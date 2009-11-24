ODL Securities
|Account: 889532111
|Name: x
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 25, 18:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34372354
|2009.11.24 22:57
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|34372429
|2009.11.24 23:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|146.710
|148.300
|146.240
|2009.11.25 09:31
|146.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|536.45
|34372441
|2009.11.24 23:02
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|132.430
|133.600
|131.746
|2009.11.25 09:17
|131.746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|389.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|926.42
|Closed P/L:
|926.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34372370
|2009.11.24 22:59
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|88.504
|90.415
|0.000
|
|87.540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.61
|34372459
|2009.11.24 23:05
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|88.505
|90.415
|0.000
|
|87.540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|551.18
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 101.79
|
|Floating P/L:
|1 101.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|926.42
|Floating P/L:
|1 101.79
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 926.42
|Equity:
|12 028.21
|Free Margin:
|11 028.21