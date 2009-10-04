|Account: XXXXXXX
|Name: wadawdawd
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 11, 09:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2194085
|2009.10.04 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2194242
|2009.10.05 02:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|131.147
|130.255
|131.430
|2009.10.05 03:03
|131.430
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|2194243
|2009.10.05 02:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59717
|1.58876
|1.59965
|2009.10.05 03:06
|1.59965
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|74.40
|2194244
|2009.10.05 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.07888
|1.08376
|1.07635
|2009.10.05 03:09
|1.07635
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|2194810
|2009.10.05 09:07
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59424
|1.59820
|1.59118
|2009.10.05 10:28
|1.59820
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.80
|2196362
|2009.10.05 17:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59109
|0.00000
|1.58635
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59398
|-2.50
|0.00
|-0.69
|-144.50
|2198194
|2009.10.06 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59662
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59397
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.00
|2203329
|2009.10.06 17:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|130.863
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|130.355
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.95
|171.47
|2204514
|2009.10.06 20:10
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06290
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|42.34
|2204625
|2009.10.06 20:55
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06013
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06292
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|78.75
|2226971
|2009.10.08 22:33
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60715
|0.00000
|1.60575
|2009.10.09 01:01
|1.60575
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.41
|42.00
|2230338
|2009.10.09 07:08
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.05318
|1.05547
|0.00000
|2009.10.09 10:48
|1.05547
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.09
|2230628
|2009.10.09 08:44
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60223
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.15 06:53
|1.60612
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|116.70
|2230664
|2009.10.09 08:58
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60080
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.15 06:53
|1.60612
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|159.60
|2275363
|2009.10.16 07:36
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd_fx
|1.49140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:06
|1.49051
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|2275364
|2009.10.16 07:37
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.63285
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:04
|1.62575
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|213.00
|2275374
|2009.10.16 07:41
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.03433
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:07
|1.03439
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|2281309
|2009.10.19 09:42
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy_fx
|90.506
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.28 11:49
|91.070
|-1.50
|0.00
|-2.97
|-185.79
|2281329
|2009.10.19 09:43
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|135.259
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.28 11:49
|134.645
|-1.50
|0.00
|-8.54
|202.26
|2286647
|2009.10.20 09:04
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.64036
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.20 18:41
|1.63333
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|210.90
|2364086
|2009.11.02 04:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.752
|132.614
|132.900
|2009.11.02 04:29
|132.900
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|2364203
|2009.11.02 06:01
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.959
|133.119
|132.789
|2009.11.02 06:10
|132.840
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|39.66
|2364245
|2009.11.02 06:56
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.970
|129.784
|133.160
|2009.11.02 09:38
|133.160
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|63.22
|2367360
|2009.11.02 21:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.284
|133.734
|132.750
|2009.11.03 01:05
|133.734
|-2.50
|0.00
|-1.58
|-248.75
|2368597
|2009.11.03 07:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|133.540
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.04 16:52
|134.639
|-5.00
|0.00
|1.78
|1 211.50
|2400918
|2009.11.09 03:04
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.224
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.09 03:04
|134.095
|cancelled
|2400933
|2009.11.09 03:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.225
|133.930
|134.692
|2009.11.09 05:08
|134.464
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.21
|2401108
|2009.11.09 07:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.454
|134.630
|0.000
|2009.11.09 08:01
|134.632
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-197.59
|2401846
|2009.11.09 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.847
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.10 19:36
|134.465
|-5.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|425.05
|2401903
|2009.11.10 06:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.409
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.10 19:36
|134.470
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.87
|2411483
|2009.11.10 19:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.465
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.11 08:57
|135.007
|-5.00
|0.00
|1.78
|602.48
|2412176
|2009.11.11 08:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.666
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.11 08:57
|135.005
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|376.83
|-75.00
|0.00
|-15.13
|3 774.71
|Closed P/L:
|3 684.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2413137
|2009.11.11 08:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|135.005
|135.467
|134.347
|135.020
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.69
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.69
|Floating P/L:
|-21.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 684.58
|Floating P/L:
|-21.69
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|13 684.58
|Equity:
|13 662.89
|Free Margin:
|12 684.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 737.71
|Gross Loss:
|1 053.13
|Total Net Profit:
|3 684.58
|Profit Factor:
|4.50
|Expected Payoff:
|122.82
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|295.40 (2.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.59% (295.40)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (76.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (23.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 208.28
|loss trade:
|-252.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|205.99
|loss trade:
|-150.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (911.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-252.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 468.49 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-252.83 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1