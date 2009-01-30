|Account: 90954
|Name: George Dimitrovski
|Currency: USD
|2009 December 4, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5325224
|2009.01.29 23:55
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5326053
|2009.01.30 00:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.01.30 01:24
|1.2897
|cancelled
|5326062
|2009.01.30 00:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.01.30 02:56
|1.1521
|cancelled
|5326063
|2009.01.30 00:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.08
|0.00
|90.58
|2009.01.30 00:25
|89.99
|cancelled
|5326067
|2009.01.30 00:16
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.73
|0.00
|90.23
|2009.01.30 00:25
|89.98
|cancelled
|5326087
|2009.01.30 00:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.01.30 00:25
|89.96
|cancelled
|5326264
|2009.01.30 00:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.01.30 02:26
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|5326545
|2009.01.30 00:38
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.01.30 00:55
|1.2245
|cancelled
|5326546
|2009.01.30 00:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.01.30 08:09
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|5326855
|2009.01.30 01:05
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|89.70
|2009.01.30 02:26
|89.39
|cancelled
|5326041
|2009.01.30 01:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.01.30 09:22
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5329002
|2009.01.30 02:26
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|88.70
|2009.01.30 02:29
|89.43
|cancelled
|5329041
|2009.01.30 02:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.01.30 09:19
|89.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|5328643
|2009.01.30 02:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.01.30 09:22
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5326057
|2009.01.30 02:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.01.30 08:38
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|5327844
|2009.01.30 03:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.01.30 08:09
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|5329996
|2009.01.30 03:35
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.01.30 09:22
|1.2867
|cancelled
|5330013
|2009.01.30 03:37
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1499
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.01.30 08:38
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5330064
|2009.01.30 03:44
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.01.30 08:09
|1.2220
|cancelled
|5329647
|2009.01.30 03:54
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.01.30 09:19
|89.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.21
|5330575
|2009.01.30 04:34
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.01.30 09:19
|89.24
|cancelled
|5333874
|2009.01.30 08:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2009.01.30 08:17
|1.2235
|cancelled
|5333881
|2009.01.30 08:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|5334427
|2009.01.30 08:38
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.01.30 08:41
|1.1574
|cancelled
|5334438
|2009.01.30 08:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.01.30 12:54
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|5335230
|2009.01.30 09:19
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.95
|0.00
|88.45
|2009.01.30 09:48
|89.45
|cancelled
|5334694
|2009.01.30 09:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|5335330
|2009.01.30 09:22
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.01.30 09:23
|1.2869
|cancelled
|5335364
|2009.01.30 09:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.01.30 12:54
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5335272
|2009.01.30 09:31
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.01.30 12:54
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.62
|5335234
|2009.01.30 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 08:46
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|5336077
|2009.01.30 10:03
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.01.30 12:54
|1.2817
|cancelled
|5336270
|2009.01.30 10:11
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.01.30 12:55
|1.1602
|cancelled
|5336061
|2009.01.30 10:42
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|5339095
|2009.01.30 12:54
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.01.30 13:48
|1.2844
|cancelled
|5339128
|2009.01.30 12:55
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.01.30 13:02
|1.1635
|cancelled
|5337721
|2009.01.30 12:57
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.27
|5336499
|2009.01.30 12:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 08:46
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.59
|5339121
|2009.01.30 13:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.01.30 15:08
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|5339168
|2009.01.30 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.01.30 16:11
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5340078
|2009.01.30 14:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.01.30 15:08
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.58
|5339977
|2009.01.30 14:32
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.80
|5341001
|2009.01.30 14:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.01.30 16:11
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5341620
|2009.01.30 14:50
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.01.30 15:08
|1.1660
|cancelled
|5341954
|2009.01.30 15:08
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.01.30 15:09
|1.1648
|cancelled
|5341956
|2009.01.30 15:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.02 02:17
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5341990
|2009.01.30 15:12
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.01.30 20:31
|1.2291
|cancelled
|5342402
|2009.01.30 15:34
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.01.30 16:11
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5343538
|2009.01.30 16:11
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.01.30 16:24
|1.2871
|cancelled
|5343555
|2009.01.30 16:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.01.30 16:36
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5343911
|2009.01.30 16:38
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.01.30 16:51
|1.2798
|cancelled
|5342946
|2009.01.30 16:44
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.02 02:17
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.29
|5339984
|2009.01.30 16:50
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 08:46
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.77
|5343877
|2009.01.30 16:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.01.30 22:24
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5345352
|2009.01.30 17:30
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|89.70
|2009.02.02 08:46
|89.43
|cancelled
|5345141
|2009.01.30 17:41
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.02 02:17
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.88
|5345379
|2009.01.30 17:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.01.30 22:24
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5346189
|2009.01.30 18:21
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.02 02:17
|1.1655
|cancelled
|5346249
|2009.01.30 18:29
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.01.30 22:24
|1.2766
|cancelled
|5348112
|2009.01.30 20:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.01.30 20:35
|1.2296
|cancelled
|5348126
|2009.01.30 20:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.01.30 21:52
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|5348967
|2009.01.30 21:15
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.01.30 21:52
|1.2247
|cancelled
|5349339
|2009.01.30 21:52
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.01.30 22:06
|1.2266
|cancelled
|5349341
|2009.01.30 22:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-10.08
|5349839
|2009.01.30 22:24
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.01.30 22:24
|1.2770
|cancelled
|5349843
|2009.01.30 22:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.02.02 02:30
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|5.00
|5350158
|2009.01.30 22:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-16.14
|5352071
|2009.02.02 00:57
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.02 02:30
|1.2716
|cancelled
|5353570
|2009.02.02 02:17
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.02 03:14
|1.1652
|cancelled
|5353890
|2009.02.02 02:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.02.02 03:14
|1.2746
|cancelled
|5354018
|2009.02.02 03:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 07:34
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-31.60
|5353711
|2009.02.02 03:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.03 10:25
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5352070
|2009.02.02 03:27
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-18.15
|5354980
|2009.02.02 07:52
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-16.14
|5358081
|2009.02.02 08:47
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.02.02 09:33
|89.20
|cancelled
|5358069
|2009.02.02 09:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 22:55
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|5357866
|2009.02.02 11:26
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|5354812
|2009.02.02 12:37
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.03 10:25
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.29
|5354810
|2009.02.02 12:38
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 07:35
|1.3067
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-59.40
|5362421
|2009.02.02 14:50
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|32.27
|5360281
|2009.02.02 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 22:55
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5363803
|2009.02.02 15:40
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-37.50
|5367194
|2009.02.02 16:17
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.02 22:55
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.77
|5367816
|2009.02.02 16:37
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-40.00
|5368753
|2009.02.02 16:57
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|89.70
|2009.02.02 22:55
|89.45
|cancelled
|5363777
|2009.02.02 18:31
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.03 10:25
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.88
|5369237
|2009.02.02 18:31
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-30.00
|5371967
|2009.02.02 19:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.03 10:26
|1.1653
|cancelled
|5375810
|2009.02.02 22:55
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|88.70
|2009.02.02 23:25
|89.45
|cancelled
|5375908
|2009.02.02 23:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.03 06:28
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|5377833
|2009.02.03 03:16
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.03 06:28
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|5381935
|2009.02.03 04:35
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.03 06:28
|89.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.77
|5383930
|2009.02.03 05:16
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|89.70
|2009.02.03 06:28
|89.44
|cancelled
|5384777
|2009.02.03 06:28
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|88.70
|2009.02.03 08:25
|89.70
|cancelled
|5384797
|2009.02.03 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.02.03 15:31
|89.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.61
|5387444
|2009.02.03 09:05
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|89.45
|2009.02.03 15:32
|89.16
|cancelled
|5365936
|2009.02.03 10:24
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.75
|5388864
|2009.02.03 10:26
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.03 11:32
|1.1624
|cancelled
|5389613
|2009.02.03 11:04
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.02.03 15:10
|1.2392
|cancelled
|5388883
|2009.02.03 11:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.49
|5390507
|2009.02.03 12:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-8.66
|5391322
|2009.02.03 12:59
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-6.49
|5392119
|2009.02.03 14:56
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|5393780
|2009.02.03 15:10
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2424
|2009.02.03 15:20
|1.2407
|cancelled
|5371977
|2009.02.03 15:14
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|0.00
|5393773
|2009.02.03 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.02
|5394783
|2009.02.03 15:32
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|88.70
|2009.02.03 15:46
|88.95
|cancelled
|5394740
|2009.02.03 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.95
|0.00
|88.95
|2009.02.04 08:25
|88.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|5395430
|2009.02.03 16:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2384
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.00
|5395229
|2009.02.03 16:07
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|55.00
|5394900
|2009.02.03 16:09
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1449
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|51.95
|5397301
|2009.02.03 16:49
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1399
|0.0000
|1.1499
|2009.02.04 12:03
|1.1549
|cancelled
|5396836
|2009.02.03 17:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|88.95
|2009.02.04 08:25
|88.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.62
|5397268
|2009.02.03 17:19
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|150.00
|5397264
|2009.02.03 17:21
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|6.06
|5399354
|2009.02.03 17:59
|sell limit
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3070
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.04 12:02
|1.2922
|cancelled
|5399472
|2009.02.03 20:42
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2334
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|16.15
|5399061
|2009.02.03 23:05
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|88.95
|2009.02.04 08:25
|88.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.86
|5407682
|2009.02.03 23:45
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.02.04 08:25
|88.93
|cancelled
|5403661
|2009.02.04 07:19
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2284
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.45
|5417615
|2009.02.04 08:00
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2234
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.02.04 08:40
|1.2386
|cancelled
|5418658
|2009.02.04 08:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.70
|0.00
|88.20
|2009.02.04 14:16
|89.20
|cancelled
|5419338
|2009.02.04 08:40
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2424
|2009.02.04 08:55
|1.2412
|cancelled
|5419322
|2009.02.04 08:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.04 12:46
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5420894
|2009.02.04 10:46
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2384
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.04 12:46
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|5423533
|2009.02.04 11:35
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.04 12:46
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.09
|5424513
|2009.02.04 12:02
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.04 12:09
|1.2897
|cancelled
|5424671
|2009.02.04 12:04
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.02.04 12:12
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5424492
|2009.02.04 12:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.04 12:35
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5424640
|2009.02.04 12:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.04 13:30
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|5425220
|2009.02.04 12:15
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2334
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2009.02.04 12:46
|1.2411
|cancelled
|5425845
|2009.02.04 12:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.04 12:58
|1.2869
|cancelled
|5426056
|2009.02.04 12:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2009.02.04 12:53
|1.2398
|cancelled
|5426155
|2009.02.04 12:52
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.04 13:30
|1.1636
|cancelled
|5426059
|2009.02.04 12:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2299
|2009.02.04 19:47
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.13
|5425895
|2009.02.04 12:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.04 13:30
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5427109
|2009.02.04 13:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.04 13:37
|1.2843
|cancelled
|5427121
|2009.02.04 13:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.04 13:49
|1.1599
|cancelled
|5427140
|2009.02.04 13:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.04 17:09
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5427239
|2009.02.04 13:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.04 17:08
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5418687
|2009.02.04 14:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.20
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-19.24
|5428446
|2009.02.04 14:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.04 17:09
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5427230
|2009.02.04 14:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2299
|2009.02.04 19:47
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.20
|5428956
|2009.02.04 15:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.04 17:08
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.31
|5430457
|2009.02.04 15:29
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2299
|0.0000
|1.2299
|2009.02.04 19:47
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5430388
|2009.02.04 16:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.04 17:09
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5429920
|2009.02.04 16:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|89.45
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-32.99
|5432337
|2009.02.04 16:12
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2299
|2009.02.04 19:47
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.26
|5431349
|2009.02.04 16:16
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.04 17:08
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.93
|5433404
|2009.02.04 16:40
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.04 17:10
|1.2842
|cancelled
|5433596
|2009.02.04 16:52
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2299
|2009.02.04 19:47
|1.2302
|cancelled
|5433660
|2009.02.04 16:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.02.04 17:08
|1.1606
|cancelled
|5434123
|2009.02.04 17:09
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.05 09:12
|1.1635
|cancelled
|5434177
|2009.02.04 17:10
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.04 17:11
|1.2845
|cancelled
|5434220
|2009.02.04 17:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.04 20:23
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5433562
|2009.02.04 17:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-41.23
|5435119
|2009.02.04 18:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.04 20:23
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5436346
|2009.02.04 19:00
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.04 20:23
|1.2816
|cancelled
|5437005
|2009.02.04 19:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.04 20:07
|1.2321
|cancelled
|5437004
|2009.02.04 20:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.02.05 10:08
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.00
|5438009
|2009.02.04 20:24
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.04 20:38
|1.2845
|cancelled
|5438053
|2009.02.04 20:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.05 09:17
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|5.00
|5438614
|2009.02.04 20:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.02.05 10:08
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|4.06
|5439222
|2009.02.04 21:18
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.05 09:17
|1.2796
|cancelled
|5439430
|2009.02.05 09:02
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.02.05 10:08
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|5434100
|2009.02.05 09:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.05 14:07
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5453877
|2009.02.05 09:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.02.05 09:21
|1.2819
|cancelled
|5453942
|2009.02.05 09:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.05 13:47
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|5454379
|2009.02.05 09:43
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.05 10:08
|1.2325
|cancelled
|5454871
|2009.02.05 10:09
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.05 10:14
|1.2302
|cancelled
|5454701
|2009.02.05 10:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.05 13:47
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5454986
|2009.02.05 10:13
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.02.05 10:14
|1.2294
|cancelled
|5454859
|2009.02.05 10:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.02.05 10:25
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|5455318
|2009.02.05 10:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.02.05 10:29
|1.2243
|cancelled
|5455324
|2009.02.05 10:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 15:22
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|5454496
|2009.02.05 10:37
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.05 14:07
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|5455926
|2009.02.05 11:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.05 13:47
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|5456199
|2009.02.05 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 15:22
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5456397
|2009.02.05 11:17
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.05 14:07
|1.1639
|cancelled
|5457336
|2009.02.05 13:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.05 13:47
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5435871
|2009.02.05 13:17
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-43.98
|5459980
|2009.02.05 13:45
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.05 13:47
|1.2841
|cancelled
|5460132
|2009.02.05 13:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.05 14:04
|1.2818
|cancelled
|5457366
|2009.02.05 13:49
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 15:22
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|5460095
|2009.02.05 14:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.05 14:36
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5460677
|2009.02.05 14:07
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.05 14:26
|1.1624
|cancelled
|5460682
|2009.02.05 14:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.05 19:40
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|5461655
|2009.02.05 14:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.02.05 14:38
|1.2770
|cancelled
|5461716
|2009.02.05 14:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.06 03:51
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|5461189
|2009.02.05 14:41
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 15:22
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.27
|5462843
|2009.02.05 15:06
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.05 23:42
|1.1730
|cancelled
|5463144
|2009.02.05 15:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.06 03:51
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|5.00
|5463257
|2009.02.05 15:21
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 15:22
|1.2285
|cancelled
|5463336
|2009.02.05 15:23
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.05 15:51
|1.2293
|cancelled
|5463329
|2009.02.05 15:51
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.02.05 18:05
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|5465015
|2009.02.05 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.02.05 18:05
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.15
|5464452
|2009.02.05 16:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.06 03:51
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|15.00
|5460340
|2009.02.05 17:24
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|90.45
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-32.99
|5466944
|2009.02.05 17:25
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.02.05 23:41
|1.2322
|cancelled
|5467132
|2009.02.05 18:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.05 20:59
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5475774
|2009.02.05 23:39
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.06 03:51
|1.2769
|cancelled
|5475780
|2009.02.05 23:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.02.06 01:28
|1.2321
|cancelled
|5475786
|2009.02.05 23:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2009.02.06 09:25
|1.1701
|cancelled
|5475864
|2009.02.05 23:54
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.06 01:28
|1.2325
|cancelled
|5476721
|2009.02.06 01:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.06 18:36
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|5478120
|2009.02.06 03:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.06 18:36
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5479139
|2009.02.06 03:51
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.02.06 06:06
|1.2793
|cancelled
|5479177
|2009.02.06 06:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.06 14:42
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5479641
|2009.02.06 07:44
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.06 18:36
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.08
|5482878
|2009.02.06 08:36
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.06 18:36
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|5475925
|2009.02.06 09:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.09 08:52
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|5481156
|2009.02.06 10:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.06 14:42
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5475781
|2009.02.06 11:01
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|91.45
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|43.98
|5484025
|2009.02.06 12:59
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.06 18:36
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|5489193
|2009.02.06 13:39
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.02.09 00:00
|1.2188
|cancelled
|5486471
|2009.02.06 15:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.09 03:45
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-22.50
|5485236
|2009.02.06 15:26
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.09 08:52
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-4.29
|5487363
|2009.02.06 17:18
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|91.95
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|120.95
|5506790
|2009.02.09 00:00
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdjpy
|92.45
|0.00
|91.45
|2009.02.09 07:04
|90.94
|cancelled
|5506948
|2009.02.09 00:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2009.02.09 00:10
|1.2196
|cancelled
|5507047
|2009.02.09 00:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.02.09 01:48
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|5508714
|2009.02.09 00:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.02.09 01:48
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.22
|5507002
|2009.02.09 01:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.09 03:45
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5506854
|2009.02.09 01:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.09 08:52
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|5510100
|2009.02.09 01:38
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.09 01:48
|1.2161
|cancelled
|5510142
|2009.02.09 01:42
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2009.02.09 03:45
|1.2918
|cancelled
|5510269
|2009.02.09 01:48
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2120
|0.0000
|1.2070
|2009.02.09 01:56
|1.2143
|cancelled
|5510345
|2009.02.09 01:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.09 08:52
|1.1654
|cancelled
|5510280
|2009.02.09 01:56
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.09 15:06
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.14
|5511381
|2009.02.09 03:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.09 15:06
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5512690
|2009.02.09 03:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.09 03:49
|1.2919
|cancelled
|5512695
|2009.02.09 03:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.09 07:11
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5513708
|2009.02.09 05:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.09 07:11
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5515193
|2009.02.09 06:11
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.09 07:11
|1.2891
|cancelled
|5516145
|2009.02.09 07:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.09 07:33
|91.19
|cancelled
|5513456
|2009.02.09 07:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.09 15:06
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.14
|5516388
|2009.02.09 07:11
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.09 07:31
|1.2899
|cancelled
|5516401
|2009.02.09 07:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.50
|5516156
|2009.02.09 07:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.20
|0.00
|91.20
|2009.02.10 01:32
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|5517146
|2009.02.09 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.09 15:06
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.37
|5518439
|2009.02.09 08:52
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.09 12:21
|1.1623
|cancelled
|5518483
|2009.02.09 08:55
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.02.09 15:07
|1.2215
|cancelled
|5517812
|2009.02.09 09:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.45
|0.00
|91.20
|2009.02.10 01:32
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.48
|5517781
|2009.02.09 09:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.00
|5520680
|2009.02.09 11:22
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-7.50
|5520595
|2009.02.09 12:09
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|91.70
|0.00
|91.20
|2009.02.10 01:32
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.45
|5518441
|2009.02.09 12:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.09 18:38
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|5522740
|2009.02.09 12:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.00
|5524117
|2009.02.09 12:49
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|91.95
|0.00
|91.45
|2009.02.10 01:32
|91.14
|cancelled
|5524510
|2009.02.09 13:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.09 18:38
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5526288
|2009.02.09 14:17
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.09 18:38
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.47
|5524778
|2009.02.09 14:18
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|30.00
|5528122
|2009.02.09 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.09 18:38
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.24
|5528612
|2009.02.09 15:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2009.02.09 15:10
|1.2219
|cancelled
|5528669
|2009.02.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.02.09 21:35
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.11
|5528134
|2009.02.09 15:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3070
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|80.00
|5530347
|2009.02.09 15:41
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1499
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.09 18:38
|1.1603
|cancelled
|5530543
|2009.02.09 15:50
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.09 21:35
|1.2169
|cancelled
|5530936
|2009.02.09 16:00
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3020
|2009.02.10 00:53
|1.2967
|cancelled
|5535571
|2009.02.09 18:38
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.09 21:46
|1.1638
|cancelled
|5538927
|2009.02.09 21:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2095
|2009.02.09 21:46
|1.2170
|cancelled
|5535565
|2009.02.09 21:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.10 01:17
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|5538928
|2009.02.09 21:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.05
|5539862
|2009.02.09 22:28
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.10 01:17
|1.1698
|cancelled
|5543950
|2009.02.10 00:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.10 00:54
|1.2971
|cancelled
|5543975
|2009.02.10 00:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.10 01:18
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5539863
|2009.02.10 00:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5544916
|2009.02.10 01:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.10 01:18
|1.1709
|cancelled
|5544903
|2009.02.10 01:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.02.10 04:19
|1.1759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|5545344
|2009.02.10 01:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.10 02:00
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5545382
|2009.02.10 01:18
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.10 01:18
|1.2916
|cancelled
|5546243
|2009.02.10 01:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.95
|0.00
|90.45
|2009.02.10 02:58
|91.44
|cancelled
|5546566
|2009.02.10 01:42
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.15
|5546931
|2009.02.10 01:58
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.10 04:19
|1.1760
|cancelled
|5546934
|2009.02.10 01:58
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.10 02:00
|1.2869
|cancelled
|5547141
|2009.02.10 02:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.10 02:01
|1.2871
|cancelled
|5547168
|2009.02.10 02:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.10 02:07
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5547991
|2009.02.10 02:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.10 02:12
|1.2847
|cancelled
|5548000
|2009.02.10 02:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.10 04:41
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5546349
|2009.02.10 02:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.45
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.10 10:23
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|5549462
|2009.02.10 03:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.10 04:41
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5550999
|2009.02.10 03:38
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.70
|0.00
|91.20
|2009.02.10 10:23
|90.90
|cancelled
|5551282
|2009.02.10 03:54
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.10 04:41
|1.2816
|cancelled
|5551875
|2009.02.10 04:20
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1799
|2009.02.10 04:41
|1.1779
|cancelled
|5551834
|2009.02.10 04:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.07
|5552558
|2009.02.10 04:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.10 06:35
|1.2846
|cancelled
|5553661
|2009.02.10 05:31
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.84
|5548530
|2009.02.10 06:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|5554321
|2009.02.10 06:34
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.30
|5552589
|2009.02.10 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|5556030
|2009.02.10 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|5556022
|2009.02.10 08:38
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.46
|5557778
|2009.02.10 08:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|5558959
|2009.02.10 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|5558648
|2009.02.10 10:04
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.84
|5555947
|2009.02.10 10:12
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.20
|5560273
|2009.02.10 10:23
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.10 10:26
|90.95
|cancelled
|5560291
|2009.02.10 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.95
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.10 17:06
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5561073
|2009.02.10 10:52
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.02.10 16:33
|1.2194
|cancelled
|5561370
|2009.02.10 11:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.20
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.10 17:06
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|5560382
|2009.02.10 11:39
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5560984
|2009.02.10 11:39
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5563002
|2009.02.10 16:04
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.38
|5563005
|2009.02.10 16:04
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5569125
|2009.02.10 16:33
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2009.02.10 16:36
|1.2220
|cancelled
|5569127
|2009.02.10 16:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-16.10
|5562887
|2009.02.10 17:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|91.45
|0.00
|90.95
|2009.02.10 17:06
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.49
|5569492
|2009.02.10 17:01
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3070
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.10 17:35
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|5571291
|2009.02.10 17:07
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.20
|0.00
|90.70
|2009.02.10 17:12
|90.59
|cancelled
|5571200
|2009.02.10 17:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|90.45
|2009.02.10 19:21
|90.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|5571952
|2009.02.10 17:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-28.18
|5569479
|2009.02.10 17:25
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1509
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.21
|5573213
|2009.02.10 17:35
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2009.02.10 17:42
|1.2945
|cancelled
|5573202
|2009.02.10 17:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.10 19:21
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5574942
|2009.02.10 18:05
|buy limit
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.1409
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.10 20:23
|1.1611
|cancelled
|5574840
|2009.02.10 18:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-18.12
|5575417
|2009.02.10 18:22
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.02.10 19:21
|1.2893
|cancelled
|5574429
|2009.02.10 18:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.95
|0.00
|90.45
|2009.02.10 19:21
|90.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.06
|5576254
|2009.02.10 19:21
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-16.10
|5577475
|2009.02.10 19:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|89.70
|2009.02.10 19:23
|90.42
|cancelled
|5577496
|2009.02.10 19:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.10 19:22
|1.2896
|cancelled
|5577530
|2009.02.10 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.10 20:31
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5577545
|2009.02.10 19:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.45
|0.00
|89.95
|2009.02.11 06:42
|89.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.56
|5578826
|2009.02.10 20:02
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.10 20:31
|1.2843
|cancelled
|5578859
|2009.02.10 20:03
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.11 06:42
|89.91
|cancelled
|5578773
|2009.02.10 20:14
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|5579471
|2009.02.10 20:23
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.10 20:40
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5579806
|2009.02.10 20:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.10 20:33
|1.2845
|cancelled
|5579818
|2009.02.10 20:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 02:07
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.50
|5579483
|2009.02.10 20:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.11 16:07
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5581139
|2009.02.10 21:48
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.11 16:07
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.31
|5581022
|2009.02.10 21:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 02:07
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|5.00
|5582254
|2009.02.10 22:47
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 02:07
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|15.00
|5583768
|2009.02.10 23:30
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 02:08
|1.2867
|cancelled
|5589013
|2009.02.11 02:08
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.11 02:08
|1.2871
|cancelled
|5589032
|2009.02.11 02:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 16:15
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|5589769
|2009.02.11 06:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 16:15
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5592260
|2009.02.11 06:42
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.70
|0.00
|89.20
|2009.02.11 06:52
|90.19
|cancelled
|5592362
|2009.02.11 06:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.12 01:24
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|5592513
|2009.02.11 07:20
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 16:15
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|5593920
|2009.02.11 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 16:15
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5582224
|2009.02.11 09:54
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.11 16:07
|1.1599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.93
|5580520
|2009.02.11 10:01
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.21
|5596856
|2009.02.11 10:34
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.02.11 16:07
|1.1602
|cancelled
|5595286
|2009.02.11 14:49
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 16:15
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|5603071
|2009.02.11 15:29
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2009.02.11 16:16
|1.2895
|cancelled
|5604280
|2009.02.11 16:07
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.11 16:41
|1.1634
|cancelled
|5604731
|2009.02.11 16:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 16:41
|1.2870
|cancelled
|5597018
|2009.02.11 16:32
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.57
|5604706
|2009.02.11 16:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 18:11
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5604257
|2009.02.11 16:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.12 10:02
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|5593470
|2009.02.11 16:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.45
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.12 01:24
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|5.54
|5606345
|2009.02.11 17:12
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2009.02.11 17:22
|1.2416
|cancelled
|5606645
|2009.02.11 17:22
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.12 10:02
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|8.60
|5606734
|2009.02.11 17:23
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.11 17:23
|1.2432
|cancelled
|5606728
|2009.02.11 17:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.11 19:27
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.01
|5606641
|2009.02.11 17:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.11 18:11
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5606855
|2009.02.11 17:54
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|90.20
|2009.02.12 01:24
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|16.63
|5607602
|2009.02.11 18:02
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.12 10:02
|1.1639
|cancelled
|5607771
|2009.02.11 18:11
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.11 18:11
|1.2867
|cancelled
|5607783
|2009.02.11 18:11
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.11 18:29
|1.2869
|cancelled
|5607802
|2009.02.11 18:29
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.12 09:36
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|5608118
|2009.02.11 18:34
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|90.95
|0.00
|90.45
|2009.02.12 01:24
|90.17
|cancelled
|5607610
|2009.02.11 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.11 19:27
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|5609009
|2009.02.11 19:21
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2384
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2009.02.11 19:27
|1.2465
|cancelled
|5609046
|2009.02.11 19:27
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2534
|2009.02.11 19:30
|1.2448
|cancelled
|5609049
|2009.02.11 19:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.12 09:56
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|5608833
|2009.02.11 20:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.12 09:36
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|5.00
|5609821
|2009.02.11 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.12 09:56
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|4.02
|5611621
|2009.02.11 22:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.12 09:56
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|12.05
|5614075
|2009.02.11 23:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2424
|2009.02.12 09:57
|1.2451
|cancelled
|5616583
|2009.02.12 01:31
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.45
|0.00
|89.95
|2009.02.12 04:26
|89.95
|cancelled
|5611452
|2009.02.12 02:55
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.12 09:36
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5619034
|2009.02.12 03:35
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.12 09:36
|1.2868
|cancelled
|5616253
|2009.02.12 04:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.95
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-19.08
|5624556
|2009.02.12 09:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 09:37
|1.2868
|cancelled
|5624578
|2009.02.12 09:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.12 11:12
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5625396
|2009.02.12 09:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2534
|2009.02.12 10:26
|1.2423
|cancelled
|5625817
|2009.02.12 10:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.12 10:12
|1.1627
|cancelled
|5625822
|2009.02.12 10:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.12 15:18
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|5626306
|2009.02.12 10:17
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.12 11:12
|1.2819
|cancelled
|5625410
|2009.02.12 10:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.12 15:34
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|5627329
|2009.02.12 11:06
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.12 15:34
|1.2476
|cancelled
|5627551
|2009.02.12 11:12
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.12 13:12
|1.2847
|cancelled
|5627611
|2009.02.12 13:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.12 15:09
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|5626935
|2009.02.12 13:29
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.12 15:18
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.58
|5631879
|2009.02.12 14:09
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.12 15:18
|1.1655
|cancelled
|5620464
|2009.02.12 14:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.20
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-32.72
|5631470
|2009.02.12 14:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.12 15:09
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5633727
|2009.02.12 15:11
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 15:15
|1.2788
|cancelled
|5633652
|2009.02.12 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.12 15:32
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5634150
|2009.02.12 15:18
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.12 15:25
|1.1689
|cancelled
|5634145
|2009.02.12 15:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.13 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|5634838
|2009.02.12 15:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.12 15:37
|1.2743
|cancelled
|5635042
|2009.02.12 15:34
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2559
|2009.02.12 16:32
|1.2448
|cancelled
|5634877
|2009.02.12 15:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 20:47
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|5633712
|2009.02.12 15:49
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|90.45
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-40.89
|5635115
|2009.02.12 16:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2009.02.12 16:59
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|5636419
|2009.02.12 16:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 20:47
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|5637397
|2009.02.12 16:59
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.12 17:15
|1.2471
|cancelled
|5636156
|2009.02.12 17:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.13 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|5637408
|2009.02.12 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.12 19:38
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|5638155
|2009.02.12 17:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 20:47
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|5636667
|2009.02.12 17:43
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|90.70
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-43.62
|5639193
|2009.02.12 17:55
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2009.02.12 19:38
|1.2535
|cancelled
|5639367
|2009.02.12 18:29
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 20:47
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5640936
|2009.02.12 19:09
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.12 20:47
|1.2795
|cancelled
|5641493
|2009.02.12 19:38
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2609
|2009.02.12 19:50
|1.2521
|cancelled
|5638876
|2009.02.12 19:50
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.13 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.43
|5641497
|2009.02.12 19:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-10.08
|5642801
|2009.02.12 20:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.12 21:00
|1.2770
|cancelled
|5642732
|2009.02.12 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.13 13:51
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.50
|5642377
|2009.02.12 21:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-16.13
|5644471
|2009.02.12 21:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.13 13:51
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|5645328
|2009.02.12 22:42
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-6.05
|5646455
|2009.02.12 23:11
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.13 13:51
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|7.50
|5642373
|2009.02.12 23:21
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.13 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|17.15
|5648412
|2009.02.13 00:01
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.13 14:03
|1.1662
|cancelled
|5648050
|2009.02.13 01:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.13 13:51
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5650576
|2009.02.13 01:43
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2845
|2009.02.13 13:51
|1.2843
|cancelled
|5639887
|2009.02.13 03:54
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|91.20
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-32.72
|5647459
|2009.02.13 04:22
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5654187
|2009.02.13 09:42
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2349
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.20
|5653497
|2009.02.13 10:47
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|91.70
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|0.00
|5659741
|2009.02.13 10:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2299
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.52
|5661846
|2009.02.13 11:35
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2349
|2009.02.13 15:44
|1.2401
|cancelled
|5664660
|2009.02.13 13:51
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.13 13:52
|1.2844
|cancelled
|5664673
|2009.02.13 13:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.13 17:20
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|5664953
|2009.02.13 14:03
|buy stop
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.13 14:14
|1.1649
|cancelled
|5664957
|2009.02.13 14:14
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-6.45
|5666020
|2009.02.13 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|5667426
|2009.02.13 15:44
|buy stop
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2009.02.13 16:08
|1.2370
|cancelled
|5667457
|2009.02.13 16:08
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2424
|2009.02.13 17:12
|1.2424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.07
|5665572
|2009.02.13 16:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.13 17:20
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5668028
|2009.02.13 16:22
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|12.90
|5668971
|2009.02.13 16:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2349
|0.0000
|1.2399
|2009.02.13 17:12
|1.2423
|cancelled
|5669292
|2009.02.13 17:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|34.41
|5669228
|2009.02.13 17:06
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.13 17:20
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5669537
|2009.02.13 17:13
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.13 17:23
|1.2461
|cancelled
|5669793
|2009.02.13 17:20
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.13 17:45
|1.2890
|cancelled
|5669534
|2009.02.13 17:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.16 00:08
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-12.09
|5669824
|2009.02.13 17:44
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.13 22:12
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|5670187
|2009.02.13 17:45
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.1638
|cancelled
|5670407
|2009.02.13 18:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.16 00:08
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|5670649
|2009.02.13 19:28
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.13 22:12
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5671469
|2009.02.13 19:50
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2384
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.16 00:08
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|12.09
|5672103
|2009.02.13 20:08
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2895
|2009.02.13 22:12
|1.2868
|cancelled
|5672334
|2009.02.13 20:37
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.16 00:08
|1.2409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|32.23
|5672804
|2009.02.13 21:17
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2309
|0.0000
|1.2409
|2009.02.16 00:08
|1.2415
|cancelled
|5673439
|2009.02.13 22:13
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.2792
|cancelled
|5673405
|2009.02.16 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2009.02.16 00:00
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5674397
|2009.02.16 00:00
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.16 01:18
|1.1628
|cancelled
|5674787
|2009.02.16 00:02
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.16 00:07
|1.2771
|cancelled
|5674420
|2009.02.16 00:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.16 06:55
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5675173
|2009.02.16 00:08
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.16 00:18
|1.2435
|cancelled
|5675169
|2009.02.16 00:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2009.02.16 14:42
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|5676240
|2009.02.16 00:59
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.16 14:44
|1.2484
|cancelled
|5676114
|2009.02.16 01:15
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.16 06:55
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5674478
|2009.02.16 01:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.16 06:54
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.13
|5677442
|2009.02.16 01:56
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.16 06:55
|1.2741
|cancelled
|5677542
|2009.02.16 01:58
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.16 06:54
|1.1679
|cancelled
|5682148
|2009.02.16 06:55
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.16 06:55
|1.2742
|cancelled
|5682169
|2009.02.16 06:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.00
|5682356
|2009.02.16 07:01
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1699
|2009.02.16 09:54
|1.1707
|cancelled
|5682091
|2009.02.16 09:54
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-17.15
|5682927
|2009.02.16 10:35
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|15.00
|5687192
|2009.02.16 11:46
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-12.87
|5689026
|2009.02.16 14:19
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|5690796
|2009.02.16 14:44
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2559
|2009.02.16 14:59
|1.2472
|cancelled
|5688031
|2009.02.16 14:58
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|40.00
|5690801
|2009.02.16 14:59
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.17 02:28
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|5691305
|2009.02.16 15:20
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|47.17
|5692160
|2009.02.16 15:38
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.2737
|cancelled
|5692764
|2009.02.16 16:00
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.17 02:07
|1.1677
|cancelled
|5692277
|2009.02.16 16:20
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.17 02:28
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|24.05
|5693960
|2009.02.16 17:00
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.17 02:28
|1.2478
|cancelled
|5704632
|2009.02.17 02:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1699
|2009.02.17 02:12
|1.1695
|cancelled
|5704699
|2009.02.17 02:08
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.02.17 02:12
|1.2688
|cancelled
|5704475
|2009.02.17 02:12
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.02.17 03:15
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5704579
|2009.02.17 02:12
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.17 03:50
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.04
|5706231
|2009.02.17 02:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2009.02.17 07:38
|1.2509
|cancelled
|5707087
|2009.02.17 02:52
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.17 03:15
|1.2645
|cancelled
|5707093
|2009.02.17 02:52
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.17 03:50
|1.1737
|cancelled
|5661682
|2009.02.17 02:58
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|92.20
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.98
|5707927
|2009.02.17 03:15
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 03:26
|1.2670
|cancelled
|5707974
|2009.02.17 03:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.17 08:18
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5708650
|2009.02.17 03:50
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2009.02.17 04:17
|1.1726
|cancelled
|5709312
|2009.02.17 04:06
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.02.17 08:18
|1.2617
|cancelled
|5708654
|2009.02.17 04:17
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.02.17 08:25
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|5708456
|2009.02.17 04:46
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|92.70
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.58
|5710661
|2009.02.17 04:57
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.17 08:25
|1.1778
|cancelled
|5711145
|2009.02.17 05:26
|sell limit
|0.21
|usdjpy
|93.70
|0.00
|91.70
|2009.02.17 10:22
|91.66
|cancelled
|5706193
|2009.02.17 07:38
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2559
|2009.02.17 09:08
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.92
|5714147
|2009.02.17 08:18
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.02.17 08:19
|1.2620
|cancelled
|5714175
|2009.02.17 08:19
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.17 12:43
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5714215
|2009.02.17 08:19
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2534
|2009.02.17 09:08
|1.2566
|cancelled
|5714629
|2009.02.17 08:25
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.02.17 08:54
|1.1750
|cancelled
|5714677
|2009.02.17 08:54
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.17 14:52
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5716381
|2009.02.17 09:08
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2584
|0.0000
|1.2634
|2009.02.17 09:48
|1.2549
|cancelled
|5715932
|2009.02.17 09:11
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.17 12:43
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5716388
|2009.02.17 09:48
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.17 10:35
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.87
|5717341
|2009.02.17 09:55
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.17 14:52
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.77
|5718978
|2009.02.17 10:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|91.48
|0.00
|91.98
|2009.02.17 10:31
|91.82
|cancelled
|5719288
|2009.02.17 10:28
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2574
|2009.02.17 10:35
|1.2602
|cancelled
|5718971
|2009.02.17 10:31
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|91.83
|0.00
|92.33
|2009.02.17 16:44
|92.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.66
|5719698
|2009.02.17 10:35
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2634
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2009.02.17 10:54
|1.2574
|cancelled
|5719700
|2009.02.17 10:47
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.17 14:52
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.05
|5719702
|2009.02.17 10:53
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.17 11:16
|1.2624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.84
|5717719
|2009.02.17 11:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.17 12:43
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5721134
|2009.02.17 11:11
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|91.58
|0.00
|92.08
|2009.02.17 16:44
|92.38
|cancelled
|5721327
|2009.02.17 11:16
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2659
|0.0000
|1.2709
|2009.02.17 11:17
|1.2631
|cancelled
|5721332
|2009.02.17 11:16
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2624
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.17 19:22
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|5721516
|2009.02.17 11:28
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.17 14:52
|1.1755
|cancelled
|5721708
|2009.02.17 11:41
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.02.17 12:43
|1.2620
|cancelled
|5723060
|2009.02.17 12:51
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.17 14:52
|1.2594
|cancelled
|5722898
|2009.02.17 14:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 17:08
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5725936
|2009.02.17 14:52
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1834
|2009.02.17 14:54
|1.1752
|cancelled
|5725996
|2009.02.17 14:54
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.18 09:59
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-8.53
|5727686
|2009.02.17 15:32
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 17:08
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5727789
|2009.02.17 16:06
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.18 09:59
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|5729062
|2009.02.17 16:13
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.17 17:09
|1.2569
|cancelled
|5730036
|2009.02.17 16:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|92.23
|0.00
|92.73
|2009.02.17 17:13
|92.57
|cancelled
|5731036
|2009.02.17 17:09
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.02.17 17:10
|1.2570
|cancelled
|5731084
|2009.02.17 17:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 23:20
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5730032
|2009.02.17 17:13
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|92.58
|0.00
|92.83
|2009.02.18 14:40
|92.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|10.77
|5721975
|2009.02.17 17:22
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.17 19:22
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.72
|5732375
|2009.02.17 18:02
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.17 19:22
|1.2655
|cancelled
|5733958
|2009.02.17 19:22
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2009.02.17 19:27
|1.2651
|cancelled
|5733966
|2009.02.17 19:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2649
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.17 22:15
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5731967
|2009.02.17 19:33
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 23:20
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5735058
|2009.02.17 20:16
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2624
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.17 22:15
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.86
|5730221
|2009.02.17 20:51
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.18 09:59
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|17.06
|5735254
|2009.02.17 20:59
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.17 23:20
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5732058
|2009.02.17 21:04
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|92.33
|0.00
|92.83
|2009.02.18 14:40
|92.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|32.32
|5736113
|2009.02.17 21:32
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.17 22:15
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.62
|5737548
|2009.02.17 21:39
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.17 23:20
|1.2569
|cancelled
|5737700
|2009.02.17 21:45
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|92.08
|0.00
|92.58
|2009.02.18 14:40
|92.83
|cancelled
|5738380
|2009.02.17 22:13
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.17 22:15
|1.2650
|cancelled
|5738575
|2009.02.17 22:15
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2009.02.18 02:51
|1.2622
|cancelled
|5740909
|2009.02.17 23:20
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.02.18 01:01
|1.2595
|cancelled
|5740975
|2009.02.18 01:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.18 10:29
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5738607
|2009.02.18 02:51
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2624
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.18 10:27
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|5737193
|2009.02.18 03:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.18 09:59
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.91
|5747142
|2009.02.18 04:02
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.02.18 09:59
|1.1727
|cancelled
|5744582
|2009.02.18 07:22
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.18 10:29
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5746489
|2009.02.18 07:35
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.18 10:27
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.72
|5751118
|2009.02.18 08:02
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.18 10:29
|1.2569
|cancelled
|5751340
|2009.02.18 08:15
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.18 10:28
|1.2650
|cancelled
|5755186
|2009.02.18 10:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.18 11:10
|1.1759
|cancelled
|5756147
|2009.02.18 10:29
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.02.18 10:31
|1.2568
|cancelled
|5756212
|2009.02.18 10:30
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2009.02.18 11:06
|1.2613
|cancelled
|5756274
|2009.02.18 10:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.18 15:36
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5756152
|2009.02.18 11:06
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2624
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.18 15:59
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.94
|5755095
|2009.02.18 11:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.18 16:35
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.49
|5758298
|2009.02.18 12:15
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.18 16:35
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.46
|5757441
|2009.02.18 12:16
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.18 15:36
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5759716
|2009.02.18 12:55
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.02.18 16:35
|1.1793
|cancelled
|5758259
|2009.02.18 14:23
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.18 15:59
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5762460
|2009.02.18 14:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|92.73
|0.00
|93.23
|2009.02.18 15:03
|93.08
|cancelled
|5759721
|2009.02.18 14:48
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.02.18 15:36
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5762456
|2009.02.18 15:03
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|93.08
|0.00
|93.58
|2009.02.18 16:28
|93.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.37
|5763305
|2009.02.18 15:17
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.18 15:59
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.75
|5763992
|2009.02.18 15:28
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.18 15:36
|1.2568
|cancelled
|5764457
|2009.02.18 15:36
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.02.18 15:49
|1.2552
|cancelled
|5764805
|2009.02.18 15:43
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|92.83
|0.00
|93.33
|2009.02.18 16:28
|93.59
|cancelled
|5764434
|2009.02.18 15:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-30.00
|5765505
|2009.02.18 15:57
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2574
|2009.02.18 15:59
|1.2605
|cancelled
|5765773
|2009.02.18 16:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.18 17:06
|1.2633
|cancelled
|5767163
|2009.02.18 16:28
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|93.83
|0.00
|94.33
|2009.02.18 17:02
|93.47
|cancelled
|5767488
|2009.02.18 16:35
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1774
|0.0000
|1.1824
|2009.02.18 17:07
|1.1808
|cancelled
|5767177
|2009.02.18 17:02
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|93.48
|0.00
|93.98
|2009.02.19 14:50
|93.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|21.28
|5765640
|2009.02.18 17:06
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2634
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-15.89
|5767467
|2009.02.18 17:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.19 09:16
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-8.49
|5769804
|2009.02.18 17:42
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|93.23
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.19 14:50
|94.12
|cancelled
|5769926
|2009.02.18 18:09
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2584
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|0.00
|5767170
|2009.02.18 18:10
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-30.00
|5769935
|2009.02.18 18:55
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.19 09:16
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|5773038
|2009.02.18 19:37
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.19 09:16
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|16.97
|5774252
|2009.02.19 02:36
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.19 09:16
|1.1784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.67
|5784166
|2009.02.19 03:16
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.19 09:16
|1.1786
|cancelled
|5771999
|2009.02.19 05:16
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-20.00
|5771971
|2009.02.19 05:19
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.89
|5791592
|2009.02.19 09:16
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.02.19 09:26
|1.1771
|cancelled
|5791593
|2009.02.19 09:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1774
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.02.20 02:38
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|5787444
|2009.02.19 09:27
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|0.00
|5787574
|2009.02.19 10:03
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.71
|5794586
|2009.02.19 11:38
|buy
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2584
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.20
|5797906
|2009.02.19 12:19
|buy limit
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2534
|2009.02.19 16:58
|1.2590
|cancelled
|5793688
|2009.02.19 13:59
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.02.20 02:38
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|12.74
|5793703
|2009.02.19 14:01
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|150.00
|5802829
|2009.02.19 14:41
|sell limit
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.20 02:41
|1.2618
|cancelled
|5803357
|2009.02.19 14:51
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|93.98
|0.00
|94.48
|2009.02.19 15:01
|94.33
|cancelled
|5803349
|2009.02.19 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.33
|0.00
|94.33
|2009.02.20 14:30
|94.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|5802767
|2009.02.19 15:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.02.20 02:38
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|33.97
|5805897
|2009.02.19 15:50
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.20 02:38
|1.1778
|cancelled
|5805493
|2009.02.19 16:25
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|94.08
|0.00
|94.33
|2009.02.20 14:30
|94.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|15.90
|5809266
|2009.02.19 16:58
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2609
|0.0000
|1.2659
|2009.02.19 17:04
|1.2571
|cancelled
|5809273
|2009.02.19 17:04
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.20 06:26
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|7.94
|5810978
|2009.02.19 18:57
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.20 06:26
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|23.81
|5813771
|2009.02.19 19:37
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2574
|2009.02.20 06:26
|1.2608
|cancelled
|5824638
|2009.02.20 02:39
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.02.20 04:15
|1.1775
|cancelled
|5824931
|2009.02.20 02:51
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.20 05:08
|1.2600
|cancelled
|5824746
|2009.02.20 04:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1774
|0.0000
|1.1824
|2009.02.20 09:45
|1.1824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.91
|5827157
|2009.02.20 04:55
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1799
|2009.02.20 09:45
|1.1828
|cancelled
|5824734
|2009.02.20 05:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.20 14:11
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5829405
|2009.02.20 06:26
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2634
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2009.02.20 10:18
|1.2601
|cancelled
|5809683
|2009.02.20 09:08
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|93.83
|0.00
|94.33
|2009.02.20 14:30
|94.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.40
|5832949
|2009.02.20 09:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1799
|0.0000
|1.1849
|2009.02.20 10:04
|1.1869
|cancelled
|5832990
|2009.02.20 09:48
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|93.58
|0.00
|94.08
|2009.02.20 14:30
|94.36
|cancelled
|5832931
|2009.02.20 10:04
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1859
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.20 19:16
|1.1533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.07
|5829411
|2009.02.20 10:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.20 12:59
|1.2624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|5828701
|2009.02.20 10:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.20 14:11
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5834625
|2009.02.20 11:12
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.20 12:59
|1.2624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.76
|5835521
|2009.02.20 11:53
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2599
|2009.02.20 12:59
|1.2607
|cancelled
|5836428
|2009.02.20 12:59
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2634
|0.0000
|1.2684
|2009.02.20 13:02
|1.2592
|cancelled
|5834969
|2009.02.20 13:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.20 14:11
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5836429
|2009.02.20 13:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2649
|2009.02.20 15:14
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.81
|5837557
|2009.02.20 13:41
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.20 14:11
|1.2594
|cancelled
|5837592
|2009.02.20 13:42
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2624
|2009.02.20 15:14
|1.2649
|cancelled
|5834450
|2009.02.20 13:44
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1834
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.20 19:18
|1.1517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.15
|5838565
|2009.02.20 14:11
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.20 14:14
|1.2593
|cancelled
|5838586
|2009.02.20 14:13
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.23 02:56
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-139.60
|5838894
|2009.02.20 14:30
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.58
|0.00
|95.08
|2009.02.20 15:10
|94.23
|cancelled
|5838896
|2009.02.20 15:09
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.23
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.23 09:36
|93.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-21.34
|5840030
|2009.02.20 15:15
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2009.02.20 15:51
|1.2619
|cancelled
|5838735
|2009.02.20 15:48
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.20 19:19
|1.1488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.54
|5839438
|2009.02.20 15:50
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.23 08:24
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-223.80
|5840046
|2009.02.20 15:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2624
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-31.94
|5842220
|2009.02.20 16:42
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.20 19:19
|1.1488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-283.43
|5842364
|2009.02.20 16:46
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2599
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-35.93
|5842338
|2009.02.20 17:49
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.02.23 02:56
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-239.20
|5843581
|2009.02.20 17:49
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2574
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-31.94
|5843485
|2009.02.20 17:50
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.02.20 22:29
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-227.10
|5840934
|2009.02.20 17:58
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|93.98
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.23 09:36
|93.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-16.00
|5847036
|2009.02.20 18:33
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|0.00
|5847031
|2009.02.20 18:38
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.23 10:16
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-110.00
|5847485
|2009.02.20 19:03
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|93.48
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.23 09:36
|93.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|21.34
|5847136
|2009.02.20 19:04
|buy
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.02.20 22:29
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.42
|5848861
|2009.02.20 19:23
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.23 08:24
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-180.00
|5849638
|2009.02.20 20:13
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.1509
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.02.20 22:29
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.44
|5848446
|2009.02.20 20:23
|buy
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|59.89
|5849630
|2009.02.20 20:46
|buy
|0.11
|usdjpy
|93.23
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.23 09:36
|93.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|58.68
|5851134
|2009.02.20 20:53
|buy limit
|0.41
|usdchf
|1.1484
|0.0000
|1.1534
|2009.02.20 22:29
|1.1567
|cancelled
|5851488
|2009.02.20 21:26
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdjpy
|92.73
|0.00
|93.73
|2009.02.23 09:36
|93.80
|cancelled
|5852061
|2009.02.20 22:29
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.20 22:44
|1.1549
|cancelled
|5852062
|2009.02.20 22:44
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1524
|2009.02.23 08:57
|1.1524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-8.68
|5852695
|2009.02.23 02:49
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1524
|2009.02.23 08:57
|1.1524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5850323
|2009.02.23 02:51
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.23 10:16
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|5858573
|2009.02.23 03:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1499
|0.0000
|1.1524
|2009.02.23 08:57
|1.1524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.36
|5851328
|2009.02.23 08:12
|buy
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.68
|5858644
|2009.02.23 08:17
|sell
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.02.23 10:16
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|5859671
|2009.02.23 08:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1474
|0.0000
|1.1524
|2009.02.23 08:57
|1.1524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.73
|5864296
|2009.02.23 08:52
|buy limit
|0.29
|usdcad
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.23 14:30
|1.2528
|cancelled
|5864441
|2009.02.23 08:57
|sell limit
|0.41
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2009.02.23 10:16
|1.2873
|cancelled
|5864450
|2009.02.23 08:58
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1499
|0.0000
|1.1549
|2009.02.23 09:55
|1.1560
|cancelled
|5864435
|2009.02.23 09:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.02.23 11:33
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.92
|5865659
|2009.02.23 10:16
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.08
|0.00
|94.58
|2009.02.23 11:27
|94.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.86
|5866754
|2009.02.23 10:16
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.02.23 10:30
|1.2847
|cancelled
|5866765
|2009.02.23 10:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-30.00
|5867382
|2009.02.23 10:35
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:36
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867391
|2009.02.23 10:36
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:36
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5867393
|2009.02.23 10:36
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:36
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867396
|2009.02.23 10:36
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:36
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867404
|2009.02.23 10:36
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:36
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867414
|2009.02.23 10:36
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867417
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5867422
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5867424
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5867429
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5867433
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:37
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867436
|2009.02.23 10:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:38
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867437
|2009.02.23 10:38
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:38
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867441
|2009.02.23 10:38
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:38
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867445
|2009.02.23 10:38
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:38
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867451
|2009.02.23 10:38
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867455
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867463
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867466
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867469
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867471
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867472
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:39
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867473
|2009.02.23 10:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867480
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867484
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867512
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867521
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867527
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:40
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867539
|2009.02.23 10:40
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:41
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867548
|2009.02.23 10:41
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:41
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867551
|2009.02.23 10:41
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:41
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867552
|2009.02.23 10:41
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:41
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867554
|2009.02.23 10:41
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:41
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867557
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867559
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867562
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867565
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867567
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867568
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:42
|1.1599
|cancelled
|5867575
|2009.02.23 10:42
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867589
|2009.02.23 10:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867592
|2009.02.23 10:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1596
|cancelled
|5867604
|2009.02.23 10:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1601
|cancelled
|5867614
|2009.02.23 10:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1599
|cancelled
|5867638
|2009.02.23 10:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:43
|1.1599
|cancelled
|5867647
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:44
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867662
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:44
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867664
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:44
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867665
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:44
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867670
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:44
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867672
|2009.02.23 10:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:45
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867691
|2009.02.23 10:45
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:45
|1.1597
|cancelled
|5867715
|2009.02.23 10:45
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:45
|1.1596
|cancelled
|5867718
|2009.02.23 10:45
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:45
|1.1596
|cancelled
|5867724
|2009.02.23 10:46
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:46
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5867731
|2009.02.23 10:46
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:46
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867741
|2009.02.23 10:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:47
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867751
|2009.02.23 10:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:47
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867753
|2009.02.23 10:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:47
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867758
|2009.02.23 10:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:47
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867760
|2009.02.23 10:47
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:47
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867767
|2009.02.23 10:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:48
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867774
|2009.02.23 10:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:48
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867778
|2009.02.23 10:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:48
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867785
|2009.02.23 10:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:48
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867792
|2009.02.23 10:49
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:49
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867796
|2009.02.23 10:49
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:49
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867802
|2009.02.23 10:49
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:49
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867804
|2009.02.23 10:49
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:50
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867816
|2009.02.23 10:50
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:50
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867817
|2009.02.23 10:50
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:50
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867821
|2009.02.23 10:50
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:50
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867825
|2009.02.23 10:50
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:50
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867834
|2009.02.23 10:51
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:51
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867836
|2009.02.23 10:51
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:51
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867841
|2009.02.23 10:51
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:51
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867843
|2009.02.23 10:51
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:52
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867847
|2009.02.23 10:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:52
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867850
|2009.02.23 10:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:52
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867851
|2009.02.23 10:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:52
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867856
|2009.02.23 10:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:52
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867859
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867864
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867873
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867878
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867880
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867882
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5867884
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:53
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867887
|2009.02.23 10:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1593
|cancelled
|5867891
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867893
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867895
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5867901
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5867906
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867908
|2009.02.23 10:54
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:54
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867909
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867915
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867917
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5867919
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867925
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867930
|2009.02.23 10:55
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:55
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867931
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5867934
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5867938
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1591
|cancelled
|5867939
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867943
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867946
|2009.02.23 10:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:56
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867950
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:57
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867953
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:57
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5867955
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:57
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867957
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:57
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5867958
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:57
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5867961
|2009.02.23 10:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:58
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867963
|2009.02.23 10:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:58
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5867964
|2009.02.23 10:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:58
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5867965
|2009.02.23 10:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:58
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867970
|2009.02.23 10:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:58
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5867979
|2009.02.23 10:58
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:59
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867986
|2009.02.23 10:59
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:59
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5867992
|2009.02.23 10:59
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:59
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5867997
|2009.02.23 10:59
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:59
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868007
|2009.02.23 10:59
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 10:59
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868011
|2009.02.23 10:59
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:00
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868056
|2009.02.23 11:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:00
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868082
|2009.02.23 11:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:00
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868093
|2009.02.23 11:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:00
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868106
|2009.02.23 11:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:00
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868117
|2009.02.23 11:00
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:01
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868135
|2009.02.23 11:01
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:01
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868141
|2009.02.23 11:01
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:01
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868150
|2009.02.23 11:01
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:01
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868159
|2009.02.23 11:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:02
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868163
|2009.02.23 11:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:02
|1.1582
|cancelled
|5868164
|2009.02.23 11:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:02
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868166
|2009.02.23 11:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:02
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868168
|2009.02.23 11:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:03
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5868171
|2009.02.23 11:03
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:03
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868174
|2009.02.23 11:03
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:03
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868177
|2009.02.23 11:03
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:03
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5868186
|2009.02.23 11:04
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:04
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5868188
|2009.02.23 11:04
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:04
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868195
|2009.02.23 11:04
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:04
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868205
|2009.02.23 11:05
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:05
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868230
|2009.02.23 11:05
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:05
|1.1574
|cancelled
|5868242
|2009.02.23 11:05
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:05
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868260
|2009.02.23 11:05
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1574
|cancelled
|5868272
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868276
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1573
|cancelled
|5868282
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1576
|cancelled
|5868290
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868295
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:06
|1.1574
|cancelled
|5868301
|2009.02.23 11:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1573
|cancelled
|5868307
|2009.02.23 11:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1571
|cancelled
|5868310
|2009.02.23 11:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1571
|cancelled
|5868315
|2009.02.23 11:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868319
|2009.02.23 11:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868323
|2009.02.23 11:07
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:07
|1.1571
|cancelled
|5868337
|2009.02.23 11:08
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:08
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868344
|2009.02.23 11:08
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:08
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868356
|2009.02.23 11:08
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:08
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868370
|2009.02.23 11:09
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:09
|1.1568
|cancelled
|5868383
|2009.02.23 11:09
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:09
|1.1568
|cancelled
|5868386
|2009.02.23 11:09
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:09
|1.1571
|cancelled
|5868401
|2009.02.23 11:09
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:09
|1.1570
|cancelled
|5868424
|2009.02.23 11:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:10
|1.1573
|cancelled
|5868443
|2009.02.23 11:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:10
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868448
|2009.02.23 11:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:10
|1.1569
|cancelled
|5868455
|2009.02.23 11:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:10
|1.1569
|cancelled
|5868456
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:11
|1.1568
|cancelled
|5868466
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:11
|1.1573
|cancelled
|5868476
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:11
|1.1576
|cancelled
|5868482
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:11
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868485
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:11
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868489
|2009.02.23 11:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:12
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868493
|2009.02.23 11:12
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:12
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5868495
|2009.02.23 11:12
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:12
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868500
|2009.02.23 11:12
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:12
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868501
|2009.02.23 11:12
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:13
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5868509
|2009.02.23 11:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:13
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868512
|2009.02.23 11:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:13
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868516
|2009.02.23 11:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:13
|1.1582
|cancelled
|5868518
|2009.02.23 11:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868522
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868524
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868530
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1576
|cancelled
|5868533
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868536
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:14
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868538
|2009.02.23 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:15
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868578
|2009.02.23 11:15
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:15
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868580
|2009.02.23 11:15
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:15
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868582
|2009.02.23 11:15
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:16
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868586
|2009.02.23 11:16
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:16
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868588
|2009.02.23 11:16
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:16
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868591
|2009.02.23 11:16
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:16
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868593
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:17
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868600
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:17
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868603
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:17
|1.1576
|cancelled
|5868609
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:17
|1.1572
|cancelled
|5868618
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:17
|1.1574
|cancelled
|5868626
|2009.02.23 11:17
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868632
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1573
|cancelled
|5868637
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1576
|cancelled
|5868639
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868642
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868646
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:18
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5868648
|2009.02.23 11:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:19
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868652
|2009.02.23 11:19
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:19
|1.1578
|cancelled
|5868653
|2009.02.23 11:19
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:19
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868659
|2009.02.23 11:19
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:19
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868662
|2009.02.23 11:19
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:19
|1.1580
|cancelled
|5868663
|2009.02.23 11:19
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:20
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5868665
|2009.02.23 11:20
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:20
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868672
|2009.02.23 11:20
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:20
|1.1575
|cancelled
|5868673
|2009.02.23 11:20
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:20
|1.1579
|cancelled
|5868677
|2009.02.23 11:20
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:21
|1.1577
|cancelled
|5868702
|2009.02.23 11:21
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:22
|1.1581
|cancelled
|5868712
|2009.02.23 11:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:22
|1.1582
|cancelled
|5868741
|2009.02.23 11:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:22
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868753
|2009.02.23 11:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:22
|1.1582
|cancelled
|5868760
|2009.02.23 11:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:23
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5868769
|2009.02.23 11:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:23
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5868773
|2009.02.23 11:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:23
|1.1583
|cancelled
|5868778
|2009.02.23 11:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:23
|1.1584
|cancelled
|5868781
|2009.02.23 11:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:23
|1.1586
|cancelled
|5868785
|2009.02.23 11:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:24
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868792
|2009.02.23 11:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:24
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868794
|2009.02.23 11:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:24
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5868795
|2009.02.23 11:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:24
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5868797
|2009.02.23 11:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:24
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5868799
|2009.02.23 11:24
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1590
|cancelled
|5868815
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5868819
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868820
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868821
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1589
|cancelled
|5868822
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:25
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5868823
|2009.02.23 11:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:26
|1.1587
|cancelled
|5868825
|2009.02.23 11:26
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:26
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868827
|2009.02.23 11:26
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:26
|1.1585
|cancelled
|5868829
|2009.02.23 11:26
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:26
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868834
|2009.02.23 11:26
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:27
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868839
|2009.02.23 11:27
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:27
|1.1588
|cancelled
|5868861
|2009.02.23 11:27
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:27
|1.1596
|cancelled
|5868897
|2009.02.23 11:27
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:27
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5868911
|2009.02.23 11:27
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:27
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5868925
|2009.02.23 11:27
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:28
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5868941
|2009.02.23 11:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:28
|1.1592
|cancelled
|5868961
|2009.02.23 11:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:28
|1.1594
|cancelled
|5868968
|2009.02.23 11:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:28
|1.1595
|cancelled
|5868974
|2009.02.23 11:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:29
|1.1599
|cancelled
|5868992
|2009.02.23 11:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:29
|1.1601
|cancelled
|5869019
|2009.02.23 11:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:29
|1.1601
|cancelled
|5869037
|2009.02.23 11:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:29
|1.1603
|cancelled
|5869042
|2009.02.23 11:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:29
|1.1601
|cancelled
|5869043
|2009.02.23 11:29
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:30
|1.1602
|cancelled
|5869065
|2009.02.23 11:30
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:30
|1.1602
|cancelled
|5869096
|2009.02.23 11:30
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:30
|1.1603
|cancelled
|5868846
|2009.02.23 11:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.83
|0.00
|94.83
|2009.02.23 19:05
|94.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5869102
|2009.02.23 11:30
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:30
|1.1604
|cancelled
|5869120
|2009.02.23 11:30
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:30
|1.1607
|cancelled
|5869124
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:31
|1.1607
|cancelled
|5869128
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:31
|1.1608
|cancelled
|5869136
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:31
|1.1606
|cancelled
|5869138
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:31
|1.1603
|cancelled
|5869147
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:31
|1.1601
|cancelled
|5869152
|2009.02.23 11:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:32
|1.1604
|cancelled
|5869163
|2009.02.23 11:32
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:32
|1.1603
|cancelled
|5869168
|2009.02.23 11:32
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:32
|1.1607
|cancelled
|5869174
|2009.02.23 11:32
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:32
|1.1607
|cancelled
|5869190
|2009.02.23 11:32
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:33
|1.1609
|cancelled
|5869203
|2009.02.23 11:33
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:33
|1.1612
|cancelled
|5869220
|2009.02.23 11:33
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1584
|2009.02.23 11:33
|1.1614
|cancelled
|5869274
|2009.02.23 11:33
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.23 11:48
|1.1636
|cancelled
|5868452
|2009.02.23 11:37
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-30.00
|5869243
|2009.02.23 11:48
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.23 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.58
|5870610
|2009.02.23 13:22
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1659
|2009.02.23 14:03
|1.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.73
|5865671
|2009.02.23 13:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.58
|0.00
|94.83
|2009.02.23 19:05
|94.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|5871656
|2009.02.23 13:34
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|94.58
|0.00
|94.83
|2009.02.23 19:05
|94.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.82
|5870418
|2009.02.23 13:52
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-20.00
|5872912
|2009.02.23 14:02
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.23 14:03
|1.1663
|cancelled
|5872936
|2009.02.23 14:03
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.23 14:08
|1.1652
|cancelled
|5872938
|2009.02.23 14:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.23 20:02
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.57
|5873495
|2009.02.23 14:30
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2609
|2009.02.23 14:34
|1.2524
|cancelled
|5873504
|2009.02.23 14:33
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 21:26
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5874066
|2009.02.23 14:59
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.23 20:02
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.70
|5873557
|2009.02.23 15:30
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|5874590
|2009.02.23 15:36
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.23 21:26
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.95
|5875282
|2009.02.23 15:39
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.23 20:02
|1.1678
|cancelled
|5873158
|2009.02.23 15:58
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|94.33
|0.00
|94.83
|2009.02.23 19:05
|94.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.18
|5876483
|2009.02.23 16:16
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2009.02.23 21:27
|1.2527
|cancelled
|5877147
|2009.02.23 16:38
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|93.83
|0.00
|94.83
|2009.02.23 19:05
|94.86
|cancelled
|5876305
|2009.02.23 17:32
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|75.00
|5880689
|2009.02.23 19:05
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.08
|0.00
|95.58
|2009.02.23 19:34
|94.72
|cancelled
|5880695
|2009.02.23 19:33
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.73
|0.00
|94.98
|2009.02.24 04:52
|94.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|10.53
|5881804
|2009.02.23 20:02
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.02.23 20:30
|1.1673
|cancelled
|5881854
|2009.02.23 20:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.24 14:33
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-17.21
|5883633
|2009.02.23 21:27
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2609
|2009.02.23 21:38
|1.2502
|cancelled
|5883777
|2009.02.23 21:36
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.23 21:38
|1.2497
|cancelled
|5883642
|2009.02.23 21:38
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.24 13:47
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|7.98
|5882130
|2009.02.23 21:47
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|94.48
|0.00
|94.98
|2009.02.24 04:52
|94.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|31.59
|5885144
|2009.02.23 22:28
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|94.23
|0.00
|94.73
|2009.02.24 04:52
|95.06
|cancelled
|5879503
|2009.02.24 00:58
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|5891886
|2009.02.24 01:39
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2622
|0.0000
|1.2722
|2009.02.24 10:22
|1.2774
|cancelled
|5895270
|2009.02.24 04:52
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.33
|0.00
|95.83
|2009.02.24 05:39
|94.95
|cancelled
|5895296
|2009.02.24 05:39
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.98
|0.00
|95.48
|2009.02.24 09:43
|95.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.95
|5896642
|2009.02.24 06:19
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|94.73
|0.00
|95.23
|2009.02.24 09:43
|95.49
|cancelled
|5884944
|2009.02.24 06:44
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2009.02.24 13:47
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.95
|5897571
|2009.02.24 07:25
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2009.02.24 13:47
|1.2528
|cancelled
|5883365
|2009.02.24 08:16
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.24 14:33
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|5899592
|2009.02.24 09:36
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.24 14:33
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5900918
|2009.02.24 09:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|95.73
|2009.02.24 12:55
|95.81
|cancelled
|5901989
|2009.02.24 10:23
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.24 10:37
|1.2782
|cancelled
|5901786
|2009.02.24 10:37
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.24 14:33
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.32
|5901982
|2009.02.24 10:37
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2009.02.24 16:47
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5903365
|2009.02.24 11:17
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.24 14:33
|1.1629
|cancelled
|5900908
|2009.02.24 12:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.83
|0.00
|96.33
|2009.02.24 15:31
|96.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.76
|5906279
|2009.02.24 13:35
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.58
|0.00
|96.08
|2009.02.24 15:31
|96.36
|cancelled
|5906516
|2009.02.24 13:47
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2609
|2009.02.24 15:41
|1.2494
|cancelled
|5903366
|2009.02.24 14:06
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2009.02.24 16:47
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5907643
|2009.02.24 14:35
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.24 15:30
|1.1659
|cancelled
|5907918
|2009.02.24 15:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2009.02.24 16:47
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5907514
|2009.02.24 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.25 04:59
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-8.60
|5909437
|2009.02.24 15:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.23
|0.00
|96.73
|2009.02.24 16:07
|96.55
|cancelled
|5906533
|2009.02.24 15:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.24 19:00
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.02
|5909822
|2009.02.24 16:06
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2009.02.24 16:47
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|5909434
|2009.02.24 16:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.58
|0.00
|97.08
|2009.02.25 03:53
|97.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|20.60
|5911542
|2009.02.24 16:30
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2009.02.24 19:00
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.05
|5912435
|2009.02.24 16:46
|buy limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2757
|2009.02.24 16:47
|1.2760
|cancelled
|5912518
|2009.02.24 16:47
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2009.02.24 16:58
|1.2748
|cancelled
|5912528
|2009.02.24 16:47
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|96.33
|0.00
|96.83
|2009.02.25 03:53
|97.08
|cancelled
|5912805
|2009.02.24 16:56
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.24 16:58
|1.2748
|cancelled
|5912527
|2009.02.24 16:58
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.24 18:41
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5913283
|2009.02.24 17:10
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2009.02.24 19:00
|1.2479
|cancelled
|5914192
|2009.02.24 17:38
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2009.02.24 18:41
|1.2796
|cancelled
|5911059
|2009.02.24 18:36
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.25 04:59
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|5915756
|2009.02.24 18:41
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2857
|2009.02.24 19:02
|1.2770
|cancelled
|5916259
|2009.02.24 19:00
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.02.24 19:30
|1.2448
|cancelled
|5915757
|2009.02.24 19:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2009.02.24 19:38
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5916275
|2009.02.24 19:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.25 10:34
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|8.05
|5917444
|2009.02.24 19:39
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2872
|2009.02.24 19:39
|1.2838
|cancelled
|5917430
|2009.02.24 19:39
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|1.2857
|2009.02.25 08:24
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|10.00
|5916721
|2009.02.24 19:39
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.25 04:59
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|17.19
|5919028
|2009.02.25 00:24
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.25 04:59
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.28
|5926789
|2009.02.25 01:05
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1534
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.02.25 04:59
|1.1636
|cancelled
|5929435
|2009.02.25 03:53
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.33
|0.00
|97.83
|2009.02.25 04:13
|96.99
|cancelled
|5929520
|2009.02.25 04:13
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|96.98
|2009.02.25 15:11
|96.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5918812
|2009.02.25 04:32
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.02.25 10:34
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.15
|5930935
|2009.02.25 04:59
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.25 05:53
|1.1625
|cancelled
|5919024
|2009.02.25 05:01
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2857
|2009.02.25 08:24
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5931230
|2009.02.25 05:13
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.02.25 10:34
|1.2415
|cancelled
|5931620
|2009.02.25 05:41
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2009.02.25 08:24
|1.2860
|cancelled
|5930948
|2009.02.25 05:53
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.25 13:21
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5930674
|2009.02.25 08:03
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|96.73
|0.00
|96.98
|2009.02.25 15:11
|96.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.47
|5932511
|2009.02.25 08:08
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.25 13:21
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|5934126
|2009.02.25 08:24
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.02.25 08:41
|1.2848
|cancelled
|5934131
|2009.02.25 08:41
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2897
|2009.02.25 09:09
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5934601
|2009.02.25 08:50
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.25 13:21
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.41
|5935247
|2009.02.25 09:09
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2907
|0.0000
|1.2957
|2009.02.25 09:38
|1.2872
|cancelled
|5935618
|2009.02.25 09:30
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1549
|0.0000
|1.1599
|2009.02.25 13:21
|1.1626
|cancelled
|5935253
|2009.02.25 09:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-30.00
|5936611
|2009.02.25 10:34
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.02.25 10:40
|1.2444
|cancelled
|5936409
|2009.02.25 10:40
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-30.00
|5936644
|2009.02.25 10:40
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.25 19:56
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.96
|5937533
|2009.02.25 11:24
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-20.00
|5934522
|2009.02.25 12:15
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.48
|0.00
|96.98
|2009.02.25 15:11
|96.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.25
|5938221
|2009.02.25 12:47
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|0.00
|5937532
|2009.02.25 12:49
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.25 19:56
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.96
|5939479
|2009.02.25 12:55
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.23
|0.00
|96.73
|2009.02.25 15:11
|97.03
|cancelled
|5940034
|2009.02.25 13:21
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.25 14:23
|1.1598
|cancelled
|5940051
|2009.02.25 14:23
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.02.25 16:45
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.17
|5941914
|2009.02.25 15:03
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.02.25 16:45
|1.1651
|cancelled
|5942081
|2009.02.25 15:12
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.33
|0.00
|97.83
|2009.02.25 15:15
|96.98
|cancelled
|5942097
|2009.02.25 15:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.23
|2009.02.25 17:06
|97.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|5940199
|2009.02.25 15:58
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.25 19:56
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.97
|5942929
|2009.02.25 16:05
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|96.73
|0.00
|97.23
|2009.02.25 17:06
|97.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.85
|5940159
|2009.02.25 16:10
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|75.00
|5944546
|2009.02.25 16:45
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.48
|0.00
|96.98
|2009.02.25 17:06
|97.26
|cancelled
|5944581
|2009.02.25 16:46
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.02.25 17:18
|1.1652
|cancelled
|5944378
|2009.02.25 16:47
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.25 19:56
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.93
|5945427
|2009.02.25 17:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.02.25 20:46
|97.56
|cancelled
|5944606
|2009.02.25 17:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1699
|2009.02.25 20:48
|1.1699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|5945900
|2009.02.25 17:27
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.02.25 19:56
|1.2516
|cancelled
|5946352
|2009.02.25 17:58
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.25 20:48
|1.1704
|cancelled
|5948530
|2009.02.25 19:56
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2549
|2009.02.25 20:00
|1.2531
|cancelled
|5948525
|2009.02.25 20:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.26 15:45
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-24.08
|5945408
|2009.02.25 20:46
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.58
|0.00
|98.08
|2009.02.26 13:49
|98.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|20.39
|5949785
|2009.02.25 20:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.25 20:50
|1.1736
|cancelled
|5949775
|2009.02.25 20:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.26 16:46
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-17.12
|5950716
|2009.02.25 21:27
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.33
|0.00
|97.83
|2009.02.26 13:49
|98.09
|cancelled
|5944746
|2009.02.25 22:11
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|210.00
|5952566
|2009.02.25 22:51
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2647
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2009.02.26 13:52
|1.2798
|cancelled
|5950808
|2009.02.26 01:37
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.26 16:46
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5957483
|2009.02.26 10:23
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.26 16:46
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.12
|5949552
|2009.02.26 11:13
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.26 15:45
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.08
|5964802
|2009.02.26 12:04
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.26 16:46
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.07
|5966447
|2009.02.26 12:44
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.02.26 16:46
|1.1687
|cancelled
|5965627
|2009.02.26 13:41
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.26 15:45
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.05
|5967449
|2009.02.26 13:49
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.33
|0.00
|98.83
|2009.02.26 14:26
|97.98
|cancelled
|5967568
|2009.02.26 13:52
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2009.02.26 14:01
|1.2807
|cancelled
|5967566
|2009.02.26 14:01
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-30.00
|5967451
|2009.02.26 14:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.02.26 16:42
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.31
|5968221
|2009.02.26 14:37
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2409
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.26 15:45
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.14
|5968774
|2009.02.26 15:00
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-30.00
|5969340
|2009.02.26 15:06
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.73
|0.00
|98.23
|2009.02.26 16:42
|98.53
|cancelled
|5969572
|2009.02.26 15:17
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2009.02.26 15:45
|1.2471
|cancelled
|5970092
|2009.02.26 15:49
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.02.26 15:59
|1.2448
|cancelled
|5969979
|2009.02.26 15:58
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.27 22:08
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-90.17
|5969897
|2009.02.26 16:04
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-20.00
|5971490
|2009.02.26 16:42
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.83
|0.00
|99.33
|2009.02.26 16:44
|98.47
|cancelled
|5971497
|2009.02.26 16:44
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.48
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-20.41
|5971635
|2009.02.26 16:46
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.02.26 16:56
|1.1675
|cancelled
|5971637
|2009.02.26 16:56
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1699
|2009.02.27 09:00
|1.1699
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.55
|5971394
|2009.02.26 17:48
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.27 22:24
|1.2746
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-129.92
|5972622
|2009.02.26 19:20
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1699
|2009.02.27 09:00
|1.1699
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|25.64
|5974558
|2009.02.26 20:00
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.02.27 09:00
|1.1703
|cancelled
|5973267
|2009.02.26 20:57
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.02.27 22:40
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-160.00
|5971553
|2009.02.26 21:20
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|0.00
|5976134
|2009.02.26 21:53
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|-130.23
|5972420
|2009.02.27 01:11
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.31
|5982160
|2009.02.27 01:59
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.73
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.41
|5983054
|2009.02.27 04:05
|buy
|0.11
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.13
|5987952
|2009.02.27 09:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.27 09:08
|1.1731
|cancelled
|5976584
|2009.02.27 09:04
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2682
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|5987895
|2009.02.27 09:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.27 22:22
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.54
|5977346
|2009.02.27 09:13
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.61
|-118.39
|5989677
|2009.02.27 13:00
|sell
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.05
|-82.87
|5989476
|2009.02.27 14:19
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2632
|0.0000
|1.2732
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|5993014
|2009.02.27 14:24
|sell
|0.29
|usdcad
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.95
|0.00
|5984537
|2009.02.27 14:35
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|153.09
|5994997
|2009.02.27 15:00
|buy limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2582
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2009.02.27 17:10
|1.2733
|cancelled
|5989571
|2009.02.27 15:04
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.27 22:22
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5995368
|2009.02.27 15:16
|buy limit
|0.21
|usdjpy
|96.48
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.02.27 16:05
|97.98
|cancelled
|5996318
|2009.02.27 16:05
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.33
|0.00
|98.83
|2009.02.27 16:53
|97.76
|cancelled
|5995767
|2009.02.27 16:35
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.27 22:22
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.08
|5996321
|2009.02.27 16:53
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.73
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.03.02 02:49
|97.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-10.26
|5998246
|2009.02.27 17:10
|sell limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.02.27 17:13
|1.2722
|cancelled
|5998255
|2009.02.27 17:13
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.27 17:20
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|5995156
|2009.02.27 17:20
|sell
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.82
|161.80
|5998624
|2009.02.27 17:21
|sell limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.02.27 17:24
|1.2645
|cancelled
|5998599
|2009.02.27 17:24
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.27 22:03
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|5999500
|2009.02.27 18:17
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.27 22:03
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|5998387
|2009.02.27 18:54
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.27 22:22
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.97
|6000563
|2009.02.27 18:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.02.27 22:03
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6001221
|2009.02.27 19:34
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.02.27 22:22
|1.1713
|cancelled
|6001313
|2009.02.27 19:39
|sell limit
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.02.27 22:03
|1.2663
|cancelled
|6003037
|2009.02.27 22:03
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.02.27 22:09
|1.2671
|cancelled
|6003048
|2009.02.27 22:09
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.02 00:00
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|25.00
|6003217
|2009.02.27 22:22
|buy stop
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.27 22:40
|1.1708
|cancelled
|6003221
|2009.02.27 22:22
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.02.27 22:41
|1.1707
|cancelled
|6003392
|2009.02.27 22:41
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1734
|0.0000
|1.1784
|2009.02.27 22:58
|1.1698
|cancelled
|6003439
|2009.02.27 22:50
|sell limit
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.02 00:00
|1.2617
|cancelled
|6003401
|2009.02.27 22:58
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.03.02 03:08
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.53
|5999440
|2009.03.02 00:00
|sell
|0.57
|usdcad
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.67
|449.88
|6004146
|2009.03.02 00:01
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 00:31
|1.2593
|cancelled
|5999002
|2009.03.02 00:15
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.03.02 02:49
|97.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6003987
|2009.03.02 00:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 09:20
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6005657
|2009.03.02 01:41
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.03.02 02:49
|97.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.03
|6007832
|2009.03.02 02:21
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.73
|0.00
|97.23
|2009.03.02 02:49
|97.51
|cancelled
|6008416
|2009.03.02 02:50
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.23
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.02 03:04
|97.85
|cancelled
|6004030
|2009.03.02 03:01
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.03.02 03:08
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.59
|6008410
|2009.03.02 03:04
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.83
|0.00
|97.58
|2009.03.02 15:47
|97.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.25
|6009028
|2009.03.02 03:08
|buy stop
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2009.03.02 04:28
|1.1734
|cancelled
|6009053
|2009.03.02 03:08
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.02 04:29
|1.1733
|cancelled
|6010711
|2009.03.02 04:29
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.02 05:19
|1.1760
|cancelled
|6010702
|2009.03.02 05:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.03.02 09:32
|1.1759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6012632
|2009.03.02 07:53
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.03.02 09:32
|1.1759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.76
|6005932
|2009.03.02 07:54
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 09:20
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6015338
|2009.03.02 08:33
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1684
|0.0000
|1.1734
|2009.03.02 09:32
|1.1763
|cancelled
|6015344
|2009.03.02 08:34
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.02 09:20
|1.2566
|cancelled
|6009641
|2009.03.02 08:54
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.33
|0.00
|97.58
|2009.03.02 15:47
|97.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.37
|6016156
|2009.03.02 09:20
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.02 09:26
|1.2571
|cancelled
|6016178
|2009.03.02 09:26
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 17:47
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6016527
|2009.03.02 09:32
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1834
|2009.03.02 10:06
|1.1750
|cancelled
|6010631
|2009.03.02 09:39
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.02 09:39
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6016533
|2009.03.02 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.25
|6016618
|2009.03.02 10:12
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.02 10:12
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.48
|6016559
|2009.03.02 10:24
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.08
|0.00
|97.58
|2009.03.02 15:47
|97.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.99
|6017022
|2009.03.02 10:31
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 17:47
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|6018136
|2009.03.02 11:04
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.83
|0.00
|97.33
|2009.03.02 15:47
|97.61
|cancelled
|6017203
|2009.03.02 11:54
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.02 11:54
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6018692
|2009.03.02 13:29
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.02 13:29
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.64
|6018253
|2009.03.02 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.02 17:47
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6017817
|2009.03.02 14:48
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|12.74
|6023127
|2009.03.02 15:16
|sell limit
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.02 17:47
|1.2569
|cancelled
|6023417
|2009.03.02 15:28
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.1774
|cancelled
|6020539
|2009.03.02 15:33
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.02 15:33
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6023741
|2009.03.02 15:47
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.83
|0.00
|98.33
|2009.03.02 17:10
|97.47
|cancelled
|6023505
|2009.03.02 16:14
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.02 16:14
|1.2871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.22
|6023746
|2009.03.02 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.03 08:03
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|5.12
|6027035
|2009.03.02 17:47
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.02 17:50
|1.2570
|cancelled
|6027066
|2009.03.02 17:49
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|12.50
|6027961
|2009.03.02 18:41
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|35.00
|6028892
|2009.03.02 19:21
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.03 00:02
|1.2545
|cancelled
|6027095
|2009.03.02 22:17
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.23
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.03 08:03
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|15.35
|6024551
|2009.03.02 22:52
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.02 22:52
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.76
|6033670
|2009.03.02 22:57
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.48
|2009.03.03 08:04
|97.76
|cancelled
|6036178
|2009.03.03 00:02
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.03.03 02:44
|1.1749
|cancelled
|6036204
|2009.03.03 00:02
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2009.03.03 01:05
|1.2571
|cancelled
|6036954
|2009.03.03 01:05
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 12:42
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|6036664
|2009.03.03 02:44
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.03 12:44
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6041070
|2009.03.03 03:29
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 12:42
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6042384
|2009.03.03 04:31
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.03 12:44
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.38
|6043142
|2009.03.03 04:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 12:42
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|6033554
|2009.03.03 05:41
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.03 05:41
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.64
|6044698
|2009.03.03 07:07
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 12:42
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|6044701
|2009.03.03 07:14
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.03 12:44
|1.1749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.02
|6047364
|2009.03.03 07:47
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 12:42
|1.2593
|cancelled
|6047538
|2009.03.03 07:55
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.03.03 12:44
|1.1751
|cancelled
|6048019
|2009.03.03 08:04
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.03.03 14:05
|98.10
|cancelled
|6045153
|2009.03.03 10:35
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.03 10:35
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.52
|6051647
|2009.03.03 12:33
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.03 12:33
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.23
|6054231
|2009.03.03 12:42
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.03.03 13:03
|1.2594
|cancelled
|6054338
|2009.03.03 12:44
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1834
|2009.03.03 13:14
|1.1750
|cancelled
|6054261
|2009.03.03 13:03
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 15:48
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6054501
|2009.03.03 13:14
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.03 16:44
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|6048009
|2009.03.03 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.08
|0.00
|98.58
|2009.03.03 16:40
|98.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.14
|6055583
|2009.03.03 14:21
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 15:48
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|6055685
|2009.03.03 14:44
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.03 16:44
|1.1774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.74
|6056732
|2009.03.03 14:45
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.83
|0.00
|98.33
|2009.03.03 16:40
|98.61
|cancelled
|6053945
|2009.03.03 14:59
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.03 15:00
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-155.10
|6057089
|2009.03.03 15:04
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.03 15:04
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.39
|6057153
|2009.03.03 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.03 15:48
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6057588
|2009.03.03 15:25
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1749
|2009.03.03 16:44
|1.1779
|cancelled
|6058188
|2009.03.03 15:46
|sell limit
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.03 15:48
|1.2593
|cancelled
|6058227
|2009.03.03 15:48
|sell stop
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.03.03 15:51
|1.2593
|cancelled
|6058325
|2009.03.03 15:51
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 17:10
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|6057255
|2009.03.03 16:13
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.03 16:13
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.57
|6059538
|2009.03.03 16:31
|sell limit
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.03 17:11
|1.2548
|cancelled
|6059868
|2009.03.03 16:40
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.83
|0.00
|99.33
|2009.03.03 16:55
|98.49
|cancelled
|6059983
|2009.03.03 16:44
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.03.03 17:53
|1.1748
|cancelled
|6059873
|2009.03.03 16:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.48
|0.00
|98.73
|2009.03.04 08:20
|98.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|5.06
|6061142
|2009.03.03 17:13
|sell limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.03 17:16
|1.2522
|cancelled
|6059228
|2009.03.03 17:13
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.03.03 17:13
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.50
|6061000
|2009.03.03 17:15
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 23:41
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|6060125
|2009.03.03 17:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1799
|2009.03.04 01:40
|1.1799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.48
|6062809
|2009.03.03 18:08
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 23:41
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|6064004
|2009.03.03 18:33
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1774
|2009.03.04 01:40
|1.1800
|cancelled
|6062125
|2009.03.03 20:22
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|98.73
|2009.03.04 08:20
|98.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|15.19
|6064199
|2009.03.03 20:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.03 23:41
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6067026
|2009.03.03 21:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.03.04 08:20
|98.77
|cancelled
|6067357
|2009.03.03 21:17
|sell limit
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.03 23:41
|1.2543
|cancelled
|6061239
|2009.03.03 22:04
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.03 22:04
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.76
|6071341
|2009.03.03 23:41
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2009.03.03 23:47
|1.2545
|cancelled
|6071356
|2009.03.03 23:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.04 01:40
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|10.00
|6073425
|2009.03.04 00:28
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.03.04 01:40
|1.2491
|cancelled
|6076283
|2009.03.04 01:40
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.03.04 01:44
|1.2472
|cancelled
|6076377
|2009.03.04 01:40
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1774
|0.0000
|1.1824
|2009.03.04 09:07
|1.1839
|cancelled
|6076260
|2009.03.04 01:43
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.05 14:58
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-5.00
|6077682
|2009.03.04 03:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.05 14:58
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|6078976
|2009.03.04 07:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.05 14:58
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|10.00
|6082037
|2009.03.04 08:20
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.48
|0.00
|98.98
|2009.03.04 09:13
|99.08
|cancelled
|6076343
|2009.03.04 09:07
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1834
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.05 01:31
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-21.35
|6082032
|2009.03.04 09:12
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.08
|0.00
|99.58
|2009.03.05 08:12
|99.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|10.04
|6068617
|2009.03.04 09:47
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.04 09:47
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.76
|6084531
|2009.03.04 09:53
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.83
|0.00
|99.33
|2009.03.05 08:12
|99.59
|cancelled
|6084439
|2009.03.04 09:56
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.05 01:31
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-25.62
|6082259
|2009.03.04 13:06
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.05 14:58
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|30.00
|6085294
|2009.03.04 13:27
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1784
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.05 01:31
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-25.62
|6100377
|2009.03.04 22:56
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.05 14:58
|1.2490
|cancelled
|6100392
|2009.03.04 23:18
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.05 01:31
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|25.62
|6102133
|2009.03.04 23:59
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.05 01:31
|1.1714
|cancelled
|6104737
|2009.03.05 01:31
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1695
|0.0000
|1.1645
|2009.03.05 01:56
|1.1719
|cancelled
|6104732
|2009.03.05 01:56
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1720
|0.0000
|1.1745
|2009.03.05 16:31
|1.1745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.26
|6105876
|2009.03.05 07:09
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1745
|0.0000
|1.1745
|2009.03.05 16:31
|1.1745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6110311
|2009.03.05 08:12
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.83
|0.00
|100.33
|2009.03.05 09:17
|99.48
|cancelled
|6110315
|2009.03.05 09:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.48
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-35.81
|6084437
|2009.03.05 12:00
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.05 12:00
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6111926
|2009.03.05 12:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.23
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-46.05
|6109775
|2009.03.05 13:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1770
|0.0000
|1.1745
|2009.03.05 16:31
|1.1745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.51
|6113829
|2009.03.05 13:24
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.05 13:24
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.43
|6115950
|2009.03.05 14:39
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.05 14:39
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.43
|6116485
|2009.03.05 14:43
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1795
|0.0000
|1.1745
|2009.03.05 16:31
|1.1745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.54
|6118411
|2009.03.05 14:59
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.03.05 14:59
|1.2493
|cancelled
|6118432
|2009.03.05 14:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-30.00
|6116105
|2009.03.05 15:09
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.98
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-51.16
|6119629
|2009.03.05 15:23
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1845
|0.0000
|1.1745
|2009.03.05 16:31
|1.1741
|cancelled
|6120189
|2009.03.05 16:03
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.73
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-61.39
|6119970
|2009.03.05 16:06
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-30.00
|6117536
|2009.03.05 16:22
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.05 16:22
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.66
|6121343
|2009.03.05 16:31
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1759
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2009.03.05 16:36
|1.1726
|cancelled
|6121386
|2009.03.05 16:32
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1745
|0.0000
|1.1695
|2009.03.05 16:36
|1.1722
|cancelled
|6121405
|2009.03.05 16:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1720
|0.0000
|1.1695
|2009.03.05 19:18
|1.1695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|6121351
|2009.03.05 16:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1724
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-17.21
|6121088
|2009.03.05 16:53
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.05 16:53
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.12
|6122242
|2009.03.05 17:15
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.05 17:15
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.07
|6122130
|2009.03.05 18:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-30.00
|6122876
|2009.03.05 18:48
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.05 18:48
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6122927
|2009.03.05 18:56
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1745
|0.0000
|1.1695
|2009.03.05 19:18
|1.1695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.83
|6122915
|2009.03.05 19:18
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-19.36
|6124994
|2009.03.05 19:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.05 19:49
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6121962
|2009.03.05 21:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-40.93
|6126666
|2009.03.06 03:41
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-17.21
|6137176
|2009.03.06 06:36
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.00
|6124841
|2009.03.06 07:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|6128376
|2009.03.06 07:48
|buy
|0.11
|usdjpy
|97.73
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6139673
|2009.03.06 08:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|68.82
|6140457
|2009.03.06 08:02
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6142807
|2009.03.06 08:40
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1474
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.09 12:00
|1.1630
|cancelled
|6142301
|2009.03.06 09:33
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|97.23
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.74
|6126512
|2009.03.06 09:58
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.06 09:58
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.19
|6144467
|2009.03.06 11:03
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.06 11:03
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6144809
|2009.03.06 11:22
|buy
|0.21
|usdjpy
|96.73
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.88
|6146758
|2009.03.06 12:03
|buy limit
|0.29
|usdjpy
|95.73
|0.00
|97.73
|2009.03.06 15:02
|97.75
|cancelled
|6145766
|2009.03.06 14:32
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.06 14:32
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.66
|6150752
|2009.03.06 15:03
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.08
|0.00
|98.58
|2009.03.06 15:39
|97.69
|cancelled
|6150776
|2009.03.06 15:03
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.95
|2009.03.06 15:39
|97.67
|cancelled
|6142852
|2009.03.06 15:24
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6151195
|2009.03.06 15:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-5.10
|6149318
|2009.03.06 15:54
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.06 15:54
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.19
|6152980
|2009.03.06 16:04
|sell limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.06 17:02
|1.2644
|cancelled
|6153466
|2009.03.06 16:41
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.00
|6152530
|2009.03.06 16:45
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.06 16:45
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.07
|6154717
|2009.03.06 17:02
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.06 17:06
|1.2644
|cancelled
|6154729
|2009.03.06 17:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.06 21:23
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6155914
|2009.03.06 17:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.06 21:23
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6156776
|2009.03.06 18:33
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.06 21:23
|1.2614
|cancelled
|6153982
|2009.03.06 19:26
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.06 19:26
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.28
|6158906
|2009.03.06 21:23
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.06 21:25
|1.2617
|cancelled
|6158919
|2009.03.06 21:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.09 08:13
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|0.00
|6155294
|2009.03.06 21:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|10.21
|6159653
|2009.03.09 00:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.09 08:13
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.80
|6161744
|2009.03.09 00:56
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2681
|2009.03.09 08:13
|1.2617
|cancelled
|6159688
|2009.03.09 03:26
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|30.63
|6157585
|2009.03.09 04:38
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.09 04:38
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.07
|6165468
|2009.03.09 07:16
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.09 07:16
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.64
|6168389
|2009.03.09 08:13
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.09 08:13
|1.2619
|cancelled
|6168419
|2009.03.09 08:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.09 13:43
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6169359
|2009.03.09 08:53
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.09 13:44
|1.2565
|cancelled
|6164833
|2009.03.09 11:32
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|81.67
|6167327
|2009.03.09 11:37
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.09 11:37
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.76
|6173352
|2009.03.09 12:00
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1709
|2009.03.09 12:54
|1.1625
|cancelled
|6173885
|2009.03.09 12:13
|sell limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|99.45
|0.00
|98.45
|2009.03.10 13:27
|97.94
|cancelled
|6173406
|2009.03.09 12:54
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.03.09 13:51
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.57
|6175235
|2009.03.09 13:34
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.03.09 13:51
|1.1678
|cancelled
|6172814
|2009.03.09 13:43
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.03.09 13:43
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.66
|6175535
|2009.03.09 13:44
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2009.03.09 13:47
|1.2570
|cancelled
|6175552
|2009.03.09 13:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.09 20:40
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6175858
|2009.03.09 13:51
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.03.09 13:53
|1.1675
|cancelled
|6175878
|2009.03.09 13:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-17.28
|6175495
|2009.03.09 13:56
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.2920
|2009.03.09 13:56
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.12
|6176559
|2009.03.09 14:34
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.09 20:40
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6176692
|2009.03.09 14:50
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1649
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-19.44
|6177883
|2009.03.09 15:43
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.09 20:40
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6179884
|2009.03.09 16:23
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.09 20:40
|1.2593
|cancelled
|6178425
|2009.03.09 16:27
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-8.64
|6175977
|2009.03.09 17:37
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.03.09 17:37
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.66
|6181261
|2009.03.09 20:05
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2970
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2009.03.09 20:06
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.99
|6184685
|2009.03.09 20:40
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2570
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2009.03.10 00:52
|1.2618
|cancelled
|6184741
|2009.03.10 00:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6191670
|2009.03.10 00:52
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2632
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2009.03.10 00:52
|1.2620
|cancelled
|6193051
|2009.03.10 02:12
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6180670
|2009.03.10 02:22
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6194495
|2009.03.10 04:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6196153
|2009.03.10 06:41
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6194686
|2009.03.10 07:04
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1524
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.56
|6183946
|2009.03.10 07:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.10 07:31
|1.2925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.95
|6199323
|2009.03.10 09:11
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.10 09:12
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.57
|6201958
|2009.03.10 11:52
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.10 11:52
|1.2925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.95
|6199093
|2009.03.10 13:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6199552
|2009.03.10 13:27
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1474
|0.0000
|1.1574
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.04
|6208116
|2009.03.10 13:27
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.10 14:28
|98.20
|cancelled
|6209238
|2009.03.10 13:55
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.10 19:12
|1.2636
|cancelled
|6205726
|2009.03.10 13:59
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.10 13:59
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6209648
|2009.03.10 14:07
|buy limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1424
|0.0000
|1.1524
|2009.03.10 19:08
|1.1579
|cancelled
|6209339
|2009.03.10 14:25
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.10 14:25
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.89
|6208214
|2009.03.10 14:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.11 13:06
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|6211054
|2009.03.10 16:37
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.11 13:06
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|7.64
|6210016
|2009.03.10 17:28
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.10 17:28
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.48
|6213549
|2009.03.10 18:44
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.70
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.11 13:06
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|20.37
|6216252
|2009.03.10 19:08
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1574
|0.0000
|1.1624
|2009.03.10 19:14
|1.1607
|cancelled
|6216468
|2009.03.10 19:12
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2009.03.10 19:17
|1.2646
|cancelled
|6213764
|2009.03.10 19:13
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.10 19:13
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.64
|6216186
|2009.03.10 19:14
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.30
|6216522
|2009.03.10 19:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-5.00
|6217139
|2009.03.10 19:24
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|98.45
|2009.03.11 13:06
|98.16
|cancelled
|6218201
|2009.03.10 20:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|0.00
|6216583
|2009.03.10 22:13
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.10 22:13
|1.2835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.49
|6219930
|2009.03.10 23:27
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|10.00
|6223786
|2009.03.11 01:20
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6218150
|2009.03.11 01:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1584
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|6226201
|2009.03.11 02:05
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.11 04:39
|1.2664
|cancelled
|6226205
|2009.03.11 02:05
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.11 04:38
|1.1639
|cancelled
|6220566
|2009.03.11 04:35
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.11 04:35
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6228689
|2009.03.11 04:38
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1674
|2009.03.11 04:39
|1.1658
|cancelled
|6228718
|2009.03.11 04:39
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.11 04:41
|1.2670
|cancelled
|6228676
|2009.03.11 04:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1659
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-8.61
|6228762
|2009.03.11 04:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.11 07:37
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6228437
|2009.03.11 05:07
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.11 05:07
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.43
|6230136
|2009.03.11 05:21
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.11 07:37
|1.2616
|cancelled
|6230088
|2009.03.11 06:19
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-6.46
|6232271
|2009.03.11 07:37
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2009.03.11 07:43
|1.2645
|cancelled
|6232311
|2009.03.11 07:43
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-25.00
|6229850
|2009.03.11 07:58
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.11 07:59
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6233315
|2009.03.11 09:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-30.00
|6232786
|2009.03.11 09:38
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.11 09:38
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6235049
|2009.03.11 11:12
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-30.00
|6237094
|2009.03.11 12:16
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-30.00
|6231411
|2009.03.11 12:29
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1609
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.00
|6238782
|2009.03.11 13:06
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.11 13:15
|98.21
|cancelled
|6238791
|2009.03.11 13:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.70
|2009.03.11 16:56
|97.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.24
|6238842
|2009.03.11 13:34
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|25.84
|6239879
|2009.03.11 13:55
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.11 16:56
|97.74
|cancelled
|6244964
|2009.03.11 16:56
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.11 17:02
|97.48
|cancelled
|6244956
|2009.03.11 17:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.11 19:24
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|6234599
|2009.03.11 17:04
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.11 17:05
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.83
|6245600
|2009.03.11 18:09
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.11 18:09
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.70
|6246743
|2009.03.11 18:17
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.11 19:24
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.43
|6238413
|2009.03.11 18:19
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|0.00
|6248462
|2009.03.11 18:57
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.11 19:25
|97.22
|cancelled
|6249047
|2009.03.11 19:25
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.03.11 20:22
|97.44
|cancelled
|6248480
|2009.03.11 20:04
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|55.00
|6249076
|2009.03.11 20:21
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.95
|2009.03.12 02:10
|96.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|10.31
|6252054
|2009.03.11 21:02
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.12 02:10
|96.93
|cancelled
|6247564
|2009.03.12 00:10
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 00:10
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6259633
|2009.03.12 02:10
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.03.12 02:12
|96.93
|cancelled
|6259655
|2009.03.12 02:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.03.12 04:14
|96.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.37
|6240363
|2009.03.12 02:17
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1509
|0.0000
|1.1609
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.91
|6260738
|2009.03.12 02:52
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.20
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.03.12 04:14
|96.45
|cancelled
|6260799
|2009.03.12 02:57
|buy limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1459
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1616
|cancelled
|6255959
|2009.03.12 03:50
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 03:50
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.86
|6262103
|2009.03.12 04:14
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.03.12 04:31
|96.19
|cancelled
|6262092
|2009.03.12 04:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.03.12 09:46
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.21
|6251637
|2009.03.12 04:39
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|6263679
|2009.03.12 05:19
|sell limit
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.12 07:55
|1.2770
|cancelled
|6263563
|2009.03.12 07:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.03.12 09:46
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.63
|6266273
|2009.03.12 07:47
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.03.12 09:46
|95.90
|cancelled
|6266396
|2009.03.12 07:55
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2771
|cancelled
|6266413
|2009.03.12 07:56
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2745
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2770
|cancelled
|6261557
|2009.03.12 08:09
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.12 08:09
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.76
|6266924
|2009.03.12 08:15
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2857
|2009.03.12 08:26
|1.2773
|cancelled
|6266932
|2009.03.12 08:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2009.03.12 13:01
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6268054
|2009.03.12 09:06
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.03.12 13:01
|1.2825
|cancelled
|6269045
|2009.03.12 09:46
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.70
|0.00
|95.20
|2009.03.12 10:11
|95.94
|cancelled
|6269054
|2009.03.12 10:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-25.72
|6270256
|2009.03.12 11:37
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-30.86
|6271615
|2009.03.12 12:31
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-30.86
|6272630
|2009.03.12 13:01
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2009.03.12 13:30
|1.2832
|cancelled
|6272624
|2009.03.12 13:29
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6272842
|2009.03.12 13:38
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-30.86
|6274089
|2009.03.12 13:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1634
|0.0000
|1.1684
|2009.03.12 14:00
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.56
|6274093
|2009.03.12 13:59
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1599
|0.0000
|1.1649
|2009.03.12 13:59
|1.1648
|cancelled
|6274217
|2009.03.12 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1709
|0.0000
|1.1759
|2009.03.12 14:01
|1.1759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|6274228
|2009.03.12 14:00
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1674
|0.0000
|1.1724
|2009.03.12 14:00
|1.1723
|cancelled
|6274399
|2009.03.12 14:01
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1799
|2009.03.12 14:04
|1.1813
|cancelled
|6274384
|2009.03.12 14:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1859
|2009.03.12 14:05
|1.1859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.43
|6274833
|2009.03.12 14:05
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1884
|0.0000
|1.1934
|2009.03.12 14:10
|1.1827
|cancelled
|6274847
|2009.03.12 14:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1824
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.12 14:13
|1.1874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|6266807
|2009.03.12 14:11
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2009.03.12 14:11
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.07
|6274955
|2009.03.12 14:11
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6275241
|2009.03.12 14:13
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1924
|2009.03.12 14:13
|1.1908
|cancelled
|6275224
|2009.03.12 14:13
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1909
|0.0000
|1.1959
|2009.03.12 14:17
|1.1959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.36
|6275634
|2009.03.12 14:17
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1984
|0.0000
|1.2034
|2009.03.12 14:18
|1.1945
|cancelled
|6275659
|2009.03.12 14:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1949
|0.0000
|1.1949
|2009.03.12 15:15
|1.1949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6277317
|2009.03.12 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1949
|2009.03.12 15:15
|1.1949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|6275736
|2009.03.12 15:03
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|41.15
|6275082
|2009.03.12 15:06
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2009.03.12 15:06
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.57
|6278099
|2009.03.12 15:15
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1984
|0.0000
|1.2034
|2009.03.12 15:28
|1.1925
|cancelled
|6277077
|2009.03.12 15:18
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2807
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6278120
|2009.03.12 15:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1924
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 04:51
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.20
|6279058
|2009.03.12 15:44
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|113.17
|6279394
|2009.03.12 15:58
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2009.03.12 17:10
|1.2810
|cancelled
|6280077
|2009.03.12 16:24
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdjpy
|98.70
|0.00
|97.70
|2009.03.13 01:06
|97.19
|cancelled
|6279761
|2009.03.12 16:33
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 04:51
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|6281090
|2009.03.12 17:11
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|1.2882
|2009.03.12 17:13
|1.2798
|cancelled
|6281096
|2009.03.12 17:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2009.03.12 19:49
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6281872
|2009.03.12 17:53
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2009.03.12 19:49
|1.2848
|cancelled
|6281155
|2009.03.12 18:27
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 04:51
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.40
|6284363
|2009.03.12 19:50
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2872
|2009.03.12 19:54
|1.2862
|cancelled
|6284355
|2009.03.12 19:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2907
|2009.03.12 20:16
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6285412
|2009.03.12 20:16
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2982
|2009.03.12 20:30
|1.2898
|cancelled
|6283610
|2009.03.12 20:17
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1849
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 04:51
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|25.21
|6285429
|2009.03.12 20:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|5.00
|6286801
|2009.03.12 20:57
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1799
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 04:51
|1.1902
|cancelled
|6294045
|2009.03.13 01:06
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.03.13 01:39
|97.44
|cancelled
|6294080
|2009.03.13 01:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.13 05:30
|97.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6295509
|2009.03.13 02:26
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.13 05:30
|97.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|6296276
|2009.03.13 03:06
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.70
|2009.03.13 05:30
|97.42
|cancelled
|6297592
|2009.03.13 04:51
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1934
|0.0000
|1.1984
|2009.03.13 05:19
|1.1900
|cancelled
|6297602
|2009.03.13 05:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 12:47
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6297951
|2009.03.13 05:30
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.20
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.03.13 05:55
|97.73
|cancelled
|6298088
|2009.03.13 05:37
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.83
|0.00
|98.33
|2009.03.13 05:56
|97.77
|cancelled
|6298092
|2009.03.13 05:38
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.03.13 05:56
|97.77
|cancelled
|6298032
|2009.03.13 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.13 16:10
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|6298828
|2009.03.13 07:44
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.13 16:10
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6287307
|2009.03.13 08:02
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6298481
|2009.03.13 08:34
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 12:47
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|6300931
|2009.03.13 08:43
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2897
|2009.03.13 09:02
|1.2922
|cancelled
|6301242
|2009.03.13 09:02
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2947
|2009.03.13 09:14
|1.2930
|cancelled
|6301237
|2009.03.13 09:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.03.13 13:38
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6300570
|2009.03.13 09:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.13 16:10
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|6301507
|2009.03.13 10:09
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1849
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.03.13 12:47
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.81
|6302822
|2009.03.13 10:17
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.13 16:10
|97.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.63
|6302567
|2009.03.13 10:30
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2907
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.03.13 13:38
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|6303634
|2009.03.13 10:49
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1824
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.13 12:47
|1.1905
|cancelled
|6303753
|2009.03.13 10:57
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.13 16:10
|97.90
|cancelled
|6304108
|2009.03.13 11:27
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.03.13 13:38
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6277783
|2009.03.13 11:59
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.13 12:00
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.42
|6305305
|2009.03.13 12:08
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2907
|2009.03.13 13:38
|1.2932
|cancelled
|6305045
|2009.03.13 12:11
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.13 12:11
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|6305359
|2009.03.13 12:11
|sell limit
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2658
|cancelled
|6305959
|2009.03.13 12:48
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1924
|2009.03.13 13:08
|1.1935
|cancelled
|6305955
|2009.03.13 13:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1934
|0.0000
|1.1909
|2009.03.16 00:00
|1.1909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.20
|6307026
|2009.03.13 13:38
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.13 13:46
|1.2923
|cancelled
|6307034
|2009.03.13 13:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2922
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6309000
|2009.03.13 15:08
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.13 15:08
|1.2651
|cancelled
|6308997
|2009.03.13 15:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.16 08:17
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-11.79
|6307203
|2009.03.13 15:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1884
|0.0000
|1.1909
|2009.03.16 00:00
|1.1909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|6.30
|6309675
|2009.03.13 16:03
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.16 08:17
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-5.90
|6309717
|2009.03.13 16:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1859
|0.0000
|1.1909
|2009.03.16 00:00
|1.1909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.79
|6310155
|2009.03.13 16:10
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.13 16:15
|97.93
|cancelled
|6310166
|2009.03.13 16:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.18 13:31
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-5.09
|6308168
|2009.03.13 16:21
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|6310978
|2009.03.13 16:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.16 08:17
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.86
|6311039
|2009.03.13 16:48
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1834
|0.0000
|1.1884
|2009.03.16 00:00
|1.1911
|cancelled
|6311127
|2009.03.13 17:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.18 13:31
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|0.00
|6311270
|2009.03.13 17:56
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6312824
|2009.03.13 18:36
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2897
|2009.03.13 21:11
|1.2923
|cancelled
|6314484
|2009.03.13 21:11
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2947
|2009.03.13 21:59
|1.2930
|cancelled
|6314476
|2009.03.13 21:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2957
|2009.03.16 09:05
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|5.00
|6311631
|2009.03.16 00:00
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.16 08:17
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.58
|6315197
|2009.03.16 00:00
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1934
|0.0000
|1.1984
|2009.03.16 00:48
|1.1899
|cancelled
|6316171
|2009.03.16 00:40
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.16 08:17
|1.2716
|cancelled
|6315253
|2009.03.16 00:48
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.17 07:36
|1.1874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.21
|6312772
|2009.03.16 02:01
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.18 13:31
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|10.18
|6316868
|2009.03.16 02:26
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.17 07:36
|1.1874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|6315104
|2009.03.16 03:33
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2907
|0.0000
|1.2957
|2009.03.16 09:05
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6319449
|2009.03.16 04:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2932
|2009.03.16 09:05
|1.2960
|cancelled
|6321960
|2009.03.16 08:21
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.16 08:46
|1.2696
|cancelled
|6321852
|2009.03.16 08:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2009.03.16 13:08
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|6322626
|2009.03.16 09:05
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2947
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2009.03.16 09:26
|1.2981
|cancelled
|6322606
|2009.03.16 09:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.16 11:02
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6318637
|2009.03.16 09:56
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1849
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.17 07:36
|1.1874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.42
|6323538
|2009.03.16 10:22
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.16 11:02
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6324393
|2009.03.16 11:02
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.3022
|2009.03.16 11:09
|1.3033
|cancelled
|6323927
|2009.03.16 11:06
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1824
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.17 07:36
|1.1874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|25.27
|6324376
|2009.03.16 11:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3032
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.17 18:14
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-5.00
|6325337
|2009.03.16 11:47
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1774
|0.0000
|1.1874
|2009.03.17 08:13
|1.1878
|cancelled
|6325382
|2009.03.16 15:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3007
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.17 18:14
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|6323075
|2009.03.16 15:20
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.16 17:51
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.84
|6343778
|2009.03.17 05:19
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.17 08:13
|1.2716
|cancelled
|6344023
|2009.03.17 06:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.17 17:53
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6343779
|2009.03.17 06:40
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.17 18:14
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6318174
|2009.03.17 07:05
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.70
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.18 13:31
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|30.55
|6346774
|2009.03.17 08:13
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1909
|0.0000
|1.1959
|2009.03.17 08:21
|1.1876
|cancelled
|6346775
|2009.03.17 08:13
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|99.20
|0.00
|98.20
|2009.03.18 13:31
|98.28
|cancelled
|6346785
|2009.03.17 08:21
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1874
|0.0000
|1.1499
|2009.03.19 09:00
|1.1389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-85.17
|6346777
|2009.03.17 08:55
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.17 17:53
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.91
|6347537
|2009.03.17 09:15
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1849
|0.0000
|1.1499
|2009.03.19 09:03
|1.1371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-126.11
|6348287
|2009.03.17 11:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1824
|0.0000
|1.1449
|2009.03.19 12:42
|1.1345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-168.88
|6348044
|2009.03.17 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.17 17:53
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.75
|6346773
|2009.03.17 13:18
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.17 18:14
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6351867
|2009.03.17 13:45
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2009.03.17 17:53
|1.2694
|cancelled
|6352015
|2009.03.17 13:58
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2907
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2009.03.17 18:15
|1.3008
|cancelled
|6355734
|2009.03.17 17:53
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2009.03.17 18:56
|1.2720
|cancelled
|6356070
|2009.03.17 18:15
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3032
|0.0000
|1.3082
|2009.03.17 18:22
|1.2999
|cancelled
|6356095
|2009.03.17 18:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.3047
|2009.03.18 04:39
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|10.00
|6356547
|2009.03.17 18:49
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2784
|2009.03.17 18:56
|1.2724
|cancelled
|6356592
|2009.03.17 18:51
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2749
|2009.03.17 18:56
|1.2726
|cancelled
|6355764
|2009.03.17 18:56
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.18 10:58
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.89
|6356821
|2009.03.17 19:02
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.3022
|2009.03.18 04:39
|1.3048
|cancelled
|6357152
|2009.03.17 19:36
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.18 10:58
|1.2664
|cancelled
|6349708
|2009.03.18 03:47
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1799
|0.0000
|1.1449
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.1316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-256.10
|6370524
|2009.03.18 04:40
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3072
|2009.03.18 04:40
|1.3056
|cancelled
|6370518
|2009.03.18 04:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3057
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 11:33
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6371067
|2009.03.18 07:54
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3032
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 11:33
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|6373245
|2009.03.18 08:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3007
|0.0000
|1.3057
|2009.03.18 11:33
|1.3057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6374172
|2009.03.18 09:27
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.3032
|2009.03.18 11:33
|1.3058
|cancelled
|6375644
|2009.03.18 10:58
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2595
|2009.03.18 11:12
|1.2668
|cancelled
|6375932
|2009.03.18 11:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.18 13:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6370353
|2009.03.18 11:33
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1749
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 08:36
|1.1196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-395.14
|6376234
|2009.03.18 11:33
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3082
|0.0000
|1.3132
|2009.03.18 11:58
|1.3050
|cancelled
|6376235
|2009.03.18 11:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3047
|0.0000
|1.3097
|2009.03.18 13:30
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6376502
|2009.03.18 12:19
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2009.03.18 13:38
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.84
|6377241
|2009.03.18 12:38
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3072
|2009.03.18 13:31
|1.3108
|cancelled
|6376921
|2009.03.18 13:26
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1699
|0.0000
|1.1449
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.1316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-372.30
|6378654
|2009.03.18 13:31
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.95
|2009.03.19 01:20
|96.46
|cancelled
|6378562
|2009.03.18 13:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3097
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2009.03.18 15:12
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6378522
|2009.03.18 13:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2009.03.18 19:16
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|6378642
|2009.03.18 15:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.03.18 19:16
|97.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.57
|6377478
|2009.03.18 16:51
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2009.03.18 18:54
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.75
|6400926
|2009.03.19 01:12
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3482
|0.0000
|1.3532
|2009.03.19 01:27
|1.3448
|cancelled
|6400940
|2009.03.19 01:13
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.03.19 03:05
|1.2495
|cancelled
|6400946
|2009.03.19 01:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.03.19 03:49
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.42
|6400927
|2009.03.19 01:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3447
|0.0000
|1.3472
|2009.03.19 06:10
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6403311
|2009.03.19 02:01
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.03.19 03:49
|95.93
|cancelled
|6400948
|2009.03.19 03:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2009.03.19 08:42
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.04
|6405156
|2009.03.19 03:45
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2009.03.19 08:42
|1.2441
|cancelled
|6405193
|2009.03.19 03:49
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.70
|0.00
|95.20
|2009.03.19 03:55
|95.95
|cancelled
|6405218
|2009.03.19 03:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.03.19 06:30
|95.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.48
|6403542
|2009.03.19 04:30
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3422
|0.0000
|1.3472
|2009.03.19 06:10
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6406189
|2009.03.19 04:35
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|95.70
|2009.03.19 06:30
|95.41
|cancelled
|6406816
|2009.03.19 05:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3397
|0.0000
|1.3447
|2009.03.19 06:10
|1.3474
|cancelled
|6407398
|2009.03.19 06:10
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3447
|0.0000
|1.3497
|2009.03.19 06:29
|1.3483
|cancelled
|6407397
|2009.03.19 06:29
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3482
|0.0000
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 08:46
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6407778
|2009.03.19 06:30
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.20
|0.00
|94.70
|2009.03.19 06:34
|95.43
|cancelled
|6407844
|2009.03.19 06:34
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|95.20
|2009.03.19 12:37
|95.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|6408929
|2009.03.19 07:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3432
|0.0000
|1.3482
|2009.03.19 08:46
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6410632
|2009.03.19 08:37
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3407
|0.0000
|1.3457
|2009.03.19 08:46
|1.3482
|cancelled
|6410772
|2009.03.19 08:42
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.19 08:53
|1.2445
|cancelled
|6410883
|2009.03.19 08:46
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3522
|2009.03.19 09:03
|1.3505
|cancelled
|6410800
|2009.03.19 08:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.03.19 11:59
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.07
|6400931
|2009.03.19 08:59
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1399
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 11:48
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-166.31
|6410880
|2009.03.19 09:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3507
|0.0000
|1.3557
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6409044
|2009.03.19 09:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.70
|0.00
|95.20
|2009.03.19 12:37
|95.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.76
|6412063
|2009.03.19 09:33
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2420
|2009.03.19 11:59
|1.2392
|cancelled
|6412169
|2009.03.19 09:43
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3482
|0.0000
|1.3532
|2009.03.19 12:43
|1.3563
|cancelled
|6412291
|2009.03.19 09:52
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.03.19 12:37
|95.15
|cancelled
|6414342
|2009.03.19 11:59
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.19 12:00
|1.2388
|cancelled
|6414357
|2009.03.19 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.03.19 12:49
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|6415147
|2009.03.19 12:38
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.20
|0.00
|94.70
|2009.03.19 12:40
|94.96
|cancelled
|6415295
|2009.03.19 12:40
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.19 12:49
|1.2337
|cancelled
|6415125
|2009.03.19 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.03.19 15:28
|94.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|6412110
|2009.03.19 12:41
|buy
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.1349
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 11:48
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-139.70
|6415647
|2009.03.19 12:43
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|0.0000
|1.3597
|2009.03.19 12:44
|1.3580
|cancelled
|6415632
|2009.03.19 12:44
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3582
|0.0000
|1.3632
|2009.03.19 13:00
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6416200
|2009.03.19 12:49
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.03.19 12:50
|1.2319
|cancelled
|6416212
|2009.03.19 12:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.03.19 13:00
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.15
|6416956
|2009.03.19 13:00
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2170
|2009.03.19 13:02
|1.2269
|cancelled
|6416968
|2009.03.19 13:00
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3657
|0.0000
|1.3707
|2009.03.19 13:02
|1.3623
|cancelled
|6416940
|2009.03.19 13:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.19 13:16
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|6416975
|2009.03.19 13:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3672
|2009.03.19 13:18
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6432219
|2009.03.19 22:49
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3682
|0.0000
|1.3732
|2009.03.20 02:20
|1.3643
|cancelled
|6432224
|2009.03.19 22:50
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.70
|0.00
|94.20
|2009.03.19 23:32
|94.45
|cancelled
|6432232
|2009.03.19 22:51
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.19 23:46
|1.2398
|cancelled
|6432231
|2009.03.19 23:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|94.20
|2009.03.20 08:56
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.31
|6432312
|2009.03.19 23:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.20 08:36
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.04
|6433779
|2009.03.20 01:20
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.70
|0.00
|94.20
|2009.03.20 08:56
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.92
|6435451
|2009.03.20 02:01
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.03.20 08:56
|94.15
|cancelled
|6432235
|2009.03.20 02:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3647
|0.0000
|1.3697
|2009.03.20 08:38
|1.3697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6434218
|2009.03.20 02:24
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.20 08:36
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|6436537
|2009.03.20 03:00
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3672
|2009.03.20 08:38
|1.3698
|cancelled
|6436616
|2009.03.20 03:05
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2009.03.20 08:36
|1.2364
|cancelled
|6432244
|2009.03.20 04:11
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.1224
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 11:48
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.61
|6440337
|2009.03.20 08:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.03.20 08:43
|1.2345
|cancelled
|6440402
|2009.03.20 08:38
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3707
|0.0000
|1.3757
|2009.03.20 08:39
|1.3697
|cancelled
|6440408
|2009.03.20 08:39
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3697
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|6440295
|2009.03.20 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.03.20 10:43
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|6437901
|2009.03.20 08:45
|buy
|0.41
|usdchf
|1.1174
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 11:48
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|363.67
|6440929
|2009.03.20 08:56
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|93.95
|0.00
|93.45
|2009.03.20 09:11
|94.47
|cancelled
|6441096
|2009.03.20 09:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.03.24 06:28
|98.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-76.37
|6441523
|2009.03.20 09:24
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.20 10:43
|1.2291
|cancelled
|6441540
|2009.03.20 09:25
|buy limit
|0.57
|usdchf
|1.1124
|0.0000
|1.1224
|2009.03.20 11:48
|1.1279
|cancelled
|6441437
|2009.03.20 09:44
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3672
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|6442365
|2009.03.20 10:43
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.20 10:50
|1.2318
|cancelled
|6442377
|2009.03.20 10:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.03.20 13:27
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|6442145
|2009.03.20 11:12
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3647
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6441861
|2009.03.20 11:13
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.70
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.03.24 06:55
|98.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-110.75
|6443273
|2009.03.20 11:34
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.03.20 13:27
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.15
|6444048
|2009.03.20 11:48
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1359
|2009.03.20 11:49
|1.1273
|cancelled
|6444066
|2009.03.20 11:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1274
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 16:39
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6444831
|2009.03.20 12:14
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.20 13:27
|1.2342
|cancelled
|6444230
|2009.03.20 12:17
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3597
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6444251
|2009.03.20 12:21
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.03.24 08:28
|98.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-122.28
|6445187
|2009.03.20 13:01
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1249
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 16:39
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|6446492
|2009.03.20 13:29
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.03.20 13:29
|1.2323
|cancelled
|6446436
|2009.03.20 13:29
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.23 02:25
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.08
|6445741
|2009.03.20 14:01
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-92.59
|6445640
|2009.03.20 14:11
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3547
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6446691
|2009.03.20 14:45
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1224
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.20 16:39
|1.1274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.74
|6448240
|2009.03.20 14:51
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3497
|0.0000
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 15:13
|1.3648
|cancelled
|6447211
|2009.03.20 14:59
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.23 02:25
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6448808
|2009.03.20 15:13
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3682
|0.0000
|1.3732
|2009.03.20 15:31
|1.3621
|cancelled
|6449032
|2009.03.20 15:25
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1199
|0.0000
|1.1249
|2009.03.20 16:39
|1.1280
|cancelled
|6448819
|2009.03.20 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6450053
|2009.03.20 16:22
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3547
|0.0000
|1.3597
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6449319
|2009.03.20 16:28
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.23 02:25
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.08
|6448015
|2009.03.20 16:31
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-82.30
|6450629
|2009.03.20 16:39
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1359
|2009.03.20 16:52
|1.1250
|cancelled
|6450769
|2009.03.20 16:49
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1270
|0.0000
|1.1220
|2009.03.20 16:52
|1.1248
|cancelled
|6450784
|2009.03.20 16:50
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1220
|0.0000
|1.1170
|2009.03.20 16:52
|1.1247
|cancelled
|6450633
|2009.03.20 16:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1249
|0.0000
|1.1249
|2009.03.23 10:00
|1.1249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|6451027
|2009.03.20 17:02
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3522
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.20 17:10
|1.3602
|cancelled
|6451201
|2009.03.20 17:10
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.20 17:11
|1.3595
|cancelled
|6451217
|2009.03.20 17:10
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3632
|0.0000
|1.3682
|2009.03.20 17:11
|1.3597
|cancelled
|6451234
|2009.03.20 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2009.03.20 17:49
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6451831
|2009.03.20 17:49
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3520
|0.0000
|1.3470
|2009.03.20 17:58
|1.3570
|cancelled
|6451892
|2009.03.20 17:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-17.20
|6451148
|2009.03.20 18:39
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.23 02:25
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|24.25
|6453110
|2009.03.20 19:19
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.03.23 02:25
|1.2364
|cancelled
|6452659
|2009.03.23 00:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3656
|0.0000
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6457267
|2009.03.23 02:25
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.23 03:02
|1.2344
|cancelled
|6457255
|2009.03.23 03:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.23 12:13
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.06
|6455476
|2009.03.23 04:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3681
|0.0000
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6451576
|2009.03.23 07:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1224
|0.0000
|1.1249
|2009.03.23 10:00
|1.1249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|6460042
|2009.03.23 08:20
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3706
|0.0000
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6461910
|2009.03.23 08:22
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1199
|0.0000
|1.1249
|2009.03.23 10:00
|1.1249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.78
|6463154
|2009.03.23 09:00
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3756
|0.0000
|1.3656
|2009.03.23 09:54
|1.3655
|cancelled
|6463176
|2009.03.23 09:03
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1174
|0.0000
|1.1224
|2009.03.23 10:00
|1.1253
|cancelled
|6464137
|2009.03.23 09:54
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3682
|0.0000
|1.3732
|2009.03.23 09:55
|1.3643
|cancelled
|6464143
|2009.03.23 09:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3647
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|6464326
|2009.03.23 10:00
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1284
|0.0000
|1.1334
|2009.03.23 10:13
|1.1249
|cancelled
|6464343
|2009.03.23 10:01
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1224
|0.0000
|1.1274
|2009.03.23 10:13
|1.1252
|cancelled
|6464354
|2009.03.23 10:01
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1220
|0.0000
|1.1170
|2009.03.23 10:13
|1.1245
|cancelled
|6464371
|2009.03.23 10:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1245
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.23 18:10
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6458576
|2009.03.23 10:15
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.23 12:13
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|6465086
|2009.03.23 10:55
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2345
|2009.03.23 12:13
|1.2316
|cancelled
|6451258
|2009.03.23 12:04
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-56.58
|6465966
|2009.03.23 12:13
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.23 13:34
|1.2345
|cancelled
|6465060
|2009.03.23 12:53
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1270
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.23 18:10
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|6464870
|2009.03.23 13:02
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|6466203
|2009.03.23 13:34
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2345
|0.0000
|1.2295
|2009.03.23 18:24
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|6467460
|2009.03.23 14:08
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6468153
|2009.03.23 14:14
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2009.03.23 18:24
|1.2289
|cancelled
|6467373
|2009.03.23 14:22
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.23 18:10
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.79
|6468891
|2009.03.23 14:49
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3522
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:52
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6469520
|2009.03.23 15:02
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1320
|0.0000
|1.1270
|2009.03.23 18:10
|1.1242
|cancelled
|6470017
|2009.03.23 15:29
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3572
|2009.03.23 17:53
|1.3572
|cancelled
|6466388
|2009.03.23 15:56
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|97.20
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|0.00
|6472576
|2009.03.23 17:53
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3495
|2009.03.23 18:07
|1.3595
|cancelled
|6472608
|2009.03.23 18:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-5.00
|6473115
|2009.03.23 18:10
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1220
|0.0000
|1.1170
|2009.03.23 18:15
|1.1246
|cancelled
|6473180
|2009.03.23 18:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1245
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.24 15:41
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|6473437
|2009.03.23 18:24
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.23 18:32
|1.2296
|cancelled
|6473506
|2009.03.23 18:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.23 20:45
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.17
|6473778
|2009.03.23 18:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3645
|0.0000
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.50
|6474279
|2009.03.23 19:12
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2270
|2009.03.23 20:45
|1.2240
|cancelled
|6475401
|2009.03.23 20:46
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2009.03.23 21:00
|1.2224
|cancelled
|6475396
|2009.03.23 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.24 15:42
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6476108
|2009.03.23 21:55
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.24 15:42
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.14
|6474441
|2009.03.24 01:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3670
|0.0000
|1.3620
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6471294
|2009.03.24 01:53
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|97.70
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|108.02
|6484390
|2009.03.24 02:30
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3695
|0.0000
|1.3645
|2009.03.24 08:25
|1.3618
|cancelled
|6489438
|2009.03.24 08:25
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 08:27
|1.3619
|cancelled
|6489444
|2009.03.24 08:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3620
|0.0000
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 09:16
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6490309
|2009.03.24 09:07
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3645
|0.0000
|1.3595
|2009.03.24 09:16
|1.3569
|cancelled
|6473974
|2009.03.24 09:16
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1270
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.24 15:41
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|6490582
|2009.03.24 09:16
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 09:37
|1.3594
|cancelled
|6490604
|2009.03.24 09:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 11:01
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6491519
|2009.03.24 10:32
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3620
|0.0000
|1.3570
|2009.03.24 11:01
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6492697
|2009.03.24 11:03
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 11:08
|1.3547
|cancelled
|6492648
|2009.03.24 11:08
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3495
|2009.03.24 14:17
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6493657
|2009.03.24 11:48
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 14:17
|1.3502
|cancelled
|6477412
|2009.03.24 13:24
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2009.03.24 15:42
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.37
|6491123
|2009.03.24 13:59
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.24 15:41
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.79
|6496099
|2009.03.24 14:04
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.24 15:42
|1.2215
|cancelled
|6496539
|2009.03.24 14:17
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3470
|0.0000
|1.3420
|2009.03.24 14:41
|1.3518
|cancelled
|6497054
|2009.03.24 14:39
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1320
|0.0000
|1.1270
|2009.03.24 15:41
|1.1242
|cancelled
|6496520
|2009.03.24 14:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3520
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6498273
|2009.03.24 15:41
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1220
|0.0000
|1.1170
|2009.03.24 15:46
|1.1246
|cancelled
|6497982
|2009.03.24 15:41
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6498329
|2009.03.24 15:42
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2009.03.24 15:45
|1.2220
|cancelled
|6498393
|2009.03.24 15:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.25 14:58
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|6498287
|2009.03.24 15:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1245
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.25 14:56
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|6499242
|2009.03.24 16:21
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2009.03.24 16:54
|1.3520
|cancelled
|6499306
|2009.03.24 16:50
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1270
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.25 14:56
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|6.67
|6499303
|2009.03.24 16:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2245
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.25 14:58
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6499917
|2009.03.24 16:54
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|0.0000
|1.3445
|2009.03.24 17:11
|1.3544
|cancelled
|6499979
|2009.03.24 17:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 18:31
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6500625
|2009.03.24 17:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.25 14:58
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.17
|6500817
|2009.03.24 17:59
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3570
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2009.03.24 18:31
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|6484428
|2009.03.24 18:23
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|98.20
|0.00
|97.20
|2009.03.25 14:56
|97.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|298.35
|6500606
|2009.03.24 18:31
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.03.25 14:56
|1.1245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|17.79
|6501605
|2009.03.24 18:31
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3484
|0.0000
|1.3402
|2009.03.24 18:32
|1.3523
|cancelled
|6501600
|2009.03.24 18:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3525
|0.0000
|1.3443
|2009.03.24 20:37
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|6502319
|2009.03.24 19:03
|sell limit
|0.41
|usdjpy
|98.90
|0.00
|97.50
|2009.03.25 14:57
|97.41
|cancelled
|6502462
|2009.03.24 19:11
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1332
|0.0000
|1.1258
|2009.03.25 14:56
|1.1227
|cancelled
|6502484
|2009.03.24 19:12
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3566
|0.0000
|1.3484
|2009.03.24 20:37
|1.3444
|cancelled
|6501315
|2009.03.24 20:37
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2009.03.25 14:58
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|24.50
|6504192
|2009.03.24 20:37
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3477
|0.0000
|1.3393
|2009.03.24 20:45
|1.3433
|cancelled
|6504183
|2009.03.24 20:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3476
|2009.03.27 10:40
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-8.20
|6505188
|2009.03.24 21:17
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2373
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2009.03.25 14:58
|1.2251
|cancelled
|6505267
|2009.03.24 23:26
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3477
|0.0000
|1.3476
|2009.03.27 10:40
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|0.30
|6508689
|2009.03.25 11:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3517
|0.0000
|1.3476
|2009.03.27 10:40
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|16.40
|6520108
|2009.03.25 14:56
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3558
|0.0000
|1.3476
|2009.03.27 10:40
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|49.20
|6522932
|2009.03.25 14:56
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1191
|0.0000
|1.1119
|2009.03.25 14:57
|1.1254
|cancelled
|6523081
|2009.03.25 14:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1263
|0.0000
|1.1191
|2009.03.25 15:00
|1.1191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.87
|6523107
|2009.03.25 14:57
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|96.97
|2009.03.25 14:57
|97.41
|cancelled
|6523097
|2009.03.25 14:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.30
|0.00
|97.30
|2009.03.25 19:07
|97.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6523331
|2009.03.25 14:59
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2202
|0.0000
|1.2124
|2009.03.25 15:14
|1.2293
|cancelled
|6523746
|2009.03.25 15:00
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1155
|0.0000
|1.1083
|2009.03.25 15:02
|1.1192
|cancelled
|6523764
|2009.03.25 15:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1191
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-31.14
|6523348
|2009.03.25 15:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2280
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-42.09
|6525348
|2009.03.25 15:36
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3642
|0.0000
|1.3474
|2009.03.27 10:40
|1.3467
|cancelled
|6525370
|2009.03.25 16:31
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|97.30
|2009.03.25 19:07
|97.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.17
|6527049
|2009.03.25 18:04
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.96
|0.00
|97.30
|2009.03.25 19:07
|97.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.13
|6529185
|2009.03.25 18:44
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.29
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.25 19:07
|97.26
|cancelled
|6529854
|2009.03.25 19:07
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.97
|0.00
|96.31
|2009.03.25 19:14
|97.31
|cancelled
|6525740
|2009.03.25 19:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2319
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-53.81
|6529859
|2009.03.25 19:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.30
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.27 12:37
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-6.76
|6530995
|2009.03.25 21:50
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.27 12:37
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|6525536
|2009.03.26 03:39
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1227
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-37.21
|6533562
|2009.03.26 07:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|97.96
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.27 12:37
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|13.52
|6542823
|2009.03.26 10:59
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1262
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-37.30
|6545469
|2009.03.26 11:54
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.29
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.27 12:37
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|40.56
|6549114
|2009.03.26 12:34
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.27 12:37
|97.60
|cancelled
|6548213
|2009.03.27 10:24
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-37.47
|6572259
|2009.03.27 10:40
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3484
|0.0000
|1.3402
|2009.03.27 11:09
|1.3442
|cancelled
|6572246
|2009.03.27 11:09
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3443
|0.0000
|1.3361
|2009.03.27 12:41
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|6530950
|2009.03.27 11:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-59.31
|6574374
|2009.03.27 11:49
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3485
|0.0000
|1.3401
|2009.03.27 12:41
|1.3357
|cancelled
|6575491
|2009.03.27 12:37
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.30
|0.00
|96.64
|2009.03.27 12:38
|97.64
|cancelled
|6575500
|2009.03.27 12:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.30 06:05
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|6575589
|2009.03.27 12:41
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3393
|0.0000
|1.3309
|2009.03.27 12:42
|1.3352
|cancelled
|6575583
|2009.03.27 12:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3351
|0.0000
|1.3267
|2009.03.27 15:10
|1.3267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|6574566
|2009.03.27 12:58
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-71.27
|6577002
|2009.03.27 13:22
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3394
|0.0000
|1.3308
|2009.03.27 15:10
|1.3264
|cancelled
|6572818
|2009.03.27 14:13
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1441
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|51.37
|6579344
|2009.03.27 15:10
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.03.27 15:13
|1.3283
|cancelled
|6579347
|2009.03.27 15:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.03.30 07:51
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|17.20
|6576903
|2009.03.27 15:22
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.97
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.30 06:05
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.45
|6580177
|2009.03.27 15:53
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.03.30 07:51
|1.3189
|cancelled
|6580331
|2009.03.27 17:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.31
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.03.30 06:05
|97.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|27.86
|6582555
|2009.03.27 18:15
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.65
|0.00
|97.97
|2009.03.30 06:05
|97.61
|cancelled
|6589506
|2009.03.30 06:08
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|96.97
|2009.03.30 06:19
|97.30
|cancelled
|6589485
|2009.03.30 06:18
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.30
|0.00
|96.64
|2009.03.30 08:24
|96.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.66
|6577394
|2009.03.30 06:27
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-46.56
|6590665
|2009.03.30 06:59
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|96.97
|2009.03.30 08:25
|96.57
|cancelled
|6591605
|2009.03.30 07:51
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3067
|2009.03.30 07:54
|1.3195
|cancelled
|6591622
|2009.03.30 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.03.31 18:30
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-8.60
|6592396
|2009.03.30 08:25
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.85
|0.00
|96.17
|2009.03.30 09:24
|96.16
|cancelled
|6592407
|2009.03.30 09:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.17
|0.00
|98.54
|2009.04.03 20:06
|100.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-82.54
|6594899
|2009.03.30 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.51
|0.00
|98.54
|2009.04.06 00:39
|100.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-119.68
|6578820
|2009.03.30 11:26
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1513
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2009.03.31 14:40
|1.1368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|140.31
|6597218
|2009.03.30 12:06
|sell limit
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1585
|0.0000
|1.1440
|2009.03.31 14:41
|1.1363
|cancelled
|6596781
|2009.03.30 13:53
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.85
|0.00
|98.54
|2009.04.06 01:16
|100.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-148.34
|6590791
|2009.03.30 16:45
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.88
|6600103
|2009.03.30 17:43
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.19
|0.00
|99.26
|2009.04.06 10:07
|101.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-247.98
|6604070
|2009.03.30 19:47
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2621
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|92.08
|6605456
|2009.03.31 02:50
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.87
|0.00
|98.54
|2009.04.06 01:16
|100.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-215.55
|6592589
|2009.03.31 03:55
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.03.31 18:30
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6616750
|2009.03.31 09:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.03.31 18:30
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|6621941
|2009.03.31 12:42
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.03.31 18:30
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.60
|6615894
|2009.03.31 13:09
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|98.55
|0.00
|100.63
|2009.04.06 14:27
|100.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-227.37
|6624712
|2009.03.31 13:22
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3413
|0.0000
|1.3237
|2009.03.31 18:30
|1.3236
|cancelled
|6625818
|2009.03.31 14:41
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1354
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2009.03.31 15:06
|1.1391
|cancelled
|6625821
|2009.03.31 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1391
|0.0000
|1.1391
|2009.04.01 13:20
|1.1391
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|6630918
|2009.03.31 18:30
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3107
|2009.03.31 18:31
|1.3239
|cancelled
|6630920
|2009.03.31 18:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2009.04.01 02:54
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.80
|6625143
|2009.03.31 18:53
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|99.25
|0.00
|98.54
|2009.04.06 01:16
|100.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-198.35
|6627020
|2009.03.31 18:53
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1428
|0.0000
|1.1391
|2009.04.01 13:20
|1.1391
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|9.74
|6631694
|2009.03.31 20:35
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3283
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2009.04.01 02:54
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|26.40
|6633431
|2009.03.31 21:15
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.04.01 02:54
|1.3187
|cancelled
|6643040
|2009.04.01 02:54
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3067
|2009.04.01 03:11
|1.3197
|cancelled
|6643065
|2009.04.01 03:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.01 20:11
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6607353
|2009.04.01 06:26
|sell
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|256.14
|6646450
|2009.04.01 07:08
|sell limit
|0.29
|usdcad
|1.2846
|0.0000
|1.2548
|2009.04.02 08:12
|1.2541
|cancelled
|6631951
|2009.04.01 09:36
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1465
|0.0000
|1.1391
|2009.04.01 13:20
|1.1391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.99
|6649180
|2009.04.01 10:16
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1502
|0.0000
|1.1428
|2009.04.01 13:20
|1.1384
|cancelled
|6644277
|2009.04.01 12:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.01 20:11
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|6652139
|2009.04.01 13:20
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1354
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2009.04.01 13:20
|1.1390
|cancelled
|6652149
|2009.04.01 13:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1391
|0.0000
|1.1428
|2009.04.02 03:57
|1.1428
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-6.48
|6651396
|2009.04.01 15:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.01 20:11
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.40
|6654671
|2009.04.01 15:47
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3326
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2009.04.01 20:12
|1.3191
|cancelled
|6652832
|2009.04.01 16:31
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1428
|0.0000
|1.1428
|2009.04.02 03:57
|1.1428
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.00
|6656299
|2009.04.01 20:11
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1502
|0.0000
|1.1428
|2009.04.02 03:57
|1.1428
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|25.90
|6658738
|2009.04.01 20:12
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3151
|0.0000
|1.3063
|2009.04.01 20:12
|1.3194
|cancelled
|6658755
|2009.04.01 20:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-34.00
|6659307
|2009.04.01 20:51
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1539
|0.0000
|1.1465
|2009.04.02 03:57
|1.1425
|cancelled
|6666775
|2009.04.02 03:57
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1407
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.04.02 06:15
|1.1443
|cancelled
|6659354
|2009.04.02 04:26
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3283
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-24.60
|6666777
|2009.04.02 06:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1443
|0.0000
|1.1407
|2009.04.02 12:39
|1.1407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.31
|6669449
|2009.04.02 08:13
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2009.04.02 09:44
|1.2524
|cancelled
|6669445
|2009.04.02 09:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2523
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2009.04.02 14:05
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|6668445
|2009.04.02 10:33
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1479
|0.0000
|1.1407
|2009.04.02 12:39
|1.1407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.94
|6672253
|2009.04.02 11:13
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1515
|0.0000
|1.1443
|2009.04.02 12:39
|1.1400
|cancelled
|6671637
|2009.04.02 11:37
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2559
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2009.04.02 14:05
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.30
|6667699
|2009.04.02 12:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-16.00
|6674260
|2009.04.02 12:18
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2595
|0.0000
|1.2523
|2009.04.02 14:05
|1.2481
|cancelled
|6675130
|2009.04.02 12:39
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1371
|0.0000
|1.1299
|2009.04.02 12:43
|1.1409
|cancelled
|6675237
|2009.04.02 12:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1407
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.04.02 14:44
|1.1335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.70
|6676364
|2009.04.02 13:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1443
|0.0000
|1.1371
|2009.04.02 14:44
|1.1328
|cancelled
|6675450
|2009.04.02 13:45
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3368
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|1.80
|6678278
|2009.04.02 14:07
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2523
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2009.04.02 15:55
|1.2452
|cancelled
|6678899
|2009.04.02 14:41
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3454
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|71.20
|6679918
|2009.04.02 14:44
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1243
|2009.04.02 14:48
|1.1363
|cancelled
|6679905
|2009.04.02 14:48
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1354
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2009.04.06 00:06
|1.1280
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|13.12
|6681901
|2009.04.02 15:29
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1391
|0.0000
|1.1317
|2009.04.06 00:39
|1.1270
|cancelled
|6678240
|2009.04.02 15:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2009.04.02 18:08
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.63
|6683783
|2009.04.02 16:35
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2415
|2009.04.02 18:08
|1.2370
|cancelled
|6686003
|2009.04.02 18:08
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2316
|2009.04.02 18:27
|1.2352
|cancelled
|6686000
|2009.04.02 18:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2009.04.03 02:17
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6687846
|2009.04.02 20:08
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2009.04.03 02:17
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.23
|6689855
|2009.04.02 21:22
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2009.04.03 02:17
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|24.61
|6690957
|2009.04.02 22:02
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2391
|2009.04.03 02:17
|1.2347
|cancelled
|6631933
|2009.04.03 02:15
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|99.95
|0.00
|99.26
|2009.04.06 10:07
|101.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-296.21
|6696512
|2009.04.03 02:19
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2307
|0.0000
|1.2235
|2009.04.03 02:38
|1.2379
|cancelled
|6696640
|2009.04.03 02:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2379
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2009.04.03 15:44
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|6697535
|2009.04.03 07:03
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2415
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2009.04.03 15:44
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.97
|6701520
|2009.04.03 15:17
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2452
|0.0000
|1.2378
|2009.04.03 15:44
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.91
|6714536
|2009.04.03 15:44
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2279
|2009.04.03 15:47
|1.2395
|cancelled
|6714531
|2009.04.03 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2316
|2009.04.03 18:25
|1.2316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.02
|6715567
|2009.04.03 16:27
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2353
|2009.04.03 18:25
|1.2310
|cancelled
|6717411
|2009.04.03 18:25
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2279
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2009.04.03 18:44
|1.2316
|cancelled
|6717412
|2009.04.03 18:44
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2316
|0.0000
|1.2242
|2009.04.06 03:26
|1.2242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.09
|6717991
|2009.04.03 19:24
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2353
|0.0000
|1.2279
|2009.04.06 03:26
|1.2237
|cancelled
|6681713
|2009.04.06 00:06
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3542
|0.0000
|1.3365
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|194.70
|6722357
|2009.04.06 00:39
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1230
|2009.04.06 05:24
|1.1241
|cancelled
|6722567
|2009.04.06 00:46
|sell limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3626
|0.0000
|1.3457
|2009.04.06 17:15
|1.3358
|cancelled
|6697140
|2009.04.06 02:02
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|100.63
|0.00
|100.63
|2009.04.06 14:27
|100.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6724819
|2009.04.06 03:26
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2205
|0.0000
|1.2131
|2009.04.06 06:53
|1.2243
|cancelled
|6722331
|2009.04.06 05:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1243
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-31.00
|6725857
|2009.04.06 06:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2242
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2009.04.08 14:31
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.69
|6727123
|2009.04.06 08:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2279
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2009.04.08 14:31
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.53
|6726411
|2009.04.06 08:08
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1278
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-37.30
|6723861
|2009.04.06 10:06
|sell
|0.41
|usdjpy
|101.29
|0.00
|99.97
|2009.04.06 10:07
|101.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.40
|6729430
|2009.04.06 12:21
|sell
|0.41
|usdjpy
|101.31
|0.00
|100.63
|2009.04.06 14:27
|100.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|277.05
|6731643
|2009.04.06 13:02
|sell limit
|0.57
|usdjpy
|101.65
|0.00
|100.97
|2009.04.06 14:27
|100.60
|cancelled
|6728092
|2009.04.06 13:40
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2316
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2009.04.08 14:31
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.65
|6733204
|2009.04.06 14:27
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.25
|0.00
|99.57
|2009.04.06 14:30
|100.59
|cancelled
|6733241
|2009.04.06 14:28
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.93
|0.00
|100.25
|2009.04.06 14:30
|100.58
|cancelled
|6733243
|2009.04.06 14:28
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|101.06
|0.00
|101.74
|2009.04.06 14:30
|100.61
|cancelled
|6733245
|2009.04.06 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.62
|0.00
|100.61
|2009.04.07 17:03
|100.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.20
|6728119
|2009.04.06 14:56
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-37.48
|6732985
|2009.04.06 15:43
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2009.04.08 14:31
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|37.03
|6734669
|2009.04.06 16:23
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1348
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-37.83
|6737121
|2009.04.06 17:15
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.04.06 17:19
|1.3372
|cancelled
|6737137
|2009.04.06 17:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3371
|0.0000
|1.3327
|2009.04.07 01:59
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.80
|6737956
|2009.04.06 20:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3415
|0.0000
|1.3327
|2009.04.07 01:59
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|26.40
|6740324
|2009.04.06 20:43
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3459
|0.0000
|1.3371
|2009.04.07 01:59
|1.3322
|cancelled
|6736578
|2009.04.07 01:39
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1420
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|0.00
|6747239
|2009.04.07 01:59
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.07 05:46
|1.3367
|cancelled
|6735553
|2009.04.07 02:01
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2009.04.08 14:31
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|98.75
|6734257
|2009.04.07 02:02
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|100.28
|0.00
|100.61
|2009.04.07 17:03
|100.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|6748350
|2009.04.07 02:41
|sell limit
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2392
|2009.04.08 14:32
|1.2308
|cancelled
|6747608
|2009.04.07 05:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3368
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2009.04.07 11:05
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|6750531
|2009.04.07 06:26
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3411
|0.0000
|1.3325
|2009.04.07 11:06
|1.3288
|cancelled
|6754537
|2009.04.07 11:06
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.04.07 12:57
|1.3236
|cancelled
|6748356
|2009.04.07 12:54
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|99.95
|0.00
|100.61
|2009.04.07 17:03
|100.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.24
|6754536
|2009.04.07 12:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2009.04.08 02:37
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.80
|6757147
|2009.04.07 13:34
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|99.61
|0.00
|100.29
|2009.04.07 17:03
|100.62
|cancelled
|6757169
|2009.04.07 14:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3283
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2009.04.08 02:37
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|26.40
|6758909
|2009.04.07 15:30
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2009.04.08 02:37
|1.3199
|cancelled
|6760925
|2009.04.07 17:04
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|101.06
|0.00
|101.74
|2009.04.07 17:33
|100.60
|cancelled
|6760934
|2009.04.07 17:04
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.28
|0.00
|100.96
|2009.04.07 17:33
|100.60
|cancelled
|6761151
|2009.04.07 17:27
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.25
|0.00
|99.57
|2009.04.07 17:33
|100.58
|cancelled
|6761149
|2009.04.07 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.59
|0.00
|99.91
|2009.04.08 05:33
|99.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|13.61
|6762105
|2009.04.07 18:13
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|100.93
|0.00
|100.25
|2009.04.08 05:33
|99.87
|cancelled
|6770811
|2009.04.08 02:37
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.04.08 08:44
|1.3155
|cancelled
|6773842
|2009.04.08 05:45
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.27
|0.00
|99.61
|2009.04.08 08:46
|99.59
|cancelled
|6747998
|2009.04.08 06:53
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1490
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|67.43
|6770788
|2009.04.08 08:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.09 16:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-8.60
|6773702
|2009.04.08 08:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.61
|0.00
|99.61
|2009.04.08 20:02
|99.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6776336
|2009.04.08 09:41
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.09 16:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.00
|6776357
|2009.04.08 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.95
|0.00
|99.61
|2009.04.08 20:02
|99.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.24
|6777114
|2009.04.08 12:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.09 16:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|17.20
|6781849
|2009.04.08 14:32
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2271
|0.0000
|1.2199
|2009.04.08 16:03
|1.2344
|cancelled
|6778394
|2009.04.08 14:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|100.29
|0.00
|99.61
|2009.04.08 20:02
|99.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.31
|6782126
|2009.04.08 14:51
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|100.63
|0.00
|99.95
|2009.04.08 20:02
|99.54
|cancelled
|6781854
|2009.04.08 16:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2307
|2009.04.09 14:04
|1.2307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.85
|6783417
|2009.04.08 16:18
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2379
|0.0000
|1.2307
|2009.04.09 14:04
|1.2307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|17.55
|6783664
|2009.04.08 16:22
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2415
|0.0000
|1.2343
|2009.04.09 14:04
|1.2299
|cancelled
|6779818
|2009.04.08 17:39
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2009.04.09 16:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|51.60
|6785049
|2009.04.08 17:44
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3368
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2009.04.09 16:54
|1.3192
|cancelled
|6786965
|2009.04.08 20:02
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.23
|0.00
|98.55
|2009.04.09 02:08
|99.91
|cancelled
|6787015
|2009.04.09 02:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.91
|0.00
|99.90
|2009.04.13 22:08
|99.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.20
|6793743
|2009.04.09 08:53
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|100.23
|0.00
|99.90
|2009.04.13 22:08
|99.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|9.91
|6804034
|2009.04.09 14:04
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2271
|0.0000
|1.2199
|2009.04.09 14:17
|1.2305
|cancelled
|6804083
|2009.04.09 14:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2307
|0.0000
|1.2235
|2009.04.09 16:16
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.77
|6804483
|2009.04.09 14:21
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2271
|2009.04.09 16:16
|1.2232
|cancelled
|6807306
|2009.04.09 16:16
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2127
|2009.04.09 16:32
|1.2234
|cancelled
|6807346
|2009.04.09 16:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2199
|2009.04.13 20:13
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|6807706
|2009.04.09 16:46
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2271
|0.0000
|1.2199
|2009.04.13 20:13
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.71
|6808306
|2009.04.09 16:50
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2307
|0.0000
|1.2235
|2009.04.13 20:13
|1.2181
|cancelled
|6808460
|2009.04.09 16:54
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3141
|2009.04.09 17:14
|1.3188
|cancelled
|6808455
|2009.04.09 17:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3183
|0.0000
|1.3099
|2009.04.10 01:25
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.80
|6809165
|2009.04.09 17:18
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3141
|2009.04.10 01:25
|1.3095
|cancelled
|6774710
|2009.04.09 17:20
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1560
|0.0000
|1.1420
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|183.89
|6809452
|2009.04.09 17:24
|sell limit
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.1630
|0.0000
|1.1490
|2009.04.13 15:15
|1.1416
|cancelled
|6798474
|2009.04.09 18:22
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|100.56
|0.00
|99.90
|2009.04.13 22:08
|99.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|26.43
|6810852
|2009.04.09 18:27
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|100.89
|0.00
|100.23
|2009.04.13 22:08
|99.86
|cancelled
|6816772
|2009.04.10 01:25
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3057
|0.0000
|1.2973
|2009.04.10 04:11
|1.3144
|cancelled
|6816822
|2009.04.10 04:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2009.04.15 13:51
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-8.40
|6819495
|2009.04.10 22:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3183
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2009.04.15 13:51
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.00
|6825204
|2009.04.13 14:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2009.04.15 13:51
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|16.80
|6836313
|2009.04.13 14:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3267
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2009.04.15 13:51
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|50.40
|6838705
|2009.04.13 15:15
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1387
|0.0000
|1.1323
|2009.04.13 15:26
|1.1421
|cancelled
|6838813
|2009.04.13 15:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1419
|0.0000
|1.1355
|2009.04.13 17:36
|1.1355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.27
|6838999
|2009.04.13 15:30
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1451
|0.0000
|1.1387
|2009.04.13 17:36
|1.1346
|cancelled
|6837306
|2009.04.13 17:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3351
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2009.04.15 14:00
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|135.20
|6841785
|2009.04.13 17:36
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1314
|0.0000
|1.1248
|2009.04.13 17:55
|1.1347
|cancelled
|6842112
|2009.04.13 17:40
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3394
|0.0000
|1.3308
|2009.04.15 14:00
|1.3179
|cancelled
|6841819
|2009.04.13 17:54
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1347
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.04.14 17:48
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-5.80
|6844712
|2009.04.13 20:13
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2099
|2009.04.13 21:00
|1.2201
|cancelled
|6844705
|2009.04.13 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2167
|2009.04.14 13:01
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|6846885
|2009.04.13 22:08
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.55
|0.00
|98.95
|2009.04.13 22:19
|100.15
|cancelled
|6846916
|2009.04.13 22:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|100.15
|0.00
|99.55
|2009.04.14 09:04
|99.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|12.05
|6847292
|2009.04.13 22:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|100.45
|0.00
|99.85
|2009.04.14 09:04
|99.51
|cancelled
|6845303
|2009.04.14 03:26
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2167
|2009.04.14 13:01
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.77
|6852917
|2009.04.14 03:31
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2269
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2009.04.14 13:01
|1.2166
|cancelled
|6842745
|2009.04.14 08:24
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1380
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.04.14 17:48
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6857424
|2009.04.14 09:04
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.25
|0.00
|98.65
|2009.04.14 09:13
|99.54
|cancelled
|6857517
|2009.04.14 09:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.55
|0.00
|99.25
|2009.04.14 14:54
|99.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.05
|6856738
|2009.04.14 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1413
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.04.14 17:48
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.60
|6857693
|2009.04.14 12:08
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.85
|0.00
|99.25
|2009.04.14 14:54
|99.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.14
|6859939
|2009.04.14 12:12
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|100.15
|0.00
|99.55
|2009.04.14 14:54
|99.26
|cancelled
|6860538
|2009.04.14 13:03
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2099
|2009.04.14 13:08
|1.2134
|cancelled
|6860519
|2009.04.14 13:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2099
|2009.04.14 17:55
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|6858616
|2009.04.14 14:33
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1446
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.04.14 17:48
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|6862108
|2009.04.14 14:37
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1514
|0.0000
|1.1378
|2009.04.14 17:48
|1.1374
|cancelled
|6862601
|2009.04.14 14:54
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.15
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.14 15:03
|99.47
|cancelled
|6862602
|2009.04.14 15:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.46
|0.00
|98.84
|2009.04.14 19:04
|98.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|6862903
|2009.04.14 15:07
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.77
|0.00
|99.15
|2009.04.14 19:04
|98.82
|cancelled
|6860692
|2009.04.14 15:35
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2099
|2009.04.14 17:55
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.86
|6863358
|2009.04.14 15:39
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2009.04.14 17:55
|1.2096
|cancelled
|6865653
|2009.04.14 17:48
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1351
|0.0000
|1.1283
|2009.04.14 17:52
|1.1384
|cancelled
|6865656
|2009.04.14 17:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1385
|0.0000
|1.1418
|2009.04.16 02:18
|1.1418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-5.78
|6865878
|2009.04.14 18:00
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2105
|0.0000
|1.2035
|2009.04.14 18:06
|1.2065
|cancelled
|6865797
|2009.04.14 18:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.15 16:06
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.79
|6866132
|2009.04.14 18:42
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.15 16:06
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6867169
|2009.04.14 19:04
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.53
|0.00
|97.91
|2009.04.14 19:07
|98.84
|cancelled
|6866770
|2009.04.14 19:07
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2135
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.15 16:06
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.57
|6867219
|2009.04.14 19:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.84
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.15 06:34
|98.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|12.62
|6867325
|2009.04.14 19:12
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.15
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.15 06:34
|98.17
|cancelled
|6867319
|2009.04.15 03:25
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.15 16:06
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.71
|6875625
|2009.04.15 03:30
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2238
|0.0000
|1.2101
|2009.04.15 16:06
|1.2099
|cancelled
|6877954
|2009.04.15 06:34
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.91
|0.00
|97.29
|2009.04.15 06:37
|98.21
|cancelled
|6877978
|2009.04.15 06:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.22
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.16 11:37
|98.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-6.29
|6878030
|2009.04.15 07:33
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.53
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.16 11:37
|98.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|6865814
|2009.04.15 08:33
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1419
|0.0000
|1.1418
|2009.04.16 02:18
|1.1418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.26
|6878690
|2009.04.15 10:07
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.84
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.16 11:37
|98.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|12.58
|6881072
|2009.04.15 10:55
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|99.15
|0.00
|98.53
|2009.04.16 11:37
|98.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|37.75
|6881998
|2009.04.15 11:00
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|99.77
|0.00
|98.52
|2009.04.16 11:37
|98.53
|cancelled
|6879478
|2009.04.15 13:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1452
|0.0000
|1.1418
|2009.04.16 02:18
|1.1418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|11.91
|6885457
|2009.04.15 14:00
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3110
|2009.04.15 15:27
|1.3150
|cancelled
|6885217
|2009.04.15 14:36
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1486
|0.0000
|1.1418
|2009.04.16 02:18
|1.1418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|35.73
|6886286
|2009.04.15 14:40
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1554
|0.0000
|1.1418
|2009.04.16 02:18
|1.1414
|cancelled
|6885449
|2009.04.15 15:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.04.16 09:53
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.00
|6888139
|2009.04.15 16:06
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2070
|0.0000
|1.2000
|2009.04.15 16:08
|1.2107
|cancelled
|6888160
|2009.04.15 16:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2105
|0.0000
|1.2035
|2009.04.15 17:52
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.63
|6888262
|2009.04.15 16:12
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2140
|0.0000
|1.2070
|2009.04.15 17:52
|1.2030
|cancelled
|6887411
|2009.04.15 16:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.04.16 09:53
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|12.90
|6889913
|2009.04.15 17:52
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2000
|0.0000
|1.1930
|2009.04.15 19:51
|1.2071
|cancelled
|6889964
|2009.04.15 19:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2070
|0.0000
|1.2000
|2009.04.16 14:42
|1.2000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.67
|6892385
|2009.04.15 19:55
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2106
|0.0000
|1.2034
|2009.04.16 14:43
|1.2000
|cancelled
|6899927
|2009.04.16 02:18
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1395
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.04.16 04:00
|1.1434
|cancelled
|6888528
|2009.04.16 02:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.04.16 09:53
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.40
|6900132
|2009.04.16 02:27
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3200
|2009.04.16 09:53
|1.3150
|cancelled
|6899933
|2009.04.16 04:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1425
|0.0000
|1.1455
|2009.04.16 14:25
|1.1455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.24
|6901920
|2009.04.16 07:31
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1455
|0.0000
|1.1455
|2009.04.16 14:25
|1.1455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6907123
|2009.04.16 09:54
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3138
|0.0000
|1.3060
|2009.04.16 10:26
|1.3177
|cancelled
|6907130
|2009.04.16 10:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3138
|2009.04.16 19:49
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|6904762
|2009.04.16 11:04
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1485
|0.0000
|1.1455
|2009.04.16 14:25
|1.1455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.48
|6908112
|2009.04.16 11:30
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1515
|0.0000
|1.1455
|2009.04.16 14:25
|1.1455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.43
|6908620
|2009.04.16 11:34
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1577
|0.0000
|1.1453
|2009.04.16 14:25
|1.1452
|cancelled
|6908739
|2009.04.16 11:38
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.35
|0.00
|97.75
|2009.04.16 11:46
|98.64
|cancelled
|6908742
|2009.04.16 11:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.65
|0.00
|98.95
|2009.04.17 16:27
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-6.06
|6908902
|2009.04.16 12:31
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|98.95
|2009.04.17 16:27
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|6911146
|2009.04.16 14:25
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1434
|0.0000
|1.1372
|2009.04.16 14:38
|1.1463
|cancelled
|6911269
|2009.04.16 14:29
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1479
|0.0000
|1.1541
|2009.04.16 14:38
|1.1466
|cancelled
|6911279
|2009.04.16 14:29
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1438
|0.0000
|1.1500
|2009.04.16 14:38
|1.1467
|cancelled
|6911153
|2009.04.16 14:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1465
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-25.15
|6907632
|2009.04.16 14:42
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3216
|0.0000
|1.3138
|2009.04.16 19:49
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.40
|6911606
|2009.04.16 14:43
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1974
|0.0000
|1.1908
|2009.04.16 15:50
|1.2042
|cancelled
|6911688
|2009.04.16 14:47
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3177
|2009.04.16 19:49
|1.3136
|cancelled
|6909630
|2009.04.16 15:13
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|99.25
|0.00
|98.95
|2009.04.17 16:27
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|12.13
|6911640
|2009.04.16 15:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2040
|0.0000
|1.2268
|2009.04.21 15:03
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.67
|6912742
|2009.04.16 16:56
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2268
|2009.04.21 15:25
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.10
|6913779
|2009.04.16 19:12
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2106
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.94
|6915532
|2009.04.16 19:24
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2140
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.37
|6911557
|2009.04.16 19:48
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1496
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-29.71
|6916096
|2009.04.16 19:49
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3099
|0.0000
|1.3021
|2009.04.16 19:50
|1.3138
|cancelled
|6916108
|2009.04.16 19:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3138
|0.0000
|1.3099
|2009.04.17 06:19
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.80
|6916222
|2009.04.16 20:37
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3099
|2009.04.17 06:19
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|23.40
|6916981
|2009.04.16 20:41
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3216
|0.0000
|1.3138
|2009.04.17 06:19
|1.3085
|cancelled
|6912281
|2009.04.17 01:42
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|99.55
|0.00
|98.95
|2009.04.17 16:27
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.38
|6920799
|2009.04.17 01:46
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|100.09
|0.00
|99.00
|2009.04.17 16:28
|98.91
|cancelled
|6916190
|2009.04.17 05:28
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1527
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-28.94
|6924555
|2009.04.17 06:19
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3056
|0.0000
|1.2982
|2009.04.17 06:19
|1.3090
|cancelled
|6924585
|2009.04.17 06:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3093
|0.0000
|1.3019
|2009.04.17 21:46
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|6924790
|2009.04.17 06:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3131
|0.0000
|1.3055
|2009.04.17 21:46
|1.3017
|cancelled
|6923829
|2009.04.17 06:24
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1555
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-28.94
|6924904
|2009.04.17 10:22
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1613
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|1.38
|6928888
|2009.04.17 14:30
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1671
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|56.84
|6935852
|2009.04.17 16:28
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|99.07
|0.00
|98.51
|2009.04.17 16:43
|98.77
|cancelled
|6935845
|2009.04.17 16:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.79
|0.00
|98.79
|2009.04.20 04:54
|98.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|6936329
|2009.04.17 17:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.07
|0.00
|98.79
|2009.04.20 04:54
|98.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|8.50
|6937440
|2009.04.17 19:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|99.35
|0.00
|98.79
|2009.04.20 04:54
|98.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|22.67
|6938701
|2009.04.17 19:34
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|99.63
|0.00
|99.07
|2009.04.20 04:54
|98.76
|cancelled
|6939638
|2009.04.17 21:46
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2991
|0.0000
|1.2915
|2009.04.17 21:56
|1.3027
|cancelled
|6939641
|2009.04.17 21:56
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3029
|0.0000
|1.2953
|2009.04.20 12:04
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|15.20
|6939815
|2009.04.17 22:01
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3067
|0.0000
|1.2991
|2009.04.20 12:04
|1.2949
|cancelled
|6946079
|2009.04.20 04:54
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.49
|0.00
|97.97
|2009.04.20 04:58
|98.75
|cancelled
|6946120
|2009.04.20 04:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.75
|0.00
|98.49
|2009.04.20 14:18
|98.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|6946278
|2009.04.20 09:17
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|99.01
|0.00
|98.49
|2009.04.20 14:18
|98.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.84
|6950261
|2009.04.20 09:22
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|99.27
|0.00
|98.75
|2009.04.20 14:18
|98.46
|cancelled
|6915703
|2009.04.20 09:53
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.2208
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-81.73
|6953829
|2009.04.20 12:04
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2908
|0.0000
|1.2834
|2009.04.20 14:50
|1.2981
|cancelled
|6951021
|2009.04.20 12:06
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-57.08
|6953975
|2009.04.20 14:05
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.2334
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|6955800
|2009.04.20 14:19
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.50
|0.00
|97.96
|2009.04.20 14:26
|98.25
|cancelled
|6955772
|2009.04.20 14:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.96
|2009.04.20 18:40
|97.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|6953839
|2009.04.20 14:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.2908
|2009.04.20 16:01
|1.2908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|6956404
|2009.04.20 14:54
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3019
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2009.04.20 16:02
|1.2909
|cancelled
|6956101
|2009.04.20 15:14
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.50
|0.00
|97.96
|2009.04.20 18:40
|97.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.54
|6956836
|2009.04.20 15:18
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.77
|0.00
|98.23
|2009.04.20 18:41
|97.93
|cancelled
|6933744
|2009.04.20 15:51
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1731
|0.0000
|1.1611
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|155.03
|6957807
|2009.04.20 15:55
|sell limit
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.1789
|0.0000
|1.1672
|2009.04.22 15:52
|1.1606
|cancelled
|6958105
|2009.04.20 16:02
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2871
|0.0000
|1.2797
|2009.04.21 06:40
|1.2946
|cancelled
|6961628
|2009.04.20 18:41
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.69
|0.00
|97.15
|2009.04.20 19:02
|97.96
|cancelled
|6961673
|2009.04.20 19:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.96
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.22 05:34
|98.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-5.29
|6955618
|2009.04.21 01:58
|sell
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.2400
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|112.37
|6962072
|2009.04.21 03:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.22 05:34
|98.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.31
|6973071
|2009.04.21 04:49
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|1.3039
|2009.04.21 06:40
|1.2948
|cancelled
|6973428
|2009.04.21 05:22
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2921
|0.0000
|1.2993
|2009.04.21 06:41
|1.2946
|cancelled
|6958167
|2009.04.21 06:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2909
|2009.04.22 09:01
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.20
|6974438
|2009.04.21 11:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2981
|0.0000
|1.2909
|2009.04.22 09:01
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|21.60
|6979687
|2009.04.21 11:08
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3017
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2009.04.22 09:01
|1.2908
|cancelled
|6971549
|2009.04.21 17:09
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.49
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.22 05:34
|98.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11.00
|6988592
|2009.04.21 20:37
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.76
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.22 05:34
|98.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|32.99
|6992554
|2009.04.21 20:41
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|99.30
|0.00
|98.22
|2009.04.22 05:34
|98.19
|cancelled
|7000050
|2009.04.22 05:34
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.97
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.04.22 06:07
|98.22
|cancelled
|7000159
|2009.04.22 06:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.22 14:21
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.64
|7000532
|2009.04.22 06:11
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.49
|0.00
|97.97
|2009.04.22 14:21
|97.71
|cancelled
|7002822
|2009.04.22 09:01
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2881
|0.0000
|1.2813
|2009.04.22 09:42
|1.2914
|cancelled
|7002845
|2009.04.22 09:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2915
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-48.20
|7003997
|2009.04.22 11:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-62.10
|7008868
|2009.04.22 14:21
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.93
|2009.04.22 14:22
|97.71
|cancelled
|7008887
|2009.04.22 14:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.71
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.23 03:28
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|6970181
|2009.04.22 15:06
|sell
|0.29
|usdcad
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2009.04.22 16:25
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|310.36
|7010835
|2009.04.22 15:10
|sell limit
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.2532
|0.0000
|1.2400
|2009.04.22 16:26
|1.2339
|cancelled
|7006163
|2009.04.22 15:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-69.20
|7009211
|2009.04.22 15:42
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.97
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.23 03:28
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|7.98
|7012287
|2009.04.22 15:52
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1566
|0.0000
|1.1508
|2009.04.22 15:57
|1.1624
|cancelled
|7012293
|2009.04.22 15:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1595
|2009.04.23 12:16
|1.1595
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|5.00
|7011546
|2009.04.22 16:02
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3018
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-82.80
|7012027
|2009.04.22 16:23
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.23 03:28
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|21.29
|7013673
|2009.04.22 16:26
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2304
|0.0000
|1.2238
|2009.04.22 16:30
|1.2337
|cancelled
|7013731
|2009.04.22 16:27
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|98.49
|0.00
|97.97
|2009.04.23 03:29
|97.68
|cancelled
|7013681
|2009.04.22 16:29
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2337
|0.0000
|1.2337
|2009.04.23 13:25
|1.2337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7013889
|2009.04.22 17:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2337
|2009.04.23 13:25
|1.2337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.02
|7014579
|2009.04.22 18:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2403
|0.0000
|1.2337
|2009.04.23 13:25
|1.2337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|21.40
|7016454
|2009.04.22 18:49
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2436
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2009.04.23 13:25
|1.2332
|cancelled
|7026177
|2009.04.23 03:29
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.93
|2009.04.23 07:22
|97.97
|cancelled
|7012851
|2009.04.23 03:34
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1653
|0.0000
|1.1595
|2009.04.23 12:16
|1.1595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.01
|7026545
|2009.04.23 03:38
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1680
|0.0000
|1.1626
|2009.04.23 12:16
|1.1580
|cancelled
|7029393
|2009.04.23 07:12
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|98.10
|0.00
|98.62
|2009.04.23 07:22
|98.00
|cancelled
|7029400
|2009.04.23 07:12
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.74
|0.00
|98.26
|2009.04.23 07:23
|97.99
|cancelled
|7026652
|2009.04.23 07:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.97
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.23 21:18
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|7029697
|2009.04.23 10:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.23 21:18
|97.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.64
|7034110
|2009.04.23 10:11
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|98.49
|0.00
|97.97
|2009.04.23 21:18
|97.69
|cancelled
|7037163
|2009.04.23 12:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.04.23 18:50
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7037177
|2009.04.23 12:17
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1587
|0.0000
|1.1531
|2009.04.23 12:17
|1.1547
|cancelled
|7037383
|2009.04.23 12:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1587
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.04.23 18:50
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.84
|7038887
|2009.04.23 13:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2304
|0.0000
|1.2238
|2009.04.23 13:30
|1.2336
|cancelled
|7038945
|2009.04.23 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2337
|0.0000
|1.2304
|2009.04.23 16:30
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|7039185
|2009.04.23 14:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2304
|2009.04.23 16:30
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|7040814
|2009.04.23 14:40
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2403
|0.0000
|1.2337
|2009.04.23 16:30
|1.2293
|cancelled
|7038111
|2009.04.23 14:44
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1615
|0.0000
|1.1559
|2009.04.23 18:50
|1.1559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.53
|7041054
|2009.04.23 14:48
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1643
|0.0000
|1.1587
|2009.04.23 18:50
|1.1554
|cancelled
|7043274
|2009.04.23 16:30
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2337
|0.0000
|1.2271
|2009.04.23 16:33
|1.2264
|cancelled
|7043240
|2009.04.23 16:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2271
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2009.04.24 10:01
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.41
|7043516
|2009.04.23 16:37
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2305
|0.0000
|1.2237
|2009.04.24 10:01
|1.2201
|cancelled
|7046277
|2009.04.23 18:50
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1531
|0.0000
|1.1475
|2009.04.23 18:53
|1.1558
|cancelled
|7046301
|2009.04.23 18:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1503
|2009.04.24 04:17
|1.1503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.87
|7046408
|2009.04.23 18:57
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1587
|0.0000
|1.1531
|2009.04.24 04:17
|1.1500
|cancelled
|7013095
|2009.04.23 19:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3088
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-54.40
|7049447
|2009.04.23 21:18
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.93
|2009.04.23 21:50
|97.96
|cancelled
|7049548
|2009.04.23 21:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.97
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.04.24 04:15
|97.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.34
|7050431
|2009.04.23 21:54
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.23
|0.00
|97.71
|2009.04.24 04:15
|97.45
|cancelled
|7047062
|2009.04.23 22:05
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3156
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.00
|7058624
|2009.04.24 04:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.95
|2009.04.24 04:21
|97.22
|cancelled
|7058589
|2009.04.24 04:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.20
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.04.24 08:54
|96.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|7058895
|2009.04.24 04:25
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.46
|0.00
|96.94
|2009.04.24 08:54
|96.66
|cancelled
|7059504
|2009.04.24 05:07
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1531
|0.0000
|1.1475
|2009.04.24 07:32
|1.1479
|cancelled
|7058708
|2009.04.24 07:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1475
|0.0000
|1.1419
|2009.04.24 10:18
|1.1419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|7061756
|2009.04.24 07:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1503
|0.0000
|1.1447
|2009.04.24 10:18
|1.1415
|cancelled
|7063427
|2009.04.24 08:54
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.41
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.04.24 09:42
|96.92
|cancelled
|7063470
|2009.04.24 09:42
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.93
|0.00
|96.67
|2009.04.27 01:47
|96.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.69
|7051236
|2009.04.24 10:02
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3226
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|105.00
|7064688
|2009.04.24 10:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.19
|0.00
|96.67
|2009.04.27 01:47
|96.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.76
|7065412
|2009.04.24 10:06
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.93
|2009.04.27 01:47
|96.63
|cancelled
|7065501
|2009.04.24 10:10
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2238
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2009.04.24 12:32
|1.2174
|cancelled
|7065696
|2009.04.24 10:20
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1421
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2009.04.24 10:23
|1.1395
|cancelled
|7065652
|2009.04.24 10:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1392
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2009.04.24 15:20
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|7065959
|2009.04.24 11:44
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1421
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2009.04.24 15:20
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|7067738
|2009.04.24 11:48
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1450
|0.0000
|1.1392
|2009.04.24 15:20
|1.1359
|cancelled
|7065099
|2009.04.24 12:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2172
|0.0000
|1.2106
|2009.04.24 16:59
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|7068490
|2009.04.24 12:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2206
|0.0000
|1.2138
|2009.04.24 16:59
|1.2102
|cancelled
|7072287
|2009.04.24 15:20
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1334
|0.0000
|1.1276
|2009.04.24 15:21
|1.1361
|cancelled
|7072316
|2009.04.24 15:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-7.42
|7065404
|2009.04.24 15:33
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3296
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|294.00
|7072899
|2009.04.24 15:37
|sell limit
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.3437
|0.0000
|1.3154
|2009.04.27 05:48
|1.3155
|cancelled
|7072435
|2009.04.24 16:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1392
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-9.78
|7075188
|2009.04.24 16:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.1997
|2009.04.27 01:36
|1.2127
|cancelled
|7075213
|2009.04.27 01:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.27 15:20
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.73
|7082896
|2009.04.27 01:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.04.27 01:50
|96.68
|cancelled
|7082921
|2009.04.27 01:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.04.27 16:14
|96.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|7074091
|2009.04.27 02:21
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1422
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-6.81
|7083082
|2009.04.27 02:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.04.27 16:14
|96.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.37
|7084549
|2009.04.27 02:56
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.20
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.04.27 16:14
|96.45
|cancelled
|7082845
|2009.04.27 04:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2166
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2009.04.27 15:20
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.91
|7086251
|2009.04.27 04:50
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2132
|2009.04.27 15:20
|1.2093
|cancelled
|7087247
|2009.04.27 05:48
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3129
|0.0000
|1.3063
|2009.04.27 05:50
|1.3161
|cancelled
|7087252
|2009.04.27 05:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3096
|2009.04.27 14:53
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|7087358
|2009.04.27 05:54
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3129
|2009.04.27 14:53
|1.3094
|cancelled
|7083946
|2009.04.27 08:04
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1450
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.70
|7095803
|2009.04.27 14:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3085
|0.0000
|1.3017
|2009.04.27 15:15
|1.3118
|cancelled
|7095806
|2009.04.27 15:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3119
|0.0000
|1.3085
|2009.04.27 19:06
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|7096421
|2009.04.27 15:20
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.1997
|2009.04.27 15:21
|1.2102
|cancelled
|7096426
|2009.04.27 15:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2099
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2009.04.29 07:25
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|7097524
|2009.04.27 16:14
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|95.70
|2009.04.27 19:08
|96.71
|cancelled
|7096393
|2009.04.27 18:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3085
|2009.04.27 19:06
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|7100134
|2009.04.27 18:10
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3187
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2009.04.27 19:06
|1.3082
|cancelled
|7096493
|2009.04.27 18:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2009.04.29 07:25
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7100920
|2009.04.27 19:05
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2009.04.29 07:25
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.41
|7101590
|2009.04.27 19:07
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3085
|0.0000
|1.3017
|2009.04.27 19:11
|1.3046
|cancelled
|7089370
|2009.04.27 19:07
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1506
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|30.40
|7097560
|2009.04.27 19:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.04.28 06:11
|96.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.20
|7101557
|2009.04.27 19:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3051
|0.0000
|1.2983
|2009.04.28 13:35
|1.2983
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|6.80
|7102039
|2009.04.27 19:12
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.04.28 06:11
|96.17
|cancelled
|7102112
|2009.04.27 19:15
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3085
|0.0000
|1.3017
|2009.04.28 13:35
|1.2981
|cancelled
|7101980
|2009.04.27 19:27
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1564
|0.0000
|1.1448
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|81.06
|7102873
|2009.04.27 19:32
|sell limit
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1622
|0.0000
|1.1505
|2009.04.28 19:49
|1.1442
|cancelled
|7101812
|2009.04.27 19:52
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2009.04.29 07:25
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|22.42
|7103563
|2009.04.27 19:56
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.2269
|0.0000
|1.2132
|2009.04.29 07:26
|1.2129
|cancelled
|7116694
|2009.04.28 06:11
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.32
|0.00
|95.86
|2009.04.28 06:24
|96.08
|cancelled
|7116683
|2009.04.28 06:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.09
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-16.08
|7117316
|2009.04.28 13:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.33
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-27.24
|7123477
|2009.04.28 13:35
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2009.04.28 13:46
|1.2966
|cancelled
|7123468
|2009.04.28 13:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2964
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-23.80
|7123885
|2009.04.28 13:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-40.80
|7124172
|2009.04.28 14:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3032
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-51.00
|7122992
|2009.04.28 16:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.57
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-33.48
|7124968
|2009.04.28 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3066
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-54.40
|7131125
|2009.04.28 19:49
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1425
|0.0000
|1.1365
|2009.04.28 19:57
|1.1454
|cancelled
|7131131
|2009.04.28 19:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1455
|0.0000
|1.1395
|2009.04.29 10:45
|1.1395
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.27
|7131473
|2009.04.28 20:01
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1485
|0.0000
|1.1425
|2009.04.29 10:45
|1.1391
|cancelled
|7126926
|2009.04.28 20:24
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3134
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-40.80
|7126909
|2009.04.29 02:19
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.81
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-34.81
|7143953
|2009.04.29 07:26
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2155
|0.0000
|1.2091
|2009.04.29 10:45
|1.2092
|cancelled
|7131914
|2009.04.29 07:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3204
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|1.60
|7143949
|2009.04.29 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2091
|0.0000
|1.2027
|2009.04.29 13:44
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|7146663
|2009.04.29 10:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.04.29 11:09
|1.1391
|cancelled
|7146723
|2009.04.29 10:49
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2124
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2009.04.29 13:45
|1.2026
|cancelled
|7146904
|2009.04.29 11:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1392
|0.0000
|1.1334
|2009.04.29 17:27
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|7147311
|2009.04.29 11:13
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1421
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2009.04.29 17:27
|1.1329
|cancelled
|7144070
|2009.04.29 13:44
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3272
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|77.00
|7149829
|2009.04.29 13:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2007
|0.0000
|1.1941
|2009.04.29 14:04
|1.2040
|cancelled
|7149834
|2009.04.29 14:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2040
|0.0000
|1.1974
|2009.04.30 04:52
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.51
|7150229
|2009.04.29 14:08
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2007
|2009.04.30 04:52
|1.1968
|cancelled
|7153964
|2009.04.29 17:27
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1335
|0.0000
|1.1275
|2009.04.29 17:47
|1.1309
|cancelled
|7153950
|2009.04.29 17:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.04.30 05:35
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|7154591
|2009.04.29 19:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1335
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.04.30 05:35
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|5.31
|7139499
|2009.04.29 20:18
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.25
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|-25.19
|7156170
|2009.04.29 20:19
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1365
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.04.30 05:35
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|15.92
|7157980
|2009.04.29 20:24
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1395
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.04.30 05:36
|1.1303
|cancelled
|7157850
|2009.04.29 22:37
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.71
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|4.10
|7171194
|2009.04.30 04:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1941
|0.0000
|1.1875
|2009.04.30 05:18
|1.1971
|cancelled
|7171237
|2009.04.30 05:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1974
|0.0000
|1.1908
|2009.04.30 09:15
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|7171824
|2009.04.30 05:22
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.2007
|0.0000
|1.1941
|2009.04.30 09:15
|1.1905
|cancelled
|7172097
|2009.04.30 05:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1276
|0.0000
|1.1218
|2009.04.30 06:01
|1.1333
|cancelled
|7172180
|2009.04.30 06:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1334
|0.0000
|1.1276
|2009.04.30 08:45
|1.1276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|7172877
|2009.04.30 06:05
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.04.30 08:45
|1.1272
|cancelled
|7149873
|2009.04.30 08:43
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3342
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7175961
|2009.04.30 08:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1245
|0.0000
|1.1185
|2009.04.30 09:05
|1.1305
|cancelled
|7176002
|2009.04.30 08:47
|sell limit
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3483
|0.0000
|1.3200
|2009.04.30 15:17
|1.3203
|cancelled
|7175988
|2009.04.30 09:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.05.04 03:27
|1.1335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.65
|7176773
|2009.04.30 09:15
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1929
|0.0000
|1.1861
|2009.04.30 09:37
|1.1900
|cancelled
|7176765
|2009.04.30 09:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1895
|0.0000
|1.1895
|2009.05.01 09:02
|1.1895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7176606
|2009.04.30 11:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1335
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.05.04 03:27
|1.1335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|7162007
|2009.04.30 12:06
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|98.17
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|57.44
|7178721
|2009.04.30 13:03
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1365
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.05.04 03:27
|1.1335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7.94
|7177280
|2009.04.30 13:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1929
|0.0000
|1.1895
|2009.05.01 09:02
|1.1895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.72
|7180931
|2009.04.30 14:54
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1395
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.05.04 03:27
|1.1335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|21.17
|7183504
|2009.04.30 14:59
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1455
|0.0000
|1.1335
|2009.05.04 03:27
|1.1331
|cancelled
|7184113
|2009.04.30 15:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3171
|0.0000
|1.3099
|2009.04.30 16:08
|1.3244
|cancelled
|7184179
|2009.04.30 16:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2009.05.01 15:15
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.20
|7179707
|2009.04.30 17:27
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|98.63
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|148.99
|7181204
|2009.04.30 18:39
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1963
|0.0000
|1.1895
|2009.05.01 09:02
|1.1895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|17.15
|7188550
|2009.04.30 18:43
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1997
|0.0000
|1.1929
|2009.05.01 09:02
|1.1891
|cancelled
|7185399
|2009.05.01 08:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3279
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2009.05.01 15:15
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|7201092
|2009.05.01 09:04
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1867
|2009.05.01 10:44
|1.1868
|cancelled
|7201049
|2009.05.01 10:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1867
|0.0000
|1.1866
|2009.05.01 17:14
|1.1866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7200629
|2009.05.01 12:44
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2009.05.01 15:15
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.40
|7204464
|2009.05.01 12:48
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3347
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2009.05.01 15:15
|1.3242
|cancelled
|7202662
|2009.05.01 15:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1866
|2009.05.01 17:14
|1.1866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|7206490
|2009.05.01 15:15
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3221
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2009.05.01 15:20
|1.3255
|cancelled
|7206578
|2009.05.01 15:19
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3267
|0.0000
|1.3335
|2009.05.01 15:20
|1.3256
|cancelled
|7206585
|2009.05.01 15:20
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3223
|0.0000
|1.3291
|2009.05.01 15:20
|1.3255
|cancelled
|7206497
|2009.05.01 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3256
|2009.05.04 12:02
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.10
|7206555
|2009.05.01 16:15
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1932
|0.0000
|1.1866
|2009.05.01 17:14
|1.1866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.69
|7207720
|2009.05.01 16:20
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1965
|0.0000
|1.1899
|2009.05.01 17:14
|1.1862
|cancelled
|7208552
|2009.05.01 17:14
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1842
|0.0000
|1.1776
|2009.05.01 17:18
|1.1871
|cancelled
|7208558
|2009.05.01 17:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1875
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2009.05.04 03:50
|1.1809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|7208642
|2009.05.01 17:22
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1908
|0.0000
|1.1842
|2009.05.04 03:50
|1.1806
|cancelled
|7206668
|2009.05.04 00:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3256
|2009.05.04 12:02
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|7211981
|2009.05.04 02:58
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3256
|2009.05.04 12:02
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.80
|7214035
|2009.05.04 03:02
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3356
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2009.05.04 12:02
|1.3255
|cancelled
|7214312
|2009.05.04 03:27
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1247
|2009.05.04 05:17
|1.1332
|cancelled
|7214667
|2009.05.04 03:50
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1771
|0.0000
|1.1707
|2009.05.04 10:28
|1.1835
|cancelled
|7214519
|2009.05.04 05:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1334
|0.0000
|1.1334
|2009.05.04 16:04
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7215718
|2009.05.04 10:28
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1334
|2009.05.04 16:04
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|7214745
|2009.05.04 10:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1835
|0.0000
|1.1835
|2009.05.04 14:45
|1.1835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7220258
|2009.05.04 12:05
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3221
|2009.05.04 14:07
|1.3221
|cancelled
|7219121
|2009.05.04 12:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1867
|0.0000
|1.1835
|2009.05.04 14:45
|1.1835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.41
|7220319
|2009.05.04 12:48
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1899
|0.0000
|1.1835
|2009.05.04 14:45
|1.1835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.22
|7220756
|2009.05.04 12:52
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1867
|2009.05.04 14:45
|1.1831
|cancelled
|7219110
|2009.05.04 13:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1392
|0.0000
|1.1334
|2009.05.04 16:04
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.35
|7221052
|2009.05.04 13:04
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1421
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2009.05.04 16:04
|1.1335
|cancelled
|7220185
|2009.05.04 14:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3221
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-3.40
|7222638
|2009.05.04 14:53
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1867
|0.0000
|1.1803
|2009.05.04 15:40
|1.1803
|cancelled
|7222112
|2009.05.04 15:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|7222514
|2009.05.04 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1803
|0.0000
|1.1739
|2009.05.04 21:59
|1.1739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|7223937
|2009.05.04 15:44
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1835
|0.0000
|1.1771
|2009.05.04 21:59
|1.1737
|cancelled
|7223014
|2009.05.04 15:49
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|10.20
|7224111
|2009.05.04 16:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|27.20
|7224572
|2009.05.04 16:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1247
|2009.05.04 16:08
|1.1332
|cancelled
|7224621
|2009.05.04 16:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1334
|0.0000
|1.1276
|2009.05.04 17:21
|1.1276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|7224741
|2009.05.04 16:12
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1305
|2009.05.04 17:21
|1.1273
|cancelled
|7226641
|2009.05.04 17:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1245
|0.0000
|1.1185
|2009.05.05 06:20
|1.1277
|cancelled
|7226649
|2009.05.04 17:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1245
|2009.05.05 06:20
|1.1275
|cancelled
|7224657
|2009.05.04 18:04
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3391
|0.0000
|1.3254
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|82.20
|7228098
|2009.05.04 18:08
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3424
|0.0000
|1.3358
|2009.05.06 03:57
|1.3254
|cancelled
|7232371
|2009.05.04 21:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1710
|0.0000
|1.1644
|2009.05.04 23:32
|1.1734
|cancelled
|7232396
|2009.05.04 23:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1743
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 10:32
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|7239785
|2009.05.05 05:48
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1319
|0.0000
|1.1377
|2009.05.05 06:20
|1.1280
|cancelled
|7239787
|2009.05.05 06:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2009.05.05 08:48
|1.1338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|7240195
|2009.05.05 06:24
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1251
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2009.05.05 08:48
|1.1344
|cancelled
|7242585
|2009.05.05 08:49
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1377
|0.0000
|1.1435
|2009.05.05 11:05
|1.1310
|cancelled
|7242679
|2009.05.05 11:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2009.05.05 16:16
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7244865
|2009.05.05 13:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2009.05.05 16:16
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.13
|7247758
|2009.05.05 14:49
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1251
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2009.05.05 16:16
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|7248993
|2009.05.05 14:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1222
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2009.05.05 16:16
|1.1317
|cancelled
|7250784
|2009.05.05 16:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1348
|0.0000
|1.1406
|2009.05.05 16:30
|1.1309
|cancelled
|7250827
|2009.05.05 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1367
|2009.05.06 03:34
|1.1367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.10
|7251243
|2009.05.05 16:34
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2009.05.06 03:34
|1.1372
|cancelled
|7234538
|2009.05.05 16:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1776
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 10:32
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.45
|7265062
|2009.05.06 03:34
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1406
|0.0000
|1.1464
|2009.05.06 08:16
|1.1340
|cancelled
|7265925
|2009.05.06 03:57
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3162
|2009.05.06 03:59
|1.3260
|cancelled
|7265931
|2009.05.06 03:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3261
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.06 16:04
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|7251533
|2009.05.06 04:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1808
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 10:32
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|7266626
|2009.05.06 04:15
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1839
|0.0000
|1.1777
|2009.05.06 10:32
|1.1740
|cancelled
|7266286
|2009.05.06 08:09
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3294
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.06 16:04
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|7271974
|2009.05.06 08:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1247
|2009.05.06 08:16
|1.1336
|cancelled
|7265102
|2009.05.06 08:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1367
|2009.05.07 08:09
|1.1367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|2.55
|7272050
|2009.05.06 10:20
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.06 16:04
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|7275306
|2009.05.06 10:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1713
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2009.05.06 10:35
|1.1743
|cancelled
|7275348
|2009.05.06 10:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1744
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 14:15
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7275428
|2009.05.06 11:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1775
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 14:15
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|7272205
|2009.05.06 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1367
|2009.05.07 08:09
|1.1367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|10.20
|7277454
|2009.05.06 12:04
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2009.05.07 08:09
|1.1370
|cancelled
|7276532
|2009.05.06 12:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1806
|0.0000
|1.1744
|2009.05.06 14:15
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.84
|7277686
|2009.05.06 12:15
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1837
|0.0000
|1.1775
|2009.05.06 14:16
|1.1740
|cancelled
|7280783
|2009.05.06 14:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1775
|0.0000
|1.1713
|2009.05.06 16:01
|1.1714
|cancelled
|7275118
|2009.05.06 14:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3361
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.06 16:04
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.20
|7281353
|2009.05.06 14:25
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3429
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.06 16:04
|1.3288
|cancelled
|7280758
|2009.05.06 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1713
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2009.05.07 04:07
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.32
|7283580
|2009.05.06 16:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2009.05.06 16:07
|1.3280
|cancelled
|7283596
|2009.05.06 16:04
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1744
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.07 04:07
|1.1648
|cancelled
|7283668
|2009.05.06 16:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.07 09:47
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|7284044
|2009.05.06 18:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2009.05.07 09:47
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|13.60
|7287314
|2009.05.06 18:14
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3357
|0.0000
|1.3289
|2009.05.07 09:47
|1.3257
|cancelled
|7299505
|2009.05.07 04:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1620
|0.0000
|1.1558
|2009.05.07 05:09
|1.1651
|cancelled
|7299544
|2009.05.07 05:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1651
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2009.05.07 13:48
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7303243
|2009.05.07 08:11
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1396
|2009.05.07 09:47
|1.1401
|cancelled
|7300332
|2009.05.07 08:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1682
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2009.05.07 13:48
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|7305103
|2009.05.07 09:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3162
|2009.05.07 09:48
|1.3260
|cancelled
|7303163
|2009.05.07 09:47
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1406
|0.0000
|1.1406
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.1406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7305119
|2009.05.07 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3261
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|7305237
|2009.05.07 10:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3294
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7303691
|2009.05.07 11:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1713
|0.0000
|1.1651
|2009.05.07 13:48
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.96
|7306840
|2009.05.07 11:15
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1744
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.07 13:48
|1.1646
|cancelled
|7305223
|2009.05.07 11:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1377
|0.0000
|1.1406
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.1406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.09
|7306470
|2009.05.07 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|7310081
|2009.05.07 13:48
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1620
|0.0000
|1.1558
|2009.05.07 13:59
|1.1651
|cancelled
|7307111
|2009.05.07 13:49
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1348
|0.0000
|1.1406
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.1406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.26
|7307990
|2009.05.07 13:49
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3360
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|7310551
|2009.05.07 13:53
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3426
|0.0000
|1.3293
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.3291
|cancelled
|7310552
|2009.05.07 13:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1319
|0.0000
|1.1377
|2009.05.07 14:35
|1.1411
|cancelled
|7310213
|2009.05.07 13:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1651
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.08 08:34
|1.1682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.65
|7311020
|2009.05.07 14:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1682
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.08 08:34
|1.1682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7311800
|2009.05.07 14:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2009.05.07 14:36
|1.3296
|cancelled
|7311865
|2009.05.07 14:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1435
|0.0000
|1.1493
|2009.05.07 14:36
|1.1392
|cancelled
|7187361
|2009.05.07 14:36
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|99.59
|0.00
|97.66
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|415.01
|7311895
|2009.05.07 14:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3357
|2009.05.07 19:53
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|7311923
|2009.05.07 14:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1396
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-18.23
|7312586
|2009.05.07 14:40
|sell limit
|0.29
|usdjpy
|100.51
|0.00
|98.67
|2009.05.11 11:24
|97.62
|cancelled
|7312664
|2009.05.07 14:42
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1367
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-31.27
|7312654
|2009.05.07 14:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3357
|0.0000
|1.3357
|2009.05.07 19:53
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7313049
|2009.05.07 14:47
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-39.14
|7313585
|2009.05.07 14:57
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3391
|0.0000
|1.3357
|2009.05.07 19:53
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|7313612
|2009.05.07 15:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1309
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-41.82
|7314294
|2009.05.07 15:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3425
|0.0000
|1.3357
|2009.05.07 19:53
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.20
|7315271
|2009.05.07 15:11
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3493
|0.0000
|1.3356
|2009.05.07 19:53
|1.3357
|cancelled
|7312535
|2009.05.07 16:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1713
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.08 08:34
|1.1682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|7.96
|7317633
|2009.05.07 19:51
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1744
|0.0000
|1.1682
|2009.05.08 08:34
|1.1682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|21.23
|7321432
|2009.05.07 19:53
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3393
|2009.05.07 19:59
|1.3370
|cancelled
|7321493
|2009.05.07 19:56
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1808
|0.0000
|1.1680
|2009.05.08 08:34
|1.1679
|cancelled
|7321429
|2009.05.07 19:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3369
|0.0000
|1.3437
|2009.05.08 14:19
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.80
|7321670
|2009.05.07 20:03
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3335
|0.0000
|1.3403
|2009.05.08 14:19
|1.3440
|cancelled
|7334448
|2009.05.08 08:35
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1695
|0.0000
|1.1635
|2009.05.08 08:54
|1.1668
|cancelled
|7334429
|2009.05.08 08:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1665
|0.0000
|1.1605
|2009.05.08 13:00
|1.1605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|7334724
|2009.05.08 08:58
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1696
|0.0000
|1.1634
|2009.05.08 13:00
|1.1576
|cancelled
|7337413
|2009.05.08 13:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1558
|0.0000
|1.1496
|2009.05.08 14:21
|1.1617
|cancelled
|7338504
|2009.05.08 14:20
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3471
|0.0000
|1.3537
|2009.05.08 14:31
|1.3424
|cancelled
|7337430
|2009.05.08 14:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1620
|0.0000
|1.1558
|2009.05.08 15:46
|1.1558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.36
|7338689
|2009.05.08 14:26
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1651
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.08 15:46
|1.1556
|cancelled
|7338525
|2009.05.08 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3494
|2009.05.08 14:35
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|7315161
|2009.05.08 14:33
|buy
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.1251
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-31.63
|7339830
|2009.05.08 14:35
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3461
|0.0000
|1.3529
|2009.05.08 14:36
|1.3501
|cancelled
|7339814
|2009.05.08 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3505
|0.0000
|1.3539
|2009.05.08 18:22
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|7340171
|2009.05.08 14:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3471
|0.0000
|1.3539
|2009.05.08 18:22
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|7340505
|2009.05.08 14:50
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3437
|0.0000
|1.3505
|2009.05.08 18:22
|1.3539
|cancelled
|7342179
|2009.05.08 15:46
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1547
|0.0000
|1.1483
|2009.05.08 16:00
|1.1578
|cancelled
|7342176
|2009.05.08 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1579
|0.0000
|1.1547
|2009.05.08 19:42
|1.1547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|7342537
|2009.05.08 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1611
|0.0000
|1.1547
|2009.05.08 19:42
|1.1547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.09
|7343679
|2009.05.08 17:03
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1643
|0.0000
|1.1579
|2009.05.08 19:42
|1.1544
|cancelled
|7340099
|2009.05.08 17:09
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1191
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|0.71
|7345317
|2009.05.08 18:22
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3573
|0.0000
|1.3641
|2009.05.08 18:27
|1.3530
|cancelled
|7345327
|2009.05.08 18:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3529
|0.0000
|1.3597
|2009.05.08 19:53
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|7345589
|2009.05.08 18:31
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|0.0000
|1.3563
|2009.05.08 19:53
|1.3597
|cancelled
|7343931
|2009.05.08 18:36
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.1131
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|59.95
|7346887
|2009.05.08 19:42
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1547
|0.0000
|1.1483
|2009.05.08 19:54
|1.1520
|cancelled
|7347314
|2009.05.08 19:53
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3692
|2009.05.08 20:10
|1.3576
|cancelled
|7346876
|2009.05.08 19:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1515
|0.0000
|1.1546
|2009.05.12 14:39
|1.1546
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.68
|7347330
|2009.05.08 20:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3577
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2009.05.08 22:56
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7347761
|2009.05.08 20:14
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3542
|0.0000
|1.3612
|2009.05.08 22:56
|1.3647
|cancelled
|7345884
|2009.05.08 20:39
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.1071
|0.0000
|1.1192
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|162.17
|7348250
|2009.05.08 20:43
|buy limit
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.0947
|0.0000
|1.1195
|2009.05.15 19:35
|1.1197
|cancelled
|7349786
|2009.05.08 22:56
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3612
|0.0000
|1.3682
|2009.05.11 00:01
|1.3660
|cancelled
|7349782
|2009.05.11 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3657
|0.0000
|1.3657
|2009.05.12 10:01
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7350858
|2009.05.11 00:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3657
|2009.05.12 10:01
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|7.00
|7351953
|2009.05.11 11:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3587
|0.0000
|1.3657
|2009.05.12 10:01
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|21.00
|7363501
|2009.05.11 11:14
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3552
|0.0000
|1.3622
|2009.05.12 10:01
|1.3658
|cancelled
|7363754
|2009.05.11 11:24
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.39
|0.00
|96.91
|2009.05.11 11:53
|97.87
|cancelled
|7363809
|2009.05.11 11:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.87
|0.00
|97.39
|2009.05.11 15:12
|97.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.93
|7364367
|2009.05.11 11:57
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.11
|0.00
|97.63
|2009.05.11 15:12
|97.35
|cancelled
|7347423
|2009.05.11 12:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1547
|0.0000
|1.1546
|2009.05.12 14:39
|1.1546
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.17
|7364612
|2009.05.11 15:04
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1579
|0.0000
|1.1546
|2009.05.12 14:39
|1.1546
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.57
|7367652
|2009.05.11 15:12
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.15
|0.00
|96.67
|2009.05.11 16:57
|97.65
|cancelled
|7367764
|2009.05.11 16:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|97.15
|2009.05.12 03:43
|97.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.94
|7370985
|2009.05.11 17:01
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.87
|0.00
|97.39
|2009.05.12 03:43
|97.13
|cancelled
|7367475
|2009.05.11 19:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1612
|0.0000
|1.1546
|2009.05.12 14:39
|1.1546
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|22.87
|7373093
|2009.05.11 19:04
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1678
|0.0000
|1.1545
|2009.05.12 14:39
|1.1541
|cancelled
|7382735
|2009.05.12 03:43
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.91
|0.00
|96.43
|2009.05.12 04:47
|97.39
|cancelled
|7382835
|2009.05.12 04:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.39
|0.00
|97.15
|2009.05.12 13:55
|97.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.47
|7384111
|2009.05.12 09:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.63
|0.00
|97.15
|2009.05.12 13:55
|97.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.88
|7388683
|2009.05.12 10:01
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3631
|0.0000
|1.3699
|2009.05.12 11:11
|1.3673
|cancelled
|7388753
|2009.05.12 10:03
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.87
|0.00
|97.39
|2009.05.12 13:55
|97.09
|cancelled
|7388676
|2009.05.12 11:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3675
|0.0000
|1.3675
|2009.05.13 01:21
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|7390953
|2009.05.12 12:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3641
|0.0000
|1.3675
|2009.05.13 01:21
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|6.80
|7395371
|2009.05.12 13:55
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.91
|0.00
|96.43
|2009.05.12 14:08
|97.15
|cancelled
|7395380
|2009.05.12 14:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.15
|0.00
|96.67
|2009.05.12 15:37
|96.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.97
|7396194
|2009.05.12 14:12
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.39
|0.00
|96.91
|2009.05.12 15:37
|96.65
|cancelled
|7397311
|2009.05.12 14:39
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1521
|0.0000
|1.1453
|2009.05.12 14:40
|1.1553
|cancelled
|7397315
|2009.05.12 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1555
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.13 01:34
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.93
|7397576
|2009.05.12 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1589
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.13 01:34
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7399352
|2009.05.12 15:37
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.43
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.12 15:41
|96.65
|cancelled
|7399454
|2009.05.12 15:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.67
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.12 18:58
|96.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.99
|7399763
|2009.05.12 15:45
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.91
|0.00
|96.43
|2009.05.12 18:59
|96.14
|cancelled
|7398605
|2009.05.12 15:50
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1623
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.13 01:34
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.80
|7400037
|2009.05.12 16:07
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1657
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.13 01:34
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|23.47
|7400543
|2009.05.12 16:11
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1725
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.13 01:34
|1.1584
|cancelled
|7392925
|2009.05.12 18:14
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3607
|0.0000
|1.3675
|2009.05.13 01:21
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|20.40
|7403151
|2009.05.12 18:18
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3573
|0.0000
|1.3641
|2009.05.13 01:21
|1.3676
|cancelled
|7404095
|2009.05.12 18:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.05.12 19:03
|96.20
|cancelled
|7404227
|2009.05.12 19:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.20
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.13 02:31
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.61
|7404429
|2009.05.12 21:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.13 02:31
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.42
|7406253
|2009.05.12 21:06
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.70
|0.00
|96.20
|2009.05.13 02:31
|95.91
|cancelled
|7411777
|2009.05.13 01:22
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3659
|0.0000
|1.3725
|2009.05.13 02:12
|1.3702
|cancelled
|7412499
|2009.05.13 01:34
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1547
|0.0000
|1.1483
|2009.05.13 11:58
|1.1612
|cancelled
|7411764
|2009.05.13 02:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3702
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-10.10
|7414179
|2009.05.13 02:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.23
|2009.05.13 02:44
|95.93
|cancelled
|7414306
|2009.05.13 02:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 09:16
|96.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|7414495
|2009.05.13 03:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 09:16
|96.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7413720
|2009.05.13 06:17
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3669
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-13.60
|7415609
|2009.05.13 06:41
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.43
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 09:16
|96.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|7417545
|2009.05.13 07:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.67
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 09:16
|96.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.96
|7418082
|2009.05.13 07:29
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|97.15
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 09:16
|96.12
|cancelled
|7420065
|2009.05.13 09:16
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.13 09:26
|96.19
|cancelled
|7420107
|2009.05.13 09:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.13 13:16
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|7420295
|2009.05.13 09:49
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.43
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.13 13:16
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.01
|7420646
|2009.05.13 09:53
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.67
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.05.13 13:17
|95.94
|cancelled
|7423806
|2009.05.13 11:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1625
|0.0000
|1.1691
|2009.05.13 11:58
|1.1616
|cancelled
|7423838
|2009.05.13 11:47
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1582
|0.0000
|1.1648
|2009.05.13 11:58
|1.1616
|cancelled
|7412949
|2009.05.13 11:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1611
|0.0000
|1.1642
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.66
|7417279
|2009.05.13 12:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3635
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-10.20
|7428088
|2009.05.13 13:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.23
|2009.05.13 14:22
|96.19
|cancelled
|7428197
|2009.05.13 14:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|95.71
|2009.05.13 17:54
|95.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|7430879
|2009.05.13 14:26
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.43
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.05.13 17:54
|95.69
|cancelled
|7424878
|2009.05.13 14:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1644
|0.0000
|1.1642
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.34
|7425180
|2009.05.13 14:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3601
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|0.00
|7431570
|2009.05.13 15:41
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1677
|0.0000
|1.1642
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|9.02
|7439687
|2009.05.13 17:54
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.13 18:39
|95.94
|cancelled
|7439831
|2009.05.13 18:39
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.13 20:53
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|7441102
|2009.05.13 18:43
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|95.71
|2009.05.13 20:53
|95.44
|cancelled
|7434833
|2009.05.13 19:06
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1710
|0.0000
|1.1642
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|23.36
|7444367
|2009.05.13 21:00
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.23
|2009.05.13 21:57
|95.24
|cancelled
|7444020
|2009.05.13 21:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|95.24
|2009.05.14 12:05
|95.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.10
|7446891
|2009.05.14 01:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|95.24
|2009.05.14 12:05
|95.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.83
|7431649
|2009.05.14 02:02
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3533
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|40.80
|7453749
|2009.05.14 03:33
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.70
|0.00
|95.24
|2009.05.14 12:05
|95.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.49
|7457401
|2009.05.14 03:37
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.94
|0.00
|95.46
|2009.05.14 12:05
|95.22
|cancelled
|7471415
|2009.05.14 12:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.99
|0.00
|94.51
|2009.05.14 13:54
|95.48
|cancelled
|7441819
|2009.05.14 13:31
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1778
|0.0000
|1.1642
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|70.09
|7475165
|2009.05.14 13:35
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1844
|0.0000
|1.1711
|2009.05.18 17:15
|1.1636
|cancelled
|7471502
|2009.05.14 13:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.15 08:47
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7476001
|2009.05.14 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.15 08:47
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.03
|7479415
|2009.05.14 23:21
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.15 08:47
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|15.08
|7494403
|2009.05.14 23:25
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|95.71
|2009.05.15 08:47
|95.40
|cancelled
|7505355
|2009.05.15 08:47
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.15 09:07
|95.21
|cancelled
|7505339
|2009.05.15 09:07
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.15 17:22
|94.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.53
|7505973
|2009.05.15 15:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.15 17:22
|94.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.11
|7517152
|2009.05.15 15:25
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.23
|2009.05.15 17:22
|94.98
|cancelled
|7522106
|2009.05.15 17:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.15 17:53
|94.75
|cancelled
|7522062
|2009.05.15 17:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.75
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.75
|7524860
|2009.05.15 19:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.00
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.26
|7527591
|2009.05.15 19:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1160
|0.0000
|1.1102
|2009.05.15 19:44
|1.1219
|cancelled
|7527612
|2009.05.15 19:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1218
|0.0000
|1.1189
|2009.05.18 15:09
|1.1189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.59
|7455499
|2009.05.15 20:06
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3465
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2009.05.19 09:26
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|108.80
|7529340
|2009.05.15 20:10
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3395
|0.0000
|1.3535
|2009.05.19 09:27
|1.3600
|cancelled
|7529299
|2009.05.18 01:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1247
|0.0000
|1.1189
|2009.05.18 15:09
|1.1189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.37
|7535052
|2009.05.18 02:01
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1275
|0.0000
|1.1219
|2009.05.18 15:09
|1.1189
|cancelled
|7527506
|2009.05.18 09:14
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.25
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-7.54
|7549241
|2009.05.18 10:34
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.49
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.00
|7552691
|2009.05.18 13:42
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.99
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|31.42
|7562990
|2009.05.18 15:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1167
|0.0000
|1.1111
|2009.05.18 15:40
|1.1195
|cancelled
|7563079
|2009.05.18 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1195
|0.0000
|1.1139
|2009.05.19 06:11
|1.1139
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.03
|7565574
|2009.05.18 16:04
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1223
|0.0000
|1.1167
|2009.05.19 06:11
|1.1135
|cancelled
|7569158
|2009.05.18 17:15
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1657
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.18 17:22
|1.1623
|cancelled
|7569151
|2009.05.18 17:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1623
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.19 08:40
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.93
|7569863
|2009.05.18 18:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1657
|0.0000
|1.1589
|2009.05.19 08:40
|1.1589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.74
|7571882
|2009.05.18 18:04
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1691
|0.0000
|1.1623
|2009.05.19 08:40
|1.1588
|cancelled
|7560083
|2009.05.19 02:14
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.49
|0.00
|95.49
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|83.78
|7591936
|2009.05.19 02:38
|sell limit
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.97
|0.00
|96.00
|2009.05.20 07:43
|95.48
|cancelled
|7601956
|2009.05.19 06:30
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1167
|0.0000
|1.1111
|2009.05.19 10:14
|1.1111
|cancelled
|7608038
|2009.05.19 08:40
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1611
|0.0000
|1.1545
|2009.05.19 09:15
|1.1580
|cancelled
|7608055
|2009.05.19 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1578
|0.0000
|1.1545
|2009.05.19 20:32
|1.1545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.86
|7610753
|2009.05.19 09:27
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3636
|0.0000
|1.3702
|2009.05.19 09:28
|1.3594
|cancelled
|7610761
|2009.05.19 09:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3593
|0.0000
|1.3626
|2009.05.19 17:33
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|7601069
|2009.05.19 10:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1111
|0.0000
|1.1083
|2009.05.19 20:41
|1.1083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.53
|7610297
|2009.05.19 14:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1611
|0.0000
|1.1545
|2009.05.19 20:32
|1.1545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.43
|7626573
|2009.05.19 14:43
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1644
|0.0000
|1.1578
|2009.05.19 20:32
|1.1542
|cancelled
|7613895
|2009.05.19 14:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1139
|0.0000
|1.1083
|2009.05.19 20:41
|1.1083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.11
|7628087
|2009.05.19 15:10
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1167
|0.0000
|1.1111
|2009.05.19 20:41
|1.1077
|cancelled
|7611070
|2009.05.19 16:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3560
|0.0000
|1.3626
|2009.05.19 17:33
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|7631229
|2009.05.19 16:08
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3526
|0.0000
|1.3594
|2009.05.19 17:33
|1.3626
|cancelled
|7635571
|2009.05.19 17:33
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|0.0000
|1.3665
|2009.05.19 20:21
|1.3642
|cancelled
|7635564
|2009.05.19 20:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3641
|0.0000
|1.3675
|2009.05.20 12:46
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.40
|7642097
|2009.05.19 20:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1512
|0.0000
|1.1446
|2009.05.19 21:44
|1.1545
|cancelled
|7642416
|2009.05.19 20:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1055
|0.0000
|1.0999
|2009.05.19 20:55
|1.1082
|cancelled
|7642514
|2009.05.19 20:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1083
|0.0000
|1.1054
|2009.05.20 13:38
|1.1054
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.62
|7642502
|2009.05.19 21:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1545
|0.0000
|1.1512
|2009.05.20 13:34
|1.1512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.87
|7645146
|2009.05.19 23:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1578
|0.0000
|1.1512
|2009.05.20 13:34
|1.1512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.47
|7647687
|2009.05.19 23:08
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1611
|0.0000
|1.1545
|2009.05.20 13:34
|1.1507
|cancelled
|7641803
|2009.05.20 03:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3607
|0.0000
|1.3675
|2009.05.20 12:46
|1.3675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|7654829
|2009.05.20 03:50
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3573
|0.0000
|1.3641
|2009.05.20 12:46
|1.3679
|cancelled
|7644247
|2009.05.20 03:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1112
|0.0000
|1.1054
|2009.05.20 13:38
|1.1054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.49
|7655894
|2009.05.20 04:21
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1140
|0.0000
|1.1084
|2009.05.20 13:38
|1.1048
|cancelled
|7661292
|2009.05.20 07:43
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.20 08:59
|95.70
|cancelled
|7661376
|2009.05.20 08:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.71
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.20 15:56
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|7664428
|2009.05.20 09:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.47
|2009.05.20 15:56
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.06
|7665840
|2009.05.20 09:57
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.19
|0.00
|95.71
|2009.05.20 15:56
|95.45
|cancelled
|7672754
|2009.05.20 12:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3709
|0.0000
|1.3777
|2009.05.20 12:51
|1.3667
|cancelled
|7672766
|2009.05.20 12:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3665
|0.0000
|1.3733
|2009.05.20 15:41
|1.3733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|7673081
|2009.05.20 12:55
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3631
|0.0000
|1.3699
|2009.05.20 15:41
|1.3732
|cancelled
|7674511
|2009.05.20 13:35
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1515
|0.0000
|1.1451
|2009.05.20 13:48
|1.1484
|cancelled
|7674628
|2009.05.20 13:38
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1073
|0.0000
|1.1015
|2009.05.20 15:41
|1.1016
|cancelled
|7674474
|2009.05.20 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1483
|0.0000
|1.1419
|2009.05.20 15:44
|1.1419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|7675363
|2009.05.20 13:52
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1516
|0.0000
|1.1450
|2009.05.20 15:44
|1.1416
|cancelled
|7680777
|2009.05.20 15:41
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3717
|0.0000
|1.3787
|2009.05.20 15:45
|1.3751
|cancelled
|7674635
|2009.05.20 15:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1015
|0.0000
|1.0986
|2009.05.21 18:10
|1.0986
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.64
|7681082
|2009.05.20 15:45
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1446
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.05.20 20:20
|1.1383
|cancelled
|7680771
|2009.05.20 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3762
|0.0000
|1.3832
|2009.05.21 10:21
|1.3832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|7.00
|7681633
|2009.05.20 15:49
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3727
|0.0000
|1.3797
|2009.05.21 10:21
|1.3840
|cancelled
|7682073
|2009.05.20 15:56
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.20 16:27
|95.26
|cancelled
|7682063
|2009.05.20 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.20 21:26
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|7684660
|2009.05.20 16:51
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|94.99
|2009.05.20 21:26
|94.73
|cancelled
|7681029
|2009.05.20 20:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1380
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2009.05.21 17:58
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-3.07
|7695849
|2009.05.20 21:26
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|93.95
|2009.05.20 23:02
|94.95
|cancelled
|7693464
|2009.05.20 22:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1414
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2009.05.21 17:58
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.18
|7695880
|2009.05.20 23:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.05.21 02:05
|94.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|5.29
|7699269
|2009.05.20 23:27
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.20
|0.00
|94.70
|2009.05.21 02:05
|94.42
|cancelled
|7703440
|2009.05.21 02:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.27
|0.00
|93.79
|2009.05.21 02:33
|94.53
|cancelled
|7703447
|2009.05.21 02:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.51
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.21 18:41
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|7705211
|2009.05.21 08:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.75
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.21 18:41
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7717226
|2009.05.21 10:21
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3867
|0.0000
|1.3937
|2009.05.21 10:24
|1.3812
|cancelled
|7717231
|2009.05.21 10:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3822
|0.0000
|1.3822
|2009.05.21 18:09
|1.3822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7717765
|2009.05.21 10:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3787
|0.0000
|1.3822
|2009.05.21 18:09
|1.3822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7698138
|2009.05.21 10:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1448
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2009.05.21 17:58
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.67
|7714615
|2009.05.21 12:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.99
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.21 18:41
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|7719132
|2009.05.21 14:01
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3752
|0.0000
|1.3822
|2009.05.21 18:09
|1.3822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|7726620
|2009.05.21 14:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3717
|0.0000
|1.3787
|2009.05.21 18:09
|1.3823
|cancelled
|7682618
|2009.05.21 14:48
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1044
|0.0000
|1.0986
|2009.05.21 18:10
|1.0986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|7729236
|2009.05.21 15:12
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1073
|0.0000
|1.1015
|2009.05.21 18:10
|1.0982
|cancelled
|7719358
|2009.05.21 15:19
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1481
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2009.05.21 17:58
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.13
|7729619
|2009.05.21 15:23
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1547
|0.0000
|1.1414
|2009.05.21 17:59
|1.1411
|cancelled
|7724351
|2009.05.21 17:41
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|94.75
|2009.05.21 18:41
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.26
|7735813
|2009.05.21 17:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1380
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2009.05.21 18:17
|1.1408
|cancelled
|7736114
|2009.05.21 18:06
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.73
|0.00
|94.73
|2009.05.21 18:41
|94.68
|cancelled
|7736213
|2009.05.21 18:10
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3787
|0.0000
|1.3857
|2009.05.21 18:34
|1.3830
|cancelled
|7736323
|2009.05.21 18:13
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1015
|0.0000
|1.0957
|2009.05.21 18:41
|1.0955
|cancelled
|7736012
|2009.05.21 18:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1413
|0.0000
|1.1347
|2009.05.22 01:53
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.82
|7736524
|2009.05.21 18:19
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1446
|0.0000
|1.1380
|2009.05.22 01:53
|1.1343
|cancelled
|7736202
|2009.05.21 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3832
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.05.21 18:56
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7736985
|2009.05.21 18:38
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3797
|0.0000
|1.3867
|2009.05.21 18:57
|1.3902
|cancelled
|7736266
|2009.05.21 18:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0957
|0.0000
|1.0899
|2009.05.22 02:00
|1.0899
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.32
|7737379
|2009.05.21 18:44
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.05.21 18:48
|94.43
|cancelled
|7737235
|2009.05.21 18:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|93.95
|2009.05.22 01:40
|93.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.32
|7738121
|2009.05.21 18:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3939
|0.0000
|1.4011
|2009.05.21 18:57
|1.3893
|cancelled
|7738126
|2009.05.21 18:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3965
|2009.05.22 08:36
|1.3965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7.20
|7738312
|2009.05.21 19:01
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3857
|0.0000
|1.3929
|2009.05.22 08:36
|1.3967
|cancelled
|7738386
|2009.05.21 19:05
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|1.0928
|2009.05.22 02:00
|1.0897
|cancelled
|7738584
|2009.05.21 19:13
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.70
|0.00
|94.20
|2009.05.22 01:41
|93.93
|cancelled
|7748946
|2009.05.22 01:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.70
|0.00
|93.20
|2009.05.22 02:14
|94.14
|cancelled
|7749380
|2009.05.22 01:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1323
|0.0000
|1.1259
|2009.05.22 02:04
|1.1346
|cancelled
|7749587
|2009.05.22 02:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0887
|0.0000
|1.0831
|2009.05.22 02:15
|1.0914
|cancelled
|7749394
|2009.05.22 02:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1355
|0.0000
|1.1291
|2009.05.22 12:42
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.67
|7749799
|2009.05.22 02:10
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1387
|0.0000
|1.1323
|2009.05.22 12:42
|1.1288
|cancelled
|7748985
|2009.05.22 02:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.20
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-17.62
|7749592
|2009.05.22 02:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0915
|0.0000
|1.0859
|2009.05.22 15:13
|1.0859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|7750352
|2009.05.22 02:39
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0943
|0.0000
|1.0887
|2009.05.22 15:13
|1.0851
|cancelled
|7759490
|2009.05.22 08:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.05.22 09:53
|1.3928
|cancelled
|7759515
|2009.05.22 09:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3927
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.22 14:32
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7762970
|2009.05.22 09:57
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3892
|0.0000
|1.3962
|2009.05.22 14:32
|1.3998
|cancelled
|7768128
|2009.05.22 12:44
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1291
|0.0000
|1.1227
|2009.05.22 12:49
|1.1262
|cancelled
|7768071
|2009.05.22 12:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1259
|0.0000
|1.1195
|2009.05.22 21:12
|1.1195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.72
|7768500
|2009.05.22 12:53
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1226
|2009.05.22 21:13
|1.1191
|cancelled
|7772224
|2009.05.22 14:33
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3962
|0.0000
|1.4032
|2009.05.22 14:35
|1.4002
|cancelled
|7772209
|2009.05.22 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4042
|2009.05.22 19:14
|1.4042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|7772508
|2009.05.22 15:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3972
|0.0000
|1.4042
|2009.05.22 19:14
|1.4042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|7773671
|2009.05.22 15:07
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3937
|0.0000
|1.4007
|2009.05.22 19:14
|1.4043
|cancelled
|7774007
|2009.05.22 15:13
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.05.22 15:18
|1.0836
|cancelled
|7773996
|2009.05.22 15:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0873
|2009.05.26 14:52
|1.0873
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.94
|7750337
|2009.05.22 16:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-30.03
|7775429
|2009.05.22 16:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0873
|2009.05.26 14:52
|1.0873
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.55
|7782843
|2009.05.22 19:14
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|1.4155
|2009.05.22 19:30
|1.4036
|cancelled
|7782849
|2009.05.22 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-4.00
|7778244
|2009.05.22 20:14
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.70
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-37.23
|7785793
|2009.05.22 21:15
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1182
|0.0000
|1.1116
|2009.05.25 01:00
|1.1214
|cancelled
|7783425
|2009.05.22 22:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-0.80
|7785768
|2009.05.25 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1215
|0.0000
|1.1248
|2009.05.26 16:13
|1.1248
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.93
|7785083
|2009.05.25 07:12
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-39.21
|7789164
|2009.05.25 08:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1247
|0.0000
|1.1248
|2009.05.26 16:13
|1.1248
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.18
|7786586
|2009.05.25 10:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3965
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|9.60
|7796080
|2009.05.26 03:35
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1279
|0.0000
|1.1248
|2009.05.26 16:13
|1.1248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|7797503
|2009.05.26 09:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3930
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.80
|7779106
|2009.05.26 10:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0873
|2009.05.26 14:52
|1.0873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.17
|7812059
|2009.05.26 10:14
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1310
|0.0000
|1.1248
|2009.05.26 16:13
|1.1248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.05
|7820022
|2009.05.26 10:19
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1374
|0.0000
|1.1246
|2009.05.26 16:13
|1.1244
|cancelled
|7820383
|2009.05.26 10:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0925
|0.0000
|1.0873
|2009.05.26 14:52
|1.0873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.13
|7821521
|2009.05.26 11:11
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.0977
|0.0000
|1.0872
|2009.05.26 14:52
|1.0870
|cancelled
|7818858
|2009.05.26 12:44
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3864
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.80
|7823554
|2009.05.26 12:48
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3814
|0.0000
|1.3914
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.3998
|cancelled
|7826206
|2009.05.26 14:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0837
|0.0000
|1.0785
|2009.05.26 15:17
|1.0890
|cancelled
|7826190
|2009.05.26 15:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0889
|0.0000
|1.0837
|2009.05.26 16:15
|1.0837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|7827634
|2009.05.26 15:41
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0915
|0.0000
|1.0863
|2009.05.26 16:15
|1.0833
|cancelled
|7828947
|2009.05.26 16:13
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1259
|0.0000
|1.1195
|2009.05.26 16:41
|1.1226
|cancelled
|7829140
|2009.05.26 16:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0837
|0.0000
|1.0785
|2009.05.26 16:52
|1.0814
|cancelled
|7828931
|2009.05.26 16:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1227
|0.0000
|1.1163
|2009.05.26 22:58
|1.1163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.73
|7830209
|2009.05.26 16:45
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1259
|0.0000
|1.1195
|2009.05.26 22:58
|1.1154
|cancelled
|7830445
|2009.05.26 16:52
|buy stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4057
|2009.05.26 17:16
|1.3972
|cancelled
|7829085
|2009.05.26 16:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0811
|0.0000
|1.0840
|2009.05.27 15:20
|1.0840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.68
|7830457
|2009.05.26 17:16
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3972
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.05.27 14:48
|1.3947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-7.50
|7831417
|2009.05.26 17:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0838
|0.0000
|1.0840
|2009.05.27 15:20
|1.0840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.37
|7838413
|2009.05.26 22:58
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1182
|0.0000
|1.1116
|2009.05.27 01:37
|1.1149
|cancelled
|7838418
|2009.05.27 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1149
|0.0000
|1.1117
|2009.05.27 10:02
|1.1117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|7832623
|2009.05.27 04:23
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0865
|0.0000
|1.0840
|2009.05.27 15:20
|1.0840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.92
|7794827
|2009.05.27 05:14
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.43
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-28.78
|7831546
|2009.05.27 07:54
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3947
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.05.27 14:48
|1.3947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7842207
|2009.05.27 07:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1181
|0.0000
|1.1117
|2009.05.27 10:02
|1.1117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.51
|7848754
|2009.05.27 08:16
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1213
|0.0000
|1.1149
|2009.05.27 10:02
|1.1114
|cancelled
|7850982
|2009.05.27 10:02
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1083
|0.0000
|1.1017
|2009.05.27 13:18
|1.1147
|cancelled
|7848305
|2009.05.27 13:17
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3922
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.05.27 14:48
|1.3947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7851006
|2009.05.27 13:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1149
|0.0000
|1.1182
|2009.05.28 11:35
|1.1182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.95
|7845626
|2009.05.27 13:38
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0890
|0.0000
|1.0840
|2009.05.27 15:20
|1.0840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.45
|7854693
|2009.05.27 13:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3897
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.05.27 14:48
|1.3947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7855219
|2009.05.27 13:44
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3847
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.05.27 14:48
|1.3947
|cancelled
|7855650
|2009.05.27 14:03
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.0942
|0.0000
|1.0838
|2009.05.27 15:20
|1.0836
|cancelled
|7856739
|2009.05.27 14:48
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|1.3870
|2009.05.27 15:21
|1.3973
|cancelled
|7856815
|2009.05.27 15:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3970
|0.0000
|1.3945
|2009.05.27 16:04
|1.3945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|7857824
|2009.05.27 15:23
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0837
|0.0000
|1.0785
|2009.05.27 15:27
|1.0809
|cancelled
|7857704
|2009.05.27 15:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0811
|0.0000
|1.0863
|2009.05.28 15:22
|1.0863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.79
|7857927
|2009.05.27 15:27
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3995
|0.0000
|1.3945
|2009.05.27 16:04
|1.3945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7858216
|2009.05.27 15:31
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.4020
|0.0000
|1.3970
|2009.05.27 16:04
|1.3940
|cancelled
|7859242
|2009.05.27 16:04
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3945
|0.0000
|1.3895
|2009.05.27 16:06
|1.3922
|cancelled
|7858775
|2009.05.27 16:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0863
|0.0000
|1.0863
|2009.05.28 15:22
|1.0863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.00
|7859232
|2009.05.27 16:06
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|1.3895
|2009.05.27 19:35
|1.3895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|7860460
|2009.05.27 17:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0889
|0.0000
|1.0863
|2009.05.28 15:22
|1.0863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.18
|7859560
|2009.05.27 18:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3945
|0.0000
|1.3895
|2009.05.27 19:35
|1.3895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7863620
|2009.05.27 18:09
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3970
|0.0000
|1.3920
|2009.05.27 19:35
|1.3892
|cancelled
|7865314
|2009.05.27 19:35
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3870
|0.0000
|1.3820
|2009.05.27 19:43
|1.3895
|cancelled
|7865323
|2009.05.27 19:43
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3895
|0.0000
|1.3870
|2009.05.27 22:29
|1.3870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|7865647
|2009.05.27 20:11
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|1.3870
|2009.05.27 22:29
|1.3870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7866659
|2009.05.27 20:15
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3945
|0.0000
|1.3895
|2009.05.27 22:29
|1.3870
|cancelled
|7854708
|2009.05.27 21:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1182
|0.0000
|1.1182
|2009.05.28 11:35
|1.1182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.00
|7869593
|2009.05.27 22:29
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3845
|0.0000
|1.3795
|2009.05.27 22:34
|1.3870
|cancelled
|7869619
|2009.05.27 22:34
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3870
|0.0000
|1.3820
|2009.05.28 05:17
|1.3820
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|15.00
|7869783
|2009.05.27 22:38
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3895
|0.0000
|1.3845
|2009.05.28 05:17
|1.3817
|cancelled
|7868187
|2009.05.27 22:56
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1215
|0.0000
|1.1182
|2009.05.28 11:35
|1.1182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|8.85
|7862724
|2009.05.27 22:57
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0915
|0.0000
|1.0863
|2009.05.28 15:22
|1.0863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|19.15
|7871399
|2009.05.27 23:21
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.0967
|0.0000
|1.0862
|2009.05.28 15:22
|1.0856
|cancelled
|7846304
|2009.05.28 02:51
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|95.91
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|1.67
|7877255
|2009.05.28 05:21
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3845
|0.0000
|1.3795
|2009.05.28 06:29
|1.3793
|cancelled
|7875319
|2009.05.28 06:10
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|96.37
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|55.06
|7877125
|2009.05.28 06:28
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.4103
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-92.40
|7878815
|2009.05.28 06:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3820
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.4098
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-111.20
|7879104
|2009.05.28 08:18
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3845
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.4104
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-155.40
|7878848
|2009.05.28 08:48
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|96.85
|0.00
|95.89
|2009.05.29 11:35
|95.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|150.17
|7870805
|2009.05.28 09:02
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1248
|0.0000
|1.1182
|2009.05.28 11:35
|1.1182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.61
|7881472
|2009.05.28 09:06
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1312
|0.0000
|1.1184
|2009.05.28 11:35
|1.1181
|cancelled
|7881632
|2009.05.28 09:13
|sell limit
|0.21
|usdjpy
|97.82
|0.00
|95.87
|2009.05.29 11:36
|95.85
|cancelled
|7880454
|2009.05.28 09:54
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3870
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-181.60
|7884676
|2009.05.28 11:35
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1195
|0.0000
|1.1131
|2009.05.28 12:38
|1.1161
|cancelled
|7884674
|2009.05.28 12:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1163
|0.0000
|1.1163
|2009.05.28 15:25
|1.1163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7886193
|2009.05.28 13:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1195
|0.0000
|1.1163
|2009.05.28 15:25
|1.1163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.73
|7887739
|2009.05.28 14:23
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1227
|0.0000
|1.1163
|2009.05.28 15:25
|1.1163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|7888726
|2009.05.28 14:27
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1259
|0.0000
|1.1195
|2009.05.28 15:25
|1.1159
|cancelled
|7882777
|2009.05.28 15:21
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.4105
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-203.50
|7890663
|2009.05.28 15:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0863
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.28 15:24
|1.0836
|cancelled
|7890659
|2009.05.28 15:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0837
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.28 17:09
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|7891025
|2009.05.28 15:30
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1163
|0.0000
|1.1099
|2009.05.28 15:31
|1.1132
|cancelled
|7890874
|2009.05.28 15:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1131
|0.0000
|1.1099
|2009.05.29 07:46
|1.1099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.88
|7891297
|2009.05.28 16:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1163
|0.0000
|1.1099
|2009.05.29 07:46
|1.1099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|11.53
|7892611
|2009.05.28 16:05
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1195
|0.0000
|1.1131
|2009.05.29 07:46
|1.1094
|cancelled
|7891817
|2009.05.28 16:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0863
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.28 17:09
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.62
|7893844
|2009.05.28 16:51
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0889
|0.0000
|1.0837
|2009.05.28 17:09
|1.0806
|cancelled
|7890878
|2009.05.28 17:07
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3970
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-190.50
|7894575
|2009.05.28 17:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0785
|0.0000
|1.0733
|2009.05.28 17:11
|1.0809
|cancelled
|7894625
|2009.05.28 17:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0811
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.29 03:47
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|7895337
|2009.05.28 17:54
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0837
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.29 03:47
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.81
|7896348
|2009.05.28 18:57
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0863
|0.0000
|1.0811
|2009.05.29 03:47
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|14.43
|7897992
|2009.05.28 19:21
|sell limit
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0889
|0.0000
|1.0837
|2009.05.29 03:48
|1.0808
|cancelled
|7908373
|2009.05.29 03:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0820
|0.0000
|1.0770
|2009.05.29 03:52
|1.0795
|cancelled
|7908370
|2009.05.29 03:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0795
|0.0000
|1.0770
|2009.05.29 11:36
|1.0770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.32
|7912328
|2009.05.29 07:47
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1093
|0.0000
|1.1031
|2009.05.29 08:49
|1.1062
|cancelled
|7912263
|2009.05.29 08:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1062
|0.0000
|1.1000
|2009.05.29 13:23
|1.1000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.64
|7914351
|2009.05.29 08:53
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1094
|0.0000
|1.1030
|2009.05.29 13:23
|1.0995
|cancelled
|7894676
|2009.05.29 09:35
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.4020
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:01
|1.4089
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.77
|-144.90
|7909168
|2009.05.29 10:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0820
|0.0000
|1.0770
|2009.05.29 11:36
|1.0770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.29
|7917477
|2009.05.29 10:28
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0795
|2009.05.29 11:36
|1.0763
|cancelled
|7919738
|2009.05.29 11:36
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.74
|0.00
|96.22
|2009.05.29 11:59
|96.07
|cancelled
|7915887
|2009.05.29 11:36
|sell
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.4070
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:01
|1.4086
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|-46.40
|7919804
|2009.05.29 11:37
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0785
|0.0000
|1.0733
|2009.05.29 11:43
|1.0743
|cancelled
|7919791
|2009.05.29 11:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.05.29 16:16
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.68
|7919735
|2009.05.29 11:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.08
|0.00
|95.84
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.50
|7920873
|2009.05.29 12:07
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0771
|0.0000
|1.0719
|2009.05.29 16:16
|1.0691
|cancelled
|7921208
|2009.05.29 12:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.84
|0.00
|95.84
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|7923036
|2009.05.29 13:23
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0971
|0.0000
|1.0907
|2009.05.29 13:31
|1.1002
|cancelled
|7923042
|2009.05.29 13:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1003
|0.0000
|1.0939
|2009.05.29 18:09
|1.0939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.85
|7923401
|2009.05.29 13:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1035
|0.0000
|1.0971
|2009.05.29 18:09
|1.0934
|cancelled
|7922451
|2009.05.29 16:16
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.60
|0.00
|95.84
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7.51
|7928783
|2009.05.29 16:16
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0707
|0.0000
|1.0655
|2009.05.29 16:22
|1.0683
|cancelled
|7928754
|2009.05.29 16:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0681
|0.0000
|1.0629
|2009.06.01 09:37
|1.0629
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.89
|7930040
|2009.05.29 16:46
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0707
|0.0000
|1.0655
|2009.06.01 09:37
|1.0626
|cancelled
|7929811
|2009.05.29 16:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.36
|0.00
|95.84
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|20.03
|7933311
|2009.05.29 18:09
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0951
|0.0000
|1.0885
|2009.05.29 18:11
|1.0918
|cancelled
|7933304
|2009.05.29 18:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0918
|0.0000
|1.0852
|2009.06.01 08:53
|1.0852
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.08
|7933646
|2009.05.29 18:16
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0951
|0.0000
|1.0885
|2009.06.01 08:54
|1.0844
|cancelled
|7931588
|2009.06.01 03:00
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|94.88
|0.00
|95.85
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.72
|7943494
|2009.06.01 03:25
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|94.40
|0.00
|95.37
|2009.06.01 16:01
|95.90
|cancelled
|7919995
|2009.06.01 08:51
|sell
|0.41
|eurusd
|1.4170
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:00
|1.4080
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.67
|369.00
|7949754
|2009.06.01 09:04
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0895
|0.0000
|1.0795
|2009.06.01 10:09
|1.0798
|cancelled
|7950725
|2009.06.01 09:37
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0595
|2009.06.01 10:14
|1.0619
|cancelled
|7949369
|2009.06.01 10:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0795
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.02 12:49
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.61
|7950730
|2009.06.01 10:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0620
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.02 12:36
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.35
|7951553
|2009.06.01 13:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.02 12:36
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|7951491
|2009.06.01 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.02 12:49
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|7954511
|2009.06.01 14:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.02 12:36
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|7.05
|7958962
|2009.06.01 16:02
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.73
|0.00
|96.23
|2009.06.01 16:07
|96.09
|cancelled
|7958949
|2009.06.01 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.08
|0.00
|96.58
|2009.06.01 16:58
|96.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.18
|7956887
|2009.06.01 16:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0695
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.02 12:36
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|18.79
|7959859
|2009.06.01 16:26
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.02 12:36
|1.0641
|cancelled
|7960108
|2009.06.01 16:31
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.82
|0.00
|96.34
|2009.06.01 16:58
|96.66
|cancelled
|7960861
|2009.06.01 16:58
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.80
|0.00
|97.32
|2009.06.01 18:00
|96.42
|cancelled
|7960870
|2009.06.01 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.44
|0.00
|96.18
|2009.06.03 08:05
|96.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.70
|7955344
|2009.06.01 21:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.0895
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.02 12:49
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|13.83
|7966967
|2009.06.01 22:12
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.0945
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.02 12:49
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|36.88
|7968580
|2009.06.01 22:16
|sell limit
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1047
|0.0000
|1.0843
|2009.06.02 12:49
|1.0842
|cancelled
|7963262
|2009.06.02 02:14
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.18
|0.00
|96.18
|2009.06.03 08:05
|96.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|7973683
|2009.06.02 11:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.92
|0.00
|96.18
|2009.06.03 08:05
|96.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|8.11
|7981355
|2009.06.02 12:37
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|95.66
|0.00
|96.18
|2009.06.03 08:05
|96.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|21.63
|7981711
|2009.06.02 12:38
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0595
|2009.06.02 12:50
|1.0621
|cancelled
|7981919
|2009.06.02 12:49
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0795
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.02 13:06
|1.0845
|cancelled
|7981630
|2009.06.02 12:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0620
|0.0000
|1.0595
|2009.06.02 19:36
|1.0595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|7982359
|2009.06.02 13:01
|buy limit
|0.06
|usdjpy
|95.14
|0.00
|96.19
|2009.06.03 08:05
|96.23
|cancelled
|7982403
|2009.06.02 13:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0892
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.1145
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-26.92
|7949451
|2009.06.02 13:38
|sell
|0.57
|eurusd
|1.4270
|0.0000
|1.4070
|2009.06.04 14:00
|1.4084
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|1 060.20
|7983236
|2009.06.02 13:42
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4120
|0.0000
|1.4020
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.4101
|cancelled
|7982033
|2009.06.02 14:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0595
|2009.06.02 19:36
|1.0595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.44
|7984211
|2009.06.02 14:24
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0620
|2009.06.02 19:36
|1.0590
|cancelled
|7990356
|2009.06.02 19:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0570
|0.0000
|1.0520
|2009.06.03 00:29
|1.0622
|cancelled
|7990486
|2009.06.03 00:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0620
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.03 12:42
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|7999567
|2009.06.03 08:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.47
|0.00
|97.01
|2009.06.03 08:08
|96.10
|cancelled
|7999571
|2009.06.03 08:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.10
|0.00
|96.37
|2009.06.04 09:31
|96.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|2.80
|7994665
|2009.06.03 09:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.03 12:42
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8001475
|2009.06.03 10:40
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.03 12:42
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.05
|8002256
|2009.06.03 11:19
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0695
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.03 12:42
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.49
|8003085
|2009.06.03 11:20
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2009.06.03 12:42
|1.0639
|cancelled
|7999951
|2009.06.03 12:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.83
|0.00
|96.37
|2009.06.04 09:31
|96.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|11.21
|8003986
|2009.06.03 12:29
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.56
|0.00
|96.10
|2009.06.04 09:32
|96.37
|cancelled
|8004185
|2009.06.03 12:42
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0620
|0.0000
|1.0570
|2009.06.03 13:11
|1.0669
|cancelled
|8004405
|2009.06.03 13:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.03 19:59
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|7982480
|2009.06.03 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0895
|0.0000
|1.0892
|2009.06.04 14:00
|1.1159
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-47.32
|8004634
|2009.06.03 13:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0695
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.03 19:59
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8004931
|2009.06.03 15:47
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.0946
|0.0000
|1.0892
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.1135
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-50.92
|8007814
|2009.06.03 18:13
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.0997
|0.0000
|1.0892
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.1147
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-53.83
|8005015
|2009.06.03 18:43
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0720
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.03 19:59
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.01
|8010995
|2009.06.03 19:38
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.03 19:59
|1.0695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.38
|8012019
|2009.06.03 19:39
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0795
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.03 20:00
|1.0692
|cancelled
|8012405
|2009.06.03 20:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0620
|2009.06.03 20:35
|1.0722
|cancelled
|8012605
|2009.06.03 20:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0720
|0.0000
|1.0670
|2009.06.04 08:04
|1.0670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.69
|8013027
|2009.06.03 20:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 08:04
|1.0668
|cancelled
|8010403
|2009.06.03 21:21
|sell
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1101
|0.0000
|1.0892
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.1139
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-20.47
|8013722
|2009.06.03 21:25
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1209
|0.0000
|1.0993
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.1140
|cancelled
|8022070
|2009.06.04 08:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0645
|0.0000
|1.0595
|2009.06.04 08:17
|1.0674
|cancelled
|8022131
|2009.06.04 08:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0670
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.0731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.68
|8023512
|2009.06.04 09:32
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.54
|0.00
|97.06
|2009.06.04 09:50
|96.19
|cancelled
|8023522
|2009.06.04 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.18
|0.00
|96.70
|2009.06.04 13:59
|96.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|8024319
|2009.06.04 10:15
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.92
|0.00
|96.44
|2009.06.04 13:59
|96.80
|cancelled
|8022339
|2009.06.04 13:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0695
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 14:17
|1.0734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.27
|8026827
|2009.06.04 13:47
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0720
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 14:16
|1.0732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|8027563
|2009.06.04 13:56
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0745
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 13:59
|1.0763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.36
|8027944
|2009.06.04 13:57
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0795
|0.0000
|1.0695
|2009.06.04 13:59
|1.0759
|cancelled
|8028131
|2009.06.04 13:59
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.06
|0.00
|97.58
|2009.06.04 14:17
|96.75
|cancelled
|8082638
|2009.06.09 00:39
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.06.09 01:21
|1.0900
|cancelled
|8082640
|2009.06.09 00:40
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6018
|0.0000
|1.6138
|2009.06.09 01:46
|1.6088
|cancelled
|8082643
|2009.06.09 00:40
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 01:12
|1.3921
|cancelled
|8082648
|2009.06.09 00:40
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|99.08
|0.00
|100.08
|2009.06.09 00:45
|98.50
|cancelled
|8082655
|2009.06.09 00:43
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.98
|2009.06.09 00:45
|98.50
|cancelled
|8082676
|2009.06.09 00:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|99.08
|0.00
|100.08
|2009.06.09 01:06
|98.53
|cancelled
|8082733
|2009.06.09 00:51
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.98
|2009.06.09 01:06
|98.53
|cancelled
|8082939
|2009.06.09 01:10
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|99.08
|0.00
|100.08
|2009.06.09 01:40
|98.45
|cancelled
|8082632
|2009.06.09 01:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3921
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.09 08:22
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8082639
|2009.06.09 01:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.06.09 13:47
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|8082941
|2009.06.09 01:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|98.48
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.06.11 14:30
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|8082637
|2009.06.09 01:46
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6088
|0.0000
|1.6150
|2009.06.09 09:09
|1.6150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|8083059
|2009.06.09 04:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3903
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.09 08:22
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8083307
|2009.06.09 04:23
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.06.09 13:47
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.67
|8085386
|2009.06.09 04:24
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0957
|0.0000
|1.0899
|2009.06.09 13:47
|1.0868
|cancelled
|8085240
|2009.06.09 04:25
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3885
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.09 08:22
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8084000
|2009.06.09 04:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6027
|0.0000
|1.6150
|2009.06.09 09:09
|1.6150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.60
|8085696
|2009.06.09 04:54
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.5966
|0.0000
|1.6089
|2009.06.09 09:09
|1.6153
|cancelled
|8085413
|2009.06.09 05:13
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3867
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.09 08:22
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8085883
|2009.06.09 05:13
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3832
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.09 08:22
|1.3903
|cancelled
|8083617
|2009.06.09 06:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.06.11 14:30
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|10.15
|8087802
|2009.06.09 08:23
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 08:35
|1.3922
|cancelled
|8087799
|2009.06.09 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3921
|0.0000
|1.3956
|2009.06.09 09:32
|1.3956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8088141
|2009.06.09 08:36
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3903
|0.0000
|1.3938
|2009.06.09 09:32
|1.3961
|cancelled
|8088807
|2009.06.09 09:09
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6126
|0.0000
|1.6251
|2009.06.09 09:11
|1.6174
|cancelled
|8088805
|2009.06.09 09:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6173
|0.0000
|1.6235
|2009.06.09 15:11
|1.6235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|8089380
|2009.06.09 09:32
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3975
|0.0000
|1.4010
|2009.06.09 09:54
|1.3947
|cancelled
|8089385
|2009.06.09 09:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3947
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 13:31
|1.3928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8089735
|2009.06.09 10:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3929
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 13:31
|1.3928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8090304
|2009.06.09 11:13
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3911
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 13:31
|1.3928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8089438
|2009.06.09 11:24
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6110
|0.0000
|1.6235
|2009.06.09 15:11
|1.6235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|8090757
|2009.06.09 11:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 13:31
|1.3928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8091048
|2009.06.09 11:34
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3858
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.09 13:31
|1.3934
|cancelled
|8091172
|2009.06.09 11:48
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6047
|0.0000
|1.6172
|2009.06.09 15:11
|1.6235
|cancelled
|8093042
|2009.06.09 13:32
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3939
|0.0000
|1.3974
|2009.06.09 13:33
|1.3930
|cancelled
|8093047
|2009.06.09 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3929
|0.0000
|1.3964
|2009.06.09 13:51
|1.3964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8093083
|2009.06.09 13:34
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3911
|0.0000
|1.3946
|2009.06.09 13:52
|1.3970
|cancelled
|8093531
|2009.06.09 13:51
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.09 13:54
|1.0842
|cancelled
|8093547
|2009.06.09 13:52
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3993
|0.0000
|1.4028
|2009.06.09 14:00
|1.3965
|cancelled
|8093418
|2009.06.09 13:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.09 20:26
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|8093686
|2009.06.09 13:54
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.09 20:26
|1.0779
|cancelled
|8093556
|2009.06.09 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3965
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.09 15:12
|1.4000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8093885
|2009.06.09 14:00
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3947
|0.0000
|1.3982
|2009.06.09 15:12
|1.4000
|cancelled
|8095429
|2009.06.09 15:11
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6189
|0.0000
|1.6314
|2009.06.09 16:13
|1.6266
|cancelled
|8095459
|2009.06.09 15:12
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.09 15:14
|1.4012
|cancelled
|8095456
|2009.06.09 15:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4011
|0.0000
|1.4010
|2009.06.09 16:35
|1.4010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|8095600
|2009.06.09 15:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3993
|0.0000
|1.4010
|2009.06.09 16:35
|1.4010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|8086427
|2009.06.09 16:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.06.11 14:30
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|30.46
|8096640
|2009.06.09 16:12
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.06.11 14:30
|98.45
|cancelled
|8095428
|2009.06.09 16:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6262
|0.0000
|1.6387
|2009.06.10 07:54
|1.6387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.50
|8096146
|2009.06.09 16:21
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3975
|0.0000
|1.4010
|2009.06.09 16:35
|1.4010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8096978
|2009.06.09 16:22
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.3992
|2009.06.09 16:36
|1.4010
|cancelled
|8097256
|2009.06.09 16:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.0000
|1.4064
|2009.06.09 16:38
|1.4001
|cancelled
|8097285
|2009.06.09 16:37
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6198
|0.0000
|1.6326
|2009.06.10 07:54
|1.6390
|cancelled
|8097264
|2009.06.09 16:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.4036
|2009.06.09 18:03
|1.4036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8097309
|2009.06.09 16:39
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.09 18:03
|1.4040
|cancelled
|8098721
|2009.06.09 18:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4019
|0.0000
|1.4054
|2009.06.09 18:26
|1.4047
|cancelled
|8098714
|2009.06.09 18:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.09 20:20
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|8099095
|2009.06.09 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.09 20:20
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|8099314
|2009.06.09 19:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4011
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.09 20:20
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8099717
|2009.06.09 19:13
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3993
|0.0000
|1.4028
|2009.06.09 20:20
|1.4053
|cancelled
|8100619
|2009.06.09 20:20
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4055
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.09 20:20
|1.4063
|cancelled
|8100592
|2009.06.09 20:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.09 20:40
|1.4100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8100707
|2009.06.09 20:21
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4082
|2009.06.09 20:40
|1.4100
|cancelled
|8100880
|2009.06.09 20:26
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.06.09 20:55
|1.0785
|cancelled
|8101282
|2009.06.09 20:40
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4119
|0.0000
|1.4154
|2009.06.09 20:42
|1.4090
|cancelled
|8101285
|2009.06.09 20:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4091
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.10 03:05
|1.4090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.10
|8101330
|2009.06.09 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4073
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.10 03:05
|1.4090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.40
|8100932
|2009.06.09 20:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.06.10 11:01
|1.0725
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.41
|8101587
|2009.06.09 20:56
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.10 11:01
|1.0721
|cancelled
|8101588
|2009.06.10 01:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4055
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.10 03:05
|1.4090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8104631
|2009.06.10 01:41
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4072
|2009.06.10 03:05
|1.4091
|cancelled
|8105655
|2009.06.10 03:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|1.4136
|2009.06.10 03:29
|1.4072
|cancelled
|8105665
|2009.06.10 03:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4073
|0.0000
|1.4108
|2009.06.10 07:49
|1.4108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8106009
|2009.06.10 03:30
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4055
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.10 07:49
|1.4113
|cancelled
|8108820
|2009.06.10 07:49
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4091
|0.0000
|1.4126
|2009.06.10 07:53
|1.4119
|cancelled
|8108797
|2009.06.10 07:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4119
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 09:44
|1.4100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8108953
|2009.06.10 07:54
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6451
|0.0000
|1.6576
|2009.06.10 07:59
|1.6379
|cancelled
|8108954
|2009.06.10 07:59
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6378
|0.0000
|1.6379
|2009.06.11 03:30
|1.6379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.10
|8108942
|2009.06.10 08:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 09:44
|1.4100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8109233
|2009.06.10 08:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 09:44
|1.4100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8109952
|2009.06.10 09:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 09:44
|1.4100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8110162
|2009.06.10 09:02
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4030
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 09:44
|1.4103
|cancelled
|8110627
|2009.06.10 09:44
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4091
|0.0000
|1.4126
|2009.06.10 09:46
|1.4118
|cancelled
|8110624
|2009.06.10 09:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4119
|0.0000
|1.4118
|2009.06.10 13:22
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|8112122
|2009.06.10 11:01
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0696
|0.0000
|1.0638
|2009.06.10 11:27
|1.0755
|cancelled
|8112212
|2009.06.10 11:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.69
|8110711
|2009.06.10 11:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|1.4118
|2009.06.10 13:22
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|8112597
|2009.06.10 11:29
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|1.4118
|2009.06.10 13:22
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8112670
|2009.06.10 11:30
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.10 13:22
|1.4120
|cancelled
|8114265
|2009.06.10 13:22
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4109
|0.0000
|1.4144
|2009.06.10 13:23
|1.4139
|cancelled
|8114257
|2009.06.10 13:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4137
|0.0000
|1.4136
|2009.06.10 13:43
|1.4136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|8114392
|2009.06.10 13:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4119
|0.0000
|1.4136
|2009.06.10 13:43
|1.4136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|8114459
|2009.06.10 13:33
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|1.4136
|2009.06.10 13:43
|1.4136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8114631
|2009.06.10 13:34
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|1.4118
|2009.06.10 13:43
|1.4141
|cancelled
|8114795
|2009.06.10 13:43
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4155
|0.0000
|1.4190
|2009.06.10 13:44
|1.4128
|cancelled
|8114799
|2009.06.10 13:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-12.40
|8114832
|2009.06.10 13:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4109
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-21.20
|8114952
|2009.06.10 14:20
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4091
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-26.40
|8115383
|2009.06.10 14:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4073
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-28.00
|8115766
|2009.06.10 15:35
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4038
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-17.50
|8112619
|2009.06.10 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|8116842
|2009.06.10 16:14
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.4003
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|8116880
|2009.06.10 17:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|8.07
|8117783
|2009.06.10 17:10
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3968
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|31.50
|8109387
|2009.06.10 17:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6379
|2009.06.11 03:30
|1.6379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.80
|8118396
|2009.06.10 19:47
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|26.89
|8119407
|2009.06.10 19:47
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6251
|0.0000
|1.6379
|2009.06.11 03:30
|1.6379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|38.40
|8121546
|2009.06.10 19:48
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0784
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.0779
|cancelled
|8118786
|2009.06.10 19:57
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3933
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|84.00
|8121692
|2009.06.10 19:57
|buy limit
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3863
|0.0000
|1.4003
|2009.06.11 02:56
|1.4005
|cancelled
|8122061
|2009.06.10 20:11
|buy limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6187
|0.0000
|1.6315
|2009.06.11 03:30
|1.6384
|cancelled
|8127101
|2009.06.11 02:56
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.4036
|2009.06.11 03:32
|1.4029
|cancelled
|8127543
|2009.06.11 03:30
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6346
|0.0000
|1.6469
|2009.06.11 05:20
|1.6416
|cancelled
|8127100
|2009.06.11 03:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.11 06:27
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|8127720
|2009.06.11 03:40
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.11 06:46
|1.0753
|cancelled
|8127645
|2009.06.11 04:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4011
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.11 06:27
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|8128496
|2009.06.11 04:40
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3993
|0.0000
|1.4028
|2009.06.11 06:27
|1.4045
|cancelled
|8127530
|2009.06.11 05:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6417
|0.0000
|1.6540
|2009.06.11 16:32
|1.6540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|8129008
|2009.06.11 05:43
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6356
|0.0000
|1.6479
|2009.06.11 16:32
|1.6541
|cancelled
|8129311
|2009.06.11 06:28
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.11 07:48
|1.4037
|cancelled
|8127642
|2009.06.11 06:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8129314
|2009.06.11 07:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 10:36
|1.4018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8130050
|2009.06.11 08:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4019
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 10:36
|1.4018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8129580
|2009.06.11 08:41
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.39
|8130768
|2009.06.11 09:20
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 10:36
|1.4018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8130787
|2009.06.11 09:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.18
|8131620
|2009.06.11 09:45
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.0747
|cancelled
|8131311
|2009.06.11 09:47
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 10:36
|1.4018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8131648
|2009.06.11 09:48
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3948
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 10:36
|1.4023
|cancelled
|8132305
|2009.06.11 10:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.0000
|1.4064
|2009.06.11 10:38
|1.4018
|cancelled
|8132308
|2009.06.11 10:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4019
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.11 15:04
|1.4000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8132338
|2009.06.11 12:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.11 15:04
|1.4000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8134128
|2009.06.11 13:21
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.11 15:04
|1.4000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8134547
|2009.06.11 14:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3965
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.11 15:04
|1.4000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8135588
|2009.06.11 14:15
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3930
|0.0000
|1.4000
|2009.06.11 15:04
|1.4002
|cancelled
|8135914
|2009.06.11 14:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|99.08
|0.00
|100.08
|2009.06.11 16:17
|97.99
|cancelled
|8137008
|2009.06.11 15:04
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.4018
|2009.06.11 15:06
|1.4010
|cancelled
|8137000
|2009.06.11 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4011
|0.0000
|1.4046
|2009.06.11 15:50
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8137102
|2009.06.11 15:06
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3993
|0.0000
|1.4028
|2009.06.11 15:50
|1.4048
|cancelled
|8138282
|2009.06.11 15:50
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.11 15:59
|1.4036
|cancelled
|8138291
|2009.06.11 15:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4072
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.4072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8138560
|2009.06.11 15:59
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4019
|0.0000
|1.4054
|2009.06.11 16:15
|1.4074
|cancelled
|8139119
|2009.06.11 16:15
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.06.11 16:31
|1.0722
|cancelled
|8139170
|2009.06.11 16:15
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4055
|0.0000
|1.4090
|2009.06.11 16:17
|1.4085
|cancelled
|8135919
|2009.06.11 16:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.98
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.06.15 00:10
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|5.08
|8139163
|2009.06.11 16:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|1.4118
|2009.06.11 19:02
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8139274
|2009.06.11 16:17
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4065
|0.0000
|1.4100
|2009.06.11 19:03
|1.4120
|cancelled
|8139076
|2009.06.11 16:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0725
|0.0000
|1.0667
|2009.06.11 19:31
|1.0667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.44
|8139622
|2009.06.11 16:32
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.06.11 19:31
|1.0664
|cancelled
|8139640
|2009.06.11 16:32
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6510
|0.0000
|1.6638
|2009.06.11 19:04
|1.6587
|cancelled
|8142446
|2009.06.11 19:03
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4137
|0.0000
|1.4172
|2009.06.11 19:07
|1.4107
|cancelled
|8139270
|2009.06.11 19:03
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.48
|0.00
|98.48
|2009.06.15 00:10
|98.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|20.31
|8139635
|2009.06.11 19:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6584
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.12 17:58
|1.6521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-6.30
|8142628
|2009.06.11 19:04
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.98
|0.00
|97.98
|2009.06.15 08:56
|98.35
|cancelled
|8142472
|2009.06.11 19:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4109
|0.0000
|1.4144
|2009.06.11 19:26
|1.4144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8142770
|2009.06.11 19:08
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4091
|0.0000
|1.4126
|2009.06.11 19:26
|1.4147
|cancelled
|8143475
|2009.06.11 19:27
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|1.4162
|2009.06.11 19:28
|1.4155
|cancelled
|8143469
|2009.06.11 19:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4155
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-12.40
|8143688
|2009.06.11 19:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0638
|0.0000
|1.0580
|2009.06.11 19:38
|1.0668
|cancelled
|8143868
|2009.06.11 19:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0667
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-13.50
|8143565
|2009.06.11 19:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4137
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-21.20
|8144040
|2009.06.11 20:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0696
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-21.64
|8144423
|2009.06.11 21:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4119
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-26.40
|8145901
|2009.06.11 22:03
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-28.00
|8145220
|2009.06.12 06:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0725
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-24.42
|8143506
|2009.06.12 06:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6520
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.12 17:58
|1.6521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|8146545
|2009.06.12 09:16
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4066
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|8152203
|2009.06.12 11:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-27.28
|8152533
|2009.06.12 11:11
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6457
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.12 17:58
|1.6521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|8154777
|2009.06.12 11:38
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.4031
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8157163
|2009.06.12 13:29
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3996
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|8157095
|2009.06.12 13:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6393
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.12 17:58
|1.6521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|8160004
|2009.06.12 14:09
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6263
|0.0000
|1.6523
|2009.06.12 17:58
|1.6524
|cancelled
|8158963
|2009.06.12 14:26
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3961
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|8156358
|2009.06.12 14:26
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-0.74
|8160474
|2009.06.12 14:27
|buy limit
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3891
|0.0000
|1.4031
|2009.06.12 17:45
|1.4036
|cancelled
|8164794
|2009.06.12 17:45
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4082
|2009.06.12 18:31
|1.4019
|cancelled
|8165036
|2009.06.12 17:58
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6583
|0.0000
|1.6713
|2009.06.12 18:07
|1.6506
|cancelled
|8165039
|2009.06.12 18:07
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6508
|0.0000
|1.6443
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.6443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-6.50
|8164806
|2009.06.12 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4019
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-19.60
|8165412
|2009.06.12 20:09
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6443
|0.0000
|1.6443
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.6443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|8165409
|2009.06.12 20:17
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-35.60
|8166588
|2009.06.15 00:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3983
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-48.00
|8166902
|2009.06.15 03:39
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6378
|0.0000
|1.6443
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.6443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|19.50
|8160479
|2009.06.15 08:23
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|63.26
|8173652
|2009.06.15 08:56
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.06.15 15:05
|97.94
|cancelled
|8173658
|2009.06.15 09:12
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-28.00
|8173648
|2009.06.15 09:22
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6313
|0.0000
|1.6443
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.6443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|52.00
|8174316
|2009.06.15 09:46
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6183
|0.0000
|1.6443
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.6457
|cancelled
|8173862
|2009.06.15 11:19
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3858
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-17.50
|8173654
|2009.06.15 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|96.95
|2009.06.16 03:10
|96.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|10.31
|8178096
|2009.06.15 15:06
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|98.45
|0.00
|97.45
|2009.06.16 03:10
|96.88
|cancelled
|8175244
|2009.06.15 16:38
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3823
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|8173645
|2009.06.15 17:02
|sell
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|191.44
|8180345
|2009.06.15 17:02
|sell limit
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|1.0871
|2009.06.17 20:16
|1.0801
|cancelled
|8179910
|2009.06.15 17:06
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3788
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|31.50
|8180502
|2009.06.16 02:28
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3753
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|8188555
|2009.06.16 02:29
|buy limit
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3683
|0.0000
|1.3823
|2009.06.16 07:21
|1.3830
|cancelled
|8189690
|2009.06.16 03:10
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.16 03:36
|96.94
|cancelled
|8189703
|2009.06.16 03:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.06.17 15:05
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|10.42
|8190427
|2009.06.16 03:36
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.06.17 15:05
|95.88
|cancelled
|8193696
|2009.06.16 07:21
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3821
|0.0000
|1.3856
|2009.06.16 07:29
|1.3844
|cancelled
|8193676
|2009.06.16 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3849
|0.0000
|1.3848
|2009.06.16 08:29
|1.3848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|8194043
|2009.06.16 07:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3831
|0.0000
|1.3848
|2009.06.16 08:29
|1.3848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|8194139
|2009.06.16 07:43
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3813
|0.0000
|1.3848
|2009.06.16 08:29
|1.3848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|8194523
|2009.06.16 07:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3830
|2009.06.16 08:29
|1.3849
|cancelled
|8195460
|2009.06.16 08:29
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3867
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.16 08:39
|1.3840
|cancelled
|8195462
|2009.06.16 08:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3839
|0.0000
|1.3874
|2009.06.16 09:44
|1.3874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8195694
|2009.06.16 08:39
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3821
|0.0000
|1.3856
|2009.06.16 09:44
|1.3874
|cancelled
|8197060
|2009.06.16 09:44
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3885
|0.0000
|1.3920
|2009.06.16 10:03
|1.3850
|cancelled
|8197063
|2009.06.16 10:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3857
|0.0000
|1.3892
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.3892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|8197401
|2009.06.16 10:03
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3839
|0.0000
|1.3874
|2009.06.16 11:00
|1.3906
|cancelled
|8198490
|2009.06.16 11:00
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6511
|2009.06.16 11:01
|1.6472
|cancelled
|8198530
|2009.06.16 11:00
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|1.3928
|2009.06.16 11:07
|1.3918
|cancelled
|8198466
|2009.06.16 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6472
|0.0000
|1.6472
|2009.06.17 08:30
|1.6472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|8198517
|2009.06.16 11:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3921
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.16 13:11
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|8198825
|2009.06.16 11:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3903
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.16 13:11
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|8199015
|2009.06.16 11:59
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3885
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.16 13:11
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|8199236
|2009.06.16 12:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6472
|2009.06.17 08:30
|1.6472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|9.80
|8199775
|2009.06.16 12:17
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3867
|0.0000
|1.3902
|2009.06.16 13:11
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8200051
|2009.06.16 12:17
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3787
|0.0000
|1.3947
|2009.06.16 13:11
|1.3904
|cancelled
|8200767
|2009.06.16 13:11
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3877
|0.0000
|1.3957
|2009.06.16 14:31
|1.3928
|cancelled
|8200760
|2009.06.16 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3927
|0.0000
|1.3927
|2009.06.17 20:11
|1.3927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|8202444
|2009.06.16 15:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3887
|0.0000
|1.3927
|2009.06.17 20:11
|1.3927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|8.00
|8203442
|2009.06.16 18:47
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3847
|0.0000
|1.3927
|2009.06.17 20:11
|1.3927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|24.00
|8208573
|2009.06.16 18:48
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3807
|0.0000
|1.3887
|2009.06.17 20:11
|1.3928
|cancelled
|8200319
|2009.06.17 01:20
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6374
|0.0000
|1.6472
|2009.06.17 08:30
|1.6472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.40
|8214305
|2009.06.17 01:44
|buy limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6325
|0.0000
|1.6423
|2009.06.17 08:30
|1.6475
|cancelled
|8219519
|2009.06.17 08:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6619
|2009.06.17 08:32
|1.6460
|cancelled
|8219527
|2009.06.17 08:32
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6462
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.06.17 20:17
|1.6413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|8219912
|2009.06.17 09:36
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.06.17 20:17
|1.6413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8221160
|2009.06.17 10:03
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.06.17 20:17
|1.6413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.70
|8221762
|2009.06.17 11:03
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.06.17 20:17
|1.6413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|8223118
|2009.06.17 11:27
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6217
|0.0000
|1.6412
|2009.06.17 20:17
|1.6418
|cancelled
|8227784
|2009.06.17 15:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.06.17 15:27
|95.94
|cancelled
|8227801
|2009.06.17 15:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.06.22 05:06
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.00
|8233202
|2009.06.17 20:12
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3917
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.06.17 20:21
|1.3967
|cancelled
|8233339
|2009.06.17 20:17
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.17 20:22
|1.0782
|cancelled
|8233372
|2009.06.17 20:17
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6472
|0.0000
|1.6570
|2009.06.17 20:18
|1.6413
|cancelled
|8233376
|2009.06.17 20:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.06.18 09:21
|1.6462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|4.90
|8233197
|2009.06.17 20:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|0.00
|8233275
|2009.06.17 20:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.68
|8233574
|2009.06.18 06:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|8233994
|2009.06.18 06:54
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.06.18 09:21
|1.6462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|8233533
|2009.06.18 07:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3927
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|8.00
|8241964
|2009.06.18 07:19
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.06.18 09:21
|1.6462
|cancelled
|8243966
|2009.06.18 09:21
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6619
|2009.06.18 09:55
|1.6412
|cancelled
|8243988
|2009.06.18 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6315
|2009.06.18 15:59
|1.6315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.80
|8245423
|2009.06.18 10:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6315
|2009.06.18 15:59
|1.6315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8246423
|2009.06.18 10:57
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6217
|0.0000
|1.6315
|2009.06.18 15:59
|1.6315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.40
|8247171
|2009.06.18 11:21
|buy limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6168
|0.0000
|1.6266
|2009.06.18 15:59
|1.6320
|cancelled
|8241392
|2009.06.18 14:55
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.05
|8251602
|2009.06.18 16:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6263
|0.0000
|1.6165
|2009.06.18 17:16
|1.6360
|cancelled
|8251555
|2009.06.18 17:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6361
|0.0000
|1.6410
|2009.06.22 08:44
|1.6410
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.90
|8228452
|2009.06.18 19:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.06.22 05:06
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|10.42
|8250294
|2009.06.18 19:59
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|26.82
|8256249
|2009.06.18 20:00
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.0806
|cancelled
|8241901
|2009.06.18 20:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3887
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|24.00
|8256526
|2009.06.18 20:06
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3847
|0.0000
|1.3927
|2009.06.19 17:41
|1.3968
|cancelled
|8255424
|2009.06.19 08:34
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.06.22 05:06
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|31.27
|8263920
|2009.06.19 08:35
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|96.45
|2009.06.22 05:07
|95.90
|cancelled
|8253997
|2009.06.19 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6410
|0.0000
|1.6410
|2009.06.22 08:44
|1.6410
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|8266495
|2009.06.19 14:26
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6459
|0.0000
|1.6410
|2009.06.22 08:44
|1.6410
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|14.70
|8272752
|2009.06.19 17:41
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.06.19 17:56
|1.4009
|cancelled
|8272832
|2009.06.19 17:45
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.19 17:49
|1.0782
|cancelled
|8272739
|2009.06.19 17:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.23 10:01
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.68
|8269614
|2009.06.19 17:49
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6508
|0.0000
|1.6410
|2009.06.22 08:44
|1.6410
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|39.20
|8272732
|2009.06.19 17:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.23 12:38
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-4.00
|8273904
|2009.06.19 18:14
|sell limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|1.6411
|2009.06.22 08:44
|1.6407
|cancelled
|8273403
|2009.06.19 18:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.23 12:38
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|8273107
|2009.06.19 22:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.23 10:01
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|8274260
|2009.06.22 01:33
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3927
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.23 12:38
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|12.00
|8277222
|2009.06.22 03:26
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.23 10:01
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.05
|8278895
|2009.06.22 03:26
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3887
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.23 12:38
|1.3967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|32.00
|8279786
|2009.06.22 03:27
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3807
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.06.23 12:38
|1.3969
|cancelled
|8280364
|2009.06.22 05:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.06.22 06:32
|95.96
|cancelled
|8280616
|2009.06.22 06:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|94.95
|2009.06.23 18:35
|94.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|10.53
|8281064
|2009.06.22 06:32
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.23 18:35
|94.91
|cancelled
|8279791
|2009.06.22 08:21
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.23 10:01
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|26.82
|8282165
|2009.06.22 08:22
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0813
|2009.06.23 10:01
|1.0808
|cancelled
|8282510
|2009.06.22 08:44
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.06.22 08:47
|1.6426
|cancelled
|8282505
|2009.06.22 08:47
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6374
|2009.06.23 18:07
|1.6374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-4.90
|8282915
|2009.06.22 15:24
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6374
|0.0000
|1.6374
|2009.06.23 18:07
|1.6374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|8289672
|2009.06.22 19:22
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6325
|0.0000
|1.6374
|2009.06.23 18:07
|1.6374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|14.70
|8294132
|2009.06.23 04:31
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6276
|0.0000
|1.6374
|2009.06.23 18:07
|1.6374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|8301433
|2009.06.23 04:55
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6178
|0.0000
|1.6373
|2009.06.23 18:07
|1.6378
|cancelled
|8306201
|2009.06.23 10:05
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.06.23 11:26
|1.0784
|cancelled
|8306109
|2009.06.23 11:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.06.23 14:48
|1.0725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.41
|8307660
|2009.06.23 11:26
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.23 14:48
|1.0719
|cancelled
|8308598
|2009.06.23 12:38
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4087
|2009.06.23 13:32
|1.3957
|cancelled
|8308609
|2009.06.23 13:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.06.23 16:05
|1.4037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8309482
|2009.06.23 13:32
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3917
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.06.23 16:05
|1.4037
|cancelled
|8310992
|2009.06.23 14:48
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0696
|0.0000
|1.0638
|2009.06.23 16:59
|1.0725
|cancelled
|8311062
|2009.06.23 14:49
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.06.23 17:00
|1.0724
|cancelled
|8312552
|2009.06.23 16:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4127
|2009.06.23 16:30
|1.3995
|cancelled
|8312561
|2009.06.23 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.23 18:09
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8313170
|2009.06.23 16:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0768
|0.0000
|1.0826
|2009.06.23 16:59
|1.0728
|cancelled
|8313173
|2009.06.23 16:30
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.06.23 18:09
|1.4078
|cancelled
|8313215
|2009.06.23 16:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0729
|0.0000
|1.0700
|2009.06.24 12:45
|1.0700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.71
|8313794
|2009.06.23 18:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0700
|0.0000
|1.0700
|2009.06.24 12:45
|1.0700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|8315150
|2009.06.23 18:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6361
|0.0000
|1.6263
|2009.06.23 18:34
|1.6410
|cancelled
|8314971
|2009.06.23 18:09
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0671
|0.0000
|1.0700
|2009.06.24 12:45
|1.0700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|8.13
|8315228
|2009.06.23 18:09
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.23 18:34
|1.6415
|cancelled
|8315242
|2009.06.23 18:09
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.06.23 18:34
|1.6414
|cancelled
|8315278
|2009.06.23 18:10
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4117
|2009.06.23 18:21
|1.4087
|cancelled
|8315270
|2009.06.23 18:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.06.26 04:15
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-4.00
|8315146
|2009.06.23 18:34
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6410
|0.0000
|1.6459
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.6459
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.90
|8315857
|2009.06.23 18:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.45
|0.00
|93.45
|2009.06.23 18:44
|94.94
|cancelled
|8315868
|2009.06.23 18:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.26 12:55
|95.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-5.24
|8316281
|2009.06.24 02:09
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6459
|0.0000
|1.6459
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.6459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8316075
|2009.06.24 02:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.26 12:55
|95.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|8315258
|2009.06.24 08:33
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0642
|0.0000
|1.0700
|2009.06.24 12:45
|1.0700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.10
|8325918
|2009.06.24 08:34
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0584
|0.0000
|1.0699
|2009.06.24 12:45
|1.0702
|cancelled
|8321684
|2009.06.24 08:56
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6508
|0.0000
|1.6459
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.6459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.70
|8326850
|2009.06.24 09:43
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6557
|0.0000
|1.6459
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.6459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|8328081
|2009.06.24 10:07
|sell limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6655
|0.0000
|1.6460
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.6458
|cancelled
|8331335
|2009.06.24 12:45
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0671
|0.0000
|1.0729
|2009.06.24 12:59
|1.0737
|cancelled
|8331328
|2009.06.24 12:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0739
|0.0000
|1.0797
|2009.06.24 13:25
|1.0797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.37
|8331625
|2009.06.24 12:59
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0710
|0.0000
|1.0768
|2009.06.24 13:25
|1.0801
|cancelled
|8332442
|2009.06.24 13:26
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0787
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.24 13:27
|1.0835
|cancelled
|8332438
|2009.06.24 13:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0826
|0.0000
|1.0884
|2009.06.24 13:32
|1.0884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|8332603
|2009.06.24 13:27
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0797
|0.0000
|1.0855
|2009.06.24 13:32
|1.0897
|cancelled
|8315542
|2009.06.24 13:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.06.26 04:15
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|8332986
|2009.06.24 13:32
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0913
|0.0000
|1.0971
|2009.06.24 13:34
|1.0870
|cancelled
|8332994
|2009.06.24 13:34
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0874
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.06.24 18:15
|1.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8333127
|2009.06.24 13:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.06.24 18:15
|1.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|8332739
|2009.06.24 13:44
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.06.26 04:15
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|12.00
|8333262
|2009.06.24 14:18
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0816
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.06.24 18:15
|1.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8334526
|2009.06.24 14:19
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0787
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.24 18:15
|1.0882
|cancelled
|8341255
|2009.06.24 18:15
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0874
|0.0000
|1.0932
|2009.06.24 18:16
|1.0911
|cancelled
|8341234
|2009.06.24 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0913
|0.0000
|1.0971
|2009.06.24 18:25
|1.0971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.29
|8341386
|2009.06.24 18:16
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6511
|2009.06.24 19:20
|1.6471
|cancelled
|8341395
|2009.06.24 18:16
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0942
|2009.06.24 18:25
|1.0978
|cancelled
|8333518
|2009.06.24 18:21
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.06.26 04:15
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|32.00
|8341686
|2009.06.24 18:22
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3887
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.06.26 04:15
|1.4049
|cancelled
|8341858
|2009.06.24 18:25
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0961
|0.0000
|1.1019
|2009.06.24 18:26
|1.1001
|cancelled
|8341849
|2009.06.24 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1000
|0.0000
|1.1000
|2009.06.24 20:36
|1.1000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8341967
|2009.06.24 18:27
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0971
|0.0000
|1.1000
|2009.06.24 20:36
|1.1000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.27
|8341366
|2009.06.24 19:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6472
|0.0000
|1.6423
|2009.06.26 02:10
|1.6423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.90
|8342061
|2009.06.24 20:13
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0942
|0.0000
|1.1000
|2009.06.24 20:36
|1.1000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.82
|8344537
|2009.06.24 20:14
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0913
|0.0000
|1.0971
|2009.06.24 20:37
|1.1004
|cancelled
|8343996
|2009.06.24 20:19
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6423
|2009.06.26 02:10
|1.6423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|8345887
|2009.06.24 20:37
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1029
|0.0000
|1.1087
|2009.06.24 20:55
|1.0987
|cancelled
|8345929
|2009.06.24 20:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0990
|0.0000
|1.0990
|2009.06.25 11:39
|1.1008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|1.64
|8346482
|2009.06.25 02:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0961
|0.0000
|1.0990
|2009.06.25 11:39
|1.1008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|8321343
|2009.06.25 02:49
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.26 12:55
|95.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|15.72
|8353368
|2009.06.25 08:43
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0932
|0.0000
|1.0990
|2009.06.25 11:39
|1.1008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.71
|8359514
|2009.06.25 08:44
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0903
|0.0000
|1.0961
|2009.06.25 11:43
|1.0984
|cancelled
|8353630
|2009.06.25 08:49
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.26 12:55
|95.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|52.38
|8359647
|2009.06.25 08:50
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.06.26 12:55
|95.42
|cancelled
|8346198
|2009.06.25 09:05
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6374
|0.0000
|1.6423
|2009.06.26 02:10
|1.6423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|14.70
|8360733
|2009.06.25 10:51
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6325
|0.0000
|1.6423
|2009.06.26 02:10
|1.6423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|39.20
|8362894
|2009.06.25 11:16
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6227
|0.0000
|1.6422
|2009.06.26 02:10
|1.6428
|cancelled
|8363428
|2009.06.25 11:43
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1029
|0.0000
|1.1087
|2009.06.25 13:38
|1.0989
|cancelled
|8363441
|2009.06.25 11:43
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0961
|0.0000
|1.1019
|2009.06.25 13:38
|1.0987
|cancelled
|8365159
|2009.06.25 13:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0957
|0.0000
|1.0899
|2009.06.25 13:38
|1.0984
|cancelled
|8365245
|2009.06.25 13:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|1.0928
|2009.06.25 19:25
|1.0928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.31
|8365260
|2009.06.25 13:39
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1015
|0.0000
|1.0957
|2009.06.25 19:25
|1.0924
|cancelled
|8371660
|2009.06.25 19:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.06.25 20:30
|1.0927
|cancelled
|8371924
|2009.06.25 19:39
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0957
|0.0000
|1.0899
|2009.06.25 20:30
|1.0931
|cancelled
|8372210
|2009.06.25 20:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0971
|0.0000
|1.1029
|2009.06.25 20:30
|1.0931
|cancelled
|8372213
|2009.06.25 20:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0932
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.06.29 10:41
|1.0903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.66
|8376855
|2009.06.26 02:10
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6472
|0.0000
|1.6570
|2009.06.26 06:44
|1.6413
|cancelled
|8372485
|2009.06.26 03:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0903
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.06.29 10:41
|1.0903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8378110
|2009.06.26 04:15
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4167
|2009.06.26 04:24
|1.4038
|cancelled
|8378115
|2009.06.26 04:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4117
|2009.06.26 19:17
|1.4117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8378197
|2009.06.26 04:25
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.26 19:17
|1.4119
|cancelled
|8376873
|2009.06.26 06:44
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6511
|2009.06.26 11:48
|1.6511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|8379280
|2009.06.26 07:09
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.06.26 11:48
|1.6512
|cancelled
|8377630
|2009.06.26 11:48
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0874
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.06.29 10:41
|1.0903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|8382710
|2009.06.26 11:48
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6462
|0.0000
|1.6560
|2009.06.26 14:30
|1.6527
|cancelled
|8383397
|2009.06.26 12:55
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.95
|0.00
|93.95
|2009.06.26 13:01
|95.44
|cancelled
|8383425
|2009.06.26 13:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.07.02 15:37
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-5.21
|8382714
|2009.06.26 14:01
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.06.29 10:41
|1.0903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|8384115
|2009.06.26 14:01
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0787
|0.0000
|1.0902
|2009.06.29 10:41
|1.0906
|cancelled
|8382704
|2009.06.26 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6570
|2009.06.29 13:32
|1.6570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|8384862
|2009.06.26 16:12
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6472
|0.0000
|1.6570
|2009.06.29 13:32
|1.6570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|8386482
|2009.06.26 16:36
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.06.29 13:32
|1.6571
|cancelled
|8388506
|2009.06.26 19:17
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|1.4207
|2009.06.26 19:37
|1.4078
|cancelled
|8388686
|2009.06.26 19:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4035
|0.0000
|1.3955
|2009.06.26 19:37
|1.4074
|cancelled
|8388510
|2009.06.26 19:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4077
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.29 16:17
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8388719
|2009.06.29 02:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.29 16:17
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8392339
|2009.06.29 08:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.29 16:17
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|8395815
|2009.06.29 08:10
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.06.29 16:17
|1.4082
|cancelled
|8398151
|2009.06.29 10:41
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0942
|0.0000
|1.1000
|2009.06.29 11:23
|1.0902
|cancelled
|8398158
|2009.06.29 10:41
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0874
|0.0000
|1.0932
|2009.06.29 11:23
|1.0903
|cancelled
|8398603
|2009.06.29 11:11
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.29 11:23
|1.0898
|cancelled
|8398583
|2009.06.29 11:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.06.29 14:38
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.35
|8398787
|2009.06.29 11:24
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.06.29 14:38
|1.0838
|cancelled
|8400777
|2009.06.29 13:32
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6619
|0.0000
|1.6717
|2009.06.29 14:17
|1.6558
|cancelled
|8400779
|2009.06.29 14:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6560
|0.0000
|1.6609
|2009.06.30 02:14
|1.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.90
|8401690
|2009.06.29 14:38
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.06.29 15:33
|1.0844
|cancelled
|8402056
|2009.06.29 15:00
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.06.29 15:33
|1.0843
|cancelled
|8402103
|2009.06.29 15:03
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0942
|2009.06.29 15:33
|1.0848
|cancelled
|8402109
|2009.06.29 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.30 15:15
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|8401751
|2009.06.29 15:52
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6511
|0.0000
|1.6609
|2009.06.30 02:14
|1.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|19.60
|8403411
|2009.06.29 16:16
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6462
|0.0000
|1.6560
|2009.06.30 02:14
|1.6613
|cancelled
|8403426
|2009.06.29 16:17
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4167
|2009.06.29 18:28
|1.4076
|cancelled
|8403440
|2009.06.29 16:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4117
|2009.06.29 18:29
|1.4076
|cancelled
|8403841
|2009.06.29 16:40
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4035
|0.0000
|1.3955
|2009.06.29 18:28
|1.4073
|cancelled
|8383537
|2009.06.29 18:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.07.02 15:37
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|8403838
|2009.06.29 18:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4075
|0.0000
|1.4035
|2009.06.30 16:09
|1.4035
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.00
|8402517
|2009.06.29 19:47
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0816
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.30 15:15
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.35
|8405904
|2009.06.30 02:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4115
|0.0000
|1.4035
|2009.06.30 16:09
|1.4035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8413107
|2009.06.30 02:14
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4155
|0.0000
|1.4075
|2009.06.30 16:09
|1.4036
|cancelled
|8413183
|2009.06.30 02:15
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6560
|0.0000
|1.6658
|2009.06.30 08:00
|1.6668
|cancelled
|8413129
|2009.06.30 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6668
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.40
|8407457
|2009.06.30 08:22
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0787
|0.0000
|1.0845
|2009.06.30 15:15
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.04
|8417315
|2009.06.30 08:23
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0758
|0.0000
|1.0816
|2009.06.30 15:15
|1.0849
|cancelled
|8417366
|2009.06.30 10:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6619
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-59.00
|8419514
|2009.06.30 12:59
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6570
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-73.80
|8421695
|2009.06.30 15:12
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-78.80
|8405845
|2009.06.30 15:16
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.07.02 15:37
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|15.63
|8424132
|2009.06.30 15:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0816
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.06.30 16:18
|1.0881
|cancelled
|8425415
|2009.06.30 16:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3995
|0.0000
|1.3915
|2009.06.30 18:17
|1.4045
|cancelled
|8425426
|2009.06.30 16:09
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4075
|0.0000
|1.3995
|2009.06.30 18:17
|1.4043
|cancelled
|8424068
|2009.06.30 16:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0855
|2009.07.02 14:30
|1.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-2.67
|8428392
|2009.06.30 18:12
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.4077
|2009.06.30 18:17
|1.4048
|cancelled
|8425777
|2009.06.30 18:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0855
|0.0000
|1.0855
|2009.07.02 14:30
|1.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.00
|8428387
|2009.06.30 18:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4087
|2009.07.01 09:34
|1.4087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|4.00
|8424477
|2009.07.01 02:54
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-49.50
|8428528
|2009.07.01 03:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4087
|2009.07.01 09:34
|1.4087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8435021
|2009.07.01 03:33
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.01 09:34
|1.4085
|cancelled
|8424124
|2009.07.01 03:38
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|96.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.07.02 15:37
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|52.11
|8435107
|2009.07.01 03:38
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|97.95
|0.00
|95.95
|2009.07.02 15:38
|95.98
|cancelled
|8428526
|2009.07.01 09:29
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0826
|0.0000
|1.0855
|2009.07.02 14:30
|1.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|8.01
|8439289
|2009.07.01 09:34
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|1.4207
|2009.07.01 09:43
|1.4077
|cancelled
|8439292
|2009.07.01 09:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4077
|0.0000
|1.4157
|2009.07.01 15:25
|1.4157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8439485
|2009.07.01 09:44
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.4117
|2009.07.01 15:25
|1.4162
|cancelled
|8439204
|2009.07.01 14:29
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0797
|0.0000
|1.0855
|2009.07.02 14:30
|1.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|26.72
|8445088
|2009.07.01 15:25
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4117
|0.0000
|1.4197
|2009.07.01 15:26
|1.4169
|cancelled
|8445081
|2009.07.01 15:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4167
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-12.00
|8445159
|2009.07.01 17:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-16.00
|8443682
|2009.07.01 17:58
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0739
|0.0000
|1.0854
|2009.07.02 14:30
|1.0854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|84.76
|8448668
|2009.07.01 17:59
|buy limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.0681
|0.0000
|1.0796
|2009.07.02 14:32
|1.0840
|cancelled
|8448259
|2009.07.02 09:07
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-12.00
|8460302
|2009.07.02 13:12
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4047
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|0.00
|8464747
|2009.07.02 14:31
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0942
|2009.07.02 14:36
|1.0838
|cancelled
|8464814
|2009.07.02 14:32
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0816
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.07.02 14:37
|1.0841
|cancelled
|8464883
|2009.07.02 14:34
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.02 14:36
|1.0834
|cancelled
|8464837
|2009.07.02 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.03 08:05
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|8466720
|2009.07.02 15:38
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.45
|0.00
|94.45
|2009.07.02 19:08
|95.96
|cancelled
|8466756
|2009.07.02 15:39
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.45
|0.00
|95.45
|2009.07.02 19:09
|95.94
|cancelled
|8434875
|2009.07.02 16:09
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.6325
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-0.70
|8470563
|2009.07.02 18:56
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.58
|0.00
|97.58
|2009.07.02 19:08
|95.98
|cancelled
|8470564
|2009.07.02 19:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.980
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-15.88
|8463354
|2009.07.02 23:24
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|48.00
|8464975
|2009.07.02 23:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.03 08:05
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.35
|8474305
|2009.07.02 23:26
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.03 08:05
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|16.05
|8474991
|2009.07.02 23:27
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.03 08:06
|1.0838
|cancelled
|8481454
|2009.07.03 08:06
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.03 09:15
|1.0841
|cancelled
|8481996
|2009.07.03 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.06 19:18
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.67
|8482424
|2009.07.03 10:21
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.06 19:18
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|8470721
|2009.07.06 03:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-21.17
|8470493
|2009.07.06 08:45
|buy
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.6227
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|87.30
|8483240
|2009.07.06 09:03
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.06 19:18
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8494724
|2009.07.06 12:06
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.06 19:18
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.68
|8497074
|2009.07.06 12:07
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|1.0871
|2009.07.06 19:18
|1.0867
|cancelled
|8474294
|2009.07.06 12:59
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3887
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|128.00
|8497475
|2009.07.06 13:00
|buy limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3807
|0.0000
|1.3967
|2009.07.07 13:37
|1.4047
|cancelled
|8491343
|2009.07.06 15:28
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.980
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-15.88
|8502490
|2009.07.06 19:21
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.07.06 22:13
|1.0840
|cancelled
|8504142
|2009.07.06 21:31
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0942
|2009.07.06 22:13
|1.0843
|cancelled
|8504162
|2009.07.06 21:34
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.07.06 22:13
|1.0845
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|8502435
|2009.07.06 22:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.07 12:00
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|8504916
|2009.07.07 07:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.07 12:00
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.35
|8510918
|2009.07.07 09:13
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.07 12:00
|1.0841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.05
|8511994
|2009.07.07 09:14
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.07 12:00
|1.0837
|cancelled
|8514115
|2009.07.07 12:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.07 12:15
|1.0869
|cancelled
|8514308
|2009.07.07 12:14
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0884
|0.0000
|1.0942
|2009.07.07 12:15
|1.0873
|cancelled
|8514309
|2009.07.07 12:14
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0845
|0.0000
|1.0903
|2009.07.07 12:15
|1.0872
|cancelled
|8514165
|2009.07.07 12:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.07.07 13:15
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.36
|8514341
|2009.07.07 12:16
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.07 13:15
|1.0804
|cancelled
|8515158
|2009.07.07 13:16
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.07.07 15:19
|1.0840
|cancelled
|8515487
|2009.07.07 13:37
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4167
|2009.07.07 13:53
|1.4038
|cancelled
|8515489
|2009.07.07 13:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-4.00
|8516717
|2009.07.07 14:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0855
|0.0000
|1.0913
|2009.07.07 15:19
|1.0844
|cancelled
|8516720
|2009.07.07 14:57
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0816
|0.0000
|1.0874
|2009.07.07 15:19
|1.0843
|cancelled
|8515288
|2009.07.07 15:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.09 08:19
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.67
|8515781
|2009.07.07 15:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|8517227
|2009.07.07 17:31
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|12.00
|8494829
|2009.07.07 18:38
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.6129
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|234.00
|8517174
|2009.07.07 18:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.09 08:19
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|8520675
|2009.07.07 19:02
|buy limit
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.5934
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.09 18:22
|1.6327
|cancelled
|8519249
|2009.07.07 21:20
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3917
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|32.00
|8520314
|2009.07.08 01:39
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.09 08:19
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|8.00
|8499172
|2009.07.08 05:48
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|94.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|0.00
|8525745
|2009.07.08 08:22
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0928
|0.0000
|1.0870
|2009.07.09 08:19
|1.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|26.68
|8530532
|2009.07.08 08:22
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|1.0871
|2009.07.09 08:19
|1.0864
|cancelled
|8528255
|2009.07.08 17:21
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|93.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|84.67
|8538294
|2009.07.08 18:01
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|92.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|254.02
|8539450
|2009.07.08 18:01
|buy limit
|0.18
|usdjpy
|91.480
|0.000
|93.480
|2009.07.20 02:32
|94.510
|cancelled
|8522586
|2009.07.08 18:21
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3837
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|96.00
|8542306
|2009.07.08 20:54
|buy limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3757
|0.0000
|1.3917
|2009.07.09 14:02
|1.3998
|cancelled
|8550568
|2009.07.09 08:19
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.09 09:00
|1.0871
|cancelled
|8550844
|2009.07.09 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.07.09 13:52
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.36
|8551036
|2009.07.09 09:01
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0841
|2009.07.09 13:52
|1.0808
|cancelled
|8554832
|2009.07.09 13:52
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.07.09 14:29
|1.0811
|cancelled
|8555145
|2009.07.09 14:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.07.09 14:50
|1.4003
|cancelled
|8554908
|2009.07.09 14:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.09 17:44
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|8555144
|2009.07.09 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.09 17:46
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8555829
|2009.07.09 15:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.09 17:46
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8556494
|2009.07.09 15:33
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3927
|0.0000
|1.4007
|2009.07.09 17:46
|1.4047
|cancelled
|8555423
|2009.07.09 15:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.09 17:44
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.76
|8556893
|2009.07.09 15:51
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0870
|0.0000
|1.0812
|2009.07.09 17:44
|1.0778
|cancelled
|8559064
|2009.07.09 17:45
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.07.09 17:46
|1.0758
|cancelled
|8559009
|2009.07.09 17:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.69
|8559162
|2009.07.09 17:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|1.4167
|2009.07.09 17:49
|1.4039
|cancelled
|8559169
|2009.07.09 17:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4037
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.13 21:42
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|8559824
|2009.07.09 18:22
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.07.09 18:29
|1.6372
|cancelled
|8559818
|2009.07.09 18:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6374
|0.0000
|1.6325
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.90
|8559184
|2009.07.09 22:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|8560562
|2009.07.10 01:49
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6325
|0.0000
|1.6325
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|8559255
|2009.07.10 02:48
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3997
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.13 21:42
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8563448
|2009.07.10 03:48
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|8.07
|8565618
|2009.07.10 04:29
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6276
|0.0000
|1.6325
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|14.70
|8566515
|2009.07.10 07:48
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|26.89
|8565999
|2009.07.10 08:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.13 21:42
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.00
|8568533
|2009.07.10 09:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3917
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.13 21:42
|1.3997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|32.00
|8569753
|2009.07.10 09:23
|buy limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3837
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.13 21:42
|1.3997
|cancelled
|8568291
|2009.07.10 11:22
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0784
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0784
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|85.31
|8571297
|2009.07.10 11:23
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.0899
|0.0000
|1.0784
|2009.07.15 13:43
|1.0781
|cancelled
|8567094
|2009.07.10 12:01
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6227
|0.0000
|1.6325
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|39.20
|8571910
|2009.07.13 04:58
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6129
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|97.50
|8587124
|2009.07.13 13:07
|buy limit
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.6129
|0.0000
|1.6324
|2009.07.14 12:05
|1.6328
|cancelled
|8594002
|2009.07.13 21:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|1.4087
|2009.07.14 00:42
|1.3998
|cancelled
|8594007
|2009.07.13 21:42
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3957
|0.0000
|1.4037
|2009.07.14 00:42
|1.3997
|cancelled
|8594625
|2009.07.13 22:48
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3955
|0.0000
|1.3875
|2009.07.14 00:42
|1.3996
|cancelled
|8594623
|2009.07.14 00:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3995
|0.0000
|1.3915
|2009.07.14 20:00
|1.3915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8596421
|2009.07.14 00:42
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4035
|0.0000
|1.3955
|2009.07.14 20:00
|1.3914
|cancelled
|8603219
|2009.07.14 12:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6374
|0.0000
|1.6472
|2009.07.14 12:09
|1.6315
|cancelled
|8603221
|2009.07.14 12:09
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6364
|2009.07.15 08:01
|1.6364
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.90
|8603436
|2009.07.14 16:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6266
|0.0000
|1.6364
|2009.07.15 08:01
|1.6364
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|19.60
|8607274
|2009.07.14 17:07
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6217
|0.0000
|1.6315
|2009.07.15 08:01
|1.6370
|cancelled
|8609538
|2009.07.14 20:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3875
|0.0000
|1.3795
|2009.07.14 22:32
|1.3953
|cancelled
|8610212
|2009.07.14 20:59
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3967
|0.0000
|1.4047
|2009.07.14 22:32
|1.3955
|cancelled
|8610217
|2009.07.14 20:59
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3917
|0.0000
|1.3997
|2009.07.14 22:32
|1.3955
|cancelled
|8609784
|2009.07.14 22:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.39550
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-12.00
|8611375
|2009.07.15 07:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.39950
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-16.00
|8617383
|2009.07.15 08:01
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6423
|0.0000
|1.6521
|2009.07.15 08:08
|1.6362
|cancelled
|8617389
|2009.07.15 08:07
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.07.15 15:05
|1.6462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|8616936
|2009.07.15 08:18
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.40350
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-12.00
|8618301
|2009.07.15 08:31
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.07.15 15:05
|1.6466
|cancelled
|8617968
|2009.07.15 12:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.40750
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|8622941
|2009.07.15 13:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.15 14:48
|1.0755
|cancelled
|8622862
|2009.07.15 14:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.07.16 12:40
|1.0725
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.70
|8624062
|2009.07.15 15:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6619
|2009.07.15 16:55
|1.6411
|cancelled
|8624085
|2009.07.15 16:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6413
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.07.16 14:30
|1.6462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.90
|8623824
|2009.07.16 08:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0725
|2009.07.16 12:40
|1.0725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.82
|8637024
|2009.07.16 08:51
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.16 12:40
|1.0718
|cancelled
|8625999
|2009.07.16 08:53
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.6364
|0.0000
|1.6462
|2009.07.16 14:30
|1.6462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|8637775
|2009.07.16 09:17
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.6315
|0.0000
|1.6413
|2009.07.16 14:30
|1.6467
|cancelled
|8641544
|2009.07.16 12:40
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0696
|0.0000
|1.0638
|2009.07.16 15:11
|1.0725
|cancelled
|8641601
|2009.07.16 12:41
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.07.16 15:11
|1.0727
|cancelled
|8622313
|2009.07.16 14:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|48.00
|8643490
|2009.07.16 14:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|1.6619
|2009.07.16 14:32
|1.6461
|cancelled
|8643501
|2009.07.16 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64620
|0.00000
|1.64130
|2009.07.20 05:16
|1.64130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.90
|8643818
|2009.07.16 14:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0768
|0.0000
|1.0826
|2009.07.16 15:11
|1.0730
|cancelled
|8644115
|2009.07.16 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0729
|0.0000
|1.0787
|2009.07.17 08:53
|1.0787
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.38
|8644152
|2009.07.16 15:11
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0700
|0.0000
|1.0758
|2009.07.17 08:53
|1.0789
|cancelled
|8643914
|2009.07.16 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64130
|0.00000
|1.64130
|2009.07.20 05:16
|1.64130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|8644794
|2009.07.17 03:40
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63640
|0.00000
|1.64130
|2009.07.20 05:16
|1.64130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|14.70
|8652346
|2009.07.17 08:53
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63150
|0.00000
|1.64130
|2009.07.20 05:16
|1.64130
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|39.20
|8654546
|2009.07.17 08:53
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0826
|0.0000
|1.0884
|2009.07.17 13:00
|1.0788
|cancelled
|8654562
|2009.07.17 08:54
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0758
|0.0000
|1.0816
|2009.07.17 13:00
|1.0787
|cancelled
|8654866
|2009.07.17 09:18
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.62170
|0.00000
|1.64120
|2009.07.20 05:16
|1.64155
|cancelled
|8655387
|2009.07.17 10:16
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0754
|0.0000
|1.0696
|2009.07.17 13:00
|1.0784
|cancelled
|8655386
|2009.07.17 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0783
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.17 18:59
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|8656451
|2009.07.17 14:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0812
|0.0000
|1.0754
|2009.07.17 18:59
|1.0754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.79
|8657232
|2009.07.17 14:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.0841
|0.0000
|1.0783
|2009.07.17 18:59
|1.0751
|cancelled
|8660246
|2009.07.17 18:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0725
|0.0000
|1.0667
|2009.07.17 20:14
|1.0754
|cancelled
|8660555
|2009.07.17 20:14
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07540
|0.00000
|1.06960
|2009.07.20 10:10
|1.06960
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.42
|8660759
|2009.07.17 20:14
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07830
|0.00000
|1.07250
|2009.07.20 10:10
|1.06916
|cancelled
|8662831
|2009.07.20 02:33
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.080
|0.000
|96.080
|2009.07.20 02:36
|94.479
|cancelled
|8662834
|2009.07.20 02:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.23 11:42
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|8664054
|2009.07.20 05:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64536
|0.00000
|1.65511
|2009.07.20 05:28
|1.63977
|cancelled
|8664055
|2009.07.20 05:28
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63948
|0.00000
|1.64923
|2009.07.20 09:47
|1.64923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|8664204
|2009.07.20 05:52
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.63460
|0.00000
|1.64435
|2009.07.20 09:48
|1.64978
|cancelled
|8666441
|2009.07.20 09:48
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64436
|0.00000
|1.65411
|2009.07.20 13:45
|1.65492
|cancelled
|8666849
|2009.07.20 10:11
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.20 11:10
|1.06802
|cancelled
|8643505
|2009.07.20 11:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.07.29 16:31
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|128.00
|8667426
|2009.07.20 11:10
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.07.29 16:32
|1.40733
|cancelled
|8666847
|2009.07.20 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.21 15:08
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|8666426
|2009.07.20 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65512
|0.00000
|1.65023
|2009.07.22 19:18
|1.65023
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.89
|8669127
|2009.07.20 14:56
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65024
|0.00000
|1.65023
|2009.07.22 19:18
|1.65023
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|8662854
|2009.07.21 00:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|93.980
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.23 11:42
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|10.58
|8667447
|2009.07.21 08:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.21 15:08
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|8680737
|2009.07.21 08:58
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.21 15:08
|1.06428
|cancelled
|8669752
|2009.07.21 09:49
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64536
|0.00000
|1.65023
|2009.07.22 19:18
|1.65023
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|14.61
|8681833
|2009.07.21 11:27
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.64048
|0.00000
|1.65023
|2009.07.22 19:18
|1.65023
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|39.00
|8682752
|2009.07.21 11:51
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.63073
|0.00000
|1.65023
|2009.07.22 19:18
|1.65042
|cancelled
|8685187
|2009.07.21 15:08
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.07.21 15:30
|1.06224
|cancelled
|8685183
|2009.07.21 15:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.22 17:05
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|8685846
|2009.07.21 15:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.22 17:05
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|8675405
|2009.07.21 17:43
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|93.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.07.23 11:42
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|31.75
|8689451
|2009.07.21 17:43
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdjpy
|92.980
|0.000
|93.980
|2009.07.23 11:42
|94.511
|cancelled
|8686341
|2009.07.21 17:56
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.22 17:05
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.08
|8689826
|2009.07.22 15:30
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.22 17:05
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.99
|8705095
|2009.07.22 15:31
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.07661
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.22 17:05
|1.06496
|cancelled
|8706921
|2009.07.22 17:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05647
|2009.07.23 10:40
|1.06801
|cancelled
|8709311
|2009.07.22 19:18
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65510
|0.00000
|1.66485
|2009.07.22 19:20
|1.64917
|cancelled
|8709314
|2009.07.22 19:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64922
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.07.23 11:26
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.87
|8710144
|2009.07.22 20:08
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06262
|0.00000
|1.06837
|2009.07.23 10:40
|1.06840
|cancelled
|8710148
|2009.07.22 20:09
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06938
|0.00000
|1.07513
|2009.07.23 10:40
|1.06835
|cancelled
|8709710
|2009.07.23 02:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.07.23 11:26
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|8714542
|2009.07.23 02:44
|buy limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.23 11:26
|1.65445
|cancelled
|8706945
|2009.07.23 10:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.23 16:35
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8718603
|2009.07.23 11:26
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65998
|0.00000
|1.66973
|2009.07.23 12:35
|1.64910
|cancelled
|8718658
|2009.07.23 11:33
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65382
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.07.23 12:35
|1.64872
|cancelled
|8718659
|2009.07.23 11:33
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.07.23 12:34
|1.64875
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|8718733
|2009.07.23 11:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.080
|0.000
|96.080
|2009.07.23 11:58
|94.482
|cancelled
|8718750
|2009.07.23 11:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.480
|0.000
|95.480
|2009.07.30 14:51
|95.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|10.47
|8718804
|2009.07.23 11:59
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|93.980
|0.000
|94.980
|2009.07.30 14:51
|95.520
|cancelled
|8718608
|2009.07.23 12:34
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64922
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.27 08:04
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.01
|8718302
|2009.07.23 15:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.23 16:35
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.37
|8720284
|2009.07.23 15:14
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.23 16:35
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.15
|8720480
|2009.07.23 15:15
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.07.23 16:35
|1.06756
|cancelled
|8722793
|2009.07.23 16:51
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.07.23 17:15
|1.06491
|cancelled
|8722381
|2009.07.23 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.24 12:10
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|8723440
|2009.07.23 19:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.24 12:10
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|8725217
|2009.07.23 19:43
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.24 12:10
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.06
|8725960
|2009.07.23 22:12
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.24 12:10
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|26.92
|8727617
|2009.07.23 22:12
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.07949
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.24 12:10
|1.06750
|cancelled
|8719219
|2009.07.24 10:51
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.27 08:04
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9.74
|8734109
|2009.07.24 12:10
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.07.24 14:30
|1.07103
|cancelled
|8734891
|2009.07.24 14:07
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07226
|0.00000
|1.07801
|2009.07.24 14:30
|1.07141
|cancelled
|8734892
|2009.07.24 14:08
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06838
|0.00000
|1.07413
|2009.07.24 14:31
|1.07137
|cancelled
|8733737
|2009.07.24 14:29
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.27 08:04
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|29.25
|8734277
|2009.07.24 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.27 12:25
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|8735317
|2009.07.24 14:53
|buy limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63458
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.27 08:04
|1.64934
|cancelled
|8735116
|2009.07.27 02:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.07.27 12:25
|1.06799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.77
|8739297
|2009.07.27 02:18
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.07.27 12:25
|1.06763
|cancelled
|8741490
|2009.07.27 08:04
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65510
|0.00000
|1.66485
|2009.07.27 09:52
|1.64437
|cancelled
|8741492
|2009.07.27 09:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.07.28 08:06
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|8742862
|2009.07.27 10:16
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.28 08:06
|1.65436
|cancelled
|8743693
|2009.07.27 12:26
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.07.27 12:46
|1.06534
|cancelled
|8743674
|2009.07.27 12:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-13.33
|8743917
|2009.07.27 14:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-21.32
|8744726
|2009.07.27 16:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-23.98
|8752305
|2009.07.28 08:06
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65998
|0.00000
|1.66973
|2009.07.28 13:51
|1.64903
|cancelled
|8752313
|2009.07.28 13:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64922
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.30 08:16
|1.64433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-4.89
|8746035
|2009.07.28 16:11
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-26.63
|8755383
|2009.07.28 16:14
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.30 08:16
|1.64433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.02
|8756849
|2009.07.28 17:29
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.07949
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.00
|8757185
|2009.07.28 17:31
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.30 08:16
|1.64433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|14.61
|8769775
|2009.07.29 16:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40350
|0.00000
|1.39550
|2009.07.29 16:33
|1.40744
|cancelled
|8769785
|2009.07.29 16:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40750
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-20.00
|8757988
|2009.07.29 17:13
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.08524
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|63.92
|8758434
|2009.07.30 01:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63458
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.30 08:16
|1.64433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|8774218
|2009.07.30 01:59
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.62483
|0.00000
|1.64433
|2009.07.30 08:16
|1.64477
|cancelled
|8776911
|2009.07.30 08:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.07.30 10:07
|1.65031
|cancelled
|8776909
|2009.07.30 10:07
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65022
|0.00000
|1.65997
|2009.07.31 17:14
|1.65997
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|8778217
|2009.07.30 10:31
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64534
|0.00000
|1.65509
|2009.07.31 17:14
|1.66093
|cancelled
|8780330
|2009.07.30 14:51
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|96.080
|0.000
|97.080
|2009.07.30 21:41
|95.470
|cancelled
|8780335
|2009.07.30 14:52
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.980
|0.000
|95.980
|2009.07.30 21:41
|95.472
|cancelled
|8770116
|2009.07.30 15:34
|sell
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.09099
|0.00000
|1.07949
|2009.07.31 16:16
|1.07949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|191.76
|8780941
|2009.07.30 15:34
|sell limit
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.09674
|0.00000
|1.08524
|2009.07.31 16:17
|1.07902
|cancelled
|8783158
|2009.07.30 19:01
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.950
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.07.30 21:41
|95.445
|cancelled
|8783168
|2009.07.30 21:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|95.450
|0.000
|94.450
|2009.08.04 10:51
|94.450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|8784414
|2009.07.30 21:42
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.950
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.04 10:51
|94.397
|cancelled
|8769803
|2009.07.31 03:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41150
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-32.00
|8787110
|2009.07.31 16:11
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-36.00
|8793550
|2009.07.31 16:17
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.07.31 16:44
|1.07649
|cancelled
|8793536
|2009.07.31 16:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.07.31 17:27
|1.07087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.37
|8793885
|2009.07.31 16:44
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.07.31 17:27
|1.07047
|cancelled
|8793428
|2009.07.31 17:14
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-32.00
|8794235
|2009.07.31 17:14
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65898
|0.00000
|1.66873
|2009.07.31 17:22
|1.66488
|cancelled
|8794232
|2009.07.31 17:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.66486
|0.00000
|1.67461
|2009.08.03 01:22
|1.67461
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|8794560
|2009.07.31 17:28
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.07.31 17:33
|1.07087
|cancelled
|8794571
|2009.07.31 17:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.08.03 13:21
|1.06511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|8794729
|2009.07.31 17:34
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.08.03 13:21
|1.06460
|cancelled
|8794863
|2009.07.31 17:46
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65998
|0.00000
|1.66973
|2009.08.03 01:22
|1.67535
|cancelled
|8794256
|2009.07.31 17:59
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|8797485
|2009.08.03 01:22
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.67950
|0.00000
|1.68925
|2009.08.03 02:24
|1.67358
|cancelled
|8797492
|2009.08.03 02:23
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.67362
|0.00000
|1.68337
|2009.08.03 10:39
|1.68337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|8798488
|2009.08.03 02:48
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.66874
|0.00000
|1.67849
|2009.08.03 10:39
|1.68368
|cancelled
|8804150
|2009.08.03 10:39
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.68926
|0.00000
|1.69901
|2009.08.03 11:01
|1.68321
|cancelled
|8804152
|2009.08.03 11:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.68338
|0.00000
|1.69313
|2009.08.03 17:02
|1.69313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|8804969
|2009.08.03 11:25
|buy limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.67850
|0.00000
|1.68825
|2009.08.03 17:02
|1.69345
|cancelled
|8806775
|2009.08.03 13:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05647
|2009.08.03 15:05
|1.06502
|cancelled
|8806791
|2009.08.03 13:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.08.03 15:05
|1.06531
|cancelled
|8807892
|2009.08.03 14:43
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06938
|0.00000
|1.07513
|2009.08.03 15:05
|1.06561
|cancelled
|8807896
|2009.08.03 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06550
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.04 09:35
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.72
|8795084
|2009.08.03 16:04
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.43550
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|64.00
|8808183
|2009.08.03 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06262
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.04 09:35
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|8809154
|2009.08.03 16:28
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.05974
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.04 09:35
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.10
|8810289
|2009.08.03 17:02
|buy limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.68826
|0.00000
|1.69801
|2009.08.03 18:12
|1.69859
|cancelled
|8809698
|2009.08.03 17:06
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.05686
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.04 09:35
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|27.06
|8810378
|2009.08.03 17:06
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.05111
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.04 09:35
|1.06284
|cancelled
|8809145
|2009.08.03 18:05
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.44350
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|176.00
|8811460
|2009.08.03 18:06
|sell limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.45150
|0.00000
|1.43550
|2009.08.07 14:47
|1.42773
|cancelled
|8810288
|2009.08.03 18:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.69902
|0.00000
|1.69901
|2009.08.05 10:30
|1.69901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.01
|8811989
|2009.08.03 20:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.69414
|0.00000
|1.69901
|2009.08.05 10:30
|1.69901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|9.74
|8821831
|2009.08.04 09:35
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.07225
|2009.08.04 10:17
|1.06271
|cancelled
|8821835
|2009.08.04 09:35
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05974
|0.00000
|1.06549
|2009.08.04 10:17
|1.06271
|cancelled
|8822025
|2009.08.04 10:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.05359
|2009.08.04 10:17
|1.06228
|cancelled
|8822022
|2009.08.04 10:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.05 20:41
|1.05935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|8822321
|2009.08.04 10:51
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.950
|0.000
|92.950
|2009.08.04 10:53
|94.516
|cancelled
|8822328
|2009.08.04 10:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.450
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-5.27
|8822364
|2009.08.04 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.950
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.00
|8813978
|2009.08.04 16:48
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.68926
|0.00000
|1.69901
|2009.08.05 10:30
|1.69901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|29.25
|8825383
|2009.08.04 17:12
|buy limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.68438
|0.00000
|1.69413
|2009.08.05 10:30
|1.69972
|cancelled
|8831423
|2009.08.05 10:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.70390
|0.00000
|1.71365
|2009.08.05 10:41
|1.69794
|cancelled
|8831425
|2009.08.05 10:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.69802
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-34.14
|8822101
|2009.08.05 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.05 20:41
|1.05935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.86
|8833435
|2009.08.05 16:01
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.08.05 20:41
|1.05888
|cancelled
|8835545
|2009.08.05 20:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05646
|0.00000
|1.05071
|2009.08.05 20:46
|1.05947
|cancelled
|8835572
|2009.08.05 20:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.07 14:30
|1.05935
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|8835624
|2009.08.06 04:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.07 14:30
|1.05935
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.42
|8824607
|2009.08.06 12:26
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|95.450
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|15.80
|8831633
|2009.08.06 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.69314
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-58.52
|8838730
|2009.08.06 13:28
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.07 14:30
|1.05935
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|16.28
|8841700
|2009.08.06 13:29
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.08.07 14:30
|1.05807
|cancelled
|8841663
|2009.08.06 14:51
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.68826
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-73.14
|8842503
|2009.08.06 15:54
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.68338
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-78.00
|8843259
|2009.08.07 09:07
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.67363
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-48.75
|8850505
|2009.08.07 14:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05646
|0.00000
|1.05071
|2009.08.07 14:30
|1.05946
|cancelled
|8850536
|2009.08.07 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.40
|8841100
|2009.08.07 14:31
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|95.950
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|52.66
|8850570
|2009.08.07 14:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-21.44
|8850627
|2009.08.07 14:38
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-24.11
|8850795
|2009.08.07 14:39
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-26.78
|8850890
|2009.08.07 14:46
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.07373
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.00
|8851123
|2009.08.07 14:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.07 14:51
|1.43160
|cancelled
|8851128
|2009.08.07 14:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 16:00
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8851221
|2009.08.07 15:08
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.43550
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.08.07 16:00
|1.42750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8851589
|2009.08.07 15:08
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43950
|0.00000
|1.43150
|2009.08.07 16:00
|1.42707
|cancelled
|8852326
|2009.08.07 16:02
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.08.07 16:21
|1.42362
|cancelled
|8850601
|2009.08.07 16:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|96.950
|0.000
|94.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|168.51
|8852474
|2009.08.07 16:16
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdjpy
|97.950
|0.000
|95.950
|2009.08.14 09:36
|94.920
|cancelled
|8852289
|2009.08.07 16:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.07 18:09
|1.41550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8852576
|2009.08.07 16:22
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.07 18:09
|1.41530
|cancelled
|8851126
|2009.08.07 16:43
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.07948
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|64.26
|8853571
|2009.08.07 18:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41150
|0.00000
|1.40350
|2009.08.07 19:26
|1.41951
|cancelled
|8853576
|2009.08.07 19:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41150
|2009.08.10 19:25
|1.41150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8853950
|2009.08.07 19:27
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.10 19:25
|1.41107
|cancelled
|8849258
|2009.08.10 09:15
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.66388
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|0.00
|8858580
|2009.08.10 16:55
|buy
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.65413
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|87.75
|8852795
|2009.08.10 17:07
|sell
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.08523
|0.00000
|1.07373
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|192.79
|8863971
|2009.08.10 17:08
|sell limit
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.09098
|0.00000
|1.07948
|2009.08.12 18:09
|1.07331
|cancelled
|8864126
|2009.08.10 19:18
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.64438
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|234.00
|8865822
|2009.08.10 19:26
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40750
|0.00000
|1.39950
|2009.08.11 02:38
|1.41538
|cancelled
|8866030
|2009.08.10 19:42
|buy limit
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.62488
|0.00000
|1.66388
|2009.08.13 14:07
|1.66392
|cancelled
|8866888
|2009.08.10 20:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41668
|0.00000
|1.42468
|2009.08.11 02:38
|1.41579
|cancelled
|8866891
|2009.08.10 20:42
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41168
|0.00000
|1.41968
|2009.08.11 02:38
|1.41577
|cancelled
|8865869
|2009.08.11 02:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.12 20:28
|1.41550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8871997
|2009.08.12 15:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.12 20:28
|1.41550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8891350
|2009.08.12 18:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.12 20:28
|1.41550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|8892622
|2009.08.12 18:07
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.12 20:28
|1.41418
|cancelled
|8892643
|2009.08.12 18:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.08.12 20:16
|1.07803
|cancelled
|8892991
|2009.08.12 19:01
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07802
|0.00000
|1.08377
|2009.08.12 20:16
|1.07805
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|8892992
|2009.08.12 19:01
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07414
|0.00000
|1.07989
|2009.08.12 20:16
|1.07756
|cancelled
|8892669
|2009.08.12 20:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07663
|2009.08.12 20:55
|1.07663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8893594
|2009.08.12 20:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07663
|2009.08.12 20:55
|1.07663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|8894126
|2009.08.12 20:28
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41150
|0.00000
|1.40350
|2009.08.12 20:42
|1.41543
|cancelled
|8893838
|2009.08.12 20:28
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.08238
|0.00000
|1.07663
|2009.08.12 20:55
|1.07663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|8894164
|2009.08.12 20:29
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.08526
|0.00000
|1.07951
|2009.08.12 20:56
|1.07606
|cancelled
|8894140
|2009.08.12 20:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.14 19:28
|1.41950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.00
|8894428
|2009.08.12 20:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.14 19:28
|1.41950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|8894667
|2009.08.12 20:56
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.06799
|2009.08.12 20:56
|1.07663
|cancelled
|8894672
|2009.08.12 20:56
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.08.13 14:25
|1.07087
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.37
|8894694
|2009.08.12 20:56
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.13 14:25
|1.07057
|cancelled
|8894619
|2009.08.13 08:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.14 19:28
|1.41950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.00
|8899172
|2009.08.13 11:16
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.14 19:28
|1.41950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|32.00
|8900501
|2009.08.13 11:17
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.43550
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.08.14 19:28
|1.41936
|cancelled
|8901537
|2009.08.13 14:07
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.66974
|0.00000
|1.67949
|2009.08.13 14:47
|1.65903
|cancelled
|8901726
|2009.08.13 14:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.08.13 14:28
|1.07089
|cancelled
|8901728
|2009.08.13 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 01:52
|1.07375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.69
|8901538
|2009.08.13 14:47
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65898
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.89
|8902266
|2009.08.14 09:18
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65410
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|8908594
|2009.08.14 09:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.450
|0.000
|93.450
|2009.08.14 09:39
|94.979
|cancelled
|8908605
|2009.08.14 09:39
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.950
|0.000
|93.950
|2009.08.19 14:02
|93.950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.64
|8908613
|2009.08.14 09:39
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|95.450
|0.000
|94.450
|2009.08.19 14:02
|93.886
|cancelled
|8912117
|2009.08.14 19:28
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.08.14 20:00
|1.41953
|cancelled
|8908618
|2009.08.14 19:46
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64922
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|14.61
|8912149
|2009.08.14 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41150
|2009.08.17 10:06
|1.41150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8912401
|2009.08.14 20:01
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2009.08.17 10:06
|1.41143
|cancelled
|8901753
|2009.08.14 20:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 01:52
|1.07375
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.02
|8912441
|2009.08.17 03:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|39.00
|8912494
|2009.08.17 07:29
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 01:52
|1.07375
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.02
|8914779
|2009.08.17 09:41
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.63459
|0.00000
|1.65409
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|97.50
|8916911
|2009.08.17 10:05
|buy limit
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.62484
|0.00000
|1.64434
|2009.08.18 17:31
|1.65448
|cancelled
|8916961
|2009.08.17 10:10
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.08.17 12:19
|1.40814
|cancelled
|8915696
|2009.08.17 11:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 01:52
|1.07375
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|26.78
|8917423
|2009.08.17 11:27
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.08525
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 01:52
|1.07347
|cancelled
|8916932
|2009.08.17 12:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40750
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.08.18 15:00
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8917749
|2009.08.18 02:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41150
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.08.18 15:00
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8923601
|2009.08.18 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.40750
|2009.08.18 15:00
|1.40750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|8926900
|2009.08.18 11:00
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41150
|2009.08.18 15:00
|1.40736
|cancelled
|8928356
|2009.08.18 15:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40350
|0.00000
|1.39550
|2009.08.18 16:16
|1.41149
|cancelled
|8928683
|2009.08.18 15:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41268
|0.00000
|1.42068
|2009.08.18 16:16
|1.41155
|cancelled
|8928684
|2009.08.18 15:36
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40768
|0.00000
|1.41568
|2009.08.18 16:16
|1.41174
|cancelled
|8928369
|2009.08.18 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41150
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-12.00
|8929680
|2009.08.18 17:31
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65998
|0.00000
|1.66973
|2009.08.19 02:56
|1.65415
|cancelled
|8929093
|2009.08.19 01:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41550
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-16.00
|8933334
|2009.08.19 01:52
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.08.19 02:13
|1.07372
|cancelled
|8933355
|2009.08.19 02:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07374
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.08.19 16:01
|1.07087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|8929688
|2009.08.19 02:56
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65410
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.08.19 16:31
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.89
|8933568
|2009.08.19 07:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07662
|0.00000
|1.07087
|2009.08.19 16:01
|1.07087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.74
|8935080
|2009.08.19 07:37
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07950
|0.00000
|1.07375
|2009.08.19 16:01
|1.07020
|cancelled
|8933971
|2009.08.19 07:56
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64922
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.08.19 16:31
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8935381
|2009.08.19 10:08
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64434
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.08.19 16:31
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.61
|8936371
|2009.08.19 10:54
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63946
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.08.19 16:31
|1.64921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|8936655
|2009.08.19 11:18
|buy limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.62971
|0.00000
|1.64921
|2009.08.19 16:31
|1.64971
|cancelled
|8937495
|2009.08.19 14:02
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.450
|0.000
|92.450
|2009.08.19 14:59
|93.960
|cancelled
|8937502
|2009.08.19 14:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.950
|0.000
|93.450
|2009.08.21 15:33
|93.450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.35
|8938625
|2009.08.19 16:01
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.08.19 16:28
|1.06751
|cancelled
|8938623
|2009.08.19 16:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06798
|0.00000
|1.06223
|2009.08.20 21:25
|1.06223
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.41
|8938976
|2009.08.19 16:28
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07086
|0.00000
|1.06511
|2009.08.20 21:25
|1.06187
|cancelled
|8933339
|2009.08.19 16:29
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-12.00
|8939088
|2009.08.19 16:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.19 16:33
|1.64904
|cancelled
|8939107
|2009.08.19 16:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.20 12:46
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|8939029
|2009.08.19 17:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|8939329
|2009.08.19 17:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65382
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.20 12:46
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9.74
|8937984
|2009.08.20 07:56
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.450
|0.000
|93.450
|2009.08.21 15:33
|93.450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|21.40
|8946490
|2009.08.20 07:57
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.950
|0.000
|93.950
|2009.08.21 15:34
|93.417
|cancelled
|8940152
|2009.08.20 10:22
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.65870
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.20 12:46
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.25
|8948460
|2009.08.20 10:46
|sell limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.66358
|0.00000
|1.65383
|2009.08.20 12:46
|1.64867
|cancelled
|8949163
|2009.08.20 12:46
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.20 15:36
|1.64934
|cancelled
|8949179
|2009.08.20 15:36
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.21 17:08
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8952476
|2009.08.20 21:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.05359
|2009.08.21 00:38
|1.06213
|cancelled
|8952625
|2009.08.20 21:45
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06510
|0.00000
|1.05935
|2009.08.21 00:38
|1.06188
|cancelled
|8952999
|2009.08.20 22:57
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.07225
|2009.08.21 00:38
|1.06236
|cancelled
|8953319
|2009.08.21 00:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06262
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.21 16:53
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8954111
|2009.08.21 09:37
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.05974
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.21 16:53
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|8939443
|2009.08.21 12:05
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|48.00
|8950480
|2009.08.21 12:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65382
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.21 17:08
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.74
|8957334
|2009.08.21 13:36
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.05686
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.21 16:53
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.23
|8960031
|2009.08.21 13:37
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.05398
|0.00000
|1.05973
|2009.08.21 16:53
|1.06298
|cancelled
|8959311
|2009.08.21 15:26
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.65870
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.21 17:08
|1.64895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.25
|8961454
|2009.08.21 15:34
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.950
|0.000
|91.950
|2009.08.21 16:05
|93.959
|cancelled
|8961654
|2009.08.21 15:50
|sell limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.66358
|0.00000
|1.65383
|2009.08.21 17:08
|1.64871
|cancelled
|8961803
|2009.08.21 16:00
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.080
|0.000
|95.080
|2009.08.21 16:05
|94.033
|cancelled
|8961809
|2009.08.21 16:00
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.480
|0.000
|94.480
|2009.08.21 16:05
|94.056
|cancelled
|8961522
|2009.08.21 16:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.950
|0.000
|93.950
|2009.08.25 05:23
|93.950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8962056
|2009.08.21 16:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.450
|0.000
|93.950
|2009.08.25 05:23
|93.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.64
|8962929
|2009.08.21 16:54
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.07225
|2009.08.21 18:09
|1.05971
|cancelled
|8963157
|2009.08.21 17:08
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.21 17:28
|1.64934
|cancelled
|8963247
|2009.08.21 17:28
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.08.24 16:33
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|8963705
|2009.08.21 17:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05647
|2009.08.21 18:09
|1.05938
|cancelled
|8963706
|2009.08.21 17:49
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.05359
|2009.08.21 18:09
|1.05930
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|8962954
|2009.08.21 18:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05974
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.24 10:06
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.70
|8963946
|2009.08.21 21:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.05686
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.24 10:06
|1.06261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.82
|8965650
|2009.08.21 21:02
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.05398
|0.00000
|1.05973
|2009.08.24 10:06
|1.06299
|cancelled
|8963745
|2009.08.24 02:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65382
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.08.24 16:33
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|8968693
|2009.08.24 03:09
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.65870
|0.00000
|1.64895
|2009.08.24 16:33
|1.64380
|cancelled
|8962733
|2009.08.24 08:31
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.950
|0.000
|93.950
|2009.08.25 05:23
|93.950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|31.93
|8971547
|2009.08.24 08:32
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdjpy
|95.450
|0.000
|94.450
|2009.08.25 05:23
|93.920
|cancelled
|8972610
|2009.08.24 10:06
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.07225
|2009.08.24 13:23
|1.05977
|cancelled
|8973051
|2009.08.24 10:50
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06222
|0.00000
|1.05647
|2009.08.24 13:23
|1.05943
|cancelled
|8973053
|2009.08.24 10:50
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05934
|0.00000
|1.05359
|2009.08.24 13:23
|1.05933
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|8972638
|2009.08.24 13:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05974
|0.00000
|1.06549
|2009.08.26 15:27
|1.06549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.40
|8974552
|2009.08.24 13:23
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.05686
|0.00000
|1.06261
|2009.08.26 15:28
|1.06587
|cancelled
|8976924
|2009.08.24 16:33
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.62943
|2009.08.24 16:35
|1.64406
|cancelled
|8976929
|2009.08.24 16:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.25 08:56
|1.63431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|8977270
|2009.08.24 16:59
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.08.25 08:56
|1.63415
|cancelled
|8982375
|2009.08.25 05:23
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.450
|0.000
|92.450
|2009.08.25 07:12
|93.960
|cancelled
|8982491
|2009.08.25 05:48
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.450
|0.000
|93.450
|2009.08.25 07:12
|93.965
|cancelled
|8982578
|2009.08.25 06:16
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.580
|0.000
|95.580
|2009.08.25 07:12
|93.990
|cancelled
|8982579
|2009.08.25 07:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.980
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-16.22
|8983380
|2009.08.25 08:56
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.08.25 11:30
|1.63915
|cancelled
|8983413
|2009.08.25 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.25 19:33
|1.63431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|8984209
|2009.08.25 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63431
|2009.08.25 19:33
|1.63431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|8985414
|2009.08.25 15:24
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.08.25 19:33
|1.63407
|cancelled
|8987323
|2009.08.25 19:33
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.08.25 19:51
|1.63436
|cancelled
|8987327
|2009.08.25 19:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.08.26 13:24
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|8987660
|2009.08.25 20:15
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.62943
|2009.08.26 13:24
|1.62421
|cancelled
|8993830
|2009.08.26 13:24
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.60991
|2009.08.26 13:27
|1.62452
|cancelled
|8993856
|2009.08.26 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.08.31 00:44
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|8994770
|2009.08.26 15:29
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06550
|0.00000
|1.07125
|2009.08.26 15:31
|1.06920
|cancelled
|8994745
|2009.08.26 15:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06938
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.71
|8982759
|2009.08.27 08:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|93.480
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-21.63
|8994897
|2009.08.27 20:07
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9005743
|2009.08.27 20:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06362
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|8.07
|9005850
|2009.08.27 20:13
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.06074
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|26.96
|8994016
|2009.08.27 20:28
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.08.31 00:44
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|9.74
|9005913
|2009.08.27 20:28
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.05499
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|86.26
|8959006
|2009.08.27 20:28
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.43950
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|9006222
|2009.08.27 20:29
|buy limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.04924
|0.00000
|1.06074
|2009.09.01 19:17
|1.06692
|cancelled
|9006225
|2009.08.27 20:29
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.44750
|0.00000
|1.43150
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.42296
|cancelled
|9006559
|2009.08.28 13:12
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.08.31 00:44
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|29.25
|9011705
|2009.08.28 13:36
|sell limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.62943
|2009.08.31 00:44
|1.62410
|cancelled
|9015041
|2009.08.31 00:44
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.60991
|2009.08.31 01:18
|1.62445
|cancelled
|9015048
|2009.08.31 01:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.08.31 08:36
|1.61967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|9001213
|2009.08.31 02:40
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|92.980
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-16.22
|9015331
|2009.08.31 02:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.08.31 08:36
|1.61967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|9015960
|2009.08.31 03:20
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.08.31 08:36
|1.61920
|cancelled
|9017458
|2009.08.31 08:36
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61478
|0.00000
|1.60503
|2009.08.31 08:50
|1.61957
|cancelled
|9017460
|2009.08.31 08:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.01 10:47
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.89
|9017663
|2009.08.31 16:08
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.01 10:47
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|9020109
|2009.08.31 16:51
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.01 10:47
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|14.61
|9020560
|2009.09.01 08:28
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.01 10:47
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|9025626
|2009.09.01 08:52
|sell limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.64405
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.01 10:48
|1.62406
|cancelled
|9026412
|2009.09.01 10:49
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.09.01 15:02
|1.61942
|cancelled
|9026403
|2009.09.01 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.61479
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.61479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|9027961
|2009.09.01 15:49
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.61479
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.61479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|9028400
|2009.09.01 16:14
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.09.01 17:30
|1.61426
|cancelled
|9029138
|2009.09.01 17:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.41150
|2009.09.01 17:32
|1.42359
|cancelled
|9029148
|2009.09.01 17:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60990
|0.00000
|1.60015
|2009.09.01 17:31
|1.61504
|cancelled
|9029156
|2009.09.01 17:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61478
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-14.64
|9029140
|2009.09.01 17:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.04 14:43
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9030157
|2009.09.01 19:17
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06550
|0.00000
|1.07125
|2009.09.01 19:18
|1.06947
|cancelled
|9030153
|2009.09.01 19:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06938
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.71
|9030238
|2009.09.01 20:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|9015610
|2009.09.02 10:06
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|92.480
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|0.00
|9029454
|2009.09.02 12:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-19.52
|9036151
|2009.09.02 14:11
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-14.64
|9030596
|2009.09.02 17:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06362
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|8.07
|9038012
|2009.09.02 18:39
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.06074
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|26.96
|9029204
|2009.09.02 18:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.04 14:43
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9036798
|2009.09.02 18:48
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|0.00
|9038683
|2009.09.03 13:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.42350
|2009.09.04 14:43
|1.42350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9044841
|2009.09.03 13:20
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.43550
|0.00000
|1.42750
|2009.09.04 14:43
|1.42294
|cancelled
|9038890
|2009.09.03 13:27
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.63917
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|48.75
|9038628
|2009.09.03 13:45
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.05499
|0.00000
|1.06649
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|86.26
|9045089
|2009.09.03 13:45
|buy limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.04924
|0.00000
|1.06074
|2009.09.04 14:51
|1.06697
|cancelled
|9057174
|2009.09.04 14:44
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.41950
|2009.09.04 15:08
|1.41935
|cancelled
|9057309
|2009.09.04 14:51
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06550
|0.00000
|1.07125
|2009.09.04 15:08
|1.07008
|cancelled
|9057302
|2009.09.04 15:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06938
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-38.13
|9057157
|2009.09.04 15:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41950
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.10
|9057643
|2009.09.04 16:13
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06650
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-70.67
|9057640
|2009.09.04 17:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42350
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.20
|9058167
|2009.09.04 17:42
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.06362
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-97.62
|9058562
|2009.09.04 17:59
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42750
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.30
|9058651
|2009.09.04 18:07
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.06074
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-148.72
|9058798
|2009.09.04 18:11
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.43150
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.40
|9059023
|2009.09.09 10:51
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.44860
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|9058920
|2009.09.09 10:51
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.04735
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-133.97
|9045124
|2009.09.09 11:08
|sell
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.64892
|0.00000
|1.62942
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|136.50
|9035518
|2009.09.10 15:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|91.480
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|86.51
|9100062
|2009.09.15 23:39
|sell limit
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.65867
|0.00000
|1.63917
|2009.09.18 16:07
|1.62871
|cancelled
|9100067
|2009.09.16 09:18
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|90.480
|0.000
|92.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|259.52
|9101779
|2009.09.16 09:18
|buy limit
|0.18
|usdjpy
|89.480
|0.000
|91.480
|2009.09.21 14:24
|92.523
|cancelled
|9100068
|2009.09.16 18:22
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.47260
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|9100065
|2009.09.16 20:39
|buy
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.03010
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|0.00
|9115105
|2009.09.18 16:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.61479
|2009.09.18 16:53
|1.62954
|cancelled
|9115112
|2009.09.18 16:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.09.21 07:40
|1.61967
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|9115468
|2009.09.18 17:17
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.21 07:40
|1.61945
|cancelled
|9118082
|2009.09.21 07:40
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61478
|0.00000
|1.60503
|2009.09.21 07:43
|1.61980
|cancelled
|9118090
|2009.09.21 07:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.89
|9119579
|2009.09.21 14:24
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.080
|0.000
|94.080
|2009.09.21 14:29
|92.481
|cancelled
|9119586
|2009.09.21 14:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.480
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-16.49
|9119609
|2009.09.21 17:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.980
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-21.98
|9118187
|2009.09.22 02:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.02
|9120555
|2009.09.22 08:31
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|91.480
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-16.49
|9122605
|2009.09.22 09:26
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|14.61
|9105407
|2009.09.22 09:35
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.02435
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|100.48
|9104590
|2009.09.22 11:56
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.48060
|0.00000
|1.46460
|2009.09.24 19:51
|1.46460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|9124239
|2009.09.22 11:57
|sell limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.48860
|0.00000
|1.47260
|2009.09.24 19:52
|1.46451
|cancelled
|9123755
|2009.09.22 11:58
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|39.00
|9123355
|2009.09.22 17:18
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|90.980
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|0.00
|9123700
|2009.09.23 01:25
|buy
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.01860
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|301.43
|9127421
|2009.09.23 01:25
|buy limit
|0.41
|usdchf
|1.00710
|0.00000
|1.03010
|2009.09.24 19:42
|1.03064
|cancelled
|9124363
|2009.09.23 11:10
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.64405
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|97.50
|9129462
|2009.09.23 11:34
|sell limit
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.65380
|0.00000
|1.63430
|2009.09.24 09:54
|1.62357
|cancelled
|9136234
|2009.09.24 09:54
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.60991
|2009.09.24 09:59
|1.62470
|cancelled
|9136237
|2009.09.24 09:58
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62454
|0.00000
|1.61479
|2009.09.24 15:29
|1.61479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|9136392
|2009.09.24 10:23
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.09.24 15:29
|1.61441
|cancelled
|9137696
|2009.09.24 15:31
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61966
|0.00000
|1.60991
|2009.09.24 16:07
|1.60924
|cancelled
|9137674
|2009.09.24 16:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60990
|0.00000
|1.60015
|2009.09.25 01:45
|1.60015
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|9138226
|2009.09.24 16:31
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61478
|0.00000
|1.60503
|2009.09.25 01:45
|1.59932
|cancelled
|9139990
|2009.09.24 19:42
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02806
|0.00000
|1.03381
|2009.09.24 19:53
|1.03193
|cancelled
|9140125
|2009.09.24 19:52
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.24 19:54
|1.46352
|cancelled
|9139987
|2009.09.24 19:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03194
|0.00000
|1.03193
|2009.09.28 03:24
|1.03193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9140123
|2009.09.24 19:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.25 14:31
|1.46350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9140151
|2009.09.24 23:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02906
|0.00000
|1.03193
|2009.09.28 03:24
|1.03193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|5.56
|9142043
|2009.09.25 01:46
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.09.25 01:50
|1.59525
|cancelled
|9142040
|2009.09.25 01:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.09.28 00:21
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.87
|9140155
|2009.09.25 06:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.25 14:31
|1.46350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9142325
|2009.09.25 06:42
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.09.28 00:21
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|19.50
|9143547
|2009.09.25 07:06
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.28 00:22
|1.58824
|cancelled
|9143276
|2009.09.25 12:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.25 14:31
|1.46350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9144592
|2009.09.25 12:05
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.46750
|2009.09.25 14:31
|1.46386
|cancelled
|9145230
|2009.09.25 14:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45150
|2009.09.25 15:56
|1.46756
|cancelled
|9145593
|2009.09.25 15:24
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46868
|0.00000
|1.47668
|2009.09.25 15:56
|1.46764
|cancelled
|9145596
|2009.09.25 15:24
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46368
|0.00000
|1.47168
|2009.09.25 15:56
|1.46764
|cancelled
|9145233
|2009.09.25 15:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.28 03:23
|1.46350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9145785
|2009.09.25 16:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.28 03:23
|1.46350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9146029
|2009.09.25 16:22
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.46750
|2009.09.28 03:23
|1.46316
|cancelled
|9141259
|2009.09.25 16:22
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02618
|0.00000
|1.03193
|2009.09.28 03:24
|1.03193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|16.72
|9146040
|2009.09.25 16:23
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02330
|0.00000
|1.02905
|2009.09.28 03:24
|1.03228
|cancelled
|9125561
|2009.09.25 16:44
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|89.980
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|87.93
|9148209
|2009.09.28 00:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.58063
|2009.09.28 00:23
|1.58555
|cancelled
|9148202
|2009.09.28 00:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58550
|0.00000
|1.58551
|2009.09.29 09:31
|1.58551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|9146196
|2009.09.28 01:04
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|88.980
|0.000
|90.980
|2009.10.16 09:45
|90.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|263.79
|9148513
|2009.09.28 01:04
|buy limit
|0.18
|usdjpy
|87.980
|0.000
|89.980
|2009.10.16 09:46
|91.024
|cancelled
|9149354
|2009.09.28 03:24
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45550
|2009.09.28 03:39
|1.45900
|cancelled
|9149356
|2009.09.28 03:24
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03088
|0.00000
|1.03663
|2009.09.28 03:39
|1.03514
|cancelled
|9149349
|2009.09.28 03:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.28 20:08
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9149355
|2009.09.28 03:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03476
|0.00000
|1.03475
|2009.09.29 09:35
|1.03475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9148410
|2009.09.28 10:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.58551
|2009.09.29 09:31
|1.58551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9.74
|9149463
|2009.09.28 11:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.28 20:08
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9149469
|2009.09.28 13:14
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03188
|0.00000
|1.03475
|2009.09.29 09:35
|1.03475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.55
|9151990
|2009.09.28 18:01
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02900
|0.00000
|1.03475
|2009.09.29 09:35
|1.03475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|16.67
|9153492
|2009.09.28 18:02
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02612
|0.00000
|1.03187
|2009.09.29 09:35
|1.03510
|cancelled
|9151559
|2009.09.28 18:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.28 20:08
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9153524
|2009.09.28 18:06
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.09.28 20:08
|1.45936
|cancelled
|9154094
|2009.09.28 20:08
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45550
|0.00000
|1.44750
|2009.09.29 02:55
|1.45958
|cancelled
|9154138
|2009.09.28 20:18
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45550
|2009.09.29 02:55
|1.45962
|cancelled
|9154999
|2009.09.28 22:07
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46466
|0.00000
|1.47266
|2009.09.29 02:55
|1.45978
|cancelled
|9155005
|2009.09.29 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45966
|0.00000
|1.46366
|2009.09.30 08:03
|1.46366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9151484
|2009.09.29 07:18
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.58551
|2009.09.29 09:31
|1.58551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.25
|9159981
|2009.09.29 07:42
|sell limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.09.29 09:31
|1.58542
|cancelled
|9161563
|2009.09.29 09:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58062
|0.00000
|1.57087
|2009.09.29 11:59
|1.59052
|cancelled
|9161631
|2009.09.29 09:35
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03368
|0.00000
|1.03943
|2009.09.29 10:02
|1.03747
|cancelled
|9161630
|2009.09.29 10:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03761
|0.00000
|1.03472
|2009.09.30 14:16
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|9161568
|2009.09.29 11:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.89
|9156846
|2009.09.29 12:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.45566
|0.00000
|1.46366
|2009.09.30 08:03
|1.46366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9164447
|2009.09.29 12:22
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.45166
|0.00000
|1.45966
|2009.09.30 08:03
|1.46391
|cancelled
|9164455
|2009.09.29 12:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|9162014
|2009.09.30 03:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03473
|0.00000
|1.03472
|2009.09.30 14:16
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9165029
|2009.09.30 03:30
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.61
|9177421
|2009.09.30 08:03
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46466
|0.00000
|1.47266
|2009.09.30 10:47
|1.46345
|cancelled
|9177428
|2009.09.30 08:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45966
|0.00000
|1.46766
|2009.09.30 10:47
|1.46367
|cancelled
|9175117
|2009.09.30 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|9177562
|2009.09.30 08:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45150
|2009.09.30 10:47
|1.46334
|cancelled
|9177680
|2009.09.30 08:39
|sell limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.61477
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59498
|cancelled
|9174952
|2009.09.30 10:46
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.03185
|0.00000
|1.03472
|2009.09.30 14:16
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.32
|9177522
|2009.09.30 10:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45550
|2009.10.01 08:00
|1.45550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9178209
|2009.09.30 10:47
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.10.01 08:00
|1.45541
|cancelled
|9178201
|2009.09.30 11:30
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02897
|0.00000
|1.03472
|2009.09.30 14:16
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.79
|9178452
|2009.09.30 11:30
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.02322
|0.00000
|1.03472
|2009.09.30 14:16
|1.03507
|cancelled
|9179350
|2009.09.30 14:16
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03095
|0.00000
|1.03670
|2009.09.30 14:28
|1.03706
|cancelled
|9179341
|2009.09.30 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03756
|0.00000
|1.04331
|2009.09.30 14:47
|1.04331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|9179517
|2009.09.30 14:29
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03468
|0.00000
|1.04043
|2009.09.30 14:47
|1.04405
|cancelled
|9179733
|2009.09.30 14:47
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04634
|0.00000
|1.05209
|2009.09.30 14:51
|1.04229
|cancelled
|9179734
|2009.09.30 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04246
|0.00000
|1.04245
|2009.10.01 08:33
|1.04245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|9179762
|2009.09.30 15:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03958
|0.00000
|1.04245
|2009.10.01 08:33
|1.04245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|5.51
|9180274
|2009.09.30 16:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.58063
|2009.09.30 16:04
|1.59542
|cancelled
|9180276
|2009.09.30 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.02 01:47
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.87
|9180482
|2009.09.30 16:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.02 01:47
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|19.50
|9180827
|2009.09.30 17:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.02 01:47
|1.58985
|cancelled
|9179899
|2009.09.30 18:15
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.03670
|0.00000
|1.04245
|2009.10.01 08:33
|1.04245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|16.55
|9181158
|2009.09.30 18:16
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.03382
|0.00000
|1.03957
|2009.10.01 08:34
|1.04276
|cancelled
|9186534
|2009.10.01 08:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45150
|0.00000
|1.44350
|2009.10.01 09:22
|1.45949
|cancelled
|9186990
|2009.10.01 08:34
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04620
|0.00000
|1.05195
|2009.10.01 09:33
|1.03945
|cancelled
|9187417
|2009.10.01 09:07
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46066
|0.00000
|1.46866
|2009.10.01 09:22
|1.45965
|cancelled
|9187422
|2009.10.01 09:07
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45566
|0.00000
|1.46366
|2009.10.01 09:22
|1.45964
|cancelled
|9187429
|2009.10.01 09:08
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04206
|0.00000
|1.03631
|2009.10.01 09:33
|1.03919
|cancelled
|9187434
|2009.10.01 09:08
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03630
|0.00000
|1.03055
|2009.10.01 09:33
|1.03932
|cancelled
|9186605
|2009.10.01 09:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45150
|2009.10.02 01:47
|1.45150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9187583
|2009.10.01 09:22
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45550
|2009.10.02 01:47
|1.45123
|cancelled
|9186994
|2009.10.01 09:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.03944
|0.00000
|1.04519
|2009.10.01 13:32
|1.04519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|9187760
|2009.10.01 09:33
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03656
|0.00000
|1.04231
|2009.10.01 13:32
|1.04524
|cancelled
|9190717
|2009.10.01 13:33
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04620
|0.00000
|1.05195
|2009.10.01 14:39
|1.04219
|cancelled
|9191047
|2009.10.01 14:01
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04494
|0.00000
|1.03919
|2009.10.01 14:39
|1.04192
|cancelled
|9191055
|2009.10.01 14:01
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04206
|0.00000
|1.03631
|2009.10.01 14:39
|1.04202
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|9190715
|2009.10.01 14:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04232
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-19.70
|9200550
|2009.10.02 01:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58550
|0.00000
|1.57575
|2009.10.02 01:56
|1.59051
|cancelled
|9200563
|2009.10.02 01:47
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44750
|0.00000
|1.43950
|2009.10.02 02:54
|1.45157
|cancelled
|9200674
|2009.10.02 01:56
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45550
|0.00000
|1.44750
|2009.10.02 02:54
|1.45157
|cancelled
|9200554
|2009.10.02 01:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.06 13:08
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.01
|9201233
|2009.10.02 02:36
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45666
|0.00000
|1.46466
|2009.10.02 02:54
|1.45173
|cancelled
|9201238
|2009.10.02 02:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45173
|0.00000
|1.45973
|2009.10.02 15:48
|1.45973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9201463
|2009.10.02 02:55
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.44773
|0.00000
|1.45573
|2009.10.02 15:48
|1.46017
|cancelled
|9191623
|2009.10.02 10:46
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03944
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-33.77
|9206307
|2009.10.02 15:37
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.03656
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-42.20
|9210273
|2009.10.02 15:48
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.45566
|0.00000
|1.46366
|2009.10.02 15:52
|1.46124
|cancelled
|9210271
|2009.10.02 15:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46066
|0.00000
|1.46866
|2009.10.06 03:41
|1.46866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9210349
|2009.10.02 15:52
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.45666
|0.00000
|1.46466
|2009.10.06 03:41
|1.46891
|cancelled
|9210079
|2009.10.02 15:52
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.03368
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-56.25
|9201036
|2009.10.02 19:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.06 13:08
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|9.74
|9213922
|2009.10.05 03:10
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.06 13:08
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|29.25
|9218217
|2009.10.05 03:34
|sell limit
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.06 13:08
|1.58972
|cancelled
|9225810
|2009.10.06 03:41
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46773
|0.00000
|1.47573
|2009.10.06 07:56
|1.47293
|cancelled
|9210365
|2009.10.06 05:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.02793
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-45.00
|9225805
|2009.10.06 07:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47273
|0.00000
|1.47673
|2009.10.08 04:47
|1.47673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.00
|9228726
|2009.10.06 13:08
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58550
|0.00000
|1.57575
|2009.10.06 14:05
|1.59048
|cancelled
|9228727
|2009.10.06 14:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 11:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.89
|9227196
|2009.10.07 03:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.46873
|0.00000
|1.47673
|2009.10.08 04:47
|1.47673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|16.00
|9234515
|2009.10.07 03:26
|buy limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.46473
|0.00000
|1.47273
|2009.10.08 04:47
|1.47739
|cancelled
|9229113
|2009.10.07 19:36
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 11:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.02
|9242661
|2009.10.08 02:47
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 11:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|14.61
|9249267
|2009.10.08 04:47
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48073
|0.00000
|1.48873
|2009.10.08 05:49
|1.47563
|cancelled
|9249276
|2009.10.08 05:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47566
|0.00000
|1.47566
|2009.10.12 12:02
|1.47566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9247966
|2009.10.08 09:11
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 11:04
|1.59527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|39.00
|9253314
|2009.10.08 09:35
|sell limit
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.61477
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 11:04
|1.59480
|cancelled
|9250078
|2009.10.09 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47166
|0.00000
|1.47566
|2009.10.12 12:02
|1.47566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9275293
|2009.10.09 11:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.58063
|2009.10.09 11:26
|1.59538
|cancelled
|9275295
|2009.10.09 11:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.09 17:35
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|9275597
|2009.10.09 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60014
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2009.10.09 17:35
|1.59039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|9276294
|2009.10.09 13:34
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.60502
|0.00000
|1.59527
|2009.10.09 17:35
|1.58977
|cancelled
|9278379
|2009.10.09 17:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58550
|0.00000
|1.57575
|2009.10.09 17:36
|1.59058
|cancelled
|9278382
|2009.10.09 17:36
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.58063
|2009.10.12 08:31
|1.58063
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.75
|9278595
|2009.10.09 18:00
|sell limit
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.58551
|2009.10.12 08:31
|1.58029
|cancelled
|9274215
|2009.10.09 18:31
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.46766
|0.00000
|1.47566
|2009.10.12 12:02
|1.47566
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|24.00
|9278945
|2009.10.09 18:31
|buy limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.46366
|0.00000
|1.47166
|2009.10.12 12:02
|1.47593
|cancelled
|9283225
|2009.10.12 08:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57574
|0.00000
|1.56599
|2009.10.12 08:53
|1.58060
|cancelled
|9283305
|2009.10.12 08:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58062
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-53.64
|9284285
|2009.10.12 12:02
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47166
|0.00000
|1.47966
|2009.10.12 12:31
|1.47668
|cancelled
|9284282
|2009.10.12 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47666
|0.00000
|1.48466
|2009.10.13 13:02
|1.48466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9284450
|2009.10.12 12:32
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47266
|0.00000
|1.48066
|2009.10.13 13:02
|1.48496
|cancelled
|9226562
|2009.10.13 13:01
|buy
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.02218
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|0.00
|9293333
|2009.10.13 13:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48866
|0.00000
|1.49666
|2009.10.13 15:01
|1.48364
|cancelled
|9294352
|2009.10.13 14:59
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.47950
|2009.10.13 15:01
|1.48362
|cancelled
|9294358
|2009.10.13 15:00
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.10.13 15:01
|1.48360
|cancelled
|9293335
|2009.10.13 15:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48366
|0.00000
|1.49166
|2009.10.14 12:59
|1.49166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9294390
|2009.10.13 15:01
|buy limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47966
|0.00000
|1.48766
|2009.10.14 12:59
|1.49166
|cancelled
|9283469
|2009.10.13 17:02
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58550
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-97.52
|9295667
|2009.10.13 19:19
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.59038
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-131.64
|9296490
|2009.10.14 06:29
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.59526
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|-156.00
|9302777
|2009.10.14 12:59
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49266
|0.00000
|1.50066
|2009.10.14 14:00
|1.48766
|cancelled
|9302780
|2009.10.14 12:59
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48766
|0.00000
|1.49566
|2009.10.14 14:00
|1.48765
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|9302864
|2009.10.14 13:09
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.10.14 14:01
|1.48745
|cancelled
|9302866
|2009.10.14 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.15 13:35
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9303235
|2009.10.14 15:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.15 13:35
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9293323
|2009.10.14 19:07
|buy
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.01643
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|101.25
|9303957
|2009.10.15 03:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.15 13:35
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9300884
|2009.10.15 03:03
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.60501
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|-146.25
|9308921
|2009.10.15 03:04
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.10.15 13:35
|1.48693
|cancelled
|9309074
|2009.10.15 09:52
|sell
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.61476
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|-136.50
|9311085
|2009.10.15 12:26
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.62451
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.22
|-87.75
|9312369
|2009.10.15 13:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.15 13:35
|1.48765
|cancelled
|9312375
|2009.10.15 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.16 13:41
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9312391
|2009.10.15 16:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.16 13:41
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9313931
|2009.10.15 17:13
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.16 13:41
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9314471
|2009.10.15 17:13
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.10.16 13:41
|1.48736
|cancelled
|9311997
|2009.10.16 02:22
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.63426
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|0.00
|9319951
|2009.10.16 09:46
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.570
|0.000
|92.570
|2009.10.16 13:01
|90.975
|cancelled
|9320799
|2009.10.16 12:07
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.450
|0.000
|90.450
|2009.10.16 13:01
|90.953
|cancelled
|9320800
|2009.10.16 12:07
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.950
|0.000
|89.950
|2009.10.16 13:01
|90.950
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|9319955
|2009.10.16 13:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.970
|0.000
|91.470
|2009.10.22 08:13
|91.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.47
|9321441
|2009.10.16 13:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.16 13:46
|1.48766
|cancelled
|9321462
|2009.10.16 13:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.10.19 02:35
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9321499
|2009.10.19 00:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.10.19 02:35
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9325480
|2009.10.19 00:59
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.19 02:35
|1.48282
|cancelled
|9326491
|2009.10.19 02:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.10.19 02:36
|1.48349
|cancelled
|9326498
|2009.10.19 02:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.00
|9326512
|2009.10.19 05:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|9327551
|2009.10.19 08:54
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|12.00
|9321106
|2009.10.19 10:22
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.470
|0.000
|91.470
|2009.10.22 08:13
|91.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|21.87
|9329502
|2009.10.19 10:23
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.970
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.10.22 08:13
|91.475
|cancelled
|9328821
|2009.10.19 16:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|32.00
|9305392
|2009.10.19 23:01
|buy
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.01068
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|303.76
|9335421
|2009.10.19 23:02
|buy limit
|0.41
|usdchf
|0.99918
|0.00000
|1.02218
|2009.10.27 15:02
|1.02258
|cancelled
|9317780
|2009.10.21 10:34
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.65376
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.54
|312.00
|9332309
|2009.10.21 19:19
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.50350
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|96.00
|9353203
|2009.10.21 19:19
|sell limit
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.51150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.10.26 18:17
|1.48705
|cancelled
|9358155
|2009.10.22 08:13
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.970
|0.000
|91.970
|2009.10.22 09:04
|91.585
|cancelled
|9358154
|2009.10.22 09:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.571
|0.000
|91.571
|2009.10.29 18:08
|91.571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9382723
|2009.10.26 18:17
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.26 22:00
|1.48745
|cancelled
|9384148
|2009.10.26 21:03
|buy stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48866
|0.00000
|1.49666
|2009.10.26 22:00
|1.48763
|cancelled
|9384149
|2009.10.26 21:04
|buy limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48366
|0.00000
|1.49166
|2009.10.26 22:00
|1.48763
|cancelled
|9382725
|2009.10.26 21:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.10.27 15:00
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9384504
|2009.10.27 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.10.27 15:00
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9388145
|2009.10.27 07:53
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.10.27 15:00
|1.48307
|cancelled
|9391359
|2009.10.27 15:00
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.27 15:07
|1.47953
|cancelled
|9391470
|2009.10.27 15:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02604
|0.00000
|1.03179
|2009.10.27 16:53
|1.02226
|cancelled
|9391480
|2009.10.27 15:02
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01928
|0.00000
|1.02503
|2009.10.27 16:53
|1.02211
|cancelled
|9391345
|2009.10.27 15:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.28 17:01
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9392552
|2009.10.27 16:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.10.27 16:53
|1.02185
|cancelled
|9391606
|2009.10.27 16:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.28 17:01
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9392604
|2009.10.27 16:40
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.47950
|2009.10.28 17:01
|1.47518
|cancelled
|9392601
|2009.10.27 16:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.10.29 13:53
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.01
|9392743
|2009.10.27 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.10.29 13:53
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|5.62
|9358527
|2009.10.28 10:16
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.071
|0.000
|91.571
|2009.10.29 18:08
|91.571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|10.92
|9403988
|2009.10.28 17:03
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.10.28 17:51
|1.47155
|cancelled
|9403972
|2009.10.28 17:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.30 15:35
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.00
|9400369
|2009.10.28 17:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|90.571
|0.000
|91.571
|2009.10.29 18:08
|91.571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|32.76
|9404615
|2009.10.28 17:56
|buy limit
|0.05
|usdjpy
|90.071
|0.000
|91.071
|2009.10.29 18:08
|91.585
|cancelled
|9393392
|2009.10.28 21:23
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02766
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.10.29 13:53
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|16.88
|9406611
|2009.10.28 21:24
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.03054
|0.00000
|1.02479
|2009.10.29 13:53
|1.02167
|cancelled
|9404602
|2009.10.29 10:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.30 15:35
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9414773
|2009.10.29 13:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.10.29 14:08
|1.02192
|cancelled
|9412596
|2009.10.29 13:59
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.30 15:35
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|12.00
|9414872
|2009.10.29 14:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.10.30 11:30
|1.01615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.66
|9415095
|2009.10.29 14:09
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.10.30 11:30
|1.01567
|cancelled
|9414880
|2009.10.29 17:19
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.30 15:35
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|32.00
|9417034
|2009.10.29 17:19
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.10.30 15:35
|1.47546
|cancelled
|9417420
|2009.10.29 18:08
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.071
|0.000
|93.071
|2009.10.29 18:16
|91.455
|cancelled
|9417421
|2009.10.29 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.470
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.04 11:30
|90.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.50
|9417469
|2009.10.30 07:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.970
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.04 11:30
|90.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|9423556
|2009.10.30 11:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.10.30 12:28
|1.01901
|cancelled
|9423720
|2009.10.30 12:05
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02028
|0.00000
|1.02603
|2009.10.30 12:28
|1.01931
|cancelled
|9423728
|2009.10.30 12:05
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01640
|0.00000
|1.02215
|2009.10.30 12:28
|1.01936
|cancelled
|9423627
|2009.10.30 12:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.11.02 16:04
|1.01903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|9423851
|2009.10.30 12:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.11.02 16:04
|1.01903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.63
|9423897
|2009.10.30 15:19
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.11.02 16:04
|1.01903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|16.93
|9425411
|2009.10.30 15:20
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02766
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.02 16:04
|1.01847
|cancelled
|9425582
|2009.10.30 15:35
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.10.30 15:43
|1.47554
|cancelled
|9425628
|2009.10.30 15:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.02 19:32
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9421992
|2009.10.30 17:01
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|90.470
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.04 11:30
|90.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|16.49
|9426638
|2009.10.30 18:27
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|89.970
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.04 11:30
|90.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|54.96
|9427371
|2009.10.30 18:28
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|88.970
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.04 11:30
|91.001
|cancelled
|9425638
|2009.11.02 12:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.02 19:32
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9435699
|2009.11.02 16:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.02 18:32
|1.01905
|cancelled
|9434038
|2009.11.02 16:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.02 19:32
|1.47550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|9436079
|2009.11.02 16:20
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.47950
|2009.11.02 19:32
|1.47545
|cancelled
|9437088
|2009.11.02 18:15
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02028
|0.00000
|1.02603
|2009.11.02 18:32
|1.01928
|cancelled
|9437091
|2009.11.02 18:15
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01640
|0.00000
|1.02215
|2009.11.02 18:32
|1.01928
|cancelled
|9435977
|2009.11.02 18:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.83
|9437193
|2009.11.02 18:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|9437811
|2009.11.02 19:32
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.46350
|2009.11.02 20:23
|1.47551
|cancelled
|9437839
|2009.11.02 20:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.11.03 10:33
|1.47150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9438241
|2009.11.03 01:09
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.11.03 10:33
|1.47150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9440107
|2009.11.03 01:10
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.03 10:33
|1.47120
|cancelled
|9437463
|2009.11.03 09:43
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.43
|9443979
|2009.11.03 10:36
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.46750
|2009.11.03 11:02
|1.46736
|cancelled
|9443350
|2009.11.03 10:51
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02766
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|28.13
|9443960
|2009.11.03 11:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.46750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-20.00
|9444080
|2009.11.03 12:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.03341
|0.00000
|1.02191
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|90.03
|9445251
|2009.11.03 12:56
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.03916
|0.00000
|1.02766
|2009.11.04 14:26
|1.02157
|cancelled
|9444231
|2009.11.03 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.47150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-32.00
|9448817
|2009.11.04 08:26
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.47550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-36.00
|9455102
|2009.11.04 11:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.570
|0.000
|92.570
|2009.11.04 11:32
|90.974
|cancelled
|9455107
|2009.11.04 11:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.970
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.11.12 16:28
|90.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-5.53
|9456199
|2009.11.04 14:26
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.04 14:34
|1.02192
|cancelled
|9453363
|2009.11.04 14:29
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-32.00
|9456233
|2009.11.04 14:34
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.11.04 20:09
|1.01615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.66
|9456310
|2009.11.04 14:34
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.11.04 20:09
|1.01581
|cancelled
|9458860
|2009.11.04 20:12
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.04 20:19
|1.01490
|cancelled
|9458796
|2009.11.04 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.06 16:05
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.01
|9456245
|2009.11.04 20:19
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|0.00
|9458937
|2009.11.04 20:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.06 16:05
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|5.66
|9455135
|2009.11.05 02:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.470
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.11.12 16:28
|90.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|0.00
|9459155
|2009.11.05 08:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.06 16:05
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|17.02
|9464072
|2009.11.05 08:01
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.11.06 16:05
|1.01277
|cancelled
|9462258
|2009.11.06 15:18
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.970
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.11.12 16:28
|90.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|16.58
|9476921
|2009.11.06 16:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00463
|2009.11.06 16:38
|1.01610
|cancelled
|9477181
|2009.11.06 16:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01740
|0.00000
|1.02315
|2009.11.06 16:38
|1.01635
|cancelled
|9477183
|2009.11.06 16:30
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01352
|0.00000
|1.01927
|2009.11.06 16:39
|1.01634
|cancelled
|9477036
|2009.11.06 16:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.09 08:54
|1.01039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.69
|9477258
|2009.11.06 16:39
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.09 08:54
|1.01001
|cancelled
|9349113
|2009.11.09 06:12
|sell
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.67326
|0.00000
|1.63426
|2009.11.27 08:11
|1.63426
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|858.00
|9482773
|2009.11.09 06:36
|sell limit
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.69276
|0.00000
|1.65376
|2009.11.27 08:12
|1.63361
|cancelled
|9458956
|2009.11.09 08:17
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|64.00
|9483729
|2009.11.09 08:56
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00463
|2009.11.09 11:04
|1.00730
|cancelled
|9484402
|2009.11.09 10:15
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01164
|0.00000
|1.01739
|2009.11.09 11:04
|1.00772
|cancelled
|9484410
|2009.11.09 10:16
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00776
|0.00000
|1.01351
|2009.11.09 11:04
|1.00774
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|9483704
|2009.11.09 11:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00463
|2009.11.11 09:21
|1.00463
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.86
|9484825
|2009.11.10 06:16
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00463
|2009.11.11 09:21
|1.00463
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.45
|9493650
|2009.11.10 06:16
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.11 09:21
|1.00430
|cancelled
|9476370
|2009.11.11 05:04
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|89.470
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.11.12 16:28
|90.470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|55.27
|9504817
|2009.11.11 05:05
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdjpy
|88.470
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.11.12 16:28
|90.483
|cancelled
|9483363
|2009.11.11 09:21
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.50350
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|176.00
|9506617
|2009.11.11 09:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00174
|0.00000
|0.99599
|2009.11.11 09:32
|1.00473
|cancelled
|9506626
|2009.11.11 09:22
|sell limit
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.51150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.12 16:19
|1.48717
|cancelled
|9506667
|2009.11.11 09:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 08:20
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.87
|9506743
|2009.11.11 16:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 08:20
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.02
|9509963
|2009.11.12 10:04
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 08:20
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|8.55
|9516469
|2009.11.12 13:31
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 08:20
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|28.54
|9519530
|2009.11.12 16:19
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.12 16:22
|1.48744
|cancelled
|9519538
|2009.11.12 16:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.17 11:15
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|9519676
|2009.11.12 16:28
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.970
|0.000
|90.970
|2009.11.12 16:40
|90.586
|cancelled
|9519675
|2009.11.12 16:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.570
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-40.20
|9517829
|2009.11.12 21:39
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.01901
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 08:20
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|91.31
|9522032
|2009.11.12 21:40
|sell limit
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.02476
|0.00000
|1.01326
|2009.11.16 08:21
|1.00731
|cancelled
|9519796
|2009.11.13 10:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-68.91
|9526265
|2009.11.13 14:35
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|89.570
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-86.14
|9519595
|2009.11.13 18:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.17 11:15
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|9530922
|2009.11.16 00:59
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.17 11:15
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|12.00
|9539170
|2009.11.16 08:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|0.99887
|2009.11.16 09:10
|1.00746
|cancelled
|9539212
|2009.11.16 09:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 20:01
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9539563
|2009.11.16 18:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 20:01
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|9544005
|2009.11.16 18:22
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.16 20:01
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.12
|9544229
|2009.11.16 18:23
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.16 20:01
|1.00724
|cancelled
|9528523
|2009.11.16 19:52
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|89.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-114.85
|9545284
|2009.11.16 20:01
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|0.99887
|2009.11.16 21:14
|1.00742
|cancelled
|9536134
|2009.11.16 20:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.17 11:15
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|32.00
|9545399
|2009.11.16 20:05
|sell limit
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.50750
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.17 11:15
|1.49160
|cancelled
|9546081
|2009.11.16 21:12
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00876
|0.00000
|1.01451
|2009.11.16 21:14
|1.00771
|cancelled
|9546083
|2009.11.16 21:12
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00487
|0.00000
|1.01062
|2009.11.16 21:14
|1.00774
|cancelled
|9545329
|2009.11.16 21:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.18 12:25
|1.01039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.86
|9546145
|2009.11.17 07:18
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.18 12:25
|1.01039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|9552531
|2009.11.17 11:19
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.11.17 13:08
|1.48758
|cancelled
|9550407
|2009.11.17 11:22
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.18 12:25
|1.01039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.52
|9552508
|2009.11.17 13:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.19 09:00
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|9552565
|2009.11.17 13:14
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.18 12:25
|1.01039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|28.45
|9553440
|2009.11.17 13:15
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.02189
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.18 12:25
|1.01003
|cancelled
|9553394
|2009.11.18 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.19 09:00
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|8.00
|9571661
|2009.11.18 10:58
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.19 09:00
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|24.00
|9573466
|2009.11.18 10:59
|sell limit
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.19 09:01
|1.48716
|cancelled
|9575111
|2009.11.18 12:25
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00175
|2009.11.18 13:08
|1.01044
|cancelled
|9575143
|2009.11.18 13:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.19 19:58
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.85
|9575973
|2009.11.19 05:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.19 19:58
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9593293
|2009.11.19 08:56
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.19 19:58
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|9598857
|2009.11.19 09:01
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|2009.11.19 10:02
|1.48758
|cancelled
|9598688
|2009.11.19 09:17
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.19 19:58
|1.01327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.37
|9599432
|2009.11.19 09:18
|sell limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.02477
|0.00000
|1.01327
|2009.11.19 19:58
|1.01302
|cancelled
|9598859
|2009.11.19 10:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.11.20 13:05
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.00
|9600756
|2009.11.19 18:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.11.20 13:05
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|16.00
|9612043
|2009.11.19 18:23
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.20 13:05
|1.48311
|cancelled
|9613690
|2009.11.19 19:58
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00463
|2009.11.20 10:42
|1.01612
|cancelled
|9615075
|2009.11.19 21:14
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01740
|0.00000
|1.02315
|2009.11.20 10:42
|1.01638
|cancelled
|9615922
|2009.11.19 22:02
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01067
|0.00000
|1.01642
|2009.11.20 10:42
|1.01637
|cancelled
|9613900
|2009.11.20 10:42
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.11.23 01:07
|1.01615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|9628422
|2009.11.20 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01902
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.11.23 01:07
|1.01615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.65
|9631031
|2009.11.20 13:05
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.11.20 14:35
|1.48360
|cancelled
|9631054
|2009.11.20 13:41
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02190
|0.00000
|1.01615
|2009.11.23 01:07
|1.01615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|16.98
|9631817
|2009.11.20 13:42
|sell limit
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.02478
|0.00000
|1.01903
|2009.11.23 01:07
|1.01575
|cancelled
|9631036
|2009.11.20 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-12.00
|9632838
|2009.11.23 01:04
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-16.00
|9642441
|2009.11.23 01:15
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.23 03:15
|1.01327
|cancelled
|9642315
|2009.11.23 03:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-12.00
|9642352
|2009.11.23 03:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.23 15:09
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.71
|9643462
|2009.11.23 03:15
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.23 15:09
|1.00716
|cancelled
|9643411
|2009.11.23 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.00
|9648709
|2009.11.23 15:09
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|0.99887
|2009.11.23 20:12
|1.01042
|cancelled
|9649277
|2009.11.23 16:02
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01170
|0.00000
|1.01745
|2009.11.23 20:12
|1.01060
|cancelled
|9649283
|2009.11.23 16:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00781
|0.00000
|1.01356
|2009.11.23 20:12
|1.01064
|cancelled
|9648802
|2009.11.23 20:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01038
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.25 04:41
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.85
|9653260
|2009.11.24 08:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01326
|0.00000
|1.00751
|2009.11.25 04:41
|1.00751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.41
|9665706
|2009.11.24 08:07
|sell limit
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.01614
|0.00000
|1.01039
|2009.11.25 04:41
|1.00716
|cancelled
|9688502
|2009.11.25 05:14
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00493
|0.00000
|1.01068
|2009.11.25 09:09
|1.00491
|deleted [hedge is prohibited]
|9689371
|2009.11.25 06:11
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00879
|0.00000
|1.01454
|2009.11.25 09:09
|1.00495
|cancelled
|9690475
|2009.11.25 07:21
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00175
|2009.11.25 09:09
|1.00470
|cancelled
|9688015
|2009.11.25 09:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|0.99887
|2009.11.25 20:22
|0.99887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.76
|9692504
|2009.11.25 09:09
|sell limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00175
|2009.11.25 20:22
|0.99806
|cancelled
|9545180
|2009.11.25 10:16
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|88.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-91.88
|9645412
|2009.11.25 10:33
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.50350
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|48.00
|9694042
|2009.11.25 20:22
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.51150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|128.00
|9704987
|2009.11.25 20:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.99886
|0.00000
|0.99311
|2009.11.25 21:36
|0.99588
|cancelled
|9705025
|2009.11.25 20:23
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.51950
|0.00000
|1.50350
|2009.11.27 00:41
|1.49334
|cancelled
|9704983
|2009.11.25 21:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.99598
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-8.60
|9693670
|2009.11.26 04:30
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpy
|87.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|0.00
|9706334
|2009.11.26 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.99886
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-11.47
|9716709
|2009.11.26 07:54
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.00174
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-8.60
|9716754
|2009.11.26 15:48
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.00462
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|9712959
|2009.11.27 00:16
|buy
|0.18
|usdjpy
|86.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|206.73
|9734744
|2009.11.27 00:41
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.11.27 00:43
|1.49559
|cancelled
|9734758
|2009.11.27 00:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.27 06:39
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9734040
|2009.11.27 00:43
|buy
|0.27
|usdjpy
|85.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:25
|87.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|620.19
|9734832
|2009.11.27 00:43
|buy limit
|0.41
|usdjpy
|83.070
|0.000
|87.070
|2009.12.01 03:26
|87.107
|cancelled
|9734830
|2009.11.27 01:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.11.27 06:39
|1.49150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9735560
|2009.11.27 01:05
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.50350
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.11.27 06:39
|1.49107
|cancelled
|9725257
|2009.11.27 03:32
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.01037
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|45.79
|9744137
|2009.11.27 06:39
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.47950
|2009.11.27 06:41
|1.49155
|cancelled
|9744142
|2009.11.27 06:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.11.27 08:39
|1.48350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|9744237
|2009.11.27 06:42
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.11.27 08:40
|1.48300
|cancelled
|9746629
|2009.11.27 08:12
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62942
|0.00000
|1.61967
|2009.11.27 08:13
|1.63436
|cancelled
|9746633
|2009.11.27 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63919
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.89
|9739652
|2009.11.27 08:36
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.01612
|0.00000
|1.00462
|2009.11.30 00:03
|1.00462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|137.37
|9747384
|2009.11.27 08:37
|sell limit
|0.18
|usdchf
|1.02187
|0.00000
|1.01037
|2009.11.30 00:14
|1.00480
|cancelled
|9747476
|2009.11.27 08:40
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.47950
|0.00000
|1.47150
|2009.11.27 08:42
|1.48351
|cancelled
|9747481
|2009.11.27 08:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-12.00
|9747571
|2009.11.27 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-16.00
|9747389
|2009.11.27 10:33
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63919
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.02
|9749080
|2009.11.27 10:38
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-12.00
|9751178
|2009.11.27 16:01
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63919
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|14.61
|9750757
|2009.11.27 16:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.00
|9760265
|2009.11.27 22:48
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63919
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|39.00
|9769085
|2009.11.30 00:14
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00174
|0.00000
|0.99599
|2009.11.30 02:01
|1.00456
|cancelled
|9769118
|2009.11.30 00:18
|sell limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00750
|0.00000
|1.00175
|2009.11.30 02:02
|1.00456
|cancelled
|9769184
|2009.11.30 00:23
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00890
|0.00000
|1.01465
|2009.11.30 02:01
|1.00468
|cancelled
|9769186
|2009.11.30 02:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00502
|0.00000
|1.00213
|2009.12.04 14:37
|1.00213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.88
|9760563
|2009.11.30 02:07
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.50350
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|48.00
|9769794
|2009.11.30 02:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.00214
|0.00000
|1.00213
|2009.12.04 14:37
|1.00213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.02
|9769083
|2009.11.30 05:05
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.65869
|0.00000
|1.63919
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.50
|9771046
|2009.11.30 05:29
|sell limit
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.66844
|0.00000
|1.64894
|2009.11.30 17:31
|1.63873
|cancelled
|9776504
|2009.11.30 17:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63430
|0.00000
|1.62455
|2009.11.30 17:37
|1.63917
|cancelled
|9776508
|2009.11.30 17:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.89
|9776753
|2009.11.30 21:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64406
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.02
|9781118
|2009.12.01 03:26
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|87.577
|0.000
|88.577
|2009.12.01 03:40
|86.973
|cancelled
|9781121
|2009.12.01 03:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|86.974
|0.000
|87.974
|2009.12.03 13:19
|87.974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.37
|9781227
|2009.12.01 03:40
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|86.474
|0.000
|87.474
|2009.12.03 13:19
|87.996
|cancelled
|9778931
|2009.12.01 09:36
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|14.61
|9783995
|2009.12.01 11:07
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.65382
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|39.00
|9769952
|2009.12.01 14:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.99926
|0.00000
|1.00213
|2009.12.04 14:37
|1.00213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|8.59
|9784639
|2009.12.01 17:01
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.66357
|0.00000
|1.64407
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64407
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|97.50
|9787368
|2009.12.01 17:26
|sell limit
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.67332
|0.00000
|1.65382
|2009.12.04 20:21
|1.64377
|cancelled
|9769858
|2009.12.03 08:22
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.51150
|0.00000
|1.49550
|2009.12.04 14:57
|1.49550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|128.00
|9802101
|2009.12.03 08:22
|sell limit
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.51950
|0.00000
|1.50350
|2009.12.04 14:58
|1.49500
|cancelled
|9804737
|2009.12.03 13:19
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|87.470
|0.000
|88.470
|2009.12.03 14:11
|88.055
|cancelled
|9804739
|2009.12.03 14:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.070
|0.000
|89.070
|2009.12.04 14:30
|89.070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.23
|9805180
|2009.12.03 14:11
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|87.570
|0.000
|88.570
|2009.12.04 14:30
|89.150
|cancelled
|9785850
|2009.12.03 14:38
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|0.99638
|0.00000
|1.00213
|2009.12.04 14:37
|1.00213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|28.69
|9805721
|2009.12.03 14:39
|buy limit
|0.08
|usdchf
|0.99063
|0.00000
|1.00213
|2009.12.04 14:37
|1.00289
|cancelled
|9817669
|2009.12.04 14:30
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.580
|0.000
|90.580
|2009.12.04 14:32
|88.984
|cancelled
|9817673
|2009.12.04 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.980
|0.000
|89.980
|2009.12.04 17:19
|89.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.11
|9817788
|2009.12.04 14:35
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|88.480
|0.000
|89.480
|2009.12.04 17:19
|90.035
|cancelled
|9817830
|2009.12.04 14:37
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00204
|0.00000
|1.00779
|2009.12.04 14:40
|1.00640
|cancelled
|9817822
|2009.12.04 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00592
|0.00000
|1.01167
|2009.12.04 16:35
|1.01167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.68
|9817997
|2009.12.04 14:41
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.00304
|0.00000
|1.00879
|2009.12.04 16:35
|1.01203
|cancelled
|9818267
|2009.12.04 14:58
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.12.04 15:01
|1.49127
|cancelled
|9818256
|2009.12.04 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.12.04 17:30
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|9818444
|2009.12.04 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.49550
|0.00000
|1.48750
|2009.12.04 17:30
|1.48750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|9818655
|2009.12.04 15:11
|sell limit
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.49950
|0.00000
|1.49150
|2009.12.04 17:30
|1.48726
|cancelled
|9819911
|2009.12.04 16:35
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01064
|0.00000
|1.01639
|2009.12.04 17:28
|1.01451
|cancelled
|9820956
|2009.12.04 17:19
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.470
|0.000
|90.470
|2009.12.04 20:46
|90.580
|cancelled
|9821213
|2009.12.04 17:31
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.49150
|0.00000
|1.48350
|2009.12.04 19:50
|1.48355
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-151.06
|18 242.05
|Closed P/L:
|18 090.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9821183
|2009.12.04 19:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.48350
|0.00000
|1.47550
|
|1.48595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|9819910
|2009.12.04 17:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01452
|0.00000
|1.02027
|
|1.01646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|9820941
|2009.12.04 20:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|90.570
|0.000
|91.570
|
|90.529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|9821123
|2009.12.04 17:28
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.01164
|0.00000
|1.01739
|
|1.01684
|Blessing
|9823778
|2009.12.04 19:51
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.48750
|0.00000
|1.47950
|
|1.48575
|Blessing
|9824475
|2009.12.04 20:21
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.63918
|0.00000
|1.62943
|
|1.64730
|Blessing
|9824567
|2009.12.04 20:26
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64894
|0.00000
|1.63919
|
|1.64730
|Blessing
|9824924
|2009.12.04 20:46
|buy limit
|0.02
|usdjpy
|90.070
|0.000
|91.070
|
|90.559
|Blessing
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|18 090.99
|Floating P/L:
|-0.99
|Margin:
|34.84
|Balance:
|23 090.99
|Equity:
|23 090.00
|Free Margin:
|23 055.17
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|37 767.15
|Gross Loss:
|19 676.16
|Total Net Profit:
|18 090.99
|Profit Factor:
|1.92
|Expected Payoff:
|8.25
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 715.90 (20.73%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|20.73% (1 715.90)
|
|Total Trades:
|2194
|Short Positions (won %):
|1357 (66.25%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|837 (71.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1501 (68.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|693 (31.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 057.58
|loss trade:
|-394.91
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.16
|loss trade:
|-28.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (278.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|16 (-1 305.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 423.91 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 305.93 (16)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2