Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000805928 Name: newscal_MTF Currency: USD 2009 November 2, 20:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
352062622009.10.30 18:16balanceDeposit5 000.00
352268422009.11.02 09:30buy0.25eurgbp0.89830.88830.00002009.11.02 09:440.89850.000.000.008.21
352276362009.11.02 10:00buy0.25eurgbp0.89860.88860.00002009.11.02 10:050.89870.000.000.004.11
352273042009.11.02 09:51buy0.25eurgbp0.89850.88850.00002009.11.02 10:060.89870.000.000.008.21
352278912009.11.02 10:07buy0.25usdcad1.08121.07120.00002009.11.02 10:091.08140.000.000.004.62
352290332009.11.02 10:27buy0.25eurgbp0.90190.89190.00002009.11.02 10:320.90210.000.000.008.17
352297492009.11.02 10:44buy0.25eurgbp0.90230.89230.00002009.11.02 11:050.90250.000.000.008.19
352341602009.11.02 12:48buy0.24eurgbp0.90180.89180.00002009.11.02 13:060.90240.000.000.0023.56
352313992009.11.02 11:24buy0.25eurgbp0.90330.89330.00002009.11.02 13:460.90350.000.000.008.19
352313692009.11.02 11:23buy0.25eurgbp0.90290.89290.00002009.11.02 13:460.90340.000.000.0020.45
352345532009.11.02 13:02buy0.23usdcad1.08101.07100.00002009.11.02 14:191.08120.000.000.004.25
352343072009.11.02 12:55buy0.23usdcad1.08091.07090.00002009.11.02 14:191.08130.000.000.008.51
352340832009.11.02 12:44buy0.24usdcad1.08091.07090.00002009.11.02 14:191.08120.000.000.006.66
352353022009.11.02 13:26sell0.23eurjpy132.83133.830.002009.11.02 14:35132.820.000.000.002.56
352381522009.11.02 15:35buy0.24eurgbp0.90300.89300.00002009.11.02 16:210.90320.000.000.007.84
352398302009.11.02 16:27buy0.24eurgbp0.90320.89320.00002009.11.02 16:410.90340.000.000.007.84
352379422009.11.02 15:23buy0.25eurgbp0.90330.89330.00002009.11.02 16:480.90350.000.000.008.16
352363382009.11.02 14:02buy0.24eurgbp0.90370.89370.00002009.11.02 17:290.90380.000.000.003.93
352362432009.11.02 14:00buy0.24eurgbp0.90390.89390.00002009.11.02 17:480.90430.000.000.0015.73
  0.00 0.00 0.00 159.19
Closed P/L: 159.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 159.19 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 159.19 Equity: 5 159.19 Free Margin: 5 159.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 159.19 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 159.19
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 8.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 23.56 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 8.84 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (159.19) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.19 (18) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 18 consecutive losses: 0