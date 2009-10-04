BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: XXXXXXX Name: wadawdawd Currency: USD 2009 November 11, 09:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21940852009.10.04 22:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
21942422009.10.05 02:09buy0.30eurjpy_fx131.147130.255131.4302009.10.05 03:03131.430-1.500.000.0094.46
21942432009.10.05 02:10buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.597171.588761.599652009.10.05 03:061.59965-1.500.000.0074.40
21942442009.10.05 02:10sell0.30usdcad_fx1.078881.083761.076352009.10.05 03:091.07635-1.500.000.0070.52
21948102009.10.05 09:07sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.594241.598201.591182009.10.05 10:281.59820-1.500.000.00-118.80
21963622009.10.05 17:35sell0.50gbpusd_fx1.591090.000001.586352009.10.06 16:451.59398-2.500.00-0.69-144.50
21981942009.10.06 08:44sell1.00gbpusd_fx1.596620.000000.000002009.10.06 16:451.59397-5.000.000.00265.00
22033292009.10.06 17:02sell0.30eurjpy_fx130.8630.0000.0002009.10.07 18:47130.355-1.500.00-0.95171.47
22045142009.10.06 20:10buy0.30usdcad_fx1.061400.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06290-1.500.00-0.2042.34
22046252009.10.06 20:55buy0.30usdcad_fx1.060130.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06292-1.500.00-0.2078.75
22269712009.10.08 22:33sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.607150.000001.605752009.10.09 01:011.60575-1.500.00-0.4142.00
22303382009.10.09 07:08sell0.30usdcad_fx1.053181.055470.000002009.10.09 10:481.05547-1.500.000.00-65.09
22306282009.10.09 08:44buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.602230.000000.000002009.10.15 06:531.60612-1.500.000.00116.70
22306642009.10.09 08:58buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.600800.000000.000002009.10.15 06:531.60612-1.500.000.00159.60
22753632009.10.16 07:36sell0.30eurusd_fx1.491400.000000.000002009.10.16 09:061.49051-1.500.000.0026.70
22753642009.10.16 07:37sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.632850.000000.000002009.10.16 09:041.62575-1.500.000.00213.00
22753742009.10.16 07:41buy0.30usdcad_fx1.034330.000000.000002009.10.16 09:071.03439-1.500.000.001.74
22813092009.10.19 09:42sell0.30usdjpy_fx90.5060.0000.0002009.10.28 11:4991.070-1.500.00-2.97-185.79
22813292009.10.19 09:43sell0.30eurjpy_fx135.2590.0000.0002009.10.28 11:49134.645-1.500.00-8.54202.26
22866472009.10.20 09:04sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.640360.000000.000002009.10.20 18:411.63333-1.500.000.00210.90
23640862009.11.02 04:26buy0.30eurjpy_fx132.752132.614132.9002009.11.02 04:29132.900-1.500.000.0049.31
23642032009.11.02 06:01sell0.30eurjpy_fx132.959133.119132.7892009.11.02 06:10132.840-1.500.000.0039.66
23642452009.11.02 06:56buy0.30eurjpy_fx132.970129.784133.1602009.11.02 09:38133.160-1.500.000.0063.22
23673602009.11.02 21:01sell0.50eurjpy_fx133.284133.734132.7502009.11.03 01:05133.734-2.500.00-1.58-248.75
23685972009.11.03 07:26buy1.00eurjpy_fx133.5400.0000.0002009.11.04 16:52134.639-5.000.001.781 211.50
24009182009.11.09 03:04buy stop1.00eurjpy_fx134.2240.0000.0002009.11.09 03:04134.095cancelled
24009332009.11.09 03:16buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.225133.930134.6922009.11.09 05:08134.464-5.000.000.00265.21
24011082009.11.09 07:43sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.454134.6300.0002009.11.09 08:01134.632-5.000.000.00-197.59
24018462009.11.09 09:29sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.8470.0000.0002009.11.10 19:36134.465-5.000.00-3.15425.05
24019032009.11.10 06:39sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.4090.0000.0002009.11.10 19:36134.470-5.000.000.00-67.87
24114832009.11.10 19:36buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.4650.0000.0002009.11.11 08:57135.007-5.000.001.78602.48
24121762009.11.11 08:12buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.6660.0000.0002009.11.11 08:57135.005-5.000.000.00376.83
  -75.00 0.00 -15.13 3 774.71
Closed P/L: 3 684.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24131372009.11.11 08:57sell1.00eurjpy_fx135.005135.467134.347 135.020-5.000.000.00-16.69
  -5.00 0.00 0.00 -16.69
 Floating P/L: -21.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 684.58 Floating P/L: -21.69 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 13 684.58 Equity: 13 662.89 Free Margin: 12 684.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 737.71 Gross Loss: 1 053.13 Total Net Profit: 3 684.58
Profit Factor: 4.50 Expected Payoff: 122.82  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 295.40 (2.59%) Relative Drawdown: 2.59% (295.40)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (76.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (23.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 208.28 loss trade: -252.83
Average profit trade: 205.99 loss trade: -150.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (911.86) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-252.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 468.49 (2) consecutive loss (count): -252.83 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1