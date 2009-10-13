MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 4957 Name: betatesting 2 Currency: USD 2009.10.23 10:45
Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PTimeState Comment
2009.10.13 21:5511198buy2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.58920.00000.00002009.10.13 21:55filled
2009.10.14 09:0112443sell2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.59470.00000.00002009.10.14 09:01filled[sl at 1.5947]
2009.10.14 19:0214686buy2.00 / 2.00chfjpy87.920.000.002009.10.14 19:02filled
2009.10.15 09:1116514buy2.00 / 2.00eurjpy133.840.000.002009.10.15 09:11filled
2009.10.15 09:1216523buy2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.61220.00000.00002009.10.15 09:12filled
2009.10.15 14:0217686sell2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.62230.00000.00002009.10.15 14:02filled[sl at 1.6223]
2009.10.16 16:4021945sell2.00 / 2.00eurjpy135.310.000.002009.10.16 16:40filled[sl at 135.31]
2009.10.16 20:5022874sell2.00 / 2.00chfjpy89.260.000.002009.10.16 20:50filled
2009.10.22 12:2634323buy2.00 / 2.00gbpjpy150.670.000.002009.10.22 12:26filled
2009.10.22 12:2734328buy2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.65210.00000.00002009.10.22 12:27filled
2009.10.23 10:3036993sell2.00 / 2.00gbpusd1.65520.00000.00002009.10.23 10:30filled[sl at 1.6553]
2009.10.23 10:3036999sell2.00 / 2.00gbpjpy151.670.000.002009.10.23 10:30filled[sl at 151.67]
 
Deals:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / POrderEntry CommissionSwapProfit
2009.10.13 21:4314650balance10 000.00
2009.10.13 21:5514701buy2.00gbpusd1.58920.00000.000011198in0.00 
2009.10.14 09:0116534sell2.00gbpusd1.59470.00000.000012443out0.000.001 100.00
2009.10.14 19:0219549buy2.00chfjpy87.920.000.0014686in0.00 
2009.10.15 09:1122013buy2.00eurjpy133.840.000.0016514in0.00 
2009.10.15 09:1222024buy2.00gbpusd1.61220.00000.000016523in0.00 
2009.10.15 14:0223389sell2.00gbpusd1.62230.00000.000017686out0.000.002 020.00
2009.10.16 16:4028505sell2.00eurjpy135.310.000.0021945out0.000.003 230.06
2009.10.16 20:5029626sell2.00chfjpy89.260.000.0022874out0.000.002 948.29
2009.10.22 12:2644533buy2.00gbpjpy150.670.000.0034323in0.00 
2009.10.22 12:2744538buy2.00gbpusd1.65210.00000.000034328in0.00 
2009.10.23 10:3047788sell2.00gbpusd1.65520.00000.000036993out0.000.00620.00
2009.10.23 10:3047794sell2.00gbpjpy151.670.000.0036999out0.000.002 178.41
  0.00 0.00 12 096.76
Closed P/L: 12 096.76
Positions:
   Open TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceComment
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 096.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 22 096.76 Equity: 22 096.76 Free Margin: 22 096.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 096.76 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12 096.76
Profit Factor:   Expected Payoff: 2016.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 230.06 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 2 016.13 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (12 096.76) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12 096.76 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0