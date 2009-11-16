Interbank FX, LLC

Trade Management Record

FOR INFORMATION ONLY

Account: 2487066 Name: Odirlei Zimmermann Currency: USD 2009 November 17, 09:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1604807872009.11.16 22:18balanceDeposit10 000.00
1604938332009.11.17 06:36buy0.01usdsgd1.386101.383601.398602009.11.17 06:451.384900.000.000.00-0.87
1604939962009.11.17 06:45sell0.01usdsgd1.384801.387301.373102009.11.17 06:451.385900.000.000.00-0.79
1604941642009.11.17 06:53sell0.01eurjpy133.070133.320131.8502009.11.17 06:58133.2000.000.000.00-1.46
1604945382009.11.17 07:00sell0.01usdchf1.008601.011100.996402009.11.17 07:351.009300.000.000.00-0.69
1604958392009.11.17 07:35buy0.01nzdusd0.747800.745300.760302009.11.17 07:360.746900.000.000.00-0.90
1604959632009.11.17 07:36sell0.01nzdusd0.746900.749400.734902009.11.17 07:380.747800.000.000.00-0.90
1604960022009.11.17 07:38buy0.01gbpusd1.685101.682601.697602009.11.17 07:451.684900.000.000.00-0.20
1604964082009.11.17 07:45sell0.01chfjpy88.06088.31086.8502009.11.17 08:3087.9300.000.000.001.46
1604993172009.11.17 08:30buy0.01usdchf1.010401.007901.022902009.11.17 09:001.010100.000.000.00-0.30
1605010762009.11.17 09:00buy0.01usdcad1.052601.050101.065102009.11.17 09:051.051600.000.000.00-0.95
1605014912009.11.17 09:06buy0.01usdchf1.011201.008701.023702009.11.17 09:371.011000.000.000.00-0.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.80
Closed P/L: -5.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -5.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 994.20 Equity: 9 994.20 Free Margin: 9 994.20