.06 10:07101.380.000.00-0.17-296.21
66965122009.04.03 02:19sell stop0.02usdcad1.23070.00001.22352009.04.03 02:381.2379cancelled
66966402009.04.03 02:37sell0.02usdcad1.23790.00001.23782009.04.03 15:441.23780.000.000.000.16
66975352009.04.03 07:03sell0.03usdcad1.24150.00001.23782009.04.03 15:441.23780.000.000.008.97
67015202009.04.03 15:17sell0.04usdcad1.24520.00001.23782009.04.03 15:441.23780.000.000.0023.91
67145362009.04.03 15:44sell stop0.02usdcad1.23530.00001.22792009.04.03 15:471.2395cancelled
67145312009.04.03 15:47sell0.02usdcad1.23900.00001.23162009.04.03 18:251.23160.000.000.0012.02
67155672009.04.03 16:27sell limit0.03usdcad1.24270.00001.23532009.04.03 18:251.2310cancelled
67174112009.04.03 18:25sell stop0.02usdcad1.22790.00001.22052009.04.03 18:441.2316cancelled
67174122009.04.03 18:44sell0.02usdcad1.23160.00001.22422009.04.06 03:261.22420.000.000.0012.09
67179912009.04.03 19:24sell limit0.03usdcad1.23530.00001.22792009.04.06 03:261.2237cancelled
66817132009.04.06 00:06sell0.11eurusd1.35420.00001.33652009.04.06 17:151.33650.000.000.00194.70
67223572009.04.06 00:39sell limit0.02usdchf1.13000.00001.12302009.04.06 05:241.1241cancelled
67225672009.04.06 00:46sell limit0.15eurusd1.36260.00001.34572009.04.06 17:151.3358cancelled
66971402009.04.06 02:02sell0.29usdjpy100.630.00100.632009.04.06 14:27100.630.000.000.000.00
67248192009.04.06 03:26sell stop0.02usdcad1.22050.00001.21312009.04.06 06:531.2243cancelled
67223312009.04.06 05:24sell0.02usdchf1.12430.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.20-31.00
67258572009.04.06 06:53sell0.02usdcad1.22420.00001.23142009.04.08 14:311.23140.000.000.00-11.69
67271232009.04.06 08:07sell0.03usdcad1.22790.00001.23142009.04.08 14:311.23140.000.000.00-8.53
67264112009.04.06 08:08sell0.03usdchf1.12780.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.28-37.30
67238612009.04.06 10:06sell0.41usdjpy101.290.0099.972009.04.06 10:07101.380.000.000.00-36.40
67294302009.04.06 12:21sell0.41usdjpy101.310.00100.632009.04.06 14:27100.630.000.000.00277.05
67316432009.04.06 13:02sell limit0.57usdjpy101.650.00100.972009.04.06 14:27100.60cancelled
67280922009.04.06 13:40sell0.04usdcad1.23160.00001.23142009.04.08 14:311.23140.000.000.020.65
67332042009.04.06 14:27sell stop0.02usdjpy100.250.0099.572009.04.06 14:30100.59cancelled
67332412009.04.06 14:28sell limit0.02usdjpy100.930.00100.252009.04.06 14:30100.58cancelled
67332432009.04.06 14:28buy stop0.02usdjpy101.060.00101.742009.04.06 14:30100.61cancelled
67332452009.04.06 14:30buy0.02usdjpy100.620.00100.612009.04.07 17:03100.610.000.000.01-0.20
67281192009.04.06 14:56sell0.04usdchf1.13130.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.36-37.48
67329852009.04.06 15:43sell0.06usdcad1.23900.00001.23142009.04.08 14:311.23140.000.000.0237.03
67346692009.04.06 16:23sell0.06usdchf1.13480.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.56-37.83
67371212009.04.06 17:15sell stop0.02eurusd1.33270.00001.32392009.04.06 17:191.3372cancelled
67371372009.04.06 17:18sell0.02eurusd1.33710.00001.33272009.04.07 01:591.33270.000.00-0.038.80
67379562009.04.06 20:03sell0.03eurusd1.34150.00001.33272009.04.07 01:591.33270.000.00-0.0426.40
67403242009.04.06 20:43sell limit0.04eurusd1.34590.00001.33712009.04.07 01:591.3322cancelled
67365782009.04.07 01:39sell0.08usdchf1.14200.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.620.00
67472392009.04.07 01:59sell stop0.02eurusd1.32820.00001.31962009.04.07 05:461.3367cancelled
67355532009.04.07 02:01sell0.08usdcad1.24660.00001.23142009.04.08 14:311.23140.000.000.0198.75
67342572009.04.07 02:02buy0.03usdjpy100.280.00100.612009.04.07 17:03100.610.000.000.009.84
67483502009.04.07 02:41sell limit0.11usdcad1.25400.00001.23922009.04.08 14:321.2308cancelled
67476082009.04.07 05:45sell0.02eurusd1.33680.00001.32822009.04.07 11:051.32820.000.000.0017.20
67505312009.04.07 06:26sell limit0.03eurusd1.34110.00001.33252009.04.07 11:061.3288cancelled
67545372009.04.07 11:06sell limit0.02eurusd1.33270.00001.32392009.04.07 12:571.3236cancelled
67483562009.04.07 12:54buy0.04usdjpy99.950.00100.612009.04.07 17:03100.610.000.000.0026.24
67545362009.04.07 12:55sell0.02eurusd1.32390.00001.31952009.04.08 02:371.31950.000.00-0.038.80
67571472009.04.07 13:34buy limit0.06usdjpy99.610.00100.292009.04.07 17:03100.62cancelled
67571692009.04.07 14:50sell0.03eurusd1.32830.00001.31952009.04.08 02:371.31950.000.00-0.0426.40
67589092009.04.07 15:30sell limit0.04eurusd1.33270.00001.32392009.04.08 02:371.3199cancelled
67609252009.04.07 17:04buy stop0.02usdjpy101.060.00101.742009.04.07 17:33100.60cancelled
67609342009.04.07 17:04buy limit0.02usdjpy100.280.00100.962009.04.07 17:33100.60cancelled
67611512009.04.07 17:27sell stop0.02usdjpy100.250.0099.572009.04.07 17:33100.58cancelled
67611492009.04.07 17:33sell0.02usdjpy100.590.0099.912009.04.08 05:3399.910.000.00-0.0213.61
67621052009.04.07 18:13sell limit0.03usdjpy100.930.00100.252009.04.08 05:3399.87cancelled
67708112009.04.08 02:37sell limit0.02eurusd1.32390.00001.31532009.04.08 08:441.3155cancelled
67738422009.04.08 05:45sell limit0.02usdjpy100.270.0099.612009.04.08 08:4699.59cancelled
67479982009.04.08 06:53sell0.11usdchf1.14900.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.7167.43
67707882009.04.08 08:44sell0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.31962009.04.09 16:541.31960.000.00-0.08-8.60
67737022009.04.08 08:46sell0.02usdjpy99.610.0099.612009.04.08 20:0299.610.000.000.000.00
67763362009.04.08 09:41sell0.03eurusd1.31960.00001.31962009.04.09 16:541.31960.000.00-0.130.00
67763572009.04.08 11:00sell0.03usdjpy99.950.0099.612009.04.08 20:0299.610.000.000.0010.24
67771142009.04.08 12:40sell0.04eurusd1.32390.00001.31962009.04.09 16:541.31960.000.00-0.1717.20
67818492009.04.08 14:32sell stop0.02usdcad1.22710.00001.21992009.04.08 16:031.2344cancelled
67783942009.04.08 14:46sell0.04usdjpy100.290.0099.612009.04.08 20:0299.610.000.000.0027.31
67821262009.04.08 14:51sell limit0.06usdjpy100.630.0099.952009.04.08 20:0299.54cancelled
67818542009.04.08 16:03sell0.02usdcad1.23430.00001.23072009.04.09 14:041.23070.000.000.015.85
67834172009.04.08 16:18sell0.03usdcad1.23790.00001.23072009.04.09 14:041.23070.000.000.0117.55
67836642009.04.08 16:22sell limit0.04usdcad1.24150.00001.23432009.04.09 14:041.2299cancelled
67798182009.04.08 17:39sell0.06eurusd1.32820.00001.31962009.04.09 16:541.31960.000.00-0.2551.60
67850492009.04.08 17:44sell limit0.08eurusd1.33680.00001.31952009.04.09 16:541.3192cancelled
67869652009.04.08 20:02sell stop0.02usdjpy99.230.0098.552009.04.09 02:0899.91cancelled
67870152009.04.09 02:08sell0.02usdjpy99.910.0099.902009.04.13 22:0899.900.000.00-0.040.20
67937432009.04.09 08:53sell0.03usdjpy100.230.0099.902009.04.13 22:0899.900.000.00-0.049.91
68040342009.04.09 14:04sell stop0.02usdcad1.22710.00001.21992009.04.09 14:171.2305cancelled
68040832009.04.09 14:17sell0.02usdcad1.23070.00001.22352009.04.09 16:161.22350.000.000.0011.77
68044832009.04.09 14:21sell limit0.03usdcad1.23430.00001.22712009.04.09 16:161.2232cancelled
68073062009.04.09 16:16sell stop0.02usdcad1.21990.00001.21272009.04.09 16:321.2234cancelled
68073462009.04.09 16:32sell0.02usdcad1.22350.00001.21992009.04.13 20:131.21990.000.000.005.90
68077062009.04.09 16:46sell0.03usdcad1.22710.00001.21992009.04.13 20:131.21990.000.000.0017.71
68083062009.04.09 16:50sell limit0.04usdcad1.23070.00001.22352009.04.13 20:131.2181cancelled
68084602009.04.09 16:54sell limit0.02eurusd1.32250.00001.31412009.04.09 17:141.3188cancelled
68084552009.04.09 17:13sell0.02eurusd1.31830.00001.30992009.04.10 01:251.30990.000.00-0.0316.80
68091652009.04.09 17:18sell limit0.03eurusd1.32250.00001.31412009.04.10 01:251.3095cancelled
67747102009.04.09 17:20sell0.15usdchf1.15600.00001.14202009.04.13 15:151.14200.000.00-0.38183.89
68094522009.04.09 17:24sell limit0.21usdchf1.16300.00001.14902009.04.13 15:151.1416cancelled
67984742009.04.09 18:22sell0.04usdjpy100.560.0099.902009.04.13 22:0899.900.000.00-0.0626.43
68108522009.04.09 18:27sell limit0.06usdjpy100.890.00100.232009.04.13 22:0899.86cancelled
68167722009.04.10 01:25sell stop0.02eurusd1.30570.00001.29732009.04.10 04:111.3144cancelled
68168222009.04.10 04:11sell0.02eurusd1.31410.00001.31832009.04.15 13:511.31830.000.00-0.09-8.40
68194952009.04.10 22:00sell0.03eurusd1.31830.00001.31832009.04.15 13:511.31830.000.00-0.120.00
68252042009.04.13 14:03sell0.04eurusd1.32250.00001.31832009.04.15 13:511.31830.000.00-0.1216.80
68363132009.04.13 14:30sell0.06eurusd1.32670.00001.31832009.04.15 13:511.31830.000.00-0.1650.40
68387052009.04.13 15:15sell stop0.02usdchf1.13870.00001.13232009.04.13 15:261.1421cancelled
68388132009.04.13 15:26sell0.02usdchf1.14190.00001.13552009.04.13 17:361.13550.000.000.0011.27
68389992009.04.13 15:30sell limit0.03usdchf1.14510.00001.13872009.04.13 17:361.1346cancelled
68373062009.04.13 17:36sell0.08eurusd1.33510.00001.31822009.04.15 14:001.31820.000.00-0.22135.20
68417852009.04.13 17:36sell stop0.02usdchf1.13140.00001.12482009.04.13 17:551.1347cancelled
68421122009.04.13 17:40sell limit0.11eurusd1.33940.00001.33082009.04.15 14:001.3179cancelled
68418192009.04.13 17:54sell0.02usdchf1.13470.00001.13802009.04.14 17:481.13800.000.00-0.03-5.80
68447122009.04.13 20:13sell stop0.02usdcad1.21670.00001.20992009.04.13 21:001.2201cancelled
68447052009.04.13 21:00sell0.02usdcad1.22010.00001.21672009.04.14 13:011.21670.000.000.005.59
68468852009.04.13 22:08sell stop0.02usdjpy99.550.0098.952009.04.13 22:19100.15cancelled
68469162009.04.13 22:19sell0.02usdjpy100.150.0099.552009.04.14 09:0499.550.000.00-0.0212.05
68472922009.04.13 22:23sell limit0.03usdjpy100.450.0099.852009.04.14 09:0499.51cancelled
68453032009.04.14 03:26sell0.03usdcad1.22350.00001.21672009.04.14 13:011.21670.000.000.0016.77
68529172009.04.14 03:31sell limit0.04usdcad1.22690.00001.22012009.04.14 13:011.2166cancelled
68427452009.04.14 08:24sell0.03usdchf1.13800.00001.13802009.04.14 17:481.13800.000.000.000.00
68574242009.04.14 09:04sell stop0.02usdjpy99.250.0098.652009.04.14 09:1399.54cancelled
68575172009.04.14 09:13sell0.02usdjpy99.550.0099.252009.04.14 14:5499.250.000.000.006.05
68567382009.04.14 10:10sell0.04usdchf1.14130.00001.13802009.04.14 17:481.13800.000.000.0011.60
68576932009.04.14 12:08sell0.03usdjpy99.850.0099.252009.04.14 14:5499.250.000.000.0018.14
68599392009.04.14 12:12sell limit0.04usdjpy100.150.0099.552009.04.14 14:5499.26cancelled
68605382009.04.14 13:03sell limit0.02usdcad1.21670.00001.20992009.04.14 13:081.2134cancelled
68605192009.04.14 13:07sell0.02usdcad1.21330.00001.20992009.04.14 17:551.20990.000.000.005.62
68586162009.04.14 14:33sell0.06usdchf1.14460.00001.13802009.04.14 17:481.13800.000.000.0034.80
68621082009.04.14 14:37sell limit0.08usdchf1.15140.00001.13782009.04.14 17:481.1374cancelled
68626012009.04.14 14:54sell stop0.02usdjpy99.150.0098.532009.04.14 15:0399.47cancelled
68626022009.04.14 15:03sell0.02usdjpy99.460.0098.842009.04.14 19:0498.840.000.000.0012.55
68629032009.04.14 15:07sell limit0.03usdjpy99.770.0099.152009.04.14 19:0498.82cancelled
68606922009.04.14 15:35sell0.03usdcad1.21670.00001.20992009.04.14 17:551.20990.000.000.0016.86
68633582009.04.14 15:39sell limit0.04usdcad1.22010.00001.21332009.04.14 17:551.2096cancelled
68656532009.04.14 17:48sell stop0.02usdchf1.13510.00001.12832009.04.14 17:521.1384cancelled
68656562009.04.14 17:52sell0.02usdchf1.13850.00001.14182009.04.16 02:181.14180.000.00-0.11-5.78
68658782009.04.14 18:00sell limit0.02usdcad1.21050.00001.20352009.04.14 18:061.2065cancelled
68657972009.04.14 18:06sell0.02usdcad1.20650.00001.21002009.04.15 16:061.21000.000.000.00-5.79
68661322009.04.14 18:42sell0.03usdcad1.21000.00001.21002009.04.15 16:061.21000.000.000.000.00
68671692009.04.14 19:04sell stop0.02usdjpy98.530.0097.912009.04.14 19:0798.84cancelled
68667702009.04.14 19:07sell0.04usdcad1.21350.00001.21002009.04.15 16:061.21000.000.000.0111.57
68672192009.04.14 19:07sell0.02usdjpy98.840.0098.222009.04.15 06:3498.220.000.00-0.0212.62
68673252009.04.14 19:12sell limit0.03usdjpy99.150.0098.532009.04.15 06:3498.17cancelled
68673192009.04.15 03:25sell0.06usdcad1.21700.00001.21002009.04.15 16:061.21000.000.000.0034.71
68756252009.04.15 03:30sell limit0.08usdcad1.22380.00001.21012009.04.15 16:061.2099cancelled
68779542009.04.15 06:34sell stop0.02usdjpy97.910.0097.292009.04.15 06:3798.21cancelled
68779782009.04.15 06:37sell0.02usdjpy98.220.0098.532009.04.16 11:3798.530.000.00-0.05-6.29
68780302009.04.15 07:33sell0.03usdjpy98.530.0098.532009.04.16 11:3798.530.000.00-0.070.00
68658142009.04.15 08:33sell0.03usdchf1.14190.00001.14182009.04.16 02:181.14180.000.00-0.120.26
68786902009.04.15 10:07sell0.04usdjpy98.840.0098.532009.04.16 11:3798.530.000.00-0.1012.58
68810722009.04.15 10:55sell0.06usdjpy99.150.0098.532009.04.16 11:3798.530.000.00-0.1437.75
68819982009.04.15 11:00sell limit0.08usdjpy99.770.0098.522009.04.16 11:3798.53cancelled
68794782009.04.15 13:46sell0.04usdchf1.14520.00001.14182009.04.16 02:181.14180.000.00-0.1611.91
68854572009.04.15 14:00sell limit0.02eurusd1.31960.00001.31102009.04.15 15:271.3150cancelled
68852172009.04.15 14:36sell0.06usdchf1.14860.00001.14182009.04.16 02:181.14180.000.00-0.2435.73
68862862009.04.15 14:40sell limit0.08usdchf1.15540.00001.14182009.04.16 02:181.1414cancelled
68854492009.04.15 15:27sell0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.31532009.04.16 09:531.31530.000.00-0.080.00
68881392009.04.15 16:06sell stop0.02usdcad1.20700.00001.20002009.04.15 16:081.2107cancelled
68881602009.04.15 16:08sell0.02usdcad1.21050.00001.20352009.04.15 17:521.20350.000.000.0011.63
68882622009.04.15 16:12sell limit0.03usdcad1.21400.00001.20702009.04.15 17:521.2030cancelled
68874112009.04.15 16:23sell0.03eurusd1.31960.00001.31532009.04.16 09:531.31530.000.00-0.1312.90
68899132009.04.15 17:52sell stop0.02usdcad1.20000.00001.19302009.04.15 19:511.2071cancelled
68899642009.04.15 19:51sell0.02usdcad1.20700.00001.20002009.04.16 14:421.20000.000.000.0111.67
68923852009.04.15 19:55sell limit0.03usdcad1.21060.00001.20342009.04.16 14:431.2000cancelled
68999272009.04.16 02:18sell stop0.02usdchf1.13950.00001.13352009.04.16 04:001.1434cancelled
68885282009.04.16 02:23sell0.04eurusd1.32390.00001.31532009.04.16 09:531.31530.000.000.0034.40
69001322009.04.16 02:27sell limit0.06eurusd1.32780.00001.32002009.04.16 09:531.3150cancelled
68999332009.04.16 04:00sell0.02usdchf1.14250.00001.14552009.04.16 14:251.14550.000.000.00-5.24
69019202009.04.16 07:31sell0.03usdchf1.14550.00001.14552009.04.16 14:251.14550.000.000.000.00
69071232009.04.16 09:54sell stop0.02eurusd1.31380.00001.30602009.04.16 10:261.3177cancelled
69071302009.04.16 10:26sell0.02eurusd1.31770.00001.31382009.04.16 19:491.31380.000.000.007.80
69047622009.04.16 11:04sell0.04usdchf1.14850.00001.14552009.04.16 14:251.14550.000.000.0010.48
69081122009.04.16 11:30sell0.06usdchf1.15150.00001.14552009.04.16 14:251.14550.000.000.0031.43
69086202009.04.16 11:34sell limit0.08usdchf1.15770.00001.14532009.04.16 14:251.1452cancelled
69087392009.04.16 11:38sell stop0.02usdjpy98.350.0097.752009.04.16 11:4698.64cancelled
69087422009.04.16 11:46sell0.02usdjpy98.650.0098.952009.04.17 16:2798.950.000.00-0.02-6.06
69089022009.04.16 12:31sell0.03usdjpy98.950.0098.952009.04.17 16:2798.950.000.00-0.040.00
69111462009.04.16 14:25sell stop0.02usdchf1.14340.00001.13722009.04.16 14:381.1463cancelled
69112692009.04.16 14:29buy stop0.02usdchf1.14790.00001.15412009.04.16 14:381.1466cancelled
69112792009.04.16 14:29buy limit0.02usdchf1.14380.00001.15002009.04.16 14:381.1467cancelled
69111532009.04.16 14:37sell0.02usdchf1.14650.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.08-25.15
69076322009.04.16 14:42sell0.03eurusd1.32160.00001.31382009.04.16 19:491.31380.000.000.0023.40
69116062009.04.16 14:43sell stop0.02usdcad1.19740.00001.19082009.04.16 15:501.2042cancelled
69116882009.04.16 14:47sell limit0.04eurusd1.32550.00001.31772009.04.16 19:491.3136cancelled
69096302009.04.16 15:13sell0.04usdjpy99.250.0098.952009.04.17 16:2798.950.000.00-0.0512.13
69116402009.04.16 15:50sell0.02usdcad1.20400.00001.22682009.04.21 15:031.24940.000.000.00-72.67
69127422009.04.16 16:56sell0.03usdcad1.20730.00001.22682009.04.21 15:251.25070.000.000.00-104.10
69137792009.04.16 19:12sell0.04usdcad1.21060.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.000.00-73.94
69155322009.04.16 19:24sell0.06usdcad1.21400.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.000.00-94.37
69115572009.04.16 19:48sell0.03usdchf1.14960.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.16-29.71
69160962009.04.16 19:49sell stop0.02eurusd1.30990.00001.30212009.04.16 19:501.3138cancelled
69161082009.04.16 19:50sell0.02eurusd1.31380.00001.30992009.04.17 06:191.30990.000.00-0.047.80
69162222009.04.16 20:37sell0.03eurusd1.31770.00001.30992009.04.17 06:191.30990.000.00-0.0523.40
69169812009.04.16 20:41sell limit0.04eurusd1.32160.00001.31382009.04.17 06:191.3085cancelled
69122812009.04.17 01:42sell0.06usdjpy99.550.0098.952009.04.17 16:2798.950.000.000.0036.38
69207992009.04.17 01:46sell limit0.08usdjpy100.090.0099.002009.04.17 16:2898.91cancelled
69161902009.04.17 05:28sell0.04usdchf1.15270.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.15-28.94
69245552009.04.17 06:19sell stop0.02eurusd1.30560.00001.29822009.04.17 06:191.3090cancelled
69245852009.04.17 06:19sell0.02eurusd1.30930.00001.30192009.04.17 21:461.30190.000.000.0014.80
69247902009.04.17 06:23sell limit0.03eurusd1.31310.00001.30552009.04.17 21:461.3017cancelled
69238292009.04.17 06:24sell0.06usdchf1.15550.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.21-28.94
69249042009.04.17 10:22sell0.08usdchf1.16130.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.301.38
69288882009.04.17 14:30sell0.11usdchf1.16710.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.3956.84
69358522009.04.17 16:28sell limit0.02usdjpy99.070.0098.512009.04.17 16:4398.77cancelled
69358452009.04.17 16:43sell0.02usdjpy98.790.0098.792009.04.20 04:5498.790.000.00-0.020.00
69363292009.04.17 17:32sell0.03usdjpy99.070.0098.792009.04.20 04:5498.790.000.00-0.048.50
69374402009.04.17 19:30sell0.04usdjpy99.350.0098.792009.04.20 04:5498.790.000.00-0.0522.67
69387012009.04.17 19:34sell limit0.06usdjpy99.630.0099.072009.04.20 04:5498.76cancelled
69396382009.04.17 21:46sell stop0.02eurusd1.29910.00001.29152009.04.17 21:561.3027cancelled
69396412009.04.17 21:56sell0.02eurusd1.30290.00001.29532009.04.20 12:041.29530.000.00-0.0415.20
69398152009.04.17 22:01sell limit0.03eurusd1.30670.00001.29912009.04.20 12:041.2949cancelled
69460792009.04.20 04:54sell stop0.02usdjpy98.490.0097.972009.04.20 04:5898.75cancelled
69461202009.04.20 04:58sell0.02usdjpy98.750.0098.492009.04.20 14:1898.490.000.000.005.28
69462782009.04.20 09:17sell0.03usdjpy99.010.0098.492009.04.20 14:1898.490.000.000.0015.84
69502612009.04.20 09:22sell limit0.04usdjpy99.270.0098.752009.04.20 14:1898.46cancelled
69157032009.04.20 09:53sell0.08usdcad1.22080.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.00-0.02-81.73
69538292009.04.20 12:04sell stop0.02eurusd1.29080.00001.28342009.04.20 14:501.2981cancelled
69510212009.04.20 12:06sell0.11usdcad1.22700.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.00-0.02-57.08
69539752009.04.20 14:05sell0.15usdcad1.23340.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.00-0.020.00
69558002009.04.20 14:19sell limit0.02usdjpy98.500.0097.962009.04.20 14:2698.25cancelled
69557722009.04.20 14:26sell0.02usdjpy98.230.0097.962009.04.20 18:4097.960.000.000.005.51
69538392009.04.20 14:50sell0.02eurusd1.29820.00001.29082009.04.20 16:011.29080.000.000.0014.80
69564042009.04.20 14:54sell limit0.03eurusd1.30190.00001.29452009.04.20 16:021.2909cancelled
69561012009.04.20 15:14sell0.03usdjpy98.500.0097.962009.04.20 18:4097.960.000.000.0016.54
69568362009.04.20 15:18sell limit0.04usdjpy98.770.0098.232009.04.20 18:4197.93cancelled
69337442009.04.20 15:51sell0.15usdchf1.17310.00001.16112009.04.22 15:521.16110.000.00-0.36155.03
69578072009.04.20 15:55sell limit0.21usdchf1.17890.00001.16722009.04.22 15:521.1606cancelled
69581052009.04.20 16:02sell stop0.02eurusd1.28710.00001.27972009.04.21 06:401.2946cancelled
69616282009.04.20 18:41sell stop0.02usdjpy97.690.0097.152009.04.20 19:0297.96cancelled
69616732009.04.20 19:02sell0.02usdjpy97.960.0098.222009.04.22 05:3498.220.000.00-0.04-5.29
69556182009.04.21 01:58sell0.21usdcad1.24000.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.00-0.02112.37
69620722009.04.21 03:06sell0.03usdjpy98.230.0098.222009.04.22 05:3498.220.000.00-0.040.31
69730712009.04.21 04:49buy stop0.02eurusd1.29670.00001.30392009.04.21 06:401.2948cancelled
69734282009.04.21 05:22buy limit0.02eurusd1.29210.00001.29932009.04.21 06:411.2946cancelled
69581672009.04.21 06:40sell0.02eurusd1.29450.00001.29092009.04.22 09:011.29090.000.00-0.047.20
69744382009.04.21 11:04sell0.03eurusd1.29810.00001.29092009.04.22 09:011.29090.000.00-0.0521.60
69796872009.04.21 11:08sell limit0.04eurusd1.30170.00001.29452009.04.22 09:011.2908cancelled
69715492009.04.21 17:09sell0.04usdjpy98.490.0098.222009.04.22 05:3498.220.000.00-0.0511.00
69885922009.04.21 20:37sell0.06usdjpy98.760.0098.222009.04.22 05:3498.220.000.00-0.0732.99
69925542009.04.21 20:41sell limit0.08usdjpy99.300.0098.222009.04.22 05:3498.19cancelled
70000502009.04.22 05:34sell stop0.02usdjpy97.970.0097.452009.04.22 06:0798.22cancelled
70001592009.04.22 06:07sell0.02usdjpy98.230.0097.712009.04.22 14:2197.710.000.000.0010.64
70005322009.04.22 06:11sell limit0.03usdjpy98.490.0097.972009.04.22 14:2197.71cancelled
70028222009.04.22 09:01sell stop0.02eurusd1.28810.00001.28132009.04.22 09:421.2914cancelled
70028452009.04.22 09:41sell0.02eurusd1.29150.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.19-48.20
70039972009.04.22 11:53sell0.03eurusd1.29490.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.26-62.10
70088682009.04.22 14:21sell stop0.02usdjpy97.450.0096.932009.04.22 14:2297.71cancelled
70088872009.04.22 14:22sell0.02usdjpy97.710.0097.712009.04.23 03:2897.710.000.00-0.070.00
69701812009.04.22 15:06sell0.29usdcad1.24660.00001.23342009.04.22 16:251.23340.000.000.00310.36
70108352009.04.22 15:10sell limit0.41usdcad1.25320.00001.24002009.04.22 16:261.2339cancelled
70061632009.04.22 15:26sell0.04eurusd1.29830.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.36-69.20
70092112009.04.22 15:42sell0.03usdjpy97.970.0097.712009.04.23 03:2897.710.000.00-0.117.98
70122872009.04.22 15:52sell stop0.02usdchf1.15660.00001.15082009.04.22 15:571.1624cancelled
70122932009.04.22 15:57sell0.02usdchf1.16240.00001.15952009.04.23 12:161.15950.000.00-0.075.00
70115462009.04.22 16:02sell0.06eurusd1.30180.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.54-82.80
70120272009.04.22 16:23sell0.04usdjpy98.230.0097.712009.04.23 03:2897.710.000.00-0.1521.29
70136732009.04.22 16:26sell stop0.02usdcad1.23040.00001.22382009.04.22 16:301.2337cancelled
70137312009.04.22 16:27sell limit0.06usdjpy98.490.0097.972009.04.23 03:2997.68cancelled
70136812009.04.22 16:29sell0.02usdcad1.23370.00001.23372009.04.23 13:251.23370.000.000.000.00
70138892009.04.22 17:07sell0.03usdcad1.23700.00001.23372009.04.23 13:251.23370.000.00-0.018.02
70145792009.04.22 18:45sell0.04usdcad1.24030.00001.23372009.04.23 13:251.23370.000.00-0.0121.40
70164542009.04.22 18:49sell limit0.06usdcad1.24360.00001.23702009.04.23 13:251.2332cancelled
70261772009.04.23 03:29sell stop0.01usdjpy97.450.0096.932009.04.23 07:2297.97cancelled
70128512009.04.23 03:34sell0.03usdchf1.16530.00001.15952009.04.23 12:161.15950.000.000.0015.01
70265452009.04.23 03:38sell limit0.04usdchf1.16800.00001.16262009.04.23 12:161.1580cancelled
70293932009.04.23 07:12buy stop0.01usdjpy98.100.0098.622009.04.23 07:2298.00cancelled
70294002009.04.23 07:12buy limit0.01usdjpy97.740.0098.262009.04.23 07:2397.99cancelled
70266522009.04.23 07:22sell0.01usdjpy97.970.0097.712009.04.23 21:1897.710.000.000.002.66
70296972009.04.23 10:07sell0.02usdjpy98.230.0097.712009.04.23 21:1897.710.000.000.0010.64
70341102009.04.23 10:11sell limit0.03usdjpy98.490.0097.972009.04.23 21:1897.69cancelled
70371632009.04.23 12:17sell0.01usdchf1.15590.00001.15592009.04.23 18:501.15590.000.000.000.00
70371772009.04.23 12:17sell limit0.01usdchf1.15870.00001.15312009.04.23 12:171.1547cancelled
70373832009.04.23 12:53sell0.02usdchf1.15870.00001.15592009.04.23 18:501.15590.000.000.004.84
70388872009.04.23 13:25sell stop0.01usdcad1.23040.00001.22382009.04.23 13:301.2336cancelled
70389452009.04.23 13:30sell0.01usdcad1.23370.00001.23042009.04.23 16:301.23040.000.000.002.68
70391852009.04.23 14:36sell0.02usdcad1.23700.00001.23042009.04.23 16:301.23040.000.000.0010.73
70408142009.04.23 14:40sell limit0.03usdcad1.24030.00001.23372009.04.23 16:301.2293cancelled
70381112009.04.23 14:44sell0.03usdchf1.16150.00001.15592009.04.23 18:501.15590.000.000.0014.53
70410542009.04.23 14:48sell limit0.04usdchf1.16430.00001.15872009.04.23 18:501.1554cancelled
70432742009.04.23 16:30sell limit0.01usdcad1.23370.00001.22712009.04.23 16:331.2264cancelled
70432402009.04.23 16:33sell0.01usdcad1.22710.00001.22052009.04.24 10:011.22050.000.000.005.41
70435162009.04.23 16:37sell limit0.02usdcad1.23050.00001.22372009.04.24 10:011.2201cancelled
70462772009.04.23 18:50sell stop0.01usdchf1.15310.00001.14752009.04.23 18:531.1558cancelled
70463012009.04.23 18:53sell0.01usdchf1.15590.00001.15032009.04.24 04:171.15030.000.00-0.014.87
70464082009.04.23 18:57sell limit0.02usdchf1.15870.00001.15312009.04.24 04:171.1500cancelled
70130952009.04.23 19:26sell0.08eurusd1.30880.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.28-54.40
70494472009.04.23 21:18sell stop0.01usdjpy97.450.0096.932009.04.23 21:5097.96cancelled
70495482009.04.23 21:50sell0.01usdjpy97.970.0097.452009.04.24 04:1597.450.000.00-0.015.34
70504312009.04.23 21:54sell limit0.02usdjpy98.230.0097.712009.04.24 04:1597.45cancelled
70470622009.04.23 22:05sell0.11eurusd1.31560.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.400.00
70586242009.04.24 04:16sell limit0.01usdjpy97.450.0096.952009.04.24 04:2197.22cancelled
70585892009.04.24 04:21sell0.01usdjpy97.200.0096.702009.04.24 08:5496.700.000.000.005.17
70588952009.04.24 04:25sell limit0.02usdjpy97.460.0096.942009.04.24 08:5496.66cancelled
70595042009.04.24 05:07sell limit0.01usdchf1.15310.00001.14752009.04.24 07:321.1479cancelled
70587082009.04.24 07:32sell0.01usdchf1.14750.00001.14192009.04.24 10:181.14190.000.000.004.90
70617562009.04.24 07:36sell limit0.02usdchf1.15030.00001.14472009.04.24 10:181.1415cancelled
70634272009.04.24 08:54sell stop0.01usdjpy96.410.0095.892009.04.24 09:4296.92cancelled
70634702009.04.24 09:42sell0.01usdjpy96.930.0096.672009.04.27 01:4796.670.000.00-0.012.69
70512362009.04.24 10:02sell0.15eurusd1.32260.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.27105.00
70646882009.04.24 10:02sell0.02usdjpy97.190.0096.672009.04.27 01:4796.670.000.00-0.0210.76
70654122009.04.24 10:06sell limit0.03usdjpy97.450.0096.932009.04.27 01:4796.63cancelled
70655012009.04.24 10:10sell limit0.01usdcad1.22380.00001.21722009.04.24 12:321.2174cancelled
70656962009.04.24 10:20sell limit0.01usdchf1.14210.00001.13632009.04.24 10:231.1395cancelled
70656522009.04.24 10:23sell0.01usdchf1.13920.00001.13632009.04.24 15:201.13630.000.000.002.55
70659592009.04.24 11:44sell0.02usdchf1.14210.00001.13632009.04.24 15:201.13630.000.000.0010.21
70677382009.04.24 11:48sell limit0.03usdchf1.14500.00001.13922009.04.24 15:201.1359cancelled
70650992009.04.24 12:32sell0.01usdcad1.21720.00001.21062009.04.24 16:591.21060.000.000.005.45
70684902009.04.24 12:36sell limit0.02usdcad1.22060.00001.21382009.04.24 16:591.2102cancelled
70722872009.04.24 15:20sell stop0.01usdchf1.13340.00001.12762009.04.24 15:211.1361cancelled
70723162009.04.24 15:21sell0.01usdchf1.13630.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.02-7.42
70654042009.04.24 15:33sell0.21eurusd1.32960.00001.31562009.04.27 05:481.31560.000.00-0.38294.00
70728992009.04.24 15:37sell limit0.29eurusd1.34370.00001.31542009.04.27 05:481.3155cancelled
70724352009.04.24 16:10sell0.02usdchf1.13920.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.04-9.78
70751882009.04.24 16:59sell stop0.01usdcad1.20650.00001.19972009.04.27 01:361.2127cancelled
70752132009.04.27 01:36sell0.01usdcad1.21330.00001.21002009.04.27 15:201.21000.000.000.002.73
70828962009.04.27 01:47sell stop0.01usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.04.27 01:5096.68cancelled
70829212009.04.27 01:50sell0.01usdjpy96.700.0096.452009.04.27 16:1496.450.000.000.002.59
70740912009.04.27 02:21sell0.03usdchf1.14220.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.04-6.81
70830822009.04.27 02:52sell0.02usdjpy96.950.0096.452009.04.27 16:1496.450.000.000.0010.37
70845492009.04.27 02:56sell limit0.03usdjpy97.200.0096.702009.04.27 16:1496.45cancelled
70828452009.04.27 04:46sell0.02usdcad1.21660.00001.21002009.04.27 15:201.21000.000.000.0010.91
70862512009.04.27 04:50sell limit0.03usdcad1.22000.00001.21322009.04.27 15:201.2093cancelled
70872472009.04.27 05:48sell stop0.01eurusd1.31290.00001.30632009.04.27 05:501.3161cancelled
70872522009.04.27 05:50sell0.01eurusd1.31620.00001.30962009.04.27 14:531.30960.000.000.006.60
70873582009.04.27 05:54sell limit0.02eurusd1.31950.00001.31292009.04.27 14:531.3094cancelled
70839462009.04.27 08:04sell0.04usdchf1.14500.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.050.70
70958032009.04.27 14:53sell stop0.01eurusd1.30850.00001.30172009.04.27 15:151.3118cancelled
70958062009.04.27 15:14sell0.01eurusd1.31190.00001.30852009.04.27 19:061.30850.000.000.003.40
70964212009.04.27 15:20sell stop0.01usdcad1.20650.00001.19972009.04.27 15:211.2102cancelled
70964262009.04.27 15:21sell0.01usdcad1.20990.00001.21332009.04.29 07:251.21330.000.000.00-2.80
70975242009.04.27 16:14sell stop0.01usdjpy96.200.0095.702009.04.27 19:0896.71cancelled
70963932009.04.27 18:05sell0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.30852009.04.27 19:061.30850.000.000.0013.60
71001342009.04.27 18:10sell limit0.03eurusd1.31870.00001.31192009.04.27 19:061.3082cancelled
70964932009.04.27 18:50sell0.02usdcad1.21330.00001.21332009.04.29 07:251.21330.000.00-0.010.00
71009202009.04.27 19:05sell0.03usdcad1.21670.00001.21332009.04.29 07:251.21330.000.00-0.018.41
71015902009.04.27 19:07sell limit0.01eurusd1.30850.00001.30172009.04.27 19:111.3046cancelled
70893702009.04.27 19:07sell0.06usdchf1.15060.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.0730.40
70975602009.04.27 19:08sell0.01usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.04.28 06:1196.200.000.00-0.015.20
71015572009.04.27 19:11sell0.01eurusd1.30510.00001.29832009.04.28 13:351.29830.000.00-0.026.80
71020392009.04.27 19:12sell limit0.02usdjpy96.950.0096.452009.04.28 06:1196.17cancelled
71021122009.04.27 19:15sell limit0.02eurusd1.30850.00001.30172009.04.28 13:351.2981cancelled
71019802009.04.27 19:27sell0.08usdchf1.15640.00001.14482009.04.28 19:491.14480.000.00-0.1081.06
71028732009.04.27 19:32sell limit0.11usdchf1.16220.00001.15052009.04.28 19:491.1442cancelled
71018122009.04.27 19:52sell0.04usdcad1.22010.00001.21332009.04.29 07:251.21330.000.00-0.0122.42
71035632009.04.27 19:56sell limit0.06usdcad1.22690.00001.21322009.04.29 07:261.2129cancelled
71166942009.04.28 06:11sell limit0.01usdjpy96.320.0095.862009.04.28 06:2496.08cancelled
71166832009.04.28 06:24sell0.01usdjpy96.090.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.17-16.08
71173162009.04.28 13:07sell0.02usdjpy96.330.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.29-27.24
71234772009.04.28 13:35sell limit0.01eurusd1.29970.00001.29312009.04.28 13:461.2966cancelled
71234682009.04.28 13:46sell0.01eurusd1.29640.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.04-23.80
71238852009.04.28 13:59sell0.02eurusd1.29980.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.09-40.80
71241722009.04.28 14:45sell0.03eurusd1.30320.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.13-51.00
71229922009.04.28 16:00sell0.03usdjpy96.570.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.45-33.48
71249682009.04.28 16:00sell0.04eurusd1.30660.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.17-54.40
71311252009.04.28 19:49sell stop0.01usdchf1.14250.00001.13652009.04.28 19:571.1454cancelled
71311312009.04.28 19:57sell0.01usdchf1.14550.00001.13952009.04.29 10:451.13950.000.00-0.015.27
71314732009.04.28 20:01sell limit0.02usdchf1.14850.00001.14252009.04.29 10:451.1391cancelled
71269262009.04.28 20:24sell0.06eurusd1.31340.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.27-40.80
71269092009.04.29 02:19sell0.04usdjpy96.810.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.54-34.81
71439532009.04.29 07:26sell limit0.01usdcad1.21550.00001.20912009.04.29 10:451.2092cancelled
71319142009.04.29 07:26sell0.08eurusd1.32040.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.261.60
71439492009.04.29 10:45sell0.01usdcad1.20910.00001.20272009.04.29 13:441.20270.000.000.005.32
71466632009.04.29 10:45sell stop0.01usdchf1.13630.00001.13052009.04.29 11:091.1391cancelled
71467232009.04.29 10:49sell limit0.02usdcad1.21240.00001.20582009.04.29 13:451.2026cancelled
71469042009.04.29 11:09sell0.01usdchf1.13920.00001.13342009.04.29 17:271.13340.000.000.005.12
71473112009.04.29 11:13sell limit0.02usdchf1.14210.00001.13632009.04.29 17:271.1329cancelled
71440702009.04.29 13:44sell0.11eurusd1.32720.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.00-0.3677.00
71498292009.04.29 13:45sell stop0.01usdcad1.20070.00001.19412009.04.29 14:041.2040cancelled
71498342009.04.29 14:04sell0.01usdcad1.20400.00001.19742009.04.30 04:521.19740.000.00-0.015.51
71502292009.04.29 14:08sell limit0.02usdcad1.20730.00001.20072009.04.30 04:521.1968cancelled
71539642009.04.29 17:27sell limit0.01usdchf1.13350.00001.12752009.04.29 17:471.1309cancelled
71539502009.04.29 17:47sell0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.13052009.04.30 05:351.13050.000.00-0.030.00
71545912009.04.29 19:19sell0.02usdchf1.13350.00001.13052009.04.30 05:351.13050.000.00-0.065.31
71394992009.04.29 20:18sell0.06usdjpy97.250.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.85-25.19
71561702009.04.29 20:19sell0.03usdchf1.13650.00001.13052009.04.30 05:351.13050.000.00-0.0915.92
71579802009.04.29 20:24sell limit0.04usdchf1.13950.00001.13352009.04.30 05:361.1303cancelled
71578502009.04.29 22:37sell0.08usdjpy97.710.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-1.114.10
71711942009.04.30 04:53sell stop0.01usdcad1.19410.00001.18752009.04.30 05:181.1971cancelled
71712372009.04.30 05:18sell0.01usdcad1.19740.00001.19082009.04.30 09:151.19080.000.000.005.54
71718242009.04.30 05:22sell limit0.02usdcad1.20070.00001.19412009.04.30 09:151.1905cancelled
71720972009.04.30 05:36sell stop0.01usdchf1.12760.00001.12182009.04.30 06:011.1333cancelled
71721802009.04.30 06:01sell0.01usdchf1.13340.00001.12762009.04.30 08:451.12760.000.000.005.14
71728772009.04.30 06:05sell limit0.02usdchf1.13630.00001.13052009.04.30 08:451.1272cancelled
71498732009.04.30 08:43sell0.15eurusd1.33420.00001.32022009.04.30 15:171.32020.000.000.00210.00
71759612009.04.30 08:45sell stop0.01usdchf1.12450.00001.11852009.04.30 09:051.1305cancelled
71760022009.04.30 08:47sell limit0.21eurusd1.34830.00001.32002009.04.30 15:171.3203cancelled
71759882009.04.30 09:05sell0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.13352009.05.04 03:271.13350.000.00-0.02-2.65
71767732009.04.30 09:15sell limit0.01usdcad1.19290.00001.18612009.04.30 09:371.1900cancelled
71767652009.04.30 09:37sell0.01usdcad1.18950.00001.18952009.05.01 09:021.18950.000.000.000.00
71766062009.04.30 11:12sell0.02usdchf1.13350.00001.13352009.05.04 03:271.13350.000.00-0.040.00
71620072009.04.30 12:06sell0.11usdjpy98.170.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-1.3457.44
71787212009.04.30 13:03sell0.03usdchf1.13650.00001.13352009.05.04 03:271.13350.000.00-0.067.94
71772802009.04.30 13:12sell0.02usdcad1.19290.00001.18952009.05.01 09:021.18950.000.00-0.015.72
71809312009.04.30 14:54sell0.04usdchf1.13950.00001.13352009.05.04 03:271.13350.000.00-0.0821.17
71835042009.04.30 14:59sell limit0.06usdchf1.14550.00001.13352009.05.04 03:271.1331cancelled
71841132009.04.30 15:17sell stop0.01eurusd1.31710.00001.30992009.04.30 16:081.3244cancelled
71841792009.04.30 16:08sell0.01eurusd1.32430.00001.32452009.05.01 15:151.32450.000.00-0.01-0.20
71797072009.04.30 17:27sell0.15usdjpy98.630.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-1.81148.99
71812042009.04.30 18:39sell0.03usdcad1.19630.00001.18952009.05.01 09:021.18950.000.00-0.0117.15
71885502009.04.30 18:43sell limit0.04usdcad1.19970.00001.19292009.05.01 09:021.1891cancelled
71853992009.05.01 08:31sell0.02eurusd1.32790.00001.32452009.05.01 15:151.32450.000.000.006.80
72010922009.05.01 09:04sell limit0.01usdcad1.19310.00001.18672009.05.01 10:441.1868cancelled
72010492009.05.01 10:44sell0.01usdcad1.18670.00001.18662009.05.01 17:141.18660.000.000.000.08
72006292009.05.01 12:44sell0.03eurusd1.33130.00001.32452009.05.01 15:151.32450.000.000.0020.40
72044642009.05.01 12:48sell limit0.04eurusd1.33470.00001.32792009.05.01 15:151.3242cancelled
72026622009.05.01 15:14sell0.02usdcad1.18990.00001.18662009.05.01 17:141.18660.000.000.005.56
72064902009.05.01 15:15sell stop0.01eurusd1.32210.00001.31532009.05.01 15:201.3255cancelled
72065782009.05.01 15:19buy stop0.01eurusd1.32670.00001.33352009.05.01 15:201.3256cancelled
72065852009.05.01 15:20buy limit0.01eurusd1.32230.00001.32912009.05.01 15:201.3255cancelled
72064972009.05.01 15:20sell0.01eurusd1.32550.00001.32562009.05.04 12:021.32560.000.00-0.01-0.10
72065552009.05.01 16:15sell0.03usdcad1.19320.00001.18662009.05.01 17:141.18660.000.000.0016.69
72077202009.05.01 16:20sell limit0.04usdcad1.19650.00001.18992009.05.01 17:141.1862cancelled
72085522009.05.01 17:14sell stop0.01usdcad1.18420.00001.17762009.05.01 17:181.1871cancelled
72085582009.05.01 17:18sell0.01usdcad1.18750.00001.18092009.05.04 03:501.18090.000.000.005.59
72086422009.05.01 17:22sell limit0.02usdcad1.19080.00001.18422009.05.04 03:501.1806cancelled
72066682009.05.04 00:02sell0.02eurusd1.32890.00001.32562009.05.04 12:021.32560.000.000.006.60
72119812009.05.04 02:58sell0.03eurusd1.33220.00001.32562009.05.04 12:021.32560.000.000.0019.80
72140352009.05.04 03:02sell limit0.04eurusd1.33560.00001.32882009.05.04 12:021.3255cancelled
72143122009.05.04 03:27sell stop0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.12472009.05.04 05:171.1332cancelled
72146672009.05.04 03:50sell stop0.01usdcad1.17710.00001.17072009.05.04 10:281.1835cancelled
72145192009.05.04 05:17sell0.01usdchf1.13340.00001.13342009.05.04 16:041.13340.000.000.000.00
72157182009.05.04 10:28sell0.02usdchf1.13630.00001.13342009.05.04 16:041.13340.000.000.005.12
72147452009.05.04 10:28sell0.01usdcad1.18350.00001.18352009.05.04 14:451.18350.000.000.000.00
72202582009.05.04 12:05sell limit0.01eurusd1.32890.00001.32212009.05.04 14:071.3221cancelled
72191212009.05.04 12:06sell0.02usdcad1.18670.00001.18352009.05.04 14:451.18350.000.000.005.41
72203192009.05.04 12:48sell0.03usdcad1.18990.00001.18352009.05.04 14:451.18350.000.000.0016.22
72207562009.05.04 12:52sell limit0.04usdcad1.19310.00001.18672009.05.04 14:451.1831cancelled
72191102009.05.04 13:00sell0.03usdchf1.13920.00001.13342009.05.04 16:041.13340.000.000.0015.35
72210522009.05.04 13:04sell limit0.04usdchf1.14210.00001.13632009.05.04 16:041.1335cancelled
72201852009.05.04 14:07sell0.01eurusd1.32210.00001.32552009.05.06 03:571.32550.000.00-0.02-3.40
72226382009.05.04 14:53sell limit0.01usdcad1.18670.00001.18032009.05.04 15:401.1803cancelled
72221122009.05.04 15:02sell0.02eurusd1.32550.00001.32552009.05.06 03:571.32550.000.00-0.040.00
72225142009.05.04 15:40sell0.01usdcad1.18030.00001.17392009.05.04 21:591.17390.000.000.005.45
72239372009.05.04 15:44sell limit0.02usdcad1.18350.00001.17712009.05.04 21:591.1737cancelled
72230142009.05.04 15:49sell0.03eurusd1.32890.00001.32552009.05.06 03:571.32550.000.00-0.0610.20
72241112009.05.04 16:04sell0.04eurusd1.33230.00001.32552009.05.06 03:571.32550.000.00-0.0827.20
72245722009.05.04 16:05sell stop0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.12472009.05.04 16:081.1332cancelled
72246212009.05.04 16:08sell0.01usdchf1.13340.00001.12762009.05.04 17:211.12760.000.000.005.14
72247412009.05.04 16:12sell limit0.02usdchf1.13630.00001.13052009.05.04 17:211.1273cancelled
72266412009.05.04 17:21sell stop0.01usdchf1.12450.00001.11852009.05.05 06:201.1277cancelled
72266492009.05.04 17:22sell limit0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.12452009.05.05 06:201.1275cancelled
72246572009.05.04 18:04sell0.06eurusd1.33910.00001.32542009.05.06 03:571.32540.000.00-0.1482.20
72280982009.05.04 18:08sell limit0.08eurusd1.34240.00001.33582009.05.06 03:571.3254cancelled
72323712009.05.04 21:59sell stop0.01usdcad1.17100.00001.16442009.05.04 23:321.1734cancelled
72323962009.05.04 23:32sell0.01usdcad1.17430.00001.17442009.05.06 10:321.17440.000.000.00-0.09
72397852009.05.05 05:48buy stop0.01usdchf1.13190.00001.13772009.05.05 06:201.1280cancelled
72397872009.05.05 06:19buy0.01usdchf1.12800.00001.13382009.05.05 08:481.13380.000.000.005.12
72401952009.05.05 06:24buy limit0.02usdchf1.12510.00001.13092009.05.05 08:481.1344cancelled
72425852009.05.05 08:49buy stop0.01usdchf1.13770.00001.14352009.05.05 11:051.1310cancelled
72426792009.05.05 11:04buy0.01usdchf1.13090.00001.13092009.05.05 16:161.13090.000.000.000.00
72448652009.05.05 13:58buy0.02usdchf1.12800.00001.13092009.05.05 16:161.13090.000.000.005.13
72477582009.05.05 14:49buy0.03usdchf1.12510.00001.13092009.05.05 16:161.13090.000.000.0015.39
72489932009.05.05 14:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.12220.00001.12802009.05.05 16:161.1317cancelled
72507842009.05.05 16:16buy stop0.01usdchf1.13480.00001.14062009.05.05 16:301.1309cancelled
72508272009.05.05 16:30buy0.01usdchf1.13090.00001.13672009.05.06 03:341.13670.000.000.015.10
72512432009.05.05 16:34buy limit0.02usdchf1.12800.00001.13382009.05.06 03:341.1372cancelled
72345382009.05.05 16:43sell0.02usdcad1.17760.00001.17442009.05.06 10:321.17440.000.00-0.015.45
72650622009.05.06 03:34buy stop0.01usdchf1.14060.00001.14642009.05.06 08:161.1340cancelled
72659252009.05.06 03:57sell stop0.01eurusd1.32280.00001.31622009.05.06 03:591.3260cancelled
72659312009.05.06 03:59sell0.01eurusd1.32610.00001.32932009.05.06 16:041.32930.000.000.00-3.20
72515332009.05.06 04:11sell0.03usdcad1.18080.00001.17442009.05.06 10:321.17440.000.000.0016.35
72666262009.05.06 04:15sell limit0.04usdcad1.18390.00001.17772009.05.06 10:321.1740cancelled
72662862009.05.06 08:09sell0.02eurusd1.32940.00001.32932009.05.06 16:041.32930.000.000.000.20
72719742009.05.06 08:09sell stop0.01usdchf1.13050.00001.12472009.05.06 08:161.1336cancelled
72651022009.05.06 08:16buy0.01usdchf1.13380.00001.13672009.05.07 08:091.13670.000.000.022.55
72720502009.05.06 10:20sell0.03eurusd1.33270.00001.32932009.05.06 16:041.32930.000.000.0010.20
72753062009.05.06 10:32sell stop0.01usdcad1.17130.00001.16512009.05.06 10:351.1743cancelled
72753482009.05.06 10:35sell0.01usdcad1.17440.00001.17442009.05.06 14:151.17440.000.000.000.00
72754282009.05.06 11:22sell0.02usdcad1.17750.00001.17442009.05.06 14:151.17440.000.000.005.28
72722052009.05.06 12:00buy0.02usdchf1.13090.00001.13672009.05.07 08:091.13670.000.000.0410.20
72774542009.05.06 12:04buy limit0.03usdchf1.12800.00001.13382009.05.07 08:091.1370cancelled
72765322009.05.06 12:11sell0.03usdcad1.18060.00001.17442009.05.06 14:151.17440.000.000.0015.84
72776862009.05.06 12:15sell limit0.04usdcad1.18370.00001.17752009.05.06 14:161.1740cancelled
72807832009.05.06 14:16sell limit0.01usdcad1.17750.00001.17132009.05.06 16:011.1714cancelled
72751182009.05.06 14:21sell0.04eurusd1.33610.00001.32932009.05.06 16:041.32930.000.000.0027.20
72813532009.05.06 14:25sell limit0.06eurusd1.34290.00001.32932009.05.06 16:041.3288cancelled
72807582009.05.06 16:00sell0.01usdcad1.17130.00001.16512009.05.07 04:071.16510.000.00-0.025.32
72835802009.05.06 16:04sell stop0.01eurusd1.32550.00001.31872009.05.06 16:071.3280cancelled
72835962009.05.06 16:04sell limit0.02usdcad1.17440.00001.16822009.05.07 04:071.1648cancelled
72836682009.05.06 16:06sell0.01eurusd1.32890.00001.32552009.05.07 09:471.32550.000.000.003.40
72840442009.05.06 18:10sell0.02eurusd1.33230.00001.32552009.05.07 09:471.32550.000.000.0113.60
72873142009.05.06 18:14sell limit0.03eurusd1.33570.00001.32892009.05.07 09:471.3257cancelled
72995052009.05.07 04:07sell stop0.01usdcad1.16200.00001.15582009.05.07 05:091.1651cancelled
72995442009.05.07 05:09sell0.01usdcad1.16510.00001.16512009.05.07 13:481.16510.000.000.000.00
73032432009.05.07 08:11buy limit0.01usdchf1.13380.00001.13962009.05.07 09:471.1401cancelled
73003322009.05.07 08:26sell0.02usdcad1.16820.00001.16512009.05.07 13:481.16510.000.000.005.32
73051032009.05.07 09:47sell stop0.01eurusd1.32280.00001.31622009.05.07 09:481.3260cancelled
73031632009.05.07 09:47buy0.01usdchf1.14060.00001.14062009.05.07 14:351.14060.000.000.000.00
73051192009.05.07 09:48sell0.01eurusd1.32610.00001.32942009.05.07 14:351.32940.000.000.00-3.30
73052372009.05.07 10:57sell0.02eurusd1.32940.00001.32942009.05.07 14:351.32940.000.000.000.00
73036912009.05.07 11:11sell0.03usdcad1.17130.00001.16512009.05.07 13:481.16510.000.000.0015.96
73068402009.05.07 11:15sell limit0.04usdcad1.17440.00001.16822009.05.07 13:481.1646cancelled
73052232009.05.07 11:24buy0.02usdchf1.13770.00001.14062009.05.07 14:351.14060.000.000.005.09
73064702009.05.07 12:00sell0.03eurusd1.33270.00001.32942009.05.07 14:351.32940.000.000.009.90
73100812009.05.07 13:48sell stop0.01usdcad1.16200.00001.15582009.05.07 13:591.1651cancelled
73071112009.05.07 13:49buy0.03usdchf1.13480.00001.14062009.05.07 14:351.14060.000.000.0015.26
73079902009.05.07 13:49sell0.04eurusd1.33600.00001.32942009.05.07 14:351.32940.000.000.0026.40
73105512009.05.07 13:53sell limit0.06eurusd1.34260.00001.32932009.05.07 14:351.3291cancelled
73105522009.05.07 13:53buy limit0.04usdchf1.13190.00001.13772009.05.07 14:351.1411cancelled
73102132009.05.07 13:59sell0.01usdcad1.16510.00001.16822009.05.08 08:341.16820.000.00-0.01-2.65
73110202009.05.07 14:35sell0.02usdcad1.16820.00001.16822009.05.08 08:341.16820.000.00-0.010.00
73118002009.05.07 14:35sell stop0.01eurusd1.32550.00001.31872009.05.07 14:361.3296cancelled
73118652009.05.07 14:36buy stop0.01usdchf1.14350.00001.14932009.05.07 14:361.1392cancelled
71873612009.05.07 14:36sell0.21usdjpy99.590.0097.662009.05.11 11:2497.660.000.00-0.81415.01
73118952009.05.07 14:36sell0.01eurusd1.32890.00001.33572009.05.07 19:531.33570.000.000.00-6.80
73119232009.05.07 14:36buy0.01usdchf1.13960.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.04-18.23
73125862009.05.07 14:40sell limit0.29usdjpy100.510.0098.672009.05.11 11:2497.62cancelled
73126642009.05.07 14:42buy0.02usdchf1.13670.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.06-31.27
73126542009.05.07 14:47sell0.02eurusd1.33570.00001.33572009.05.07 19:531.33570.000.000.000.00
73130492009.05.07 14:47buy0.03usdchf1.13380.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.11-39.14
73135852009.05.07 14:57sell0.03eurusd1.33910.00001.33572009.05.07 19:531.33570.000.000.0010.20
73136122009.05.07 15:05buy0.04usdchf1.13090.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.14-41.82
73142942009.05.07 15:07sell0.04eurusd1.34250.00001.33572009.05.07 19:531.33570.000.000.0027.20
73152712009.05.07 15:11sell limit0.06eurusd1.34930.00001.33562009.05.07 19:531.3357cancelled
73125352009.05.07 16:07sell0.03usdcad1.17130.00001.16822009.05.08 08:341.16820.000.00-0.027.96
73176332009.05.07 19:51sell0.04usdcad1.17440.00001.16822009.05.08 08:341.16820.000.00-0.0221.23
73214322009.05.07 19:53buy limit0.01eurusd1.33250.00001.33932009.05.07 19:591.3370cancelled
73214932009.05.07 19:56sell limit0.06usdcad1.18080.00001.16802009.05.08 08:341.1679cancelled
73214292009.05.07 19:59buy0.01eurusd1.33690.00001.34372009.05.08 14:191.34370.000.00-0.016.80
73216702009.05.07 20:03buy limit0.02eurusd1.33350.00001.34032009.05.08 14:191.3440cancelled
73344482009.05.08 08:35sell limit0.01usdcad1.16950.00001.16352009.05.08 08:541.1668cancelled
73344292009.05.08 08:53sell0.01usdcad1.16650.00001.16052009.05.08 13:001.16050.000.000.005.17
73347242009.05.08 08:58sell limit0.02usdcad1.16960.00001.16342009.05.08 13:001.1576cancelled
73374132009.05.08 13:00sell stop0.01usdcad1.15580.00001.14962009.05.08 14:211.1617cancelled
73385042009.05.08 14:20buy stop0.01eurusd1.34710.00001.35372009.05.08 14:311.3424cancelled
73374302009.05.08 14:21sell0.01usdcad1.16200.00001.15582009.05.08 15:461.15580.000.000.005.36
73386892009.05.08 14:26sell limit0.02usdcad1.16510.00001.15892009.05.08 15:461.1556cancelled
73385252009.05.08 14:31buy0.01eurusd1.34280.00001.34942009.05.08 14:351.34940.000.000.006.60
73151612009.05.08 14:33buy0.06usdchf1.12510.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.18-31.63
73398302009.05.08 14:35buy limit0.01eurusd1.34610.00001.35292009.05.08 14:361.3501cancelled
73398142009.05.08 14:35buy0.01eurusd1.35050.00001.35392009.05.08 18:221.35390.000.000.003.40
73401712009.05.08 14:46buy0.02eurusd1.34710.00001.35392009.05.08 18:221.35390.000.000.0013.60
73405052009.05.08 14:50buy limit0.03eurusd1.34370.00001.35052009.05.08 18:221.3539cancelled
73421792009.05.08 15:46sell stop0.01usdcad1.15470.00001.14832009.05.08 16:001.1578cancelled
73421762009.05.08 16:00sell0.01usdcad1.15790.00001.15472009.05.08 19:421.15470.000.000.002.77
73425372009.05.08 16:58sell0.02usdcad1.16110.00001.15472009.05.08 19:421.15470.000.000.0011.09
73436792009.05.08 17:03sell limit0.03usdcad1.16430.00001.15792009.05.08 19:421.1544cancelled
73400992009.05.08 17:09buy0.08usdchf1.11910.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.230.71
73453172009.05.08 18:22buy stop0.01eurusd1.35730.00001.36412009.05.08 18:271.3530cancelled
73453272009.05.08 18:26buy0.01eurusd1.35290.00001.35972009.05.08 19:531.35970.000.000.006.80
73455892009.05.08 18:31buy limit0.02eurusd1.34950.00001.35632009.05.08 19:531.3597cancelled
73439312009.05.08 18:36buy0.11usdchf1.11310.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.3259.95
73468872009.05.08 19:42sell limit0.01usdcad1.15470.00001.14832009.05.08 19:541.1520cancelled
73473142009.05.08 19:53buy stop0.01eurusd1.36220.00001.36922009.05.08 20:101.3576cancelled
73468762009.05.08 19:54sell0.01usdcad1.15150.00001.15462009.05.12 14:391.15460.000.00-0.02-2.68
73473302009.05.08 20:10buy0.01eurusd1.35770.00001.36472009.05.08 22:561.36470.000.000.007.00
73477612009.05.08 20:14buy limit0.02eurusd1.35420.00001.36122009.05.08 22:561.3647cancelled
73458842009.05.08 20:39buy0.15usdchf1.10710.00001.11922009.05.15 19:351.11920.000.000.42162.17
73482502009.05.08 20:43buy limit0.21usdchf1.09470.00001.11952009.05.15 19:351.1197cancelled
73497862009.05.08 22:56buy limit0.01eurusd1.36120.00001.36822009.05.11 00:011.3660cancelled
73497822009.05.11 00:00buy0.01eurusd1.36570.00001.36572009.05.12 10:011.36570.000.00-0.010.00
73508582009.05.11 00:54buy0.02eurusd1.36220.00001.36572009.05.12 10:011.36570.000.00-0.017.00
73519532009.05.11 11:10buy0.03eurusd1.35870.00001.36572009.05.12 10:011.36570.000.00-0.0221.00
73635012009.05.11 11:14buy limit0.04eurusd1.35520.00001.36222009.05.12 10:011.3658cancelled
73637542009.05.11 11:24sell stop0.01usdjpy97.390.0096.912009.05.11 11:5397.87cancelled
73638092009.05.11 11:53sell0.01usdjpy97.870.0097.392009.05.11 15:1297.390.000.000.004.93
73643672009.05.11 11:57sell limit0.02usdjpy98.110.0097.632009.05.11 15:1297.35cancelled
73474232009.05.11 12:05sell0.02usdcad1.15470.00001.15462009.05.12 14:391.15460.000.00-0.010.17
73646122009.05.11 15:04sell0.03usdcad1.15790.00001.15462009.05.12 14:391.15460.000.00-0.028.57
73676522009.05.11 15:12sell stop0.01usdjpy97.150.0096.672009.05.11 16:5797.65cancelled
73677642009.05.11 16:57sell0.01usdjpy97.630.0097.152009.05.12 03:4397.150.000.00-0.024.94
73709852009.05.11 17:01sell limit0.02usdjpy97.870.0097.392009.05.12 03:4397.13cancelled
73674752009.05.11 19:00sell0.04usdcad1.16120.00001.15462009.05.12 14:391.15460.000.00-0.0222.87
73730932009.05.11 19:04sell limit0.06usdcad1.16780.00001.15452009.05.12 14:391.1541cancelled
73827352009.05.12 03:43sell stop0.01usdjpy96.910.0096.432009.05.12 04:4797.39cancelled
73828352009.05.12 04:47sell0.01usdjpy97.390.0097.152009.05.12 13:5597.150.000.000.002.47
73841112009.05.12 09:59sell0.02usdjpy97.630.0097.152009.05.12 13:5597.150.000.000.009.88
73886832009.05.12 10:01buy limit0.01eurusd1.36310.00001.36992009.05.12 11:111.3673cancelled
73887532009.05.12 10:03sell limit0.03usdjpy97.870.0097.392009.05.12 13:5597.09cancelled
73886762009.05.12 11:11buy0.01eurusd1.36750.00001.36752009.05.13 01:211.36750.000.000.020.00
73909532009.05.12 12:24buy0.02eurusd1.36410.00001.36752009.05.13 01:211.36750.000.000.036.80
73953712009.05.12 13:55sell stop0.01usdjpy96.910.0096.432009.05.12 14:0897.15cancelled
73953802009.05.12 14:08sell0.01usdjpy97.150.0096.672009.05.12 15:3796.670.000.000.004.97
73961942009.05.12 14:12sell limit0.02usdjpy97.390.0096.912009.05.12 15:3796.65cancelled
73973112009.05.12 14:39sell stop0.01usdcad1.15210.00001.14532009.05.12 14:401.1553cancelled
73973152009.05.12 14:40sell0.01usdcad1.15550.00001.15892009.05.13 01:341.15890.000.00-0.01-2.93
73975762009.05.12 15:10sell0.02usdcad1.15890.00001.15892009.05.13 01:341.15890.000.00-0.010.00
73993522009.05.12 15:37sell stop0.01usdjpy96.430.0095.952009.05.12 15:4196.65cancelled
73994542009.05.12 15:41sell0.01usdjpy96.670.0096.192009.05.12 18:5896.190.000.000.004.99
73997632009.05.12 15:45sell limit0.02usdjpy96.910.0096.432009.05.12 18:5996.14cancelled
73986052009.05.12 15:50sell0.03usdcad1.16230.00001.15892009.05.13 01:341.15890.000.00-0.028.80
74000372009.05.12 16:07sell0.04usdcad1.16570.00001.15892009.05.13 01:341.15890.000.00-0.0223.47
74005432009.05.12 16:11sell limit0.06usdcad1.17250.00001.15892009.05.13 01:341.1584cancelled
73929252009.05.12 18:14buy0.03eurusd1.36070.00001.36752009.05.13 01:211.36750.000.000.0520.40
74031512009.05.12 18:18buy limit0.04eurusd1.35730.00001.36412009.05.13 01:211.3676cancelled
74040952009.05.12 18:59sell stop0.01usdjpy95.950.0095.452009.05.12 19:0396.20cancelled
74042272009.05.12 19:03sell0.01usdjpy96.200.0095.952009.05.13 02:3195.950.000.00-0.012.61
74044292009.05.12 21:01sell0.02usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.05.13 02:3195.950.000.00-0.0210.42
74062532009.05.12 21:06sell limit0.03usdjpy96.700.0096.202009.05.13 02:3195.91cancelled
74117772009.05.13 01:22buy limit0.01eurusd1.36590.00001.37252009.05.13 02:121.3702cancelled
74124992009.05.13 01:34sell stop0.01usdcad1.15470.00001.14832009.05.13 11:581.1612cancelled
74117642009.05.13 02:12buy0.01eurusd1.37020.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.08-10.10
74141792009.05.13 02:31sell stop0.01usdjpy95.710.0095.232009.05.13 02:4495.93cancelled
74143062009.05.13 02:44sell0.01usdjpy95.950.0096.192009.05.13 09:1696.190.000.000.00-2.50
74144952009.05.13 03:47sell0.02usdjpy96.190.0096.192009.05.13 09:1696.190.000.000.000.00
74137202009.05.13 06:17buy0.02eurusd1.36690.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.12-13.60
74156092009.05.13 06:41sell0.03usdjpy96.430.0096.192009.05.13 09:1696.190.000.000.007.49
74175452009.05.13 07:25sell0.04usdjpy96.670.0096.192009.05.13 09:1696.190.000.000.0019.96
74180822009.05.13 07:29sell limit0.06usdjpy97.150.0096.192009.05.13 09:1696.12cancelled
74200652009.05.13 09:16sell stop0.01usdjpy95.950.0095.472009.05.13 09:2696.19cancelled
74201072009.05.13 09:26sell0.01usdjpy96.190.0095.952009.05.13 13:1695.950.000.000.002.50
74202952009.05.13 09:49sell0.02usdjpy96.430.0095.952009.05.13 13:1695.950.000.000.0010.01
74206462009.05.13 09:53sell limit0.03usdjpy96.670.0096.192009.05.13 13:1795.94cancelled
74238062009.05.13 11:46buy stop0.01usdcad1.16250.00001.16912009.05.13 11:581.1616cancelled
74238382009.05.13 11:47buy limit0.01usdcad1.15820.00001.16482009.05.13 11:581.1616cancelled
74129492009.05.13 11:58sell0.01usdcad1.16110.00001.16422009.05.18 17:151.16420.000.00-0.04-2.66
74172792009.05.13 12:03buy0.03eurusd1.36350.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.20-10.20
74280882009.05.13 13:17sell stop0.01usdjpy95.710.0095.232009.05.13 14:2296.19cancelled
74281972009.05.13 14:22sell0.01usdjpy96.190.0095.712009.05.13 17:5495.710.000.000.005.02
74308792009.05.13 14:26sell limit0.02usdjpy96.430.0095.952009.05.13 17:5495.69cancelled
74248782009.05.13 14:30sell0.02usdcad1.16440.00001.16422009.05.18 17:151.16420.000.00-0.050.34
74251802009.05.13 14:31buy0.04eurusd1.36010.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.240.00
74315702009.05.13 15:41sell0.03usdcad1.16770.00001.16422009.05.18 17:151.16420.000.00-0.099.02
74396872009.05.13 17:54sell stop0.01usdjpy95.470.0094.992009.05.13 18:3995.94cancelled
74398312009.05.13 18:39sell0.01usdjpy95.950.0095.472009.05.13 20:5395.470.000.000.005.03
74411022009.05.13 18:43sell limit0.02usdjpy96.190.0095.712009.05.13 20:5395.44cancelled
74348332009.05.13 19:06sell0.04usdcad1.17100.00001.16422009.05.18 17:151.16420.000.00-0.1023.36
74443672009.05.13 21:00sell limit0.01usdjpy95.710.0095.232009.05.13 21:5795.24cancelled
74440202009.05.13 21:57sell0.01usdjpy95.230.0095.242009.05.14 12:0595.240.000.00-0.03-0.10
74468912009.05.14 01:32sell0.02usdjpy95.470.0095.242009.05.14 12:0595.240.000.000.004.83
74316492009.05.14 02:02buy0.06eurusd1.35330.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.1240.80
74537492009.05.14 03:33sell0.03usdjpy95.700.0095.242009.05.14 12:0595.240.000.000.0014.49
74574012009.05.14 03:37sell limit0.04usdjpy95.940.0095.462009.05.14 12:0595.22cancelled
74714152009.05.14 12:05sell stop0.01usdjpy94.990.0094.512009.05.14 13:5495.48cancelled
74418192009.05.14 13:31sell0.06usdcad1.17780.00001.16422009.05.18 17:151.16420.000.00-0.0870.09
74751652009.05.14 13:35sell limit0.08usdcad1.18440.00001.17112009.05.18 17:151.1636cancelled
74715022009.05.14 13:54sell0.01usdjpy95.470.0095.472009.05.15 08:4795.470.000.00-0.010.00
74760012009.05.14 15:20sell0.02usdjpy95.710.0095.472009.05.15 08:4795.470.000.00-0.025.03
74794152009.05.14 23:21sell0.03usdjpy95.950.0095.472009.05.15 08:4795.470.000.00-0.0315.08
74944032009.05.14 23:25sell limit0.04usdjpy96.190.0095.712009.05.15 08:4795.40cancelled
75053552009.05.15 08:47sell limit0.01usdjpy95.470.0094.992009.05.15 09:0795.21cancelled
75053392009.05.15 09:07sell0.01usdjpy95.230.0094.992009.05.15 17:2294.990.000.000.002.53
75059732009.05.15 15:01sell0.02usdjpy95.470.0094.992009.05.15 17:2294.990.000.000.0010.11
75171522009.05.15 15:25sell limit0.03usdjpy95.710.0095.232009.05.15 17:2294.98cancelled
75221062009.05.15 17:22sell limit0.01usdjpy95.230.0094.752009.05.15 17:5394.75cancelled
75220622009.05.15 17:53sell0.01usdjpy94.750.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.03-7.75
75248602009.05.15 19:09sell0.02usdjpy95.000.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.06-10.26
75275912009.05.15 19:35sell stop0.01usdchf1.11600.00001.11022009.05.15 19:441.1219cancelled
75276122009.05.15 19:44sell0.01usdchf1.12180.00001.11892009.05.18 15:091.11890.000.00-0.012.59
74554992009.05.15 20:06buy0.08eurusd1.34650.00001.36012009.05.19 09:261.36010.000.000.10108.80
75293402009.05.15 20:10buy limit0.11eurusd1.33950.00001.35352009.05.19 09:271.3600cancelled
75292992009.05.18 01:37sell0.02usdchf1.12470.00001.11892009.05.18 15:091.11890.000.000.0010.37
75350522009.05.18 02:01sell limit0.03usdchf1.12750.00001.12192009.05.18 15:091.1189cancelled
75275062009.05.18 09:14sell0.03usdjpy95.250.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.06-7.54
75492412009.05.18 10:34sell0.04usdjpy95.490.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.080.00
75526912009.05.18 13:42sell0.06usdjpy95.990.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.1231.42
75629902009.05.18 15:09sell stop0.01usdchf1.11670.00001.11112009.05.18 15:401.1195cancelled
75630792009.05.18 15:40sell0.01usdchf1.11950.00001.11392009.05.19 06:111.11390.000.00-0.015.03
75655742009.05.18 16:04sell limit0.02usdchf1.12230.00001.11672009.05.19 06:111.1135cancelled
75691582009.05.18 17:15sell limit0.01usdcad1.16570.00001.15892009.05.18 17:221.1623cancelled
75691512009.05.18 17:22sell0.01usdcad1.16230.00001.15892009.05.19 08:401.15890.000.00-0.012.93
75698632009.05.18 18:00sell0.02usdcad1.16570.00001.15892009.05.19 08:401.15890.000.00-0.0111.74
75718822009.05.18 18:04sell limit0.03usdcad1.16910.00001.16232009.05.19 08:401.1588cancelled
75600832009.05.19 02:14sell0.08usdjpy96.490.0095.492009.05.20 07:4395.490.000.00-0.0883.78
75919362009.05.19 02:38sell limit0.11usdjpy96.970.0096.002009.05.20 07:4395.48cancelled
76019562009.05.19 06:30sell limit0.01usdchf1.11670.00001.11112009.05.19 10:141.1111cancelled
76080382009.05.19 08:40sell limit0.01usdcad1.16110.00001.15452009.05.19 09:151.1580cancelled
76080552009.05.19 09:15sell0.01usdcad1.15780.00001.15452009.05.19 20:321.15450.000.000.002.86
76107532009.05.19 09:27buy stop0.01eurusd1.36360.00001.37022009.05.19 09:281.3594cancelled
76107612009.05.19 09:28buy0.01eurusd1.35930.00001.36262009.05.19 17:331.36260.000.000.003.30
76010692009.05.19 10:14sell0.01usdchf1.11110.00001.10832009.05.19 20:411.10830.000.000.002.53
76102972009.05.19 14:39sell0.02usdcad1.16110.00001.15452009.05.19 20:321.15450.000.000.0011.43
76265732009.05.19 14:43sell limit0.03usdcad1.16440.00001.15782009.05.19 20:321.1542cancelled
76138952009.05.19 14:46sell0.02usdchf1.11390.00001.10832009.05.19 20:411.10830.000.000.0010.11
76280872009.05.19 15:10sell limit0.03usdchf1.11670.00001.11112009.05.19 20:411.1077cancelled
76110702009.05.19 16:04buy0.02eurusd1.35600.00001.36262009.05.19 17:331.36260.000.000.0013.20
76312292009.05.19 16:08buy limit0.03eurusd1.35260.00001.35942009.05.19 17:331.3626cancelled
76355712009.05.19 17:33buy limit0.01eurusd1.35970.00001.36652009.05.19 20:211.3642cancelled
76355642009.05.19 20:21buy0.01eurusd1.36410.00001.36752009.05.20 12:461.36750.000.000.013.40
76420972009.05.19 20:32sell stop0.01usdcad1.15120.00001.14462009.05.19 21:441.1545cancelled
76424162009.05.19 20:41sell stop0.01usdchf1.10550.00001.09992009.05.19 20:551.1082cancelled
76425142009.05.19 20:55sell0.01usdchf1.10830.00001.10542009.05.20 13:381.10540.000.00-0.012.62
76425022009.05.19 21:44sell0.01usdcad1.15450.00001.15122009.05.20 13:341.15120.000.00-0.012.87
76451462009.05.19 23:04sell0.02usdcad1.15780.00001.15122009.05.20 13:341.15120.000.00-0.0111.47
76476872009.05.19 23:08sell limit0.03usdcad1.16110.00001.15452009.05.20 13:341.1507cancelled
76418032009.05.20 03:46buy0.02eurusd1.36070.00001.36752009.05.20 12:461.36750.000.000.0013.60
76548292009.05.20 03:50buy limit0.03eurusd1.35730.00001.36412009.05.20 12:461.3679cancelled
76442472009.05.20 03:57sell0.02usdchf1.11120.00001.10542009.05.20 13:381.10540.000.000.0010.49
76558942009.05.20 04:21sell limit0.03usdchf1.11400.00001.10842009.05.20 13:381.1048cancelled
76612922009.05.20 07:43sell stop0.01usdjpy95.230.0094.752009.05.20 08:5995.70cancelled
76613762009.05.20 08:59sell0.01usdjpy95.710.0095.472009.05.20 15:5695.470.000.000.002.51
76644282009.05.20 09:33sell0.02usdjpy95.950.0095.472009.05.20 15:5695.470.000.000.0010.06
76658402009.05.20 09:57sell limit0.03usdjpy96.190.0095.712009.05.20 15:5695.45cancelled
76727542009.05.20 12:46buy stop0.01eurusd1.37090.00001.37772009.05.20 12:511.3667cancelled
76727662009.05.20 12:50buy0.01eurusd1.36650.00001.37332009.05.20 15:411.37330.000.000.006.80
76730812009.05.20 12:55buy limit0.02eurusd1.36310.00001.36992009.05.20 15:411.3732cancelled
76745112009.05.20 13:35sell limit0.01usdcad1.15150.00001.14512009.05.20 13:481.1484cancelled
76746282009.05.20 13:38sell limit0.01usdchf1.10730.00001.10152009.05.20 15:411.1016cancelled
76744742009.05.20 13:48sell0.01usdcad1.14830.00001.14192009.05.20 15:441.14190.000.000.005.60
76753632009.05.20 13:52sell limit0.02usdcad1.15160.00001.14502009.05.20 15:441.1416cancelled
76807772009.05.20 15:41buy limit0.01eurusd1.37170.00001.37872009.05.20 15:451.3751cancelled
76746352009.05.20 15:41sell0.01usdchf1.10150.00001.09862009.05.21 18:101.09860.000.00-0.022.64
76810822009.05.20 15:45sell limit0.01usdcad1.14460.00001.13802009.05.20 20:201.1383cancelled
76807712009.05.20 15:45buy0.01eurusd1.37620.00001.38322009.05.21 10:211.38320.000.000.067.00
76816332009.05.20 15:49buy limit0.02eurusd1.37270.00001.37972009.05.21 10:211.3840cancelled
76820732009.05.20 15:56sell limit0.01usdjpy95.470.0094.992009.05.20 16:2795.26cancelled
76820632009.05.20 16:27sell0.01usdjpy95.230.0094.752009.05.20 21:2694.750.000.000.005.07
76846602009.05.20 16:51sell limit0.02usdjpy95.470.0094.992009.05.20 21:2694.73cancelled
76810292009.05.20 20:20sell0.01usdcad1.13800.00001.14152009.05.21 17:581.14150.000.00-0.03-3.07
76958492009.05.20 21:26sell stop0.01usdjpy94.450.0093.952009.05.20 23:0294.95cancelled
76934642009.05.20 22:33sell0.02usdcad1.14140.00001.14152009.05.21 17:581.14150.000.00-0.05-0.18
76958802009.05.20 23:02sell0.01usdjpy94.950.0094.452009.05.21 02:0594.450.000.00-0.035.29
76992692009.05.20 23:27sell limit0.02usdjpy95.200.0094.702009.05.21 02:0594.42cancelled
77034402009.05.21 02:05sell stop0.01usdjpy94.270.0093.792009.05.21 02:3394.53cancelled
77034472009.05.21 02:33sell0.01usdjpy94.510.0094.752009.05.21 18:4194.750.000.000.00-2.53
77052112009.05.21 08:24sell0.02usdjpy94.750.0094.752009.05.21 18:4194.750.000.000.000.00
77172262009.05.21 10:21buy stop0.01eurusd1.38670.00001.39372009.05.21 10:241.3812cancelled
77172312009.05.21 10:23buy0.01eurusd1.38220.00001.38222009.05.21 18:091.38220.000.000.000.00
77177652009.05.21 10:47buy0.02eurusd1.37870.00001.38222009.05.21 18:091.38220.000.000.007.00
76981382009.05.21 10:51sell0.03usdcad1.14480.00001.14152009.05.21 17:581.14150.000.000.008.67
77146152009.05.21 12:32sell0.03usdjpy94.990.0094.752009.05.21 18:4194.750.000.000.007.60
77191322009.05.21 14:01buy0.03eurusd1.37520.00001.38222009.05.21 18:091.38220.000.000.0021.00
77266202009.05.21 14:06buy limit0.04eurusd1.37170.00001.37872009.05.21 18:091.3823cancelled
76826182009.05.21 14:48sell0.02usdchf1.10440.00001.09862009.05.21 18:101.09860.000.000.0010.56
77292362009.05.21 15:12sell limit0.03usdchf1.10730.00001.10152009.05.21 18:101.0982cancelled
77193582009.05.21 15:19sell0.04usdcad1.14810.00001.14152009.05.21 17:581.14150.000.000.0023.13
77296192009.05.21 15:23sell limit0.06usdcad1.15470.00001.14142009.05.21 17:591.1411cancelled
77243512009.05.21 17:41sell0.04usdjpy95.230.0094.752009.05.21 18:4194.750.000.000.0020.26
77358132009.05.21 17:59sell stop0.01usdcad1.13800.00001.13142009.05.21 18:171.1408cancelled
77361142009.05.21 18:06sell limit0.06usdjpy95.730.0094.732009.05.21 18:4194.68cancelled
77362132009.05.21 18:10buy limit0.01eurusd1.37870.00001.38572009.05.21 18:341.3830cancelled
77363232009.05.21 18:13sell limit0.01usdchf1.10150.00001.09572009.05.21 18:411.0955cancelled
77360122009.05.21 18:15sell0.01usdcad1.14130.00001.13472009.05.22 01:531.13470.000.00-0.015.82
77365242009.05.21 18:19sell limit0.02usdcad1.14460.00001.13802009.05.22 01:531.1343cancelled
77362022009.05.21 18:33buy0.01eurusd1.38320.00001.39022009.05.21 18:561.39020.000.000.007.00
77369852009.05.21 18:38buy limit0.02eurusd1.37970.00001.38672009.05.21 18:571.3902cancelled
77362662009.05.21 18:41sell0.01usdchf1.09570.00001.08992009.05.22 02:001.08990.000.00-0.015.32
77373792009.05.21 18:44sell limit0.01usdjpy94.950.0094.452009.05.21 18:4894.43cancelled
77372352009.05.21 18:48sell0.01usdjpy94.450.0093.952009.05.22 01:4093.950.000.00-0.015.32
77381212009.05.21 18:57buy stop0.01eurusd1.39390.00001.40112009.05.21 18:571.3893cancelled
77381262009.05.21 18:57buy0.01eurusd1.38930.00001.39652009.05.22 08:361.39650.000.000.027.20
77383122009.05.21 19:01buy limit0.02eurusd1.38570.00001.39292009.05.22 08:361.3967cancelled
77383862009.05.21 19:05sell limit0.02usdchf1.09860.00001.09282009.05.22 02:001.0897cancelled
77385842009.05.21 19:13sell limit0.02usdjpy94.700.0094.202009.05.22 01:4193.93cancelled
77489462009.05.22 01:41sell stop0.01usdjpy93.700.0093.202009.05.22 02:1494.14cancelled
77493802009.05.22 01:53sell stop0.01usdcad1.13230.00001.12592009.05.22 02:041.1346cancelled
77495872009.05.22 02:00sell stop0.01usdchf1.08870.00001.08312009.05.22 02:151.0914cancelled
77493942009.05.22 02:04sell0.01usdcad1.13550.00001.12912009.05.22 12:421.12910.000.000.005.67
77497992009.05.22 02:10sell limit0.02usdcad1.13870.00001.13232009.05.22 12:421.1288cancelled
77489852009.05.22 02:13sell0.01usdjpy94.200.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.07-17.62
77495922009.05.22 02:15sell0.01usdchf1.09150.00001.08592009.05.22 15:131.08590.000.000.005.16
77503522009.05.22 02:39sell limit0.02usdchf1.09430.00001.08872009.05.22 15:131.0851cancelled
77594902009.05.22 08:36buy stop0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.40772009.05.22 09:531.3928cancelled
77595152009.05.22 09:53buy0.01eurusd1.39270.00001.39972009.05.22 14:321.39970.000.000.007.00
77629702009.05.22 09:57buy limit0.02eurusd1.38920.00001.39622009.05.22 14:321.3998cancelled
77681282009.05.22 12:44sell limit0.01usdcad1.12910.00001.12272009.05.22 12:491.1262cancelled
77680712009.05.22 12:49sell0.01usdcad1.12590.00001.11952009.05.22 21:121.11950.000.000.005.72
77685002009.05.22 12:53sell limit0.02usdcad1.12920.00001.12262009.05.22 21:131.1191cancelled
77722242009.05.22 14:33buy limit0.01eurusd1.39620.00001.40322009.05.22 14:351.4002cancelled
77722092009.05.22 14:35buy0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.40422009.05.22 19:141.40420.000.000.003.50
77725082009.05.22 15:03buy0.02eurusd1.39720.00001.40422009.05.22 19:141.40420.000.000.0014.00
77736712009.05.22 15:07buy limit0.03eurusd1.39370.00001.40072009.05.22 19:141.4043cancelled
77740072009.05.22 15:13sell limit0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.05.22 15:181.0836cancelled
77739962009.05.22 15:18sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.08732009.05.26 14:521.08730.000.00-0.02-2.94
77503372009.05.22 16:25sell0.02usdjpy94.450.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.14-30.03
77754292009.05.22 16:47sell0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08732009.05.26 14:521.08730.000.00-0.04-0.55
77828432009.05.22 19:14buy stop0.01eurusd1.40830.00001.41552009.05.22 19:301.4036cancelled
77828492009.05.22 19:30buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.39972009.05.26 16:521.39970.000.000.04-4.00
77782442009.05.22 20:14sell0.03usdjpy94.700.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.21-37.23
77857932009.05.22 21:15sell stop0.01usdcad1.11820.00001.11162009.05.25 01:001.1214cancelled
77834252009.05.22 22:03buy0.02eurusd1.40010.00001.39972009.05.26 16:521.39970.000.000.08-0.80
77857682009.05.25 01:00sell0.01usdcad1.12150.00001.12482009.05.26 16:131.12480.000.00-0.01-2.93
77850832009.05.25 07:12sell0.04usdjpy94.950.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.25-39.21
77891642009.05.25 08:51sell0.02usdcad1.12470.00001.12482009.05.26 16:131.12480.000.00-0.02-0.18
77865862009.05.25 10:03buy0.03eurusd1.39650.00001.39972009.05.26 16:521.39970.000.000.069.60
77960802009.05.26 03:35sell0.03usdcad1.12790.00001.12482009.05.26 16:131.12480.000.000.008.27
77975032009.05.26 09:30buy0.04eurusd1.39300.00001.39972009.05.26 16:521.39970.000.000.0026.80
77791062009.05.26 10:07sell0.03usdchf1.08990.00001.08732009.05.26 14:521.08730.000.000.007.17
78120592009.05.26 10:14sell0.04usdcad1.13100.00001.12482009.05.26 16:131.12480.000.000.0022.05
78200222009.05.26 10:19sell limit0.06usdcad1.13740.00001.12462009.05.26 16:131.1244cancelled
78203832009.05.26 10:46sell0.04usdchf1.09250.00001.08732009.05.26 14:521.08730.000.000.0019.13
78215212009.05.26 11:11sell limit0.06usdchf1.09770.00001.08722009.05.26 14:521.0870cancelled
78188582009.05.26 12:44buy0.06eurusd1.38640.00001.39972009.05.26 16:521.39970.000.000.0079.80
78235542009.05.26 12:48buy limit0.08eurusd1.38140.00001.39142009.05.26 16:521.3998cancelled
78262062009.05.26 14:53sell stop0.01usdchf1.08370.00001.07852009.05.26 15:171.0890cancelled
78261902009.05.26 15:17sell0.01usdchf1.08890.00001.08372009.05.26 16:151.08370.000.000.004.80
78276342009.05.26 15:41sell limit0.02usdchf1.09150.00001.08632009.05.26 16:151.0833cancelled
78289472009.05.26 16:13sell limit0.01usdcad1.12590.00001.11952009.05.26 16:411.1226cancelled
78291402009.05.26 16:16sell limit0.01usdchf1.08370.00001.07852009.05.26 16:521.0814cancelled
78289312009.05.26 16:41sell0.01usdcad1.12270.00001.11632009.05.26 22:581.11630.000.000.005.73
78302092009.05.26 16:45sell limit0.02usdcad1.12590.00001.11952009.05.26 22:581.1154cancelled
78304452009.05.26 16:52buy stop0.03eurusd1.40070.00001.40572009.05.26 17:161.3972cancelled
78290852009.05.26 16:52sell0.01usdchf1.08110.00001.08402009.05.27 15:201.08400.000.00-0.01-2.68
78304572009.05.26 17:16buy0.03eurusd1.39720.00001.39472009.05.27 14:481.39470.000.000.06-7.50
78314172009.05.26 17:36sell0.02usdchf1.08380.00001.08402009.05.27 15:201.08400.000.00-0.02-0.37
78384132009.05.26 22:58sell limit0.01usdcad1.11820.00001.11162009.05.27 01:371.1149cancelled
78384182009.05.27 01:37sell0.01usdcad1.11490.00001.11172009.05.27 10:021.11170.000.000.002.88
78326232009.05.27 04:23sell0.03usdchf1.08650.00001.08402009.05.27 15:201.08400.000.000.006.92
77948272009.05.27 05:14sell0.06usdjpy95.430.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.25-28.78
78315462009.05.27 07:54buy0.04eurusd1.39470.00001.39472009.05.27 14:481.39470.000.000.000.00
78422072009.05.27 07:59sell0.02usdcad1.11810.00001.11172009.05.27 10:021.11170.000.000.0011.51
78487542009.05.27 08:16sell limit0.03usdcad1.12130.00001.11492009.05.27 10:021.1114cancelled
78509822009.05.27 10:02sell stop0.01usdcad1.10830.00001.10172009.05.27 13:181.1147cancelled
78483052009.05.27 13:17buy0.06eurusd1.39220.00001.39472009.05.27 14:481.39470.000.000.0015.00
78510062009.05.27 13:18sell0.01usdcad1.11490.00001.11822009.05.28 11:351.11820.000.00-0.03-2.95
78456262009.05.27 13:38sell0.04usdchf1.08900.00001.08402009.05.27 15:201.08400.000.000.0018.45
78546932009.05.27 13:39buy0.08eurusd1.38970.00001.39472009.05.27 14:481.39470.000.000.0040.00
78552192009.05.27 13:44buy limit0.11eurusd1.38470.00001.39472009.05.27 14:481.3947cancelled
78556502009.05.27 14:03sell limit0.06usdchf1.09420.00001.08382009.05.27 15:201.0836cancelled
78567392009.05.27 14:48sell stop0.03eurusd1.39200.00001.38702009.05.27 15:211.3973cancelled
78568152009.05.27 15:21sell0.03eurusd1.39700.00001.39452009.05.27 16:041.39450.000.000.007.50
78578242009.05.27 15:23sell limit0.01usdchf1.08370.00001.07852009.05.27 15:271.0809cancelled
78577042009.05.27 15:27sell0.01usdchf1.08110.00001.08632009.05.28 15:221.08630.000.00-0.02-4.79
78579272009.05.27 15:27sell0.04eurusd1.39950.00001.39452009.05.27 16:041.39450.000.000.0020.00
78582162009.05.27 15:31sell limit0.06eurusd1.40200.00001.39702009.05.27 16:041.3940cancelled
78592422009.05.27 16:04sell limit0.03eurusd1.39450.00001.38952009.05.27 16:061.3922cancelled
78587752009.05.27 16:05sell0.02usdchf1.08630.00001.08632009.05.28 15:221.08630.000.00-0.050.00
78592322009.05.27 16:06sell0.03eurusd1.39200.00001.38952009.05.27 19:351.38950.000.000.007.50
78604602009.05.27 17:06sell0.03usdchf1.08890.00001.08632009.05.28 15:221.08630.000.00-0.077.18
78595602009.05.27 18:05sell0.04eurusd1.39450.00001.38952009.05.27 19:351.38950.000.000.0020.00
78636202009.05.27 18:09sell limit0.06eurusd1.39700.00001.39202009.05.27 19:351.3892cancelled
78653142009.05.27 19:35sell stop0.03eurusd1.38700.00001.38202009.05.27 19:431.3895cancelled
78653232009.05.27 19:43sell0.03eurusd1.38950.00001.38702009.05.27 22:291.38700.000.000.007.50
78656472009.05.27 20:11sell0.04eurusd1.39200.00001.38702009.05.27 22:291.38700.000.000.0020.00
78666592009.05.27 20:15sell limit0.06eurusd1.39450.00001.38952009.05.27 22:291.3870cancelled
78547082009.05.27 21:26sell0.02usdcad1.11820.00001.11822009.05.28 11:351.11820.000.00-0.050.00
78695932009.05.27 22:29sell stop0.03eurusd1.38450.00001.37952009.05.27 22:341.3870cancelled
78696192009.05.27 22:34sell0.03eurusd1.38700.00001.38202009.05.28 05:171.38200.000.00-0.1715.00
78697832009.05.27 22:38sell limit0.04eurusd1.38950.00001.38452009.05.28 05:171.3817cancelled
78681872009.05.27 22:56sell0.03usdcad1.12150.00001.11822009.05.28 11:351.11820.000.00-0.088.85
78627242009.05.27 22:57sell0.04usdchf1.09150.00001.08632009.05.28 15:221.08630.000.00-0.1019.15
78713992009.05.27 23:21sell limit0.06usdchf1.09670.00001.08622009.05.28 15:221.0856cancelled
78463042009.05.28 02:51sell0.08usdjpy95.910.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.081.67
78772552009.05.28 05:21sell limit0.03eurusd1.38450.00001.37952009.05.28 06:291.3793cancelled
78753192009.05.28 06:10sell0.11usdjpy96.370.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.1155.06
78771252009.05.28 06:28sell0.03eurusd1.37950.00001.40702009.06.04 14:161.41030.000.00-0.32-92.40
78788152009.05.28 06:45sell0.04eurusd1.38200.00001.40702009.06.04 14:171.40980.000.00-0.43-111.20
78791042009.05.28 08:18sell0.06eurusd1.38450.00001.40702009.06.04 14:161.41040.000.00-0.60-155.40
78788482009.05.28 08:48sell0.15usdjpy96.850.0095.892009.05.29 11:3595.890.000.00-0.15150.17
78708052009.05.28 09:02sell0.04usdcad1.12480.00001.11822009.05.28 11:351.11820.000.000.0023.61
78814722009.05.28 09:06sell limit0.06usdcad1.13120.00001.11842009.05.28 11:351.1181cancelled
78816322009.05.28 09:13sell limit0.21usdjpy97.820.0095.872009.05.29 11:3695.85cancelled
78804542009.05.28 09:54sell0.08eurusd1.38700.00001.40702009.06.04 14:171.40970.000.00-0.82-181.60
78846762009.05.28 11:35sell limit0.01usdcad1.11950.00001.11312009.05.28 12:381.1161cancelled
78846742009.05.28 12:38sell0.01usdcad1.11630.00001.11632009.05.28 15:251.11630.000.000.000.00
78861932009.05.28 13:51sell0.02usdcad1.11950.00001.11632009.05.28 15:251.11630.000.000.005.73
78877392009.05.28 14:23sell0.03usdcad1.12270.00001.11632009.05.28 15:251.11630.000.000.0017.20
78887262009.05.28 14:27sell limit0.04usdcad1.12590.00001.11952009.05.28 15:251.1159cancelled
78827772009.05.28 15:21sell0.11eurusd1.39200.00001.40702009.06.04 14:161.41050.000.00-1.14-203.50
78906632009.05.28 15:22sell limit0.01usdchf1.08630.00001.08112009.05.28 15:241.0836cancelled
78906592009.05.28 15:24sell0.01usdchf1.08370.00001.08112009.05.28 17:091.08110.000.000.002.40
78910252009.05.28 15:30sell limit0.01usdcad1.11630.00001.10992009.05.28 15:311.1132cancelled
78908742009.05.28 15:31sell0.01usdcad1.11310.00001.10992009.05.29 07:461.10990.000.00-0.012.88
78912972009.05.28 16:01sell0.02usdcad1.11630.00001.10992009.05.29 07:461.10990.000.00-0.0211.53
78926112009.05.28 16:05sell limit0.03usdcad1.11950.00001.11312009.05.29 07:461.1094cancelled
78918172009.05.28 16:26sell0.02usdchf1.08630.00001.08112009.05.28 17:091.08110.000.000.009.62
78938442009.05.28 16:51sell limit0.03usdchf1.08890.00001.08372009.05.28 17:091.0806cancelled
78908782009.05.28 17:07sell0.15eurusd1.39700.00001.40702009.06.04 14:171.40970.000.00-1.57-190.50
78945752009.05.28 17:09sell stop0.01usdchf1.07850.00001.07332009.05.28 17:111.0809cancelled
78946252009.05.28 17:11sell0.01usdchf1.08110.00001.08112009.05.29 03:471.08110.000.00-0.010.00
78953372009.05.28 17:54sell0.02usdchf1.08370.00001.08112009.05.29 03:471.08110.000.00-0.024.81
78963482009.05.28 18:57sell0.03usdchf1.08630.00001.08112009.05.29 03:471.08110.000.00-0.0214.43
78979922009.05.28 19:21sell limit0.04usdchf1.08890.00001.08372009.05.29 03:481.0808cancelled
79083732009.05.29 03:48sell limit0.01usdchf1.08200.00001.07702009.05.29 03:521.0795cancelled
79083702009.05.29 03:52sell0.01usdchf1.07950.00001.07702009.05.29 11:361.07700.000.000.002.32
79123282009.05.29 07:47sell limit0.01usdcad1.10930.00001.10312009.05.29 08:491.1062cancelled
79122632009.05.29 08:49sell0.01usdcad1.10620.00001.10002009.05.29 13:231.10000.000.000.005.64
79143512009.05.29 08:53sell limit0.02usdcad1.10940.00001.10302009.05.29 13:231.0995cancelled
78946762009.05.29 09:35sell0.21eurusd1.40200.00001.40702009.06.04 14:011.40890.000.00-1.77-144.90
79091682009.05.29 10:03sell0.02usdchf1.08200.00001.07702009.05.29 11:361.07700.000.000.009.29
79174772009.05.29 10:28sell limit0.03usdchf1.08450.00001.07952009.05.29 11:361.0763cancelled
79197382009.05.29 11:36buy limit0.01usdjpy95.740.0096.222009.05.29 11:5996.07cancelled
79158872009.05.29 11:36sell0.29eurusd1.40700.00001.40702009.06.04 14:011.40860.000.00-2.43-46.40
79198042009.05.29 11:37sell limit0.01usdchf1.07850.00001.07332009.05.29 11:431.0743cancelled
79197912009.05.29 11:43sell0.01usdchf1.07450.00001.06952009.05.29 16:161.06950.000.000.004.68
79197352009.05.29 11:59buy0.01usdjpy96.080.0095.842009.06.01 16:0195.840.000.000.01-2.50
79208732009.05.29 12:07sell limit0.02usdchf1.07710.00001.07192009.05.29 16:161.0691cancelled
79212082009.05.29 12:38buy0.02usdjpy95.840.0095.842009.06.01 16:0195.840.000.000.010.00
79230362009.05.29 13:23sell stop0.01usdcad1.09710.00001.09072009.05.29 13:311.1002cancelled
79230422009.05.29 13:31sell0.01usdcad1.10030.00001.09392009.05.29 18:091.09390.000.000.005.85
79234012009.05.29 13:36sell limit0.02usdcad1.10350.00001.09712009.05.29 18:091.0934cancelled
79224512009.05.29 16:16buy0.03usdjpy95.600.0095.842009.06.01 16:0195.840.000.000.027.51
79287832009.05.29 16:16sell limit0.01usdchf1.07070.00001.06552009.05.29 16:221.0683cancelled
79287542009.05.29 16:22sell0.01usdchf1.06810.00001.06292009.06.01 09:371.06290.000.00-0.014.89
79300402009.05.29 16:46sell limit0.02usdchf1.07070.00001.06552009.06.01 09:371.0626cancelled
79298112009.05.29 16:55buy0.04usdjpy95.360.0095.842009.06.01 16:0195.840.000.000.0320.03
79333112009.05.29 18:09sell limit0.01usdcad1.09510.00001.08852009.05.29 18:111.0918cancelled
79333042009.05.29 18:11sell0.01usdcad1.09180.00001.08522009.06.01 08:531.08520.000.00-0.016.08
79336462009.05.29 18:16sell limit0.02usdcad1.09510.00001.08852009.06.01 08:541.0844cancelled
79315882009.06.01 03:00buy0.06usdjpy94.880.0095.852009.06.01 16:0195.850.000.000.0060.72
79434942009.06.01 03:25buy limit0.08usdjpy94.400.0095.372009.06.01 16:0195.90cancelled
79199952009.06.01 08:51sell0.41eurusd1.41700.00001.40702009.06.04 14:001.40800.000.00-2.67369.00
79497542009.06.01 09:04sell limit0.01usdcad1.08950.00001.07952009.06.01 10:091.0798cancelled
79507252009.06.01 09:37sell limit0.01usdchf1.06450.00001.05952009.06.01 10:141.0619cancelled
79493692009.06.01 10:09sell0.01usdcad1.07950.00001.08452009.06.02 12:491.08450.000.00-0.01-4.61
79507302009.06.01 10:14sell0.01usdchf1.06200.00001.06452009.06.02 12:361.06450.000.00-0.01-2.35
79515532009.06.01 13:08sell0.02usdchf1.06450.00001.06452009.06.02 12:361.06450.000.00-0.020.00
79514912009.06.01 13:45sell0.02usdcad1.08450.00001.08452009.06.02 12:491.08450.000.00-0.020.00
79545112009.06.01 14:45sell0.03usdchf1.06700.00001.06452009.06.02 12:361.06450.000.00-0.037.05
79589622009.06.01 16:02buy limit0.01usdjpy95.730.0096.232009.06.01 16:0796.09cancelled
79589492009.06.01 16:07buy0.01usdjpy96.080.0096.582009.06.01 16:5896.580.000.000.005.18
79568872009.06.01 16:25sell0.04usdchf1.06950.00001.06452009.06.02 12:361.06450.000.00-0.0318.79
79598592009.06.01 16:26sell limit0.05usdchf1.07450.00001.06452009.06.02 12:361.0641cancelled
79601082009.06.01 16:31buy limit0.02usdjpy95.820.0096.342009.06.01 16:5896.66cancelled
79608612009.06.01 16:58buy stop0.01usdjpy96.800.0097.322009.06.01 18:0096.42cancelled
79608702009.06.01 18:00buy0.01usdjpy96.440.0096.182009.06.03 08:0596.180.000.000.02-2.70
79553442009.06.01 21:00sell0.03usdcad1.08950.00001.08452009.06.02 12:491.08450.000.00-0.0313.83
79669672009.06.01 22:12sell0.04usdcad1.09450.00001.08452009.06.02 12:491.08450.000.00-0.0436.88
79685802009.06.01 22:16sell limit0.06usdcad1.10470.00001.08432009.06.02 12:491.0842cancelled
79632622009.06.02 02:14buy0.02usdjpy96.180.0096.182009.06.03 08:0596.180.000.000.010.00
79736832009.06.02 11:55buy0.03usdjpy95.920.0096.182009.06.03 08:0596.180.000.000.028.11
79813552009.06.02 12:37buy0.04usdjpy95.660.0096.182009.06.03 08:0596.180.000.000.0321.63
79817112009.06.02 12:38sell limit0.01usdchf1.06450.00001.05952009.06.02 12:501.0621cancelled
79819192009.06.02 12:49sell stop0.01usdcad1.07950.00001.06952009.06.02 13:061.0845cancelled
79816302009.06.02 12:50sell0.01usdchf1.06200.00001.05952009.06.02 19:361.05950.000.000.002.36
79823592009.06.02 13:01buy limit0.06usdjpy95.140.0096.192009.06.03 08:0596.23cancelled
79824032009.06.02 13:06sell0.01usdcad1.08450.00001.08922009.06.04 14:171.11450.000.00-0.05-26.92
79494512009.06.02 13:38sell0.57eurusd1.42700.00001.40702009.06.04 14:001.40840.000.00-2.621 060.20
79832362009.06.02 13:42sell limit0.80eurusd1.41200.00001.40202009.06.04 14:161.4101cancelled
79820332009.06.02 14:24sell0.02usdchf1.06450.00001.05952009.06.02 19:361.05950.000.000.009.44
79842112009.06.02 14:24sell limit0.03usdchf1.06700.00001.06202009.06.02 19:361.0590cancelled
79903562009.06.02 19:36sell stop0.01usdchf1.05700.00001.05202009.06.03 00:291.0622cancelled
79904862009.06.03 00:29sell0.01usdchf1.06200.00001.06452009.06.03 12:421.06450.000.000.00-2.35
79995672009.06.03 08:05buy stop0.01usdjpy96.470.0097.012009.06.03 08:0896.10cancelled
79995712009.06.03 08:08buy0.01usdjpy96.100.0096.372009.06.04 09:3196.370.000.000.022.80
79946652009.06.03 09:57sell0.02usdchf1.06450.00001.06452009.06.03 12:421.06450.000.000.000.00
80014752009.06.03 10:40sell0.03usdchf1.06700.00001.06452009.06.03 12:421.06450.000.000.007.05
80022562009.06.03 11:19sell0.05usdchf1.06950.00001.06452009.06.03 12:421.06450.000.000.0023.49
80030852009.06.03 11:20sell limit0.08usdchf1.07450.00001.06452009.06.03 12:421.0639cancelled
79999512009.06.03 12:04buy0.02usdjpy95.830.0096.372009.06.04 09:3196.370.000.000.0411.21
80039862009.06.03 12:29buy limit0.03usdjpy95.560.0096.102009.06.04 09:3296.37cancelled
80041852009.06.03 12:42sell stop0.01usdchf1.06200.00001.05702009.06.03 13:111.0669cancelled
80044052009.06.03 13:11sell0.01usdchf1.06700.00001.06952009.06.03 19:591.06950.000.000.00-2.34
79824802009.06.03 13:26sell0.02usdcad1.08950.00001.08922009.06.04 14:001.11590.000.00-0.09-47.32
80046342009.06.03 13:31sell0.02usdchf1.06950.00001.06952009.06.03 19:591.06950.000.000.000.00
80049312009.06.03 15:47sell0.03usdcad1.09460.00001.08922009.06.04 14:161.11350.000.00-0.13-50.92
80078142009.06.03 18:13sell0.04usdcad1.09970.00001.08922009.06.04 14:171.11470.000.00-0.17-53.83
80050152009.06.03 18:43sell0.03usdchf1.07200.00001.06952009.06.03 19:591.06950.000.000.007.01
80109952009.06.03 19:38sell0.05usdchf1.07450.00001.06952009.06.03 19:591.06950.000.000.0023.38
80120192009.06.03 19:39sell limit0.08usdchf1.07950.00001.06952009.06.03 20:001.0692cancelled
80124052009.06.03 20:00sell stop0.01usdchf1.06700.00001.06202009.06.03 20:351.0722cancelled
80126052009.06.03 20:35sell0.01usdchf1.07200.00001.06702009.06.04 08:041.06700.000.00-0.034.69
80130272009.06.03 20:36sell limit0.02usdchf1.07450.00001.06952009.06.04 08:041.0668cancelled
80104032009.06.03 21:21sell0.06usdcad1.11010.00001.08922009.06.04 14:161.11390.000.00-0.26-20.47
80137222009.06.03 21:25sell limit0.08usdcad1.12090.00001.09932009.06.04 14:161.1140cancelled
80220702009.06.04 08:04sell stop0.01usdchf1.06450.00001.05952009.06.04 08:171.0674cancelled
80221312009.06.04 08:16sell0.01usdchf1.06700.00001.06952009.06.04 14:161.07310.000.000.00-5.68
80235122009.06.04 09:32buy stop0.01usdjpy96.540.0097.062009.06.04 09:5096.19cancelled
80235222009.06.04 09:50buy0.01usdjpy96.180.0096.702009.06.04 13:5996.700.000.000.005.38
80243192009.06.04 10:15buy limit0.02usdjpy95.920.0096.442009.06.04 13:5996.80cancelled
80223392009.06.04 13:08sell0.02usdchf1.06950.00001.06952009.06.04 14:171.07340.000.000.00-7.27
80268272009.06.04 13:47sell0.03usdchf1.07200.00001.06952009.06.04 14:161.07320.000.000.00-3.35
80275632009.06.04 13:56sell0.05usdchf1.07450.00001.06952009.06.04 13:591.07630.000.000.00-8.36
80279442009.06.04 13:57sell limit0.08usdchf1.07950.00001.06952009.06.04 13:591.0759cancelled
80281312009.06.04 13:59buy stop0.01usdjpy97.060.0097.582009.06.04 14:1796.75cancelled
80826382009.06.09 00:39sell limit0.01usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.06.09 01:211.0900cancelled
80826402009.06.09 00:40buy limit0.01gbpusd1.60180.00001.61382009.06.09 01:461.6088cancelled
80826432009.06.09 00:40buy limit0.01eurusd1.38930.00001.39282009.06.09 01:121.3921cancelled
80826482009.06.09 00:40buy stop0.01usdjpy99.080.00100.082009.06.09 00:4598.50cancelled
80826552009.06.09 00:43buy limit0.01usdjpy97.980.0098.982009.06.09 00:4598.50cancelled
80826762009.06.09 00:46buy stop0.01usdjpy99.080.00100.082009.06.09 01:0698.53cancelled
80827332009.06.09 00:51buy limit0.01usdjpy97.980.0098.982009.06.09 01:0698.53cancelled
80829392009.06.09 01:10buy stop0.01usdjpy99.080.00100.082009.06.09 01:4098.45cancelled
80826322009.06.09 01:12buy0.01eurusd1.39210.00001.39022009.06.09 08:221.39020.000.000.00-1.90
80826392009.06.09 01:21sell0.01usdchf1.08990.00001.08702009.06.09 13:471.08700.000.000.002.67
80829412009.06.09 01:35buy0.01usdjpy98.480.0098.482009.06.11 14:3098.480.000.000.030.00
80826372009.06.09 01:46buy0.01gbpusd1.60880.00001.61502009.06.09 09:091.61500.000.000.006.20
80830592009.06.09 04:13buy0.02eurusd1.39030.00001.39022009.06.09 08:221.39020.000.000.00-0.20
80833072009.06.09 04:23sell0.02usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.06.09 13:471.08700.000.000.0010.67
80853862009.06.09 04:24sell limit0.03usdchf1.09570.00001.08992009.06.09 13:471.0868cancelled
80852402009.06.09 04:25buy0.03eurusd1.38850.00001.39022009.06.09 08:221.39020.000.000.005.10
80840002009.06.09 04:29buy0.02gbpusd1.60270.00001.61502009.06.09 09:091.61500.000.000.0024.60
80856962009.06.09 04:54buy limit0.03gbpusd1.59660.00001.60892009.06.09 09:091.6153cancelled
80854132009.06.09 05:13buy0.04eurusd1.38670.00001.39022009.06.09 08:221.39020.000.000.0014.00
80858832009.06.09 05:13buy limit0.05eurusd1.38320.00001.39022009.06.09 08:221.3903cancelled
80836172009.06.09 06:02buy0.02usdjpy97.980.0098.482009.06.11 14:3098.480.000.000.0510.15
80878022009.06.09 08:23buy limit0.01eurusd1.38930.00001.39282009.06.09 08:351.3922cancelled
80877992009.06.09 08:35buy0.01eurusd1.39210.00001.39562009.06.09 09:321.39560.000.000.003.50
80881412009.06.09 08:36buy limit0.02eurusd1.39030.00001.39382009.06.09 09:321.3961cancelled
80888072009.06.09 09:09buy limit0.01gbpusd1.61260.00001.62512009.06.09 09:111.6174cancelled
80888052009.06.09 09:11buy0.01gbpusd1.61730.00001.62352009.06.09 15:111.62350.000.000.006.20
80893802009.06.09 09:32buy stop0.01eurusd1.39750.00001.40102009.06.09 09:541.3947cancelled
80893852009.06.09 09:54buy0.01eurusd1.39470.00001.39282009.06.09 13:311.39280.000.000.00-1.90
80897352009.06.09 10:43buy0.02eurusd1.39290.00001.39282009.06.09 13:311.39280.000.000.00-0.20
80903042009.06.09 11:13buy0.03eurusd1.39110.00001.39282009.06.09 13:311.39280.000.000.005.10
80894382009.06.09 11:24buy0.02gbpusd1.61100.00001.62352009.06.09 15:111.62350.000.000.0025.00
80907572009.06.09 11:33buy0.04eurusd1.38930.00001.39282009.06.09 13:311.39280.000.000.0014.00
80910482009.06.09 11:34buy limit0.05eurusd1.38580.00001.39282009.06.09 13:311.3934cancelled
80911722009.06.09 11:48buy limit0.03gbpusd1.60470.00001.61722009.06.09 15:111.6235cancelled
80930422009.06.09 13:32buy stop0.01eurusd1.39390.00001.39742009.06.09 13:331.3930cancelled
80930472009.06.09 13:33buy0.01eurusd1.39290.00001.39642009.06.09 13:511.39640.000.000.003.50
80930832009.06.09 13:34buy limit0.02eurusd1.39110.00001.39462009.06.09 13:521.3970cancelled
80935312009.06.09 13:51sell limit0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.09 13:541.0842cancelled
80935472009.06.09 13:52buy stop0.01eurusd1.39930.00001.40282009.06.09 14:001.3965cancelled
80934182009.06.09 13:54sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.06.09 20:261.07830.000.000.005.38
80936862009.06.09 13:54sell limit0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.09 20:261.0779cancelled
80935562009.06.09 14:00buy0.01eurusd1.39650.00001.40002009.06.09 15:121.40000.000.000.003.50
80938852009.06.09 14:00buy limit0.02eurusd1.39470.00001.39822009.06.09 15:121.4000cancelled
80954292009.06.09 15:11buy limit0.01gbpusd1.61890.00001.63142009.06.09 16:131.6266cancelled
80954592009.06.09 15:12buy limit0.01eurusd1.39830.00001.40182009.06.09 15:141.4012cancelled
80954562009.06.09 15:14buy0.01eurusd1.40110.00001.40102009.06.09 16:351.40100.000.000.00-0.10
80956002009.06.09 15:41buy0.02eurusd1.39930.00001.40102009.06.09 16:351.40100.000.000.003.40
80864272009.06.09 16:12buy0.03usdjpy97.480.0098.482009.06.11 14:3098.480.000.000.0830.46
80966402009.06.09 16:12buy limit0.05usdjpy96.980.0097.982009.06.11 14:3098.45cancelled
80954282009.06.09 16:13buy0.01gbpusd1.62620.00001.63872009.06.10 07:541.63870.000.000.0012.50
80961462009.06.09 16:21buy0.03eurusd1.39750.00001.40102009.06.09 16:351.40100.000.000.0010.50
80969782009.06.09 16:22buy limit0.04eurusd1.39570.00001.39922009.06.09 16:361.4010cancelled
80972562009.06.09 16:36buy stop0.01eurusd1.40290.00001.40642009.06.09 16:381.4001cancelled
80972852009.06.09 16:37buy limit0.02gbpusd1.61980.00001.63262009.06.10 07:541.6390cancelled
80972642009.06.09 16:38buy0.01eurusd1.40010.00001.40362009.06.09 18:031.40360.000.000.003.50
80973092009.06.09 16:39buy limit0.02eurusd1.39830.00001.40182009.06.09 18:031.4040cancelled
80987212009.06.09 18:03buy limit0.01eurusd1.40190.00001.40542009.06.09 18:261.4047cancelled
80987142009.06.09 18:26buy0.01eurusd1.40470.00001.40462009.06.09 20:201.40460.000.000.00-0.10
80990952009.06.09 18:40buy0.02eurusd1.40290.00001.40462009.06.09 20:201.40460.000.000.003.40
80993142009.06.09 19:12buy0.03eurusd1.40110.00001.40462009.06.09 20:201.40460.000.000.0010.50
80997172009.06.09 19:13buy limit0.04eurusd1.39930.00001.40282009.06.09 20:201.4053cancelled
81006192009.06.09 20:20buy limit0.01eurusd1.40550.00001.40902009.06.09 20:201.4063cancelled
81005922009.06.09 20:20buy0.01eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.09 20:401.41000.000.000.003.50
81007072009.06.09 20:21buy limit0.02eurusd1.40470.00001.40822009.06.09 20:401.4100cancelled
81008802009.06.09 20:26sell stop0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.06.09 20:551.0785cancelled
81012822009.06.09 20:40buy stop0.01eurusd1.41190.00001.41542009.06.09 20:421.4090cancelled
81012852009.06.09 20:42buy0.01eurusd1.40910.00001.40902009.06.10 03:051.40900.000.000.01-0.10
81013302009.06.09 20:55buy0.02eurusd1.40730.00001.40902009.06.10 03:051.40900.000.000.013.40
81009322009.06.09 20:55sell0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.06.10 11:011.07250.000.00-0.015.41
81015872009.06.09 20:56sell limit0.02usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.10 11:011.0721cancelled
81015882009.06.10 01:41buy0.03eurusd1.40550.00001.40902009.06.10 03:051.40900.000.000.0010.50
81046312009.06.10 01:41buy limit0.04eurusd1.40370.00001.40722009.06.10 03:051.4091cancelled
81056552009.06.10 03:05buy stop0.01eurusd1.41010.00001.41362009.06.10 03:291.4072cancelled
81056652009.06.10 03:28buy0.01eurusd1.40730.00001.41082009.06.10 07:491.41080.000.000.003.50
81060092009.06.10 03:30buy limit0.02eurusd1.40550.00001.40902009.06.10 07:491.4113cancelled
81088202009.06.10 07:49buy limit0.01eurusd1.40910.00001.41262009.06.10 07:531.4119cancelled
81087972009.06.10 07:53buy0.01eurusd1.41190.00001.41002009.06.10 09:441.41000.000.000.00-1.90
81089532009.06.10 07:54buy stop0.01gbpusd1.64510.00001.65762009.06.10 07:591.6379cancelled
81089542009.06.10 07:59buy0.01gbpusd1.63780.00001.63792009.06.11 03:301.63790.000.000.010.10
81089422009.06.10 08:10buy0.02eurusd1.41010.00001.41002009.06.10 09:441.41000.000.000.00-0.20
81092332009.06.10 08:55buy0.03eurusd1.40830.00001.41002009.06.10 09:441.41000.000.000.005.10
81099522009.06.10 09:02buy0.04eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.10 09:441.41000.000.000.0014.00
81101622009.06.10 09:02buy limit0.05eurusd1.40300.00001.41002009.06.10 09:441.4103cancelled
81106272009.06.10 09:44buy limit0.01eurusd1.40910.00001.41262009.06.10 09:461.4118cancelled
81106242009.06.10 09:46buy0.01eurusd1.41190.00001.41182009.06.10 13:221.41180.000.000.00-0.10
81121222009.06.10 11:01sell stop0.01usdchf1.06960.00001.06382009.06.10 11:271.0755cancelled
81122122009.06.10 11:27sell0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.07832009.06.11 03:321.07830.000.00-0.03-2.69
81107112009.06.10 11:27buy0.02eurusd1.41010.00001.41182009.06.10 13:221.41180.000.000.003.40
81125972009.06.10 11:29buy0.03eurusd1.40830.00001.41182009.06.10 13:221.41180.000.000.0010.50
81126702009.06.10 11:30buy limit0.04eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.10 13:221.4120cancelled
81142652009.06.10 13:22buy limit0.01eurusd1.41090.00001.41442009.06.10 13:231.4139cancelled
81142572009.06.10 13:23buy0.01eurusd1.41370.00001.41362009.06.10 13:431.41360.000.000.00-0.10
81143922009.06.10 13:26buy0.02eurusd1.41190.00001.41362009.06.10 13:431.41360.000.000.003.40
81144592009.06.10 13:33buy0.03eurusd1.41010.00001.41362009.06.10 13:431.41360.000.000.0010.50
81146312009.06.10 13:34buy limit0.04eurusd1.40830.00001.41182009.06.10 13:431.4141cancelled
81147952009.06.10 13:43buy stop0.01eurusd1.41550.00001.41902009.06.10 13:441.4128cancelled
81147992009.06.10 13:44buy0.01eurusd1.41270.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.02-12.40
81148322009.06.10 13:53buy0.02eurusd1.41090.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.04-21.20
81149522009.06.10 14:20buy0.03eurusd1.40910.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.05-26.40
81153832009.06.10 14:38buy0.04eurusd1.40730.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.07-28.00
81157662009.06.10 15:35buy0.05eurusd1.40380.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.09-17.50
81126192009.06.10 15:35sell0.02usdchf1.07830.00001.07832009.06.11 03:321.07830.000.00-0.060.00
81168422009.06.10 16:14buy0.07eurusd1.40030.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.130.00
81168802009.06.10 17:00sell0.03usdchf1.08120.00001.07832009.06.11 03:321.07830.000.00-0.098.07
81177832009.06.10 17:10buy0.09eurusd1.39680.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.1631.50
81093872009.06.10 17:17buy0.02gbpusd1.63150.00001.63792009.06.11 03:301.63790.000.000.0112.80
81183962009.06.10 19:47sell0.05usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.06.11 03:321.07830.000.00-0.1526.89
81194072009.06.10 19:47buy0.03gbpusd1.62510.00001.63792009.06.11 03:301.63790.000.000.0238.40
81215462009.06.10 19:48sell limit0.08usdchf1.08990.00001.07842009.06.11 03:321.0779cancelled
81187862009.06.10 19:57buy0.12eurusd1.39330.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.40030.000.000.2284.00
81216922009.06.10 19:57buy limit0.16eurusd1.38630.00001.40032009.06.11 02:561.4005cancelled
81220612009.06.10 20:11buy limit0.04gbpusd1.61870.00001.63152009.06.11 03:301.6384cancelled
81271012009.06.11 02:56buy limit0.01eurusd1.40010.00001.40362009.06.11 03:321.4029cancelled
81275432009.06.11 03:30buy limit0.01gbpusd1.63460.00001.64692009.06.11 05:201.6416cancelled
81271002009.06.11 03:32buy0.01eurusd1.40290.00001.40462009.06.11 06:271.40460.000.000.001.70
81277202009.06.11 03:40sell limit0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.11 06:461.0753cancelled
81276452009.06.11 04:40buy0.02eurusd1.40110.00001.40462009.06.11 06:271.40460.000.000.007.00
81284962009.06.11 04:40buy limit0.03eurusd1.39930.00001.40282009.06.11 06:271.4045cancelled
81275302009.06.11 05:19buy0.01gbpusd1.64170.00001.65402009.06.11 16:321.65400.000.000.0012.30
81290082009.06.11 05:43buy limit0.02gbpusd1.63560.00001.64792009.06.11 16:321.6541cancelled
81293112009.06.11 06:28buy stop0.01eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.11 07:481.4037cancelled
81276422009.06.11 06:45sell0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.07542009.06.11 16:151.07540.000.000.000.00
81293142009.06.11 07:48buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.40182009.06.11 10:361.40180.000.000.00-1.90
81300502009.06.11 08:40buy0.02eurusd1.40190.00001.40182009.06.11 10:361.40180.000.000.00-0.20
81295802009.06.11 08:41sell0.02usdchf1.07830.00001.07542009.06.11 16:151.07540.000.000.005.39
81307682009.06.11 09:20buy0.03eurusd1.40010.00001.40182009.06.11 10:361.40180.000.000.005.10
81307872009.06.11 09:45sell0.03usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.11 16:151.07540.000.000.0016.18
81316202009.06.11 09:45sell limit0.05usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.06.11 16:151.0747cancelled
81313112009.06.11 09:47buy0.04eurusd1.39830.00001.40182009.06.11 10:361.40180.000.000.0014.00
81316482009.06.11 09:48buy limit0.05eurusd1.39480.00001.40182009.06.11 10:361.4023cancelled
81323052009.06.11 10:36buy stop0.01eurusd1.40290.00001.40642009.06.11 10:381.4018cancelled
81323082009.06.11 10:38buy0.01eurusd1.40190.00001.40002009.06.11 15:041.40000.000.000.00-1.90
81323382009.06.11 12:59buy0.02eurusd1.40010.00001.40002009.06.11 15:041.40000.000.000.00-0.20
81341282009.06.11 13:21buy0.03eurusd1.39830.00001.40002009.06.11 15:041.40000.000.000.005.10
81345472009.06.11 14:15buy0.04eurusd1.39650.00001.40002009.06.11 15:041.40000.000.000.0014.00
81355882009.06.11 14:15buy limit0.05eurusd1.39300.00001.40002009.06.11 15:041.4002cancelled
81359142009.06.11 14:30buy stop0.01usdjpy99.080.00100.082009.06.11 16:1797.99cancelled
81370082009.06.11 15:04buy limit0.01eurusd1.39830.00001.40182009.06.11 15:061.4010cancelled
81370002009.06.11 15:05buy0.01eurusd1.40110.00001.40462009.06.11 15:501.40460.000.000.003.50
81371022009.06.11 15:06buy limit0.02eurusd1.39930.00001.40282009.06.11 15:501.4048cancelled
81382822009.06.11 15:50buy stop0.01eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.11 15:591.4036cancelled
81382912009.06.11 15:59buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.40722009.06.11 16:151.40720.000.000.003.50
81385602009.06.11 15:59buy limit0.02eurusd1.40190.00001.40542009.06.11 16:151.4074cancelled
81391192009.06.11 16:15sell limit0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.06.11 16:311.0722cancelled
81391702009.06.11 16:15buy limit0.01eurusd1.40550.00001.40902009.06.11 16:171.4085cancelled
81359192009.06.11 16:16buy0.01usdjpy97.980.0098.482009.06.15 00:1098.480.000.000.025.08
81391632009.06.11 16:17buy0.01eurusd1.40830.00001.41182009.06.11 19:021.41180.000.000.003.50
81392742009.06.11 16:17buy limit0.02eurusd1.40650.00001.41002009.06.11 19:031.4120cancelled
81390762009.06.11 16:31sell0.01usdchf1.07250.00001.06672009.06.11 19:311.06670.000.000.005.44
81396222009.06.11 16:32sell limit0.02usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.06.11 19:311.0664cancelled
81396402009.06.11 16:32buy limit0.01gbpusd1.65100.00001.66382009.06.11 19:041.6587cancelled
81424462009.06.11 19:03buy stop0.01eurusd1.41370.00001.41722009.06.11 19:071.4107cancelled
81392702009.06.11 19:03buy0.02usdjpy97.480.0098.482009.06.15 00:1098.480.000.000.0220.31
81396352009.06.11 19:03buy0.01gbpusd1.65840.00001.65212009.06.12 17:581.65210.000.000.01-6.30
81426282009.06.11 19:04buy limit0.03usdjpy96.980.0097.982009.06.15 08:5698.35cancelled
81424722009.06.11 19:07buy0.01eurusd1.41090.00001.41442009.06.11 19:261.41440.000.000.003.50
81427702009.06.11 19:08buy limit0.02eurusd1.40910.00001.41262009.06.11 19:261.4147cancelled
81434752009.06.11 19:27buy limit0.01eurusd1.41270.00001.41622009.06.11 19:281.4155cancelled
81434692009.06.11 19:28buy0.01eurusd1.41550.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.02-12.40
81436882009.06.11 19:31sell stop0.01usdchf1.06380.00001.05802009.06.11 19:381.0668cancelled
81438682009.06.11 19:38sell0.01usdchf1.06670.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.04-13.50
81435652009.06.11 19:53buy0.02eurusd1.41370.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.04-21.20
81440402009.06.11 20:45sell0.02usdchf1.06960.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.08-21.64
81444232009.06.11 21:34buy0.03eurusd1.41190.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.05-26.40
81459012009.06.11 22:03buy0.04eurusd1.41010.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.07-28.00
81452202009.06.12 06:06sell0.03usdchf1.07250.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.08-24.42
81435062009.06.12 06:16buy0.02gbpusd1.65200.00001.65212009.06.12 17:581.65210.000.000.000.20
81465452009.06.12 09:16buy0.05eurusd1.40660.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.00-17.50
81522032009.06.12 11:00sell0.05usdchf1.07540.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.13-27.28
81525332009.06.12 11:11buy0.03gbpusd1.64570.00001.65212009.06.12 17:581.65210.000.000.0019.20
81547772009.06.12 11:38buy0.07eurusd1.40310.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.000.00
81571632009.06.12 13:29buy0.09eurusd1.39960.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.0031.50
81570952009.06.12 13:45buy0.04gbpusd1.63930.00001.65212009.06.12 17:581.65210.000.000.0051.20
81600042009.06.12 14:09buy limit0.05gbpusd1.62630.00001.65232009.06.12 17:581.6524cancelled
81589632009.06.12 14:26buy0.12eurusd1.39610.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.40310.000.000.0084.00
81563582009.06.12 14:26sell0.08usdchf1.08120.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.21-0.74
81604742009.06.12 14:27buy limit0.16eurusd1.38910.00001.40312009.06.12 17:451.4036cancelled
81647942009.06.12 17:45buy stop0.01eurusd1.40470.00001.40822009.06.12 18:311.4019cancelled
81650362009.06.12 17:58buy stop0.01gbpusd1.65830.00001.67132009.06.12 18:071.6506cancelled
81650392009.06.12 18:07buy0.01gbpusd1.65080.00001.64432009.06.16 11:001.64430.000.000.02-6.50
81648062009.06.12 18:30buy0.01eurusd1.40190.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.04-19.60
81654122009.06.12 20:09buy0.02gbpusd1.64430.00001.64432009.06.16 11:001.64430.000.000.020.00
81654092009.06.12 20:17buy0.02eurusd1.40010.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.08-35.60
81665882009.06.15 00:03buy0.03eurusd1.39830.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.05-48.00
81669022009.06.15 03:39buy0.03gbpusd1.63780.00001.64432009.06.16 11:001.64430.000.000.0219.50
81604792009.06.15 08:23sell0.12usdchf1.08700.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.2163.26
81736522009.06.15 08:56sell limit0.01usdjpy98.450.0097.452009.06.15 15:0597.94cancelled
81736582009.06.15 09:12buy0.04eurusd1.38930.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.07-28.00
81736482009.06.15 09:22buy0.04gbpusd1.63130.00001.64432009.06.16 11:001.64430.000.000.0252.00
81743162009.06.15 09:46buy limit0.05gbpusd1.61830.00001.64432009.06.16 11:001.6457cancelled
81738622009.06.15 11:19buy0.05eurusd1.38580.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.09-17.50
81736542009.06.15 15:05sell0.01usdjpy97.950.0096.952009.06.16 03:1096.950.000.00-0.0110.31
81780962009.06.15 15:06sell limit0.02usdjpy98.450.0097.452009.06.16 03:1096.88cancelled
81752442009.06.15 16:38buy0.07eurusd1.38230.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.130.00
81736452009.06.15 17:02sell0.18usdchf1.09280.00001.08132009.06.17 20:161.08130.000.00-0.32191.44
81803452009.06.15 17:02sell limit0.27usdchf1.09860.00001.08712009.06.17 20:161.0801cancelled
81799102009.06.15 17:06buy0.09eurusd1.37880.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.1631.50
81805022009.06.16 02:28buy0.12eurusd1.37530.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.38230.000.000.0084.00
81885552009.06.16 02:29buy limit0.16eurusd1.36830.00001.38232009.06.16 07:211.3830cancelled
81896902009.06.16 03:10sell stop0.01usdjpy96.450.0095.452009.06.16 03:3696.94cancelled
81897032009.06.16 03:36sell0.01usdjpy96.950.0095.952009.06.17 15:0595.950.000.00-0.0110.42
81904272009.06.16 03:36sell limit0.02usdjpy97.450.0096.452009.06.17 15:0595.88cancelled
81936962009.06.16 07:21buy limit0.01eurusd1.38210.00001.38562009.06.16 07:291.3844cancelled
81936762009.06.16 07:29buy0.01eurusd1.38490.00001.38482009.06.16 08:291.38480.000.000.00-0.10
81940432009.06.16 07:31buy0.02eurusd1.38310.00001.38482009.06.16 08:291.38480.000.000.003.40
81941392009.06.16 07:43buy0.03eurusd1.38130.00001.38482009.06.16 08:291.38480.000.000.0010.50
81945232009.06.16 07:44buy limit0.04eurusd1.37950.00001.38302009.06.16 08:291.3849cancelled
81954602009.06.16 08:29buy stop0.01eurusd1.38670.00001.39022009.06.16 08:391.3840cancelled
81954622009.06.16 08:39buy0.01eurusd1.38390.00001.38742009.06.16 09:441.38740.000.000.003.50
81956942009.06.16 08:39buy limit0.02eurusd1.38210.00001.38562009.06.16 09:441.3874cancelled
81970602009.06.16 09:44buy stop0.01eurusd1.38850.00001.39202009.06.16 10:031.3850cancelled
81970632009.06.16 10:02buy0.01eurusd1.38570.00001.38922009.06.16 11:001.38920.000.000.003.50
81974012009.06.16 10:03buy limit0.02eurusd1.38390.00001.38742009.06.16 11:001.3906cancelled
81984902009.06.16 11:00buy limit0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.65112009.06.16 11:011.6472cancelled
81985302009.06.16 11:00buy limit0.01eurusd1.38930.00001.39282009.06.16 11:071.3918cancelled
81984662009.06.16 11:00buy0.01gbpusd1.64720.00001.64722009.06.17 08:301.64720.000.000.010.00
81985172009.06.16 11:06buy0.01eurusd1.39210.00001.39022009.06.16 13:111.39020.000.000.00-1.90
81988252009.06.16 11:15buy0.02eurusd1.39030.00001.39022009.06.16 13:111.39020.000.000.00-0.20
81990152009.06.16 11:59buy0.03eurusd1.38850.00001.39022009.06.16 13:111.39020.000.000.005.10
81992362009.06.16 12:16buy0.02gbpusd1.64230.00001.64722009.06.17 08:301.64720.000.000.019.80
81997752009.06.16 12:17buy0.04eurusd1.38670.00001.39022009.06.16 13:111.39020.000.000.0014.00
82000512009.06.16 12:17buy limit0.06eurusd1.37870.00001.39472009.06.16 13:111.3904cancelled
82007672009.06.16 13:11buy limit0.01eurusd1.38770.00001.39572009.06.16 14:311.3928cancelled
82007602009.06.16 14:31buy0.01eurusd1.39270.00001.39272009.06.17 20:111.39270.000.000.020.00
82024442009.06.16 15:16buy0.02eurusd1.38870.00001.39272009.06.17 20:111.39270.000.000.038.00
82034422009.06.16 18:47buy0.03eurusd1.38470.00001.39272009.06.17 20:111.39270.000.000.0524.00
82085732009.06.16 18:48buy limit0.04eurusd1.38070.00001.38872009.06.17 20:111.3928cancelled
82003192009.06.17 01:20buy0.03gbpusd1.63740.00001.64722009.06.17 08:301.64720.000.000.0029.40
82143052009.06.17 01:44buy limit0.04gbpusd1.63250.00001.64232009.06.17 08:301.6475cancelled
82195192009.06.17 08:30buy stop0.01gbpusd1.65210.00001.66192009.06.17 08:321.6460cancelled
82195272009.06.17 08:32buy0.01gbpusd1.64620.00001.64132009.06.17 20:171.64130.000.000.00-4.90
82199122009.06.17 09:36buy0.02gbpusd1.64130.00001.64132009.06.17 20:171.64130.000.000.000.00
82211602009.06.17 10:03buy0.03gbpusd1.63640.00001.64132009.06.17 20:171.64130.000.000.0014.70
82217622009.06.17 11:03buy0.04gbpusd1.63150.00001.64132009.06.17 20:171.64130.000.000.0039.20
82231182009.06.17 11:27buy limit0.05gbpusd1.62170.00001.64122009.06.17 20:171.6418cancelled
82277842009.06.17 15:05sell stop0.01usdjpy95.450.0094.452009.06.17 15:2795.94cancelled
82278012009.06.17 15:27sell0.01usdjpy95.950.0095.952009.06.22 05:0695.950.000.00-0.050.00
82332022009.06.17 20:12buy limit0.01eurusd1.39170.00001.39972009.06.17 20:211.3967cancelled
82333392009.06.17 20:17sell limit0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.17 20:221.0782cancelled
82333722009.06.17 20:17buy stop0.01gbpusd1.64720.00001.65702009.06.17 20:181.6413cancelled
82333762009.06.17 20:18buy0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.64622009.06.18 09:211.64620.000.000.024.90
82331972009.06.17 20:21buy0.01eurusd1.39670.00001.39672009.06.19 17:411.39670.000.000.070.00
82332752009.06.17 20:22sell0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.08122009.06.19 17:411.08120.000.00-0.04-2.68
82335742009.06.18 06:26sell0.02usdchf1.08120.00001.08122009.06.19 17:411.08120.000.00-0.020.00
82339942009.06.18 06:54buy0.02gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.06.18 09:211.64620.000.000.0019.60
82335332009.06.18 07:13buy0.02eurusd1.39270.00001.39672009.06.19 17:411.39670.000.000.038.00
82419642009.06.18 07:19buy limit0.03gbpusd1.63150.00001.64132009.06.18 09:211.6462cancelled
82439662009.06.18 09:21buy stop0.01gbpusd1.65210.00001.66192009.06.18 09:551.6412cancelled
82439882009.06.18 09:55buy0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.63152009.06.18 15:591.63150.000.000.00-9.80
82454232009.06.18 10:30buy0.02gbpusd1.63150.00001.63152009.06.18 15:591.63150.000.000.000.00
82464232009.06.18 10:57buy0.03gbpusd1.62170.00001.63152009.06.18 15:591.63150.000.000.0029.40
82471712009.06.18 11:21buy limit0.04gbpusd1.61680.00001.62662009.06.18 15:591.6320cancelled
82413922009.06.18 14:55sell0.03usdchf1.08410.00001.08122009.06.19 17:411.08120.000.00-0.038.05
82516022009.06.18 16:00sell stop0.01gbpusd1.62630.00001.61652009.06.18 17:161.6360cancelled
82515552009.06.18 17:16sell0.01gbpusd1.63610.00001.64102009.06.22 08:441.64100.000.00-0.02-4.90
82284522009.06.18 19:08sell0.02usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.06.22 05:0695.950.000.00-0.0410.42
82502942009.06.18 19:59sell0.05usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.19 17:411.08120.000.00-0.0526.82
82562492009.06.18 20:00sell limit0.08usdchf1.09280.00001.08132009.06.19 17:411.0806cancelled
82419012009.06.18 20:06buy0.03eurusd1.38870.00001.39672009.06.19 17:411.39670.000.000.0524.00
82565262009.06.18 20:06buy limit0.04eurusd1.38470.00001.39272009.06.19 17:411.3968cancelled
82554242009.06.19 08:34sell0.03usdjpy96.950.0095.952009.06.22 05:0695.950.000.00-0.0231.27
82639202009.06.19 08:35sell limit0.05usdjpy97.450.0096.452009.06.22 05:0795.90cancelled
82539972009.06.19 11:15sell0.02gbpusd1.64100.00001.64102009.06.22 08:441.64100.000.00-0.010.00
82664952009.06.19 14:26sell0.03gbpusd1.64590.00001.64102009.06.22 08:441.64100.000.00-0.0214.70
82727522009.06.19 17:41buy limit0.01eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.06.19 17:561.4009cancelled
82728322009.06.19 17:45sell limit0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.19 17:491.0782cancelled
82727392009.06.19 17:49sell0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.08122009.06.23 10:011.08120.000.00-0.02-2.68
82696142009.06.19 17:49sell0.04gbpusd1.65080.00001.64102009.06.22 08:441.64100.000.00-0.0339.20
82727322009.06.19 17:56buy0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.39672009.06.23 12:381.39670.000.000.04-4.00
82739042009.06.19 18:14sell limit0.05gbpusd1.66060.00001.64112009.06.22 08:441.6407cancelled
82734032009.06.19 18:34buy0.02eurusd1.39670.00001.39672009.06.23 12:381.39670.000.000.060.00
82731072009.06.19 22:45sell0.02usdchf1.08120.00001.08122009.06.23 10:011.08120.000.00-0.040.00
82742602009.06.22 01:33buy0.03eurusd1.39270.00001.39672009.06.23 12:381.39670.000.000.0512.00
82772222009.06.22 03:26sell0.03usdchf1.08410.00001.08122009.06.23 10:011.08120.000.00-0.038.05
82788952009.06.22 03:26buy0.04eurusd1.38870.00001.39672009.06.23 12:381.39670.000.000.0732.00
82797862009.06.22 03:27buy limit0.06eurusd1.38070.00001.39672009.06.23 12:381.3969cancelled
82803642009.06.22 05:07sell stop0.01usdjpy95.450.0094.452009.06.22 06:3295.96cancelled
82806162009.06.22 06:32sell0.01usdjpy95.950.0094.952009.06.23 18:3594.950.000.00-0.0110.53
82810642009.06.22 06:32sell limit0.02usdjpy96.450.0095.452009.06.23 18:3594.91cancelled
82797912009.06.22 08:21sell0.05usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.23 10:011.08120.000.00-0.0526.82
82821652009.06.22 08:22sell limit0.08usdchf1.09280.00001.08132009.06.23 10:011.0808cancelled
82825102009.06.22 08:44buy limit0.01gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.06.22 08:471.6426cancelled
82825052009.06.22 08:47buy0.01gbpusd1.64230.00001.63742009.06.23 18:071.63740.000.000.01-4.90
82829152009.06.22 15:24buy0.02gbpusd1.63740.00001.63742009.06.23 18:071.63740.000.000.010.00
82896722009.06.22 19:22buy0.03gbpusd1.63250.00001.63742009.06.23 18:071.63740.000.000.0214.70
82941322009.06.23 04:31buy0.04gbpusd1.62760.00001.63742009.06.23 18:071.63740.000.000.0039.20
83014332009.06.23 04:55buy limit0.05gbpusd1.61780.00001.63732009.06.23 18:071.6378cancelled
83062012009.06.23 10:05sell limit0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.06.23 11:261.0784cancelled
83061092009.06.23 11:26sell0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.06.23 14:481.07250.000.000.005.41
83076602009.06.23 11:26sell limit0.02usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.23 14:481.0719cancelled
83085982009.06.23 12:38buy stop0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.40872009.06.23 13:321.3957cancelled
83086092009.06.23 13:32buy0.01eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.06.23 16:051.40370.000.000.008.00
83094822009.06.23 13:32buy limit0.02eurusd1.39170.00001.39972009.06.23 16:051.4037cancelled
83109922009.06.23 14:48sell stop0.01usdchf1.06960.00001.06382009.06.23 16:591.0725cancelled
83110622009.06.23 14:49sell limit0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.06.23 17:001.0724cancelled
83125522009.06.23 16:05buy stop0.01eurusd1.40470.00001.41272009.06.23 16:301.3995cancelled
83125612009.06.23 16:30buy0.01eurusd1.39970.00001.40772009.06.23 18:091.40770.000.000.008.00
83131702009.06.23 16:30buy stop0.01usdchf1.07680.00001.08262009.06.23 16:591.0728cancelled
83131732009.06.23 16:30buy limit0.02eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.06.23 18:091.4078cancelled
83132152009.06.23 16:59buy0.01usdchf1.07290.00001.07002009.06.24 12:451.07000.000.000.01-2.71
83137942009.06.23 18:02buy0.02usdchf1.07000.00001.07002009.06.24 12:451.07000.000.000.010.00
83151502009.06.23 18:07sell stop0.01gbpusd1.63610.00001.62632009.06.23 18:341.6410cancelled
83149712009.06.23 18:09buy0.03usdchf1.06710.00001.07002009.06.24 12:451.07000.000.000.028.13
83152282009.06.23 18:09buy stop0.01gbpusd1.64230.00001.65212009.06.23 18:341.6415cancelled
83152422009.06.23 18:09buy limit0.01gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.06.23 18:341.6414cancelled
83152782009.06.23 18:10buy limit0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.41172009.06.23 18:211.4087cancelled
83152702009.06.23 18:21buy0.01eurusd1.40870.00001.40472009.06.26 04:151.40470.000.000.09-4.00
83151462009.06.23 18:34sell0.01gbpusd1.64100.00001.64592009.06.24 18:161.64590.000.00-0.01-4.90
83158572009.06.23 18:35sell stop0.01usdjpy94.450.0093.452009.06.23 18:4494.94cancelled
83158682009.06.23 18:44sell0.01usdjpy94.950.0095.452009.06.26 12:5595.450.000.00-0.05-5.24
83162812009.06.24 02:09sell0.02gbpusd1.64590.00001.64592009.06.24 18:161.64590.000.000.000.00
83160752009.06.24 02:09sell0.02usdjpy95.450.0095.452009.06.26 12:5595.450.000.00-0.070.00
83152582009.06.24 08:33buy0.05usdchf1.06420.00001.07002009.06.24 12:451.07000.000.000.0027.10
83259182009.06.24 08:34buy limit0.08usdchf1.05840.00001.06992009.06.24 12:451.0702cancelled
83216842009.06.24 08:56sell0.03gbpusd1.65080.00001.64592009.06.24 18:161.64590.000.000.0014.70
83268502009.06.24 09:43sell0.04gbpusd1.65570.00001.64592009.06.24 18:161.64590.000.000.0039.20
83280812009.06.24 10:07sell limit0.05gbpusd1.66550.00001.64602009.06.24 18:161.6458cancelled
83313352009.06.24 12:45buy limit0.01usdchf1.06710.00001.07292009.06.24 12:591.0737cancelled
83313282009.06.24 12:59buy0.01usdchf1.07390.00001.07972009.06.24 13:251.07970.000.000.005.37
83316252009.06.24 12:59buy limit0.02usdchf1.07100.00001.07682009.06.24 13:251.0801cancelled
83324422009.06.24 13:26buy limit0.01usdchf1.07870.00001.08452009.06.24 13:271.0835cancelled
83324382009.06.24 13:27buy0.01usdchf1.08260.00001.08842009.06.24 13:321.08840.000.000.005.33
83326032009.06.24 13:27buy limit0.02usdchf1.07970.00001.08552009.06.24 13:321.0897cancelled
83155422009.06.24 13:28buy0.02eurusd1.40470.00001.40472009.06.26 04:151.40470.000.000.130.00
83329862009.06.24 13:32buy stop0.01usdchf1.09130.00001.09712009.06.24 13:341.0870cancelled
83329942009.06.24 13:34buy0.01usdchf1.08740.00001.08742009.06.24 18:151.08740.000.000.000.00
83331272009.06.24 13:36buy0.02usdchf1.08450.00001.08742009.06.24 18:151.08740.000.000.005.33
83327392009.06.24 13:44buy0.03eurusd1.40070.00001.40472009.06.26 04:151.40470.000.000.2012.00
83332622009.06.24 14:18buy0.03usdchf1.08160.00001.08742009.06.24 18:151.08740.000.000.0016.00
83345262009.06.24 14:19buy limit0.05usdchf1.07870.00001.08452009.06.24 18:151.0882cancelled
83412552009.06.24 18:15buy limit0.01usdchf1.08740.00001.09322009.06.24 18:161.0911cancelled
83412342009.06.24 18:16buy0.01usdchf1.09130.00001.09712009.06.24 18:251.09710.000.000.005.29
83413862009.06.24 18:16buy limit0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.65112009.06.24 19:201.6471cancelled
83413952009.06.24 18:16buy limit0.02usdchf1.08840.00001.09422009.06.24 18:251.0978cancelled
83335182009.06.24 18:21buy0.04eurusd1.39670.00001.40472009.06.26 04:151.40470.000.000.2732.00
83416862009.06.24 18:22buy limit0.06eurusd1.38870.00001.40472009.06.26 04:151.4049cancelled
83418582009.06.24 18:25buy limit0.01usdchf1.09610.00001.10192009.06.24 18:261.1001cancelled
83418492009.06.24 18:25buy0.01usdchf1.10000.00001.10002009.06.24 20:361.10000.000.000.000.00
83419672009.06.24 18:27buy0.02usdchf1.09710.00001.10002009.06.24 20:361.10000.000.000.005.27
83413662009.06.24 19:19buy0.01gbpusd1.64720.00001.64232009.06.26 02:101.64230.000.000.03-4.90
83420612009.06.24 20:13buy0.03usdchf1.09420.00001.10002009.06.24 20:361.10000.000.000.0015.82
83445372009.06.24 20:14buy limit0.05usdchf1.09130.00001.09712009.06.24 20:371.1004cancelled
83439962009.06.24 20:19buy0.02gbpusd1.64230.00001.64232009.06.26 02:101.64230.000.000.040.00
83458872009.06.24 20:37buy stop0.01usdchf1.10290.00001.10872009.06.24 20:551.0987cancelled
83459292009.06.24 20:55buy0.01usdchf1.09900.00001.09902009.06.25 11:391.10080.000.000.021.64
83464822009.06.25 02:38buy0.02usdchf1.09610.00001.09902009.06.25 11:391.10080.000.000.008.54
83213432009.06.25 02:49sell0.03usdjpy95.950.0095.452009.06.26 12:5595.450.000.00-0.0315.72
83533682009.06.25 08:43buy0.03usdchf1.09320.00001.09902009.06.25 11:391.10080.000.000.0020.71
83595142009.06.25 08:44buy limit0.05usdchf1.09030.00001.09612009.06.25 11:431.0984cancelled
83536302009.06.25 08:49sell0.05usdjpy96.450.0095.452009.06.26 12:5595.450.000.00-0.0452.38
83596472009.06.25 08:50sell limit0.08usdjpy97.450.0095.452009.06.26 12:5595.42cancelled
83461982009.06.25 09:05buy0.03gbpusd1.63740.00001.64232009.06.26 02:101.64230.000.000.0214.70
83607332009.06.25 10:51buy0.04gbpusd1.63250.00001.64232009.06.26 02:101.64230.000.000.0239.20
83628942009.06.25 11:16buy limit0.05gbpusd1.62270.00001.64222009.06.26 02:101.6428cancelled
83634282009.06.25 11:43buy stop0.01usdchf1.10290.00001.10872009.06.25 13:381.0989cancelled
83634412009.06.25 11:43buy limit0.01usdchf1.09610.00001.10192009.06.25 13:381.0987cancelled
83651592009.06.25 13:30sell stop0.01usdchf1.09570.00001.08992009.06.25 13:381.0984cancelled
83652452009.06.25 13:38sell0.01usdchf1.09860.00001.09282009.06.25 19:251.09280.000.000.005.31
83652602009.06.25 13:39sell limit0.02usdchf1.10150.00001.09572009.06.25 19:251.0924cancelled
83716602009.06.25 19:25sell stop0.01usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.06.25 20:301.0927cancelled
83719242009.06.25 19:39sell limit0.01usdchf1.09570.00001.08992009.06.25 20:301.0931cancelled
83722102009.06.25 20:02buy stop0.01usdchf1.09710.00001.10292009.06.25 20:301.0931cancelled
83722132009.06.25 20:30buy0.01usdchf1.09320.00001.09032009.06.29 10:411.09030.000.000.01-2.66
83768552009.06.26 02:10buy stop0.01gbpusd1.64720.00001.65702009.06.26 06:441.6413cancelled
83724852009.06.26 03:25buy0.02usdchf1.09030.00001.09032009.06.29 10:411.09030.000.000.000.00
83781102009.06.26 04:15buy stop0.01eurusd1.40870.00001.41672009.06.26 04:241.4038cancelled
83781152009.06.26 04:24buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.41172009.06.26 19:171.41170.000.000.008.00
83781972009.06.26 04:25buy limit0.02eurusd1.39970.00001.40772009.06.26 19:171.4119cancelled
83768732009.06.26 06:44buy0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.65112009.06.26 11:481.65110.000.000.009.80
83792802009.06.26 07:09buy limit0.02gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.06.26 11:481.6512cancelled
83776302009.06.26 11:48buy0.03usdchf1.08740.00001.09032009.06.29 10:411.09030.000.000.007.98
83827102009.06.26 11:48buy limit0.01gbpusd1.64620.00001.65602009.06.26 14:301.6527cancelled
83833972009.06.26 12:55sell stop0.01usdjpy94.950.0093.952009.06.26 13:0195.44cancelled
83834252009.06.26 13:01sell0.01usdjpy95.450.0095.952009.07.02 15:3795.950.000.00-0.04-5.21
83827142009.06.26 14:01buy0.05usdchf1.08450.00001.09032009.06.29 10:411.09030.000.000.0026.60
83841152009.06.26 14:01buy limit0.08usdchf1.07870.00001.09022009.06.29 10:411.0906cancelled
83827042009.06.26 14:30buy0.01gbpusd1.65210.00001.65702009.06.29 13:321.65700.000.000.004.90
83848622009.06.26 16:12buy0.02gbpusd1.64720.00001.65702009.06.29 13:321.65700.000.000.0019.60
83864822009.06.26 16:36buy limit0.03gbpusd1.64230.00001.65212009.06.29 13:321.6571cancelled
83885062009.06.26 19:17buy stop0.01eurusd1.41270.00001.42072009.06.26 19:371.4078cancelled
83886862009.06.26 19:36sell stop0.01eurusd1.40350.00001.39552009.06.26 19:371.4074cancelled
83885102009.06.26 19:37buy0.01eurusd1.40770.00001.40772009.06.29 16:171.40770.000.000.000.00
83887192009.06.29 02:25buy0.02eurusd1.40370.00001.40772009.06.29 16:171.40770.000.000.008.00
83923392009.06.29 08:10buy0.03eurusd1.39970.00001.40772009.06.29 16:171.40770.000.000.0024.00
83958152009.06.29 08:10buy limit0.04eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.06.29 16:171.4082cancelled
83981512009.06.29 10:41buy stop0.01usdchf1.09420.00001.10002009.06.29 11:231.0902cancelled
83981582009.06.29 10:41buy limit0.01usdchf1.08740.00001.09322009.06.29 11:231.0903cancelled
83986032009.06.29 11:11sell stop0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.29 11:231.0898cancelled
83985832009.06.29 11:23sell0.01usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.06.29 14:381.08410.000.000.005.35
83987872009.06.29 11:24sell limit0.02usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.06.29 14:381.0838cancelled
84007772009.06.29 13:32buy stop0.01gbpusd1.66190.00001.67172009.06.29 14:171.6558cancelled
84007792009.06.29 14:16buy0.01gbpusd1.65600.00001.66092009.06.30 02:141.66090.000.000.014.90
84016902009.06.29 14:38sell stop0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.06.29 15:331.0844cancelled
84020562009.06.29 15:00sell limit0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.06.29 15:331.0843cancelled
84021032009.06.29 15:03buy stop0.01usdchf1.08840.00001.09422009.06.29 15:331.0848cancelled
84021092009.06.29 15:33buy0.01usdchf1.08450.00001.08452009.06.30 15:151.08450.000.000.010.00
84017512009.06.29 15:52buy0.02gbpusd1.65110.00001.66092009.06.30 02:141.66090.000.000.0119.60
84034112009.06.29 16:16buy limit0.03gbpusd1.64620.00001.65602009.06.30 02:141.6613cancelled
84034262009.06.29 16:17buy stop0.01eurusd1.40870.00001.41672009.06.29 18:281.4076cancelled
84034402009.06.29 16:17buy limit0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.41172009.06.29 18:291.4076cancelled
84038412009.06.29 16:40sell stop0.01eurusd1.40350.00001.39552009.06.29 18:281.4073cancelled
83835372009.06.29 18:27sell0.02usdjpy95.950.0095.952009.07.02 15:3795.950.000.00-0.090.00
84038382009.06.29 18:28sell0.01eurusd1.40750.00001.40352009.06.30 16:091.40350.000.00-0.024.00
84025172009.06.29 19:47buy0.02usdchf1.08160.00001.08452009.06.30 15:151.08450.000.000.015.35
84059042009.06.30 02:13sell0.02eurusd1.41150.00001.40352009.06.30 16:091.40350.000.000.0016.00
84131072009.06.30 02:14sell limit0.03eurusd1.41550.00001.40752009.06.30 16:091.4036cancelled
84131832009.06.30 02:15buy limit0.01gbpusd1.65600.00001.66582009.06.30 08:001.6668cancelled
84131292009.06.30 08:00buy0.01gbpusd1.66680.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.000.00-34.40
84074572009.06.30 08:22buy0.03usdchf1.07870.00001.08452009.06.30 15:151.08450.000.000.0016.04
84173152009.06.30 08:23buy limit0.05usdchf1.07580.00001.08162009.06.30 15:151.0849cancelled
84173662009.06.30 10:30buy0.02gbpusd1.66190.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.03-59.00
84195142009.06.30 12:59buy0.03gbpusd1.65700.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.03-73.80
84216952009.06.30 15:12buy0.04gbpusd1.65210.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.07-78.80
84058452009.06.30 15:16sell0.03usdjpy96.450.0095.952009.07.02 15:3795.950.000.00-0.0915.63
84241322009.06.30 15:17buy limit0.01usdchf1.08160.00001.08742009.06.30 16:181.0881cancelled
84254152009.06.30 16:09sell stop0.01eurusd1.39950.00001.39152009.06.30 18:171.4045cancelled
84254262009.06.30 16:09sell limit0.01eurusd1.40750.00001.39952009.06.30 18:171.4043cancelled
84240682009.06.30 16:18buy0.01usdchf1.08840.00001.08552009.07.02 14:301.08550.000.000.03-2.67
84283922009.06.30 18:12buy limit0.01eurusd1.39970.00001.40772009.06.30 18:171.4048cancelled
84257772009.06.30 18:17buy0.02usdchf1.08550.00001.08552009.07.02 14:301.08550.000.000.050.00
84283872009.06.30 18:17buy0.01eurusd1.40470.00001.40872009.07.01 09:341.40870.000.000.024.00
84244772009.07.01 02:54buy0.05gbpusd1.64230.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.08-49.50
84285282009.07.01 03:32buy0.02eurusd1.40070.00001.40872009.07.01 09:341.40870.000.000.0016.00
84350212009.07.01 03:33buy limit0.03eurusd1.39670.00001.40472009.07.01 09:341.4085cancelled
84241242009.07.01 03:38sell0.05usdjpy96.950.0095.952009.07.02 15:3795.950.000.00-0.1252.11
84351072009.07.01 03:38sell limit0.08usdjpy97.950.0095.952009.07.02 15:3895.98cancelled
84285262009.07.01 09:29buy0.03usdchf1.08260.00001.08552009.07.02 14:301.08550.000.000.078.01
84392892009.07.01 09:34buy stop0.01eurusd1.41270.00001.42072009.07.01 09:431.4077cancelled
84392922009.07.01 09:43buy0.01eurusd1.40770.00001.41572009.07.01 15:251.41570.000.000.008.00
84394852009.07.01 09:44buy limit0.02eurusd1.40370.00001.41172009.07.01 15:251.4162cancelled
84392042009.07.01 14:29buy0.05usdchf1.07970.00001.08552009.07.02 14:301.08550.000.000.1126.72
84450882009.07.01 15:25buy limit0.01eurusd1.41170.00001.41972009.07.01 15:261.4169cancelled
84450812009.07.01 15:26buy0.01eurusd1.41670.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.09-12.00
84451592009.07.01 17:42buy0.02eurusd1.41270.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.16-16.00
84436822009.07.01 17:58buy0.08usdchf1.07390.00001.08542009.07.02 14:301.08540.000.000.1884.76
84486682009.07.01 17:59buy limit0.12usdchf1.06810.00001.07962009.07.02 14:321.0840cancelled
84482592009.07.02 09:07buy0.03eurusd1.40870.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.11-12.00
84603022009.07.02 13:12buy0.04eurusd1.40470.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.150.00
84647472009.07.02 14:31buy stop0.01usdchf1.08840.00001.09422009.07.02 14:361.0838cancelled
84648142009.07.02 14:32buy limit0.01usdchf1.08160.00001.08742009.07.02 14:371.0841cancelled
84648832009.07.02 14:34sell stop0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.02 14:361.0834cancelled
84648372009.07.02 14:35sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.08412009.07.03 08:051.08410.000.00-0.010.00
84667202009.07.02 15:38sell stop0.01usdjpy95.450.0094.452009.07.02 19:0895.96cancelled
84667562009.07.02 15:39sell limit0.01usdjpy96.450.0095.452009.07.02 19:0995.94cancelled
84348752009.07.02 16:09buy0.07gbpusd1.63250.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.23-0.70
84705632009.07.02 18:56buy stop0.01usdjpy96.580.0097.582009.07.02 19:0895.98cancelled
84705642009.07.02 19:08buy0.01usdjpy95.9800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-0.12-15.88
84633542009.07.02 23:24buy0.06eurusd1.39670.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.2148.00
84649752009.07.02 23:24sell0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08412009.07.03 08:051.08410.000.00-0.025.35
84743052009.07.02 23:26sell0.03usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.07.03 08:051.08410.000.00-0.0316.05
84749912009.07.02 23:27sell limit0.05usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.07.03 08:061.0838cancelled
84814542009.07.03 08:06sell stop0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.03 09:151.0841cancelled
84819962009.07.03 09:15sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.08702009.07.06 19:181.08700.000.00-0.01-2.67
84824242009.07.03 10:21sell0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08702009.07.06 19:181.08700.000.00-0.020.00
84707212009.07.06 03:53buy0.02usdjpy95.4800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-0.28-21.17
84704932009.07.06 08:45buy0.09gbpusd1.62270.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.4087.30
84832402009.07.06 09:03sell0.03usdchf1.08990.00001.08702009.07.06 19:181.08700.000.000.008.00
84947242009.07.06 12:06sell0.05usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.07.06 19:181.08700.000.000.0026.68
84970742009.07.06 12:07sell limit0.08usdchf1.09860.00001.08712009.07.06 19:181.0867cancelled
84742942009.07.06 12:59buy0.08eurusd1.38870.00001.40472009.07.07 13:371.40470.000.000.02128.00
84974752009.07.06 13:00buy limit0.11eurusd1.38070.00001.39672009.07.07 13:371.4047cancelled
84913432009.07.06 15:28buy0.03usdjpy94.9800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-0.42-15.88
85024902009.07.06 19:21sell limit0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.07.06 22:131.0840cancelled
85041422009.07.06 21:31buy stop0.01usdchf1.08840.00001.09422009.07.06 22:131.0843cancelled
85041622009.07.06 21:34buy limit0.01usdchf1.08450.00001.09032009.07.06 22:131.0845deleted [hedge is prohibited]
85024352009.07.06 22:13sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.08412009.07.07 12:001.08410.000.00-0.010.00
85049162009.07.07 07:59sell0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08412009.07.07 12:001.08410.000.000.005.35
85109182009.07.07 09:13sell0.03usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.07.07 12:001.08410.000.000.0016.05
85119942009.07.07 09:14sell limit0.05usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.07.07 12:001.0837cancelled
85141152009.07.07 12:00sell stop0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.07 12:151.0869cancelled
85143082009.07.07 12:14buy stop0.01usdchf1.08840.00001.09422009.07.07 12:151.0873cancelled
85143092009.07.07 12:14buy limit0.01usdchf1.08450.00001.09032009.07.07 12:151.0872cancelled
85141652009.07.07 12:15sell0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.07.07 13:151.08120.000.000.005.36
85143412009.07.07 12:16sell limit0.02usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.07.07 13:151.0804cancelled
85151582009.07.07 13:16sell stop0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.07.07 15:191.0840cancelled
85154872009.07.07 13:37buy stop0.01eurusd1.40870.00001.41672009.07.07 13:531.4038cancelled
85154892009.07.07 13:53buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.39972009.07.09 14:021.39970.000.000.01-4.00
85167172009.07.07 14:57buy stop0.01usdchf1.08550.00001.09132009.07.07 15:191.0844cancelled
85167202009.07.07 14:57buy limit0.01usdchf1.08160.00001.08742009.07.07 15:191.0843cancelled
85152882009.07.07 15:19sell0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.08702009.07.09 08:191.08700.000.00-0.03-2.67
85157812009.07.07 15:20buy0.02eurusd1.39970.00001.39972009.07.09 14:021.39970.000.000.010.00
85172272009.07.07 17:31buy0.03eurusd1.39570.00001.39972009.07.09 14:021.39970.000.000.0312.00
84948292009.07.07 18:38buy0.12gbpusd1.61290.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.63240.000.00-0.43234.00
85171742009.07.07 18:40sell0.02usdchf1.08700.00001.08702009.07.09 08:191.08700.000.00-0.040.00
85206752009.07.07 19:02buy limit0.16gbpusd1.59340.00001.63242009.07.09 18:221.6327cancelled
85192492009.07.07 21:20buy0.04eurusd1.39170.00001.39972009.07.09 14:021.39970.000.000.0332.00
85203142009.07.08 01:39sell0.03usdchf1.08990.00001.08702009.07.09 08:191.08700.000.00-0.058.00
84991722009.07.08 05:48buy0.05usdjpy94.4800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-0.590.00
85257452009.07.08 08:22sell0.05usdchf1.09280.00001.08702009.07.09 08:191.08700.000.00-0.0826.68
85305322009.07.08 08:22sell limit0.08usdchf1.09860.00001.08712009.07.09 08:191.0864cancelled
85282552009.07.08 17:21buy0.08usdjpy93.4800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-0.9484.67
85382942009.07.08 18:01buy0.12usdjpy92.4800.00094.4802009.07.20 02:3294.4800.000.00-1.40254.02
85394502009.07.08 18:01buy limit0.18usdjpy91.4800.00093.4802009.07.20 02:3294.510cancelled
85225862009.07.08 18:21buy0.06eurusd1.38370.00001.39972009.07.09 14:021.39970.000.000.0496.00
85423062009.07.08 20:54buy limit0.08eurusd1.37570.00001.39172009.07.09 14:021.3998cancelled
85505682009.07.09 08:19sell stop0.01usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.07.09 09:001.0871cancelled
85508442009.07.09 09:00sell0.01usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.07.09 13:521.08120.000.000.005.36
85510362009.07.09 09:01sell limit0.02usdchf1.08990.00001.08412009.07.09 13:521.0808cancelled
85548322009.07.09 13:52sell stop0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.07.09 14:291.0811cancelled
85551452009.07.09 14:03buy limit0.01eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.07.09 14:501.4003cancelled
85549082009.07.09 14:29sell0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07832009.07.09 17:441.07830.000.000.002.69
85551442009.07.09 14:50buy0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.40472009.07.09 17:461.40470.000.000.004.00
85558292009.07.09 15:33buy0.02eurusd1.39670.00001.40472009.07.09 17:461.40470.000.000.0016.00
85564942009.07.09 15:33buy limit0.03eurusd1.39270.00001.40072009.07.09 17:461.4047cancelled
85554232009.07.09 15:50sell0.02usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.07.09 17:441.07830.000.000.0010.76
85568932009.07.09 15:51sell limit0.03usdchf1.08700.00001.08122009.07.09 17:441.0778cancelled
85590642009.07.09 17:45sell limit0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.07.09 17:461.0758cancelled
85590092009.07.09 17:46sell0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.07832009.07.15 13:431.07830.000.00-0.04-2.69
85591622009.07.09 17:46buy stop0.01eurusd1.40870.00001.41672009.07.09 17:491.4039cancelled
85591692009.07.09 17:49buy0.01eurusd1.40370.00001.39972009.07.13 21:421.39970.000.000.00-4.00
85598242009.07.09 18:22buy limit0.01gbpusd1.63150.00001.64132009.07.09 18:291.6372cancelled
85598182009.07.09 18:29buy0.01gbpusd1.63740.00001.63252009.07.14 12:051.63250.000.00-0.03-4.90
85591842009.07.09 22:55sell0.02usdchf1.07830.00001.07832009.07.15 13:431.07830.000.00-0.070.00
85605622009.07.10 01:49buy0.02gbpusd1.63250.00001.63252009.07.14 12:051.63250.000.00-0.020.00
85592552009.07.10 02:48buy0.02eurusd1.39970.00001.39972009.07.13 21:421.39970.000.000.000.00
85634482009.07.10 03:48sell0.03usdchf1.08120.00001.07832009.07.15 13:431.07830.000.00-0.098.07
85656182009.07.10 04:29buy0.03gbpusd1.62760.00001.63252009.07.14 12:051.63250.000.00-0.0414.70
85665152009.07.10 07:48sell0.05usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.07.15 13:431.07830.000.00-0.1526.89
85659992009.07.10 08:06buy0.03eurusd1.39570.00001.39972009.07.13 21:421.39970.000.000.0112.00
85685332009.07.10 09:23buy0.04eurusd1.39170.00001.39972009.07.13 21:421.39970.000.000.0132.00
85697532009.07.10 09:23buy limit0.06eurusd1.38370.00001.39972009.07.13 21:421.3997cancelled
85682912009.07.10 11:22sell0.08usdchf1.08990.00001.07842009.07.15 13:431.07840.000.00-0.2485.31
85712972009.07.10 11:23sell limit0.12usdchf1.08990.00001.07842009.07.15 13:431.0781cancelled
85670942009.07.10 12:01buy0.04gbpusd1.62270.00001.63252009.07.14 12:051.63250.000.00-0.0439.20
85719102009.07.13 04:58buy0.05gbpusd1.61290.00001.63242009.07.14 12:051.63240.000.00-0.0397.50
85871242009.07.13 13:07buy limit0.07gbpusd1.61290.00001.63242009.07.14 12:051.6328cancelled
85940022009.07.13 21:42buy stop0.01eurusd1.40070.00001.40872009.07.14 00:421.3998cancelled
85940072009.07.13 21:42buy limit0.01eurusd1.39570.00001.40372009.07.14 00:421.3997cancelled
85946252009.07.13 22:48sell stop0.01eurusd1.39550.00001.38752009.07.14 00:421.3996cancelled
85946232009.07.14 00:41sell0.01eurusd1.39950.00001.39152009.07.14 20:001.39150.000.000.008.00
85964212009.07.14 00:42sell limit0.02eurusd1.40350.00001.39552009.07.14 20:001.3914cancelled
86032192009.07.14 12:05buy stop0.01gbpusd1.63740.00001.64722009.07.14 12:091.6315cancelled
86032212009.07.14 12:09buy0.01gbpusd1.63150.00001.63642009.07.15 08:011.63640.000.00-0.014.90
86034362009.07.14 16:42buy0.02gbpusd1.62660.00001.63642009.07.15 08:011.63640.000.00-0.0119.60
86072742009.07.14 17:07buy limit0.03gbpusd1.62170.00001.63152009.07.15 08:011.6370cancelled
86095382009.07.14 20:00sell stop0.01eurusd1.38750.00001.37952009.07.14 22:321.3953cancelled
86102122009.07.14 20:59buy stop0.01eurusd1.39670.00001.40472009.07.14 22:321.3955cancelled
86102172009.07.14 20:59buy limit0.01eurusd1.39170.00001.39972009.07.14 22:321.3955cancelled
86097842009.07.14 22:31sell0.01eurusd1.395500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.02-12.00
86113752009.07.15 07:44sell0.02eurusd1.399500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.07-16.00
86173832009.07.15 08:01buy stop0.01gbpusd1.64230.00001.65212009.07.15 08:081.6362cancelled
86173892009.07.15 08:07buy0.01gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.07.15 15:051.64620.000.000.009.80
86169362009.07.15 08:18sell0.03eurusd1.403500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.13-12.00
86183012009.07.15 08:31buy limit0.02gbpusd1.63150.00001.64132009.07.15 15:051.6466cancelled
86179682009.07.15 12:57sell0.04eurusd1.407500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.160.00
86229412009.07.15 13:48sell limit0.01usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.15 14:481.0755cancelled
86228622009.07.15 14:48sell0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.07252009.07.16 12:401.07250.000.00-0.032.70
86240622009.07.15 15:05buy stop0.01gbpusd1.65210.00001.66192009.07.15 16:551.6411cancelled
86240852009.07.15 16:55buy0.01gbpusd1.64130.00001.64622009.07.16 14:301.64620.000.00-0.024.90
86238242009.07.16 08:51sell0.02usdchf1.07830.00001.07252009.07.16 12:401.07250.000.000.0010.82
86370242009.07.16 08:51sell limit0.03usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.16 12:401.0718cancelled
86259992009.07.16 08:53buy0.02gbpusd1.63640.00001.64622009.07.16 14:301.64620.000.000.0019.60
86377752009.07.16 09:17buy limit0.03gbpusd1.63150.00001.64132009.07.16 14:301.6467cancelled
86415442009.07.16 12:40sell stop0.01usdchf1.06960.00001.06382009.07.16 15:111.0725cancelled
86416012009.07.16 12:41sell limit0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.07.16 15:111.0727cancelled
86223132009.07.16 14:30sell0.06eurusd1.415500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.1548.00
86434902009.07.16 14:30buy stop0.01gbpusd1.65210.00001.66192009.07.16 14:321.6461cancelled
86435012009.07.16 14:32buy0.01gbpusd1.646200.000001.641302009.07.20 05:161.641300.000.00-0.02-4.90
86438182009.07.16 14:46buy stop0.01usdchf1.07680.00001.08262009.07.16 15:111.0730cancelled
86441152009.07.16 15:10buy0.01usdchf1.07290.00001.07872009.07.17 08:531.07870.000.00-0.015.38
86441522009.07.16 15:11buy limit0.02usdchf1.07000.00001.07582009.07.17 08:531.0789cancelled
86439142009.07.16 15:31buy0.02gbpusd1.641300.000001.641302009.07.20 05:161.641300.000.00-0.020.00
86447942009.07.17 03:40buy0.03gbpusd1.636400.000001.641302009.07.20 05:161.641300.000.00-0.0214.70
86523462009.07.17 08:53buy0.04gbpusd1.631500.000001.641302009.07.20 05:161.641300.000.00-0.0239.20
86545462009.07.17 08:53buy stop0.01usdchf1.08260.00001.08842009.07.17 13:001.0788cancelled
86545622009.07.17 08:54buy limit0.01usdchf1.07580.00001.08162009.07.17 13:001.0787cancelled
86548662009.07.17 09:18buy limit0.05gbpusd1.621700.000001.641202009.07.20 05:161.64155cancelled
86553872009.07.17 10:16sell stop0.01usdchf1.07540.00001.06962009.07.17 13:001.0784cancelled
86553862009.07.17 13:00sell0.01usdchf1.07830.00001.07542009.07.17 18:591.07540.000.000.002.70
86564512009.07.17 14:22sell0.02usdchf1.08120.00001.07542009.07.17 18:591.07540.000.000.0010.79
86572322009.07.17 14:23sell limit0.03usdchf1.08410.00001.07832009.07.17 18:591.0751cancelled
86602462009.07.17 18:59sell stop0.01usdchf1.07250.00001.06672009.07.17 20:141.0754cancelled
86605552009.07.17 20:14sell0.01usdchf1.075400.000001.069602009.07.20 10:101.069600.000.00-0.015.42
86607592009.07.17 20:14sell limit0.02usdchf1.078300.000001.072502009.07.20 10:101.06916cancelled
86628312009.07.20 02:33buy stop0.01usdjpy95.0800.00096.0802009.07.20 02:3694.479cancelled
86628342009.07.20 02:36buy0.01usdjpy94.4800.00094.4802009.07.23 11:4294.4800.000.00-0.030.00
86640542009.07.20 05:16buy stop0.01gbpusd1.645360.000001.655112009.07.20 05:281.63977cancelled
86640552009.07.20 05:28buy0.01gbpusd1.639480.000001.649232009.07.20 09:471.649230.000.000.009.75
86642042009.07.20 05:52buy limit0.02gbpusd1.634600.000001.644352009.07.20 09:481.64978cancelled
86664412009.07.20 09:48buy limit0.01gbpusd1.644360.000001.654112009.07.20 13:451.65492cancelled
86668492009.07.20 10:11sell limit0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.07.20 11:101.06802cancelled
86435052009.07.20 11:09sell0.08eurusd1.423500.000001.407502009.07.29 16:311.407500.000.000.15128.00
86674262009.07.20 11:10sell limit0.11eurusd1.431500.000001.415502009.07.29 16:321.40733cancelled
86668472009.07.20 11:10sell0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.065112009.07.21 15:081.065110.000.000.002.69
86664262009.07.20 13:45buy0.01gbpusd1.655120.000001.650232009.07.22 19:181.650230.000.00-0.01-4.89
86691272009.07.20 14:56buy0.02gbpusd1.650240.000001.650232009.07.22 19:181.650230.000.00-0.02-0.02
86628542009.07.21 00:08buy0.02usdjpy93.9800.00094.4802009.07.23 11:4294.4800.000.00-0.0410.58
86674472009.07.21 08:57sell0.02usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.07.21 15:081.065110.000.000.0010.80
86807372009.07.21 08:58sell limit0.03usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.07.21 15:081.06428cancelled
86697522009.07.21 09:49buy0.03gbpusd1.645360.000001.650232009.07.22 19:181.650230.000.00-0.0314.61
86818332009.07.21 11:27buy0.04gbpusd1.640480.000001.650232009.07.22 19:181.650230.000.00-0.0439.00
86827522009.07.21 11:51buy limit0.05gbpusd1.630730.000001.650232009.07.22 19:181.65042cancelled
86851872009.07.21 15:08sell limit0.01usdchf1.065100.000001.059352009.07.21 15:301.06224cancelled
86851832009.07.21 15:29sell0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.065112009.07.22 17:051.065110.000.000.00-2.71
86858462009.07.21 15:45sell0.02usdchf1.065100.000001.065112009.07.22 17:051.065110.000.00-0.01-0.02
86754052009.07.21 17:43buy0.03usdjpy93.4800.00094.4802009.07.23 11:4294.4800.000.00-0.0731.75
86894512009.07.21 17:43buy limit0.05usdjpy92.9800.00093.9802009.07.23 11:4294.511cancelled
86863412009.07.21 17:56sell0.03usdchf1.067980.000001.065112009.07.22 17:051.065110.000.00-0.018.08
86898262009.07.22 15:30sell0.05usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.07.22 17:051.065110.000.000.0026.99
87050952009.07.22 15:31sell limit0.08usdchf1.076610.000001.065112009.07.22 17:051.06496cancelled
87069212009.07.22 17:05sell stop0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.056472009.07.23 10:401.06801cancelled
87093112009.07.22 19:18buy stop0.01gbpusd1.655100.000001.664852009.07.22 19:201.64917cancelled
87093142009.07.22 19:20buy0.01gbpusd1.649220.000001.654092009.07.23 11:261.654090.000.00-0.034.87
87101442009.07.22 20:08buy limit0.01usdchf1.062620.000001.068372009.07.23 10:401.06840cancelled
87101482009.07.22 20:09buy stop0.01usdchf1.069380.000001.075132009.07.23 10:401.06835cancelled
87097102009.07.23 02:20buy0.02gbpusd1.644340.000001.654092009.07.23 11:261.654090.000.000.0019.50
87145422009.07.23 02:44buy limit0.03gbpusd1.639460.000001.649212009.07.23 11:261.65445cancelled
87069452009.07.23 10:40sell0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.067992009.07.23 16:351.067990.000.000.00-0.01
87186032009.07.23 11:26buy stop0.01gbpusd1.659980.000001.669732009.07.23 12:351.64910cancelled
87186582009.07.23 11:33sell limit0.01gbpusd1.653820.000001.644072009.07.23 12:351.64872cancelled
87186592009.07.23 11:33sell stop0.01gbpusd1.648940.000001.639192009.07.23 12:341.64875deleted [hedge is prohibited]
87187332009.07.23 11:42buy stop0.01usdjpy95.0800.00096.0802009.07.23 11:5894.482cancelled
87187502009.07.23 11:58buy0.01usdjpy94.4800.00095.4802009.07.30 14:5195.4800.000.00-0.0610.47
87188042009.07.23 11:59buy limit0.02usdjpy93.9800.00094.9802009.07.30 14:5195.520cancelled
87186082009.07.23 12:34buy0.01gbpusd1.649220.000001.649212009.07.27 08:041.649210.000.00-0.02-0.01
87183022009.07.23 15:04sell0.02usdchf1.070860.000001.067992009.07.23 16:351.067990.000.000.005.37
87202842009.07.23 15:14sell0.03usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.07.23 16:351.067990.000.000.0016.15
87204802009.07.23 15:15sell limit0.05usdchf1.076620.000001.070872009.07.23 16:351.06756cancelled
87227932009.07.23 16:51sell limit0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.07.23 17:151.06491cancelled
87223812009.07.23 17:15sell0.01usdchf1.065100.000001.067992009.07.24 12:101.067990.000.000.00-2.71
87234402009.07.23 19:06sell0.02usdchf1.067980.000001.067992009.07.24 12:101.067990.000.00-0.01-0.02
87252172009.07.23 19:43sell0.03usdchf1.070860.000001.067992009.07.24 12:101.067990.000.00-0.018.06
87259602009.07.23 22:12sell0.05usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.07.24 12:101.067990.000.00-0.0226.92
87276172009.07.23 22:12sell limit0.08usdchf1.079490.000001.067992009.07.24 12:101.06750cancelled
87192192009.07.24 10:51buy0.02gbpusd1.644340.000001.649212009.07.27 08:041.649210.000.00-0.029.74
87341092009.07.24 12:10sell stop0.01usdchf1.065100.000001.059352009.07.24 14:301.07103cancelled
87348912009.07.24 14:07buy stop0.01usdchf1.072260.000001.078012009.07.24 14:301.07141cancelled
87348922009.07.24 14:08buy limit0.01usdchf1.068380.000001.074132009.07.24 14:311.07137cancelled
87337372009.07.24 14:29buy0.03gbpusd1.639460.000001.649212009.07.27 08:041.649210.000.00-0.0329.25
87342772009.07.24 14:30sell0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.067992009.07.27 12:251.067990.000.000.002.69
87353172009.07.24 14:53buy limit0.04gbpusd1.634580.000001.644332009.07.27 08:041.64934cancelled
87351162009.07.27 02:17sell0.02usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.07.27 12:251.067990.000.000.0010.77
87392972009.07.27 02:18sell limit0.03usdchf1.076620.000001.070872009.07.27 12:251.06763cancelled
87414902009.07.27 08:04buy stop0.01gbpusd1.655100.000001.664852009.07.27 09:521.64437cancelled
87414922009.07.27 09:52buy0.01gbpusd1.644340.000001.654092009.07.28 08:061.654090.000.00-0.019.75
87428622009.07.27 10:16buy limit0.02gbpusd1.639460.000001.649212009.07.28 08:061.65436cancelled
87436932009.07.27 12:26sell limit0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.07.27 12:461.06534cancelled
87436742009.07.27 12:46sell0.01usdchf1.065100.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.01-13.33
87439172009.07.27 14:11sell0.02usdchf1.067980.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.05-21.32
87447262009.07.27 16:32sell0.03usdchf1.070860.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.06-23.98
87523052009.07.28 08:06buy stop0.01gbpusd1.659980.000001.669732009.07.28 13:511.64903cancelled
87523132009.07.28 13:51buy0.01gbpusd1.649220.000001.644332009.07.30 08:161.644330.000.00-0.04-4.89
87460352009.07.28 16:11sell0.05usdchf1.073740.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.10-26.63
87553832009.07.28 16:14buy0.02gbpusd1.644340.000001.644332009.07.30 08:161.644330.000.00-0.09-0.02
87568492009.07.28 17:29sell0.08usdchf1.079490.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.150.00
87571852009.07.28 17:31buy0.03gbpusd1.639460.000001.644332009.07.30 08:161.644330.000.00-0.1314.61
87697752009.07.29 16:32sell stop0.01eurusd1.403500.000001.395502009.07.29 16:331.40744cancelled
87697852009.07.29 16:33sell0.01eurusd1.407500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.02-20.00
87579882009.07.29 17:13sell0.12usdchf1.085240.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.1763.92
87584342009.07.30 01:35buy0.04gbpusd1.634580.000001.644332009.07.30 08:161.644330.000.000.0039.00
87742182009.07.30 01:59buy limit0.05gbpusd1.624830.000001.644332009.07.30 08:161.64477cancelled
87769112009.07.30 08:17buy limit0.01gbpusd1.639460.000001.649212009.07.30 10:071.65031cancelled
87769092009.07.30 10:07buy0.01gbpusd1.650220.000001.659972009.07.31 17:141.659970.000.00-0.019.75
87782172009.07.30 10:31buy limit0.02gbpusd1.645340.000001.655092009.07.31 17:141.66093cancelled
87803302009.07.30 14:51buy stop0.01usdjpy96.0800.00097.0802009.07.30 21:4195.470cancelled
87803352009.07.30 14:52buy limit0.01usdjpy94.9800.00095.9802009.07.30 21:4195.472cancelled
87701162009.07.30 15:34sell0.18usdchf1.090990.000001.079492009.07.31 16:161.079490.000.00-0.07191.76
87809412009.07.30 15:34sell limit0.27usdchf1.096740.000001.085242009.07.31 16:171.07902cancelled
87831582009.07.30 19:01sell limit0.01usdjpy95.9500.00094.9502009.07.30 21:4195.445cancelled
87831682009.07.30 21:41sell0.01usdjpy95.4500.00094.4502009.08.04 10:5194.4500.000.000.0010.59
87844142009.07.30 21:42sell limit0.02usdjpy95.9500.00094.9502009.08.04 10:5194.397cancelled
87698032009.07.31 03:27sell0.02eurusd1.411500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.06-32.00
87871102009.07.31 16:11sell0.03eurusd1.415500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.07-36.00
87935502009.07.31 16:17sell limit0.01usdchf1.079500.000001.073752009.07.31 16:441.07649cancelled
87935362009.07.31 16:43sell0.01usdchf1.076620.000001.070872009.07.31 17:271.070870.000.000.005.37
87938852009.07.31 16:44sell limit0.02usdchf1.079500.000001.073752009.07.31 17:271.07047cancelled
87934282009.07.31 17:14sell0.04eurusd1.419500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.08-32.00
87942352009.07.31 17:14buy limit0.01gbpusd1.658980.000001.668732009.07.31 17:221.66488cancelled
87942322009.07.31 17:22buy0.01gbpusd1.664860.000001.674612009.08.03 01:221.674610.000.00-0.019.75
87945602009.07.31 17:28sell stop0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.07.31 17:331.07087cancelled
87945712009.07.31 17:33sell0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.08.03 13:211.065110.000.000.005.40
87947292009.07.31 17:34sell limit0.02usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.08.03 13:211.06460cancelled
87948632009.07.31 17:46buy limit0.02gbpusd1.659980.000001.669732009.08.03 01:221.67535cancelled
87942562009.07.31 17:59sell0.06eurusd1.427500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.130.00
87974852009.08.03 01:22buy stop0.01gbpusd1.679500.000001.689252009.08.03 02:241.67358cancelled
87974922009.08.03 02:23buy0.01gbpusd1.673620.000001.683372009.08.03 10:391.683370.000.000.009.75
87984882009.08.03 02:48buy limit0.02gbpusd1.668740.000001.678492009.08.03 10:391.68368cancelled
88041502009.08.03 10:39buy stop0.01gbpusd1.689260.000001.699012009.08.03 11:011.68321cancelled
88041522009.08.03 11:01buy0.01gbpusd1.683380.000001.693132009.08.03 17:021.693130.000.000.009.75
88049692009.08.03 11:25buy limit0.02gbpusd1.678500.000001.688252009.08.03 17:021.69345cancelled
88067752009.08.03 13:21sell stop0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.056472009.08.03 15:051.06502cancelled
88067912009.08.03 13:22sell limit0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.08.03 15:051.06531cancelled
88078922009.08.03 14:43buy stop0.01usdchf1.069380.000001.075132009.08.03 15:051.06561cancelled
88078962009.08.03 15:05buy0.01usdchf1.065500.000001.062612009.08.04 09:351.062610.000.00-0.01-2.72
87950842009.08.03 16:04sell0.08eurusd1.435500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.1364.00
88081832009.08.03 16:05buy0.02usdchf1.062620.000001.062612009.08.04 09:351.062610.000.00-0.02-0.02
88091542009.08.03 16:28buy0.03usdchf1.059740.000001.062612009.08.04 09:351.062610.000.00-0.038.10
88102892009.08.03 17:02buy limit0.01gbpusd1.688260.000001.698012009.08.03 18:121.69859cancelled
88096982009.08.03 17:06buy0.05usdchf1.056860.000001.062612009.08.04 09:351.062610.000.00-0.0527.06
88103782009.08.03 17:06buy limit0.08usdchf1.051110.000001.062612009.08.04 09:351.06284cancelled
88091452009.08.03 18:05sell0.11eurusd1.443500.000001.427502009.08.07 14:471.427500.000.000.19176.00
88114602009.08.03 18:06sell limit0.15eurusd1.451500.000001.435502009.08.07 14:471.42773cancelled
88102882009.08.03 18:12buy0.01gbpusd1.699020.000001.699012009.08.05 10:301.699010.000.00-0.02-0.01
88119892009.08.03 20:31buy0.02gbpusd1.694140.000001.699012009.08.05 10:301.699010.000.00-0.049.74
88218312009.08.04 09:35buy stop0.01usdchf1.066500.000001.072252009.08.04 10:171.06271cancelled
88218352009.08.04 09:35buy limit0.01usdchf1.059740.000001.065492009.08.04 10:171.06271cancelled
88220252009.08.04 10:05sell stop0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.053592009.08.04 10:171.06228cancelled
88220222009.08.04 10:17sell0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.059352009.08.05 20:411.059350.000.000.002.71
88223212009.08.04 10:51sell stop0.01usdjpy93.9500.00092.9502009.08.04 10:5394.516cancelled
88223282009.08.04 10:53sell0.01usdjpy94.4500.00094.9502009.08.14 09:3694.9500.000.00-0.02-5.27
88223642009.08.04 16:00sell0.02usdjpy94.9500.00094.9502009.08.14 09:3694.9500.000.00-0.110.00
88139782009.08.04 16:48buy0.03gbpusd1.689260.000001.699012009.08.05 10:301.699010.000.00-0.0329.25
88253832009.08.04 17:12buy limit0.04gbpusd1.684380.000001.694132009.08.05 10:301.69972cancelled
88314232009.08.05 10:30buy stop0.01gbpusd1.703900.000001.713652009.08.05 10:411.69794cancelled
88314252009.08.05 10:41buy0.01gbpusd1.698020.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.10-34.14
88221012009.08.05 16:00sell0.02usdchf1.065100.000001.059352009.08.05 20:411.059350.000.000.0010.86
88334352009.08.05 16:01sell limit0.03usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.08.05 20:411.05888cancelled
88355452009.08.05 20:41sell stop0.01usdchf1.056460.000001.050712009.08.05 20:461.05947cancelled
88355722009.08.05 20:46sell0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.059352009.08.07 14:301.059350.000.00-0.01-0.01
88356242009.08.06 04:36sell0.02usdchf1.062220.000001.059352009.08.07 14:301.059350.000.00-0.015.42
88246072009.08.06 12:26sell0.03usdjpy95.4500.00094.9502009.08.14 09:3694.9500.000.00-0.0815.80
88316332009.08.06 13:00buy0.02gbpusd1.693140.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.13-58.52
88387302009.08.06 13:28sell0.03usdchf1.065100.000001.059352009.08.07 14:301.059350.000.00-0.0116.28
88417002009.08.06 13:29sell limit0.05usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.08.07 14:301.05807cancelled
88416632009.08.06 14:51buy0.03gbpusd1.688260.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.20-73.14
88425032009.08.06 15:54buy0.04gbpusd1.683380.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.27-78.00
88432592009.08.07 09:07buy0.05gbpusd1.673630.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.31-48.75
88505052009.08.07 14:30sell stop0.01usdchf1.056460.000001.050712009.08.07 14:301.05946cancelled
88505362009.08.07 14:30sell0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.000.00-13.40
88411002009.08.07 14:31sell0.05usdjpy95.9500.00094.9502009.08.14 09:3694.9500.000.00-0.1352.66
88505702009.08.07 14:33sell0.02usdchf1.062220.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.03-21.44
88506272009.08.07 14:38sell0.03usdchf1.065100.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.03-24.11
88507952009.08.07 14:39sell0.05usdchf1.067980.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.06-26.78
88508902009.08.07 14:46sell0.08usdchf1.073730.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.100.00
88511232009.08.07 14:47sell stop0.01eurusd1.423500.000001.415502009.08.07 14:511.43160cancelled
88511282009.08.07 14:51sell0.01eurusd1.431500.000001.427502009.08.07 16:001.427500.000.000.004.00
88512212009.08.07 15:08sell0.02eurusd1.435500.000001.427502009.08.07 16:001.427500.000.000.0016.00
88515892009.08.07 15:08sell limit0.03eurusd1.439500.000001.431502009.08.07 16:001.42707cancelled
88523262009.08.07 16:02sell limit0.01eurusd1.431500.000001.423502009.08.07 16:211.42362cancelled
88506012009.08.07 16:15sell0.08usdjpy96.9500.00094.9502009.08.14 09:3694.9500.000.00-0.18168.51
88524742009.08.07 16:16sell limit0.12usdjpy97.9500.00095.9502009.08.14 09:3694.920cancelled
88522892009.08.07 16:21sell0.01eurusd1.423500.000001.415502009.08.07 18:091.415500.000.000.008.00
88525762009.08.07 16:22sell limit0.02eurusd1.427500.000001.419502009.08.07 18:091.41530cancelled
88511262009.08.07 16:43sell0.12usdchf1.079480.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.1464.26
88535712009.08.07 18:09sell stop0.01eurusd1.411500.000001.403502009.08.07 19:261.41951cancelled
88535762009.08.07 19:26sell0.01eurusd1.419500.000001.411502009.08.10 19:251.411500.000.000.008.00
88539502009.08.07 19:27sell limit0.02eurusd1.423500.000001.415502009.08.10 19:251.41107cancelled
88492582009.08.10 09:15buy0.07gbpusd1.663880.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.330.00
88585802009.08.10 16:55buy0.09gbpusd1.654130.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.4287.75
88527952009.08.10 17:07sell0.18usdchf1.085230.000001.073732009.08.12 18:091.073730.000.00-0.15192.79
88639712009.08.10 17:08sell limit0.27usdchf1.090980.000001.079482009.08.12 18:091.07331cancelled
88641262009.08.10 19:18buy0.12gbpusd1.644380.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.663880.000.00-0.56234.00
88658222009.08.10 19:26sell stop0.01eurusd1.407500.000001.399502009.08.11 02:381.41538cancelled
88660302009.08.10 19:42buy limit0.16gbpusd1.624880.000001.663882009.08.13 14:071.66392cancelled
88668882009.08.10 20:42buy stop0.01eurusd1.416680.000001.424682009.08.11 02:381.41579cancelled
88668912009.08.10 20:42buy limit0.01eurusd1.411680.000001.419682009.08.11 02:381.41577cancelled
88658692009.08.11 02:38sell0.01eurusd1.415500.000001.415502009.08.12 20:281.415500.000.000.000.00
88719972009.08.12 15:52sell0.02eurusd1.419500.000001.415502009.08.12 20:281.415500.000.000.008.00
88913502009.08.12 18:07sell0.03eurusd1.423500.000001.415502009.08.12 20:281.415500.000.000.0024.00
88926222009.08.12 18:07sell limit0.04eurusd1.427500.000001.419502009.08.12 20:281.41418cancelled
88926432009.08.12 18:09sell stop0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.08.12 20:161.07803cancelled
88929912009.08.12 19:01buy stop0.01usdchf1.078020.000001.083772009.08.12 20:161.07805deleted [hedge is prohibited]
88929922009.08.12 19:01buy limit0.01usdchf1.074140.000001.079892009.08.12 20:161.07756cancelled
88926692009.08.12 20:16sell0.01usdchf1.076620.000001.076632009.08.12 20:551.076630.000.000.00-0.01
88935942009.08.12 20:19sell0.02usdchf1.079500.000001.076632009.08.12 20:551.076630.000.000.005.33
88941262009.08.12 20:28sell stop0.01eurusd1.411500.000001.403502009.08.12 20:421.41543cancelled
88938382009.08.12 20:28sell0.03usdchf1.082380.000001.076632009.08.12 20:551.076630.000.000.0016.02
88941642009.08.12 20:29sell limit0.05usdchf1.085260.000001.079512009.08.12 20:561.07606cancelled
88941402009.08.12 20:42sell0.01eurusd1.415500.000001.419502009.08.14 19:281.419500.000.00-0.01-4.00
88944282009.08.12 20:54sell0.02eurusd1.419500.000001.419502009.08.14 19:281.419500.000.00-0.010.00
88946672009.08.12 20:56sell stop0.01usdchf1.073740.000001.067992009.08.12 20:561.07663cancelled
88946722009.08.12 20:56sell0.01usdchf1.076620.000001.070872009.08.13 14:251.070870.000.00-0.015.37
88946942009.08.12 20:56sell limit0.02usdchf1.079500.000001.073752009.08.13 14:251.07057cancelled
88946192009.08.13 08:01sell0.03eurusd1.423500.000001.419502009.08.14 19:281.419500.000.000.0112.00
88991722009.08.13 11:16sell0.04eurusd1.427500.000001.419502009.08.14 19:281.419500.000.000.0132.00
89005012009.08.13 11:17sell limit0.06eurusd1.435500.000001.419502009.08.14 19:281.41936cancelled
89015372009.08.13 14:07buy stop0.01gbpusd1.669740.000001.679492009.08.13 14:471.65903cancelled
89017262009.08.13 14:25sell stop0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.08.13 14:281.07089cancelled
89017282009.08.13 14:28sell0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.073752009.08.19 01:521.073750.000.000.00-2.69
89015382009.08.13 14:47buy0.01gbpusd1.658980.000001.654092009.08.18 17:311.654090.000.00-0.03-4.89
89022662009.08.14 09:18buy0.02gbpusd1.654100.000001.654092009.08.18 17:311.654090.000.00-0.02-0.02
89085942009.08.14 09:36sell stop0.01usdjpy94.4500.00093.4502009.08.14 09:3994.979cancelled
89086052009.08.14 09:39sell0.01usdjpy94.9500.00093.9502009.08.19 14:0293.9500.000.000.0010.64
89086132009.08.14 09:39sell limit0.02usdjpy95.4500.00094.4502009.08.19 14:0293.886cancelled
89121172009.08.14 19:28sell stop0.01eurusd1.415500.000001.407502009.08.14 20:001.41953cancelled
89086182009.08.14 19:46buy0.03gbpusd1.649220.000001.654092009.08.18 17:311.654090.000.00-0.0414.61
89121492009.08.14 20:00sell0.01eurusd1.419500.000001.411502009.08.17 10:061.411500.000.000.008.00
89124012009.08.14 20:01sell limit0.02eurusd1.423500.000001.415502009.08.17 10:061.41143cancelled
89017532009.08.14 20:19sell0.02usdchf1.073740.000001.073752009.08.19 01:521.073750.000.00-0.03-0.02
89124412009.08.17 03:40buy0.04gbpusd1.644340.000001.654092009.08.18 17:311.654090.000.00-0.0339.00
89124942009.08.17 07:29sell0.03usdchf1.076620.000001.073752009.08.19 01:521.073750.000.00-0.028.02
89147792009.08.17 09:41buy0.05gbpusd1.634590.000001.654092009.08.18 17:311.654090.000.00-0.0497.50
89169112009.08.17 10:05buy limit0.07gbpusd1.624840.000001.644342009.08.18 17:311.65448cancelled
89169612009.08.17 10:10sell limit0.01eurusd1.415500.000001.407502009.08.17 12:191.40814cancelled
89156962009.08.17 11:27sell0.05usdchf1.079500.000001.073752009.08.19 01:521.073750.000.00-0.0426.78
89174232009.08.17 11:27sell limit0.08usdchf1.085250.000001.073752009.08.19 01:521.07347cancelled
89169322009.08.17 12:19sell0.01eurusd1.407500.000001.407502009.08.18 15:001.407500.000.000.000.00
89177492009.08.18 02:40sell0.02eurusd1.411500.000001.407502009.08.18 15:001.407500.000.000.008.00
89236012009.08.18 11:00sell0.03eurusd1.415500.000001.407502009.08.18 15:001.407500.000.000.0024.00
89269002009.08.18 11:00sell limit0.04eurusd1.419500.000001.411502009.08.18 15:001.40736cancelled
89283562009.08.18 15:00sell stop0.01eurusd1.403500.000001.395502009.08.18 16:161.41149cancelled
89286832009.08.18 15:36buy stop0.01eurusd1.412680.000001.420682009.08.18 16:161.41155cancelled
89286842009.08.18 15:36buy limit0.01eurusd1.407680.000001.415682009.08.18 16:161.41174cancelled
89283692009.08.18 16:16sell0.01eurusd1.411500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.01-12.00
89296802009.08.18 17:31buy stop0.01gbpusd1.659980.000001.669732009.08.19 02:561.65415cancelled
89290932009.08.19 01:52sell0.02eurusd1.415500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.01-16.00
89333342009.08.19 01:52sell stop0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.08.19 02:131.07372cancelled
89333552009.08.19 02:13sell0.01usdchf1.073740.000001.070872009.08.19 16:011.070870.000.000.002.68
89296882009.08.19 02:56buy0.01gbpusd1.654100.000001.649212009.08.19 16:311.649210.000.000.00-4.89
89335682009.08.19 07:37sell0.02usdchf1.076620.000001.070872009.08.19 16:011.070870.000.000.0010.74
89350802009.08.19 07:37sell limit0.03usdchf1.079500.000001.073752009.08.19 16:011.07020cancelled
89339712009.08.19 07:56buy0.02gbpusd1.649220.000001.649212009.08.19 16:311.649210.000.000.00-0.02
89353812009.08.19 10:08buy0.03gbpusd1.644340.000001.649212009.08.19 16:311.649210.000.000.0014.61
89363712009.08.19 10:54buy0.04gbpusd1.639460.000001.649212009.08.19 16:311.649210.000.000.0039.00
89366552009.08.19 11:18buy limit0.05gbpusd1.629710.000001.649212009.08.19 16:311.64971cancelled
89374952009.08.19 14:02sell stop0.01usdjpy93.4500.00092.4502009.08.19 14:5993.960cancelled
89375022009.08.19 14:59sell0.01usdjpy93.9500.00093.4502009.08.21 15:3393.4500.000.00-0.015.35
89386252009.08.19 16:01sell limit0.01usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.08.19 16:281.06751cancelled
89386232009.08.19 16:28sell0.01usdchf1.067980.000001.062232009.08.20 21:251.062230.000.00-0.015.41
89389762009.08.19 16:28sell limit0.02usdchf1.070860.000001.065112009.08.20 21:251.06187cancelled
89333392009.08.19 16:29sell0.03eurusd1.419500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.06-12.00
89390882009.08.19 16:31sell stop0.01gbpusd1.644060.000001.634312009.08.19 16:331.64904cancelled
89391072009.08.19 16:33sell0.01gbpusd1.648940.000001.648952009.08.20 12:461.648950.000.00-0.01-0.01
89390292009.08.19 17:02sell0.04eurusd1.423500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.060.00
89393292009.08.19 17:55sell0.02gbpusd1.653820.000001.648952009.08.20 12:461.648950.000.00-0.029.74
89379842009.08.20 07:56sell0.02usdjpy94.4500.00093.4502009.08.21 15:3393.4500.000.00-0.0121.40
89464902009.08.20 07:57sell limit0.03usdjpy94.9500.00093.9502009.08.21 15:3493.417cancelled
89401522009.08.20 10:22sell0.03gbpusd1.658700.000001.648952009.08.20 12:461.648950.000.000.0029.25
89484602009.08.20 10:46sell limit0.04gbpusd1.663580.000001.653832009.08.20 12:461.64867cancelled
89491632009.08.20 12:46sell stop0.01gbpusd1.644060.000001.634312009.08.20 15:361.64934cancelled
89491792009.08.20 15:36sell0.01gbpusd1.648940.000001.648952009.08.21 17:081.648950.000.000.00-0.01
89524762009.08.20 21:25sell stop0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.053592009.08.21 00:381.06213cancelled
89526252009.08.20 21:45sell limit0.01usdchf1.065100.000001.059352009.08.21 00:381.06188cancelled
89529992009.08.20 22:57buy stop0.01usdchf1.066500.000001.072252009.08.21 00:381.06236cancelled
89533192009.08.21 00:38buy0.01usdchf1.062620.000001.062612009.08.21 16:531.062610.000.000.00-0.01
89541112009.08.21 09:37buy0.02usdchf1.059740.000001.062612009.08.21 16:531.062610.000.000.005.40
89394432009.08.21 12:05sell0.06eurusd1.431500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.0348.00
89504802009.08.21 12:05sell0.02gbpusd1.653820.000001.648952009.08.21 17:081.648950.000.000.009.74
89573342009.08.21 13:36buy0.03usdchf1.056860.000001.062612009.08.21 16:531.062610.000.000.0016.23
89600312009.08.21 13:37buy limit0.05usdchf1.053980.000001.059732009.08.21 16:531.06298cancelled
89593112009.08.21 15:26sell0.03gbpusd1.658700.000001.648952009.08.21 17:081.648950.000.000.0029.25
89614542009.08.21 15:34sell stop0.01usdjpy92.9500.00091.9502009.08.21 16:0593.959cancelled
89616542009.08.21 15:50sell limit0.04gbpusd1.663580.000001.653832009.08.21 17:081.64871cancelled
89618032009.08.21 16:00buy stop0.01usdjpy94.0800.00095.0802009.08.21 16:0594.033cancelled
89618092009.08.21 16:00buy limit0.01usdjpy93.4800.00094.4802009.08.21 16:0594.056cancelled
89615222009.08.21 16:05sell0.01usdjpy93.9500.00093.9502009.08.25 05:2393.9500.000.000.000.00
89620562009.08.21 16:43sell0.02usdjpy94.4500.00093.9502009.08.25 05:2393.9500.000.00-0.0210.64
89629292009.08.21 16:54buy stop0.01usdchf1.066500.000001.072252009.08.21 18:091.05971cancelled
89631572009.08.21 17:08sell stop0.01gbpusd1.644060.000001.634312009.08.21 17:281.64934cancelled
89632472009.08.21 17:28sell0.01gbpusd1.648940.000001.644072009.08.24 16:331.644070.000.000.004.87
89637052009.08.21 17:48sell limit0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.056472009.08.21 18:091.05938cancelled
89637062009.08.21 17:49sell stop0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.053592009.08.21 18:091.05930deleted [hedge is prohibited]
89629542009.08.21 18:09buy0.01usdchf1.059740.000001.062612009.08.24 10:061.062610.000.00-0.012.70
89639462009.08.21 21:01buy0.02usdchf1.056860.000001.062612009.08.24 10:061.062610.000.00-0.0210.82
89656502009.08.21 21:02buy limit0.03usdchf1.053980.000001.059732009.08.24 10:061.06299cancelled
89637452009.08.24 02:45sell0.02gbpusd1.653820.000001.644072009.08.24 16:331.644070.000.000.0019.50
89686932009.08.24 03:09sell limit0.03gbpusd1.658700.000001.648952009.08.24 16:331.64380cancelled
89627332009.08.24 08:31sell0.03usdjpy94.9500.00093.9502009.08.25 05:2393.9500.000.00-0.0131.93
89715472009.08.24 08:32sell limit0.05usdjpy95.4500.00094.4502009.08.25 05:2393.920cancelled
89726102009.08.24 10:06buy stop0.01usdchf1.066500.000001.072252009.08.24 13:231.05977cancelled
89730512009.08.24 10:50sell limit0.01usdchf1.062220.000001.056472009.08.24 13:231.05943cancelled
89730532009.08.24 10:50sell stop0.01usdchf1.059340.000001.053592009.08.24 13:231.05933deleted [hedge is prohibited]
89726382009.08.24 13:23buy0.01usdchf1.059740.000001.065492009.08.26 15:271.065490.000.00-0.025.40
89745522009.08.24 13:23buy limit0.02usdchf1.056860.000001.062612009.08.26 15:281.06587cancelled
89769242009.08.24 16:33sell stop0.01gbpusd1.639180.000001.629432009.08.24 16:351.64406cancelled
89769292009.08.24 16:35sell0.01gbpusd1.644060.000001.634312009.08.25 08:561.634310.000.000.009.75
89772702009.08.24 16:59sell limit0.02gbpusd1.648940.000001.639192009.08.25 08:561.63415cancelled
89823752009.08.25 05:23sell stop0.01usdjpy93.4500.00092.4502009.08.25 07:1293.960cancelled
89824912009.08.25 05:48sell limit0.01usdjpy94.4500.00093.4502009.08.25 07:1293.965cancelled
89825782009.08.25 06:16buy stop0.01usdjpy94.5800.00095.5802009.08.25 07:1293.990cancelled
89825792009.08.25 07:12buy0.01usdjpy93.9800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.03-16.22
89833802009.08.25 08:56sell stop0.01gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.08.25 11:301.63915cancelled
89834132009.08.25 11:30sell0.01gbpusd1.639180.000001.634312009.08.25 19:331.634310.000.000.004.87
89842092009.08.25 15:00sell0.02gbpusd1.644060.000001.634312009.08.25 19:331.634310.000.000.0019.50
89854142009.08.25 15:24sell limit0.03gbpusd1.648940.000001.639192009.08.25 19:331.63407cancelled
89873232009.08.25 19:33sell stop0.01gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.08.25 19:511.63436cancelled
89873272009.08.25 19:51sell0.01gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.08.26 13:241.624550.000.000.009.75
89876602009.08.25 20:15sell limit0.02gbpusd1.639180.000001.629432009.08.26 13:241.62421cancelled
89938302009.08.26 13:24sell stop0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.609912009.08.26 13:271.62452cancelled
89938562009.08.26 13:26sell0.01gbpusd1.624540.000001.624552009.08.31 00:441.624550.000.00-0.05-0.01
89947702009.08.26 15:29buy limit0.01usdchf1.065500.000001.071252009.08.26 15:311.06920cancelled
89947452009.08.26 15:31buy0.01usdchf1.069380.000001.066492009.09.01 19:171.066490.000.000.01-2.71
89827592009.08.27 08:45buy0.02usdjpy93.4800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.20-21.63
89948972009.08.27 20:07buy0.02usdchf1.066500.000001.066492009.09.01 19:171.066490.000.000.00-0.02
90057432009.08.27 20:12buy0.03usdchf1.063620.000001.066492009.09.01 19:171.066490.000.000.038.07
90058502009.08.27 20:13buy0.05usdchf1.060740.000001.066492009.09.01 19:171.066490.000.000.0326.96
89940162009.08.27 20:28sell0.02gbpusd1.629420.000001.624552009.08.31 00:441.624550.000.00-0.049.74
90059132009.08.27 20:28buy0.08usdchf1.054990.000001.066492009.09.01 19:171.066490.000.000.0686.26
89590062009.08.27 20:28sell0.08eurusd1.439500.000001.423502009.09.01 17:301.423500.000.000.00128.00
90062222009.08.27 20:29buy limit0.12usdchf1.049240.000001.060742009.09.01 19:171.06692cancelled
90062252009.08.27 20:29sell limit0.11eurusd1.447500.000001.431502009.09.01 17:301.42296cancelled
90065592009.08.28 13:12sell0.03gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.08.31 00:441.624550.000.00-0.0329.25
90117052009.08.28 13:36sell limit0.04gbpusd1.639180.000001.629432009.08.31 00:441.62410cancelled
90150412009.08.31 00:44sell stop0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.609912009.08.31 01:181.62445cancelled
90150482009.08.31 01:18sell0.01gbpusd1.624540.000001.619672009.08.31 08:361.619670.000.000.004.87
90012132009.08.31 02:40buy0.03usdjpy92.9800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.21-16.22
90153312009.08.31 02:56sell0.02gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.08.31 08:361.619670.000.000.0019.50
90159602009.08.31 03:20sell limit0.03gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.08.31 08:361.61920cancelled
90174582009.08.31 08:36sell stop0.01gbpusd1.614780.000001.605032009.08.31 08:501.61957cancelled
90174602009.08.31 08:50sell0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.624552009.09.01 10:471.624550.000.00-0.01-4.89
90176632009.08.31 16:08sell0.02gbpusd1.624540.000001.624552009.09.01 10:471.624550.000.00-0.02-0.02
90201092009.08.31 16:51sell0.03gbpusd1.629420.000001.624552009.09.01 10:471.624550.000.00-0.0314.61
90205602009.09.01 08:28sell0.04gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.09.01 10:471.624550.000.000.0039.00
90256262009.09.01 08:52sell limit0.05gbpusd1.644050.000001.624552009.09.01 10:481.62406cancelled
90264122009.09.01 10:49sell limit0.01gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.09.01 15:021.61942cancelled
90264032009.09.01 15:02sell0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.614792009.09.01 17:301.614790.000.000.004.87
90279612009.09.01 15:49sell0.02gbpusd1.624540.000001.614792009.09.01 17:301.614790.000.000.0019.50
90284002009.09.01 16:14sell limit0.03gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.09.01 17:301.61426cancelled
90291382009.09.01 17:30sell stop0.01eurusd1.419500.000001.411502009.09.01 17:321.42359cancelled
90291482009.09.01 17:30sell stop0.01gbpusd1.609900.000001.600152009.09.01 17:311.61504cancelled
90291562009.09.01 17:31sell0.01gbpusd1.614780.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.17-14.64
90291402009.09.01 17:32sell0.01eurusd1.423500.000001.423502009.09.04 14:431.423500.000.000.000.00
90301572009.09.01 19:17buy limit0.01usdchf1.065500.000001.071252009.09.01 19:181.06947cancelled
90301532009.09.01 19:18buy0.01usdchf1.069380.000001.066492009.09.04 14:511.066490.000.000.01-2.71
90302382009.09.01 20:15buy0.02usdchf1.066500.000001.066492009.09.04 14:511.066490.000.000.01-0.02
90156102009.09.02 10:06buy0.05usdjpy92.4800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.340.00
90294542009.09.02 12:17sell0.02gbpusd1.619660.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.29-19.52
90361512009.09.02 14:11sell0.03gbpusd1.624540.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.45-14.64
90305962009.09.02 17:12buy0.03usdchf1.063620.000001.066492009.09.04 14:511.066490.000.000.038.07
90380122009.09.02 18:39buy0.05usdchf1.060740.000001.066492009.09.04 14:511.066490.000.000.0426.96
90292042009.09.02 18:46sell0.02eurusd1.427500.000001.423502009.09.04 14:431.423500.000.000.008.00
90367982009.09.02 18:48sell0.04gbpusd1.629420.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.610.00
90386832009.09.03 13:19sell0.03eurusd1.431500.000001.423502009.09.04 14:431.423500.000.000.0024.00
90448412009.09.03 13:20sell limit0.04eurusd1.435500.000001.427502009.09.04 14:431.42294cancelled
90388902009.09.03 13:27sell0.05gbpusd1.639170.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.6348.75
90386282009.09.03 13:45buy0.08usdchf1.054990.000001.066492009.09.04 14:511.066490.000.000.0286.26
90450892009.09.03 13:45buy limit0.12usdchf1.049240.000001.060742009.09.04 14:511.06697cancelled
90571742009.09.04 14:44sell limit0.01eurusd1.427500.000001.419502009.09.04 15:081.41935cancelled
90573092009.09.04 14:51buy limit0.01usdchf1.065500.000001.071252009.09.04 15:081.07008cancelled
90573022009.09.04 15:07buy0.01usdchf1.069380.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.03-38.13
90571572009.09.04 15:07sell0.01eurusd1.419500.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00-45.10
90576432009.09.04 16:13buy0.02usdchf1.066500.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.09-70.67
90576402009.09.04 17:34sell0.02eurusd1.423500.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00-82.20
90581672009.09.04 17:42buy0.03usdchf1.063620.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.17-97.62
90585622009.09.04 17:59sell0.03eurusd1.427500.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00-111.30
90586512009.09.04 18:07buy0.05usdchf1.060740.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.20-148.72
90587982009.09.04 18:11sell0.04eurusd1.431500.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00-132.40
90590232009.09.09 10:51sell0.06eurusd1.448600.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00-96.00
90589202009.09.09 10:51buy0.08usdchf1.047350.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.35-133.97
90451242009.09.09 11:08sell0.07gbpusd1.648920.000001.629422009.09.18 16:071.629420.000.00-0.68136.50
90355182009.09.10 15:10buy0.08usdjpy91.4800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.2986.51
91000622009.09.15 23:39sell limit0.09gbpusd1.658670.000001.639172009.09.18 16:071.62871cancelled
91000672009.09.16 09:18buy0.12usdjpy90.4800.00092.4802009.09.21 14:2492.4800.000.000.20259.52
91017792009.09.16 09:18buy limit0.18usdjpy89.4800.00091.4802009.09.21 14:2492.523cancelled
91000682009.09.16 18:22sell0.08eurusd1.472600.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.0064.00
91000652009.09.16 20:39buy0.12usdchf1.030100.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.330.00
91151052009.09.18 16:07sell stop0.01gbpusd1.624540.000001.614792009.09.18 16:531.62954cancelled
91151122009.09.18 16:53sell0.01gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.09.21 07:401.619670.000.00-0.019.75
91154682009.09.18 17:17sell limit0.02gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.09.21 07:401.61945cancelled
91180822009.09.21 07:40sell stop0.01gbpusd1.614780.000001.605032009.09.21 07:431.61980cancelled
91180902009.09.21 07:42sell0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.624552009.09.24 09:541.624550.000.00-0.05-4.89
91195792009.09.21 14:24buy stop0.01usdjpy93.0800.00094.0802009.09.21 14:2992.481cancelled
91195862009.09.21 14:29buy0.01usdjpy92.4800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.04-16.49
91196092009.09.21 17:34buy0.02usdjpy91.9800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.23-21.98
91181872009.09.22 02:46sell0.02gbpusd1.624540.000001.624552009.09.24 09:541.624550.000.00-0.07-0.02
91205552009.09.22 08:31buy0.03usdjpy91.4800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.26-16.49
91226052009.09.22 09:26sell0.03gbpusd1.629420.000001.624552009.09.24 09:541.624550.000.00-0.1114.61
91054072009.09.22 09:35buy0.18usdchf1.024350.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.21100.48
91045902009.09.22 11:56sell0.11eurusd1.480600.000001.464602009.09.24 19:511.464600.000.000.00176.00
91242392009.09.22 11:57sell limit0.15eurusd1.488600.000001.472602009.09.24 19:521.46451cancelled
91237552009.09.22 11:58sell0.04gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.09.24 09:541.624550.000.00-0.1539.00
91233552009.09.22 17:18buy0.05usdjpy90.9800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.480.00
91237002009.09.23 01:25buy0.27usdchf1.018600.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.030100.000.000.24301.43
91274212009.09.23 01:25buy limit0.41usdchf1.007100.000001.030102009.09.24 19:421.03064cancelled
91243632009.09.23 11:10sell0.05gbpusd1.644050.000001.624552009.09.24 09:541.624550.000.00-0.1497.50
91294622009.09.23 11:34sell limit0.07gbpusd1.653800.000001.634302009.09.24 09:541.62357cancelled
91362342009.09.24 09:54sell stop0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.609912009.09.24 09:591.62470cancelled
91362372009.09.24 09:58sell0.01gbpusd1.624540.000001.614792009.09.24 15:291.614790.000.000.009.75
91363922009.09.24 10:23sell limit0.02gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.09.24 15:291.61441cancelled
91376962009.09.24 15:31sell limit0.01gbpusd1.619660.000001.609912009.09.24 16:071.60924cancelled
91376742009.09.24 16:07sell0.01gbpusd1.609900.000001.600152009.09.25 01:451.600150.000.00-0.019.75
91382262009.09.24 16:31sell limit0.02gbpusd1.614780.000001.605032009.09.25 01:451.59932cancelled
91399902009.09.24 19:42buy limit0.01usdchf1.028060.000001.033812009.09.24 19:531.03193cancelled
91401252009.09.24 19:52sell limit0.01eurusd1.467500.000001.459502009.09.24 19:541.46352cancelled
91399872009.09.24 19:53buy0.01usdchf1.031940.000001.031932009.09.28 03:241.031930.000.000.00-0.01
91401232009.09.24 19:54sell0.01eurusd1.463500.000001.463502009.09.25 14:311.463500.000.000.000.00
91401512009.09.24 23:09buy0.02usdchf1.029060.000001.031932009.09.28 03:241.031930.000.000.025.56
91420432009.09.25 01:46sell limit0.01gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.09.25 01:501.59525cancelled
91420402009.09.25 01:50sell0.01gbpusd1.595260.000001.590392009.09.28 00:211.590390.000.00-0.014.87
91401552009.09.25 06:31sell0.02eurusd1.467500.000001.463502009.09.25 14:311.463500.000.000.008.00
91423252009.09.25 06:42sell0.02gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.09.28 00:211.590390.000.00-0.0219.50
91435472009.09.25 07:06sell limit0.03gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.09.28 00:221.58824cancelled
91432762009.09.25 12:04sell0.03eurusd1.471500.000001.463502009.09.25 14:311.463500.000.000.0024.00
91445922009.09.25 12:05sell limit0.04eurusd1.475500.000001.467502009.09.25 14:311.46386cancelled
91452302009.09.25 14:31sell stop0.01eurusd1.459500.000001.451502009.09.25 15:561.46756cancelled
91455932009.09.25 15:24buy stop0.01eurusd1.468680.000001.476682009.09.25 15:561.46764cancelled
91455962009.09.25 15:24buy limit0.01eurusd1.463680.000001.471682009.09.25 15:561.46764cancelled
91452332009.09.25 15:56sell0.01eurusd1.467500.000001.463502009.09.28 03:231.463500.000.000.004.00
91457852009.09.25 16:22sell0.02eurusd1.471500.000001.463502009.09.28 03:231.463500.000.000.0016.00
91460292009.09.25 16:22sell limit0.03eurusd1.475500.000001.467502009.09.28 03:231.46316cancelled
91412592009.09.25 16:22buy0.03usdchf1.026180.000001.031932009.09.28 03:241.031930.000.000.0116.72
91460402009.09.25 16:23buy limit0.05usdchf1.023300.000001.029052009.09.28 03:241.03228cancelled
91255612009.09.25 16:44buy0.08usdjpy89.9800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.6087.93
91482092009.09.28 00:22sell limit0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.580632009.09.28 00:231.58555cancelled
91482022009.09.28 00:23sell0.01gbpusd1.585500.000001.585512009.09.29 09:311.585510.000.00-0.01-0.01
91461962009.09.28 01:04buy0.12usdjpy88.9800.00090.9802009.10.16 09:4590.9800.000.000.80263.79
91485132009.09.28 01:04buy limit0.18usdjpy87.9800.00089.9802009.10.16 09:4691.024cancelled
91493542009.09.28 03:24sell limit0.01eurusd1.463500.000001.455502009.09.28 03:391.45900cancelled
91493562009.09.28 03:24buy limit0.01usdchf1.030880.000001.036632009.09.28 03:391.03514cancelled
91493492009.09.28 03:39sell0.01eurusd1.459500.000001.459502009.09.28 20:081.459500.000.000.000.00
91493552009.09.28 03:39buy0.01usdchf1.034760.000001.034752009.09.29 09:351.034750.000.000.00-0.01
91484102009.09.28 10:40sell0.02gbpusd1.590380.000001.585512009.09.29 09:311.585510.000.00-0.029.74
91494632009.09.28 11:26sell0.02eurusd1.463500.000001.459502009.09.28 20:081.459500.000.000.008.00
91494692009.09.28 13:14buy0.02usdchf1.031880.000001.034752009.09.29 09:351.034750.000.000.015.55
91519902009.09.28 18:01buy0.03usdchf1.029000.000001.034752009.09.29 09:351.034750.000.000.0116.67
91534922009.09.28 18:02buy limit0.05usdchf1.026120.000001.031872009.09.29 09:351.03510cancelled
91515592009.09.28 18:05sell0.03eurusd1.467500.000001.459502009.09.28 20:081.459500.000.000.0024.00
91535242009.09.28 18:06sell limit0.04eurusd1.471500.000001.463502009.09.28 20:081.45936cancelled
91540942009.09.28 20:08sell stop0.01eurusd1.455500.000001.447502009.09.29 02:551.45958cancelled
91541382009.09.28 20:18sell limit0.01eurusd1.463500.000001.455502009.09.29 02:551.45962cancelled
91549992009.09.28 22:07buy stop0.01eurusd1.464660.000001.472662009.09.29 02:551.45978cancelled
91550052009.09.29 02:55buy0.01eurusd1.459660.000001.463662009.09.30 08:031.463660.000.000.004.00
91514842009.09.29 07:18sell0.03gbpusd1.595260.000001.585512009.09.29 09:311.585510.000.000.0029.25
91599812009.09.29 07:42sell limit0.04gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.09.29 09:311.58542cancelled
91615632009.09.29 09:31sell stop0.01gbpusd1.580620.000001.570872009.09.29 11:591.59052cancelled
91616312009.09.29 09:35buy limit0.01usdchf1.033680.000001.039432009.09.29 10:021.03747cancelled
91616302009.09.29 10:02buy0.01usdchf1.037610.000001.034722009.09.30 14:161.034720.000.000.00-2.79
91615682009.09.29 11:59sell0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.595272009.09.30 16:041.595270.000.00-0.01-4.89
91568462009.09.29 12:22buy0.02eurusd1.455660.000001.463662009.09.30 08:031.463660.000.000.0016.00
91644472009.09.29 12:22buy limit0.03eurusd1.451660.000001.459662009.09.30 08:031.46391cancelled
91644552009.09.29 12:38sell0.02gbpusd1.595260.000001.595272009.09.30 16:041.595270.000.00-0.02-0.02
91620142009.09.30 03:24buy0.02usdchf1.034730.000001.034722009.09.30 14:161.034720.000.000.00-0.02
91650292009.09.30 03:30sell0.03gbpusd1.600140.000001.595272009.09.30 16:041.595270.000.000.0014.61
91774212009.09.30 08:03buy stop0.01eurusd1.464660.000001.472662009.09.30 10:471.46345cancelled
91774282009.09.30 08:03buy limit0.01eurusd1.459660.000001.467662009.09.30 10:471.46367cancelled
91751172009.09.30 08:15sell0.04gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.09.30 16:041.595270.000.000.0039.00
91775622009.09.30 08:17sell stop0.01eurusd1.459500.000001.451502009.09.30 10:471.46334cancelled
91776802009.09.30 08:39sell limit0.05gbpusd1.614770.000001.595272009.09.30 16:041.59498cancelled
91749522009.09.30 10:46buy0.03usdchf1.031850.000001.034722009.09.30 14:161.034720.000.000.008.32
91775222009.09.30 10:47sell0.01eurusd1.463500.000001.455502009.10.01 08:001.455500.000.000.008.00
91782092009.09.30 10:47sell limit0.02eurusd1.467500.000001.459502009.10.01 08:001.45541cancelled
91782012009.09.30 11:30buy0.05usdchf1.028970.000001.034722009.09.30 14:161.034720.000.000.0027.79
91784522009.09.30 11:30buy limit0.08usdchf1.023220.000001.034722009.09.30 14:161.03507cancelled
91793502009.09.30 14:16buy limit0.01usdchf1.030950.000001.036702009.09.30 14:281.03706cancelled
91793412009.09.30 14:28buy0.01usdchf1.037560.000001.043312009.09.30 14:471.043310.000.000.005.51
91795172009.09.30 14:29buy limit0.02usdchf1.034680.000001.040432009.09.30 14:471.04405cancelled
91797332009.09.30 14:47buy stop0.01usdchf1.046340.000001.052092009.09.30 14:511.04229cancelled
91797342009.09.30 14:51buy0.01usdchf1.042460.000001.042452009.10.01 08:331.042450.000.000.01-0.01
91797622009.09.30 15:11buy0.02usdchf1.039580.000001.042452009.10.01 08:331.042450.000.000.025.51
91802742009.09.30 16:04sell stop0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.580632009.09.30 16:041.59542cancelled
91802762009.09.30 16:04sell0.01gbpusd1.595260.000001.590392009.10.02 01:471.590390.000.00-0.044.87
91804822009.09.30 16:59sell0.02gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.10.02 01:471.590390.000.00-0.0719.50
91808272009.09.30 17:23sell limit0.03gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.10.02 01:471.58985cancelled
91798992009.09.30 18:15buy0.03usdchf1.036700.000001.042452009.10.01 08:331.042450.000.000.0316.55
91811582009.09.30 18:16buy limit0.05usdchf1.033820.000001.039572009.10.01 08:341.04276cancelled
91865342009.10.01 08:00sell stop0.01eurusd1.451500.000001.443502009.10.01 09:221.45949cancelled
91869902009.10.01 08:34buy stop0.01usdchf1.046200.000001.051952009.10.01 09:331.03945cancelled
91874172009.10.01 09:07buy stop0.01eurusd1.460660.000001.468662009.10.01 09:221.45965cancelled
91874222009.10.01 09:07buy limit0.01eurusd1.455660.000001.463662009.10.01 09:221.45964cancelled
91874292009.10.01 09:08sell limit0.01usdchf1.042060.000001.036312009.10.01 09:331.03919cancelled
91874342009.10.01 09:08sell stop0.01usdchf1.036300.000001.030552009.10.01 09:331.03932cancelled
91866052009.10.01 09:22sell0.01eurusd1.459500.000001.451502009.10.02 01:471.451500.000.000.008.00
91875832009.10.01 09:22sell limit0.02eurusd1.463500.000001.455502009.10.02 01:471.45123cancelled
91869942009.10.01 09:33buy0.01usdchf1.039440.000001.045192009.10.01 13:321.045190.000.000.005.50
91877602009.10.01 09:33buy limit0.02usdchf1.036560.000001.042312009.10.01 13:321.04524cancelled
91907172009.10.01 13:33buy stop0.01usdchf1.046200.000001.051952009.10.01 14:391.04219cancelled
91910472009.10.01 14:01sell limit0.01usdchf1.044940.000001.039192009.10.01 14:391.04192cancelled
91910552009.10.01 14:01sell stop0.01usdchf1.042060.000001.036312009.10.01 14:391.04202deleted [hedge is prohibited]
91907152009.10.01 14:39buy0.01usdchf1.042320.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.03-19.70
92005502009.10.02 01:47sell stop0.01gbpusd1.585500.000001.575752009.10.02 01:561.59051cancelled
92005632009.10.02 01:47sell stop0.01eurusd1.447500.000001.439502009.10.02 02:541.45157cancelled
92006742009.10.02 01:56sell limit0.01eurusd1.455500.000001.447502009.10.02 02:541.45157cancelled
92005542009.10.02 01:56sell0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.590392009.10.06 13:081.590390.000.00-0.02-0.01
92012332009.10.02 02:36buy stop0.01eurusd1.456660.000001.464662009.10.02 02:541.45173cancelled
92012382009.10.02 02:54buy0.01eurusd1.451730.000001.459732009.10.02 15:481.459730.000.000.008.00
92014632009.10.02 02:55buy limit0.02eurusd1.447730.000001.455732009.10.02 15:481.46017cancelled
91916232009.10.02 10:46buy0.02usdchf1.039440.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.20-33.77
92063072009.10.02 15:37buy0.03usdchf1.036560.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.23-42.20
92102732009.10.02 15:48buy limit0.01eurusd1.455660.000001.463662009.10.02 15:521.46124cancelled
92102712009.10.02 15:51buy0.01eurusd1.460660.000001.468662009.10.06 03:411.468660.000.000.008.00
92103492009.10.02 15:52buy limit0.02eurusd1.456660.000001.464662009.10.06 03:411.46891cancelled
92100792009.10.02 15:52buy0.05usdchf1.033680.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.26-56.25
92010362009.10.02 19:51sell0.02gbpusd1.595260.000001.590392009.10.06 13:081.590390.000.00-0.049.74
92139222009.10.05 03:10sell0.03gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.10.06 13:081.590390.000.00-0.0329.25
92182172009.10.05 03:34sell limit0.04gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.10.06 13:081.58972cancelled
92258102009.10.06 03:41buy limit0.01eurusd1.467730.000001.475732009.10.06 07:561.47293cancelled
92103652009.10.06 05:30buy0.08usdchf1.027930.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.45-45.00
92258052009.10.06 07:56buy0.01eurusd1.472730.000001.476732009.10.08 04:471.476730.000.00-0.014.00
92287262009.10.06 13:08sell stop0.01gbpusd1.585500.000001.575752009.10.06 14:051.59048cancelled
92287272009.10.06 14:05sell0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.595272009.10.09 11:041.595270.000.00-0.05-4.89
92271962009.10.07 03:25buy0.02eurusd1.468730.000001.476732009.10.08 04:471.476730.000.00-0.0116.00
92345152009.10.07 03:26buy limit0.03eurusd1.464730.000001.472732009.10.08 04:471.47739cancelled
92291132009.10.07 19:36sell0.02gbpusd1.595260.000001.595272009.10.09 11:041.595270.000.00-0.07-0.02
92426612009.10.08 02:47sell0.03gbpusd1.600140.000001.595272009.10.09 11:041.595270.000.00-0.0314.61
92492672009.10.08 04:47buy stop0.01eurusd1.480730.000001.488732009.10.08 05:491.47563cancelled
92492762009.10.08 05:49buy0.01eurusd1.475660.000001.475662009.10.12 12:021.475660.000.000.000.00
92479662009.10.08 09:11sell0.04gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.10.09 11:041.595270.000.00-0.0439.00
92533142009.10.08 09:35sell limit0.05gbpusd1.614770.000001.595272009.10.09 11:041.59480cancelled
92500782009.10.09 04:45buy0.02eurusd1.471660.000001.475662009.10.12 12:021.475660.000.000.008.00
92752932009.10.09 11:04sell stop0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.580632009.10.09 11:261.59538cancelled
92752952009.10.09 11:26sell0.01gbpusd1.595260.000001.590392009.10.09 17:351.590390.000.000.004.87
92755972009.10.09 13:10sell0.02gbpusd1.600140.000001.590392009.10.09 17:351.590390.000.000.0019.50
92762942009.10.09 13:34sell limit0.03gbpusd1.605020.000001.595272009.10.09 17:351.58977cancelled
92783792009.10.09 17:35sell stop0.01gbpusd1.585500.000001.575752009.10.09 17:361.59058cancelled
92783822009.10.09 17:36sell0.01gbpusd1.590380.000001.580632009.10.12 08:311.580630.000.00-0.019.75
92785952009.10.09 18:00sell limit0.02gbpusd1.595260.000001.585512009.10.12 08:311.58029cancelled
92742152009.10.09 18:31buy0.03eurusd1.467660.000001.475662009.10.12 12:021.475660.000.00-0.0124.00
92789452009.10.09 18:31buy limit0.04eurusd1.463660.000001.471662009.10.12 12:021.47593cancelled
92832252009.10.12 08:31sell stop0.01gbpusd1.575740.000001.565992009.10.12 08:531.58060cancelled
92833052009.10.12 08:53sell0.01gbpusd1.580620.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-0.60-53.64
92842852009.10.12 12:02buy limit0.01eurusd1.471660.000001.479662009.10.12 12:311.47668cancelled
92842822009.10.12 12:31buy0.01eurusd1.476660.000001.484662009.10.13 13:021.484660.000.000.008.00
92844502009.10.12 12:32buy limit0.02eurusd1.472660.000001.480662009.10.13 13:021.48496cancelled
92265622009.10.13 13:01buy0.12usdchf1.022180.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.540.00
92933332009.10.13 13:02buy stop0.01eurusd1.488660.000001.496662009.10.13 15:011.48364cancelled
92943522009.10.13 14:59sell limit0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.479502009.10.13 15:011.48362cancelled
92943582009.10.13 15:00sell stop0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.10.13 15:011.48360cancelled
92933352009.10.13 15:01buy0.01eurusd1.483660.000001.491662009.10.14 12:591.491660.000.000.008.00
92943902009.10.13 15:01buy limit0.02eurusd1.479660.000001.487662009.10.14 12:591.49166cancelled
92834692009.10.13 17:02sell0.02gbpusd1.585500.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-1.27-97.52
92956672009.10.13 19:19sell0.03gbpusd1.590380.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-1.88-131.64
92964902009.10.14 06:29sell0.04gbpusd1.595260.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-2.43-156.00
93027772009.10.14 12:59buy stop0.01eurusd1.492660.000001.500662009.10.14 14:001.48766cancelled
93027802009.10.14 12:59buy limit0.01eurusd1.487660.000001.495662009.10.14 14:001.48765deleted [hedge is prohibited]
93028642009.10.14 13:09sell limit0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.10.14 14:011.48745cancelled
93028662009.10.14 14:00sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.487502009.10.15 13:351.487500.000.000.000.00
93032352009.10.14 15:36sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.487502009.10.15 13:351.487500.000.000.008.00
92933232009.10.14 19:07buy0.18usdchf1.016430.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.67101.25
93039572009.10.15 03:03sell0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.10.15 13:351.487500.000.000.0024.00
93008842009.10.15 03:03sell0.05gbpusd1.605010.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-2.97-146.25
93089212009.10.15 03:04sell limit0.04eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.10.15 13:351.48693cancelled
93090742009.10.15 09:52sell0.07gbpusd1.614760.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-4.00-136.50
93110852009.10.15 12:26sell0.09gbpusd1.624510.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-5.22-87.75
93123692009.10.15 13:35sell stop0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.15 13:351.48765cancelled
93123752009.10.15 13:35sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.487502009.10.16 13:411.487500.000.000.000.00
93123912009.10.15 16:16sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.487502009.10.16 13:411.487500.000.000.008.00
93139312009.10.15 17:13sell0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.10.16 13:411.487500.000.000.0024.00
93144712009.10.15 17:13sell limit0.04eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.10.16 13:411.48736cancelled
93119972009.10.16 02:22sell0.12gbpusd1.634260.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-6.800.00
93199512009.10.16 09:46buy stop0.01usdjpy91.5700.00092.5702009.10.16 13:0190.975cancelled
93207992009.10.16 12:07sell limit0.01usdjpy91.4500.00090.4502009.10.16 13:0190.953cancelled
93208002009.10.16 12:07sell stop0.01usdjpy90.9500.00089.9502009.10.16 13:0190.950deleted [hedge is prohibited]
93199552009.10.16 13:01buy0.01usdjpy90.9700.00091.4702009.10.22 08:1391.4700.000.000.005.47
93214412009.10.16 13:41sell stop0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.16 13:461.48766cancelled
93214622009.10.16 13:46sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.483502009.10.19 02:351.483500.000.000.004.00
93214992009.10.19 00:59sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.10.19 02:351.483500.000.000.0016.00
93254802009.10.19 00:59sell limit0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.10.19 02:351.48282cancelled
93264912009.10.19 02:35sell stop0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.10.19 02:361.48349cancelled
93264982009.10.19 02:36sell0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.487502009.10.26 18:171.487500.000.00-0.01-4.00
93265122009.10.19 05:14sell0.02eurusd1.487500.000001.487502009.10.26 18:171.487500.000.00-0.010.00
93275512009.10.19 08:54sell0.03eurusd1.491500.000001.487502009.10.26 18:171.487500.000.00-0.0412.00
93211062009.10.19 10:22buy0.02usdjpy90.4700.00091.4702009.10.22 08:1391.4700.000.000.0321.87
93295022009.10.19 10:23buy limit0.03usdjpy89.9700.00090.9702009.10.22 08:1391.475cancelled
93288212009.10.19 16:38sell0.04eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.10.26 18:171.487500.000.00-0.0432.00
93053922009.10.19 23:01buy0.27usdchf1.010680.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.022180.000.000.64303.76
93354212009.10.19 23:02buy limit0.41usdchf0.999180.000001.022182009.10.27 15:021.02258cancelled
93177802009.10.21 10:34sell0.16gbpusd1.653760.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-8.54312.00
93323092009.10.21 19:19sell0.06eurusd1.503500.000001.487502009.10.26 18:171.487500.000.00-0.0696.00
93532032009.10.21 19:19sell limit0.08eurusd1.511500.000001.495502009.10.26 18:171.48705cancelled
93581552009.10.22 08:13buy limit0.01usdjpy90.9700.00091.9702009.10.22 09:0491.585cancelled
93581542009.10.22 09:04buy0.01usdjpy91.5710.00091.5712009.10.29 18:0891.5710.000.000.000.00
93827232009.10.26 18:17sell stop0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.26 22:001.48745cancelled
93841482009.10.26 21:03buy stop0.01eurusd1.488660.000001.496662009.10.26 22:001.48763cancelled
93841492009.10.26 21:04buy limit0.01eurusd1.483660.000001.491662009.10.26 22:001.48763cancelled
93827252009.10.26 21:59sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.483502009.10.27 15:001.483500.000.000.004.00
93845042009.10.27 07:53sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.10.27 15:001.483500.000.000.0016.00
93881452009.10.27 07:53sell limit0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.10.27 15:001.48307cancelled
93913592009.10.27 15:00sell limit0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.27 15:071.47953cancelled
93914702009.10.27 15:02buy stop0.01usdchf1.026040.000001.031792009.10.27 16:531.02226cancelled
93914802009.10.27 15:02buy limit0.01usdchf1.019280.000001.025032009.10.27 16:531.02211cancelled
93913452009.10.27 15:07sell0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.475502009.10.28 17:011.475500.000.000.004.00
93925522009.10.27 16:32sell stop0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.10.27 16:531.02185cancelled
93916062009.10.27 16:40sell0.02eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.28 17:011.475500.000.000.0016.00
93926042009.10.27 16:40sell limit0.03eurusd1.487500.000001.479502009.10.28 17:011.47518cancelled
93926012009.10.27 16:53sell0.01usdchf1.021900.000001.021912009.10.29 13:531.021910.000.00-0.03-0.01
93927432009.10.27 17:33sell0.02usdchf1.024780.000001.021912009.10.29 13:531.021910.000.00-0.055.62
93585272009.10.28 10:16buy0.02usdjpy91.0710.00091.5712009.10.29 18:0891.5710.000.000.0110.92
94039882009.10.28 17:03sell limit0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.10.28 17:511.47155cancelled
94039722009.10.28 17:51sell0.01eurusd1.471500.000001.475502009.10.30 15:351.475500.000.00-0.01-4.00
94003692009.10.28 17:55buy0.03usdjpy90.5710.00091.5712009.10.29 18:0891.5710.000.000.0132.76
94046152009.10.28 17:56buy limit0.05usdjpy90.0710.00091.0712009.10.29 18:0891.585cancelled
93933922009.10.28 21:23sell0.03usdchf1.027660.000001.021912009.10.29 13:531.021910.000.00-0.0616.88
94066112009.10.28 21:24sell limit0.05usdchf1.030540.000001.024792009.10.29 13:531.02167cancelled
94046022009.10.29 10:12sell0.02eurusd1.475500.000001.475502009.10.30 15:351.475500.000.000.000.00
94147732009.10.29 13:53sell stop0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.10.29 14:081.02192cancelled
94125962009.10.29 13:59sell0.03eurusd1.479500.000001.475502009.10.30 15:351.475500.000.00-0.0112.00
94148722009.10.29 14:08sell0.01usdchf1.021900.000001.016152009.10.30 11:301.016150.000.00-0.015.66
94150952009.10.29 14:09sell limit0.02usdchf1.024780.000001.019032009.10.30 11:301.01567cancelled
94148802009.10.29 17:19sell0.04eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.10.30 15:351.475500.000.00-0.0132.00
94170342009.10.29 17:19sell limit0.06eurusd1.491500.000001.475502009.10.30 15:351.47546cancelled
94174202009.10.29 18:08buy stop0.01usdjpy92.0710.00093.0712009.10.29 18:1691.455cancelled
94174212009.10.29 18:16buy0.01usdjpy91.4700.00090.9702009.11.04 11:3090.9700.000.000.00-5.50
94174692009.10.30 07:08buy0.02usdjpy90.9700.00090.9702009.11.04 11:3090.9700.000.000.020.00
94235562009.10.30 11:30sell stop0.01usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.10.30 12:281.01901cancelled
94237202009.10.30 12:05buy stop0.01usdchf1.020280.000001.026032009.10.30 12:281.01931cancelled
94237282009.10.30 12:05buy limit0.01usdchf1.016400.000001.022152009.10.30 12:281.01936cancelled
94236272009.10.30 12:28sell0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.019032009.11.02 16:041.019030.000.00-0.01-0.01
94238512009.10.30 12:30sell0.02usdchf1.021900.000001.019032009.11.02 16:041.019030.000.00-0.015.63
94238972009.10.30 15:19sell0.03usdchf1.024780.000001.019032009.11.02 16:041.019030.000.00-0.0216.93
94254112009.10.30 15:20sell limit0.05usdchf1.027660.000001.021912009.11.02 16:041.01847cancelled
94255822009.10.30 15:35sell stop0.01eurusd1.471500.000001.463502009.10.30 15:431.47554cancelled
94256282009.10.30 15:43sell0.01eurusd1.475500.000001.475502009.11.02 19:321.475500.000.000.000.00
94219922009.10.30 17:01buy0.03usdjpy90.4700.00090.9702009.11.04 11:3090.9700.000.000.0216.49
94266382009.10.30 18:27buy0.05usdjpy89.9700.00090.9702009.11.04 11:3090.9700.000.000.0554.96
94273712009.10.30 18:28buy limit0.08usdjpy88.9700.00090.9702009.11.04 11:3091.001cancelled
94256382009.11.02 12:36sell0.02eurusd1.479500.000001.475502009.11.02 19:321.475500.000.000.008.00
94356992009.11.02 16:04sell stop0.01usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.02 18:321.01905cancelled
94340382009.11.02 16:19sell0.03eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.11.02 19:321.475500.000.000.0024.00
94360792009.11.02 16:20sell limit0.04eurusd1.487500.000001.479502009.11.02 19:321.47545cancelled
94370882009.11.02 18:15buy stop0.01usdchf1.020280.000001.026032009.11.02 18:321.01928cancelled
94370912009.11.02 18:15buy limit0.01usdchf1.016400.000001.022152009.11.02 18:321.01928cancelled
94359772009.11.02 18:32sell0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.021912009.11.04 14:261.021910.000.00-0.02-2.83
94371932009.11.02 18:58sell0.02usdchf1.021900.000001.021912009.11.04 14:261.021910.000.00-0.02-0.02
94378112009.11.02 19:32sell stop0.01eurusd1.471500.000001.463502009.11.02 20:231.47551cancelled
94378392009.11.02 20:23sell0.01eurusd1.475500.000001.471502009.11.03 10:331.471500.000.000.004.00
94382412009.11.03 01:09sell0.02eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.11.03 10:331.471500.000.000.0016.00
94401072009.11.03 01:10sell limit0.03eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.11.03 10:331.47120cancelled
94374632009.11.03 09:43sell0.03usdchf1.024780.000001.021912009.11.04 14:261.021910.000.00-0.028.43
94439792009.11.03 10:36sell limit0.01eurusd1.475500.000001.467502009.11.03 11:021.46736cancelled
94433502009.11.03 10:51sell0.05usdchf1.027660.000001.021912009.11.04 14:261.021910.000.00-0.0328.13
94439602009.11.03 11:02sell0.01eurusd1.467500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.02-20.00
94440802009.11.03 12:55sell0.08usdchf1.033410.000001.021912009.11.04 14:261.021910.000.00-0.0590.03
94452512009.11.03 12:56sell limit0.12usdchf1.039160.000001.027662009.11.04 14:261.02157cancelled
94442312009.11.03 20:00sell0.02eurusd1.471500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.09-32.00
94488172009.11.04 08:26sell0.03eurusd1.475500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.12-36.00
94551022009.11.04 11:30buy stop0.01usdjpy91.5700.00092.5702009.11.04 11:3290.974cancelled
94551072009.11.04 11:32buy0.01usdjpy90.9700.00090.4702009.11.12 16:2890.4700.000.000.02-5.53
94561992009.11.04 14:26sell stop0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.11.04 14:341.02192cancelled
94533632009.11.04 14:29sell0.04eurusd1.479500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.18-32.00
94562332009.11.04 14:34sell0.01usdchf1.021900.000001.016152009.11.04 20:091.016150.000.000.005.66
94563102009.11.04 14:34sell limit0.02usdchf1.024780.000001.019032009.11.04 20:091.01581cancelled
94588602009.11.04 20:12sell limit0.01usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.11.04 20:191.01490cancelled
94587962009.11.04 20:15sell0.01usdchf1.013260.000001.013272009.11.06 16:051.013270.000.00-0.03-0.01
94562452009.11.04 20:19sell0.06eurusd1.487500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.220.00
94589372009.11.04 20:24sell0.02usdchf1.016140.000001.013272009.11.06 16:051.013270.000.00-0.055.66
94551352009.11.05 02:32buy0.02usdjpy90.4700.00090.4702009.11.12 16:2890.4700.000.000.070.00
94591552009.11.05 08:00sell0.03usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.11.06 16:051.013270.000.00-0.0217.02
94640722009.11.05 08:01sell limit0.05usdchf1.021900.000001.016152009.11.06 16:051.01277cancelled
94622582009.11.06 15:18buy0.03usdjpy89.9700.00090.4702009.11.12 16:2890.4700.000.000.0716.58
94769212009.11.06 16:05sell stop0.01usdchf1.010380.000001.004632009.11.06 16:381.01610cancelled
94771812009.11.06 16:30buy stop0.01usdchf1.017400.000001.023152009.11.06 16:381.01635cancelled
94771832009.11.06 16:30buy limit0.01usdchf1.013520.000001.019272009.11.06 16:391.01634cancelled
94770362009.11.06 16:38sell0.01usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.09 08:541.010390.000.00-0.015.69
94772582009.11.06 16:39sell limit0.02usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.11.09 08:541.01001cancelled
93491132009.11.09 06:12sell0.22gbpusd1.673260.000001.634262009.11.27 08:111.634260.000.00-6.05858.00
94827732009.11.09 06:36sell limit0.30gbpusd1.692760.000001.653762009.11.27 08:121.63361cancelled
94589562009.11.09 08:17sell0.08eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.1664.00
94837292009.11.09 08:56sell limit0.01usdchf1.010380.000001.004632009.11.09 11:041.00730cancelled
94844022009.11.09 10:15buy stop0.01usdchf1.011640.000001.017392009.11.09 11:041.00772cancelled
94844102009.11.09 10:16buy limit0.01usdchf1.007760.000001.013512009.11.09 11:041.00774deleted [hedge is prohibited]
94837042009.11.09 11:04sell0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.004632009.11.11 09:211.004630.000.00-0.022.86
94848252009.11.10 06:16sell0.02usdchf1.010380.000001.004632009.11.11 09:211.004630.000.00-0.0111.45
94936502009.11.10 06:16sell limit0.03usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.11.11 09:211.00430cancelled
94763702009.11.11 05:04buy0.05usdjpy89.4700.00090.4702009.11.12 16:2890.4700.000.000.0755.27
95048172009.11.11 05:05buy limit0.08usdjpy88.4700.00090.4702009.11.12 16:2890.483cancelled
94833632009.11.11 09:21sell0.11eurusd1.503500.000001.487502009.11.12 16:191.487500.000.00-0.13176.00
95066172009.11.11 09:21sell stop0.01usdchf1.001740.000000.995992009.11.11 09:321.00473cancelled
95066262009.11.11 09:22sell limit0.15eurusd1.511500.000001.495502009.11.12 16:191.48717cancelled
95066672009.11.11 09:32sell0.01usdchf1.004620.000001.007512009.11.16 08:201.007510.000.00-0.04-2.87
95067432009.11.11 16:46sell0.02usdchf1.007500.000001.007512009.11.16 08:201.007510.000.00-0.06-0.02
95099632009.11.12 10:04sell0.03usdchf1.010380.000001.007512009.11.16 08:201.007510.000.00-0.048.55
95164692009.11.12 13:31sell0.05usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.11.16 08:201.007510.000.00-0.0628.54
95195302009.11.12 16:19sell stop0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.11.12 16:221.48744cancelled
95195382009.11.12 16:22sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.491502009.11.17 11:151.491500.000.000.00-4.00
95196762009.11.12 16:28buy limit0.01usdjpy89.9700.00090.9702009.11.12 16:4090.586cancelled
95196752009.11.12 16:40buy0.01usdjpy90.5700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.02-40.20
95178292009.11.12 21:39sell0.08usdchf1.019010.000001.007512009.11.16 08:201.007510.000.00-0.1191.31
95220322009.11.12 21:40sell limit0.12usdchf1.024760.000001.013262009.11.16 08:211.00731cancelled
95197962009.11.13 10:06buy0.02usdjpy90.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.14-68.91
95262652009.11.13 14:35buy0.03usdjpy89.5700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.16-86.14
95195952009.11.13 18:16sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.491502009.11.17 11:151.491500.000.00-0.020.00
95309222009.11.16 00:59sell0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.491502009.11.17 11:151.491500.000.00-0.0112.00
95391702009.11.16 08:21sell stop0.01usdchf1.004620.000000.998872009.11.16 09:101.00746cancelled
95392122009.11.16 09:10sell0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.007512009.11.16 20:011.007510.000.000.00-0.01
95395632009.11.16 18:15sell0.02usdchf1.010380.000001.007512009.11.16 20:011.007510.000.000.005.70
95440052009.11.16 18:22sell0.03usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.11.16 20:011.007510.000.000.0017.12
95442292009.11.16 18:23sell limit0.05usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.16 20:011.00724cancelled
95285232009.11.16 19:52buy0.05usdjpy89.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.28-114.85
95452842009.11.16 20:01sell stop0.01usdchf1.004620.000000.998872009.11.16 21:141.00742cancelled
95361342009.11.16 20:04sell0.04eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.11.17 11:151.491500.000.00-0.0232.00
95453992009.11.16 20:05sell limit0.06eurusd1.507500.000001.491502009.11.17 11:151.49160cancelled
95460812009.11.16 21:12buy stop0.01usdchf1.008760.000001.014512009.11.16 21:141.00771cancelled
95460832009.11.16 21:12buy limit0.01usdchf1.004870.000001.010622009.11.16 21:141.00774cancelled
95453292009.11.16 21:13sell0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.010392009.11.18 12:251.010390.000.00-0.02-2.86
95461452009.11.17 07:18sell0.02usdchf1.010380.000001.010392009.11.18 12:251.010390.000.00-0.01-0.02
95525312009.11.17 11:19sell limit0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.11.17 13:081.48758cancelled
95504072009.11.17 11:22sell0.03usdchf1.013260.000001.010392009.11.18 12:251.010390.000.00-0.028.52
95525082009.11.17 13:08sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.487502009.11.19 09:001.487500.000.00-0.030.00
95525652009.11.17 13:14sell0.05usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.18 12:251.010390.000.00-0.0328.45
95534402009.11.17 13:15sell limit0.08usdchf1.021890.000001.010392009.11.18 12:251.01003cancelled
95533942009.11.18 09:35sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.487502009.11.19 09:001.487500.000.00-0.038.00
95716612009.11.18 10:58sell0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.11.19 09:001.487500.000.00-0.0524.00
95734662009.11.18 10:59sell limit0.04eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.11.19 09:011.48716cancelled
95751112009.11.18 12:25sell stop0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.001752009.11.18 13:081.01044cancelled
95751432009.11.18 13:08sell0.01usdchf1.010380.000001.013272009.11.19 19:581.013270.000.00-0.02-2.85
95759732009.11.19 05:14sell0.02usdchf1.013260.000001.013272009.11.19 19:581.013270.000.000.00-0.02
95932932009.11.19 08:56sell0.03usdchf1.016140.000001.013272009.11.19 19:581.013270.000.000.008.50
95988572009.11.19 09:01sell stop0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.475502009.11.19 10:021.48758cancelled
95986882009.11.19 09:17sell0.05usdchf1.019020.000001.013272009.11.19 19:581.013270.000.000.0028.37
95994322009.11.19 09:18sell limit0.08usdchf1.024770.000001.013272009.11.19 19:581.01302cancelled
95988592009.11.19 10:02sell0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.483502009.11.20 13:051.483500.000.00-0.014.00
96007562009.11.19 18:22sell0.02eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.11.20 13:051.483500.000.00-0.0116.00
96120432009.11.19 18:23sell limit0.03eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.11.20 13:051.48311cancelled
96136902009.11.19 19:58sell stop0.01usdchf1.010380.000001.004632009.11.20 10:421.01612cancelled
96150752009.11.19 21:14buy stop0.01usdchf1.017400.000001.023152009.11.20 10:421.01638cancelled
96159222009.11.19 22:02buy limit0.01usdchf1.010670.000001.016422009.11.20 10:421.01637cancelled
96139002009.11.20 10:42sell0.01usdchf1.016140.000001.016152009.11.23 01:071.016150.000.00-0.01-0.01
96284222009.11.20 13:05sell0.02usdchf1.019020.000001.016152009.11.23 01:071.016150.000.00-0.015.65
96310312009.11.20 13:05sell stop0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.11.20 14:351.48360cancelled
96310542009.11.20 13:41sell0.03usdchf1.021900.000001.016152009.11.23 01:071.016150.000.00-0.0216.98
96318172009.11.20 13:42sell limit0.05usdchf1.024780.000001.019032009.11.23 01:071.01575cancelled
96310362009.11.20 14:35sell0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.06-12.00
96328382009.11.23 01:04sell0.02eurusd1.487500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.06-16.00
96424412009.11.23 01:15sell limit0.01usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.23 03:151.01327cancelled
96423152009.11.23 03:08sell0.03eurusd1.491500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.11-12.00
96423522009.11.23 03:15sell0.01usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.11.23 15:091.007510.000.000.005.71
96434622009.11.23 03:15sell limit0.02usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.23 15:091.00716cancelled
96434112009.11.23 08:15sell0.04eurusd1.495500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.120.00
96487092009.11.23 15:09sell stop0.01usdchf1.004620.000000.998872009.11.23 20:121.01042cancelled
96492772009.11.23 16:02buy stop0.01usdchf1.011700.000001.017452009.11.23 20:121.01060cancelled
96492832009.11.23 16:03buy limit0.01usdchf1.007810.000001.013562009.11.23 20:121.01064cancelled
96488022009.11.23 20:12sell0.01usdchf1.010380.000001.007512009.11.25 04:411.007510.000.00-0.022.85
96532602009.11.24 08:07sell0.02usdchf1.013260.000001.007512009.11.25 04:411.007510.000.00-0.0111.41
96657062009.11.24 08:07sell limit0.03usdchf1.016140.000001.010392009.11.25 04:411.00716cancelled
96885022009.11.25 05:14buy limit0.01usdchf1.004930.000001.010682009.11.25 09:091.00491deleted [hedge is prohibited]
96893712009.11.25 06:11buy stop0.01usdchf1.008790.000001.014542009.11.25 09:091.00495cancelled
96904752009.11.25 07:21sell limit0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.001752009.11.25 09:091.00470cancelled
96880152009.11.25 09:09sell0.01usdchf1.004620.000000.998872009.11.25 20:220.998870.000.000.005.76
96925042009.11.25 09:09sell limit0.02usdchf1.007500.000001.001752009.11.25 20:220.99806cancelled
95451802009.11.25 10:16buy0.08usdjpy88.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.17-91.88
96454122009.11.25 10:33sell0.06eurusd1.503500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.1248.00
96940422009.11.25 20:22sell0.08eurusd1.511500.000001.495502009.11.27 00:411.495500.000.00-0.16128.00
97049872009.11.25 20:22sell limit0.01usdchf0.998860.000000.993112009.11.25 21:360.99588cancelled
97050252009.11.25 20:23sell limit0.11eurusd1.519500.000001.503502009.11.27 00:411.49334cancelled
97049832009.11.25 21:36sell0.01usdchf0.995980.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.04-8.60
96936702009.11.26 04:30buy0.12usdjpy87.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.120.00
97063342009.11.26 07:53sell0.02usdchf0.998860.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.02-11.47
97167092009.11.26 07:54sell0.03usdchf1.001740.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.04-8.60
97167542009.11.26 15:48sell0.05usdchf1.004620.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.070.00
97129592009.11.27 00:16buy0.18usdjpy86.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.12206.73
97347442009.11.27 00:41sell stop0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.11.27 00:431.49559cancelled
97347582009.11.27 00:43sell0.01eurusd1.495500.000001.491502009.11.27 06:391.491500.000.000.004.00
97340402009.11.27 00:43buy0.27usdjpy85.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2587.0700.000.000.18620.19
97348322009.11.27 00:43buy limit0.41usdjpy83.0700.00087.0702009.12.01 03:2687.107cancelled
97348302009.11.27 01:05sell0.02eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.11.27 06:391.491500.000.000.0016.00
97355602009.11.27 01:05sell limit0.03eurusd1.503500.000001.495502009.11.27 06:391.49107cancelled
97252572009.11.27 03:32sell0.08usdchf1.010370.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.0645.79
97441372009.11.27 06:39sell stop0.01eurusd1.487500.000001.479502009.11.27 06:411.49155cancelled
97441422009.11.27 06:41sell0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.11.27 08:391.483500.000.000.008.00
97442372009.11.27 06:42sell limit0.02eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.11.27 08:401.48300cancelled
97466292009.11.27 08:12sell stop0.01gbpusd1.629420.000001.619672009.11.27 08:131.63436cancelled
97466332009.11.27 08:13sell0.01gbpusd1.634300.000001.639192009.11.30 17:311.639190.000.00-0.01-4.89
97396522009.11.27 08:36sell0.12usdchf1.016120.000001.004622009.11.30 00:031.004620.000.00-0.08137.37
97473842009.11.27 08:37sell limit0.18usdchf1.021870.000001.010372009.11.30 00:141.00480cancelled
97474762009.11.27 08:40sell stop0.01eurusd1.479500.000001.471502009.11.27 08:421.48351cancelled
97474812009.11.27 08:41sell0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.03-12.00
97475712009.11.27 09:35sell0.02eurusd1.487500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.06-16.00
97473892009.11.27 10:33sell0.02gbpusd1.639180.000001.639192009.11.30 17:311.639190.000.00-0.03-0.02
97490802009.11.27 10:38sell0.03eurusd1.491500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.09-12.00
97511782009.11.27 16:01sell0.03gbpusd1.644060.000001.639192009.11.30 17:311.639190.000.00-0.0414.61
97507572009.11.27 16:35sell0.04eurusd1.495500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.100.00
97602652009.11.27 22:48sell0.04gbpusd1.648940.000001.639192009.11.30 17:311.639190.000.00-0.0639.00
97690852009.11.30 00:14sell stop0.01usdchf1.001740.000000.995992009.11.30 02:011.00456cancelled
97691182009.11.30 00:18sell limit0.01usdchf1.007500.000001.001752009.11.30 02:021.00456cancelled
97691842009.11.30 00:23buy stop0.01usdchf1.008900.000001.014652009.11.30 02:011.00468cancelled
97691862009.11.30 02:01buy0.01usdchf1.005020.000001.002132009.12.04 14:371.002130.000.000.01-2.88
97605632009.11.30 02:07sell0.06eurusd1.503500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.1248.00
97697942009.11.30 02:18buy0.02usdchf1.002140.000001.002132009.12.04 14:371.002130.000.000.04-0.02
97690832009.11.30 05:05sell0.05gbpusd1.658690.000001.639192009.11.30 17:311.639190.000.000.0097.50
97710462009.11.30 05:29sell limit0.07gbpusd1.668440.000001.648942009.11.30 17:311.63873cancelled
97765042009.11.30 17:31sell stop0.01gbpusd1.634300.000001.624552009.11.30 17:371.63917cancelled
97765082009.11.30 17:37sell0.01gbpusd1.639180.000001.644072009.12.04 20:211.644070.000.00-0.07-4.89
97767532009.11.30 21:17sell0.02gbpusd1.644060.000001.644072009.12.04 20:211.644070.000.00-0.17-0.02
97811182009.12.01 03:26buy stop0.01usdjpy87.5770.00088.5772009.12.01 03:4086.973cancelled
97811212009.12.01 03:40buy0.01usdjpy86.9740.00087.9742009.12.03 13:1987.9740.000.000.0011.37
97812272009.12.01 03:40buy limit0.02usdjpy86.4740.00087.4742009.12.03 13:1987.996cancelled
97789312009.12.01 09:36sell0.03gbpusd1.648940.000001.644072009.12.04 20:211.644070.000.00-0.2014.61
97839952009.12.01 11:07sell0.04gbpusd1.653820.000001.644072009.12.04 20:211.644070.000.00-0.2639.00
97699522009.12.01 14:23buy0.03usdchf0.999260.000001.002132009.12.04 14:371.002130.000.000.058.59
97846392009.12.01 17:01sell0.05gbpusd1.663570.000001.644072009.12.04 20:211.644070.000.00-0.3497.50
97873682009.12.01 17:26sell limit0.07gbpusd1.673320.000001.653822009.12.04 20:211.64377cancelled
97698582009.12.03 08:22sell0.08eurusd1.511500.000001.495502009.12.04 14:571.495500.000.00-0.02128.00
98021012009.12.03 08:22sell limit0.11eurusd1.519500.000001.503502009.12.04 14:581.49500cancelled
98047372009.12.03 13:19buy limit0.01usdjpy87.4700.00088.4702009.12.03 14:1188.055cancelled
98047392009.12.03 14:11buy0.01usdjpy88.0700.00089.0702009.12.04 14:3089.0700.000.000.0011.23
98051802009.12.03 14:11buy limit0.02usdjpy87.5700.00088.5702009.12.04 14:3089.150cancelled
97858502009.12.03 14:38buy0.05usdchf0.996380.000001.002132009.12.04 14:371.002130.000.000.0228.69
98057212009.12.03 14:39buy limit0.08usdchf0.990630.000001.002132009.12.04 14:371.00289cancelled
98176692009.12.04 14:30buy stop0.01usdjpy89.5800.00090.5802009.12.04 14:3288.984cancelled
98176732009.12.04 14:32buy0.01usdjpy88.9800.00089.9802009.12.04 17:1989.9800.000.000.0011.11
98177882009.12.04 14:35buy limit0.02usdjpy88.4800.00089.4802009.12.04 17:1990.035cancelled
98178302009.12.04 14:37buy limit0.01usdchf1.002040.000001.007792009.12.04 14:401.00640cancelled
98178222009.12.04 14:40buy0.01usdchf1.005920.000001.011672009.12.04 16:351.011670.000.000.005.68
98179972009.12.04 14:41buy limit0.02usdchf1.003040.000001.008792009.12.04 16:351.01203cancelled
98182672009.12.04 14:58sell limit0.01eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.12.04 15:011.49127cancelled
98182562009.12.04 15:01sell0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.487502009.12.04 17:301.487500.000.000.004.00
98184442009.12.04 15:10sell0.02eurusd1.495500.000001.487502009.12.04 17:301.487500.000.000.0016.00
98186552009.12.04 15:11sell limit0.03eurusd1.499500.000001.491502009.12.04 17:301.48726cancelled
98199112009.12.04 16:35buy limit0.01usdchf1.010640.000001.016392009.12.04 17:281.01451cancelled
98209562009.12.04 17:19buy limit0.01usdjpy89.4700.00090.4702009.12.04 20:4690.580cancelled
98212132009.12.04 17:31sell limit0.01eurusd1.491500.000001.483502009.12.04 19:501.48355cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -151.06 18 242.05
Closed P/L: 18 090.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
98211832009.12.04 19:50sell0.01eurusd1.483500.000001.47550 1.485950.000.000.00-2.45
98199102009.12.04 17:27buy0.01usdchf1.014520.000001.02027 1.016460.000.000.001.91
98209412009.12.04 20:46buy0.01usdjpy90.5700.00091.570 90.5290.000.000.00-0.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.99
 Floating P/L: -0.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
98211232009.12.04 17:28buy limit0.02usdchf1.011640.000001.01739 1.01684Blessing
98237782009.12.04 19:51sell limit0.02eurusd1.487500.000001.47950 1.48575Blessing
98244752009.12.04 20:21sell stop0.01gbpusd1.639180.000001.62943 1.64730Blessing
98245672009.12.04 20:26sell limit0.01gbpusd1.648940.000001.63919 1.64730Blessing
98249242009.12.04 20:46buy limit0.02usdjpy90.0700.00091.070 90.559Blessing
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 18 090.99 Floating P/L: -0.99 Margin: 34.84
Balance: 23 090.99 Equity: 23 090.00 Free Margin: 23 055.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 37 767.15 Gross Loss: 19 676.16 Total Net Profit: 18 090.99
Profit Factor: 1.92 Expected Payoff: 8.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 715.90 (20.73%) Relative Drawdown: 20.73% (1 715.90)
 
Total Trades: 2194 Short Positions (won %): 1357 (66.25%) Long Positions (won %): 837 (71.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1501 (68.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 693 (31.59%)
Largest profit trade: 1 057.58 loss trade: -394.91
Average profit trade: 25.16 loss trade: -28.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (278.59) consecutive losses ($): 16 (-1 305.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 423.91 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 305.93 (16)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2