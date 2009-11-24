ODL Securities

Account: 889532111 Name: x Currency: USD 2009 November 25, 18:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
343723542009.11.24 22:57balanceDeposit10 000.00
343724292009.11.24 23:01sell1.00gbpjpy146.710148.300146.2402009.11.25 09:31146.2400.000.000.00536.45
343724412009.11.24 23:02sell0.50eurjpy132.430133.600131.7462009.11.25 09:17131.7460.000.000.00389.97
  0.00 0.00 0.00 926.42
Closed P/L: 926.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
343723702009.11.24 22:59sell0.50usdjpy88.50490.4150.000 87.5400.000.000.00550.61
343724592009.11.24 23:05sell0.50usdjpy88.50590.4150.000 87.5400.000.000.00551.18
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 101.79
 Floating P/L: 1 101.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 926.42 Floating P/L: 1 101.79 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 926.42 Equity: 12 028.21 Free Margin: 11 028.21