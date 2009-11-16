Interbank FX, LLC
Trade Management Record
FOR INFORMATION ONLY
|Account: 2487066
|Name: Odirlei Zimmermann
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 17, 09:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|160480787
|2009.11.16 22:18
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|160493833
|2009.11.17 06:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdsgd
|1.38610
|1.38360
|1.39860
|2009.11.17 06:45
|1.38490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|160493996
|2009.11.17 06:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdsgd
|1.38480
|1.38730
|1.37310
|2009.11.17 06:45
|1.38590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|160494164
|2009.11.17 06:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|133.070
|133.320
|131.850
|2009.11.17 06:58
|133.200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|160494538
|2009.11.17 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.00860
|1.01110
|0.99640
|2009.11.17 07:35
|1.00930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|160495839
|2009.11.17 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.74780
|0.74530
|0.76030
|2009.11.17 07:36
|0.74690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|160495963
|2009.11.17 07:36
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.74690
|0.74940
|0.73490
|2009.11.17 07:38
|0.74780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|160496002
|2009.11.17 07:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.68510
|1.68260
|1.69760
|2009.11.17 07:45
|1.68490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|160496408
|2009.11.17 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|88.060
|88.310
|86.850
|2009.11.17 08:30
|87.930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|160499317
|2009.11.17 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01040
|1.00790
|1.02290
|2009.11.17 09:00
|1.01010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|160501076
|2009.11.17 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.05260
|1.05010
|1.06510
|2009.11.17 09:05
|1.05160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|160501491
|2009.11.17 09:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.01120
|1.00870
|1.02370
|2009.11.17 09:37
|1.01100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|Closed P/L:
|-5.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 994.20
|Equity:
|9 994.20
|Free Margin:
|9 994.20