Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000805928
|Name: newscal_MTF
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 2, 20:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35206262
|2009.10.30 18:16
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|35226842
|2009.11.02 09:30
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.8983
|0.8883
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 09:44
|0.8985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.21
|35227636
|2009.11.02 10:00
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.8986
|0.8886
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 10:05
|0.8987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.11
|35227304
|2009.11.02 09:51
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.8985
|0.8885
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 10:06
|0.8987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.21
|35227891
|2009.11.02 10:07
|buy
|0.25
|usdcad
|1.0812
|1.0712
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 10:09
|1.0814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|35229033
|2009.11.02 10:27
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.9019
|0.8919
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 10:32
|0.9021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.17
|35229749
|2009.11.02 10:44
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.9023
|0.8923
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 11:05
|0.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.19
|35234160
|2009.11.02 12:48
|buy
|0.24
|eurgbp
|0.9018
|0.8918
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 13:06
|0.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.56
|35231399
|2009.11.02 11:24
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.9033
|0.8933
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 13:46
|0.9035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.19
|35231369
|2009.11.02 11:23
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.9029
|0.8929
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 13:46
|0.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.45
|35234553
|2009.11.02 13:02
|buy
|0.23
|usdcad
|1.0810
|1.0710
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 14:19
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|35234307
|2009.11.02 12:55
|buy
|0.23
|usdcad
|1.0809
|1.0709
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 14:19
|1.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.51
|35234083
|2009.11.02 12:44
|buy
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.0809
|1.0709
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 14:19
|1.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.66
|35235302
|2009.11.02 13:26
|sell
|0.23
|eurjpy
|132.83
|133.83
|0.00
|2009.11.02 14:35
|132.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.56
|35238152
|2009.11.02 15:35
|buy
|0.24
|eurgbp
|0.9030
|0.8930
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 16:21
|0.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.84
|35239830
|2009.11.02 16:27
|buy
|0.24
|eurgbp
|0.9032
|0.8932
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 16:41
|0.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.84
|35237942
|2009.11.02 15:23
|buy
|0.25
|eurgbp
|0.9033
|0.8933
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 16:48
|0.9035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.16
|35236338
|2009.11.02 14:02
|buy
|0.24
|eurgbp
|0.9037
|0.8937
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 17:29
|0.9038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.93
|35236243
|2009.11.02 14:00
|buy
|0.24
|eurgbp
|0.9039
|0.8939
|0.0000
|2009.11.02 17:48
|0.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.73
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.19
|Closed P/L:
|159.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|159.19
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 159.19
|Equity:
|5 159.19
|Free Margin:
|5 159.19
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|159.19
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|159.19
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|8.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|23.56
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.84
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (159.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.19 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|18
|consecutive losses:
|0