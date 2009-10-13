MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 4957
|Name: betatesting 2
|Currency: USD
|2009.10.23 10:45
|Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Time
|State
|Comment
|2009.10.13 21:55
|11198
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5892
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.13 21:55
|filled
|2009.10.14 09:01
|12443
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.14 09:01
|filled
|[sl at 1.5947]
|2009.10.14 19:02
|14686
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|chfjpy
|87.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.14 19:02
|filled
|2009.10.15 09:11
|16514
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|eurjpy
|133.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.15 09:11
|filled
|2009.10.15 09:12
|16523
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6122
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.15 09:12
|filled
|2009.10.15 14:02
|17686
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6223
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.15 14:02
|filled
|[sl at 1.6223]
|2009.10.16 16:40
|21945
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|eurjpy
|135.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.16 16:40
|filled
|[sl at 135.31]
|2009.10.16 20:50
|22874
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|chfjpy
|89.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.16 20:50
|filled
|2009.10.22 12:26
|34323
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpjpy
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.22 12:26
|filled
|2009.10.22 12:27
|34328
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.22 12:27
|filled
|2009.10.23 10:30
|36993
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.23 10:30
|filled
|[sl at 1.6553]
|2009.10.23 10:30
|36999
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpjpy
|151.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.10.23 10:30
|filled
|[sl at 151.67]
|
|Deals:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Order
|Entry
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2009.10.13 21:43
|14650
|balance
|10 000.00
|2009.10.13 21:55
|14701
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5892
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11198
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.14 09:01
|16534
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12443
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|2009.10.14 19:02
|19549
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.92
|0.00
|0.00
|14686
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.15 09:11
|22013
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.84
|0.00
|0.00
|16514
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.15 09:12
|22024
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6122
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16523
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.15 14:02
|23389
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6223
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17686
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|2 020.00
|2009.10.16 16:40
|28505
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|135.31
|0.00
|0.00
|21945
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|3 230.06
|2009.10.16 20:50
|29626
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpy
|89.26
|0.00
|0.00
|22874
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|2 948.29
|2009.10.22 12:26
|44533
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|34323
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.22 12:27
|44538
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34328
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.23 10:30
|47788
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36993
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|2009.10.23 10:30
|47794
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|151.67
|0.00
|0.00
|36999
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|2 178.41
|
|0.00
|0.00
|12 096.76
|Closed P/L:
|12 096.76
|Positions:
| Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Comment
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 096.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|22 096.76
|Equity:
|22 096.76
|Free Margin:
|22 096.76
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|12 096.76
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12 096.76
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|2016.13
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 230.06
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 016.13
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (12 096.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12 096.76 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0